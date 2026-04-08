Games like The Sims offer something different from the usual action-packed, linear, and competitive games released today. That’s what makes the best simulation games so fun – they’re relaxing, creative, and all about you doing you. With virtual world games like The Sims, you can design characters, build stylish homes, and play out everyday life just the way you imagine it.

With all its entries, spin-offs like The Sims Medieval, and mods, Sims players can spend all their free time in Maxis and Electronic Arts’ baby. But if you want to explore alternative worlds, read on to find other great games similar to Sims.

Our Top Picks for Games Like The Sims

For games like The Sims and the best simulation games in general, players will always want a large degree of freedom to pursue what they find most fun in the game. So the great games on this list feature mechanics and features that provide a creative sandbox for everyone to explore. With that in mind, here are a few of the finest virtual world games like The Sims that deserve special mention.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2020) – Escape to a deserted island paradise and create your own tropical getaway. Customize your island, interact with animal villagers, and explore at your own pace. Two Point Hospital (2018) – Run your own hospital, diagnose bizarre illnesses, and manage your staff. The game combines humor with strategic management to keep you entertained. Stardew Valley (2016) – A farming simulation game where you can plant crops, raise animals, and build relationships with the quirky villagers in a charming rural town.

Like what you see so far? Dive deeper into our full guide to the best simulation games and discover plenty of great games like The Sims along the way.

12 Best Games Like The Sims

Here are twelve great games like The Sims that fans will definitely appreciate. They span different genres, but all of them earn a spot among the best simulation games and share a few classic Sims-style mechanics.

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons [Best Animal Crossing Game]

Our score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Social Simulation Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creators Nintendo EPD, Nintendo Average playtime 60+ Hours

If you’re into virtual world games like The Sims, you’ve probably heard of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s a chill, feel-good game where you create and manage your dream island. Compared to other games like The Sims, it gives you way more control over the whole neighborhood. Animal Crossing has a social aspect as you’re always helping these quirky animal villagers have a better time in the neighborhood.

Pro tip Dig two holes behind you before hitting a rock with your shovel. This prevents recoil and ensures you get all eight resource drops every single time.

When you’re not helping with their errands or paying off your massive debt to the town mayor, New Horizons keeps you busy filling the museum. But what initially seems like an easy task quickly becomes an engaging obsession to collect every fish, bug, and fossil around the island. For fans of games similar to Sims, this loop of exploration and collection is deeply satisfying.

Despite all the busy work, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is meant to be enjoyed leisurely – at your own pace, on your time, perfect for the Nintendo Switch.

My Verdict: This island getaway is for anyone who needs to disconnect from the real world. It turns the mundane into a rewarding daily ritual that you’ll want to check in on every single morning (and evening!) – a must-play among games like The Sims.

★ Best Animal Crossing Game Animal Crossing: New Horizons Shop on Eneba

What do players say?

TinyDebtCollector ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I haven’t seen my real family in three weeks because I’m too busy terraforming a waterfall. Tom Nook basically owns my soul at this point but honestly the museum is worth it.

2. Two Point Hospital [Best Strategy Management Simulator]

Our score Enebameter 9.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Genre Strategy / Management Simulation Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creators Two Point Studios, Sega Average playtime 25+ Hours

Looking for games like The Sims with a management spin? Two Point Hospital is a strategy management simulator where you take on the role of a hospital administrator. You’ll have to manage the day-to-day operations of a bustling healthcare facility. This includes constructing treatment rooms, hiring staff, and ensuring patients receive the care that they need.

Balancing budgets, expanding the hospital, and dealing with quirky diseases make it feel like one of the best strategy games with all these elements you have to juggle.

Pro tip Don’t over-decorate early on. Focus on making your GP offices high-prestige rooms first; it boosts diagnosis speed and keeps those long queues moving.

The game strikes a balance between accessibility and depth, with a user-friendly interface and simple controls for smooth onboarding. As one of the best simulation games with a management focus, it competes with the best virtual world games like The Sims for engagement and depth.

My Verdict: If you love the management aspect of The Sims but want a side of ridiculous humor, this is your game. It’s a masterclass in strategy while never taking itself too seriously.

★ Best Strategy Management Simulator Two Point Hospital Shop on Eneba

What do players say?





PunsIntended ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Finally a game that captures the stress of healthcare but makes it funny. Curing people with lightbulb heads is the peak of my week.

3. Stardew Valley [Best Farming Simulation Game]

Our score Enebameter 9.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Farming Simulation Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Year of release 2016 Creator ConcernedApe Average playtime 50+ Hours

What to say about Stardew Valley that hasn’t been said before? This indie farming game had millions hooked to the farming genre, single-handedly causing a resurgence in games like Stardew Valley in recent years.

If you love managing daily routines, building connections, and shaping your own little world, Stardew Valley scratches that exact itch. It takes the core appeal of games similar to Sims – freedom, progression, and a touch of chaos – and channels it into farming, exploration, and small-town life. The result? One of the best simulation games out there, with a charm that sneaks up on you and refuses to let go.

Pro tip Watch the TV every morning! The Fortune Teller tells you your “Luck” for the day, which determines how many ladders and geodes you’ll find in the mines.

Much like games like The Sims, Stardew Valley offers a level of personal customization and freedom that draws players in. There’s a general goal that guides you towards exploring more content, but how you choose to live it up on your farm is all up to you. Among virtual world games like The Sims, few match this level of open-ended creative freedom.

My Verdict: Among games similar to Sims, this one stands out as the indie benchmark – every detail feels carefully crafted, and every relationship grows naturally over time.

★ Best Farming Simulation Game Stardew Valley Shop on Eneba

What do players say?

Lisa158630 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I came here to escape my corporate job and now I’m min-maxing cranberry harvests at 2 AM. This game is a masterpiece of cozy productivity.

4. Coral Island [Best Tropical Life Sim]

Our score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Farming Simulation Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creators Stairway Games, Humble Games Average playtime 40+ Hours

For those into games like The Sims, Coral Island offers something a little different, mixing cozy farming with a vibrant tropical setting and a strong environmental message. Players go beyond farming and fishing; they’re also entrusted with revitalizing the island’s ecosystems by cleaning up the ocean and restoring coral reefs.

The ecological twist adds a refreshing layer of purpose to the gameplay, earning it a place among the best simulation games of its generation and a top recommendation among games similar to Sims with environmental heart.

Pro tip Upgrade your scythe to copper as soon as possible. It significantly reduces the stamina cost of clearing trash on the ocean floor, which is the fastest way to progress.

The game’s diverse cast, each with their own quirks and backstories, makes socializing and romance genuinely fun. Just like other virtual world games like The Sims, Coral Island brings its community to life in a way that feels effortless. And it’s not just farming – you can dive into the ocean for hidden treasures and rare marine life. It’s charming, lively, and always gives you something to do.

My Verdict: If you like games like The Sims, Coral Island feels like a beautifully modern spin on the farming genre, balancing a strong focus on environmental themes without ever sacrificing the fun.

★ Best Tropical Life Sim Coral Island on Steam Shop on Eneba

What do players say?

TerryFormer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The diving mechanic is a total game changer for this genre. It’s basically Stardew but in 3D and everyone in town is a supermodel for some reason.

5. My Time at Sandrock [Best Building-Focused Life Sim]

Our score Enebameter 9.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Sandbox / Life Simulation Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Creators Pathea Games, PM Studios, Focus Entertainment Average playtime 60+ Hours

If virtual world games like The Sims are your thing, My Time at Sandrock offers a refreshing change of scenery. It takes the foundation of its predecessor, My Time at Portia, and transports players to a rugged, Western-inspired desert. As the town’s newest Builder, you are tasked with restoring a struggling community to its former glory. While there is a farming element, the focus shifts toward a satisfying industrial loop where you scavenge for old-world relics, manage water scarcity, and upgrade your workshop with massive machines.

Pro tip Keep a “buffer” of at least three Dew Collectors running. Water is life in the desert, and if your machines run dry, your entire production line grinds to a halt.



Fans of games like The Sims will really appreciate the depth of interaction here, especially with a cast of 30+ unique NPCs who feel genuinely alive. Between handling commissions, attending festivals, and building relationships (yes, including romance), there’s always something going on. Just try not to chop down the town’s last trees in the process. It’s easily one of the best simulation games when it comes to that “just one more day” loop.

My Verdict: This is one of those games similar to Sims where even the grind feels cozy, mixing resource management with lovable townsfolk, romance, and enough content to quietly steal your entire evening.

★ Best Building-Focused Life Sim My Time at Sandrock Shop on Eneba

What do players say?

Desertbr ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The story actually goes way deeper than I expected for a crafting game. The characters feel like real people with actual motives instead of just quest dispensers.

6. House Flipper 2 [Best Renovation Simulator]

Our score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Construction and Management Simulation Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creators Frozen District, Empyrean, Frozen District, PlayWay Average playtime 20+ Hours

Fans of virtual world games like The Sims will love how House Flipper 2 lets you unleash your inner designer. It builds on the first game’s success and turns renovation into something seriously addictive.

Players become a handyman, transforming rundown houses into beautiful homes through various tasks like cleaning, painting, and decorating. In games like The Sims, you’ll do these tasks with a simple click of a button, but House Flipper 2 immerses you in each laborious detail.

Pro tip Use the “Sell” tool to find hidden messes. It highlights interactable trash and dirt that might be tucked away in dark corners or under furniture.

The game offers two modes: Story and Sandbox. In Story mode, players progress through renovation jobs, unlocking new tools and upgrades. Sandbox mode provides complete freedom to design and renovate homes without any constraints. Either way, you’re in for a great time that gives almost the same feeling of accomplishment as completing a project in real life.

My Verdict: If Build Mode is your favorite part of The Sims, this is basically an entire game built around that feeling. Every paint job and furniture placement feels deliberate and personal – a perfect wind-down game.

★ Best Renovation Simulator House Flipper 2 Shop on Eneba

What do players say?

Paulasradicalruns ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ There is something deeply therapeutic about power-washing a dirty wall. I spend hours in sandbox mode building houses I could never afford in reality.

7. Planet Zoo [Best Wildlife Park Simulator]

Our score Enebameter 8.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Zoo / Wildlife Management Simulation Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator Frontier Developments Average playtime 40+ Hours

Planet Zoo is a detailed simulation game that lets you create and manage your dream wildlife park. As one of the best simulation games in the genre, it rivals the finest virtual world games like The Sims for creative depth.

Planet Zoo focuses heavily on the welfare and conservation of the animals, and tasks you with the upkeep of many small elements that are important for a zoo’s day-to-day operations. Instead of spending time creating one house usually found in games like The Sims, you’ll have free rein to design intricate habitats, ensuring each species has the right environment to thrive.

Pro tip Set up “Work Zones” for your staff immediately. If keepers have to walk across the entire park to reach a habitat, your animals will be starving before they arrive.

The extensive customization options allow players to create unique, elaborate zoo layouts and landscapes. Additionally, the game features a robust community where players can share their creations and learn from others. You can download their elaborate exhibits and make them your own!

My Verdict: For players into games like The Sims, Planet Zoo offers an incredible level of creative control paired with impressive biological realism, making it one of the most detailed management simulations available.

★ Best Wildlife Park Simulator Planet Zoo Shop on Eneba

What do players say?

Blink182fan2001 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I spent four hours building a realistic rock formation for my red pandas and they haven’t even looked at it. I love this game.

8. Traveller’s Rest [Best Fantasy Tavern Management Game]

Our score Enebameter 8.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Tavern Management Platforms PC Year of release 2020 Creators Isolated Games, IndieArk Average playtime 25+ Hours

Set in a pixelated fantasy world, Traveller’s Rest is a management game where you’ll transform a run-down tavern into a bustling social hub. You’ll make everything you serve from scratch, including brewing beer and harvesting ingredients from the farm. Keep the beer and food flowing, the service quick, and the bar cozy so you’ll have less troublesome customers (but never zero).

Among games similar to Sims focused on social management, Traveller’s Rest really nails that cozy, satisfying vibe. It shows how the charm of games like The Sims works just as well in a fantasy tavern setting.

Pro tip Always age your beer in the cellar before serving. It takes a little extra time, but it significantly increases the price and your tavern’s reputation.

Every major update on this early access title is a significant improvement over the last, and it’s slowly shaping up to be one of the best indie games in this genre. If you love all the small goals and steady progression in games like The Sims, you’ll find no dull moment as an innkeeper.

My Verdict: If you’re into virtual world games like The Sims, Traveller’s Rest totally nails that satisfying progression loop. You start with almost nothing and slowly turn your place into a thriving, buzzing business.

★ Best Fantasy Tavern Management Game Traveller’s Rest Shop on Eneba

What do players say?

BoiDa2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The pixel art is top tier. Kicking out rowdy customers with a broom is my favorite part of the gameplay loop so far.

9. RimWorld [Best Colony Simulation Game]

Our score Enebameter 8.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival / Sandbox Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator Ludeon Studios Average playtime 60+ Hours

Looking for games like The Sims with higher stakes? RimWorld is a difficult colony simulation game where you manage a group of survivors on a distant planet. The game combines elements of strategy, survival, and complex systems to create emergent narratives with infinite replayability – making it one of the best simulation games in the survival genre. Players must navigate the challenges of the hostile environment, manage resources, and deal with the unique personalities and backstories of their colonists.

Pro tip Build a table. It sounds like a joke, but “Ate without a table” is a legit mood debuff that can trigger a mental break and ruin your entire colony during a crisis.

Always expect unexpected disasters because multiple things will go wrong, as the game’s AI storytellers are there to make each run spicy. The community has no shortage of darkly funny ways their colonies were eradicated. Players who love games like The Sims, but are fond of overcoming brutal challenges will lose thousands of hours in RimWorld.

My Verdict: Anyone who likes virtual world games like The Sims will appreciate the management gameplay, but the real magic is in the unpredictable survival stories, where your mess-ups turn into the highlights.

★ Best Colony Simulation Game RimWorld Shop on Eneba

What do players say?

part_time_drag ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ My best doctor had a mental break because he ate without a table and then he set the hospital on fire. One of the best story generators on the market.

10. I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival [Best Survival Simulation Game]

Our score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival / Sandbox Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creators Mandragora, tinyBuild Average playtime 20+ Hours

For players who love games like The Sims, I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival has a unique setting that’s uncommon in the genre. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, you’re the last person alive and isolated on an abandoned rooftop. However, don’t let that stop you from keeping yourself fed and comfortable.

There’s something relaxing about true solitude and the complete absence of other NPCs that can slow your workflow with requests and romance.

Pro tip Focus on building a refrigerator early. Preserving your cooked meals allows you to spend several days scavenging the city without having to stop to fish or farm.

There are also no other people to rely on, so you’ll have to craft what you need and scavenge for the rest. Manually disassembling old gadgets for scrap becomes a zen-like activity, and you’ll soon fall into the groove of your paradise at the end of the world.

If you enjoy games similar to Sims and secretly enjoy all the busywork without dealing with social stuff, this one’s a perfect little escape. I Am Future is basically for Sims fans who just want to focus on tasks and not get distracted by anything else.

My Verdict: A uniquely relaxing take on the end of the world. It’s perfect for players who love the busywork of life-sims but want a quiet, beautiful sandbox to do it in alone.

★ Best Survival Simulation Game I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival Shop on Eneba

What do players say?

big-sims-fan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I love the atmosphere and the little robots that help you out. It’s perfect for when you want to play a survival game without the stress.

11. Disney Dreamlight Valley [Best Disney Life Simulator]

Our score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Life Simulation / Adventure Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS Year of release 2023 Creators Gameloft Montreal, Gameloft Average playtime 45+ Hours

If games like The Sims are your go-to, Disney Dreamlight Valley brings that familiar life-sim feel into a whimsical world filled with Disney and Pixar favorites. Among games similar to Sims, it shines with its story-driven gameplay, where you help revive the valley by completing quests, making friends, and pushing back the creeping Night Thorns.

Pro tip Hang out with a “Gardening” companion whenever you harvest. They will toss out extra crops, essentially doubling your profit for zero extra effort.

Compared to other simulation games like The Sims, the game offers tons of quests given by iconic characters, making it one of the best open-world games in the simulation genre. Both Disney enthusiasts and cozy sim gamers will love the unique experience from Disney Dreamlight Valley.

My Verdict: In the realm of virtual world games like The Sims, this game hits differently – offering nostalgic vibes, a solid quest system, and the chance to live out your dream world with iconic heroes.

★ Best Disney Life Simulator Disney Dreamlight Valley Shop on Eneba

What do players say?

DisneyAdult88 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Being best friends with Wall-E is literally all I ever wanted. The quests are actually meaningful and the valley looks gorgeous.

12. Tiny Glade [Best Minimalist Building Sandbox]

Our score Enebameter 7.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Sandbox / Building Platforms PC Year of release 2024 Creator Pounce Light Average playtime 5+ Hours

All these games like The Sims stand out with their dozens of features, but Tiny Glade removes so many gameplay burdens to focus on its innovative building mechanics. As a minimalist standout among the best simulation games, it strips complexity to focus purely on creation – a gem among virtual world games like The Sims.

Making these medieval structures come to life is as effortless as dragging these presets around and letting their procedural generation take over.

Pro tip Try drawing a path through a solid wall or building. The procedural engine will instantly recognize it and pop a charming archway or tunnel into existence.

The intuitive design allows players to experiment freely, turning every corner of the world into a canvas for their imagination. Bask in Tiny Glade’s soothing atmosphere, unwind, and let your creativity flow.

My Verdict: In the world of games similar to Sims, Tiny Glade proves less is more, with an incredibly intuitive building system designed purely for the joy of creating something beautiful.

★ Best Minimalist Building Sandbox Tiny Glade on Steam Shop on Eneba

What do players say?

093509u4realone ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Perfect for when my brain is fried and I just want to build something pretty without worrying about resources or survival.

Upcoming Games Like The Sims You’ll Want on Your Radar

If you’re running out of games like The Sims to play, good news – upcoming titles are stepping up to challenge the best The Sims games with more freedom, fewer restrictions, and truly modern design.

InZOI: This game is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious virtual world games like The Sims. Developed by Krafton, it pushes realism to the next level with stunning photorealistic visuals, massive open cities inspired by Seoul and Los Angeles, and a deep “karma” system that affects how your story unfolds. If you’re into ultra-detailed customization and a more mature life sim experience, this one is definitely worth keeping an eye on.

Expected Release: Full Version late 2026.

Paralives: The indie champion of the genre, Paralives is already standing out among games similar to Sims as a cozy yet ambitious title. It focuses heavily on the “life” part of life-sims, introducing “together cards” to give players finer control over social interactions and group conversations. Most importantly, the developers have committed to a “no paid DLC” policy, promising all future expansions will be free for everyone.

Expected Release: Early Access 2026.

The Ranchers: A strong contender among the best simulation games, this title takes the life-sim formula and adds a rugged, open-world survival twist with support for up to four players in co-op. You can build a massive ranch from scratch, hunt for resources, and participate in a living economy within a bustling nearby city. It is perfect for The Sims fans who want more “to-do” in their daily lives and a chance to build a legacy with their friends.

Expected Release: 2026.

My Overall Verdict

The world of games like The Sims is bigger than you might think, and there are tons of hidden gems to discover. If you’re not sure where to begin, these recommendations are a solid starting point.

Best for cozy island escapism → Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you want pure vibes, wholesome routines, and total freedom to build your dream neighborhood, this is a perfect entry point into the world of games similar to Sims.

Best for chaotic management fun → Two Point Hospital. Perfect if you love The Sims’ building and micromanagement – but with ridiculous diseases and way more chaos.

Best for slow-life farming obsession → Stardew Valley. The ultimate “just one more day” simulator where farming, friendships, and cozy progression hook you for hours.

Best for tropical vibes with purpose → Coral Island. A fresh, modern life sim that mixes farming with saving the environment – plus diving, romance, and beachy aesthetics.

Best for crafting and building systems → My Time at Sandrock. Great if you enjoy progression-heavy gameplay, upgrading machines, and turning a dusty town into a thriving community.

At the end of the day, games like The Sims are all about escaping into a world that feels entirely your own. From cozy farming to full-on management chaos, they each bring something unique while still earning a spot among the best simulation games out there. And if this list sparks the urge to revisit the classic experience, it’s also worth checking out how to get Sims 4 free and jumping back into a familiar world.

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