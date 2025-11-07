GTA VI Delayed Again – New Release Date Nov. 19, 2026

GTA VI delayed a second time from May 2026 to November same year



This news followed a recent decision to fire 31 workers across Rockstar studios



Fans are treated to a full year of rumors, speculations, and possible leaks



Next gen consoles could be what’s causing the delay

The Announcement Comes On The Heel Of Rockstar Firing 31 Staffers

Fans of the GTA franchise are used to bad news already and it probably did not come as a surprise to learn that GTA VI has been delayed yet again. The goal is to release the game on Nov. 19 next year, leaving a full year of anticipation, rumors, speculations, possible leaks, and of course, memes.

GTA VI was originally supposed to have been released during the fall in 2025, but was pushed to May 26, 2026. Now the release date has moved again.

“We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve,” Rockstar Games said in a statement on its website.

This latest announcement followed a mass firing at Rockstar across its UK studios where 31 staffers were let go on Oct. 30 for discussing classified information in a Discord channel, according to Take-Two and Rockstar.

Those fired say they were having conversations with members of the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) about deplorable working conditions and the possibility of unionizing. Yesterday IWGB staged protests outside Take-Two’s office in London and Rockstar Games’ studio in Edinburgh.

Shortly after Rockstar revealed the new launch time, social media lit up with the usual memes of people graduating university, getting married and having kids, or even retiring before GTA VI comes out.

Next Gen Consoles Could Be Cause For Delay

Both Xbox and PlayStation plan to release their next gen consoles next year and in 2027. The next Xbox is expected to be more of a hybrid between a traditional console and gaming PCs in terms of hardware and performance. PlayStation is currently targeting 2027 as a release window for its upcoming handheld.

This could be a reason for the delay as Rockstar would require dev kits from Xbox and PlayStation in order to optimize the game for the next gen of home entertainment consoles.

Another more obvious reason for the delay could be the proximity to the holidays. If GTA VI will be released next year in November it will for sure be the most wanted Xmas gift on the planet. Early projections suggest that GTA VI will make upwards of $10 billion during its lifetime.