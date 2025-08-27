11 Best Hitman Games in 2025: Agent 47’s Greatest Hits Ranked

What is the best Hitman game you can play on your computer or console? I know it’s a tricky question because nearly every entry hits the spot. However, some do so better than others, which is why I decided to have the Hitman games ranked. I know there are eight main entries.

But this list of the best Hitman games goes a step further (or three) by including eleven entries in total. If you’re dead set on exploring Hitman’s sprawling universe and killing everything in sight with a fiber wire or 47’s signature Silverballers, this list is for you.

Our Top Picks for Hitman Games

The Hitman series is one of largest stealth game franchises. With about a dozen games, you can enjoy days, or even weeks, of sneaking around and garroting your targets. While you can always start with the first game, you can also go with the best Hitman games instead.

Let me address our top three Hitman games of 2025, and I’ll tell you more about all of them in a minute.

Hitman: World of Assassination – The largest Hitman game ever. It contains all missions from Hitman 1, 2, and 3, with new game modes and impressive replay value. Hitman: Blood Money – A critically acclaimed game with some of the best, most sandboxy missions the Hitman franchise has to offer. Hitman 3 – The final chapter in the World of Assassination trilogy features memorable sandbox maps that challenge the player’s skills to the limit.

The best Hitman games can’t be properly described in a sentence or two. That’s why I invite you to scroll down and read my comprehensive analysis.

Best Hitman Game: 11 Games Ranked & Reviewed

So, are you ready to find out what the best games from the series are?

Follow me into the time capsule, and let us explore this unrelenting world of assassination together. How many of these have you played, and what’s the best Hitman game for you?

1. Hitman: World of Assassination [One Ultimate Assassin Experience]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X/S & One, Windows, Nintendo Switch, iOS, macOS Year of release 2021 Developer IO Interactive

Hitman: World of Assassination lets you enter the complete, interconnected universe of Agent 47, encompassing all missions, locations, and content from the acclaimed Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3. Master the assassination art across a vast, living world, now with added rogue-like “Freelancer” mode, offering endless replayability.

This is my go-to title every autumn, and as said, the best Hitman game overall. Why autumn? It’s moody, and the story about a secret society is dark, mysterious, and compelling. Better yet, the title encompasses all three new Hitman games, making it easy to experience the story without interruption.

Why we chose it Hitman: World of Assassination is the best Hitman game for experiencing the entire “reboot” franchise with associated bonus game modes, challenges, and the new Freelancer mode.

World of Assassination adds the “Freelancer” mode with endless new contracts that’ll keep you going back daily. I also frequently play Escalation and Contracts mode, but my favorite is the Elusive Target mode, which encourages problem-solving and wittiness.

If you want the absolute peak Hitman experience with the most refined gameplay and breathtaking graphics, World of Assassination will blow you away. After all, it’s one of the top-rated stealth games in modern times.

Why would Hitman fans enjoy it?

Hitman: World of Assassination is a hardcore stealth bundle of the three best Hitman games from the modern era. If you enjoyed Hitman and Hitman 2, the World of Assassination bundle will give more context and provide endless replayability.

2. Hitman: Blood Money [The Apex of Disguise and Opportunity]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 2, 3 & 4, Xbox 360 & One, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2006 Developer IO Interactive

Hitman: Blood Money enables you to master the ultimate sandbox of assassination, where every mission is a possibility playground. As Agent 47, earn your “blood money” to upgrade your tools and manipulate the environment, making every kill a work of art and a masterpiece of deception.

Hitman: Blood Money was so good back in the day that I can’t imagine any Hitman games ranked on this list could come close. Even in 2025, the game plays like a charm, offering unique stealth mechanics and splendid environmental assassination opportunities.

You can make each assassination look like an accident and get the highest score! Blood Money includes a refreshed “parkour” system, where 47 can now scale short walls and grab ledges and pipes. This gives the game a whole new dimension compared to the previous entries.

Why we chose it This is the best old-school Hitman game out there. With outstanding stealth gameplay and a fresh parkour system, Agent 47 is more powerful than ever. Blood Money is one of the series’ peaks and a must-play for hardcore fans and newcomers.

I also like that 47 can take human shields and hide bodies in containers, leaving no traces of his actions. Hitman: Blood Money is all about earning the bloody money (pun intended) and using it to purchase upgrades, weapons, and equipment, making each level play out differently.

Meanwhile, the notoriety system affects enemies’ reactions in future missions, so be careful and play it as the developer intended: as a professional assassin!

Why would Hitman fans enjoy it?

Because it’s one of the best Hitman games in all aspects: from stealth and level design to story, upgrade system, and unique bribery mechanics. Oh, and that end. The one after the credits roll. Holy cow, goosebumps! Go play it now.

3. Hitman 3 [The Definitive Assassination Trilogy Concludes]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X/S & One, Windows, Nintendo Switch, iOS, macOS Year of release 2021 Developer IO Interactive

Experience the thrilling conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy in Hitman 3, bringing all previous locations under one roof. Execute brutal, breathtaking assassinations in stunning new environments, utilizing every so-far-learned skill to become the undeniable master of stealth.

Hitman 3 is among the best Hitman games that you must play. This enthralling single-player game continues the story of the two “reboot” games (Hitman 1 & 2) and takes it to another level. It’s a satisfying conclusion to the trilogy, giving 47 a well-earned rest after years of killing.

Why we chose it Hitman 3 provides a satisfying conclusion to Agent 47’s story, but only if you’ve played the previous two parts. I ranked this game highly for its immersion, visuals, gameplay, and… well, everything else!

Hitman 3 is virtually identical to Hitman (2016) gameplay-wise. However, locations have been massively overhauled. Additionally, Hitman 3 has a few unique missions, such as Death in the Family, where 47 disguises himself as a private detective to solve the murder mystery.

This is also a great Mac game and much, much grittier than the first. The Apex Predator mission still sends chills down my spine, while the first one, in Dubai, makes for a grandiose opening to one of the best Hitman games in recent years.

Why would Hitman fans enjoy it?

I think you’ll enjoy this game for the same reasons as Hitman from 2016. Complex level design, in-depth stealth mechanics, and fresh challenges make it highly replayable. If you’re a Hitman fan and haven’t played this one yet, take a break from work and get on it. It’s pleasure time!

4. Hitman 2 [Expanding the World of Assassination]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Developer IO Interactive

Hitman 2 lets you continue your journey as Agent 47 across even larger, more complex sandbox locations. This game builds upon the acclaimed formula with new tools, models, and an evolving narrative that deepens the World of Assassination experience.

Hitman 2 offers exceptionally smooth gameplay with evolving stealth mechanics and complex levels. It picks right where Hitman from 2016 left off, offering an identical gameplay and more of its gripping story. Hitman 2 ticks nearly all the boxes. No wonder it may be the best Hitman game for you.

Why we chose it The game features some of Hitman’s most iconic missions, which are as enthralling as they’re challenging. It’s one of the hardest games in the franchise, making it perfect for those seeking additional challenge.

As the “middle point” of the new trilogy, Hitman 2 is better experienced after the first one. Or, better yet, as part of World of Assassination. In short, Hitman 2 builds upon the first game and presents a higher challenge, especially for perfectionists.

Retaining the same visual appeal and attention to detail, both graphically and sound-wise, this game earned every right to appear on this list of the best traditional Hitman games in 2025.

Why would Hitman fans enjoy it?

If you enjoyed the first one, you’ll naturally want to keep going and unravel the big conspiracy. Large maps, countless assassination opportunities, and excellent visuals. I mean, you’d be crazy not to like this game!

5. Hitman [The World is Your Weapon]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, macOS, Linux Year of release 2016 Developer IO Interactive

Reinvent the assassination sandbox with vast, living levels brimming with unique opportunities. Hitman allows you to immerse yourself in a dynamic world, emphasizing creativity, experimentation, and critical thinking to become the master of assassination and disguise.

This is the series reboot, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the Hitman timeline. Although it came out in 2016, Hitman is still fresh and refined. The gameplay is smoother than ever, with hardcore stealth and disguise mechanics. Moreover, its levels are some of the best.

Pro tip I recommend playing Hitman as part of the World of Assassination bundle and enjoying the entire story without interruptions.

They’re wide and densely packed with assassination opportunities. Hitman takes everything from Blood Money and brings it to another level. With an intriguing story in a blockbuster format and jaw-dropping, pre-rendered cutscenes, Hitman keeps you tight in your seat until it ends.

As the fifth best Hitman game on my list, I think this game nails it in nearly every aspect. From gameplay and graphics to sound design and even replay value, thanks to countless new challenges and dozens of ways to kill your targets. In fact, it’s one of my top PC games of the last decade!

Why would Hitman fans enjoy it?

Hitman is the best overall game in the series and a good starting point if you don’t mind playing the games in chronological order. If you do, keep reading, because I’m yet to mention Hitman’s “Ground Zero.”

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox 360, PlayStation 2 & 3, GameCube Year of release 2002 Developer IO Interactive

Embrace the path of redemption as Agent 47 in Hitman 2: Silent Assassin. Navigate expansive, diverse global locations with enhanced stealth mechanics and a deep, never-before-seen narrative in the franchise. Hone your skills and work your way up the totem pole to become the ultimate Silent Assassin.

Hitman 2: Silent Assassin is among the best Hitman games I’ve played. As a child, I always found the game so creepy, especially near the final mission where 47 takes on the final boss and his henchmen in an epic shootout. Despite being so old, this title aged like a ribeye for me!

Why we chose it It is likely the most appreciated old-school Hitman game that still works well on modern systems, offering signature stealth gameplay and nice graphics for the time. I recommend playing it on a PC where it looks nice and plays smoothly.

The graphics are “okay-ish,” but the gameplay still holds up, with comprehensive stealth mechanics and meaty shooting. Additionally, the game has a compelling redemption story that gives Agent 47 another reason to grab hits Silverballers, and mow down his new targets.

The game starts slowly but quickly builds up the tension through progressively harder missions. You’ll sneak, peek, shoot, and even climb your way through maze-like levels, as your loyal handler, Diana, instructs you on your escapades. This game won’t hold your hand.

Why would Hitman fans enjoy it?

I remember playing it a month or so ago, and it was bloody hard. Hitman 2: Silent Assassin emphasizes patience and methodical gameplay, rewarding you with flawless assassinations that always bring joy. Hitman fans will appreciate the challenge, the story, and smooth gameplay compared to the previous Codename 47 entry.

7. Hitman: Absolution [A Personal Vendetta, Intense Action]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox One & 360, PlayStation 3 & 4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2012 Developer IO Interactive

Experience 47’s most personal and cinematic journey in Hitman: Absolution. It features a grittier, more action-oriented approach to stealth, dense environments, and a compelling story of betrayal and revenge. This title reinvigorates the series, offering a unique twist to the formula.

Speaking of unique twists, Hitman: Absolution is a controversial title. Instead of sprawling levels, it’s more constrained, with heavy emphasis on quick thinking and puzzle-like gameplay. You can say it’s also a fantastic third-person shooter due to its vast weapon arsenal and improved shooting.

Why we chose it Absolution is one of the most unique games in the franchise, especially regarding level design and overall atmosphere. You either like it or don’t! For me, it’s a banger, especially during rainy nights when all I want is a cinematic story and hearing 47’s cold-hearted voice.

This title takes a more cinematic approach, focusing on 47’s personal vendetta against ICA (International Contract Agency), which now hunts Diana Burnwood, his longtime mentor. Hitman: Absolution abandons the whole “contracts” thing, making each mission feel different and not necessarily about assassinating your targets.

Despite its glaring differences, this is objectively one of the best Hitman games. It includes stunning visuals, an excellent scoring system that rewards stealth and tactics, and optional challenges for additional rewards.

Why would Hitman fans enjoy it?

Fans will enjoy this game for its engaging story, grim atmosphere, and intense set pieces. If you’re up for a different, yet unique twist on 47’s formula, this title will scratch that itch.

9. Hitman: Contracts [A Darker Reflection, Classic Missions Reimagined]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 2, Xbox Year of release 2004 Developer IO Interactive

Delve into Agent 47’s tormented psyche as you revisit iconic, reimagined missions from his past, all wrapped in a gritty, atmospheric narrative in Hitman: Contracts. The game will test your skills, emphasizing brutal efficiency and creative elimination, making it the best Hitman game among many fans.

Similarly to Absolution, this is a controversial title. I like to call it “Hitman’s best-of” because it reimagines missions from the first game. However, it also makes them more immersive, as 47 remembers them while being injured in a gunfight that occurs at the very start of the game.

Pro tip Don’t play this game if you haven’t played Codename 47. I recommend giving Codename 47 a chance and then jumping into Contracts, as it provides more context to 47’s murky flashbacks.

Gameplay-wise, it’s akin to Hitman 2: Silent Assassin, but with better visuals and gunplay. It also allows for a few parkour mechanics and even supports first-person view, so you can turn it into a pretty fun FPS game if you’re bored with stealth.

My favorite moment of this game is the Traditions of the Trade mission. Remember that one? It involved the hotel in Budapest and the clever assassination of Franz Fuchs. Holy smokes, it’s so immersive with this game’s visual and audio filter.

Why would Hitman fans enjoy it?

Consider it the best Hitman game for experiencing the best moments from the first game. It’s a stylish “remake” of Codename 47 with improved gameplay and a few unique plot points.

9. Hitman: Codename 47 [The Genesis of the Silent Assassin]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows Year of release 2000 Developer IO Interactive

Hitman: Codename 47 lets you step into the shoes of Agent 47 for the very first time and experience the raw, foundational stealth-action gameplay that defined a genre, mastering the art of assassination in a world of intricate, seemingly unrelated contracts. But the story goes deeper than you think.

Okay, ladies and gents, this is the one that started it all, the original game! The first Hitman game, while not the most polished, is still interesting to play. Not to mention, it’s very creepy, especially the loading screens, which used to scare the living hell out of me when I was only six.

Why we chose it I couldn’t skip this one, despite its “flimsy” gameplay and rusty graphics. However, it’s a manly shot of nostalgia and a return to 47’s roots. In my book, it still holds up and is incredibly difficult, so watch out for a challenge.

Hitman: Codename 47 was released in 2000, but it was very innovative compared to other games. Its stealth mechanics, solid visuals, and maze-like levels were stunning. Moreover, the grim atmosphere and somber ambiance made the game even spookier. Even the AI was pretty smart.

The enemies weren’t so forgiving, and one small error could cost 47 his life, as he fell to his death in slow motion on a white background, lying in a pool of blood. Hitman: Codename 47 is a PC exclusive, which is justifiable considering its age.

Why would Hitman fans enjoy it?

True Hitman fans love this game more as a trip down memory lane. It’s great overall, but pales in comparison to modern Hitman games. However, it’s a nice change of pace if you want a grim narrative that explores 47’s roots through more than a few legendary missions.

10. Hitman GO [Tactical Assassination, Board Game Style]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Android, iOS, Linux, PlayStation 4 & Vita Year of release 2014 Developer Square Enix Montreal

Engage in a unique, turn-based puzzle strategy experience with Hitman GO, reimagining Agent 47’s stealth missions as beautifully crafted, diorama-style board game levels, demanding meticulous planning of your every move. Who said Hitman can’t be a nice strategy game?!

Hitman GO is far from your typical game in the series. It’s a turn-based strategy game, which may sound easier, but in reality, it’s pretty complex. The game features unique visuals and emphasizes stealth, rather than the neck-breaking action I’ve seen in other titles.

Why we chose it While not really a “true” Hitman game, it’s a great title that fires up your brain cells and makes you think twice before pulling a move. To that extent, it’s not that different to other games.

The goal is to complete the mission with the best possible score and earn new rewards. My favorite aspect of Hitman GO is its compatibility. Yes, it’s a great game to enjoy on your gaming laptop, but I like it the most on my iPhone or Android tablet, where I can lie down and relax.

Why would Hitman fans enjoy it?

Hitman GO isn’t a mainline entry and is more of a “niche” game for people who don’t necessarily want realistic graphics and third-person gameplay. I enjoyed this game, but obviously less than Hitman or Hitman: Blood Money. Still, it’s a nice way to break up the pace of the main series.

11. Hitman: Sniper Challenge [Precision Sniping, Score Attack Mastery]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS & Android Year of release 2015 Developer Square Enix Montreal

Hone your sharpshooting skills in a focused, replayable Hitman: Sniper Challenge environment. Master precision sniping, unearth hidden opportunities, and compete for high scores in a dedicated challenge that rewards careful planning and pitch-perfect execution. Do you have what it takes?

I’ve always been a fan of sniping in Hitman games, and Hitman: Sniper Challenge isolates that portion perfectly! I remember playing it on my exceptional gaming monitor at a high refresh rate, catching all the juicy headshots like a pro. The game is all about patience and intelligent planning.

Why we chose it If you love sniping, you’ll enjoy this one more than you care to admit. I chose this game because I’m the same. Sniping in Hitman games was always my thing, and this title allows me to isolate that part and reap all of its cream. Delicious!

You can just shoot up everything you see in this remarkably tactical RPG. But when the target appears, you must execute them swiftly and with one bullet! Do so, and the game will reward you with rifle upgrades and score multipliers. It’s a basic premise, but one that works if you want to kill some time effectively.

Why would Hitman fans enjoy it?

Like GO, Sniper Challenge isn’t a mainline entry, serving as a spin-off. Fans will like this game for its amazing sniping mechanics and methodical gameplay. Instead of sneaking, you can only shoot, which isn’t so bad if you’re tired of hugging walls and waiting for opportunities to happen.

FAQs

What is the best Hitman game?

The best Hitman game is Hitman: World of Assassination. It combines all missions and locations from Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 into one ultimate package, complete with new game modes like Freelancer for endless replayability.

How many Hitman games are there?

There are eight mainline releases. However, the series also includes a few remasters and spin-offs (Hitman HD Trilogy, Hitman: Sniper, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, etc.), resulting in a total of fifteen games.

When did Hitman 1 come out?

Hitman: Codename 47 was released in November and December 2000 in North America and Europe, respectively. Interestingly, it is a PC exclusive and was never ported to PlayStation or Xbox.

Which Hitman game is the first?

The first Hitman game was Hitman: Codename 47, developed by IO Interactive and published by Eidos Interactive. While not the most critically acclaimed, the game laid the foundation for other, undoubtedly better games that came after.

Are Hitman 1, 2, and 3 the same game?

No, but they’re part of the same universe and direct sequels to each other. They’re part of Hitman: World of Assassination, where you can seamlessly enjoy all three games’ stories.