GTA games in order tell the story of how this series grew from a scrappy top-down crime game into one of the biggest franchises in gaming history. I’ve played them all – some way too much – and each one has its own vibe: chaotic, colorful, dark, or just pure sandbox mayhem.

It all started in 1997 with the original Grand Theft Auto. Then GTA III went 3D, Vice City brought the ’80s excess, San Andreas delivered the crime epic, and GTA IV through GTA VI pushed the series into blockbuster territory. Let’s break down all GTA games in order.

Our Top Picks for Grand Theft Auto Games

When it comes to Grand Theft Auto games, picking the best title is a rather difficult task. After all, every single one of these titles was revolutionary in its own way, which makes up for a lot of things to consider. However, based on their impact, gameplay, feeling, and sheer fun factor, I’d say it goes something like this:

Grand Theft Auto V (2013) – Become a part of a huge modern-day world and an insane crime story told through its three protagonists – Michael, Franklin, and Trevor. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004) – Take on the role of one of the most iconic gaming characters, CJ, and embark on an epic crime odyssey across San Andreas. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002) – Put on the shoes of yet another unforgettable protagonist, Tommy Vercetti, and dive into a Scarface-style, 80s Miami vibe story.

Of course, this list could go in many different directions. These games are just that good. Thus, let’s not linger, because soon we’ll explore all of them.

Below you’ll find the full game list according to their release order, as well as another list based on which year they take place in their universe if you want to play chronologically. Shall we begin?

Can’t Wait for GTA 6? Start With the Trilogy

If you’ve never played a GTA game before, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is the perfect entry point. It bundles three classics – GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas – in one package, covering the entire 3D universe in one shot. Each game builds on the last, so you get a natural progression through the era that defined the franchise.

The remastered visuals and modernized controls make it a lot more accessible than the originals, so you’re not fighting clunky mechanics from the early 2000s. We put it through its paces in our full GTA: The Trilogy review if you want the full breakdown before buying. It’s the smartest way to jump into GTA games in order without hunting down three separate titles.

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The Grand Theft Auto series, which first blessed our computer screens in 1997, consists of sixteen titles, including eleven full releases, four expansions, and one dedicated multiplayer game.

Here’s the full list of the games lined up according to their release date:

All of these games are officially divided into three different eras and exist in their own shared separate universes: 2D Universe, 3D Universe, and HD Universe. However, if you want to play the game chronologically, the earlier released games might not come first in that order.

If that’s what you’re after, below you’ll find three lists for all the different universes and their respective timelines. Enjoy!

The Grand Theft Auto 2D Universe Timeline

The 2D era is where GTA games in order all begin – and it’s the wildest timeline of the GTA timeline. Spanning from 1961 to 1999, there’s no deep lore, no iconic characters, and no overarching plot.

Just faceless criminals doing dirty work across Liberty City, Vice City, San Andreas, and the futuristic Anywhere City. Each game resets the world entirely. It feels lawless, arcady, and a little rough around the edges – but that’s exactly what makes it legendary.

1. Grand Theft Auto: London 1961

Our Score Enebameter 6.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-adventure Platforms PC Year of Release June 1, 1999 Creator/s Rockstar North (then DMA Design) Average Playtime Under 1 hour

GTA: London 1961 is a weird little gem. It’s actually an expansion for GTA: London 1969, but way smaller. It came out in 1999, only on PC, and you needed both the first GTA game and its first expansion, London 1969, to even play it.

It’s set in – you guessed it – London, but this time, it’s 8 years earlier. You play as a nameless rising gangster, doing dirty jobs for the underworld.

The city feels a bit different, with fewer cars and more old-school vibes. The missions are pretty much classic GTA: drive here, shoot this guy, run from the cops.

The game is super short. You can finish the missions in under an hour if you’re quick. But wanna know one really cool thing about it? Multiplayer. Yeah, it had a deathmatch mode, which was wild for the time.

It’s really just a fun little add-on rather than a full game. But in the end, it’s completely free, so if you love classic GTA, it’s worth checking out just for the retro London feel.

2. Grand Theft Auto: London 1969

Our Score Enebameter 7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-adventure Platforms PC, PS1 Year of Release March 31, 1999 Creator/s Rockstar North (then DMA Design) Average Playtime 5–7 hours

GTA: London 1969, the first expansion of the original GTA, is pure chaos in a retro British wrapper. You’re still looking at that top-down mayhem, but now? You’re a nameless criminal, tearing through 1960s London like a proper old-time gangster, fighting against various crime syndicates and building your legend.

It came out in 1999, and honestly, it’s got some charm. While the gameplay isn’t any different, the world is when compared to the American cities in GTA 1. You’ve got red phone booths, classic British cars like the Jaguar E-Type, and characters throwing out the most ridiculous cockney slang you’ve ever heard.

The controls are still clunky, and it’s definitely aged, but if you’re into old-school GTA and want a taste of swinging London with a criminal twist, it’s worth checking out. It’s about 5-7 hours long, which is quite decent for a DLC, and it really is a pretty wild ride.

3. Grand Theft Auto

Our Score Enebameter 7.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-adventure Platforms PC, PS1, Game Boy Color Year of Release November 28, 1997 Creator/s Rockstar North (then DMA Design) Average Playtime 10–15 hours

Ahh, GTA 1 – the game that started it all. Released in 1997, the same year that the game takes place, it was rough, chaotic, and absolutely groundbreaking for its time. That is exactly why everyone loved it.

Starting off as a nameless protagonist, you go on a grand criminal underworld adventure through Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas. Your goal is to climb the criminal ladder by any means necessary, whether completing bank heists, assassinations, getaways, building a reputation with various gangs, or anything else.

Unlike with later entries, the story is pretty straightforward. You get a job, complete it, and move on to the next one. But honestly, it’s very easy to spend much more time just messing around. Focusing on the main missions, the game takes around 10-15 hours to beat, yet the potential playtime is limitless.

There aren’t many things about GTA 1 that would be impressive by today’s standards. However, for 1997, it was insane, and it’s worth a shot just to have a taste of history.

4. Grand Theft Auto 2

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-adventure Platforms PC, PS1, Dreamcast, Game Boy, Game Boy Color Year of Release October 22, 1999 Creator/s Rockstar North (then DMA Design) Average Playtime 10–12 hours

GTA 2, which blessed our PCs and gaming systems in 1999, is arguably the most unique game in the whole series. It took the foundation laid by the first game and made some serious improvements.

The game takes us to the mysterious, cyberpunk-type futuristic Anywhere City, which itself is split into three districts. To this day it’s not completely clear whether the game takes place in 1999 or 2013.

The player takes on the role of Claude Speed – a small-time thug trying to make it big. The city is controlled by gangs. Yakuza, Russian Mafia, crazy scientists – you can work for whoever you want. Helping one earns their favor, but makes the others hate you.

It’s all about picking sides, earning respect, and not getting obliterated by the cops (or the SWAT, FBI, and military if you push far enough).It’s around 10-12 hours long, but due to its arcady nature, you can spend a whole lot more just blowing stuff up for fun. It’s absolutely an icon, so if you can get your hands on it, I highly recommend it.

“And remember… Respect is everything.”

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The Grand Theft Auto 3D Universe Timeline

The 3D era is the beating heart of the GTA timeline – spanning from 1984 to 2001 across GTA III, Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories, and Advance.

Each game has its own identity: rainy, crime-ridden Liberty City; neon-soaked Vice City; the sprawling chaos of San Andreas. The characters are iconic, the stories are personal, and this chapter of GTA games in order remains something truly special.

5. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories

Our Score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-adventure Platforms PSP, PS2, PS3 Year of Release October 31, 2006 Creator/s Rockstar Leeds Average Playtime 15–20 hours

GTA: Vice City Stories is a true hidden gem of the series. It’s a prequel to the legendary GTA: Vice City, set in 1984. The world’s familiar, but it’s rougher, less polished – it’s the same old city before it became the neon crime capital we know.

You play as Victor “Vic” Vance, a soldier trying to stay out of trouble. Spoiler: He fails miserably. After getting screwed over by his corrupt commander, he’s forced into the underworld, which eventually leads to him building his very own drug empire.

There are gang wars, drug deals, betrayals, and plenty of ‘80s madness. Oh, and Lance Vance, his chaotic brother, whom you may know from the other Vice City game, is here too.

The gameplay essentially blends San Andreas with Vice City, bringing both of the best worlds. The story takes about 15-20 hours, and it’s endlessly fun the whole way through. Sounds fun? That’s because it is. If you can get your hands on it, it’s definitely worth a shot.

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6. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Our Score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-adventure Platforms PC, PS2, Xbox, Mobile Year of Release October 29, 2002 Creator/s Rockstar North Average Playtime 20–25 hours

My personal all-time favorite title in the series is, without a doubt, GTA Vice City. Released in 2002, it’s a crime-filled, neon-soaked love letter to Miami and mob movies, and it could hardly feel any cooler playing it.

Set in 1986, the game gives you a city that is simply alive – beaches, nightclubs, and an absolutely killer ‘80s soundtrack make just driving around feel iconic.

The story follows Tommy Vercetti, a tough guy fresh out of prison, sent to Vice City to oversee the expansion of his boss’ drug operations. In the usual GTA fashion, things go horribly wrong, and Tommy is forced to use every means necessary to redeem himself. But, of course, nothing is ever as straightforward in the criminal world, is it?

At around 20-25 hours, the campaign is packed with some sweet action and a killer story with some of the best voice acting in the series, including Ray Liotta as Tommy Vercetti. Explore, cause mayhem, and fly helicopters into the sunset. It’s GTA with style, attitude, and a whole lot of Scarface energy.

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7. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Our Score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-adventure Platforms PC, PS2, PS3, Xbox, Xbox 360, Mobile Year of Release October 26, 2004 Creator/s Rockstar North Average Playtime 30–40 hours

GTA: San Andreas, the fifth mainline game in the series, was simply massive. The story took us to the 1992 San Andreas state with three cities, a giant countryside, deserts, mountains, and a world that felt alive.

You play as Carl “CJ” Johnson, a guy who returns home to Los Santos after his mom is murdered. The city’s a mess – gang wars, crooked cops, and old friends who don’t trust you. What starts as a simple mission to rebuild your crew turns into something way bigger.

On your way to becoming the kingpin of the San Andreas, you’ll go on a massive crime odyssey. Face action, betrayal, and some of the greatest characters in gaming history, like Officer Tenpenny, voiced by Samuel L. Jackson himself.

The campaign itself is around 30-40 hours, but there was so much more to do. San Andreas is widely accepted to be the greatest GTA game ever made, and while I might love Vice City’s feeling a bit more, this title absolutely deserves the top spot on that list. It isn’t just a game – it’s a whole world waiting to be conquered.

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8. Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-adventure Platforms PSP, PS2, Mobile Year of Release October 24, 2005 Creator/s Rockstar Leeds Average Playtime 15–20 hours

A prequel to GTA III, Liberty City Stories is like stepping into a mobster movie, with the beginning straight-up reminiscing of classics like Goodfellas and The Sopranos. It takes us back to 1998 in the same dark, rainy Liberty City, but with new characters, new stories, and just as much chaos.

While all GTA protagonists are far from saints, Toni Cipriani is arguably the most evil person you get to play in the series. As a loyal hitman forced into hiding after killing a made man, you return to Liberty City, only to find it a mess.

From there, you start climbing your way to the top of the city’s crime world, dealing with corrupt politicians, gang wars, and backstabbing bosses along the way.

The game might not be the strongest entry in the series, but it’s still 15-20 hours of good old GTA chaos. If you feel like you haven’t had enough of Liberty City vibes, this is a perfect way to get your fill.

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9. Grand Theft Auto Advance

Our Score Enebameter 7.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-adventure Platforms Game Boy Advance Year of Release October 26, 2004 Creator/s Rockstar Leeds (then Destination Software) Average Playtime 10–15 hours

GTA Advance is a pretty unusual entry in the series. Released in 2004 for the Game Boy Advance, it ditches the usual 3D world, going back to its top-down, old-school looks but keeping the Liberty City’s gritty vibe.

The game, which is another prequel to GTA III, this time places you in the year 2000. You play as Mike, a guy trying to escape the criminal life with his partner, Vinnie. But just when they’re about to leave, boom – Vinnie’s car explodes. Now Mike’s stuck in the city, running jobs for gangsters, crooked cops, and some seriously shady people, all while chasing the truth.

Despite its looks, the game was actually a lot more interesting than it appears. It’s a lot closer to its roots, true, but the game is way less arcady and is a lot more story-driven than the first GTA titles. It’s about 10-15 hours long, and while it’s definitely not perfect, I think it’s great fun and deserves more love than it gets.

10. Grand Theft Auto III

Our Score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-adventure Platforms PC, PS2, Xbox, Mobile Year of Release October 22, 2001 Creator/s Rockstar North Average Playtime 15–20 hours

GTA III was the first title in the series that really made me feel like I was inside a crime movie. Released in 2001 and set in the same year, the game finally went 3D and threw us straight into Liberty City – a dark, rainy, and dangerous place where everyone had an angle.

As Claude, a silent outlaw betrayed and left for dead by his girlfriend, Catalina, you embark on an epic, crime-filled journey of revenge. This means working your way from the bottom up – doing jobs for the Mafia, Yakuza, and all kinds of lunatics.

Despite the game being old, the city still feels real. It’s like it has a pulse. Just stealing a car and listening to Chatterbox FM is as fun as it was back in the day.

I spent around 15-20 hours on the game’s story and then some just messing around. The aiming is clunky, there’s no in-game map, and overall, the game does feel a bit dated, but the experience is still excellent. If you never played it, it’s absolutely worth checking out.

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The Grand Theft Auto HD Universe Timeline

The HD era is where the GTA timeline gets cinematic. Kicking off with GTA IV in 2008 and running through GTA V in 2013, this chapter trades arcade chaos for grounded, flawed characters – Niko Bellic chasing ghosts, Michael, Franklin, and Trevor imploding in slow motion.

Liberty City and Los Santos feel more alive than ever. It’s the most mature stretch of GTA games in order, and it’s still growing.

11. Grand Theft Auto IV

Our Score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-adventure Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of Release April 29, 2008 Creator/s Rockstar North Average Playtime 30+ hours

Starting off the HD universe, GTA IV brought a huge change to the franchise. It not only looked different, it felt like that. It was darker and more grounded. It wasn’t just about crime anymore – it was about the American Dream falling apart.

Taking place in 2008, the same year the game was released, Liberty City had never looked more real, from its towering skyline to the trash in the streets. You play as Niko Bellic, an Eastern European immigrant from Serbia who arrives looking to build a new life, only to quickly end up chasing the haunting shadows of his old life.

The story takes 30+ hours, and the choices you make actually matter. Combat feels weighty, driving is very realistic, and the physics are just pure fun. With no jetpacks or tanks, and with much more grounded characters and story, the game is a little less chaotic than the previous titles. But I think that this might be exactly what makes it one of the best GTA games ever.

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12. Grand Theft Auto: The Lost and Damned

Our Score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-adventure Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of Release February 17, 2009 Creator/s Rockstar North Average Playtime 8–10 hours

The first GTA IV expansion, The Lost and Damned, which takes place around the same time as the main game in 2008, gave us yet another awesomely unique perspective on the game. It ditches Niko’s immigrant story for something louder, meaner, and a whole lot messier – the world of biker gangs.

You play as Johnny Klebitz, the VP of The Lost MC, who’s been keeping things running while his reckless boss, Billy Grey, was in rehab. With Billy back, the gang begins a downward spiral into war with rivals, stupid decisions, and betrayals waiting to happen. You as Johnny get stuck choosing between loyalty and survival.

The story runs about 8-10 hours, and riding in formation with your crew feels incredible. Combat is brutal, with shotguns that hit like a truck. Despite taking place in the same game, it’s really like no other GTA title. It’s pure outlaw chaos, and I loved every second. Definitely worth checking it out, especially if you want to feel like in one of the Sons of Anarchy episodes.

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13. Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony

Our Score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-adventure Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of Release October 29, 2009 Creator/s Rockstar North Average Playtime 8–10 hours

If The Lost and Damned were gritty and grim, the second expansion of GTA IV, The Ballad of Gay Tony, flips things over completely. Taking place in 2008, it gives us some fast, flashy, and over-the-top action through a peek at Liberty City’s nightlife, where money talks and explosions are just another night out.

You take on the role of Luis Lopez, the right-hand man of nightclub mogul Tony Prince, aka Gay Tony. Of course, this life doesn’t come cheap. Tony’s in deep – debts, shady deals, and dangerous people knocking at his door – and it’s up to Luis to keep things from falling apart. That means working for mobsters, arms dealers, and complete lunatics, all while keeping the party going.

It’s around 8-10 hours long, and it’s all packed with insane fun. Skydiving, tank battles, blowing up helicopters with a golden Uzi – this game doesn’t hold back. While the story may not be as polished as GTA IV or The Lost and Damned, if you want some good old GTA chaos, this is it!

14. Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-adventure Platforms PSP, Nintendo DS, Mobile Year of Release March 17, 2009 Creator/s Rockstar Leeds Average Playtime 10–12 hours

GTA Chinatown Wars is like a little GTA fever dream. However, that absolutely doesn’t mean that it’s bad. Taking place in 2009, it gives us a completely different side of Liberty City – the Chinatown district, where everything is more colorful but just as chaotic and gritty.

You play as Huang Lee, the spoiled son of a murdered Triad boss. He comes to Liberty City expecting to take his rightful place in the underworld. Instead? He gets robbed, shot, and left for dead. Now, he’s out for revenge, navigating a world of gang wars, betrayal, and dirty money.

What’s wild about this game is the top-down view and how it feels like a throwback to older GTA games but with much more polish. The story’s solid and about 10-12 hours long, and it’s packed with a whole bunch of cool minigames. It may not be quite as impressive as the mainline titles in the series, but if you’re looking for a compact, crazy GTA experience with a fresh feel, this is it.

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15. Grand Theft Auto Online

Our Score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-adventure, multiplayer Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release October 1, 2013 Creator/s Rockstar North Average Playtime Unlimited

GTA Online, which came out a couple of weeks after GTA V, is like stepping into the ultimate crime sandbox – here, you can do anything, including some top racing game action.

However, when it comes to the timeline, things are a little complicated, as the game started out shortly before the GTA V storyline (2013) but has since shifted to a period way past it.

You start off as a nobody, fresh off a plane in Los Santos, trying to make a name for yourself. At first, it’s just small jobs, such as stealing cars and running errands, but soon, you’re robbing banks, running businesses, and living like a king. Unlike most GTA games, this title has no main story, but the world keeps expanding with new heists, missions, and insane updates.

The game might be running for ten-plus years, but there’s always something to keep coming back to. Whether you’re in it for the crime, the chaos, or just the cars, GTA Online never really ends, and the potential fun you can have there is damn near unlimited.

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16. Grand Theft Auto V

Our Score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-adventure Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release September 17, 2013 Creator/s Rockstar North Average Playtime 30–40 hours

GTA V, the biggest and longest-running GTA title so far, tells a crazy, twisting story about a group of criminals who should probably never have met. Michael, Franklin, and Trevor – three totally different guys, stuck in a cycle of bad decisions, big scores, and explosive consequences.

Michael is a washed-up bank robber, living in fake luxury while his family falls apart. Franklin is a young hustler, trying to escape the streets but always getting pulled back in. And last but definitely not least, Trevor – a complete lunatic, running his own drug empire and living for chaos. When their lives collide, we get one of the best gaming tales of the past decade.

The game’s story lasts around 30-40 hours, during which you get to enjoy some of the best and most creative missions in the series. The heists feel massive, with choices that change how things play out. The characters, the action, and the tension are all unforgettable. Simply put, if you never played it, you’re missing out big time.

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The GTA Handheld and PS2 Games You Might Have Missed

Several GTA games across the series were released exclusively on handheld and older consoles, so they’re easy to miss if you’ve only played on PC or modern platforms. If you’re looking for GTA PSP games in order, the GTA PSP games list, or want a full PS2 GTA games list, here’s everything in one place.

GTA Games on PSP & PS2 and other handhelds – Quick List

Game Platforms Year GTA Advance Game Boy Advance 2004 GTA: Liberty City Stories PSP, PS2 2005 GTA: Vice City Stories PSP, PS2 2006 GTA: Chinatown Wars PSP, Nintendo DS, Mobile 2009

All four are fully standalone stories worth playing – and if you’re on PS2, Liberty City Stories and Vice City Stories are your best entry points.

What’s Next for Grand Theft Auto? GTA VI is on the Horizon

Our Score TBD Genre Action-adventure Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release November 19, 2026 Creator/s Rockstar North Average Playtime TBD

GTA VI is the most anticipated game in the series – and after two delays, it’s finally confirmed for November 19, 2026. Rockstar Games is taking us back to a modern-day Vice City, set within the fictional state of Leonida, with a map reportedly twice the size of Los Santos from GTA V.

The story follows Lucia and Jason, a dual-protagonist duo at the center of a high-stakes crime narrative – with Lucia marking the first playable female protagonist in the series. A new iteration of GTA Online is also expected at launch, guaranteed to keep the chaos going for years to come.

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