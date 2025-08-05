60 Best PC Games in 2025: Gaming Industry Gems

The best PC games don’t just entertain, they stick with you. They’re the reason many of us fell in love with gaming in the first place. PCs have always been the platform where these unforgettable titles thrive, by offering us unmatched depth, freedom, and creativity.

In 2025, that legacy continues. From intense tactical shooters and sweeping RPGs to clever indies doing something completely new, this year’s lineup is stacked with must-plays.

Here are the games that stand out, the ones worth your time, attention, and maybe even a few late nights. Each one earns its spot by doing something that genuinely elevates the experience.

Our Top Picks for 2025’s PC Games

PC gaming in 2025 has already introduced a wave of fresh experiences. These five standout titles represent the best of what the year has to offer, from atmospheric world-building to next-gen combat and strategy.

Monster Hunter Wilds – An open-world action RPG that introduces vast biomes, cross-platform co‑op play, and smarter monster behavior. It emphasizes teamwork and exploration, with an ecosystem that feels alive and reactive. Stellar Blade – A cinematic action game that combines smooth combat, post-apocalyptic visuals, and an emotional narrative. Its blend of spectacle and challenge makes it a standout for single-player fans. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – A turn-based RPG that fuses painterly art direction with rich world-building and unique time-sensitive mechanics. It’s a creative, genre-pushing title that rewards experimentation and storytelling. DOOM: The Dark Ages – A brutal first-person shooter that trades sci-fi for medieval hellscapes, introducing siege combat, dragons, and brutal melee finishers. It reimagines the DOOM formula without losing its signature intensity. Split Fiction – A narrative-driven, genre-blending game that lets players shift between two parallel realities, one grounded, one surreal. With contrasting art styles and reactive choices, it’s a bold experiment in interactive fiction that pushes the medium forward.

These five titles represent diverse genres, from turn‑based strategy and RPG to shooter and co‑op action, each showcasing some of the best PC gaming experiences delivered in 2025. And with more major releases still on the horizon, the year is shaping up to be one for the record books.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2025 (upcoming) Developer Capcom Publisher Capcom Average Playtime 50-120+ hours Metacritic Score 88 / 7.2

Set in an expansive and dynamic ecosystem, Monster Hunter Wilds expands the iconic Capcom franchise into fully open-world territory. Players take on the role of a customizable hunter navigating massive biomes, tracking down fearsome monsters, gathering resources, and crafting gear from the spoils of each hunt.

The game introduces a rich and ever-changing environment where weather, time of day, and creature behavior directly impact your hunt. Combat remains strategic and visceral, with each monster presenting unique patterns and challenges. Thanks to cross-platform co-op, teams of up to four can explore and hunt together, making the experience smoother and more social than ever.

What sets Wilds apart is its living world: monsters interact with each other, react to player actions, and even battle each other for dominance. According to early Reddit impressions and Capcom previews, the game introduces a more reactive ecosystem than any past entry, adding an unpredictable layer to each expedition.

Gamers who enjoy deep progression systems, tense cooperative battles, and environmental storytelling will find Monster Hunter Wilds endlessly rewarding. No matter if you’re a longtime fan or new to the franchise, this title promises to be one of 2025’s most engaging multiplayer adventures.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5 Year of Release 2024 Developer SHIFT UP Publisher SHIFT UP Average Playtime 20-30 hours Metacritic Score 81 / 9.2

Stellar Blade is a sleek, post-apocalyptic action-adventure that blends cinematic storytelling with intense hack-and-slash combat. You play as Eve, a warrior from an off-world colony, sent to reclaim a ruined Earth from grotesque alien invaders called the Naytiba.

Players engage in smooth, combo-heavy battles using a blend of light and heavy attacks, dodges, and parries that reward precision and timing. As you explore devastated cities and underground ruins, you’ll learn more about Eve’s backstory, meet allies, and make narrative choices that subtly shift how the world reacts to you.

The game is visually stunning, with a futuristic Korean-inspired art direction that combines sci-fi aesthetics with stylish character design. What sets Stellar Blade apart is its mix of challenging combat and emotional storytelling. Reddit users often praise its surprisingly heartfelt tone and unexpected depth behind the action.

Originally a PlayStation exclusive, Stellar Blade now makes its way to PC, bringing its signature action and narrative depth to a wider audience. If you’re a fan of games like NieR: Automata or Bayonetta, and crave a solo journey with a mix of spectacle and soul, Stellar Blade is an absolute must-play.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 Year of Release 2025 (upcoming) Developer Sandfall Interactive Publisher Kepler Interactive Average Playtime TBD – Expected ~30+ hours Metacritic Score 93 / 9.7

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a turn-based RPG that merges brushstroke-style art with dark fantasy storytelling. It’s set in a surreal world painted into existence, and you lead a resistance squad known as “Expedition 33” against the Paintress, a being who erases citizens from reality every year.

The gameplay fuses classic turn-based combat with real-time reflex-based mechanics for dodging and timed inputs. This adds and extra layer of urgency and interactivity to each fight. Players explore warped dreamlike cities, manage a party of expressive characters, and uncover deep lore through dialogue and environmental clues.

With its hand-painted aesthetic, dynamic camera angles, and a haunting musical score, the game stands out as both emotionally rich and visually bold. Its unique combat rhythm and evocative world-building are already making waves in early previews. Reddit discussions point to its blend of innovation and nostalgia as a major hook.

If you’re drawn to ambitious, story-driven RPGs with heart and style, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 promises to be one of 2025’s most imaginative releases.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 Year of Release 2025 (upcoming) Developer id Software Publisher Bethesda Softworks Average Playtime TBD – Estimated 15–20 hours (main story) Metacritic Score 84 / 7.8

DOOM: The Dark Ages takes the series’ legendary intensity and plunges it into a dark, medieval-inspired world. You step into the boots of the Slayer once again, this time wielding not just guns, but also brutal melee weapons, a shield saw, and dragon-riding combat in a blood-soaked campaign against demonic forces.

Core gameplay revolves around fast-paced first-person action and arena-style enemy encounters. However, the setting shifts from tech-heavy sci-fi to gritty, gothic environments, featuring crumbling castles, monstrous war machines, and apocalyptic skies.

The game’s biggest innovations include large-scale siege battles, a new level of verticality, and a grounded, visceral atmosphere that retools DOOM’s pacing without sacrificing its adrenaline-fueled soul. Fans on Reddit have praised its fusion of fantasy and brutality, calling it “medieval DOOM meets God of War.”

While it reimagines the series with a medieval twist, The Dark Ages retains the adrenaline of the first game’s reboot while pushing into bold new territory. For players seeking raw, cinematic carnage wrapped in fresh aesthetics and innovative set pieces, DOOM: The Dark Ages is shaping up to be a must-play evolution of the franchise.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Year of Release 2025 Developer Hazelight Studios Publisher Electronic Arts Average Playtime ~12-15 hours Metacritic Score 91 / 8.7

Split Fiction is an ambitious narrative adventure that unfolds across two distinct realities, one anchored in realism, the other in the bizarre. Each world features its own visual style, mechanics, and emotional tone, allowing players to navigate a story that evolves based on how they interact with both timelines.

Players alternate between these realms to uncover overlapping mysteries, solve interconnected puzzles, and influence outcomes that stretch across dimensions. The game blends atmospheric storytelling with a striking duality of design, resulting in an experience that feels both experimental and personal. Fans on Reddit have highlighted its “engrossing story and the unique way it challenges player perception.”

With its innovative structure and emotionally resonant writing, Split Fiction is perfect for players who enjoy branching narratives and world-shifting mechanics that challenge how stories are told in games.

Best PC Games of All Time

Some PC games go beyond being just great entertainment. They shape genres, set new standards, and stay relevant for decades. Through storytelling, design, or innovative mechanics, these titles have left a lasting impact on all of us.

Below are 10 games that continue to influence the industry and capture the imagination of players around the world.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox, Xbox 360, PS3, Android Year of Release 2004 Developer Valve Publisher Valve Average Playtime 15–20 hours Metacritic Score 96 / 9.1

Half-Life 2 is a landmark first-person shooter that redefined what narrative-driven action games could be. It’s set in a dystopian world under alien rule, and you play as physicist Gordon Freeman as he battles through oppressive environments, combining puzzle-solving, exploration, and intense firefights with a deeply immersive atmosphere.

The game is especially known for its physics-based gameplay. It’s powered by Valve’s Source engine and it allows players to manipulate the environment using the now-iconic gravity gun. Its visual design, though released in 2004, still holds up due to its striking art direction and detailed world-building.

Praised for its pacing, AI behavior, and the seamless way it tells its story without cutscenes, Half-Life 2 continues to inspire modern game design.

No matter if you’re returning to City 17 or discovering it for the first time, Half-Life 2 remains one of the most essential experiences in PC gaming history.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Android Year of Release 2019 Developer ZA/UM Publisher ZA/UM Average Playtime 20–30 hours Metacritic Score 91 / 8.5

Disco Elysium is a narrative-driven RPG that replaces traditional combat with intense psychological and philosophical depth. Players assume the role of a troubled detective navigating a richly detailed city, where every dialogue choice shapes the story and character development.

The game shines through its exceptional writing, complex political themes, and innovative skill system that personifies aspects of the protagonist’s mind. Visually styled with painterly art, the world feels alive with vibrant characters and moral ambiguity.

Gamers who appreciate deep storytelling, branching narratives, and thought-provoking themes will find Disco Elysium an unforgettable journey. Many players on forums praise its emotional weight and unique approach to role-playing.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Mac, Stadia Year of Release 2023 Developer Larian Studios Publisher Larian Studios Average Playtime 50–70 hours Metacritic Score 96 / 9.2

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a modern CRPG that brings the rich lore and tactical combat of Dungeons & Dragons to life with stunning visuals and deep role-playing. Players explore a vast fantasy world, making impactful choices that shape both story and character development.

The game features turn-based combat, detailed character customization, and a dynamic world that responds to player decisions, making each playthrough unique. Its narrative depth and polished mechanics have been highly praised by fans and critics.

The base game offers a rich narrative experience, but Larian’s post-launch support has also expanded the world with additional quests and quality-of-life updates. For RPG enthusiasts who love strategy and storytelling, Baldur’s Gate 3 delivers a compelling, immersive experience that honors its legendary roots while innovating for the modern era.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2015 Developer CD Projekt RED Publisher CD Projekt Average Playtime 50–100+ hours Metacritic Score 92 / 9.3

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a masterclass in open-world RPG design. You play as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter navigating a war-torn world full of moral ambiguity, ancient curses, and political strife.

From the smallest side quest to the most epic main storyline, every moment is crafted with care. Its world feels alive, shaped by your choices and defined by characters who act and react with shocking realism. The game’s mature writing, award-winning expansions, and immersive environments have made it a benchmark for the genre.

For fans of fantasy, narrative depth, and freedom of exploration, this is an essential experience.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2011 Developer Valve Corporation Publisher Valve Corporation Average Playtime 8–12 hours Metacritic Score 95 / 8.9

Portal 2 is a genre-defining first-person puzzle game where you solve increasingly complex challenges using a handheld portal gun. You navigate through Aperture Science’s decaying labs by placing inter-dimensional portals on walls, ceilings, and floors to bend space and logic.

The game masterfully pairs cerebral gameplay with dark humor, led by iconic AI characters like GLaDOS and Wheatley. Its clever writing, inventive co-op mode, and flawless pacing elevate it far beyond a traditional puzzle game.

From the first puzzle to the final twist, Portal 2 is a masterclass in how to craft a whole game around a simple, yet endlessly inventive, mechanic. No matter if you’re here for the brain-teasing mechanics or the hilarious story, Portal 2 remains one of the most unforgettable experiences in gaming.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2011 Developer Bethesda Game Studios Publisher Bethesda Softworks Average Playtime 30–300+ hours Metacritic Score 96 / 8.6

Skyrim drops you into the frozen realm of Tamriel’s north, where ancient dragons have returned and your choices shape the fate of the world. As the Dragonborn, you can pursue the main quest or forge your own story through countless side quests, factions, and exploration.

Its vast, open-ended world rewards curiosity with secrets, stories, and freedom to roleplay any character imaginable. With thousands of community mods extending its life, Skyrim has become more than a game. It’s a platform for adventure.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2022 Developer FromSoftware Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Average Playtime 50–150+ hours Metacritic Score 96 / 8.3

Elden Ring takes the punishing combat of Dark Souls and expands it into a strikingly beautiful open world shaped by your choices. Crafted with input from George R. R. Martin, its lore is deep, cryptic, and left for players to piece together.

Expect colossal boss fights, mysterious dungeons, and a high level of freedom in how you build your character and tackle obstacles. Its blend of atmospheric storytelling, non-linear design, and breathtaking worldbuilding makes it a defining RPG of its generation.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2020 Developer Atlus Publisher SEGA Average Playtime 100–130+ hours Metacritic Score 95 / 8.7

Persona 5 Royal is a genre-defying RPG that fuses stylish turn-based combat with high school life, psychological drama, and urban exploration. You play as a rebellious teen who leads a group of Phantom Thieves to change hearts and expose corruption in Tokyo.

Persona 5 Royal is the definitive version of the iconic RPG, offering expanded content, new characters, and gameplay improvements that refine the original experience.

Its gameplay alternates between dungeon crawling in surreal realms and managing daily life: building friendships, studying, working part-time jobs, and choosing how to spend each day. Backed by an unforgettable soundtrack and slick anime visuals, this version refines and expands on the original Persona 5 with new characters, storylines, and mechanics.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Year of Release 2011 Developer Mojang Studios Publisher Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime Endless Metacritic Score 93 / 8.3

Minecraft is the definitive sandbox creation game where players are free to gather resources, craft tools, and shape the world around them, block by block. No matter if you prefer peaceful building, intense survival, or redstone-powered automation, Minecraft offers endless ways to play.

Its iconic blocky aesthetic is simple yet expressive, and the game’s thriving modding community has added everything from new biomes to entire dimensions. With multiplayer, creative modes, and constant updates, it remains one of the most accessible and imaginative games of all time.

Regular updates and an active modding community ensure a steady stream of new content, keeping Minecraft endlessly fresh.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Mobile Year of Release 2016 Developer ConcernedApe Publisher ConcernedApe Average Playtime 60+ hours Metacritic Score 89 / 8.8

Stardew Valley is a charming farming simulator that grew far beyond its humble beginnings into one of the most beloved indie games of all time. You inherit a run-down farm and slowly transform it into a thriving homestead, all while forming friendships, exploring caves, fishing, crafting, and even getting married.

The base game is packed with content, but frequent updates and mod support have added even more depth to this indie classic.

Its pixel art visuals and relaxing soundtrack are deceptively simple, hiding a world packed with secrets, seasonal events, and community stories that reward patient exploration. With optional co-op and mod support, Stardew Valley is the perfect game to unwind with.

Best Single Player PC Games

Single-player games are where storytelling, immersion, and personal agency shine brightest. No matter if you’re solving mysteries, embarking on sprawling adventures, or navigating complex moral landscapes, these PC titles offer unforgettable solo experiences that prove gaming can be as emotionally rich and intellectually stimulating as any other medium.

These outstanding single-player games represent the pinnacle of what solo gaming can achieve, offering something quite unforgettable.

An expansive action RPG that merges FromSoftware’s punishing combat with an open world teeming with mystery. You play as the Tarnished, a silent warrior exploring the shattered realms of the Lands Between in search of the Elden Ring.

With its haunting lore co-written by George R.R. Martin, non-linear exploration, and brutal yet rewarding gameplay, Elden Ring invites players to carve their own path through a world both majestic and merciless. It’s a towering achievement in world-building and player freedom, one where every discovery feels earned and every victory unforgettable.

A vast, mature RPG that puts you in the boots of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter searching for his adopted daughter in a war-torn world. From morally complex quests to romance, political intrigue, and world-shaping decisions, every choice carries weight.

Its detailed environments, memorable characters, and impactful writing have earned it a lasting reputation as one of the most immersive and emotionally rich open-world experiences ever crafted.

A gritty, narrative-rich RPG set in the neon-soaked sprawl of Night City, where corporations rule and augmentations blur the line between man and machine. You play as V, a mercenary navigating a tangled web of heists, conspiracies, and digital ghosts.

With its deep customization, branching storylines, and atmospheric world-building, Cyberpunk 2077 delivers an unforgettable journey through a fractured future. Especially in its polished Ultimate Edition, it stands as a bold reinvention where storytelling, player choice, and open-world immersion finally click into place.

Alan Wake II is a psychological horror sequel that dives deeper into the darkness of its predecessor. It blends tense combat, shifting realities, and metafictional storytelling into a chilling narrative experience.

You alternate between two protagonists, Alan and FBI agent Saga Anderson, each unraveling a nightmare tied to twisted fiction and real-world terror. With haunting visuals, atmospheric pacing, and a story that plays with perception itself, Alan Wake II is a bold evolution in horror storytelling. It’s a game that leaves you questioning what’s real until the very end.

A gripping continuation of Amicia and Hugo’s journey, A Plague Tale: Requiem pushes its stealth-action gameplay and emotional storytelling to new heights. It’s set in a richly detailed medieval France that’s plagued by swarms of rats and human cruelty alike. The game blends tension, beauty, and heartbreak in a masterful way.

With smoother gameplay, stunning landscapes, and a deeply personal story about love, loss, and what it means to protect the people you care about, Requiem draws you into a journey that feels both heartbreaking and unforgettable.

Best Multiplayer PC Games

Multiplayer games bring people together. You could be teaming up with friends or facing off against rivals across the globe, in tactical showdowns or chaotic party games, multiplayer games thrive on connection and competition. But, above all, they’re about sharing the upredicable thrill in gaming.

Some of the best multiplayer games on PC offer dynamic gameplay, replayability, and a sense of community that keeps you coming back.

The latest entry in the iconic Call of Duty series, Modern Warfare III delivers fast-paced, intense FPS action with cutting-edge graphics and a gripping campaign. Players experience high-stakes military operations across diverse global locations, with refined multiplayer modes that balance tactical gameplay and explosive combat.

The game’s polished mechanics and immersive sound design make every firefight feel visceral and rewarding. Fans praise its mix of nostalgia and innovation, calling it a worthy successor in the franchise.

Blending the precision gunplay of tactical shooters with hero-based abilities, Valorant delivers a unique competitive experience. Each agent brings their own set of abilities that complement traditional shooting skills, creating complex strategies and team dynamics.

Maps are designed to support both tactical positioning and fast reflexes. The game’s focus on skill, communication, and strategic ability use has quickly made it a top contender in the esports scene, appealing to fans of both shooters and hero shooters alike.

Helldivers 2 is a cooperative top-down shooter that challenges players to work together in intense, strategic battles across hostile alien worlds. Building on the original’s mix of chaos and teamwork, the sequel ups the ante with improved graphics, deeper customization, and more dynamic missions.

Its fast-paced combat and friendly fire mechanics demand coordination and quick thinking, creating moments of thrilling cooperation and hilarious near-misses. Players appreciate the blend of challenge and camaraderie, making it a standout co-op experience on PC.

Destiny 2 is a dynamic online shooter that combines fast-paced first-person action with expansive multiplayer experiences. You find yourself diving into story missions, competitive PvP, or cooperative raids. The game offers rich customization through a wide array of weapons, armor, and abilities.

Its evolving world and regular content updates keep the gameplay fresh and engaging, appealing to both casual and hardcore players. Fans praise its blend of looter-shooter mechanics with immersive sci-fi storytelling, making Destiny 2 a staple in the co-op shooter genre.

Best Co-op PC Games

Co-op games are all about teamwork, shared victories, and memorable moments with friends. No matter if you’re surviving waves of enemies, solving puzzles, or building worlds together, these titles are designed to be experienced side by side. The best co-op games blend individual roles with group dynamics, rewarding communication, coordination, and camaraderie.

Great co-op games don’t just offer fun. They build bonds. You can play locally or online – these experiences shine brightest when shared. So grab a friend (or three), pick a role, and dive into some of the most rewarding and entertaining teamwork PC gaming has to offer.

A uniquely crafted platformer built specifically for two-player cooperative play. It Takes Two seamlessly blends genres, puzzles, and narrative, requiring players to work closely together to progress.

Its inventive mechanics keep the experience fresh, combining humor, emotional storytelling, and varied gameplay challenges that demand teamwork. It’s a standout title for friends or couples looking for a memorable shared adventure.

A cooperative first-person shooter where you and your team of dwarves mine resources while fighting off alien creatures in procedurally generated caves. Each mission drops your team into a new mining site, and requires teamwork, strategic use of character classes, and resource management.

The game’s dynamic environments and enemy encounters keep every session exciting. Its blend of exploration, combat, and cooperation makes it perfect for players who enjoy tactical teamwork in unpredictable scenarios.

Remnant II is a cooperative third-person action RPG that challenges players to battle nightmarish creatures across dynamically generated worlds. Teamwork, fast reflexes, and smart resource use are key to surviving intense combat encounters.

Praised on Metacritic for its atmospheric environments and satisfying gameplay loop, Remnant II offers a thrilling blend of exploration, customization, and cooperative strategy that keeps players engaged from start to finish.

Phasmophobia is a cooperative first-person horror game where players team up to investigate haunted sites and identify the type of ghost present. Using classic ghost-hunting tools like EMF readers and spirit boxes, teams gather evidence while managing fear and sanity levels.

The unpredictable behaviors of different ghost types keep every investigation tense and unique. Its immersive sound design and reliance on voice communication create a thrilling atmosphere perfect for fans of cooperative horror experiences. Fans on Reddit praise its chilling ambiance and teamwork dynamics, calling it “one of the best co-op horror games out there.

Best Racing Games on PC

Racing games capture the thrill of speed, precision, and intense competition. No matter if you prefer realistic simulators that put your driving skills to the test or arcade-style racers with high-octane action, these titles deliver adrenaline-pumping excitement.

The best racing games combine tight controls, stunning tracks, and a variety of vehicles to keep every lap fresh and engaging.

An open-world racing game set in a vibrant, beautifully rendered version of Mexico. It combines stunning visuals with arcade-style driving mechanics that make racing accessible and fun.

The game features hundreds of cars and diverse environments, from deserts to jungles, encouraging exploration alongside competitive races. Its dynamic seasons and events keep gameplay fresh, appealing to both casual players and car enthusiasts alike.

A racing simulator renowned for its focus on precision and realism. It offers detailed vehicle physics and tire modeling, providing an authentic driving experience that rewards skill and practice.

Extensive mod support adds countless cars and tracks, keeping the community engaged. This game is ideal for serious racers and sim enthusiasts who want to dive deep into the nuances of motorsport driving.

The latest entry in the Formula 1 racing series delivers a highly authentic motorsport experience. Featuring real-world teams, drivers, and circuits, it balances accessible gameplay with realistic driving physics.

Enhanced graphics and updated AI create intense race-day atmospheres. No matter if you’re a seasoned F1 fan or a newcomer, F1 24 captures the thrill and strategy of top-tier racing competition.

Need for Speed Unbound is a high-octane racing game that blends street-style flair with precision driving mechanics. Set in the vibrant city of Lakeshore, players compete in adrenaline-fueled races, drift challenges, and high-stakes pursuits while customizing cars with bold visuals.

The game’s signature art blend, mixing realistic graphics with stylized graffiti effects, gives it a unique personality. With its fast AI, tight handling, deep progression, and multiplayer modes including seamless crew sessions, Unbound delivers pulse-pounding action for both solo racers and competitive groups.

The Crew Motorfest is an open-world racing game set in a fantastically reimagined version of O‘ahu, Hawaii. Players race across diverse environments while participating in a massive virtual car festival. The game features dynamic events, customizable vehicles, and competitive multiplayer races alongside seamless exploration.

Boasting a rich festival atmosphere filled with music, player hubs, and photo ops, the game keeps the energy high and the action varied. Fans praise its balance of driving realism and arcade-style thrills, calling it one of the most immersive racing experiences in recent memory.

Best Open World Games on PC

Open-world games invite you to explore vast, living landscapes filled with endless possibilities. If you crave uncovering hidden secrets, crafting your own story, or tackling quests in any order, these titles offer freedom like no other. The best open-world games blend rich environments, dynamic gameplay, and compelling narratives to create immersive experiences that captivate for hours on end.

With limitless space to roam and countless stories to uncover, immersive open-world games place you in control of your journey.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a narrative-driven open‑world Western RPG that immerses you in the fading frontier as Arthur Morgan, an outlaw struggling with loyalty, identity, and survival. The game blends cinematic storytelling with richly detailed environments, lifelike wildlife, and emergent moments, like robbing trains or hunting prey.

Developed by Rockstar Games, this game’s emotional depth and meticulous world-building elevate every action into an impactful experience. Fans often praise its honest character growth and atmospheric realism, calling it a haunting, unforgettable journey.

No Man’s Sky is a vast sci-fi sandbox that lets you chart your own course through a procedurally generated universe filled with planets, creatures, and mysteries. The game rewards curiosity and persistence, as you find yourself exploring uncharted worlds, building bases, trading, or fighting hostile forces.

Since launch, it has evolved dramatically through consistent updates, expanding multiplayer, story content, and customization. It now stands as a compelling example of redemption and ambition in the gaming world.

An open-world crime saga that follows three criminals through a satirical version of Southern California, Grand Theft Auto V blends narrative depth with total sandbox freedom. Players can switch between characters to tackle heists, build empires, or just explore Los Santos and its sprawling surroundings.

With a massive online mode full of missions, chaos, and community events, GTA V continues to evolve and captivate long after its original release.

A fantasy open-world epic that places you in the frozen province of Skyrim, where dragons have returned and ancient prophecies awaken your destiny. As the Dragonborn, you can forge your own path, join guilds, pursue quests, master magic, improve your combat skills, or customize your character with boundless freedom.

With widespread landscapes to explore, atmospheric towns to inhabit, and a thriving modding community that keeps it fresh, Skyrim remains one of the most enduring adventures in PC gaming history.

A cinematic action RPG set in a lush, post-apocalyptic world overrun by towering mechanical creatures, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition casts you as Aloy, a skilled hunter uncovering the mystery behind her past and the origins of the robotic apocalypse. Gameplay blends ranged combat, stealth, and strategy as you exploit creature weaknesses and craft gear from salvaged materials.

Rich environments, from sunlit canyons to ancient ruins, promise discovery at every turn, while a compelling narrative explores identity, legacy, and the clash between humanity and machine.

Best RPG Games on PC

Role-playing games (RPGs) put you at the heart of epic stories, character growth, and meaningful choices. No matter if you enjoy deep customization, strategic combat, or rich world-building, these titles offer immersive experiences that reward creativity and decision-making.

From heroic quests to moral dilemmas, these fantastic RPGs invite you to shape your story and leave a lasting impact on their worlds.

A modern CRPG that brings Dungeons & Dragons rules to life with deep tactical combat and expansive storylines. Player choices influence the narrative and character relationships, supported by dice-roll mechanics that add unpredictability and excitement.

The game offers a rich role-playing experience with immersive dialogue, detailed world-building, and multiplayer co-op options. These features make it a standout for fans of classic and contemporary RPGs.

A remastered collection of the sci-fi trilogy that revolutionized narrative-driven RPGs. Players explore space, forge alliances, and make impactful choices that carry through the story’s epic arcs. Their choices throughout the trilogy culminate in a personal and satisfying conclusion, making every decision feel impactful.

Enhanced visuals and refined gameplay elevate this edition, preserving the emotional depth and complex characters that have made Mass Effect a beloved saga among RPG fans worldwide.

Persona 5 Royal is a stylish and deeply engaging turn-based RPG that draws players into the dual life of a Tokyo high school student and a Phantom Thief. By day, you manage social bonds, academics, and part-time jobs. By night, you infiltrate twisted cognitive worlds to change the hearts of corrupt adults.

With flawless anime-inspired visuals, an unforgettable soundtrack, and meaningful narrative choices, the game blends life simulation, dungeon exploration, and supernatural heists into a uniquely compelling experience.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is an epic fantasy RPG that puts you at the helm of the Inquisition, a movement tasked with closing a mysterious breach that’s tearing apart Thedas. You’ll traverse sweeping landscapes, form alliances with diverse companions, and make story-defining choices that shape the outcome of war and diplomacy.

With tactical combat that balances magic, melee, and strategy alongside deep character customization and political intrigue, Inquisition delivers a rich role-playing experience filled with memorable moments, complex factions, and immersive world-building.

Starfield is a vast space-faring RPG from Bethesda that invites players to explore a meticulously crafted universe. Set in the 24th century, the game offers a blend of first- and third-person perspectives as you embark on interstellar adventures.

Navigate through over 1,000 planets, each with unique landscapes and ecosystems, all while engaging in deep role-playing elements, ship customization, and faction-based storytelling. The game’s expansive world and intricate systems provide a rich experience for those seeking a detailed and immersive sci-fi adventure.

Best Survival Games on PC

Survival games challenge your instincts, resourcefulness, and endurance in harsh, unpredictable worlds. Whether you’re gathering supplies, crafting tools, or fending off threats, these titles test your ability to adapt and thrive.

The best survival games combine tension, exploration, and strategy to create gripping experiences where every decision counts.

A survival horror game where crafting and base building are essential to fend off cannibalistic enemies. Players must gather supplies and construct defenses while exploring a dense forest filled with terrifying threats. The blend of survival gameplay and horror elements creates an intense atmosphere that keeps players on edge as they fight to survive and uncover the story behind the crash.

In survival games, every moment can be a fight for life. These picks offer intense challenges and rewarding victories for players who love pushing their limits. Prepare wisely, stay alert, and experience the thrill of overcoming adversity in some of the most immersive survival games on PC.

A survival game inspired by Norse mythology that combines exploration, crafting, and combat in a vast, procedurally generated world. Players build bases, gather resources, and face mythical creatures while uncovering ancient secrets.

Its cooperative multiplayer enhances the experience, encouraging teamwork in a challenging yet rewarding environment. Valheim stands out for its blend of survival mechanics with atmospheric world-building. Initially launched in early access, Valheim quickly gained a dedicated following for its blend of Norse-inspired survival and exploration.

A sprawling sci-fi exploration game where players discover countless unique planets in a procedurally generated universe. Players mine resources, build bases, and travel seamlessly between planets and space.

With every latest expansion, No Man’s Sky continues to evolve. Frequent updates have expanded gameplay, adding multiplayer and VR support, making it a continually evolving adventure that rewards curiosity and creativity.

A hardcore multiplayer survival game where players must gather resources, craft weapons, and build shelters to survive against both the environment and other players. Raiding enemy bases and forming alliances add layers of strategy and risk.

The game’s unforgiving nature and player-driven conflicts make every encounter tense, providing a unique survival experience shaped by social dynamics.

Best Strategy Games on PC

Strategy games put your planning, decision-making, and tactical skills to the test. These titles reward careful thinking and adaptability, be it while commanding armies, managing resources, or outsmarting opponents.

The best strategy games offer deep gameplay mechanics and satisfying challenges that keep you engaged long after the first move.

A turn-based strategy staple where you lead a civilization from its humble beginnings to global dominance across dozens of historical eras. Players negotiate with rival leaders, manage expanding cities, research breakthrough technologies, and wage wars or forge peace through diplomacy.

With deep customization, rich replayability, and numerous expansions that keep the experience fresh, Civilization VI rewards strategic foresight and creative planning every session.

A modern revival of the classic real-time strategy series that focuses on historical accuracy and dynamic gameplay. Players build economies, raise armies, and wage war through iconic campaigns spanning medieval history.

Its accessible yet deep mechanics make it a great entry point for new players and a satisfying challenge for RTS veterans.

Crusader Kings III is a grand strategy gem where you shape medieval dynasties through intrigue, conquest, and marriage. You play as a noble ruler navigating shifting alliances, political plots, faith, and family legacies.

Deep simulation includes character traits, vassals with agendas, and unpredictable events shaped by player choice. Praised for its emergent storytelling and complexity, CK III offers a richly detailed sandbox ideal for players who enjoy weaving drama and strategy into every decision.

A tactical, squad-based strategy game where players lead resistance fighters against an alien occupation. From Firaxis Games, XCOM 2 delivers tense, tactical gameplay with high-stakes decision-making and permanent consequences.

The game emphasizes cover, positioning, and squad customization in intense turn-based combat. Its procedural missions and permadeath mechanics create high stakes, rewarding careful planning and adaptation in every fight.

Company of Heroes 3 refines the classic real-time strategy formula with dynamic battlefields, tactical depth, and a new Mediterranean theater. Players command squads of infantry and armored vehicles, capture strategic points, and adapt to shifting terrain and weather conditions.

With both a robust single-player campaign and competitive multiplayer, it merges strategic planning with immersive combat realism. Praised for its layered mechanics and polished presentation, Company of Heroes 3 delivers both intense battles and smart decision-making in each match.

Best FPS Games on PC

First-person shooters (FPS) deliver fast-paced action, precision aiming, and intense combat scenarios that test your reflexes and tactics. No matter if you prefer realistic military simulations or high-energy sci-fi battles, these games offer thrilling gameplay and competitive multiplayer modes.

From tense firefights to explosive multiplayer matches, stunning FPS games offer adrenaline-fueled experiences that challenge your skills and reward quick thinking with smooth controls, immersive environments, and engaging weapon mechanics to keep players on the edge of their seats.

Half‑Life 2 is a sci‑fi first‑person shooter that set a new bar for immersive storytelling and interactive physics gameplay. You step into the shoes of Gordon Freeman, navigating a dystopian future dominated by alien forces and oppressive human regimes.

With its atmospheric world, compelling pacing, and seamless narrative structure, Half‑Life 2 remains a masterpiece of level design and storytelling. It’s an absolute must-play classic that continues to influence FPS games today.

A fast-paced single-player shooter known for its intense combat, fluid movement, and brutal weaponry. Players battle hordes of demons across dynamic arenas, requiring quick reflexes and strategic use of abilities.

DOOM Eternal combines relentless action with stunning visuals and a heavy metal soundtrack, delivering a thrilling experience that keeps the adrenaline pumping throughout.

Escape from Tarkov is a hardcore first-person shooter and looter-sim set in a fictional Russian city ravaged by conflict. Players navigate realistic maps, scavenging weapons and gear while managing health, hydration, and carry weight.

Every raid pits you against both hostile players and AI-controlled guards, with death meaning loss of loot, creating high-stakes tension and intense tactical decision-making. Forums often praise its complex weapon customization, realistic ballistics, and immersive world-building.

A critically acclaimed sci-fi shooter known for its agile movement, parkour-style traversal, and exhilarating mech combat. The single-player campaign offers a compelling story with innovative gameplay mechanics, while multiplayer delivers fast, fluid matches that emphasize skill and teamwork. Titanfall 2 remains a favorite for players craving a blend of speed and strategy.

Other Best PC Games

Not every great game fits neatly into a single genre. This diverse collection highlights standout titles that offer unique gameplay, innovative mechanics, or unforgettable experiences.

From creative sandbox worlds to narrative-driven adventures, these games showcase the variety and creativity thriving in the PC gaming landscape.

Marvel’s Spider‑Man Remastered is a polished action-adventure game that brings the best of Insomniac Games’ beloved superhero romp to PC. In it, you swing through New York City as Peter Parker (and later Miles Morales), using web-slinging traversal and dynamic combat to tackle a narrative filled with villains, heart, and scientific intrigue.

The upgraded visuals elevate the city’s energy, while the story shines with emotional stakes and memorable set pieces. Spider-Man’s signature agility and intuitive controls make every skyscraper-scaling moment feel exhilarating.

A challenging Metroidvania game known for its fluid combat, atmospheric world, and beautiful hand-drawn art. Players explore a vast, interconnected underground kingdom filled with secrets, bosses, and upgrades.

Crafted by indie studio Team Cherry, Hollow Knight combines atmospheric exploration with tight, challenging combat. The blend of tight gameplay and haunting visuals creates an immersive experience that rewards exploration and skill.

Outer Wilds is an exploratory mystery game set in a solar system caught in a 22-minute time loop. You pilot your ship from planet to planet, unearthing secrets of an ancient civilization, experimenting with physics, and piecing together cosmic puzzles before time resets.

The game’s sense of wonder is amplified by handcrafted worlds and minimalist storytelling that leads to meaningful discoveries. Praised for its innovative design and emotional resonance, Outer Wilds offers a thoughtful adventure that rewards curiosity and patience.

This modern reimagining of the survival horror classic sharpens everything, from tense combat to cinematic storytelling. With overhauled visuals, smarter enemies, and tighter pacing, Resident Evil 4 (Remake) delivers a masterfully crafted, pulse-pounding experience that honors the original while raising the bar.

Resident Evil 4 (Remake) sharpens every moment, leading to a tense, action-packed, and ultimately satisfying conclusion that honors the original while elevating the experience.

FAQs

Can I play Xbox games on PC?

Yes. If a title supports Xbox Play Anywhere, you can purchase it once and play it on both Xbox and PC, with your progress and achievements syncing between platforms. Many Xbox Game Pass titles are also available on PC, offering an easy way to play across both systems.

Are all PC games available on Steam?

No. While Steam is the largest platform for PC gaming, not every title is listed there. Some games are exclusive to other stores such as Epic Games Store, Origin, Ubisoft Connect, or Battle.net. This means you may need multiple launchers to access certain games.

Are there any PC-exclusive games?

Yes. Certain games, like World of Warcraft, remain exclusive to PC and Mac. Many strategy games, simulation titles, and heavily moddable projects also stay PC-only due to control preferences, technical requirements, or community-driven content.

Can I play any Pokémon games on a PC?

Officially, no. Mainline Pokémon games have never been released for PC. However, emulators allow you to play older titles on a computer if you own the original copies. But keep in mind that downloading ROMs without owning the game can violate copyright laws.

Are there any Harry Potter games on PC?

Yes. The Harry Potter series has had numerous PC releases, from the early film tie-ins to the more recent Hogwarts Legacy, which offers an expansive, open-world Wizarding World experience. Many of these games are available digitally through platforms like Steam or on the Epic Games Store.

What is the first PC game?

Spacewar! is considered the first PC game, created in 1962 by a group of MIT engineers. It was a two-player space combat game designed for the PDP-1 computer, and it became an influential piece of gaming history.