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Home » Games Guides » GTA Cheat Codes: Complete List in 2026

GTA Cheat Codes: Complete List in 2026

Nate Kencana
Nate Kencana Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More
Fact checked by: Vita Stevens
Updated: March 16, 2026
GTA Cheat Codes: Complete List in 2026
Image credit: Eneba Hub

GTA cheat codes have been part of the franchise’s DNA since the very beginning, and they transform the game into a sandbox with virtually no limits.

This guide covers GTA 5, GTA San Andreas, and GTA Vice City, organized by game and platform so you can find exactly what you need fast. Step-by-step entry instructions included for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Important note – cheats are single-player only, and activating them may disable achievements and trophies for that session.

GTA 5 Cheat Codes by Platform

gta5 - cheatcode

GTA 5 remains the most played entry in the franchise, and its cheat system is the most versatile of any GTA title. Codes are available across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and legacy consoles. On modern platforms, you can also dial cheats directly from your in-game phone for faster activation.

Below is the complete GTA 5 cheat codes list, organized by category with inputs for every platform:

Category / CheatEffectPlayStation InputXbox InputPC CodePhone Number
HealthMax Health & ArmorCIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LBTURTLE1-999-887-853
HealthInvincibility (5 min)RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLERIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, YPAINKILLER1-999-724-654-5537
WeaponsGive All WeaponsTRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LBTOOLUP1-999-866-587
Wanted LevelRaise Wanted LevelR1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHTRB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHTFUGITIVE1-999-3844-8483
Wanted LevelLower Wanted LevelR1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFTRB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFTLAWYERUP1-999-5299-3787

Survival is just the start because the real fun requires the right equipment. These GTA 5 cheat codes PS5 and console inputs provide max health and every weapon you need for a rampage. You should keep the invincibility code handy for the most dangerous missions. This part also covers your wanted level so you can escape the police in seconds.

VehicleSpawn Buzzard HelicopterCIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLEB, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, YBUZZOFF1-999-289-9633
VehicleSpawn Comet Sports CarR1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RBCOMET1-999-266-38
VehicleSpawn Sanchez Dirt BikeCIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LBOFFROAD1-999-633-7623
VehicleSpawn Rapid GTR2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RTRAPIDGT1-999-727-4348
VehicleSpawn Stunt PlaneCIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLEB, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, YBARNSTORM1-999-2276-78676
VehicleSpawn PCJ-600 MotorbikeR1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LBROCKET1-999-762-538
VehicleSpawn Golf CartCIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, XB, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, AHOLEIN11-999-4653-461
VehicleSpawn LimousineR2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHTRT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHTVINEWOOD1-999-846-39663
VehicleSpawn TrashmasterCIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHTB, RB, B, RB, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHTTRASHED1-999-872-433
VehicleSpawn BMX BikeLEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RTBANDIT1-999-226-348
VehicleSpawn Duster PlaneRIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LBFLYSPRAY1-999-359-77729
VehicleSpawn Duke O’DeathN/A (Phone Only)N/A (Phone Only)DEATHCAR1-999-3328-4227
VehicleSpawn Kraken SubN/A (Phone Only)N/A (Phone Only)BUBBLES1-999-282-2537
VehicleSpawn Dodo SeaplaneN/A (Phone Only)N/A (Phone Only)EXTINCT1-999-398-4628

A fast escape needs a top-tier vehicle and these codes spawn them instantly on the map. You can use GTA 5 cheat codes to get a sports car or a specialized helicopter. Vehicle spawns work best in open areas where the game has enough space to place the model. These rides make your travels across the city much more efficient and chaotic.

AbilitySuper JumpLEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RTHOPTOIT1-999-467-8648
AbilityFast RunTRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUAREY, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, XCATCHME1-999-228-8463
AbilityFast SwimLEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHTLEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHTGOTGILLS1-999-468-44557
AbilityRecharge Special AbilityX, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, XA, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, APOWERUP1-999-769-3787
AbilityParachuteLEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LBSKYDIVE1-999-759-3483
AbilityMoon GravityLEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFTLEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFTFLOATER1-999-356-2837
CombatExplosive MeleeRIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LTHOTHANDS1-999-4684-2637
CombatExplosive BulletsRIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LBHIGHEX1-999-444-439
CombatSlow Motion AimSQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, XX, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, ADEADEYE1-999-332-3393

Player abilities change the physics of the game and allow for impossible stunts. These GTA 5 cheat codes pc and console inputs grant super jumps and moon gravity. Special abilities can be recharged at any time to keep your combat powers active. These cheats turn the world into a personal playground with no limits.

SpecialSkyfallL1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT (repeat)LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT (repeat)SKYFALL1-999-759-3255
WorldChange WeatherR2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARERT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, XMAKEITRAIN1-999-625-348-7246
WorldSlow MotionTRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RBSLOWMO1-999-756-966
WorldDrunk ModeTRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFTY, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFTLIQUOR1-999-547-861
WorldSlidey CarsTRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LBSNOWDAY1-999-766-9329

The phone cheat method is the fastest and most reliable option on PS5 and Xbox Series X. You dial the number on the in-game phone, and the cheat activates instantly. This method ensures that you do not fumble through button sequences during the heat of battle. Use these tools to enjoy every chaotic second of your session.

Pro tip

On GTA 5, the phone cheat method is the fastest and most reliable option on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Bring up your in-game phone, dial the number, and the cheat activates instantly. No button sequences to fumble through mid-chaos.

GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes by Platform

GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is a classic for a reason, and its cheat library is one of the most extensive in the franchise. From jetpacks to full weapon sets, San Andreas cheats are organized by button input for PlayStation and Xbox, with PC keyboard codes for desktop players. Note that San Andreas does not support phone cheats – all codes are entered via controller or keyboard only.

GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes by Platform

Category / CheatEffectPlayStation InputXbox InputPC Code
Health & ArmorMax Health, Armor & $250,000R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UPRB, RT, LB, A, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UPHESOYAM
InvincibilityInvincible (limited time)RIGHT, L2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, L2, L1RIGHT, LT, DOWN, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, LT, LBBAGUVIX
WeaponsWeapon Set 1 (Brass Knuckles, Bat, Pistol, Shotgun, Micro SMG, AK-47, Rifle, RPG, Molotov)R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UPRB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UPLXGIWYL
WeaponsWeapon Set 2 (Knife, Desert Eagle, Sawn-Off, Tec-9, M4, Sniper, Grenade, Flamethrower)R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFTRB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFTPROFESSIONALSKIT
WeaponsWeapon Set 3 (Chainsaw, Silenced Pistol, SMG, Combat Shotgun, M4, Sniper, Satchel Charges)R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWNRB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWNUZUMYMW
WeaponsInfinite AmmoL1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, DOWN, L1, L1LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LBFULLCLIP
Wanted LevelIncrease Wanted LevelR1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHTRB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHTTURNUPTHEHEAT
Wanted LevelDecrease Wanted LevelR1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWNRB, RB, B, RT, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWNTURNDOWNTHEHEAT

Survival is a top priority in Los Santos and these GTA San Andreas cheat codes PS5 inputs help keep the character alive. A player can choose between different weapon sets to carry a massive arsenal for any mission. Most players want to clear their wanted level instantly to avoid a chase with the police. Use the infinite ammo code to never worry about the supply during a long gunfight.

VehicleSpawn JetpackCIRCLE x6, R1, TRIANGLE x6B x6, RB, Y x6ROCKETMAN
VehicleSpawn Rhino TankCIRCLE x6, R1, L2, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLEB x6, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, YAIWPRTON
VehicleSpawn HydraN/AN/AJUMPJET
VehicleSpawn Monster TruckRIGHT, UP, R1, R1, R1, DOWN, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1RIGHT, UP, RB, RB, RB, DOWN, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LBMONSTERMASH
VehicleSpawn ATV QuadLEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2LEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, X, B, Y, RB, RTFOURWHEELFUN
VehicleSpawn Vortex HovercraftTRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, X, L1, L2, DOWN, DOWNY, Y, X, B, A, LB, LT, DOWN, DOWNKGGGDKP
VehicleSpawn Stretch LimoR2, UP, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHTRT, UP, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHTCELEBRITYSTATUS
VehicleSpawn Romero (Hearse)DOWN, R2, DOWN, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, LEFT, RIGHTDOWN, RT, DOWN, RB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LEFT, RIGHTWHERESTHEFUNERAL
VehicleSpawn Stunt PlaneCIRCLE, UP, L1, L2, DOWN, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLEB, UP, LB, LT, DOWN, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, YFLYINGTOSTUNT
VehicleSpawn Golf Cart (Caddy)CIRCLE, L1, UP, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, XB, LB, UP, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, ARZHSUEW
VehicleCars FlySQUARE, DOWN, L2, UP, L1, CIRCLE, UP, X, LEFTX, DOWN, LT, UP, LB, B, UP, A, LEFTCHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG
VehicleAll Cars Have NitrousLEFT, TRIANGLE, R1, L1, UP, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, DOWN, CIRCLE, L2, L1, L1LEFT, Y, RB, LB, UP, X, Y, DOWN, B, LT, LB, LBSPEEDFREAK
VehicleSpawn Hunter helicopterCIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LBOHDUDE
VehicleSpawn Hotring Racer AR1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RBVROCKPOKEY
VehicleSpawn Hotring Racer BR2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, UP, CIRCLE, R2RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, UP, B, RTVPJTQWV
VehicleSpawn DozerR2, L1, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, X, L1, LEFTRT, LB, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, A, LB, LEFTITSALLBULL
VehicleSpawn RancherUP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, L2UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, RIGHT, UP, X, LTJQNTQHWM
VehicleBloodring BangerDOWN, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, LEFT, LEFTDOWN, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, LEFTCQZIJMB

A fast ride is the best way to travel across the state and these vehicle codes spawn them instantly. The jetpack or the Hydra jet allows for quick travel across the map in just a few seconds. Spawn a tank or a hovercraft to create pure chaos on the streets and water. These GTA San Andreas cheat codes Xbox options make every journey across the state much more efficient and destructive

AbilitySuper JumpUP, UP, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R2UP, UP, Y, Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RT, RTKANGAROO
AbilityInfinite Lung CapacityDOWN, LEFT, L1, DOWN, DOWN, R2, DOWN, L2, DOWNDOWN, LEFT, LB, DOWN, DOWN, RT, DOWN, LT, DOWNCVWKXAM
AbilitySuper PunchUP, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2UP, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LTIAVENJQ
AbilityMax MuscleTRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFTY, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFTBUFFMEUP
Player StatNever Get HungrySQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, UP, SQUARE, L2, UP, XX, LT, RB, Y, UP, X, LT, UP, AAEDUWNV
Player StatMaximum FatTRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, DOWNY, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, DOWNBTCDBCB
Player StatMaximum RespectL1, R1, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R2, X, L1, UP, L2, L2, L1, L1LB, RB, Y, DOWN, RT, A, LB, UP, LT, LT, LB, LBOGXSDAG
Player StatMaximum Sex AppealCIRCLE, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, CIRCLE, R1, L2, UP, TRIANGLE, L1, L1, L1B, Y, Y, UP, B, RB, LT, UP, Y, LB, LB, LBEHIBXQS
Player StatMax Vehicle SkillSQUARE, L2, X, R1, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1X, LT, A, RB, LT, LT, LEFT, RB, RIGHT, LB, LB, LBNATURALTALENT
WorldCloudy WeatherL2, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, SQUARE, LEFT, R2, SQUARE, X, R1, L1, L1LT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, X, LEFT, RT, X, A, RB, LB, LBYCPGBH
WorldRainy WeatherR2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, CIRCLERT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, BSCOTTISHMIST
WorldSandstormUP, DOWN, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2UP, DOWN, LB, LB, LT, LT, LB, LT, RB, RTSANDSTORM
WorldFaster ClockCIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, SQUARE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLEB, B, LB, X, LB, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, YYSOHNUL
WorldPedestrians Have WeaponsR2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWNRT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, UP, DOWNFOOOXFT
WorldChaos ModeL2, RIGHT, L1, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, R1, L1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1LT, RIGHT, LB, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, RB, LB, RIGHT, LB, LB, LBSTATEOFEMERGENCY
WorldAlways MidnightSQUARE, L1, R1, RIGHT, X, UP, L1, LEFT, LEFTX, LB, RB, RIGHT, A, UP, LB, LEFT, LEFTXJVSNAJ
WorldOrange SkyLEFT, LEFT, L2, R1, RIGHT, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, L2, XLEFT, LEFT, LT, RB, RIGHT, X, X, LB, LT, AOFVIAC
WorldBlack TrafficCIRCLE, L2, UP, R1, LEFT, X, R1, L1, LEFT, CIRCLEB, LT, UP, RB, LEFT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, BIOWDLAC
WorldGreen Traffic LightsRIGHT, R1, UP, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R1, R1RIGHT, RB, UP, LT, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, RB, RBZEIIVG
WorldReduced TrafficX, DOWN, UP, R2, DOWN, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE, LEFTA, DOWN, UP, RT, DOWN, Y, LB, Y, LEFTTHGLOJ
VehicleFlying CarsSQUARE, DOWN, L2, UP, L1, CIRCLE, UP, X, LEFTX, DOWN, LT, UP, LB, B, UP, A, LEFTCHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG
AbilityMega JumpUP, UP, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R2UP, UP, Y, Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RT, RTKANGAROO
WorldRiot ModeL2, RIGHT, L1, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, R1, L1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1LT, RIGHT, LB, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, RB, LB, RIGHT, LB, LB, LBSTATEOFEMERGENCY
WorldElvis ModeL1, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L1, L1, SQUARE, L2, UP, DOWN, LEFTLB, B, Y, LB, LB, X, LT, UP, DOWN, LEFTBLUESUEDESHOES
WorldNinja ThemeX, X, DOWN, R2, L2, CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, SQUAREA, A, DOWN, RT, LT, B, RB, B, XNINJATOWN
WorldBeach Party ModeUP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, SQUARE, CIRCLE, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, DOWNUP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, X, B, LB, RB, Y, DOWNLIFESABEACH
WorldFunhouse ThemeTRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, DOWN, CIRCLEY, Y, LB, X, X, B, X, DOWN, BCRAZYTOWN
WorldCountry VehiclesL1, L1, R1, R1, L2, L1, R2, DOWN, LEFT, UPLB, LB, RB, RB, LT, LB, RT, DOWN, LEFT, UPFVTMNBZ
PedestrianPedestrians RiotDOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L1DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, A, RT, RB, LT, LBAJLOJYQY

World and player abilities change the fundamental physics and behavior of the game. These GTA San Andreas cheat codes allow for super jumps and massive punches. Change the weather to sunny or rainy to fit the mood of the play session. These tools turn the world into a personal playground where no rules apply to the character.

Unlike GTA 5, San Andreas includes a money cheat, one of the most requested features that Rockstar notably removed in later titles. If you’re looking for more ways to build wealth in newer titles, our guide on how to make money in GTA 5 story mode covers that in detail.

GTA Vice City Cheat Codes by Platform

GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City brought GTA into a neon-soaked Miami fantasy, and its cheat system reflects that era’s straightforward design. Like San Andreas, Vice City cheats are entered through controller button combos or PC keyboard commands – no phone system here.

Category / CheatEffectPlayStation InputXbox InputPC Code
HealthMax HealthR1, R2, L1, CIRCLE, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UPRB, RT, LB, B, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UPASPIRINE
HealthFull ArmorR1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UPRB, RT, LB, A, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UPPRECIOUSPROTECTION
HealthCommit SuicideRIGHT, L2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, L2, L1RIGHT, LT, DOWN, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, LT, LBICANTTAKEITANYMORE
InvincibilityInvincible (limited time)RIGHT, L2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, L2, L1RIGHT, LT, DOWN, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, LT, LBYOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE
WeaponsWeapon Set 1 (Brass Knuckles, Bat, Pistol, Shotgun, Tec-9, Kruger, Sniper, Flamethrower)R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UPRB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UPTHUGSTOOLS
WeaponsWeapon Set 2 (Katana, Grenades, .357, Stubby Shotgun, Mac 10, M4, .308 Sniper, Rocket Launcher)R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFTRB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFTPROFESSIONALTOOLS
WeaponsWeapon Set 3 (Chainsaw, .357, SPAS-12, MP, M4, .308 Sniper, Minigun)R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWNRB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWNNUTTERSTOYS

Survival in the 80s is much easier when you have max health and full armor. You can choose from three different weapon sets that include everything like brass knuckles and miniguns, so I suggest you keep the weapon codes handy for the most difficult missions. You can also use the suicide code if you ever get stuck in a bad spot. 

Wanted LevelIncrease Wanted LevelR1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHTRB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHTYOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
Wanted LevelDecrease Wanted LevelR1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWNRB, RB, B, RT, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWNLEAVEMEALONE
VehicleSpawn Rhino TankCIRCLE x6, R1, L2, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLEB x6, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, YPANZER
VehicleSpawn Bloodring BangerUP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, X, L2UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, RIGHT, UP, A, LTTRAVELINSTYLE
VehicleSpawn Golf CartCIRCLE, L1, UP, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, XB, LB, UP, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, ABETTERTHANWALKING
VehicleSpawn Hotring RacerR1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RBGETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
VehicleSpawn Love Fist LimoR2, UP, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHTRT, UP, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHTROCKANDROLLCAR
VehicleSpawn Sabre TurboRIGHT, L2, DOWN, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, LEFTRIGHT, LT, DOWN, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, B, LEFTTHELASTRIDE
VehicleSpawn TrashmasterCIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHTB, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHTRUBBISHCAR
VehicleSpawn Romero (Hearse)DOWN, R2, DOWN, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, LEFT, RIGHTDOWN, RT, DOWN, RB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LEFT, RIGHTWHERESTHEFUNERAL
VehicleDodo Cheat (Flying Car)RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, DOWN, L1, R1RIGHT, RT, B, RB, LT, DOWN, LB, RBCOMEFLYWITHME
VehicleCars Drive on WaterRIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, SQUARE, R1, R2RIGHT, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RTSEAWAYS
VehicleBlow Up All CarsR2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LBBIGBANG
VehicleFaster CarsRIGHT, R1, UP, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R1, R1RIGHT, RB, UP, LT, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, RB, RBGRIPISEVERYTHING
VehicleBloodring BangerUP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, X, L2UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, RIGHT, UP, A, LTTRAVELINSTYLE
VehicleBloodring Banger (Alt)DOWN, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, LEFT, LEFTDOWN, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, LEFTGETTHEREQUICKLY

A fast car is the best tool for an escape through the city streets; you can spawn a limousine or even a tank to destroy everything in your path. Some vehicle cheats even allow cars to drive on water or fly through the air. I use these codes to explore the map and skip the normal traffic.

WorldSunny WeatherR2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARERT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, XALOVELYDAY
WorldRainy WeatherR2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, CIRCLERT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, BCANTSEEATHING
WorldStormy WeatherR2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLERT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, YCATSANDDOGS
WorldFoggy WeatherR2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, XRT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, ACANTSEEATHING
WorldFaster GameplayTRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, L2, L1, SQUAREY, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, LT, LB, XONSPEED
WorldSlower GameplayTRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R2, R1Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, X, RT, RBBOOOOOORING
WordPink TrafficCIRCLE, L1, DOWN, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, RIGHT, XB, LB, DOWN, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, RIGHT, AAHAIRDRESSERSCAR
WorldBlack TrafficCIRCLE, L2, UP, R1, LEFT, X, R1, L1, LEFT, CIRCLEB, LT, UP, RB, LEFT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, BIWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
PedestrianPedestrians Have WeaponsR2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWNRT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, UP, DOWNOURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
CharacterBIGHEAD ModeUP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, CIRCLE, XUP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, B, AN/A
PedestrianAll Female PedsCIRCLE, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, CIRCLE, TRIANGLEB, A, LB, LB, RT, A, A, B, YFANNYMAGNET
PedestrianPedestrians RiotDOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L1DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, A, RT, RB, LT, LBFIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
PedestrianPeds Attack YouDOWN, UP, UP, UP, X, R2, R1, L2, L2DOWN, UP, UP, UP, A, RT, RB, LT, LTNOBODYLIKESME
PlayerChange OutfitRIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, UP, L1, L2, LEFT, UP, DOWN, RIGHTRIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, UP, LB, LT, LEFT, UP, DOWN, RIGHTSTILLLIKEDRESSINGUP

GTA Vice City shares several cheat codes with GTA San Andreas, which makes the experience feel familiar for veteran players who switch between the two games. You can change the weather or speed up the gameplay for a more intense session. I like to change my outfit when I want to roleplay as different characters. 

How To Enter GTA Cheat Codes: Platform-Specific Instructions

gta5 - driving motorcycle

Knowing the codes is only half the battle – how do you put in cheat codes for GTA 5 and other titles depends entirely on your platform. One universal rule applies across all methods: activating cheats disables achievements and trophies for that session, but restarting the game re-enables them.

PlayStation Cheat Code Entry (PS5, PS4, PS3)

On PlayStation, GTA 5 cheat codes PS5 and earlier PlayStation versions all use the same controller button method. Here’s how to enter them correctly:

  1. Do not pause the game; cheats must be entered during active gameplay
  2. Use the D-pad for all directional inputs (LEFT, RIGHT, UP, DOWN)
  3. Enter the button sequence quickly and without stopping mid-combo
  4. Watch for an on-screen confirmation message: this confirms the cheat activated successfully

If a cheat fails to activate, you likely paused mid-sequence or hit the wrong button. Simply try again from the beginning of the sequence.

Xbox Cheat Code Entry (Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Xbox 360)

GTA 5 cheat codes Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and GTA V cheat codes Xbox 360 all follow the same entry method as PlayStation, only with different button names. The mapping is straightforward: A replaces X, B replaces Circle, X replaces Square, Y replaces Triangle, RB replaces R1, LB replaces L1, RT replaces R2, and LT replaces L2.

Entry steps for Xbox:

  1. Stay in active gameplay – do not open the pause menu
  2. Use the D-pad for all directional inputs
  3. Enter the full sequence quickly and in order
  4. A confirmation notification appears on-screen when activated successfully

GTA 5 cheat codes Xbox Series X work identically to Xbox One inputs, there are no differences between generations on Xbox.

PC Cheat Code Entry

GTA 5 cheat codes PC players have two input options, which makes the PC the most flexible platform for cheat activation:

Method 1 – Console Command:

  1. Press the tilde (~) key to open the cheat console
  2. Type the cheat code word exactly (e.g., PAINKILLER for invincibility)
  3. Press Enter to activate

Method 2 – In-Game Phone:

  1. Open your character’s in-game cell phone
  2. Navigate to the Contacts or dial pad
  3. Dial the cheat number (e.g., 1-999-724-654-5537 for invincibility)
  4. Press call to activate

PC cheats are word-based rather than button sequences, which makes them significantly easier to enter accurately under pressure.

Comparing Cheat Codes Across GTA Games

All GTA 5 cheat codes represent a significant evolution from earlier titles, and knowing the differences helps when jumping between games.

The biggest change Rockstar made with GTA 5 was removing the money cheat entirely. Both San Andreas and Vice City handed players $250,000 instantly; GTA 5 has no equivalent, likely to protect GTA Online‘s economy.

Vehicle spawns also differ dramatically. GTA 5 covers helicopters, sports cars, and stunt planes, while San Andreas leans on jetpacks and tanks. Vice City keeps things simpler overall.

The entry system evolved too: GTA V cheat codes Xbox 360 and PS3 use button combos only, while modern platforms added phone-based cheats for faster activation. One constant across every title: cheats are single-player only, with zero effect in GTA Online. For more, check our GTA games in order guide.

My Overall Verdict on GTA Cheat Codes

This GTA cheat codes guide covers every major title and platform, so bookmark it for quick mid-session lookups.

Remember – cheats are single-player only, and activating them disables achievements for that session, so save your progress first.

Play your way, break the rules, and enjoy every chaotic second of it. Looking for what’s next? Our games like GTA guide has you covered.

FAQs

What are the best GTA cheat codes for beginners?

The best starting cheats for new players are Max Health & Armor (TURTLE on PC) and Give All Weapons (TOOLUP on PC) – they immediately reduce difficulty and let you explore the game without constant pressure. Lower Wanted Level (LAWYERUP) is also worth keeping handy to escape police situations quickly.

Can you use GTA cheat codes in GTA Online?

No, GTA cheat codes are strictly single-player only and have no effect in GTA Online. Attempting to use them in multiplayer simply won’t work.

Do GTA cheat codes affect achievements and trophies?

Yes, activating any cheat code disables achievements and trophies for that play session. Restarting the game re-enables them, so save your progress before activating cheats if you care about your trophy count.

How do you put in cheat codes for GTA 5?

On PlayStation and Xbox, enter the button sequence during active gameplay without pausing; a confirmation message appears on-screen when successful. On PC, press the tilde (~) key to open the console and type the cheat word, or dial the cheat number from your in-game phone.

Are there any GTA money cheats?

GTA San Andreas includse a money cheat that adds $250,000 instantly, which is HESOYAM. GTA 5 has no money cheat; Rockstar removed it entirely from the game.

How do I claim $1,000,000 in GTA 5?

The $1,000,000 GTA$ bonus is a GTA Online promotion tied to PlayStation Plus membership, not a cheat code. Log into GTA Online through an eligible PlayStation account to claim it via the in-game Maze Bank website.

What is the best cheat code in GTA?

Most players consider Invincibility (PAINKILLER) the most useful overall cheat, as it removes all damage for five minutes and works across most chaotic situations. Moon Gravity (FLOATER) earns the title for pure entertainment value.

How to get 2 billion dollars in GTA 5?

There is no cheat or legitimate method to obtain $2 billion in GTA 5 story mode directly. The closest legitimate approach involves the Lester assassination missions combined with the stock market.

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Nate Kencana

Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More

Hi! I'm Nate. An Indonesian wordsmith who's passionate in storytelling, SEO, football, and billiards.

I write for a living, play music as a side hustle, and try to make Neuer-level saves between the posts in football.

When I'm not writing or chasing my sons (re: cats) around the house, I'm usually watching Arsenal match highlights or driving around the town while listening to Tulus.

The rest? Is still unwritten.

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