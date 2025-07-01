30 Best Cross-Platform Games to Play With Friends in 2025

The best cross-platform games don’t just support cross-play – they make it seamless. Whether you’re teaming up in a battle royale, racing through open worlds, or diving into co-op chaos, these games prove that platform barriers are a thing of the past. Some have set the gold standard, shaping how we experience multiplayer gaming today.

Gaming has come a long way, and cross-platform play is one of the best things to happen to multiplayer games . No more arguing over which console is better – now you can squad up with friends whether they’re on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or even mobile. It’s all about connecting players and letting everyone game together, no matter what they’re playing on.

From competitive shooters to massive online RPGs, cross-play has changed the game – literally. So, if you’re looking for the top titles that bring players together across platforms, this list has you covered.

Our Top Picks for Cross-Platform Games

Cross-platform gaming has completely changed the way we play, letting friends team up or face off no matter what device they’re using. Whether you’re racing through open worlds, surviving chaotic kitchens, or diving into intense multiplayer battles, the best cross-platform games make sure no one gets left out.

Here are some of the standout titles that define the experience:

Destiny 2 (2017) – a sci-fi shooter with MMO elements, offering epic raids, loot grinding, and smooth gunplay. Fortnite (2017) – a vibrant battle royale that mixes fast building mechanics with constant content updates. Minecraft (2011) – the ultimate sandbox game where creativity, survival, and endless exploration collide. Final Fantasy XIV (2013) – a rich MMORPG set in a beloved fantasy universe with deep storytelling and community. Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010) – a cinematic, Cold War-era shooter that helped redefine FPS campaigns and multiplayer.

Of course, these are just a few highlights from our massive list of 30 must-play cross-platform games. Check out the full list below and find your next favorite game to play with friends, no matter what platform they’re on!

Best 30 Cross-Platform Games in 2025

Cross-platform gaming has revolutionized the way we play, allowing us to connect and compete with friends no matter the device they’re on. Let’s go through the top titles that have earned their spot on the list, delivering non-stop fun and the ability to connect with your friends, no matter where you are.

1. Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2017 Developer Bungie

Journeying across fantastical planets with each of its own unique challenges and breathtaking scenery is what Destiny 2 is all about. The masterfully unique MMO and FPS gameplay blend offers an intense experience made of co-op campaign, PvE, and competitive PvP modes that make this fantastic title one of the best co-op games out there.

The main game, which is free-to-play, gives you 12 hours of campaign alone. However, even years after its release, this unique space game receives frequent updates that keep it constantly evolving and improving. The fresh content and exciting new adventures complete the deep progression systems that encourage customization, letting you put your own twists on your Guardians.

Ultimately, Destiny 2 offers a captivating combination of exploration, combat, and community. It is simply not just a game, it is a continually expanding epic, where you can write your own legend among the stars.

2. Fortnite

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Mobile Year of Release 2017 Developer Epic Games

Enter the vibrant chaos of gameplay where every match presents an opportunity to shine on an island that serves as your playground! Whether you’re an expert shooter or a master builder, this game allows you to combine creativity and strategy in thrilling battles where only the best will come out on top.

Imagine you and your friends plunging into colorful environments, building structures as you go, and outwitting opponents with weird and gimmicky strategies. Fortnite is more than just one of the most popular battle royale games. It’s a dynamic experience that blends fast-paced action with strategic depth.

With every battle, you’ll join millions of players who turn Fortnite into a global phenomenon of creativity and competition. So, grab your friends and your gears, and get ready to explore an island filled with surprises, because it’s time to drop in.

3. Minecraft

Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, PS Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2011 Developer Mojang Studios

Minecraft is the ultimate sandbox game that requires no introduction. It’s simple but endless which makes your possibilities pretty much limitless. You can explore, build, survive, or just boot up the creative mode and create whatever pops into your mind. The world is infinite, and every time I start a new one, it feels fresh.

Of course, the best part is full cross-play. As long as you and your pals have the Bedrock Edition of the game, it doesn’t matter on which platform you play because you can all jump into the same world any time. And it doesn’t even have to be your world as there are tons of servers that push the limits of what’s possible in Minecraft, making it seem almost like a completely different game.

Even now, over a decade after the games initial release, it continues to receive constant updates, which makes the game feel fresh every time you revisit it. If you’re looking for a game that gives you completely unrestricted freedom, there’s nothing better than Minecraft.

4. Final Fantasy XIV Online: Starter Edition

Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2010 Developer Square Enix

If you love the Final Fantasy series but always longed to share that experience with friends and strangers online, then stepping into the world of Final Fantasy XIV is one of the best ways to do it.

There aren’t many other games that can offer as uniquely dynamic and engaging experiences as this MMORPG. It is a perfect blend of strategy and action. Juggling between using your skills and dodging devastating attacks will be the norm. Banding up to run dungeons, endure trials, and tackle massive raids is a whole lot of fun that will require some serious teamwork. However, you can just well wind off chilling in the city and going fishing together – it’s one of the best Final Fantasy games out there.

Aside from its gameplay loop, the character customization is hugely expansive, giving you a chance to fully immerse yourself within your own characters’ life. Supplemented with continuous updates, the game will continue to expand, and there is no more perfect a time to dive into Final Fantasy XIV than today.

5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2024 Developers Treyarch, Raven Software

Get ready for the wild ride that is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, where secret missions and thrilling action are just part of the job. As one of the greatest Call of Duty games and cross-gen games, it takes place in a world full of global tensions, delivering a heart-racing experience with missions that test your planning and quick-thinking skills.

While the 8-hour campaign is exclusively single-player, there are potentially hundreds of fun to be had online afterward. Jump to the multi-player and team up with your friends in matches that present a new challenge in a whirlwind of gunfire each time around – you can even do it split-screen on the same console if it’s just the two of you.

To put it plainly, when talking about a smooth and highly immersive first-person action shooter, no current game does it better than Black Ops 6.

6. Dead By Daylight

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2016 Developer Behaviour Interactive

If you love the adrenaline rush found in the survival horror genre, Dead by Daylight is another title that you really shouldn’t miss out on. Putting its players into a classic horror film setting and featuring characters from classics like Halloween, Resident Evil, Stranger Things, and many more, the game’s heart-pounding suspense, strategy, and gameplay loop keeps everyone on their toes, even the killers.

Despite the horrors, the game also has a quite competitive multiplayer community, enabling it to have a healthy player base. There potentially are hundreds of hours of fun, with each session being as unique as the ideas of both the killers and the survivors. The title supports crossplay across all systems except mobile.

All in all, there aren’t many multiplayer horror games that do things as well as Dead by Daylight. If this is the kind of thrill you’re seeking then look no further, because this game is sure to get you hooked.

7. Chivalry 2

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Developer Torn Banner Studios

While all the innovations of modern and futuristic games might be fun, sometimes there’s nothing better than some good old sword against sword action. If what I just said describes how you and your mates are feeling at the moment, then Chivalry 2 is exactly what you need.

Chivalry 2 is easily one of the best co-op games when it comes to pure medieval combat. Aesthetics and atmosphere make you feel as if you’re a noble knight fighting for your lord each time you enter the battlefield. The combat system is intuitive, rich, and with plenty of depth that makes wielding your weapon not only fun, yet challenging.

With up to 64 players supported for the multiplayer mode, Chivalry 2 is able to present realistic medieval warfare complete with swordplay and chaotic battles everywhere that feel real. So wait no longer. Pick up your sword and get ready to conquer the battlefield!

8. Helldivers 2

Platforms PC, PS5 Year of release 2024 Developer Arrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers 2 is absolute chaos in the best possible way. Think of Starship Troopers, Terminator, and War of the Worlds mashed into a hectic co-op third-person shooter. It’s just pure fun.

You and up to three friends drop into hostile planets, blasting through alien swarms with some of the most satisfying co-op combat I’ve played in a while. Different enemies pose different challenges, and there are multiple difficulty settings, so depending on what you choose, you might also have to use a good amount of planning to succeed.

Me and my mates have sunk at least 50 hours into this game already and it’s been an absolute blast. While there’s not much of a story, the satirical, over-the-top military propaganda vibe is executed masterfully.

If you love tactical, squad-based shooters where teamwork actually matters, this one’s a no-brainer. Just watch out for friendly fire. It will happen.

9. Apex Legends

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2019 Developer Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends is a high-octane, squad-based battle royale that blends tight shooting mechanics with hero-based abilities, making every match feel fresh and exhilarating.

Set in the Titanfall universe, this free-to-play game pits 60 players against each other in a battle for survival, where strategic decision-making and pinpoint accuracy reign supreme. With a colorful cast of Legends – each sporting unique abilities – teamwork is the name of the game.

Crossplay is fully supported, so whether you’re on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC, you and your friends can jump in together, no matter what platform you’re on. The game’s ping system makes communication a breeze, turning even random teams into well-oiled squads. Constant updates and seasonal events keep things exciting, so there’s always something new to discover.

If you’re looking for a dynamic battle royale experience that prioritizes skill and strategy, Apex Legends is your ticket to non-stop action and endless fun.

10. Marvel Rivals

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Developer NetEase Games, Marvel Games

If you’re keeping up to date with the latest gaming news, you’ll definitely know of Marvel Rivals. It has been all over the place, and for a good reason.

Marvel Rivals is basically Overwatch, but better. It’s a fast-paced, 6v6 third-person hero shooter where you get to play as some of the biggest names in the Marvel universe – Spider-Man, Iron Man, Loki, all of them. Each hero has their own abilities, and you can even pull off crazy team-up moves. When it works, it’s awesome. When it doesn’t… well, it can feel a little chaotic.

Naturally, crossplay has been there from the start, so you can squad up with friends in no time. The only catch? Ranked mode separates console and PC players, which makes sense for balance but is still kind of a bummer.

The best part about it is that this game is completely free to play, so you can jump in anytime. And if you feel like customizing your experience, there’re a ton of sweet Marvel Rivals skins to express yourself with.

11. Forza Horizon 5

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2021 Developer Playground Games

This special racing game is a spectacular gem among the best racing games that can be played cross-platform. With the background of beautiful sceneries in Mexico, the game delivers an exhilarating mix of adventure and speed, which can be played together with your fellow racing enjoyers. When playing the game, the players will be brought into a world where every race feels like a festival for the sights and induces pure adrenaline.

If you and your friends are looking for a beautiful and adrenaline-inducing racing game, Forza Horizon 5 should be at the top of your list. You can easily get at least 20 hours of pure, fast-paced fun out of it, and there’s enough content for a hundred hours more if you feel like it. This game does not only occupy a spot among the fastest racing games – it also defines what is possible for the genre.

12. Overcooked! 2

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of Release 2018 Developers Team17, Ghost Town Games

Debating who should chop and who should do the dishes while all hell breaks loose is a typical experience while playing this game, and that’s exactly the kind of chaos that makes games like Overcooked! fun. Trying to whip up a meal in extreme conditions like inside a mine or volcano will be the norm, and the accompanying chaotic co-op experience that supports crossplay is one of the game’s charms.

What really makes Overcooked! 2, is its perfect mix of chaos and teamwork. You’ll need to communicate and coordinate with your friends to beat the clock and keep your customers happy.

It is one of the most perfect co-op multiplayer games for family game nights or hanging out with friends thanks to all the hijinks. Grab your aprons and get ready for battles inside the kitchen, where culinary disasters are part of the journey!

13. The Outlast Trials

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2024 Developer Red Barrels

Prepare for a chilling world of survival horror where your and your friends’ lives depend on your combined wits, teamwork, and bravery. With a terrifying environment to enhance the atmosphere, this game will push you to the limits, immersing you in a nightmarish experience that can only be handled together.

The Outlast Trials basically invites its players to participate in an experiment where sanity is tested against horrors that are unrelenting and mortally dangerous. Among its intense atmosphere and heart-pounding gameplay, the game stands as one of the scariest horror games in the genre.

The cooperative elements also add a new layer of depth to the series that requires everyone in the team to work on solving puzzles and evade the horrors together. Do you feel ready to face the trials? Jump in and find out!

14. Sea Of Thieves

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2018 Developer Rare

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to grab your mates and sail out into the seven seas under a pirate flag? If you have then Sea of Thieves is exactly the game for you.

Released in 2018, it’s not only a title about pirates – it’s one of the best coop games out there. Become a pirate and team up with others to sail ships, hunt for hidden treasure, battle rival pirates, or even hunt legendary sea monsters. From fun sea and land combat to challenging puzzles, there’s something for every kind of pirate.

There is also potential for laughs and spontaneous cursing when betrayal happens unexpectedly during multiplayer gaming. The game ultimately offers hundreds of hours of fun for players who love teamwork and exploration, so if that sounds like something up your alley, you should absolutely give it a shot.

15. Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2022 Developer Obsidian Entertainment

Most games are going big, with grand scale medieval warfare or ambitious space exploration missions. However, what if, in doing so, we miss out on some epic action happening right there in our backyard?

If this idea sounds interesting, Grounded offers exactly that. This game takes its players into a unique gameplay where grasses become towers, and ants become your most formidable foes. Build shelters, craft tools, and fight off dangerous insects in a seemingly simple backyard turned into an expansive ecosystem.

Ultimately, Grounded does not only reinvent the genre with its own twist of imaginative concept, but it also breathes a fresh take on the genre. It’s a survival action-adventure journey like you’ve never experienced before, and there are at least 20-30 hours of it that can extend into way over a hundred.

16. Halo Infinite

Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Developer 343 Industries

If you’re a sci-fi fan like me, chances are, you’re familiar with Halo. It’s a legendary FPS franchise that requires no introduction. And Halo Infinite? It’s the latest installment in the series that pushes the game’s limits even further than before.

What I’m talking about is the epic campaign that can be enjoyed both solo and in co-op, regardless of your chosen platform. At around 11-12 hours it may seem a little short. However, if it means being highly immersed the whole time, which is definitely the case here, I think it’s just right. Plus, once you save the humanity, the revamped multiplayer mode will offer countless hours of thrilling fun, so you’re sure to get your fill.

With the perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation, Halo Infinite is definitely a game to look out for to play with your cross-platform gaming buddy. It is a journey full of excitement, adrenaline, and heroic feats. Gear up now, Spartan – the fight for humanity’s future awaits!

17. Street Fighter 6

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer Capcom

When it comes to pure fighting games, Street Fighter is easily one of the best there is. Many of us grew up learning combos or just straight-up mashing buttons to beat our friends for years, whether on arcades, consoles, or even PC. And now, with Street Fighter 6, we get the ultimate upgrade we’ve been waiting for.

The latest installment in the series brings back a bunch of its iconic characters while also introducing new, exciting ones. The fast-paced combat with refined mechanics keeps every match as exciting as it has always been while the new control schemes smooth out the learning curve newcomers, which makes kicking your friends’ virtual butt easier than ever before.

Street Fighter 6 has everything what you can expect from such a game. From fun single-player campaign to robust online battles, it’s definitely the knockout choice if you fists are itching for some action!

18. Borderlands 3

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2019 Developer Gearbox Software

Borderlands 3 is pure, chaotic fun. It’s bigger, crazier, and packed with more guns than ever – literally over a billion of them.

The game finally brings crossplay to the series. Take your pals and become Vault Hunters who embark to face off against the Calypso Twins, obnoxious streamer-wannabe villains trying to take over the galaxy. Classic Borderlands humor is here, and even though not every joke lands, the game is still hilarious.

The shooting is as great as ever, and the massive world with multiple planets as well as the loot keeps you addicted for at least 30 hours. The fast-paced combat and wacky storyline guarantees to make every mission quite exciting and unpredictable.

In short, Borderlands 3 might not be as incredible as its predecessor, but it’s still an amazing entry in the series. If action RPG and FPS blend sound like your kind of smoothie, this is a game for you.

19. Monster Hunter Wilds

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Developer Capcom

Monster Hunter Wilds is your ticket to thrilling crossplay adventures where you and your friends can team up to take down towering beasts across vast, seamless open worlds. As the latest entry in the legendary series, it brings fresh ideas and breathtaking environments to the hunt.

With the new crossplay support, you can squad up across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S to track down monsters together, no matter where you’re playing from. The game ditches old-school lobbies for a truly immersive hunting experience—grab your weapons, hop on your trusty Seikret mount, and get ready to explore vibrant, living worlds filled with dynamic weather and massive seasonal changes.

Monster Hunter Wilds blends the series’ classic formula of preparation and precision with modern-day open-world exploration, creating the ultimate crossplay co-op experience. So gather your hunting party and get ready to carve out your legacy!

20. Mortal Kombat 1

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2023 Developer NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest installment of the gory third piece of the fighting game holy trinity. Resetting the timeline once again and effectively giving a soft reboot to the series, it’s a wild ride all the way through.

As one of the best fighting games in recent years, the game truly delivers. It has stunning graphics, 6-8 hours of immersive story mode, a roster of iconic characters, and smooth yet intense gameplay, which gets a new twist with the addition of the Kameo system that lets you call in AI fighters to assist you in the battle. There are a bunch of casual and competitive modes that you can enjoy both solo and with friends, no matter your platform.

Basically, if it’s a fighting game you’re looking for but Street Fighter or Tekken aren’t cinematic or brutal enough for your taste, you can’t go wrong with Mortal Kombat. It’s a classic for a reason.

21. Genshin Impact

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch (planned) Year of release 2020 Developer HoYoverse (formerly miHoYo)

Genshin Impact is a vibrant open-world RPG where you can explore the breathtaking land of Teyvat. Here, elemental magic and captivating stories blend seamlessly, offering you an adventure full of puzzles, combat, and hidden treasures.

The best part? Genshin Impact supports crossplay across PC, PlayStation, iOS, and Android, making it easy to team up with friends no matter what they’re playing on. As you explore the stunning landscapes, you’ll unlock powerful characters, each with their own elemental abilities, and take on challenging bosses and dungeons together. Frequent updates ensure there’s always something new to discover, whether it’s a festival event or a new region to explore.

With its beautiful visuals, rich lore, and crossplay functionality, Genshin Impact is the perfect game to dive into when you’re in the mood for a little magic, adventure, and co-op fun with friends.

22. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2020 Developer Mediatonic

Do you have fond memories of watching shows like Ninja Warriors, Takeshi Castle, and Wipeout? Then you’re sure to love Fall Guys.

As one of the best platformer games, this is a quick, fun, and chaotic party game that can be enjoyed with everyone. Jump, dive, and grab everyone on your way to make it into the next round, even if the person next to you is your closest gaming buddy. The simple controls add depth to the hilarious levels filled with unexpected challenges, and the gameplay is always fresh as it’s constantly being updated with seasonal events.

With its adorable art style and bright visuals, Fall Guys is one of the best games if you’re looking for something simple to enjoy with your pals. It’s a battle royale obstacle course game that brings out laughter, competition, and a healthy amount of competition, which is always a good combo.

23. Diablo IV

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer Blizzard Entertainment

Dark, brutal, and packed with action – this is exactly the kind of game Diablo IV is. The world of Sanctuary feels massive, and the atmosphere is as incredible as ever, making for a perfect online action RPG to enjoy with friends and strangers alike.

It’s got that classic Diablo loot grind but with modern open-world elements. The combat is satisfying, with every class feeling powerful, and the enemies keep things intense.

I’ve been slashing demons with friends across different platforms, and it works flawlessly. The campaign is solid, around 35-40 hours, but the real fun is the endgame – world bosses, PvP, and nightmare dungeons.

I’d describe it as addictive, challenging, and dangerously fun. The seasonal grind can get a little old at times, but constant updates keep things fresh enough so that I always keep coming back for more.

24. Baldur’s Gate 3

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer Larian Studios

The 2023 sensation, Baldur’s Gate 3, is hands down one of the best RPGs in the market, especially if you like Dungeons & Dragons type gameplay. It’s simply a story-driven masterpiece where every decision you make changes the world, the characters, and even entire quests. Be a hero, a villain, or keep to the morally grey grounds – it’s all up to you.

You can expect at least 80 hours of playtime from single story run. The combat is deep, turn-based, and tactical, and the writing is some of the best in gaming. Additionally, with the release of Patch 8, the game finally introduced full crossplay, and even a couch co-op feature for two players, meaning that now you can experience this amazing journey at it’s full potential.

There’s really not that much more to add. Games like Baldur’s Gate 3 really do manage to tick all the boxes when it comes to tactical RPGs. Thus, if this feels like your kind of journey, you really can’t miss with this pick.

25. Valheim

Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Developer Iron Gate Studio

Picture this: you’re dropped into a beautiful, procedurally-generated world, where you can gather resources, build awesome structures, and fight off mythical creatures. Sounds interesting? Then Valheim should definitely be on your playing list.

The world is massive, and there’s so much to explore – forests, swamps, mountains, and much more. The vibe is peaceful at first, but as you go, the challenges get tougher. The combat feels fun and satisfying, and it’s ten times that when you’re teaming up with friends.

There’s a good amount of grind, especially in the earlier stages, which can feel a little repetitive and lonely if you’re going solo. But that’s not why we’re here, is it? With a squad, you can easily sink in 50 hours into this majestic open-world game without even realizing it.

In short, if you’re into survival and sandbox games with a Viking twist, you gotta check out Valheim. It’s that simple.

26. No Man’s Sky

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5. Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2016 Developer Hello Games

No Man’s Sky is almost as amazing as its comeback story. What started out as a nothing short of a failure with the game underdelivering on its promises in every way has now become one of the most impressive sci-fi sandbox survival games.

There’s really nothing quite like it. Procedurally generated universe gives you endless planets to explore and build bases in. you can trade, fight, or just chill in space. The scale is simply mind-blowing. You hop into your ship, take off, and boom – you’re in space with no loading screens.

Of course, the best part is that all of that can be enjoyed with friends on every platform. Be it story mode, which gives you roughly 30 hours of adventure, or anything else, where you can sink hundreds of hours more.

For those who love sci-fi games not only for their atmosphere but also their freedom, there’s no better choice than No Man’s Sky.

27. Rocket League

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2015 Developer Psyonix

Another free to play title, Rocket League, is one of those games that sounds ridiculous until you actually play it – then you’re hooked. It’s soccer, but with rocket-powered cars. You boost, flip, and fly through the air trying to smash a giant ball into the goal. And it’s way harder than it looks.

You can easily team up with friends or go against them on every platform, as the crossplay works flawlessly. The skill ceiling is insane, because while the game is easy to pick up, it’s a long way to master it.

Matches take around 5 minutes each, so it’s easy to jump in just for a few games and end up losing track of time. The matchmaking is not always perfect, but when a game nails that balance of fun and competition, there are few games as addictive as Rocket League.

28. Among Us

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2018 Developer Innersloth

Among Us, the game that, for a moment, took over the world during the COVID pandemic, is one of those titles that brings out the best, or worst, in your friends. It’s a social deduction game that, despite its simplistic nature, will get you hooked.

The gameplay is simple: you and up to 14 others are crewmates on a spaceship, completing tasks. But there’s a catch. Some of you are impostors, trying to sabotage and kill everyone without getting caught. Almost every round ends in heated debates where trust gets shattered in seconds.

Games are short, usually around 5–15 minutes each, and the crossplay is implemented through all available platforms. This makes it perfect for quick sessions or hours of chaos, whether you’re on PC, mobile, or anything else.

29. World War Z: Aftermath

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Developer Saber Interactive

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than coming together with your friends to shoot some zombies. If that’s how you’re feeling, World War Z: Aftermath is for you.

This game is as chaotic as you probably imagine, which makes it very fun. You and up to three others mow down massive, terrifying swarms of zombies that don’t just shamble – they sprint, climb, and pile on top of each other like a wave. It’s intense.

The combat is fast, brutal, and satisfying, and the campaign spans multiple locations, from Rome to Kamchatka. It takes about 10–15 hours to complete, but you can replay missions with different classes and loadouts, which can extend the playing time tenfold.

Holding the line against hundreds of zombies with your friends is an adrenaline rush like no other. If you love co-op zombie shooters, this is a must-play. Just don’t run out of ammo.

30. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Developer World’s Edge, Forgotten Empires

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is an absolute classic, but improved. It’s got the same deep, strategic gameplay we loved all those years ago, but now with sharper visuals, smoother controls, and tons of content.

There are over 35 civilizations, each with unique units and tech trees. The campaigns are massive and can take over 200 hours if you aim to play through them all.

The best part about the Definitive Edition? It introduced full crossplay, so whether you’re a keyboard warrior or a controller player, you can team up or battle it out. It runs surprisingly well on console too, with solid UI adjustments. The game also added co-op campaigns, which is a blast.

If exceptional RTS games are your jam, this classic is one of the best out there. Whether you’re reliving nostalgia or jumping in fresh, every minute of it is absolutely worth it.

FAQs

What are cross-platform games?

Cross-platform games are video games available on multiple systems, like PlayStation, Xbox, PC, or Switch. While not all support crossplay, they can be played on each platform independently.

What’s the difference between cross-play games and cross-platform games?

Crossplay games enable players on different platforms to play together, while cross-platform games are available on multiple platforms but don’t necessarily support crossplay.

What are cross-gen games?

Cross-gen games are designed to run on multiple generations of consoles, typically spanning both older and newer hardware.

These games often feature enhanced graphics, faster load times, and improved performance on newer systems, while remaining fully playable on previous-gen consoles.

Can PC and Xbox consoles play together?

Yes, PC and Xbox console players can play together, but only if the specific game supports cross-platform multiplayer between the two systems. Many popular titles like Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Minecraft offer full crossplay support, letting friends on different platforms team up without issue.

Can Steam and Xbox PC players play together?

Yes, Steam and Xbox PC players can play together if the game supports cross-platform multiplayer between those platforms. Some games allow full PC crossplay regardless of launcher, while others may limit multiplayer to the same ecosystem, so it depends on the game’s design and developer choices.

Why are most games not crossplay?

Most games aren’t crossplay due to a mix of competitive balance concerns, technical limitations, and platform-specific restrictions.

Developers often have to account for differences in hardware performance, control schemes, and network infrastructure.