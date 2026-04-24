Alright, so you’ve gotten into Call of Duty? Have you played through the campaign and now feel like taking things online? Well then, I believe it’s time I give you a masterclass on how to get CoD Points and what they are good for.

Assuming that you’ve played any recent Call of Duty games, you’ve probably seen them. They’re the premium currency, the one you use to purchase all the sweetest customization items that make you stand out and transform this experience into something truly your own.

Sounds simple, right? Well, there’s actually a bit more to it. So, if you feel like you may be lacking knowledge in this field, bear with me, because in just a moment, I’ll tell you everything you need to know about CoD Points and all things related to them .

What Are CoD Points (CP)?

Before we dive into how to get COD Points, let’s start with the basics. Call of Duty COD Points, aka COD Points or CP for short, is the premium currency in all modern Call of Duty games in order. They essentially are the golden ticket to standing out in the Call of Duty universe. They might not give you any kind of competitive advantage, but there’s nothing quite like dominating the leaderboard in style.

They open doors to all kinds of flashy cosmetics. Think badass operator skins, killer weapon blueprints, and the all-important Battle Pass that keeps each season fresh. But while you can get a little bit of COD Points for free, they’re usually not something you just find lying around in-game. Most of the time, you have to buy CP Call of Duty.

Introduced together with Black Ops III, which many fans consider the best Call of Duty: Black Ops game, COD Points are shared across all Call of Duty titles released from 2015 onward. However, one very important thing to note is that while they can be transferred from game to game, they’re platform-locked, meaning that you can’t transfer them from PC to PlayStation, Xbox to Mobile, and so on.

Still, COD Points are the fuel that keeps Call of Duty evolving. It’s how they keep the game feeling new and fresh. Every season drops something wild, from futuristic armor to classic military looks, and there’s always something to look forward to – that’s why it’s important to know how to earn COD Points.

How To Get CoD Points?

When it comes to getting those sweet CoD Points, there are a few methods that you can choose from. Some are quick and easy but will cost you real-world money, others are free but require a time investment; and last but not least, a combination of both.

All of these approaches have their own pluses and minuses and, depending on your situation, can prove to be equally good options. So, without further ado, let’s break down all the methods on how to get COD Points.

1. Purchase with Real Money

The first and most obvious way of getting CoD Points is simply buying them straight from the game’s store. Everything about this method is as straightforward as it sounds.

As you open the in-game shop, you’ll find various bundles with different amounts of CP, ranging from a few hundred to a few thousand. As is usual with purchases like that in most games, bigger bundles give you a better deal for your buck, providing extra points when you buy more.

You can pay with your usual methods, such as credit card, PayPal, or even platform-specific gift cards. The only thing to keep in mind, just like explained above, is that these points are platform-locked. Thus, as long as you get them for the right game and account without working your way around on how to get CP, you’re all set.

2.Buy CoD Points From Trusted Third-Party Vendors

Of course, buying CoD Points from the in-game store is not the only way of acquiring them. Additionally, it’s not always the best option either.

If you want to catch a better deal and don’t mind spending a few extra minutes, another method is buying CP through trusted third-party vendors, like Eneba.com. There, you’ll be able to purchase digital codes that you can later redeem on your COD account and add points to your wallet for a more attractive price.

The process is simple: find the game you want to buy the points for, pick the most fitting bundle, select the correct platform and region, buy the code, and enter it in your platform’s store. That’s it; you’re good to go!

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Is It Safe To Buy COD Points Online?

You might wonder about safety while you learn how to get COD Points through the internet. It is generally safe if you stick to official stores or reputable retailers that have thousands of positive reviews. You should avoid sites that ask for your login password because legitimate vendors only need your ID or username to finish the transaction.

Scammers often target players who search for how to get CP at a massive discount. These shady sites might steal your data or even lock your Call of Duty account if you use unauthorized methods. Stick to trusted names like Amazon, Eneba, or Steam, so your Call of Duty COD points balance stays secure.

3. Earn Through Battle Pass

Battle Pass is easily the best way to get CoD Points without spending extra cash. Here’s why:

Every season, the Battle Pass comes with tiers that reward you with CoD Points just for playing the game. Even if you don’t have the paid version, you’ll still be able to grab at least a few hundred CP from the free rewards alone.

However, in case you decide to get the premium Battle Pass and end up completing enough tiers, you’ll earn back a much bigger chunk. Most of the time, it’s actually enough to buy the next Battle Pass without any further investment, which is awesome.

If you’re a consistent player, this is a no-brainer. Focus on completing challenges and leveling up fast. The more you play, the more you unlock. Do that, and you might never have to worry about how to earn COD Points again. It’s all about playing smart!

4. Participate in Promotions and Special Events

Last but not least, here’s a way if you want to know how to get COD Points for free that not everybody knows about. Let’s get into it!

From time to time, Call of Duty throws out special promotions where you can snag some CP for absolutely no charge. It might be in-game events, Twitch drops, or even partner giveaways. I’ve seen events where just logging in daily gets you rewards.

Some brands also love going into collabs with Call of Duty, offering CP when you buy certain products, such as energy drinks or gaming gear. Oh, and remember those trusted third-party vendors I told you about? Sometimes they have special promotions of their own, too!

Keep an eye on the official CoD site, social media, or even store bundles. It’s usually not a jaw-dropping amount, but free is free, isn’t it? If you’re patient and lucky, you can rack up CoD Points without spending a dime!

What To Do With CoD Points?

Alright, so you finally learned how to get COD Points and have some in your balance. This is where the fun begins because there are plenty of ways in which you can spend them. You should also learn how to get CP more often if you want to keep your inventory full of the latest gear.

COD Points are your ticket to some of the best in-game content in your favorite title, even if you already play the best Call of Duty game in the series. They let you customize and upgrade your experience and unlock some seriously cool stuff. But before you start spending, it’s worth knowing what’s out there and what gives you the most bang for your buck. So let’s dive in and figure out exactly that!

1. Purchase Weapon Blueprints

Weapon Blueprints in Call of Duty games are these awesome premade loadouts that are too fun to pass up on. They come fully equipped with unique skins, various attachments, custom setups, and sometimes even tracer rounds or special effects. If you know how to get COD Points, you can easily buy these tracer rounds and special effects from the store.

You can unlock them by completing the Battle Pass or buying them in the store using COD Points, either as single items or as part of bundles. These items come as single pieces or as part of bundles that require CP Call of Duty. You should know how to earn COD Points so you can get these rewards without spending extra cash.

Some are flashy, some are tactical, but all of them give your weapons a fresh look and give a great boost to your experience. If you want to stand out while racking up kills, Weapon Blueprints are the way to go!

2. Purchase Operator Skins

Operator skins in Call of Duty are the key to standing out – or blending in – depending on your vibe. Simply put, they are character skins that provide no competitive advantage; however, you should learn how to get CP to look like an absolute legend. These cosmetics ensure that you look unique during every high-stakes match.

From hardcore military elites to sci-fi warriors and even some hilarious crossover characters, there’s something for everyone who collects Call of Duty COD Points. Some skins are just plain cool, while others come with slick animations or voice lines, adding extra flair. One day, you might be a masked mercenary. The next? A neon-lit cyber assassin.

It’s all about flexing your style in the lobby and on the battlefield. Buy them with COD Points at the store or earn them if you complete the Battle Pass while you learn how to get COD Points for free. Either way, it’s time to suit up!

3. Use CoD Points for XP Boosts

If you feel like your leveling-up process in Call of Duty is going too slow, XP Boosts are exactly what you need. They act as shortcuts to rewards because you can learn how to get COD Points to buy them. You pop one, and suddenly, you’re progressing twice as fast as before.

XP Boosts come in a few different forms for your rank, guns, and Battle Pass progression. Most versions last from 15 minutes up to 1 hour, and you can buy them from the shop if you know how to get CP. This ensures you make the most of your CP Call of Duty while you climb the ranks in 2026.

4. Purchase the Battle Pass

Last but certainly not least, we’ve got a way to unlock the newest and coolest rewards for a price that’s pretty much a steal. That’s right, it’s the Call of Duty Battle Pass, and you can find this system in most games like Call of Duty as well as many other modern FPS titles that include online elements.

The Battle Pass is basically your ticket to unlocking a ton of rewards as you play. You buy it with COD Points, and as you level up, you get cool stuff, such as operator skins, weapon blueprints, XP boosts, and even more COD Points. This is the best way to use your CP Call of Duty because it also provides XP boosts and more Call of Duty COD points back to your account.

The more you grind, the more you earn. If you max it out, you can actually learn how to earn cod points in enough quantity to grab the next one for free. You should also know how to get CP regularly to ensure you never miss out on these seasonal exclusives!

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How To Redeem CoD Points Card Codes?

If you have never done it before, redeeming card codes for COD Points might feel a little tricky. But fear not, it is actually super simple, and I will guide you through how to get COD Points with this method.

First, get your code ready. If it’s a physical card, scratch off the silver strip to reveal it. If it’s digital, check your email or receipt. Following this, depending on your platform, you’ll need to head to the right store as you learn how to get CP for your account.

On PlayStation, go to the PlayStation Store, scroll down, and find “Redeem Codes.” Enter the code, confirm, and enjoy your CP Call of Duty. On Xbox, open the Microsoft Store and follow similar steps – go to “Redeem,” punch in your code, and you’re good to go. Battle.net and Steam work the same way – just enter the code in the redemption section.

Once you redeem it, launch Call of Duty and check your Call of Duty COD Points balance in the store. If they’re not showing up, restart your game – it usually fixes it. Now, you’re all set to grab that Battle Pass or a slick new operator skin. Just be smart with your COD Points – they go fast!

How To Maximize Your CoD Points?

You must focus on smart spending as you learn how to earn COD Points to get the most value. Believe me when I say – it’s easy to blow through them fast. Yet, if you plan it right, you’ll get way more out of them.

First, when buying COD Points, remember that bigger bundles come with extra CP. If you know you’ll be spending them, it’s better to stock up in bulk instead of grabbing small amounts over and over. You get more for your money this way as you learn how to get CP through the store:

Bundle size Price Bonus 200 CP $1.99 N/A 500 CP $4.99 N/A 1,000 CP $9.99 100 CP 2,000 CP $19.99 400 CP 4000 CP $39.99 1,000 CP 7,500 CP $74.99 2,000 CP 10,000 CP $99.99 3,000 CP

Next, don’t just grab random bundles because they look cool. If you’re planning to play a lot, the Battle Pass is the best deal. You’ll know how to earn COD Points back just by ranking up, which means you can eventually get the next Battle Pass for free if you save up. It’s basically an investment.

And finally, Activision sometimes drops limited-time promotions where you get extra CP Call of Duty or discounts on bundles. You can stretch your COD Points even further if you time this right.

In the end, it’s all about playing smart. If you don’t give in to your impulses too much, you can easily be rich with CoD Points while barely spending any real-world money. I don’t know about you, but that sounds quite perfect to me.

My Final Verdict on How To Get COD Points

Knowing how to get COD Points is simple once you know the best ways to balance direct purchases with smart gameplay rewards. You can buy them through official stores or earn them if you progress through the Battle Pass during the current 2026 season. This strategy ensures that you always have enough currency for the latest skins and weapon blueprints.

You should prioritize safe vendors and official platforms as you learn how to get CP for your account. Avoid any site that asks for your private login details so you can keep your progress secure at all times. If you play smart and save your rewards, you will always know how to get COD Points.

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