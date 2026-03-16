GTA Cheat Codes: Complete List in 2026

GTA cheat codes have been part of the franchise’s DNA since the very beginning, and they transform the game into a sandbox with virtually no limits.

This guide covers GTA 5, GTA San Andreas, and GTA Vice City, organized by game and platform so you can find exactly what you need fast. Step-by-step entry instructions included for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Important note – cheats are single-player only, and activating them may disable achievements and trophies for that session.

GTA 5 Cheat Codes by Platform

GTA 5 remains the most played entry in the franchise, and its cheat system is the most versatile of any GTA title. Codes are available across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and legacy consoles. On modern platforms, you can also dial cheats directly from your in-game phone for faster activation.

Below is the complete GTA 5 cheat codes list, organized by category with inputs for every platform:

Category / Cheat Effect PlayStation Input Xbox Input PC Code Phone Number Health Max Health & Armor CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1 B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB TURTLE 1-999-887-853 Health Invincibility (5 min) RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y PAINKILLER 1-999-724-654-5537 Weapons Give All Weapons TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1 Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB TOOLUP 1-999-866-587 Wanted Level Raise Wanted Level R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT FUGITIVE 1-999-3844-8483 Wanted Level Lower Wanted Level R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT LAWYERUP 1-999-5299-3787

Survival is just the start because the real fun requires the right equipment. These GTA 5 cheat codes PS5 and console inputs provide max health and every weapon you need for a rampage. You should keep the invincibility code handy for the most dangerous missions. This part also covers your wanted level so you can escape the police in seconds.

Vehicle Spawn Buzzard Helicopter CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y BUZZOFF 1-999-289-9633 Vehicle Spawn Comet Sports Car R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1 RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB COMET 1-999-266-38 Vehicle Spawn Sanchez Dirt Bike CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1 B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB OFFROAD 1-999-633-7623 Vehicle Spawn Rapid GT R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2 RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT RAPIDGT 1-999-727-4348 Vehicle Spawn Stunt Plane CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y BARNSTORM 1-999-2276-78676 Vehicle Spawn PCJ-600 Motorbike R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1 RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB ROCKET 1-999-762-538 Vehicle Spawn Golf Cart CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A HOLEIN1 1-999-4653-461 Vehicle Spawn Limousine R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT VINEWOOD 1-999-846-39663 Vehicle Spawn Trashmaster CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT B, RB, B, RB, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT TRASHED 1-999-872-433 Vehicle Spawn BMX Bike LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2 LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT BANDIT 1-999-226-348 Vehicle Spawn Duster Plane RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1 RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB FLYSPRAY 1-999-359-77729 Vehicle Spawn Duke O’Death N/A (Phone Only) N/A (Phone Only) DEATHCAR 1-999-3328-4227 Vehicle Spawn Kraken Sub N/A (Phone Only) N/A (Phone Only) BUBBLES 1-999-282-2537 Vehicle Spawn Dodo Seaplane N/A (Phone Only) N/A (Phone Only) EXTINCT 1-999-398-4628

A fast escape needs a top-tier vehicle and these codes spawn them instantly on the map. You can use GTA 5 cheat codes to get a sports car or a specialized helicopter. Vehicle spawns work best in open areas where the game has enough space to place the model. These rides make your travels across the city much more efficient and chaotic.

Ability Super Jump LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2 LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT HOPTOIT 1-999-467-8648 Ability Fast Run TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X CATCHME 1-999-228-8463 Ability Fast Swim LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT GOTGILLS 1-999-468-44557 Ability Recharge Special Ability X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A POWERUP 1-999-769-3787 Ability Parachute LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1 LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB SKYDIVE 1-999-759-3483 Ability Moon Gravity LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT FLOATER 1-999-356-2837 Combat Explosive Melee RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2 RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT HOTHANDS 1-999-4684-2637 Combat Explosive Bullets RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1 RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB HIGHEX 1-999-444-439 Combat Slow Motion Aim SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A DEADEYE 1-999-332-3393

Player abilities change the physics of the game and allow for impossible stunts. These GTA 5 cheat codes pc and console inputs grant super jumps and moon gravity. Special abilities can be recharged at any time to keep your combat powers active. These cheats turn the world into a personal playground with no limits.

Special Skyfall L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT (repeat) LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT (repeat) SKYFALL 1-999-759-3255 World Change Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X MAKEITRAIN 1-999-625-348-7246 World Slow Motion TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1 Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB SLOWMO 1-999-756-966 World Drunk Mode TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT LIQUOR 1-999-547-861 World Slidey Cars TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1 Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB SNOWDAY 1-999-766-9329

The phone cheat method is the fastest and most reliable option on PS5 and Xbox Series X. You dial the number on the in-game phone, and the cheat activates instantly. This method ensures that you do not fumble through button sequences during the heat of battle. Use these tools to enjoy every chaotic second of your session.

Pro tip On GTA 5, the phone cheat method is the fastest and most reliable option on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Bring up your in-game phone, dial the number, and the cheat activates instantly. No button sequences to fumble through mid-chaos.

GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes by Platform

GTA San Andreas is a classic for a reason, and its cheat library is one of the most extensive in the franchise. From jetpacks to full weapon sets, San Andreas cheats are organized by button input for PlayStation and Xbox, with PC keyboard codes for desktop players. Note that San Andreas does not support phone cheats – all codes are entered via controller or keyboard only.

GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes by Platform

Category / Cheat Effect PlayStation Input Xbox Input PC Code Health & Armor Max Health, Armor & $250,000 R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP RB, RT, LB, A, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP HESOYAM Invincibility Invincible (limited time) RIGHT, L2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, L2, L1 RIGHT, LT, DOWN, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, LT, LB BAGUVIX Weapons Weapon Set 1 (Brass Knuckles, Bat, Pistol, Shotgun, Micro SMG, AK-47, Rifle, RPG, Molotov) R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP LXGIWYL Weapons Weapon Set 2 (Knife, Desert Eagle, Sawn-Off, Tec-9, M4, Sniper, Grenade, Flamethrower) R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT PROFESSIONALSKIT Weapons Weapon Set 3 (Chainsaw, Silenced Pistol, SMG, Combat Shotgun, M4, Sniper, Satchel Charges) R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN UZUMYMW Weapons Infinite Ammo L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, DOWN, L1, L1 LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB FULLCLIP Wanted Level Increase Wanted Level R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT TURNUPTHEHEAT Wanted Level Decrease Wanted Level R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN RB, RB, B, RT, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN TURNDOWNTHEHEAT

Survival is a top priority in Los Santos and these GTA San Andreas cheat codes PS5 inputs help keep the character alive. A player can choose between different weapon sets to carry a massive arsenal for any mission. Most players want to clear their wanted level instantly to avoid a chase with the police. Use the infinite ammo code to never worry about the supply during a long gunfight.

Vehicle Spawn Jetpack CIRCLE x6, R1, TRIANGLE x6 B x6, RB, Y x6 ROCKETMAN Vehicle Spawn Rhino Tank CIRCLE x6, R1, L2, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE B x6, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y AIWPRTON Vehicle Spawn Hydra N/A N/A JUMPJET Vehicle Spawn Monster Truck RIGHT, UP, R1, R1, R1, DOWN, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1 RIGHT, UP, RB, RB, RB, DOWN, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB MONSTERMASH Vehicle Spawn ATV Quad LEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2 LEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, X, B, Y, RB, RT FOURWHEELFUN Vehicle Spawn Vortex Hovercraft TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, X, L1, L2, DOWN, DOWN Y, Y, X, B, A, LB, LT, DOWN, DOWN KGGGDKP Vehicle Spawn Stretch Limo R2, UP, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT RT, UP, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT CELEBRITYSTATUS Vehicle Spawn Romero (Hearse) DOWN, R2, DOWN, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, LEFT, RIGHT DOWN, RT, DOWN, RB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LEFT, RIGHT WHERESTHEFUNERAL Vehicle Spawn Stunt Plane CIRCLE, UP, L1, L2, DOWN, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE B, UP, LB, LT, DOWN, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y FLYINGTOSTUNT Vehicle Spawn Golf Cart (Caddy) CIRCLE, L1, UP, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X B, LB, UP, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A RZHSUEW Vehicle Cars Fly SQUARE, DOWN, L2, UP, L1, CIRCLE, UP, X, LEFT X, DOWN, LT, UP, LB, B, UP, A, LEFT CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG Vehicle All Cars Have Nitrous LEFT, TRIANGLE, R1, L1, UP, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, DOWN, CIRCLE, L2, L1, L1 LEFT, Y, RB, LB, UP, X, Y, DOWN, B, LT, LB, LB SPEEDFREAK Vehicle Spawn Hunter helicopter CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1 B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB OHDUDE Vehicle Spawn Hotring Racer A R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1 RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB VROCKPOKEY Vehicle Spawn Hotring Racer B R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, UP, CIRCLE, R2 RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, UP, B, RT VPJTQWV Vehicle Spawn Dozer R2, L1, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, X, L1, LEFT RT, LB, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, A, LB, LEFT ITSALLBULL Vehicle Spawn Rancher UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, L2 UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, RIGHT, UP, X, LT JQNTQHWM Vehicle Bloodring Banger DOWN, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, LEFT, LEFT DOWN, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, LEFT CQZIJMB

A fast ride is the best way to travel across the state and these vehicle codes spawn them instantly. The jetpack or the Hydra jet allows for quick travel across the map in just a few seconds. Spawn a tank or a hovercraft to create pure chaos on the streets and water. These GTA San Andreas cheat codes Xbox options make every journey across the state much more efficient and destructive

Ability Super Jump UP, UP, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R2 UP, UP, Y, Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RT, RT KANGAROO Ability Infinite Lung Capacity DOWN, LEFT, L1, DOWN, DOWN, R2, DOWN, L2, DOWN DOWN, LEFT, LB, DOWN, DOWN, RT, DOWN, LT, DOWN CVWKXAM Ability Super Punch UP, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2 UP, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT IAVENJQ Ability Max Muscle TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT BUFFMEUP Player Stat Never Get Hungry SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, UP, SQUARE, L2, UP, X X, LT, RB, Y, UP, X, LT, UP, A AEDUWNV Player Stat Maximum Fat TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, DOWN Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, DOWN BTCDBCB Player Stat Maximum Respect L1, R1, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R2, X, L1, UP, L2, L2, L1, L1 LB, RB, Y, DOWN, RT, A, LB, UP, LT, LT, LB, LB OGXSDAG Player Stat Maximum Sex Appeal CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, CIRCLE, R1, L2, UP, TRIANGLE, L1, L1, L1 B, Y, Y, UP, B, RB, LT, UP, Y, LB, LB, LB EHIBXQS Player Stat Max Vehicle Skill SQUARE, L2, X, R1, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1 X, LT, A, RB, LT, LT, LEFT, RB, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB NATURALTALENT World Cloudy Weather L2, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, SQUARE, LEFT, R2, SQUARE, X, R1, L1, L1 LT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, X, LEFT, RT, X, A, RB, LB, LB YCPGBH World Rainy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, CIRCLE RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, B SCOTTISHMIST World Sandstorm UP, DOWN, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2 UP, DOWN, LB, LB, LT, LT, LB, LT, RB, RT SANDSTORM World Faster Clock CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, SQUARE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE B, B, LB, X, LB, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y YSOHNUL World Pedestrians Have Weapons R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, UP, DOWN FOOOXFT World Chaos Mode L2, RIGHT, L1, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, R1, L1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1 LT, RIGHT, LB, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, RB, LB, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB STATEOFEMERGENCY World Always Midnight SQUARE, L1, R1, RIGHT, X, UP, L1, LEFT, LEFT X, LB, RB, RIGHT, A, UP, LB, LEFT, LEFT XJVSNAJ World Orange Sky LEFT, LEFT, L2, R1, RIGHT, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, L2, X LEFT, LEFT, LT, RB, RIGHT, X, X, LB, LT, A OFVIAC World Black Traffic CIRCLE, L2, UP, R1, LEFT, X, R1, L1, LEFT, CIRCLE B, LT, UP, RB, LEFT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, B IOWDLAC World Green Traffic Lights RIGHT, R1, UP, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R1, R1 RIGHT, RB, UP, LT, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, RB, RB ZEIIVG World Reduced Traffic X, DOWN, UP, R2, DOWN, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE, LEFT A, DOWN, UP, RT, DOWN, Y, LB, Y, LEFT THGLOJ Vehicle Flying Cars SQUARE, DOWN, L2, UP, L1, CIRCLE, UP, X, LEFT X, DOWN, LT, UP, LB, B, UP, A, LEFT CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG Ability Mega Jump UP, UP, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R2 UP, UP, Y, Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RT, RT KANGAROO World Riot Mode L2, RIGHT, L1, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, R1, L1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1 LT, RIGHT, LB, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, RB, LB, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB STATEOFEMERGENCY World Elvis Mode L1, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L1, L1, SQUARE, L2, UP, DOWN, LEFT LB, B, Y, LB, LB, X, LT, UP, DOWN, LEFT BLUESUEDESHOES World Ninja Theme X, X, DOWN, R2, L2, CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, SQUARE A, A, DOWN, RT, LT, B, RB, B, X NINJATOWN World Beach Party Mode UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, SQUARE, CIRCLE, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, DOWN UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, X, B, LB, RB, Y, DOWN LIFESABEACH World Funhouse Theme TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, DOWN, CIRCLE Y, Y, LB, X, X, B, X, DOWN, B CRAZYTOWN World Country Vehicles L1, L1, R1, R1, L2, L1, R2, DOWN, LEFT, UP LB, LB, RB, RB, LT, LB, RT, DOWN, LEFT, UP FVTMNBZ Pedestrian Pedestrians Riot DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, A, RT, RB, LT, LB AJLOJYQY

World and player abilities change the fundamental physics and behavior of the game. These GTA San Andreas cheat codes allow for super jumps and massive punches. Change the weather to sunny or rainy to fit the mood of the play session. These tools turn the world into a personal playground where no rules apply to the character.

Unlike GTA 5, San Andreas includes a money cheat, one of the most requested features that Rockstar notably removed in later titles. If you’re looking for more ways to build wealth in newer titles, our guide on how to make money in GTA 5 story mode covers that in detail.

GTA Vice City Cheat Codes by Platform

GTA Vice City brought GTA into a neon-soaked Miami fantasy, and its cheat system reflects that era’s straightforward design. Like San Andreas, Vice City cheats are entered through controller button combos or PC keyboard commands – no phone system here.

Category / Cheat Effect PlayStation Input Xbox Input PC Code Health Max Health R1, R2, L1, CIRCLE, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP RB, RT, LB, B, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP ASPIRINE Health Full Armor R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP RB, RT, LB, A, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP PRECIOUSPROTECTION Health Commit Suicide RIGHT, L2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, L2, L1 RIGHT, LT, DOWN, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, LT, LB ICANTTAKEITANYMORE Invincibility Invincible (limited time) RIGHT, L2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, L2, L1 RIGHT, LT, DOWN, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, LT, LB YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE Weapons Weapon Set 1 (Brass Knuckles, Bat, Pistol, Shotgun, Tec-9, Kruger, Sniper, Flamethrower) R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP THUGSTOOLS Weapons Weapon Set 2 (Katana, Grenades, .357, Stubby Shotgun, Mac 10, M4, .308 Sniper, Rocket Launcher) R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT PROFESSIONALTOOLS Weapons Weapon Set 3 (Chainsaw, .357, SPAS-12, MP, M4, .308 Sniper, Minigun) R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN NUTTERSTOYS

Survival in the 80s is much easier when you have max health and full armor. You can choose from three different weapon sets that include everything like brass knuckles and miniguns, so I suggest you keep the weapon codes handy for the most difficult missions. You can also use the suicide code if you ever get stuck in a bad spot.

Wanted Level Increase Wanted Level R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE Wanted Level Decrease Wanted Level R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN RB, RB, B, RT, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN LEAVEMEALONE Vehicle Spawn Rhino Tank CIRCLE x6, R1, L2, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE B x6, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y PANZER Vehicle Spawn Bloodring Banger UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, X, L2 UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, RIGHT, UP, A, LT TRAVELINSTYLE Vehicle Spawn Golf Cart CIRCLE, L1, UP, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X B, LB, UP, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A BETTERTHANWALKING Vehicle Spawn Hotring Racer R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1 RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED Vehicle Spawn Love Fist Limo R2, UP, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT RT, UP, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT ROCKANDROLLCAR Vehicle Spawn Sabre Turbo RIGHT, L2, DOWN, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, LEFT RIGHT, LT, DOWN, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, B, LEFT THELASTRIDE Vehicle Spawn Trashmaster CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT RUBBISHCAR Vehicle Spawn Romero (Hearse) DOWN, R2, DOWN, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, LEFT, RIGHT DOWN, RT, DOWN, RB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LEFT, RIGHT WHERESTHEFUNERAL Vehicle Dodo Cheat (Flying Car) RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, DOWN, L1, R1 RIGHT, RT, B, RB, LT, DOWN, LB, RB COMEFLYWITHME Vehicle Cars Drive on Water RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, SQUARE, R1, R2 RIGHT, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT SEAWAYS Vehicle Blow Up All Cars R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1 RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB BIGBANG Vehicle Faster Cars RIGHT, R1, UP, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R1, R1 RIGHT, RB, UP, LT, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, RB, RB GRIPISEVERYTHING Vehicle Bloodring Banger UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, X, L2 UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, RIGHT, UP, A, LT TRAVELINSTYLE Vehicle Bloodring Banger (Alt) DOWN, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, LEFT, LEFT DOWN, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, LEFT GETTHEREQUICKLY

A fast car is the best tool for an escape through the city streets; you can spawn a limousine or even a tank to destroy everything in your path. Some vehicle cheats even allow cars to drive on water or fly through the air. I use these codes to explore the map and skip the normal traffic.

World Sunny Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X ALOVELYDAY World Rainy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, CIRCLE RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, B CANTSEEATHING World Stormy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, Y CATSANDDOGS World Foggy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, A CANTSEEATHING World Faster Gameplay TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, L2, L1, SQUARE Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, LT, LB, X ONSPEED World Slower Gameplay TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R2, R1 Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, X, RT, RB BOOOOOORING Word Pink Traffic CIRCLE, L1, DOWN, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, RIGHT, X B, LB, DOWN, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, RIGHT, A AHAIRDRESSERSCAR World Black Traffic CIRCLE, L2, UP, R1, LEFT, X, R1, L1, LEFT, CIRCLE B, LT, UP, RB, LEFT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, B IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK Pedestrian Pedestrians Have Weapons R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, UP, DOWN OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS Character BIGHEAD Mode UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, CIRCLE, X UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, B, A N/A Pedestrian All Female Peds CIRCLE, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE B, A, LB, LB, RT, A, A, B, Y FANNYMAGNET Pedestrian Pedestrians Riot DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, A, RT, RB, LT, LB FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT Pedestrian Peds Attack You DOWN, UP, UP, UP, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 DOWN, UP, UP, UP, A, RT, RB, LT, LT NOBODYLIKESME Player Change Outfit RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, UP, L1, L2, LEFT, UP, DOWN, RIGHT RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, UP, LB, LT, LEFT, UP, DOWN, RIGHT STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP

GTA Vice City shares several cheat codes with GTA San Andreas, which makes the experience feel familiar for veteran players who switch between the two games. You can change the weather or speed up the gameplay for a more intense session. I like to change my outfit when I want to roleplay as different characters.

How To Enter GTA Cheat Codes: Platform-Specific Instructions

Knowing the codes is only half the battle – how do you put in cheat codes for GTA 5 and other titles depends entirely on your platform. One universal rule applies across all methods: activating cheats disables achievements and trophies for that session, but restarting the game re-enables them.

PlayStation Cheat Code Entry (PS5, PS4, PS3)

On PlayStation, GTA 5 cheat codes PS5 and earlier PlayStation versions all use the same controller button method. Here’s how to enter them correctly:

Do not pause the game; cheats must be entered during active gameplay Use the D-pad for all directional inputs (LEFT, RIGHT, UP, DOWN) Enter the button sequence quickly and without stopping mid-combo Watch for an on-screen confirmation message: this confirms the cheat activated successfully

If a cheat fails to activate, you likely paused mid-sequence or hit the wrong button. Simply try again from the beginning of the sequence.

Xbox Cheat Code Entry (Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Xbox 360)

GTA 5 cheat codes Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and GTA V cheat codes Xbox 360 all follow the same entry method as PlayStation, only with different button names. The mapping is straightforward: A replaces X, B replaces Circle, X replaces Square, Y replaces Triangle, RB replaces R1, LB replaces L1, RT replaces R2, and LT replaces L2.

Entry steps for Xbox:

Stay in active gameplay – do not open the pause menu Use the D-pad for all directional inputs Enter the full sequence quickly and in order A confirmation notification appears on-screen when activated successfully

GTA 5 cheat codes Xbox Series X work identically to Xbox One inputs, there are no differences between generations on Xbox.

PC Cheat Code Entry

GTA 5 cheat codes PC players have two input options, which makes the PC the most flexible platform for cheat activation:

Method 1 – Console Command:

Press the tilde (~) key to open the cheat console Type the cheat code word exactly (e.g., PAINKILLER for invincibility) Press Enter to activate

Method 2 – In-Game Phone:

Open your character’s in-game cell phone Navigate to the Contacts or dial pad Dial the cheat number (e.g., 1-999-724-654-5537 for invincibility) Press call to activate

PC cheats are word-based rather than button sequences, which makes them significantly easier to enter accurately under pressure.

Comparing Cheat Codes Across GTA Games

All GTA 5 cheat codes represent a significant evolution from earlier titles, and knowing the differences helps when jumping between games.

The biggest change Rockstar made with GTA 5 was removing the money cheat entirely. Both San Andreas and Vice City handed players $250,000 instantly; GTA 5 has no equivalent, likely to protect GTA Online‘s economy.

Vehicle spawns also differ dramatically. GTA 5 covers helicopters, sports cars, and stunt planes, while San Andreas leans on jetpacks and tanks. Vice City keeps things simpler overall.

The entry system evolved too: GTA V cheat codes Xbox 360 and PS3 use button combos only, while modern platforms added phone-based cheats for faster activation. One constant across every title: cheats are single-player only, with zero effect in GTA Online. For more, check our GTA games in order guide.

My Overall Verdict on GTA Cheat Codes

This GTA cheat codes guide covers every major title and platform, so bookmark it for quick mid-session lookups.

Remember – cheats are single-player only, and activating them disables achievements for that session, so save your progress first.

Play your way, break the rules, and enjoy every chaotic second of it. Looking for what’s next? Our games like GTA guide has you covered.

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