How to Make Money in GTA 5 Story Mode: Complete Guide

Learning how to make money in GTA 5 story mode starts with understanding Los Santos’ economics. Running low on cash means you can’t afford the weapons or vehicles you truly need. The convenience stores barely provide enough for ammunition. You need real money, the kind that buys mansions and supercars.

Making serious cash requires more than stealing cars or robbing liquor stores. You actually need a full-blown strategy. The biggest mistake players make is rushing through Lester’s assassination missions early in the story. I did this on my first playthrough and missed out on billions. The stock market manipulation opportunities disappear if you don’t time things correctly.

This guide covers proven money-making methods in GTA 5 story mode. You’ll learn how to earn money through assassination missions, master the stock market, maximize heist payouts, and discover hidden cash around the map.

It doesn’t matter if you’re new to the series or have played through all the GTA games in order because these strategies will help you dominate Los Santos economically. With GTA VI‘s release date announced, now is the perfect time to master story mode economy. By the end, each character will have enough money to buy every property and vehicle in the city.

How to Make Money in GTA 5 Story Mode with Lester’s Assassination Missions?

Lester’s assassination missions remain the most profitable activity in story mode. These five missions directly impact the stock market, which creates opportunities for massive financial gains. The key is completing them at the right time with maximum investment capital.

When to complete assassination missions: Save all missions except Hotel Assassination until after completing The Big Score. The final heist nets each character between $35 million and $40 million. Investing this amount multiplies your returns dramatically compared to investing thousands early in the game.

Here’s exactly how to make money story mode GTA 5 through each assassination.

1. Hotel Assassination Stock Strategy

The Hotel Assassination is mandatory for story progression. Before starting this mission, invest all of Franklin’s money into Betta Pharmaceuticals (BET) on the BAWSAQ exchange. Complete the mission and wait two to three in-game days. The stock typically peaks at around 50% return. Sell everything and immediately buy Bilkington Research (BIL) on the LCN Exchange. Wait four in-game days for Bilkington to bottom out, then watch it recover over the next 48 hours. Sell when profits hit 80% or higher.

2. Multi-Target Assassination

This mission affects two companies. Before starting, invest all money from all three characters into Debonaire (DEB) on the LCN Exchange. Complete the mission and sell when profits reach 80% (usually takes 48 hours). Next, purchase Redwood Cigarettes (RED) stock and wait. Redwood rebounds dramatically, often exceeding 300% profit after five to seven in-game days.

3. Vice Assassination

Buy Fruit (FRT) computers before starting this mission. After completion, fruit stock rises approximately 50% within two in-game days. The window is shorter than in other missions, so monitor your portfolio closely.

4. Bus Assassination

This mission works differently. Don’t purchase any stock before starting. Complete the assassination first, then buy Vapid (VAP) stock immediately after. The stock rebounds over the next few days, typically yielding 100% returns.

5. Construction Assassination

Invest heavily in GoldCoast Development (GCD) before this mission. After completion, the stock rises about 80% over three to four in-game days. This represents your final assassination-related profit opportunity.

Total earnings potential: Following this exact strategy with $40 million per character results in approximately $800 million to $2.1 billion per character. This surpasses any other money-making method in the game.

Making Money in GTA 5 Story Mode Through Heists

GTA 5’s cinematic heist missions are a major reason it stands tall among the best single-player PC games. They’re the second-best way to earn cash, and the campaign includes six big heists that each demand careful planning and smart crew choices. Pick wisely – your cut depends on it.

Heist Name Best Approach Crew Selection Maximum Take Per Character The Jewel Store Job Smart Rickie Lukens (hacker), Norm Richards (driver), Packie McReary (gunman) $1.2M (Michael), $300K (Franklin) The Merryweather Heist Offshore N/A $0 (no payout) The Paleto Score N/A (only one approach) Chef (gunman), Gustavo Mota (gunman) $464K per character The Bureau Raid Roof Entry Rickie Lukens (hacker), Norm Richards (driver) $240K (Franklin) The Big Score Obvious Taliana Martinez (driver), Karim Denz (driver), cheap gunmen $40M+ per character

Heist Crew Management Tips

Hiring cheap crew members costs you money through mistakes and failures. However, some cheap crew members improve with experience. Norm Richards starts incompetent but becomes reliable after surviving The Jewel Store Job. By The Big Score, he performs adequately while taking a smaller cut.

Experienced crew members like Packie McReary and Taliana Martinez provide the best value. Taliana takes only 5% but performs like a 12% driver. Finding her during a random encounter near the Great Ocean Highway saves millions on The Big Score. Similarly, Packie’s 12% cut delivers better results than cheaper alternatives who crash vehicles or lose money.

The final heist determines your total wealth. The Obvious approach yields significantly more money than the Subtle approach. With proper crew selection, each character walks away with over $40 million. This capital then funds your stock market investments during the assassination missions.

How to Earn Money in GTA 5 Story Mode Early On?

Learning how to make money in GTA 5 story mode early game is one of the first steps to making real progress. Early income comes from sustainable, repeatable activities that prepare you for bigger heists later. Since you need cash for weapons, vehicles, and mission setup, economic progression becomes essential. You earn money, buy properties, invest in stocks, and unlock equipment – light RPG-style mechanics similar to what you’d find in some of the best open-world RPGs.

Convenience Store Robberies

Every 24/7 and LTD gas station can be robbed for $500 to $2,000. Walk in, aim your weapon at the clerk, and wait for them to empty the register. The clerk usually starts bagging money immediately, but shooting behind them speeds the process. Once they hand over the cash, leave immediately to minimize your wanted level.

Target multiple stores in quick succession before police attention becomes overwhelming. I developed a route hitting five stores within ten minutes, netting approximately $8,000 per run. After escaping police, hide in an alley or parking garage until your wanted level disappears.

Selling Stolen Cars

Los Santos Customs purchases one vehicle per in-game day per character. High-end vehicles bring the best prices, with luxury sports cars selling for $9,000 to $10,000. Look for Lampadati Feltzers, Ubermacht Oracles, or Gallivanter Ballers near Rockford Hills and Vinewood.

The daily limit resets at in-game midnight. Switch between characters to sell three vehicles per day, earning up to $30,000. Store desirable vehicles in garages so you always have something to sell.

Random Encounter Payouts

Blue dots on the map indicate random encounters. Three specific encounters provide substantial cash:

Deal Gone Wrong: Located near Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness, this encounter involves two groups of dead dealers surrounding a briefcase containing $25,000. The shootout already happened, so simply collect the money without fighting.

Countryside Robbery: Near Mount Chiliad, a woman claims her bike broke down. Helping her triggers a trap where accomplices ambush you. Eliminate them and collect approximately $5,000 plus weapons.

Altruist Camp Shootout: After delivering four hitchhikers to the Altruist Camp, Trevor unlocks a shootout mission. Upon clearing the camp, four briefcases appear, each containing $25,000, totaling $100,000.

These encounters reset after leaving the area and returning later. The Deal Gone Wrong briefcase respawns every 24 real-world hours, providing unlimited money if you’re willing to revisit the location.

Hidden Money in GTA 5 Story Mode

Twelve hidden packages are scattered across Los Santos, mostly underwater. These briefcases contain $7,000 to $25,000 each, totaling approximately $150,000 if you collect them all. Unlike other collectibles, hidden packages respawn after 24 real-world hours, creating a renewable cash source.

Most packages sit near shipwrecks, crashed planes, or military vehicles on the ocean floor. You’ll need scuba gear from the Sonar Collections Dock (purchased for $250,000) to access them comfortably. The locations don’t appear on sonar, so you must navigate manually or follow guides.

Notable package locations:

$25,000 package: Pacific Bluffs, resting on a sunken submarine

Pacific Bluffs, resting on a sunken submarine $20,000 package: Near a large shipwreck south of Paleto Bay

Near a large shipwreck south of Paleto Bay $12,500 packages: Inside crashed military planes northwest and southwest of Fort Zancudo

Inside crashed military planes northwest and southwest of Fort Zancudo $10,000 package: Inside a military truck’s cargo container, surrounded by sunken tanks

The Altruist Camp contains four additional briefcases worth $25,000 each, but these only appear during the shootout mission. Time the collection carefully to maximize earnings from this one-time event.

Collecting hidden packages early provides seed money for stock market investments. The time investment pays off because packages respawn, unlike most collectibles.

How to Make Money in GTA 5 Story Mode Without Missions?

Several activities generate income outside the main story and side missions. These methods suit players who prefer exploration over combat.

Property Investments

Purchasing income-generating properties creates passive revenue. After buying a property, it deposits weekly profits into your account automatically:

LSPD Auto Impound ($150,000): Pays $500 per vehicle towed, plus provides free vehicle recovery when police impound your cars. Complete Tonya’s towing missions to unlock the purchase option.

Cinema Doppler ($10,000,000): Generates approximately $264,000 per week. High upfront cost but recovers investment within 38 weeks.

Sonar Collections Dock ($250,000): Unlocks submarine piece and nuclear waste collection missions. Each nuclear waste barrel pays $23,000, and there are 30 barrels, totaling $690,000.

McKenzie Field Hangar ($150,000): Generates approximately $5,000 per week and unlocks cargo plane missions for Trevor.

Properties also unlock unique missions, providing one-time payouts. The Cinema Doppler missions introduce new characters and mini-stories after the main narrative concludes.

Bail Bond Bounties

Trevor receives texts from Maude Eccles offering bail bond contracts. Each mission requires capturing or eliminating a fugitive. Bringing targets alive increases payouts from $5,000 to $10,000 per bounty. Four bounties are available, totaling $40,000 if all targets survive. Use stun guns or melee takedowns to subdue targets without killing them. Once subdued, load them into your vehicle and drive to Maude's trailer. The missions test your combat skills while providing a steady income.

Use stun guns or melee takedowns to subdue targets without killing them. Once subdued, load them into your vehicle and drive to Maude’s trailer. The missions test your combat skills while providing a steady income.

Armored Truck Robberies

Armored Stockade vans randomly patrol Los Santos streets carrying $5,000 to $10,000. Destroying the rear doors with sticky bombs or heavy weapons accesses the cash. However, attacking armored trucks immediately triggers a three-star wanted level, which requires careful escape planning.

Park a fast vehicle nearby before attacking. After grabbing the cash, switch to your escape vehicle and drive to a secluded area. Avoid highways where police roadblocks spawn frequently. Once your wanted level dissipates, the money is yours.

Armored trucks spawn randomly, which makes them an unreliable but lucrative supplementary income source.

How to Make Money in GTA 5 Story Mode Using the Stock Market?

Beyond assassination missions, the stock market offers speculation opportunities. Two exchanges exist: LCN (single-player only) and BAWSAQ (influenced by the Social Club community). Understanding how each works multiplies your returns. Read the GTA 5 stock market guide below so you can get money in GTA 5 story mode by performing a smart market manipulation.

LCN Exchange Strategies

LCN stocks fluctuate based on in-game actions and random events. Destroying competitors’ vehicles or sabotaging businesses affects stock prices. For example, destroying a FlyUS cargo plane and then investing in AirEmu (their competitor) generates profits as AirEmu stock rises.

Random market fluctuations also create opportunities. Stocks occasionally drop 25% or more for no apparent reason. Buying these depressed stocks and waiting for recovery yields modest gains without risk. Check the exchange daily for red stocks (indicating recent drops). If fundamentals remain strong, the stock usually recovers within a week.

Save your game before making large investments. If the stock drops instead of rising, reload your save and try a different approach. This eliminates risk entirely, though it feels like cheating.

BAWSAQ Exchange Tips

BAWSAQ connects to Rockstar’s Social Club, meaning global player actions influence prices. This makes BAWSAQ less predictable than LCN but occasionally more profitable. Stocks can jump 20% to 50% overnight based on community trading.

Monitor BAWSAQ for stocks with strong positive momentum. When a stock shows consecutive daily gains above 5%, it often continues rising for several days. Buying during early momentum and selling at the peak captures substantial profits.

However, BAWSAQ requires an active internet connection. Offline players can only use LCN, limiting their options.

Advanced Stock Market Techniques

Diversification reduces risk. Instead of investing everything in one stock, split investments across three or four companies. If one crashes, others may rise, protecting your capital.

Timing matters more than anything. Stocks peak one to seven days after the triggering event, whether that’s an assassination, mission completion, or sabotage. Selling too early leaves money on the table. Selling too late means watching profits evaporate. Check prices every in-game day and sell when growth stalls.

I learned this through painful experience. During my second playthrough, I invested $20 million in Debonaire and sold after one day at 30% profit. Two days later, the stock hit 82%, meaning I missed out on an additional $10 million. Patience pays in Los Santos just like real markets.

How to Make Money in GTA 5 Story Mode in the Beginning?

Starting with limited funds means prioritizing efficiency. The first hours determine whether you’ll struggle financially or build momentum.

First priority: Complete Franklin’s repo and towing missions. These unlock Los Santos Customs, enabling vehicle sales. Without this, you’re limited to robberies and random encounters.

Second priority: Steal and store valuable vehicles. Your personal garage holds limited vehicles, so choose carefully. Ubermacht Oracles and Gallivanter Ballers spawn frequently near Rockford Hills and sell for $8,000 to $9,000 at Los Santos Customs.

Third priority: Rob convenience stores systematically. Create a route hitting five stores in rapid succession. Use a fast vehicle to evade police between robberies. After collecting approximately $10,000, hide in a parking garage until the heat dies down.

Fourth priority: Complete story missions that unlock heists. The Jewel Store Job provides your first substantial payout, netting Franklin $300,000. This seed money funds weapon purchases and property investments.

Avoid buying vehicles early. Stealing cars costs nothing and provides the same transportation. Save cash for weapons that missions require, like sticky bombs and heavy armor.

Follow this progression to have $50,000 to $100,000 before Michael and Trevor become playable. This capital supports later investments and prevents cash shortages during critical missions.

Making Money in GTA 5 Story Mode After Beating the Game

So, how to make money on GTA 5 story mode after beating the game? Completing the story unlocks unlimited time for wealth building. With no missions to complete, focus shifts to maximizing net worth across all three characters.

Assassination missions completion: If you saved Lester’s missions, complete them now using the strategies outlined earlier. With $40 million per character from The Big Score, you’ll reach billionaire status within a few in-game weeks.

Property portfolio expansion: Purchase all available properties to generate passive income. The total investment exceeds $150 million, but weekly returns eventually recover costs. Properties also unlock unique missions, providing one-time bonuses.

Stock market speculation: With billions available, invest in multiple stocks simultaneously. Risk tolerance increases when losing $10 million barely dents your fortune. This enables aggressive strategies that would be foolish earlier in the game.

Collectible completion: Hidden packages, nuclear waste barrels, and submarine pieces provide small but guaranteed payouts. These activities offer relaxation after the intense story missions.

Vehicle collection: Buy every car, plane, and boat in the game. Store them in garages across the city. While this doesn't generate income, it represents the ultimate goal: having enough money to own everything without worrying about costs.

My post-game routine involves checking stock markets daily, completing any remaining side missions, and purchasing properties until nothing remains. This transforms Los Santos into a playground where GTA 5 money is never a concern. When I wanted to test different strategies, I simply bought the weapons and vehicles needed without hesitation.

How to Earn Money in GTA 5 Story Mode on PS4, PS5, and Xbox

Platform differences minimally affect money-making strategies. All versions support the same missions, stock markets, and collectibles.

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S advantages:

Faster loading times: Switching characters and loading saved games happens instantly and makes stock market manipulation more efficient

Smoother gameplay: Higher frame rates improve aim during combat-focused money-making activities like armored truck robberies.

Higher frame rates improve aim during combat-focused money-making activities like armored truck robberies. PS5 owners should also explore the best PS5 exclusives for premium gaming experiences, or check out our guides to the best PS5 action games Enhanced graphics: Underwater hidden packages are easier to spot with improved visibility

PS4 and Xbox One considerations:

Expect longer load times when saving and reloading for stock market strategies

Frame rate drops in busy areas may complicate precision activities

All core features function identically to newer platforms

The strategies outlined work across all platforms. Regardless of whether you're playing on legacy consoles or current-generation hardware, following the assassination mission strategy and heist optimization delivers billions.

How to Make Money in GTA 5 Story Mode with Assassination?

Assassination missions deserve their own section because timing determines everything. Complete them wrong and you miss billions. Do them right, and each character becomes a billionaire.

Pre-assassination preparation:

Complete the main story first, except Hotel Assassination (required for progression) Finish The Big Score to maximize starting capital Save manually before each assassination to enable reloading if mistakes occur Switch between characters to invest in all three simultaneously

During the assassination execution:

Listen to Lester’s briefings carefully: He explicitly tells you which company to target, revealing which competitor will benefit

He explicitly tells you which company to target, revealing which competitor will benefit Complete missions quickly: Some stock movements begin immediately upon mission start

Some stock movements begin immediately upon mission start Ignore bonus objectives: Your real goal is finishing fast, not achieving gold medals

Post-assassination monitoring:

Check stock prices every in-game day by sleeping at safehouses. Opening your phone and accessing the portfolio shows current values. When profits stall or begin declining, sell immediately. Waiting too long causes prices to crash, destroying profits.

Track results systematically:

Assassination Stock to Buy Buy Timing Peak Return Sell Timing Hotel Betta Pharmaceuticals (BET) Before mission ~50% 2-3 in-game days Hotel (Part 2) Bilkington (BIL) After selling BET ~80% 5-7 in-game days Multi-Target Debonaire (DEB) Before mission ~80% 2 in-game days Multi-Target (Part 2) Redwood (RED) After selling DEB ~300% 5-7 in-game days Vice Fruit (FRT) Before mission ~50% 2 in-game days Bus Vapid (VAP) After mission ~100% 3-4 in-game days Construction GoldCoast (GCD) Before mission ~80% 3-4 in-game days

Following this table precisely generates approximately $800 million to $2.1 billion per character. The exact amount depends on how much you invest initially and how closely prices match expected returns.

Some players report lower returns after game updates. If your returns fall short, wait longer before selling. Stock peaks sometimes arrive later than expected. Patience prevents leaving money on the table.

How to Use Cheats to Make Money in GTA 5 Story Mode?

No legitimate GTA 5 money cheat codes exist in the official story mode. Rockstar deliberately excluded cheat codes that add cash. Players requesting money cheats usually seek shortcuts, but the game’s design prevents this.

Confirmed facts about money cheats:

No button combination spawns money

spawns money No phone number deposits cash into accounts

deposits cash into accounts No console command increases balances

This design choice forces players to engage with missions, stock markets, and activities. Rockstar wants you to experience the game, not bypass it.

Unofficial GTA 5 story mode money cheat methods do exist, but they also come with significant risks you likely aren’t willing to take, including:

Save file editors: PC users can modify save files to add money, but this often corrupts saves or triggers bans from Social Club

PC users can modify save files to add money, but this often corrupts saves or triggers bans from Social Club Mod menus: Third-party software can inject money, but anti-cheat systems detect this, permanently banning accounts

Third-party software can inject money, but anti-cheat systems detect this, permanently banning accounts Glitches: Exploits occasionally surface, allowing infinite money, but Rockstar patches them quickly

Using unauthorized tools violates the terms of service and risks losing your entire account. The assassination mission strategy requires no cheats and generates billions legitimately.

If you’re searching for cheats because standard methods feel too slow, focus on Lester’s missions. Completing assassinations with maximum capital ($40 million per character from The Big Score) creates wealth faster than any cheat could. You’ll have more money than you can spend within two hours of gameplay.

In case you're looking for more immersive single-player experiences, check out our best open-world games guide.

Earning Money in GTA 5 Story Mode: Best Property Investments

Strategic property purchases create passive income streams requiring no ongoing effort. Unlike heists that provide one-time payouts, properties pay dividends indefinitely.

Best property investments by return on investment:

Sonar Collections Dock ($250,000): Unlocks submarine missions, paying $23,000 per nuclear waste barrel. With 30 barrels available, you’ll earn $690,000 total. The submarine piece collection pays additional bonuses. ROI: 276% from nuclear waste alone.

LSPD Auto Impound ($150,000): Generates $500 per vehicle towed. After towing 300 vehicles, you’ve recovered the purchase price. More importantly, owning the impound eliminates vehicle loss when police seize your cars. ROI: Variable based on usage, but break-even occurs quickly.

McKenzie Field Hangar ($150,000): Pays approximately $5,000 weekly. Unlocks cargo plane side missions for Trevor, providing additional income opportunities. ROI: Break-even after 30 weeks of ownership.

Cinema Doppler ($10,000,000): Generates approximately $264,000 weekly. Expensive upfront, but recovers investment after 38 weeks of ownership. If you maintain save files long-term, this becomes profitable. ROI: Break-even after 38 weeks.

Worst property investments:

Some properties cost millions but provide minimal returns. The Los Santos Golf Club costs $150 million with negligible income generation. Unless you want the prestige of owning it, invest elsewhere. Similarly, the Vinewood Garage generates no income despite its $30,000 purchase price.

Buy income-generating properties before status symbols. Once you're a billionaire from assassinations, purchasing everything becomes trivial. Until then, prioritize properties that build wealth.

Making Money in GTA 5 Story Mode: Franklin, Michael, and Trevor

Each character has unique money-making opportunities based on their skills and storylines.

Franklin-Specific Methods

Street races: Franklin accesses race missions through phone contacts, offering $5,000 to $20,000 per race. His special ability (enhanced driving) makes races significantly easier.

Towing missions: Complete Tonya’s towing missions to unlock the LSPD Auto Impound purchase option. This property generates ongoing income and prevents vehicle loss.

Assassination missions: Lester exclusively contacts Franklin for assassination missions, making him the primary stock market manipulator. Most wealth-building revolves around Franklin’s missions.

Michael-Specific Methods

Epsilon Program: Following the Epsilon Program questline leads to a mission where Michael steals $2.1 million from the cult. This one-time payout requires patience but delivers substantial returns.

Cinema properties: Only Michael can purchase the Doppler Cinema, which pays weekly dividends.

Heist leadership: Michael leads several heists, giving him the largest cuts from The Jewel Store Job and The Paleto Score.

Trevor-Specific Methods

Bail bonds: Maude’s bounty hunting missions exclusively target Trevor, providing up to $40,000 total.

Arms trafficking: After completing Trevor's storyline, random events spawn involving arms deals. Stealing the merchandise and selling it generates profits.

Altruist Camp: Only Trevor can trigger the Altruist Camp shootout by delivering hitchhikers, unlocking four briefcases worth $25,000 each.

All characters access stock markets, hidden packages, and most properties. However, these unique opportunities provide character-specific advantages. Switching between characters maximizes total earnings across your playthrough.

Getting Started: Your First $100,000

New players struggle most during the first hours. Limited cash means limited options. Here’s a proven path to your first $100,000:

Hour 1: Complete prologue and Franklin’s initial missions until Los Santos Customs unlocks. This enables vehicle sales.

Hour 2: Steal five Gallivanter Ballers from Rockford Hills. Store four in Franklin’s garage and sell one at Los Santos Customs for $9,000.

Hour 3: Rob five convenience stores using the route: Davis → Strawberry → Vespucci Beach → Del Perro → Pacific Bluffs. Total take: approximately $8,000.

Hour 4: Switch to selling stored Ballers. Sell one per in-game day (every 48 real minutes). This generates $36,000 over four in-game days.

Hour 5: Complete the Deal Gone Wrong random encounter near Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness. Collect the $25,000 briefcase.

Hour 6: Continue story missions until Michael and Trevor become available. Begin collecting hidden packages with Trevor (he starts nearest to the Sonar Collections Dock location).

Hour 7: Rob armored trucks when they appear randomly. Each truck holds $5,000 to $10,000.

Hour 8: Sell more stolen vehicles. By now, you should have $50,000 to $70,000.

Hour 9: Complete two or three story missions to unlock better equipment and safehouses.

Hour 10: Collect additional hidden packages with Franklin and Michael. Each package provides $7,000 to $25,000.

By hour 10, you'll exceed $100,000 total across all characters. This seed money funds weapon purchases and establishes financial stability. Once The Jewel Store Job completes, Franklin receives $300,000, accelerating wealth accumulation dramatically.

Don’t deviate from this path to buy expensive cars or weapons. Stolen vehicles work fine, and missions often provide weapons temporarily. Discipline in the early hours determines success later.

Maximizing Your Los Santos Fortune

Becoming a billionaire in GTA 5 story mode isn’t difficult if you follow proven strategies. Lester’s assassination missions, combined with The Big Score’s payout, create enough wealth to buy everything in the game multiple times over.

The key is timing your investments correctly. Complete the main story first, then tackle assassination missions with maximum capital. Save before each major investment so you can reload if something goes wrong. Switch between all three characters to triple your returns.

Supplement assassinations with heists, random encounters, and property investments. Hidden packages provide quick cash early in the game. Armored trucks and convenience stores offer a reliable small-scale income. Properties generate passive revenue after you invest the upfront costs.

Spend wisely throughout your playthrough. Stolen cars provide free transportation. Avoid buying expensive weapons until missions require them. Recovering impounded vehicles costs less than purchasing replacements.

So now you know how to make money on GTA 5 story mode and kickstart your rise in Los Santos. If you still need the game, grab Grand Theft Auto V from our store and dive into hundreds of hours filled with heists, side activities, and exploration. GTA 5 consistently ranks among the best PC games and best single-player PS5 games available. Beyond story mode, you can test similar strategies in GTA Online or explore our best multiplayer games guide for cooperative experiences.

Start small, invest smart, and watch your fortune grow into the billions.

FAQs