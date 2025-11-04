The Best Young Wingers in FM26: Top Talents to Watch
Finding the best young wingers in FM26 can be the difference between an average save and a dominant dynasty. This guide highlights top left and right-wing prospects who combine raw pace, technical skill, and high potential to become future stars.
We’ll look at key growth attributes like dribbling, flair, and acceleration, along with maximum potential ratings and tactical fit. You’ll also get practical tips on scouting and signing them before their price rises. For FM26 players focused on building strong squads, this realistic list brings a clear path to finding the next big names on the wing.
Jump to:
Best Young Right Wingers in FM26
If you’re searching for the best young right-wingers in FM26, there is a strong pool of rising stars ready to dominate the flanks. These players bring a mix of pace, dribbling, flair, and crossing – exactly what you need to stretch the best defenders in FM26 and create scoring chances. Some are already making headlines in real life, while others are hidden gems with massive in-game potential.
From Lamine Yamal’s technical brilliance at Barcelona to Ethan Nwaneri’s versatility at Arsenal, this realistic list includes top right-wing talents under 25 who can grow into world-class attackers with the right development as the perfect signings. Many can also shift between attacking the best young midfielders FM26 and forward roles, giving you tactical flexibility depending on your setup.
Here’s a quick look at the standout names you should scout early before their value explodes.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Position(s)
|Key Growth Attributes
|Market Value
|Nationality
|Lamine Yamal
|17
|Barcelona
|AM R
|Dribbling, Flair, Agility
|£223m
|Spain
|Ethan Nwaneri
|17
|Arsenal
|AM RLC
|Technique, Vision, Off the Ball
|£48m
|England
|Endrick
|18
|Real Madrid
|AM R, ST
|Acceleration, Composure, Finishing
|£96m
|Brazil
|Franco Mastantuono
|17
|Real Madrid
|AM RC
|Passing, Flair, Decisions
|£96m
|Argentina
|Nico Paz
|20
|Como
|AM RC, F C
|First Touch, Vision, Long Shots
|£87m
|Argentina
|Désiré Doué
|19
|Paris Saint-Germain
|AM RL
|Acceleration, Technique, Balance
|£140m
|France
|Estêvão
|17
|Chelsea
|AM RC
|Dribbling, Agility, Flair
|£61m
|Brazil
|Kenan Yildiz
|19
|Juventus
|AM RLC, F C
|Technique, Flair, Composure
|£191m
|Turkey
|Geovany Quenda
|17
|Sporting CP
|AM RL
|Pace, Crossing, Flair
|£64m
|Portugal
|Julien Duranville
|18
|Borussia Dortmund
|AM RL
|Acceleration, Dribbling, Technique
|£56m
|Belgium
Want more? Our full list of the best wingers FM26 has to offer drops.
Best Young Left Wingers in FM26
Some of the best young strikers FM26 operate from the left wing, cutting inside to shoot or breaking wide to deliver crosses. In this section, we focus on the best young left wingers under 25, each capable of becoming a long-term solution for your attack. These wingers blend flair, movement, and current ability – giving you options for both direct and possession-based systems.
From Vinícius Jr.’s explosive threat at Real Madrid to José Reyes’ maximum potential at just 17, this list includes both established stars and hidden prospects. Many of these best young players are also comfortable switching flanks or drifting centrally, offering strong tactical flexibility.
Here’s a look at the most promising young left-wingers to sign in FM26 with their current ability.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Position(s)
|Key Attributes
|Market Value
|Nationality
|Vinícius Jr.
|25
|Real Madrid
|LW
|Acceleration, Flair, Dribbling
|£206m
|Brazil
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|24
|Paris SG
|LW
|Agility, Balance, Vision
|£121m
|Georgia
|Désiré Doué
|19
|Paris SG
|AM RLC
|Pace, Technique, Agility
|£140m
|France
|Kenan Yildiz
|19
|Juventus
|AM RLC, F C
|Technique, Composure, Flair
|£191m
|Turkey
|Dro
|16
|Barcelona
|AM LC
|Flair, Creativity, Off the Ball
|£17m
|Spain
|Claudio Echeverri
|18
|Bayer Leverkusen
|AM LC
|Vision, Passing, Acceleration
|£29m
|Argentina
|Geovany Quenda
|17
|Sporting CP
|AM RL
|Acceleration, Flair, Dribbling
|£64m
|Portugal
|José Reyes
|17
|Real Madrid
|AM RL, ST
|Technique, Movement, Flair
|£23m
|Spain
|Julien Duranville
|18
|Borussia Dortmund
|AM RL
|Dribbling, Technique, Pace
|£56m
|Belgium
|Yankuba Minteh
|20
|Brighton
|AM RL
|Acceleration, Determination, Flair
|£62m
|Gambia
Best Wonderkid Wingers in FM26: Hidden Gems
The full database of the best FM26 wonderkids across every position isn’t yet on the radar of major clubs, but in FM26, they can develop into first-team stars with the right management. This section looks at the top Football Manager wonderkids who play on either wing and have the raw potential to become elite. These best young players are ideal for long-term saves, youth-focused rebuilds, or lower-budget squads looking to grow talent internally.
They may start the game undervalued, but their stats and maximum potential make them perfect hidden gems. Expect flair, technique, and acceleration – all key traits for wide positions. Many are versatile, playing across both flanks or even as central attacking the top midfielders FM26.
Here’s a list of FM26 wonderkid wingers worth scouting before they explode in value.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Position(s)
|Potential
|Market Value
|Nationality
|Ethan Nwaneri
|17
|Arsenal
|AM RLC
|186
|£48m
|England
|Désiré Doué
|19
|Paris SG
|AM RLC
|179
|£140m
|France
|Kenan Yildiz
|19
|Juventus
|AM RLC, F C
|177
|£191m
|Turkey
|Dro
|16
|Barcelona
|AM LC
|177
|£17m
|Spain
|Claudio Echeverri
|18
|Bayer Leverkusen
|AM LC
|175
|£29m
|Argentina
|José Reyes
|17
|Real Madrid
|AM RL, ST
|173
|£23m
|Spain
|Arda Güler
|19
|Real Madrid
|AM RC
|173
|£96m
|Turkey
|Kerim Alajbegovic
|17
|RB Salzburg
|AM RLC
|172
|£16m
|Bosnia
|Facundo Buonanotte
|20
|Chelsea
|AM RLC
|171
|£43m
|Argentina
|Rio Ngumoha
|17
|Liverpool
|AM L
|170
|£20m (est.)
|England
How to Scout the Best Young Wingers in FM26
Finding the next great winger takes more than just browsing stats. In FM26, the key to building a strong, wide attack is knowing how to scout smart. Whether you’re chasing the next breakout talent or filling out your youth squads, these scouting tips will help you find the FM scout wonderkids before the AI does.
Start by using clear filters. Look for the best young players under 21 with high values in dribbling, acceleration, flair, agility, and crossing. These are core traits for wide young players who need to beat full-backs and deliver chances.
Add technique and off-the-ball to refine your list further. You can also use the “Unmasked Potential Ability is at least X” filter in your scouting setup if you’re using staff with good Judging Potential (JPA) ratings.
Scouting assignments should target leagues known for producing top young wide world-class players. These include:
- Portugal (Sporting CP, Benfica, Porto)
- Brazil (Série A hidden gems, especially wingers like Estêvão)
- France (Ligue 1 and youth academies like Rennes and PSG)
- Belgium and Netherlands (technical, fast wingers often undervalued)
- Scandinavia (budget talents who grow well with game time)
Use your Director of Football or Chief Scout to create winger-specific assignments. Set the role to AM R or AM L and focus on regions like South America, Eastern Europe, and Africa for lower-cost potential stars.
To find true football manager wonderkids, always cross-check your scout reports with real match performance and trial periods. Some of the best players in FM26 won’t look great at first glance but show fast growth when given minutes. That’s where real hidden gems are found.
Developing Young Wingers in FM26: Tips to Maximize Their Potential
Once you sign a top young winger, your job isn’t over. To get the most out of them, development must be deliberate. First, assign them to Individual Training focused on winger roles – usually Inside Forward or Winger – and target key traits like dribbling, finishing, or final third movement.
Use mentoring groups to help them build determination and gain useful traits like “Cuts Inside” or “Knocks Ball Past Opponent.” These small changes make a big difference over time. Tactically, give them minutes – even as a sub – in cup games or against weaker sides.
Confidence and match sharpness help them progress faster. If you’re at a big club, consider loans to smaller teams where they’ll play every week. With the right training and trust, your next wonderkid winger could become a world-class player in just a few seasons.
My Final Verdict
The best young wingers in FM26 offer a mix of world-class maximum potential and tactical flexibility – perfect for managers looking to build a long-term project or dominate right from the start with a custom algorithm. From elite names like Lamine Yamal and Vinícius Jr. to hidden gems like Kerim Alajbegovic and Rio Ngumoha, there’s talent available for every budget and every level.
Scouting early is the key. The best wonderkids get picked up fast, and their value rises quickly. Whether you’re managing a Premier League contender with a current ability or a second-tier sleeper club, securing one or two of these names early could transform your squad.
FAQs
The best young winger in FM26 is Lamine Yamal from Barcelona, with a potential rating of 190. He combines elite dribbling, flair, and pace, making him a top pick for any team.
To find young left wingers with high potential, use scouting filters for players under 21 with strong flair, dribbling, and agility. Assign scouts to regions like South America, Portugal, and France to uncover affordable options.
Focus on attributes like dribbling, acceleration, flair, technique, and off-the-ball. These directly affect a winger’s current ability to beat defenders and create chances.
Yes, leagues in Portugal, Brazil, France, and Belgium regularly produce top winger talents. Clubs like Sporting CP, PSG, and Ajax are also known for developing wide players.
The best age to sign wingers in FM26 is usually between 16 and 19. At that stage, they are affordable, moldable, and have the most growth potential under good training conditions.