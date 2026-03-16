GTA Cheat Codes: Complete List in 2026
GTA cheat codes have been part of the franchise’s DNA since the very beginning, and they transform the game into a sandbox with virtually no limits.
This guide covers GTA 5, GTA San Andreas, and GTA Vice City, organized by game and platform so you can find exactly what you need fast. Step-by-step entry instructions included for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.
Important note – cheats are single-player only, and activating them may disable achievements and trophies for that session.
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GTA 5 Cheat Codes by Platform
GTA 5 remains the most played entry in the franchise, and its cheat system is the most versatile of any GTA title. Codes are available across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and legacy consoles. On modern platforms, you can also dial cheats directly from your in-game phone for faster activation.
Below is the complete GTA 5 cheat codes list, organized by category with inputs for every platform:
|Category / Cheat
|Effect
|PlayStation Input
|Xbox Input
|PC Code
|Phone Number
|Health
|Max Health & Armor
|CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1
|B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB
|TURTLE
|1-999-887-853
|Health
|Invincibility (5 min)
|RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE
|RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y
|PAINKILLER
|1-999-724-654-5537
|Weapons
|Give All Weapons
|TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1
|Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB
|TOOLUP
|1-999-866-587
|Wanted Level
|Raise Wanted Level
|R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
|RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
|FUGITIVE
|1-999-3844-8483
|Wanted Level
|Lower Wanted Level
|R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
|RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
|LAWYERUP
|1-999-5299-3787
Survival is just the start because the real fun requires the right equipment. These GTA 5 cheat codes PS5 and console inputs provide max health and every weapon you need for a rampage. You should keep the invincibility code handy for the most dangerous missions. This part also covers your wanted level so you can escape the police in seconds.
|Vehicle
|Spawn Buzzard Helicopter
|CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
|B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
|BUZZOFF
|1-999-289-9633
|Vehicle
|Spawn Comet Sports Car
|R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1
|RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
|COMET
|1-999-266-38
|Vehicle
|Spawn Sanchez Dirt Bike
|CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1
|B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
|OFFROAD
|1-999-633-7623
|Vehicle
|Spawn Rapid GT
|R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2
|RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT
|RAPIDGT
|1-999-727-4348
|Vehicle
|Spawn Stunt Plane
|CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE
|B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y
|BARNSTORM
|1-999-2276-78676
|Vehicle
|Spawn PCJ-600 Motorbike
|R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1
|RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB
|ROCKET
|1-999-762-538
|Vehicle
|Spawn Golf Cart
|CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X
|B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
|HOLEIN1
|1-999-4653-461
|Vehicle
|Spawn Limousine
|R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT
|RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
|VINEWOOD
|1-999-846-39663
|Vehicle
|Spawn Trashmaster
|CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT
|B, RB, B, RB, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
|TRASHED
|1-999-872-433
|Vehicle
|Spawn BMX Bike
|LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2
|LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT
|BANDIT
|1-999-226-348
|Vehicle
|Spawn Duster Plane
|RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1
|RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
|FLYSPRAY
|1-999-359-77729
|Vehicle
|Spawn Duke O’Death
|N/A (Phone Only)
|N/A (Phone Only)
|DEATHCAR
|1-999-3328-4227
|Vehicle
|Spawn Kraken Sub
|N/A (Phone Only)
|N/A (Phone Only)
|BUBBLES
|1-999-282-2537
|Vehicle
|Spawn Dodo Seaplane
|N/A (Phone Only)
|N/A (Phone Only)
|EXTINCT
|1-999-398-4628
A fast escape needs a top-tier vehicle and these codes spawn them instantly on the map. You can use GTA 5 cheat codes to get a sports car or a specialized helicopter. Vehicle spawns work best in open areas where the game has enough space to place the model. These rides make your travels across the city much more efficient and chaotic.
|Ability
|Super Jump
|LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2
|LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT
|HOPTOIT
|1-999-467-8648
|Ability
|Fast Run
|TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE
|Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X
|CATCHME
|1-999-228-8463
|Ability
|Fast Swim
|LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT
|LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT
|GOTGILLS
|1-999-468-44557
|Ability
|Recharge Special Ability
|X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X
|A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A
|POWERUP
|1-999-769-3787
|Ability
|Parachute
|LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1
|LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB
|SKYDIVE
|1-999-759-3483
|Ability
|Moon Gravity
|LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT
|LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT
|FLOATER
|1-999-356-2837
|Combat
|Explosive Melee
|RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2
|RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
|HOTHANDS
|1-999-4684-2637
|Combat
|Explosive Bullets
|RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1
|RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB
|HIGHEX
|1-999-444-439
|Combat
|Slow Motion Aim
|SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X
|X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A
|DEADEYE
|1-999-332-3393
Player abilities change the physics of the game and allow for impossible stunts. These GTA 5 cheat codes pc and console inputs grant super jumps and moon gravity. Special abilities can be recharged at any time to keep your combat powers active. These cheats turn the world into a personal playground with no limits.
|Special
|Skyfall
|L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT (repeat)
|LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT (repeat)
|SKYFALL
|1-999-759-3255
|World
|Change Weather
|R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE
|RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
|MAKEITRAIN
|1-999-625-348-7246
|World
|Slow Motion
|TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1
|Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB
|SLOWMO
|1-999-756-966
|World
|Drunk Mode
|TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT
|Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT
|LIQUOR
|1-999-547-861
|World
|Slidey Cars
|TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1
|Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB
|SNOWDAY
|1-999-766-9329
The phone cheat method is the fastest and most reliable option on PS5 and Xbox Series X. You dial the number on the in-game phone, and the cheat activates instantly. This method ensures that you do not fumble through button sequences during the heat of battle. Use these tools to enjoy every chaotic second of your session.
On GTA 5, the phone cheat method is the fastest and most reliable option on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Bring up your in-game phone, dial the number, and the cheat activates instantly. No button sequences to fumble through mid-chaos.
GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes by Platform
GTA San Andreas is a classic for a reason, and its cheat library is one of the most extensive in the franchise. From jetpacks to full weapon sets, San Andreas cheats are organized by button input for PlayStation and Xbox, with PC keyboard codes for desktop players. Note that San Andreas does not support phone cheats – all codes are entered via controller or keyboard only.
GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes by Platform
|Category / Cheat
|Effect
|PlayStation Input
|Xbox Input
|PC Code
|Health & Armor
|Max Health, Armor & $250,000
|R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|RB, RT, LB, A, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|HESOYAM
|Invincibility
|Invincible (limited time)
|RIGHT, L2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, L2, L1
|RIGHT, LT, DOWN, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, LT, LB
|BAGUVIX
|Weapons
|Weapon Set 1 (Brass Knuckles, Bat, Pistol, Shotgun, Micro SMG, AK-47, Rifle, RPG, Molotov)
|R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|LXGIWYL
|Weapons
|Weapon Set 2 (Knife, Desert Eagle, Sawn-Off, Tec-9, M4, Sniper, Grenade, Flamethrower)
|R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT
|RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT
|PROFESSIONALSKIT
|Weapons
|Weapon Set 3 (Chainsaw, Silenced Pistol, SMG, Combat Shotgun, M4, Sniper, Satchel Charges)
|R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN
|RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN
|UZUMYMW
|Weapons
|Infinite Ammo
|L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, DOWN, L1, L1
|LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB
|FULLCLIP
|Wanted Level
|Increase Wanted Level
|R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
|RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
|TURNUPTHEHEAT
|Wanted Level
|Decrease Wanted Level
|R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN
|RB, RB, B, RT, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN
|TURNDOWNTHEHEAT
Survival is a top priority in Los Santos and these GTA San Andreas cheat codes PS5 inputs help keep the character alive. A player can choose between different weapon sets to carry a massive arsenal for any mission. Most players want to clear their wanted level instantly to avoid a chase with the police. Use the infinite ammo code to never worry about the supply during a long gunfight.
|Vehicle
|Spawn Jetpack
|CIRCLE x6, R1, TRIANGLE x6
|B x6, RB, Y x6
|ROCKETMAN
|Vehicle
|Spawn Rhino Tank
|CIRCLE x6, R1, L2, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
|B x6, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y
|AIWPRTON
|Vehicle
|Spawn Hydra
|N/A
|N/A
|JUMPJET
|Vehicle
|Spawn Monster Truck
|RIGHT, UP, R1, R1, R1, DOWN, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1
|RIGHT, UP, RB, RB, RB, DOWN, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
|MONSTERMASH
|Vehicle
|Spawn ATV Quad
|LEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2
|LEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, X, B, Y, RB, RT
|FOURWHEELFUN
|Vehicle
|Spawn Vortex Hovercraft
|TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, X, L1, L2, DOWN, DOWN
|Y, Y, X, B, A, LB, LT, DOWN, DOWN
|KGGGDKP
|Vehicle
|Spawn Stretch Limo
|R2, UP, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT
|RT, UP, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
|CELEBRITYSTATUS
|Vehicle
|Spawn Romero (Hearse)
|DOWN, R2, DOWN, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, LEFT, RIGHT
|DOWN, RT, DOWN, RB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LEFT, RIGHT
|WHERESTHEFUNERAL
|Vehicle
|Spawn Stunt Plane
|CIRCLE, UP, L1, L2, DOWN, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE
|B, UP, LB, LT, DOWN, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y
|FLYINGTOSTUNT
|Vehicle
|Spawn Golf Cart (Caddy)
|CIRCLE, L1, UP, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X
|B, LB, UP, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
|RZHSUEW
|Vehicle
|Cars Fly
|SQUARE, DOWN, L2, UP, L1, CIRCLE, UP, X, LEFT
|X, DOWN, LT, UP, LB, B, UP, A, LEFT
|CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG
|Vehicle
|All Cars Have Nitrous
|LEFT, TRIANGLE, R1, L1, UP, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, DOWN, CIRCLE, L2, L1, L1
|LEFT, Y, RB, LB, UP, X, Y, DOWN, B, LT, LB, LB
|SPEEDFREAK
|Vehicle
|Spawn Hunter helicopter
|CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1
|B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
|OHDUDE
|Vehicle
|Spawn Hotring Racer A
|R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1
|RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
|VROCKPOKEY
|Vehicle
|Spawn Hotring Racer B
|R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, UP, CIRCLE, R2
|RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, UP, B, RT
|VPJTQWV
|Vehicle
|Spawn Dozer
|R2, L1, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, X, L1, LEFT
|RT, LB, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, A, LB, LEFT
|ITSALLBULL
|Vehicle
|Spawn Rancher
|UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, L2
|UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, RIGHT, UP, X, LT
|JQNTQHWM
|Vehicle
|Bloodring Banger
|DOWN, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, LEFT, LEFT
|DOWN, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, LEFT
|CQZIJMB
A fast ride is the best way to travel across the state and these vehicle codes spawn them instantly. The jetpack or the Hydra jet allows for quick travel across the map in just a few seconds. Spawn a tank or a hovercraft to create pure chaos on the streets and water. These GTA San Andreas cheat codes Xbox options make every journey across the state much more efficient and destructive
|Ability
|Super Jump
|UP, UP, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R2
|UP, UP, Y, Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RT, RT
|KANGAROO
|Ability
|Infinite Lung Capacity
|DOWN, LEFT, L1, DOWN, DOWN, R2, DOWN, L2, DOWN
|DOWN, LEFT, LB, DOWN, DOWN, RT, DOWN, LT, DOWN
|CVWKXAM
|Ability
|Super Punch
|UP, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2
|UP, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
|IAVENJQ
|Ability
|Max Muscle
|TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT
|Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT
|BUFFMEUP
|Player Stat
|Never Get Hungry
|SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, UP, SQUARE, L2, UP, X
|X, LT, RB, Y, UP, X, LT, UP, A
|AEDUWNV
|Player Stat
|Maximum Fat
|TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, DOWN
|Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, DOWN
|BTCDBCB
|Player Stat
|Maximum Respect
|L1, R1, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R2, X, L1, UP, L2, L2, L1, L1
|LB, RB, Y, DOWN, RT, A, LB, UP, LT, LT, LB, LB
|OGXSDAG
|Player Stat
|Maximum Sex Appeal
|CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, CIRCLE, R1, L2, UP, TRIANGLE, L1, L1, L1
|B, Y, Y, UP, B, RB, LT, UP, Y, LB, LB, LB
|EHIBXQS
|Player Stat
|Max Vehicle Skill
|SQUARE, L2, X, R1, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1
|X, LT, A, RB, LT, LT, LEFT, RB, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB
|NATURALTALENT
|World
|Cloudy Weather
|L2, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, SQUARE, LEFT, R2, SQUARE, X, R1, L1, L1
|LT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, X, LEFT, RT, X, A, RB, LB, LB
|YCPGBH
|World
|Rainy Weather
|R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, CIRCLE
|RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, B
|SCOTTISHMIST
|World
|Sandstorm
|UP, DOWN, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2
|UP, DOWN, LB, LB, LT, LT, LB, LT, RB, RT
|SANDSTORM
|World
|Faster Clock
|CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, SQUARE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
|B, B, LB, X, LB, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y
|YSOHNUL
|World
|Pedestrians Have Weapons
|R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN
|RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, UP, DOWN
|FOOOXFT
|World
|Chaos Mode
|L2, RIGHT, L1, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, R1, L1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1
|LT, RIGHT, LB, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, RB, LB, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB
|STATEOFEMERGENCY
|World
|Always Midnight
|SQUARE, L1, R1, RIGHT, X, UP, L1, LEFT, LEFT
|X, LB, RB, RIGHT, A, UP, LB, LEFT, LEFT
|XJVSNAJ
|World
|Orange Sky
|LEFT, LEFT, L2, R1, RIGHT, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, L2, X
|LEFT, LEFT, LT, RB, RIGHT, X, X, LB, LT, A
|OFVIAC
|World
|Black Traffic
|CIRCLE, L2, UP, R1, LEFT, X, R1, L1, LEFT, CIRCLE
|B, LT, UP, RB, LEFT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, B
|IOWDLAC
|World
|Green Traffic Lights
|RIGHT, R1, UP, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R1, R1
|RIGHT, RB, UP, LT, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, RB, RB
|ZEIIVG
|World
|Reduced Traffic
|X, DOWN, UP, R2, DOWN, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE, LEFT
|A, DOWN, UP, RT, DOWN, Y, LB, Y, LEFT
|THGLOJ
|Vehicle
|Flying Cars
|SQUARE, DOWN, L2, UP, L1, CIRCLE, UP, X, LEFT
|X, DOWN, LT, UP, LB, B, UP, A, LEFT
|CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG
|Ability
|Mega Jump
|UP, UP, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R2
|UP, UP, Y, Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RT, RT
|KANGAROO
|World
|Riot Mode
|L2, RIGHT, L1, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, R1, L1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1
|LT, RIGHT, LB, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, RB, LB, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB
|STATEOFEMERGENCY
|World
|Elvis Mode
|L1, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L1, L1, SQUARE, L2, UP, DOWN, LEFT
|LB, B, Y, LB, LB, X, LT, UP, DOWN, LEFT
|BLUESUEDESHOES
|World
|Ninja Theme
|X, X, DOWN, R2, L2, CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, SQUARE
|A, A, DOWN, RT, LT, B, RB, B, X
|NINJATOWN
|World
|Beach Party Mode
|UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, SQUARE, CIRCLE, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, DOWN
|UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, X, B, LB, RB, Y, DOWN
|LIFESABEACH
|World
|Funhouse Theme
|TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, DOWN, CIRCLE
|Y, Y, LB, X, X, B, X, DOWN, B
|CRAZYTOWN
|World
|Country Vehicles
|L1, L1, R1, R1, L2, L1, R2, DOWN, LEFT, UP
|LB, LB, RB, RB, LT, LB, RT, DOWN, LEFT, UP
|FVTMNBZ
|Pedestrian
|Pedestrians Riot
|DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L1
|DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, A, RT, RB, LT, LB
|AJLOJYQY
World and player abilities change the fundamental physics and behavior of the game. These GTA San Andreas cheat codes allow for super jumps and massive punches. Change the weather to sunny or rainy to fit the mood of the play session. These tools turn the world into a personal playground where no rules apply to the character.
Unlike GTA 5, San Andreas includes a money cheat, one of the most requested features that Rockstar notably removed in later titles. If you’re looking for more ways to build wealth in newer titles, our guide on how to make money in GTA 5 story mode covers that in detail.
GTA Vice City Cheat Codes by Platform
GTA Vice City brought GTA into a neon-soaked Miami fantasy, and its cheat system reflects that era’s straightforward design. Like San Andreas, Vice City cheats are entered through controller button combos or PC keyboard commands – no phone system here.
|Category / Cheat
|Effect
|PlayStation Input
|Xbox Input
|PC Code
|Health
|Max Health
|R1, R2, L1, CIRCLE, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|RB, RT, LB, B, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|ASPIRINE
|Health
|Full Armor
|R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|RB, RT, LB, A, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|PRECIOUSPROTECTION
|Health
|Commit Suicide
|RIGHT, L2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, L2, L1
|RIGHT, LT, DOWN, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, LT, LB
|ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
|Invincibility
|Invincible (limited time)
|RIGHT, L2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, L2, L1
|RIGHT, LT, DOWN, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, LT, LB
|YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE
|Weapons
|Weapon Set 1 (Brass Knuckles, Bat, Pistol, Shotgun, Tec-9, Kruger, Sniper, Flamethrower)
|R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|THUGSTOOLS
|Weapons
|Weapon Set 2 (Katana, Grenades, .357, Stubby Shotgun, Mac 10, M4, .308 Sniper, Rocket Launcher)
|R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT
|RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT
|PROFESSIONALTOOLS
|Weapons
|Weapon Set 3 (Chainsaw, .357, SPAS-12, MP, M4, .308 Sniper, Minigun)
|R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN
|RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN
|NUTTERSTOYS
Survival in the 80s is much easier when you have max health and full armor. You can choose from three different weapon sets that include everything like brass knuckles and miniguns, so I suggest you keep the weapon codes handy for the most difficult missions. You can also use the suicide code if you ever get stuck in a bad spot.
|Wanted Level
|Increase Wanted Level
|R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
|RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
|YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
|Wanted Level
|Decrease Wanted Level
|R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN
|RB, RB, B, RT, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN
|LEAVEMEALONE
|Vehicle
|Spawn Rhino Tank
|CIRCLE x6, R1, L2, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
|B x6, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y
|PANZER
|Vehicle
|Spawn Bloodring Banger
|UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, X, L2
|UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, RIGHT, UP, A, LT
|TRAVELINSTYLE
|Vehicle
|Spawn Golf Cart
|CIRCLE, L1, UP, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X
|B, LB, UP, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
|BETTERTHANWALKING
|Vehicle
|Spawn Hotring Racer
|R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1
|RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
|GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
|Vehicle
|Spawn Love Fist Limo
|R2, UP, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT
|RT, UP, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
|ROCKANDROLLCAR
|Vehicle
|Spawn Sabre Turbo
|RIGHT, L2, DOWN, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, LEFT
|RIGHT, LT, DOWN, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, B, LEFT
|THELASTRIDE
|Vehicle
|Spawn Trashmaster
|CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT
|B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
|RUBBISHCAR
|Vehicle
|Spawn Romero (Hearse)
|DOWN, R2, DOWN, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, LEFT, RIGHT
|DOWN, RT, DOWN, RB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LEFT, RIGHT
|WHERESTHEFUNERAL
|Vehicle
|Dodo Cheat (Flying Car)
|RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, DOWN, L1, R1
|RIGHT, RT, B, RB, LT, DOWN, LB, RB
|COMEFLYWITHME
|Vehicle
|Cars Drive on Water
|RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, SQUARE, R1, R2
|RIGHT, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT
|SEAWAYS
|Vehicle
|Blow Up All Cars
|R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1
|RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB
|BIGBANG
|Vehicle
|Faster Cars
|RIGHT, R1, UP, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R1, R1
|RIGHT, RB, UP, LT, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, RB, RB
|GRIPISEVERYTHING
|Vehicle
|Bloodring Banger
|UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, X, L2
|UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, RIGHT, UP, A, LT
|TRAVELINSTYLE
|Vehicle
|Bloodring Banger (Alt)
|DOWN, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, LEFT, LEFT
|DOWN, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, LEFT
|GETTHEREQUICKLY
A fast car is the best tool for an escape through the city streets; you can spawn a limousine or even a tank to destroy everything in your path. Some vehicle cheats even allow cars to drive on water or fly through the air. I use these codes to explore the map and skip the normal traffic.
|World
|Sunny Weather
|R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE
|RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
|ALOVELYDAY
|World
|Rainy Weather
|R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, CIRCLE
|RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, B
|CANTSEEATHING
|World
|Stormy Weather
|R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE
|RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, Y
|CATSANDDOGS
|World
|Foggy Weather
|R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X
|RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, A
|CANTSEEATHING
|World
|Faster Gameplay
|TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, L2, L1, SQUARE
|Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, LT, LB, X
|ONSPEED
|World
|Slower Gameplay
|TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R2, R1
|Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, X, RT, RB
|BOOOOOORING
|Word
|Pink Traffic
|CIRCLE, L1, DOWN, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, RIGHT, X
|B, LB, DOWN, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, RIGHT, A
|AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
|World
|Black Traffic
|CIRCLE, L2, UP, R1, LEFT, X, R1, L1, LEFT, CIRCLE
|B, LT, UP, RB, LEFT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, B
|IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
|Pedestrian
|Pedestrians Have Weapons
|R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN
|RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, UP, DOWN
|OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
|Character
|BIGHEAD Mode
|UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, CIRCLE, X
|UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, B, A
|N/A
|Pedestrian
|All Female Peds
|CIRCLE, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
|B, A, LB, LB, RT, A, A, B, Y
|FANNYMAGNET
|Pedestrian
|Pedestrians Riot
|DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L1
|DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, A, RT, RB, LT, LB
|FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
|Pedestrian
|Peds Attack You
|DOWN, UP, UP, UP, X, R2, R1, L2, L2
|DOWN, UP, UP, UP, A, RT, RB, LT, LT
|NOBODYLIKESME
|Player
|Change Outfit
|RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, UP, L1, L2, LEFT, UP, DOWN, RIGHT
|RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, UP, LB, LT, LEFT, UP, DOWN, RIGHT
|STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
GTA Vice City shares several cheat codes with GTA San Andreas, which makes the experience feel familiar for veteran players who switch between the two games. You can change the weather or speed up the gameplay for a more intense session. I like to change my outfit when I want to roleplay as different characters.
How To Enter GTA Cheat Codes: Platform-Specific Instructions
Knowing the codes is only half the battle – how do you put in cheat codes for GTA 5 and other titles depends entirely on your platform. One universal rule applies across all methods: activating cheats disables achievements and trophies for that session, but restarting the game re-enables them.
PlayStation Cheat Code Entry (PS5, PS4, PS3)
On PlayStation, GTA 5 cheat codes PS5 and earlier PlayStation versions all use the same controller button method. Here’s how to enter them correctly:
- Do not pause the game; cheats must be entered during active gameplay
- Use the D-pad for all directional inputs (LEFT, RIGHT, UP, DOWN)
- Enter the button sequence quickly and without stopping mid-combo
- Watch for an on-screen confirmation message: this confirms the cheat activated successfully
If a cheat fails to activate, you likely paused mid-sequence or hit the wrong button. Simply try again from the beginning of the sequence.
Xbox Cheat Code Entry (Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Xbox 360)
GTA 5 cheat codes Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and GTA V cheat codes Xbox 360 all follow the same entry method as PlayStation, only with different button names. The mapping is straightforward: A replaces X, B replaces Circle, X replaces Square, Y replaces Triangle, RB replaces R1, LB replaces L1, RT replaces R2, and LT replaces L2.
Entry steps for Xbox:
- Stay in active gameplay – do not open the pause menu
- Use the D-pad for all directional inputs
- Enter the full sequence quickly and in order
- A confirmation notification appears on-screen when activated successfully
GTA 5 cheat codes Xbox Series X work identically to Xbox One inputs, there are no differences between generations on Xbox.
PC Cheat Code Entry
GTA 5 cheat codes PC players have two input options, which makes the PC the most flexible platform for cheat activation:
Method 1 – Console Command:
- Press the tilde (~) key to open the cheat console
- Type the cheat code word exactly (e.g., PAINKILLER for invincibility)
- Press Enter to activate
Method 2 – In-Game Phone:
- Open your character’s in-game cell phone
- Navigate to the Contacts or dial pad
- Dial the cheat number (e.g., 1-999-724-654-5537 for invincibility)
- Press call to activate
PC cheats are word-based rather than button sequences, which makes them significantly easier to enter accurately under pressure.
Comparing Cheat Codes Across GTA Games
All GTA 5 cheat codes represent a significant evolution from earlier titles, and knowing the differences helps when jumping between games.
The biggest change Rockstar made with GTA 5 was removing the money cheat entirely. Both San Andreas and Vice City handed players $250,000 instantly; GTA 5 has no equivalent, likely to protect GTA Online‘s economy.
Vehicle spawns also differ dramatically. GTA 5 covers helicopters, sports cars, and stunt planes, while San Andreas leans on jetpacks and tanks. Vice City keeps things simpler overall.
The entry system evolved too: GTA V cheat codes Xbox 360 and PS3 use button combos only, while modern platforms added phone-based cheats for faster activation. One constant across every title: cheats are single-player only, with zero effect in GTA Online. For more, check our GTA games in order guide.
My Overall Verdict on GTA Cheat Codes
This GTA cheat codes guide covers every major title and platform, so bookmark it for quick mid-session lookups.
Remember – cheats are single-player only, and activating them disables achievements for that session, so save your progress first.
Play your way, break the rules, and enjoy every chaotic second of it. Looking for what’s next? Our games like GTA guide has you covered.
FAQs
The best starting cheats for new players are Max Health & Armor (TURTLE on PC) and Give All Weapons (TOOLUP on PC) – they immediately reduce difficulty and let you explore the game without constant pressure. Lower Wanted Level (LAWYERUP) is also worth keeping handy to escape police situations quickly.
No, GTA cheat codes are strictly single-player only and have no effect in GTA Online. Attempting to use them in multiplayer simply won’t work.
Yes, activating any cheat code disables achievements and trophies for that play session. Restarting the game re-enables them, so save your progress before activating cheats if you care about your trophy count.
On PlayStation and Xbox, enter the button sequence during active gameplay without pausing; a confirmation message appears on-screen when successful. On PC, press the tilde (~) key to open the console and type the cheat word, or dial the cheat number from your in-game phone.
GTA San Andreas includse a money cheat that adds $250,000 instantly, which is HESOYAM. GTA 5 has no money cheat; Rockstar removed it entirely from the game.
The $1,000,000 GTA$ bonus is a GTA Online promotion tied to PlayStation Plus membership, not a cheat code. Log into GTA Online through an eligible PlayStation account to claim it via the in-game Maze Bank website.
Most players consider Invincibility (PAINKILLER) the most useful overall cheat, as it removes all damage for five minutes and works across most chaotic situations. Moon Gravity (FLOATER) earns the title for pure entertainment value.
There is no cheat or legitimate method to obtain $2 billion in GTA 5 story mode directly. The closest legitimate approach involves the Lester assassination missions combined with the stock market.