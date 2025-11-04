The Best Young Wingers in FM26: Top Talents to Watch

Finding the best young wingers in FM26 can be the difference between an average save and a dominant dynasty. This guide highlights top left and right-wing prospects who combine raw pace, technical skill, and high potential to become future stars.

We’ll look at key growth attributes like dribbling, flair, and acceleration, along with maximum potential ratings and tactical fit. You’ll also get practical tips on scouting and signing them before their price rises. For FM26 players focused on building strong squads, this realistic list brings a clear path to finding the next big names on the wing.

Best Young Right Wingers in FM26

If you’re searching for the best young right-wingers in FM26, there is a strong pool of rising stars ready to dominate the flanks. These players bring a mix of pace, dribbling, flair, and crossing – exactly what you need to stretch the best defenders in FM26 and create scoring chances. Some are already making headlines in real life, while others are hidden gems with massive in-game potential.

From Lamine Yamal’s technical brilliance at Barcelona to Ethan Nwaneri’s versatility at Arsenal, this realistic list includes top right-wing talents under 25 who can grow into world-class attackers with the right development as the perfect signings. Many can also shift between attacking the best young midfielders FM26 and forward roles, giving you tactical flexibility depending on your setup.

Here’s a quick look at the standout names you should scout early before their value explodes.

Player Age Club Position(s) Key Growth Attributes Market Value Nationality Lamine Yamal 17 Barcelona AM R Dribbling, Flair, Agility £223m Spain Ethan Nwaneri 17 Arsenal AM RLC Technique, Vision, Off the Ball £48m England Endrick 18 Real Madrid AM R, ST Acceleration, Composure, Finishing £96m Brazil Franco Mastantuono 17 Real Madrid AM RC Passing, Flair, Decisions £96m Argentina Nico Paz 20 Como AM RC, F C First Touch, Vision, Long Shots £87m Argentina Désiré Doué 19 Paris Saint-Germain AM RL Acceleration, Technique, Balance £140m France Estêvão 17 Chelsea AM RC Dribbling, Agility, Flair £61m Brazil Kenan Yildiz 19 Juventus AM RLC, F C Technique, Flair, Composure £191m Turkey Geovany Quenda 17 Sporting CP AM RL Pace, Crossing, Flair £64m Portugal Julien Duranville 18 Borussia Dortmund AM RL Acceleration, Dribbling, Technique £56m Belgium

Want more? Our full list of the best wingers FM26 has to offer drops.

Best Young Left Wingers in FM26

Some of the best young strikers FM26 operate from the left wing, cutting inside to shoot or breaking wide to deliver crosses. In this section, we focus on the best young left wingers under 25, each capable of becoming a long-term solution for your attack. These wingers blend flair, movement, and current ability – giving you options for both direct and possession-based systems.

From Vinícius Jr.’s explosive threat at Real Madrid to José Reyes’ maximum potential at just 17, this list includes both established stars and hidden prospects. Many of these best young players are also comfortable switching flanks or drifting centrally, offering strong tactical flexibility.

Here’s a look at the most promising young left-wingers to sign in FM26 with their current ability.

Player Age Club Position(s) Key Attributes Market Value Nationality Vinícius Jr. 25 Real Madrid LW Acceleration, Flair, Dribbling £206m Brazil Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 24 Paris SG LW Agility, Balance, Vision £121m Georgia Désiré Doué 19 Paris SG AM RLC Pace, Technique, Agility £140m France Kenan Yildiz 19 Juventus AM RLC, F C Technique, Composure, Flair £191m Turkey Dro 16 Barcelona AM LC Flair, Creativity, Off the Ball £17m Spain Claudio Echeverri 18 Bayer Leverkusen AM LC Vision, Passing, Acceleration £29m Argentina Geovany Quenda 17 Sporting CP AM RL Acceleration, Flair, Dribbling £64m Portugal José Reyes 17 Real Madrid AM RL, ST Technique, Movement, Flair £23m Spain Julien Duranville 18 Borussia Dortmund AM RL Dribbling, Technique, Pace £56m Belgium Yankuba Minteh 20 Brighton AM RL Acceleration, Determination, Flair £62m Gambia

Best Wonderkid Wingers in FM26: Hidden Gems

The full database of the best FM26 wonderkids across every position isn’t yet on the radar of major clubs, but in FM26, they can develop into first-team stars with the right management. This section looks at the top Football Manager wonderkids who play on either wing and have the raw potential to become elite. These best young players are ideal for long-term saves, youth-focused rebuilds, or lower-budget squads looking to grow talent internally.

They may start the game undervalued, but their stats and maximum potential make them perfect hidden gems. Expect flair, technique, and acceleration – all key traits for wide positions. Many are versatile, playing across both flanks or even as central attacking the top midfielders FM26.

Here’s a list of FM26 wonderkid wingers worth scouting before they explode in value.

Player Age Club Position(s) Potential Market Value Nationality Ethan Nwaneri 17 Arsenal AM RLC 186 £48m England Désiré Doué 19 Paris SG AM RLC 179 £140m France Kenan Yildiz 19 Juventus AM RLC, F C 177 £191m Turkey Dro 16 Barcelona AM LC 177 £17m Spain Claudio Echeverri 18 Bayer Leverkusen AM LC 175 £29m Argentina José Reyes 17 Real Madrid AM RL, ST 173 £23m Spain Arda Güler 19 Real Madrid AM RC 173 £96m Turkey Kerim Alajbegovic 17 RB Salzburg AM RLC 172 £16m Bosnia Facundo Buonanotte 20 Chelsea AM RLC 171 £43m Argentina Rio Ngumoha 17 Liverpool AM L 170 £20m (est.) England

How to Scout the Best Young Wingers in FM26

Finding the next great winger takes more than just browsing stats. In FM26, the key to building a strong, wide attack is knowing how to scout smart. Whether you’re chasing the next breakout talent or filling out your youth squads, these scouting tips will help you find the FM scout wonderkids before the AI does.

Start by using clear filters. Look for the best young players under 21 with high values in dribbling, acceleration, flair, agility, and crossing. These are core traits for wide young players who need to beat full-backs and deliver chances.

Add technique and off-the-ball to refine your list further. You can also use the “Unmasked Potential Ability is at least X” filter in your scouting setup if you’re using staff with good Judging Potential (JPA) ratings.

Scouting assignments should target leagues known for producing top young wide world-class players. These include:

Portugal (Sporting CP, Benfica, Porto)

(Sporting CP, Benfica, Porto) Brazil (Série A hidden gems, especially wingers like Estêvão)

(Série A hidden gems, especially wingers like Estêvão) France (Ligue 1 and youth academies like Rennes and PSG)

(Ligue 1 and youth academies like Rennes and PSG) Belgium and Netherlands (technical, fast wingers often undervalued)

(technical, fast wingers often undervalued) Scandinavia (budget talents who grow well with game time)

Use your Director of Football or Chief Scout to create winger-specific assignments. Set the role to AM R or AM L and focus on regions like South America, Eastern Europe, and Africa for lower-cost potential stars.

To find true football manager wonderkids, always cross-check your scout reports with real match performance and trial periods. Some of the best players in FM26 won’t look great at first glance but show fast growth when given minutes. That’s where real hidden gems are found.

Developing Young Wingers in FM26: Tips to Maximize Their Potential

Once you sign a top young winger, your job isn’t over. To get the most out of them, development must be deliberate. First, assign them to Individual Training focused on winger roles – usually Inside Forward or Winger – and target key traits like dribbling, finishing, or final third movement.

Use mentoring groups to help them build determination and gain useful traits like “Cuts Inside” or “Knocks Ball Past Opponent.” These small changes make a big difference over time. Tactically, give them minutes – even as a sub – in cup games or against weaker sides.

Confidence and match sharpness help them progress faster. If you’re at a big club, consider loans to smaller teams where they’ll play every week. With the right training and trust, your next wonderkid winger could become a world-class player in just a few seasons.

My Final Verdict

The best young wingers in FM26 offer a mix of world-class maximum potential and tactical flexibility – perfect for managers looking to build a long-term project or dominate right from the start with a custom algorithm. From elite names like Lamine Yamal and Vinícius Jr. to hidden gems like Kerim Alajbegovic and Rio Ngumoha, there’s talent available for every budget and every level.

Scouting early is the key. The best wonderkids get picked up fast, and their value rises quickly. Whether you’re managing a Premier League contender with a current ability or a second-tier sleeper club, securing one or two of these names early could transform your squad.

FAQs