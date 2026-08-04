15 Best Racing Games That Will Get Your Heart Racing

Wheel and pedal support used to be a niche feature, but now most of the best racing games are built around it from the ground up. Back when I played the original Gran Turismo on PS1, I remember steering with just a D-pad, before analog sticks were even standard.

The genre has grown a lot since those early days of fast cars, tight turns, and clunky controls. Story modes are common now, and so is proper online racing. Visuals have caught up as well, closing the gap between simulators and real driving.

This list covers 15 games that show off that range, from quick arcade sessions to full simulators built for a wheel setup. Every title made the cut based on how it actually plays and what it gets right.

Our Top Picks for the Best Racing Games

This best racing games list has good reason behind all its picks, but three titles work on a different level entirely. They set the pace for everything else here, each one a genuine standout in its own space.

Forza Horizon 6 (2026) – Moves the series to Japan, pairing a massive, detailed open world with hundreds of real cars and dynamic weather that changes how every route feels to drive. Gran Turismo 7 (2022) – Delivers one of the most authentic simulator experiences on PlayStation, backed by a detailed day and night cycle and handling that rewards players willing to put in the practice. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (2017) – Stays fun years after release thanks to a massive roster of tracks and characters, plus multiplayer that works just as well on the couch as online.

The rest of the list on the best racing games deserves just as much attention, covering everything else the genre offers further down the page.

15 Best Racing Games Ranked Across Every Style

Ranking the rest of these best racing games came down to how well each one delivers within its own lane, not how it stacks up against realism or scale. Handling, content depth, and staying power all factored into where each title landed.

That approach makes room for rally, arcade racing, and story-driven campaigns – styles that don’t always get the same spotlight as simulators. A few of these best racing games might even surprise you if simulation titles are the only ones you’ve played before.

If you’re more into classic stock car oval racing, we also have a dedicated roundup of the best NASCAR games that dives into the top modern and retro options.

Enebameter Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Racing genre Open-World Racing Platforms PC (Steam, Microsoft Store), Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2026 Developer/Publisher Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios Average playtime 38+ hours Wheel support Supported (optional)

Playground Games kicks off this list of the best racing games with a genuinely fantastic pick, and it’s easy to see why Forza Horizon 6 leads most racing conversations in 2026. The move to Japan gives the series a new personality.

I spent my first few hours just driving without any goal in mind, cruising through Tokyo’s dense streets before heading out toward the mountains and it was amazing. That instinct to wander is also exactly what makes Forza Horizon 6 stand out among the best open-world games, with dynamic weather and hundreds of real cars shaping each route.

The attention to detail carries through everything. Light hits cars differently depending on time of day, and terrain shifts between dense city blocks and countryside roads. On Xbox Series X, Performance mode holds a steady 60fps at dynamic 4K, and Quality mode adds ray-traced reflections. A wheel setup adds immersion, with support for Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec, though a controller works fine too.

My Verdict: Forza Horizon 6 earns its spot at the top of the best racing games through sheer completeness. The map is massive and detailed, and performance holds up well on both controller and wheel.

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Enebameter Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Racing genre Racing Simulator Platforms PS4, PS5 Year of release 2022 Developer/Publisher Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 27+ hours Wheel support Supported (optional)

Few of the best racing games carry the same weight on PlayStation as Gran Turismo, and it’s still the most popular racing series on Sony’s consoles.

Playing the newest entry to the series, Gran Turismo 7, feels remarkably real, thanks to its detailed day and night cycle, sharp graphics, and simulator mechanics that reward practice. You can play it either online or offline.

On PS5, Gran Turismo 7 runs native 4K, with ray tracing available in replays and menus, and PSVR2 support adds an immersive option nothing else on this list offers. Wheel support covers Fanatec, Logitech, and Thrustmaster, and even the DualSense controller’s haptics hold up impressively well on their own.

The only trade-off though is the grind, since unlocking a full garage of cars takes real time and patience, but most players find the payoff worth it.

My Verdict: Authentic physics and deep wheel support make Gran Turismo 7 one of the most convincing racing experiences around, PS5 exclusivity aside.

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3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Best Kart Racing Game]

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No list of the best racing games is complete without mentioning the GOAT – Mario Kart. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a refinement of this franchise in most ways, with a few minor issues.

If you are on the Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a must-have, if you are a fan of racing games. It is among the best racing games available on the platform. The massive roaster serves me all sorts of nostalgia, plus it is perfect for casual gamers. It is also the most-sold racing game of all time.

It has 4-player split-screen alongside online multiplayer, making it one of the best split-screen racing games to play with friends on the couch. One gripe I have with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is that it has a lot of recycled content. In addition, it doesn’t do anything too extraordinary and generally plays it very safe.

My Verdict: Few racing games hold up a decade later, but Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still does, thanks to split-screen fun and a roster that never gets old.

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4. Need for Speed Unbound [Best Story-Driven Street Racer]

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Need for Speed Unbound brings chaotic fun with beautiful art direction to this list of the best racing games.

The game provides a very unique visual flare with anime-inspired art direction for power-ups and other in-game events. I loved the sound design as well, which makes the races feel very chilled-out affairs. It is one of the few story-based racing games, so if you’re into that this one’s for you.

Other than that, the controls are pretty good. However, most of the races feel quite repetitive and despite being a story-focused title, the narrative isn’t strong enough to be considered among the best story games in the racing genre.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X, Need for Speed Unbound locks in a dynamic 4K at 60fps. Wheel support is more of a checkbox than a feature as it’s missing FFB tuning, clutch, or shifter controls, so a controller remains the better pick. At least cross-play across PS5, Xbox, and PC keeps the community together.

My Verdict: Need for Speed Unbound wins on style over substance, pairing a bold visual identity with a standout soundtrack. Wheel support isn’t part of that package though.

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5. F1 24 [Best Formula Racing Game]

Enebameter Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Racing genre Formula Racing Platforms PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2024 Developer/Publisher Codemasters / EA Sports Average playtime 38+ hours Wheel support Supported (optional)

F1 is the default choice for Formula Racing fans. It is almost perfect in most major departments leading to a wonderful experience.

Overall, a great title for the fans of Formula racing, I love how immersive the career mode is in F1 24. It offers a very realistic driving experience with tire wear, and fun pit stops, paired with outstanding visuals, and multiple game modes.

Wheel support is a genuine strength too, with deep FFB tuning across Fanatec, Logitech, and Thrustmaster, though a standard controller remains fully viable. Full cross-play across PS5, Xbox, and PC means the whole player base races together.

F1 24 loses out points, especially as the gameplay and races can feel very repetitive. Also, it has a huge learning curve for beginners. And while it has support for last-gen consoles, the performance isn’t too good on them.

My Verdict: F1 24 is among the best racing games built for players who already know the sport. Practice pays off here, with precise handling and genuine wheel support.

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6. Forza Motorsport [Best Racing Simulator]

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One of the finest simulator experiences out there, Forza Motorsport blurs the line between gaming and realism. It won Best Sports/Racing Game at The Game Awards in 2023.

Just like Horizon 6, Forza Motorsport puts stunning graphics on display. I really liked how controlling the cars felt almost like real life especially when used with a complete racing simulator setup.

The dynamic weather and cross-platform support are also appreciable. However, it does lose some points for being track-limited, so it isn’t as huge as Forza Horizon 6. In addition, the controls also have a bit of a learning curve that takes time to master.

My Verdict: Forza Motorsport trades Horizon’s open world for pure track focus, and the payoff is some of the tightest racing physics on this list of the best racing games.

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7. Dirt Rally 2.0 [Best Rally Racing Game]

Enebameter Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Racing genre Rally Racing Platforms PC (Steam), PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Developer/Publisher Codemasters / Codemasters Average playtime 33+ hours Wheel support Supported (optional)

Dirt Rally 2.0 is among the best racing games for hardcore racing fans with dangerous terrains and wild adventures. It puts you on muddy trails with all sorts of challenging tracks and more.

I really like how the mechanics feel so true to life for a game that was first released back in 2019. The weather system is just the cherry on top.

The game has a few prominent drawbacks. For one, the destruction system is too unforgiving at times which could lead to frustration. The graphics can be a mixed bag too and it requires you to grind a lot for progression.

My Verdict: Dirt Rally 2.0 isn’t forgiving, and that’s the point for rally purists who are looking for the best racing games with a genuine challenge.

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8. Assetto Corsa Competizione [Best Hardcore GT Simulator]

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Assetto Corsa Competizione is a hard-core simulator game that gives an unparalleled level of realism and detail with each race and track.

The game is officially licensed by the GT World Challenge, formerly the Blancpain GT Series, which lets it use real teams and cars. It is specifically for gamers who want no-nonsense and just want to simulate real-life races with as much depth as possible.

This is one of the few titles among the best racing games built specifically around a wheel. Controller play works, but lap times and control noticeably suffer next to a proper wheel setup. You’ll also need fairly beefy PC specs to run it smoothly.

My Verdict: If you own a wheel, Assetto Corsa Competizione is as close to real GT racing as this list gets. Without one, it’s a tougher sell.

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9. Project CARS 2 [Best Motorsport Simulation]

Enebameter Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Racing genre Motorsport Simulation Platforms PC (Steam), PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Developer/Publisher Slightly Mad Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 41+ hours Wheel support Essential

Project Cars 2 doesn’t have the visual fidelity even close to that of Forza Motorsport or others in this list, but it makes up for it with the gameplay. I found the experience here the closest to driving a real car. It has plenty of customization, tracks, and cars to choose from as well.

The downsides here are the steep learning curve, content locked behind microtransactions, and occasional inconsistencies in AI behavior. Controller play is a real struggle too. Many players report twitchy handling that a proper wheel setup fixes almost entirely. Still, the general gameplay is above par.

My Verdict: Graphics aside, Project CARS 2 remains both one of the best racing games and one of the most rewarding sims once you’re strapped into a wheel.

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10. GRID Legends [Best Story Mode]

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This game offers a lot of variety, and the story mode is a lot better than Need for Speed Unbound’s. That makes it compelling for anyone who likes a strong narrative.

I found Grid Legends’ story interesting even though it doesn’t do anything too over the top. It has a huge variety of race modes and even allows you to create a custom race, which I personally like. But apart from that it isn’t anything too special.

Unlike most other games on this list, GRID Legends‘ wheel support is genuinely poor. Force feedback feels weak and misses surface detail entirely, and even EA’s own forums confirm the game was optimized for controller play instead. It also has technical issues like inconsistent mechanics and limited visual fidelity.

My Verdict: GRID Legends is one of the best racing games for anyone who wants a story to chase between races.

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11. The Crew Motorfest [Best Multi-Vehicle Open World]

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Among the best racing games, the main selling point of Crew Motorfest is the absolute number of vehicles it has to offer, combined with a massive open world.

The Crew Motorfest differentiates itself by harboring a lot of vehicles under one game. It has diverse environments and terrains with vehicles like cars, bikes, planes, and boats. While wandering the map, you can even switch your vehicle allowing for a lot of exploration.

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The game isn’t designed specifically for racing enthusiasts. It leans more toward casual players, so the controls don’t feel as robust as most other titles on this list. Wheel support is a pleasant surprise though, often praised as better than Forza’s, with plug-and-play detection and full 900-degree rotation. Another downside is that a lot of content sits behind microtransactions.

My Verdict: Few expected Crew Motorfest to nail wheel support this well, and that surprise alone solidifies its place among the best racing games.

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12. TrackMania Turbo [Best Arcade Racing Game]

Enebameter Enebameter 7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Racing genre Arcade Racing Platforms PC (Steam), PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Developer/Publisher Nadeo / Ubisoft Average playtime 44+ hours Wheel support Not Supported

TrackMania is a very fast-paced and vibrant game that has a futuristic setting and overall fun gameplay.

Playing TrackMania was a breath of fresh air. It does require a lot of skill but the gameplay is very fun and modern. The unique track designs, split-screen multiplayer, and extremely high replayability value make this game a lot of fun.

A huge issue with the game is that its online community has almost died, so finding an online match is mostly impossible now. It also has no car variety at all, which can feel limiting. The physics are pretty generic too.

My Verdict: TrackMania Turbo‘s tracks are still a blast solo, even if finding a race online today is close to a lost cause.

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13. EA Sports WRC [Best Licensed Rally Experience]

Enebameter Enebameter 7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Racing genre Rally Racing Platforms PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PS5, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2023 Developer/Publisher Codemasters / Electronic Arts Average playtime 24+ hours Wheel support Supported (optional)

The general concept of EA WRC is the same as Dirt Rally, but because it is officially licensed, it has many more vehicles.

While I had more fun playing Dirt 2.0, EA Sports WRC had moments that made it stand out to me in many cases. The rally experience here is much more realistic. Wheel support is solid too, though it takes some tuning to feel right.

However, its downside is the inconsistent gameplay. At times, the game mechanics can act up and ruin your race. In addition, much of the content in typical EA fashion is locked behind microtransactions, which is seriously annoying.

My Verdict: EA Sports WRC won’t dethrone Dirt Rally 2.0 for road feel, but its official license and career depth make it one of the best racing games available.

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14. Hot Wheels Unleashed [Best Casual Racing Game]

Enebameter Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Racing genre Casual Racing Platforms PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 1 Year of release 2021 Developer/Publisher Milestone S.r.l. / Milestone Average playtime 17+ hours Wheel support Not Supported

This racing title is a surge of nostalgia combined with modern elements making it a fun game for casual racing fans.

I would assume that growing up most of you had Hot Wheels cars with extremely fun tracks that had all sorts of loops and obstacles. Hot Wheels Unleashed takes that and puts it into a video game to a great result. It is insanely fun with a roster of over 60 cars.

However, after playing it for a while, it feels repetitive, and there are various inconsistencies with the AI. The gameplay doesn’t have too much depth either. But these are minor gripes, as it isn’t targeted towards hardcore racing fans.

My Verdict: Hot Wheels Unleashed is one of the best racing games for game night with friends, not for players chasing racing depth.

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15. MotoGP 24 [Best Motorcycle Racing Game]

Enebameter Enebameter 6.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Racing genre Motorcycle Racing Platforms PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 1 Year of release 2024 Developer/Publisher Milestone S.r.l. / Milestone Average playtime 17+ hours Wheel support Not Supported

There aren’t too many options in motorcycle racing, which gives MotoGP 24 an automatic win.

On the brighter side, MotoGP 24 has ultra-realistic graphics, making it one of the most legitimate motorcycle racing experiences. The weather system nicely complements the graphics, and the customization it offers is also plenty.

Unfortunately, the game has a lot of issues. For one, the career mode feels very bland, and the gameplay is so repetitive that it quickly becomes boring. It’s also too similar to its predecessor to feel like a real upgrade.

My Verdict: MotoGP 24 wins the spot among the best racing games mostly by default, since there’s simply nowhere else to go for motorcycle racing right now.

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Best Racing Games For PC

If you’re through with our list and just want to find out which are the best racing games on PC, here is a small list that covers each genre:

Forza Horizon 6: For most casual as well as hardcore gamers, Horizon 6 provides the best overall experience. It has wonderful visuals, great steering wheel support, and a huge open world.

Assetto Corsa Competizione: This is a complete simulator built for competitive PC racing. It’s officially licensed for GT3 racing, and the depth of its physics and force feedback make it one of the most rewarding sims to master, provided you have a wheel.

Need for Speed Unbound: It might not have the best of narratives but it certainly has a very stylish presentation that I highly recommend, especially to casual racing fans.

A few honorable mentions also include Burnout Paradise, and Project Cars 2.

Best Racing Games on Xbox

Most of the games available on PC are available for Xbox and vice versa. So, here is a closer look at three standouts if you’re looking for the best racing games on Xbox:

Forza Motorsport: Easily one of the best Forza games available today on Xbox. Out of all the games I tested, I found it the most refined and most consistent in almost every way.

Dirt Rally 2.0: The perfect title for rally racers, Dirt 2.0 is very challenging, and has a bunch of cars and tracks that keep you on the edge of your seats because of the adrenaline rush.

F1 24: It might not be a huge upgrade over the last game, but F1 24 is the most complete formula racing game. It has a great roster and while the controls are a bit tough, they feel very precise.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Racing Games

There is no single racing game that suits every player. The right choice depends on whether you prefer realistic simulation, open-world exploration, or casual multiplayer fun.

Game Best For Why It Stands Out Forza Horizon 6 Everything The most complete racing package, combining a massive open world, hundreds of licensed cars, excellent visuals, and accessible handling for every skill level – read more in our Forza Horizon 6 review. Gran Turismo 7 Best Simulator A benchmark for realistic driving, featuring authentic physics, deep progression, and outstanding wheel support for PlayStation players. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Best Casual Multiplayer The go-to choice for playing with friends, thanks to its accessible controls, creative tracks, and consistently fun local and online multiplayer.

Today the best racing games are more diverse than ever. If you enjoy setting fast lap times, exploring open roads, or racing friends on the couch, you’ll find a game here that’s worth playing.

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