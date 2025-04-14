Skip to content
About us

Eneba’s editorial news team takes great pride in being independent and covering all facets of the gaming industry. Whether it’s a game released by a AAA studio or publisher or a solo indie developer, we will cover the story if it has merit.

We also aim to publish insightful features, thought-provoking opinion pieces, and interviews with movers and shakers in the industry.

Our team enjoys decades of experience as journalists who turned gamers and vice versa. No story is too big or too small.

Make sure you bookmark our news page and follow our editorial staff on social media to stay up to date on the latest news. And don’t hesitate to reach out if you have a story to share.

Meet the team

Airidas Kondrotas

Tech Writer

Aleksa Radulovic

Contributing Writer | From eSports Pro to Gaming Wordsmith

Ameer Ashraf

Contributing Writer | Gaming Addict: From Game Boy to epic RPGs & Roguelites

Brady Bourassa

Contributing Writer | Narrative Craft, RPG & Turn-Based Tactics Expert

Dani Khan

Contributing Writer | Dota2 devotee

Dominykas Zukas

Tech Writer | RPG & Narrative Enthusiast

Dovydas Vėsa

Contributing Writer | MMORPGs, FPS, racing, and action aficionado

Eduardo Martins Santos

Contributing Writer | Lifelong Gamer, Passionate Writer

Eli Manikan

Contributing Writer | Strategy, colony sims, and RPG player

Evan Arnoldi Sebayang

Contributing Writer | Believer in rebirth of Suikoden

Johnny Dunes

Technical Writer

Jorgen Johansson

Editor-in-Chief

Jose Garcia

Contributing Writer | RPG enjoyer

June Derick Reyes

Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer

Laurence Pownall

Tech Writer | Fantasy, FPS, Action-Adventure games enjoyer

Lawrence Serafico

Contributing Writer | RPG, MMORPG, Card Games enthusiast

Marielle Elisheva Ferraren

Tech Writer | Nintendo Switch Muse

Mariia Savelieva

Tech Writer | RPG, Indie & Strategy games enjoyer

Osama Wasim

Contributing Writer | Professional Dota 2 and Call of Duty player

Saad Israr

Contributing Writer | RPG, battle royale enjoyer

Saad Muzaffar

Contributing Writer | Competitive multiplayer enjoyer

Sardar Talha

Contributing Writer | Passionate about Gaming and all things PC-tech

Schouzib Intikhab

Contributing Writer | Gaming Trends & Gear Reviews: A Player-Centric Approach

Viktoriia Kononova

Contributing Writer | Hollow Knight Enthusiast, Story-Driven Games Focus

Vita Stevens

Editor

Wayne Goodchild

Senior Editor

Šarūnas Karbauskas

Contributing Writer | Single-player story-driven games enjoyer