20 Best Multiplayer Survival Games to Play in 2025

If you’ve ever dived into some of the best multiplayer survival games, you know they’re more than just challenges. They’re wild adventures where every decision matters. I’ve spent hours gathering resources, making bases, and trying not to get wrecked by zombies or other players.

What makes these games so addictive is the mix of teamwork with friends, constant tension, and the freedom to explore massive universes. From crafting your perfect shelter to fighting through hostile lands or just surviving one more night, these 20 games show that survival is tough but way more fun together.

Our Top Picks for Best Multiplayer Survival Games

You know how some games just grab you from the start and don’t let go? That’s the energy these five bring. They’re the kind of multiplayer titles that respect your time, push your skills, and keep things unpredictable (especially when you’re playing with friends). I’ve tested a bunch of worlds, but these stand out for how well they mix crafting, adventure, and the thrill to survive:



Ark: Survival Evolved (2017) – Dinosaurs and survival are already a killer combo, but add in base-building and massive online tribes, and you’ve got pure chaos in the best way. Rust (2018) – Probably the harshest game on the list. You start with nothing, scramble for resources, and hope the next players you meet don’t raid your camp. It’s brutal, but that’s why it’s a legend on PC. Minecraft (2011) – Still unbeatable when it comes to creativity. From chill co-op sessions to modded challenges, Minecraft is the perfect playground for building, crafting, and exploring together. DayZ (2018) – If you want realism and constant tension, DayZ is where survival meets paranoia. Between scarce loot, relentless zombies, and unpredictable encounters, every session feels like a new fight to stay alive. Valheim (2021) – A Viking-inspired world where you chop wood, sail across oceans, and take down towering bosses with your crew. It’s got that rare mix of cozy teamwork and epic battles that makes every night feel like an adventure.

Not bad for a starting lineup, right? Each of these games shows off a different flavor (dinos, zombies, or brutal PvP). And trust me, the full list has even more must-play worlds waiting. Keep scrolling, because the best multiplayer survival games aren’t stopping here.

20 Best Co-op Survival Games in 2025 – Build, Fight & Survive Unreal Worlds

Alright, here’s the full list: twenty worlds that mix crafting, combat, and pure chaos when you jump in with friends. Some lean into realism, others into wild creativity, but all are unforgettable multiplayer adventures. Ready to see which titles made it? These are the best multiplayer survival games. How many of these have you played?

1. Ark: Survival Evolved [Best Dinosaur-themed Multiplayer Survival Game]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2017 Creator/s Studio Wildcard (developer & publisher) Average playtime 50–500+ hours Metacritic score 70

Jumping into Ark: Survival Evolved is like waking up in the middle of a prehistoric world where everything wants you dead (or wants to eat you). You start almost naked on a beach, scrambling to gather wood, stone, and berries while raptors circle nearby. The moment you tame your first dinosaur or build your first fortified base with friends, the whole game clicks.

The core loop is simple but addictive: gather resources, craft gear, build, and then test yourself against both the environment and other players. The island is massive, filled with biomes that range from lush jungles to snowy mountains, each packed with threats, making it feel like one of the best open-world games.

Pro tip In some of the best survival games like Ark, teamwork makes all the difference, so join a tribe early to share resources, speed up progression, and survive dinosaur attacks together.

One minute you’re hunting for food, the next you’re running for your life from a T-Rex. That constant unpredictability is what makes this title such a memorable multiplayer adventure.

And honestly, it shines most when you’re in a tribe. Going solo is possible, but the grind is brutal. With a co-op group, you can split tasks, raid enemy bases, or just goof around riding giant dinosaurs.

I’ve seen people create entire cities online, with defenses, fences, and even tame armies. Mods also add insane variety, from futuristic tech to new maps, keeping the game fresh years after release.

Final Verdict: If you’re looking for a multiplayer survival game that throws you into an unpredictable world full of dinos, crafting, and brutal battles, this one is an easy recommendation to enjoy. It’s messy, it’s wild, but with the right friends, it’s unforgettable.

2. Rust [Best Hardcore PvP Multiplayer Survival Game]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One Year of release 2018 (full release) Creator/s Facepunch Studios (developer & publisher) Average playtime 100+ hours Metacritic score 69

Rust drops you into a world with nothing but a rock and a torch. No tutorials, no hand-holding. Just a fight to survive against hunger, cold, and most of all, other players. That’s the magic and the madness of Rust: the biggest threat is never the environment, it’s the guy sneaking up behind you.

At its core, Rust is about resource gathering and base building, but the twist is that nothing is safe. Every structure you put up can (and probably will) be raided. You’ll spend hours building defenses, placing traps, and upgrading walls, only to wake up the next day and find everything gone. It’s harsh, but it’s what makes victories feel so sweet.

Pro tip If you’re just starting out, don’t rush to build a huge base right away. Go small, stay hidden, and stash loot in multiple spots. In Rust, it’s better to be sneaky than flashy (big bases are basically raid invitations).

The visuals are gritty and realistic, with forests, deserts, and snowy mountains all serving as your battlefield. You might spend an hour quietly gathering wood and stone, then out of nowhere, a squad of players ambushes you for your loot. That unpredictability is what makes Rust such a wild multiplayer survival ride. And the community? Pure chaos. Some servers are full of friendly co-op teams forming villages, while others are warzones where trust means nothing.

Final Verdict: Rust is one of the best multiplayer games if you want tension, betrayal, and the thrill of fighting others for every scrap of gear. It’s unforgiving, but if you’ve got the grit (and maybe a solid team), no game feels more alive.

3. Minecraft [Best Creative Multiplayer Survival Game]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2011 Creator/s Mojang Studios (developer), Xbox Game Studios (publisher) Average playtime Endless hours Metacritic score 93

Minecraft is one of those titles that doesn’t need an intro. It’s the sandbox survival adventure that defined a whole generation of gamers. You spawn in a blocky world with nothing but your hands, and from there it’s all about what you can create. Chop wood, mine stone, craft tools, and suddenly you’re building a castle or digging into caves full of dangers.

What keeps you hooked is the freedom. You can play it as a chill builder, spend hours farming and decorating a cozy village, or crank up the difficulty and see how long you last against creepers and skeletons. The beauty is that Minecraft adapts to your mood: it can be relaxing, tense, or downright chaotic.

Pro tip In survival games like Minecraft, mastering the first night is crucial. Craft tools quickly, build shelter, and light it up to keep mobs away.

And let’s not forget the mods. They turn Minecraft into almost infinite other games, from massive RPG adventures to sci-fi landscapes that feel like a total sequel. Add the fact that it’s fully online with easy co-op, and you’ve got a title that’s basically impossible to get bored of. I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve jumped into a survival server with a team of friends and ended up staying up way too late.



Final Verdict: Minecraft is the ultimate multiplayer survival adventure. From creating epic builds, fighting mobs, or just hanging out in an endless world with friends, it’s still one of the best places to play.

4. DayZ [Best Realistic Multiplayer Survival Game]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 (full release) Creator/s Bohemia Interactive (developer & publisher) Average playtime 50–200+ hours Metacritic score 61

DayZ isn’t the kind of survival game you just jump into casually; it’s an experience that demands patience and grit. You wake up in a massive post-apocalyptic world, hungry, sick, and completely unarmed. From there, it’s up to you to scavenge food, hunt animals, patch up wounds, and avoid being shot on sight.

The pacing is slow but deliberate, and that’s the hook. Every step feels like an adventure because death is permanent and starting over is brutal. The environments are bleak but detailed: abandoned villages, dense forests, and decayed cities that you’ll cautiously explore while keeping an eye out for threats.

Pro tip Don’t trust strangers too quickly. In DayZ, even a friendly “hello” can turn into a bullet to the back of your head. Stick to co-op with people you actually know, and you’ll last way longer.

I’ll be honest, most of your time is spent making tough calls. Do you risk heading into town for supplies, knowing someone might be camping it? Or do you stick to the woods, living off whatever you can craft together? That constant tension is what gives DayZ its unique sense of dread and excitement.

Final Verdict: If you want a gritty survival experience that feels more like a simulation than a regular game, DayZ is still unmatched. Surviving here isn’t easy, but when you and your squad finally make it through the night, it feels incredible.

5. Valheim [Best Viking Multiplayer Survival Game]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 (early access release) Creator/s Iron Gate Studio (developer), Coffee Stain Publishing (publisher) Average playtime 50–200+ hours Metacritic score 85

Valheim throws you straight into a Viking afterlife that feels like equal parts adventure and survival sim. You start off in the middle of a mysterious forest with little more than basic tools, and from there you have to chop trees, hunt, craft gear, and eventually create your own longhouse. The catch? Every journey deeper into the map reveals tougher enemies and even deadlier bosses.

The thing that makes Valheim shine is how good it feels to play with friends. Going solo is fine for a while, but this is a co-op experience at heart. Taking down a massive troll or sailing across stormy seas in a homemade longship just hits differently when you’re in a squad. It’s why Valheim stands tall among the best PvE games.

Pro tip Progress faster by defeating bosses in order; each one unlocks new crafting recipes and gear essential for tougher biomes.

Visually, it’s got this unique low-poly look that somehow feels both simple and epic at the same time. And because it’s fully online, you can jump into shared servers, explore massive procedural worlds, and build entire Viking cities together. It’s easy to see why this game blew up on Reddit: people really connected with its balance of cozy base-building and high-stakes boss fights.

Final Verdict: Few survival titles capture the spirit of adventure like Valheim. With its Viking-inspired setting, epic boss battles, and the freedom to build and sail across vast worlds with friends, it’s a survival saga that feels truly unforgettable in co-op.

6. V Rising [Best Vampire Multiplayer Survival Game]



Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2022 (early access release) Creator/s Stunlock Studios (developer & publisher) Average playtime 50–150+ hours Metacritic score 80

V Rising puts you in the boots (or fangs) of a newly awakened vampire in a dark fantasy world. Instead of starting as a powerless survivor, you immediately get to tap into blood powers, hunt humans, and slowly create your own gothic empire. It’s a refreshing spin on the survival genre, and it feels slick from the start.

The gameplay loop is all about gathering resources, building a fortress, and fighting rival lords in an open online setting. The combat leans more toward an action RPG, with dodges, spell-casting, and weapon combos that make every fight feel dynamic. And the game rewards smart strategy: you’ll need to defend your base during raids, but also strike first if you want to keep control of your territory.

Pro tip Don’t stick to one playstyle. Experiment with different blood types you drain from enemies; they grant unique abilities that can completely change how you fight and survive.

What also makes V Rising stand out is the mix of co-op and PvP. You can play with friends to form a clan, upgrade your castle, and take on roaming bosses, or go full predator and dominate servers. Community chatter on Reddit often highlights how the atmosphere feels like Diablo collided with a survival sandbox, which is honestly spot-on.

Final Verdict: V Rising turns survival into a stylish vampire saga. With its mix of base-building, brutal PvP, and the freedom to run a clan in co-op, it’s a dark fantasy world that sinks its teeth into you and doesn’t let go.

7. Project Zomboid [Best Zombie Multiplayer Survival Game]

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2013 (early access release) Creator/s The Indie Stone (developer & publisher) Average playtime 100+ hours Metacritic score N/A (very positive Steam reviews)

Project Zomboid is the kind of survival game that doesn’t waste time pretending you’ll make it out alive. It literally opens with the line: “This is how you died.” From there, you’re dropped into a post-apocalyptic Kentucky full of zombies, and the challenge is seeing how long you can survive before the inevitable.

What hooks you is how grounded it feels. You’re not a superhero, you’re just a regular person trying to stay alive. That means dealing with hunger, thirst, exhaustion, and even depression. Forgetting to lock a door or leaving a window open can be the difference between dying alone and making it another week.

And when you bring in co-op, things get even better. I’ve had sessions where my group split tasks: one person tried to create a farm, another went on a supply run, and someone stayed behind to defend our safehouse. It feels chaotic, but in the best way, especially when playing on online servers where the community shares survival stories that are equal parts hilarious and tragic.

Pro tip Don’t just hoard canned food; learn to cook. Proper meals keep your character happier, healthier, and less prone to depression, which can make all the difference in surviving another night.

Visually, it’s pretty simple with its isometric look, but the depth beneath the surface is wild. Every tiny mistake adds up, and every clever decision feels like a small victory. It’s punishing, but that’s why it’s so addictive and easily one of the best zombie games for hardcore fans.

Final Verdict: Project Zomboid is a survival sim where tension never lets up. Between permadeath, deep systems, and brutal co-op, it’s a game that constantly keeps you guessing how long you can hold out.

8. Miscreated [Best Post-Apocalyptic Multiplayer Survival Game]



Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2018 Creator/s Entrada Interactive (developer & publisher) Average playtime 60–150+ hours Metacritic score N/A (very positive Steam reviews)

Miscreated throws you into a bleak post-apocalyptic world where survival is anything but guaranteed. The atmosphere is heavy: storms can roll in out of nowhere, flooding the land, while mutants roam the streets and forests. It feels like living through a constant cataclysm, where even the weather itself is out to get you.

The core loop is familiar: you’ll scavenge, build shelters, and play cautiously as you try to stay alive. But Miscreated keeps you on edge with its unpredictability. A clear day can suddenly turn into a thunderstorm, forcing you to defend your camp while visibility drops to near zero. It’s a pretty unique touch that sets it apart from other survival titles.

Pro tip Keep an eye on the surface of rivers and lakes. Storms can raise water levels quickly, and what used to be a safe spot can flood fast. Build on higher ground whenever you can.

And where it really shines is in online co-op. Link up with friends, pool resources, and fortify bases against both mutant attacks and human raiders. The systems allow for some intense PvP encounters, and the fact that gear loss hits hard adds weight to every choice. This isn’t a casual survival sandbox; it’s rough, demanding, and better suited for people who love a challenge.

Final Verdict: Miscreated stands out as a raw survival game that mixes environmental hazards with mutant threats and tense PvP. If you’re into gritty co-op online worlds where every decision matters, this one will keep you hooked.

9. Conan Exiles [Best Fantasy Multiplayer Survival Game]



Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 Creator/s Funcom (developer & publisher) Average playtime 80–200+ hours Metacritic score 68

Conan Exiles throws you into the Exiled Lands, a ruthless desert where the only way forward is to play smart and adapt quickly. You start stripped of everything, forced to scavenge for survival while dangerous beasts and harsh environments constantly test your limits.

What makes it addictive is the progression tied to your own development. As you survive longer, you unlock skills, forge stronger weapons, and shape your character into someone who can actually dominate this brutal sandbox. It’s never an easy climb; the world tends to crush your plans if you get too comfortable.

Pro tip Build your base near resources but not too obvious. Hidden or elevated spots make it harder for enemies to raid, while still giving you access to the stone, wood, and water you’ll need early on.

And the real fun kicks in with co-op. Teaming up with friends to explore, raid, or build massive strongholds gives the whole experience a fresh edge. And if you’re into PvP, the servers can get wild: alliances shift, betrayals happen, and a single massive raid can flip the balance overnight. Some communities even use mods to add new dungeons or systems, which keeps things fresh for veterans.

It’s a tough world, but it’s also surprisingly flexible. Want to focus on PvE survival? Go for it. Want a server where chaos reigns? That’s there, too. With such a multitude of ways to approach it, Conan Exiles feels like one of the more versatile survival titles out there.

Final Verdict: Conan Exiles is brutal, unforgiving, and endlessly replayable. From co-op adventures to ruthless PvP, it’s a survival world that rewards commitment and punishes weakness.

10. SCUM [Best Realistic simulation Multiplayer Survival Game]



Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2018 (Early Access) / Full release planned 2025 Creator/s Gamepires & Croteam (developer), Devolver Digital (publisher) Average playtime 50–200+ hours Metacritic score N/A (Very Positive Steam reviews)

SCUM is survival turned into a hardcore simulation. Instead of just worrying about hunger and thirst, this title goes full-on reality check with systems that track your metabolism, vitamins, and even body weight. Every choice (what you eat, how far you run, how much you fight), impacts your stats, and can decide the outcome of a match.

Visually, it looks gritty and realistic, with big environments full of abandoned towns, forests, and military bases. The atmosphere isn’t just about zombies or other survivors; it’s about how long you can keep your body functioning when everything around you wants to break it.

Pro tip Don’t ignore your vitamins and minerals. Neglecting them makes your character weak fast, and in SCUM, weakness means death. Balance your diet if you want to last.

Where it shines is the mix of co-op survival and PvP tension. You can play with friends to scavenge supplies, build up your character, and prepare for encounters (or dive into chaotic servers where one wrong move means losing hours of progress). Reddit communities often point out how intense firefights tend to become, since stamina and shooting mechanics are tied directly to your physical condition.

The learning curve can be a bit of a pain, but if you’re the kind of person who loves complex systems, this title will hit you hard. It’s less about casual fun and more about pushing yourself to master every little detail.Final Verdict: SCUM delivers a unique blend of survival and simulation where small decisions snowball into huge consequences. For fans of deep systems and brutal realism, it’s one of the most ambitious titles out there.

11. Don’t Starve Together [Best Artistic Multiplayer Survival Game]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s Klei Entertainment (developer & publisher) Average playtime 40–200+ hours Metacritic score 79

Don’t Starve Together is a survival game with twisted humor. Instead of focusing on gritty realism, it throws you into a hand-drawn nightmare where the rules are simple: play smart, manage resources, and try not to starve. The creepy cartoon-like art style (think Tim Burton meets survival sim) makes even the most brutal moments strangely fun to watch.

At its core, you’re gathering food, keeping sanity in check, and experimenting with bizarre systems while the seasons change. Winters freeze you, summers burn you, and the overpowered enemies you run into (giant spiders, hounds, or even shadow monsters) make every run unpredictable. It’s harsh, but the design always nudges you to take risks.

Pro tip Always prep for winter early. Stockpile food, craft warm gear, and set up drying racks before the cold hits. Scrambling at the last minute usually ends with frozen corpses and a dead campfire.

The best part? Co-op chaos. Playing with others changes everything: one person might be hunting while another keeps a fire going, and if someone makes a dumb mistake, the whole group can spiral. Communities often say that learning to adapt and support each other is what makes the game shine long term.

Final Verdict: Don’t Starve Together is unforgiving but oddly addictive, blending harsh survival systems with a striking artistic identity. It’s perfect for anyone who wants co-op survival with personality.

12. Empyrion – Galactic Survival [Best Space-Themed Multiplayer Survival Game]



Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2020 Creator/s Eleon Game Studios (developer & publisher) Average playtime 60–200+ hours Metacritic score N/A (Mostly Positive Steam reviews)

Empyrion – Galactic Survival is what you get if survival meets space sandbox. You crash-land on an alien planet, and from that point on, it’s all about how you play your hand: scavenge, build, and expand while fighting off alien threats. Unlike many survival titles, this one gives you the chance to actually build ships and bases that feel massive, then take them up into orbit.

The environments are gorgeous but harsh. One moment you’re exploring alien jungles, the next you’re fending off drones or an unexpected fire fight with hostile NPCs. Weather, oxygen, and resources constantly push you to stay alert. And when you add co-op, the chaos becomes structured: splitting duties like mining, base defense, or piloting starships makes long sessions smoother.

Pro tip Focus early on mobility. A solid small vessel gives you freedom to escape, explore, and expand, while going all-in on a base too soon can leave you vulnerable.

The community often points out how mods keep things fresh, whether it’s custom planets or new weapons. The devs’ constant support through updates and patches has also helped it stay relevant against other space survival titles (yes, even compared to No Man’s Sky). It’s one of those experiences where the sheer scale can feel overwhelming, but in a good way, there’s always another horizon to chase!

Final Verdict: Empyrion – Galactic Survival blends hardcore survival with the thrill of space exploration, giving you limitless room to experiment. For sci-fi fans who want both tension and creativity, this is a standout.

13. Deadside [Best Tactical Multiplayer Survival Game]

Our Score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creator/s Bad Pixel (developer & publisher) Average playtime 50–150+ hours Metacritic score N/A (Mostly Positive Steam reviews)

Deadside leans more into tactical realism than chaotic survival. Instead of mutants or supernatural enemies at you, the game centers on grounded combat with an emphasis on weapons, stamina, and situational awareness. You’ll play across a huge map dotted with forests, villages, and abandoned industrial zones where every encounter can swing in seconds.

What really sets it apart is its approach to firearms. Gun mechanics feel weighty and detailed, with customization that actually matters in firefights, making Deadside one of the best FPS games. Attachments change recoil, sights alter precision, and ammo types can make the difference between dropping someone quickly or getting stuck in a reload at the wrong moment.

Pro tip Don’t sprint everywhere. Stamina management is life or death. Save your energy for fights or quick getaways, because running out mid-firefight usually ends with you watching the respawn screen.

While PvP zones are intense, there’s also room for quieter moments (looting, traveling, or preparing for the next run). The game’s economy and trading system give you progression outside of constant combat, and support from the devs has kept the updates rolling steadily. Many Reddit threads highlight how the slower pacing is refreshing compared to survival titles that feel more like a battle royale.

Final Verdict: Deadside delivers survival with a military sim twist. If you want a gritty, no-nonsense experience where patience and precision pay off, this is a title worth sinking hours into.

14. State of Decay 2 [Best Community-Driven Multiplayer Survival Game]

Our Score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 (Juggernaut Edition 2020) Creator/s Undead Labs (developer), Xbox Game Studios (publisher) Average playtime 40–120+ hours Metacritic score 69

Instead of just surviving alone, here you’re managing a community of survivors. Every decision (who to recruit, what resources to secure, when to move to a new base) carries real consequences. The balance between day-to-day survival and long-term planning makes every play session feel tense and rewarding.

The tone is more grounded than most zombie titles. You’ll be scavenging neighborhoods for food and meds, securing vehicles to travel between safe zones, and coordinating in co-op with others to keep morale high. Each survivor comes with unique skills, and losing someone to a horde or bad mission stings because it permanently changes your group.

Pro tip Don’t underestimate morale. Survivors with low morale perform worse in tasks and can even cause trouble within the camp. Keep spirits up with resources, safe rest, and successful missions.

Visually, it’s not the flashiest survival shooter, but the atmosphere works, especially when night falls and the silence is broken by the groans of the undead. Many fans on Reddit highlight how the mix of management systems and combat gives it more depth than the average zombie title. Updates and patches over the years show the devs’ ongoing support, which has kept the community alive.

Final Verdict: Balancing survival with leadership is what makes this entry special. It’s not just about blasting zombies, it’s about guiding a community through the apocalypse, and that twist keeps it fresh even after long hours. And it’s also one of the standout picks in the best survival games on Xbox thanks to its community-driven focus.

15. Fallout 76 [Best Post-nuclear Multiplayer Survival Game]

Our Score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios (developer), Bethesda Softworks (publisher) Average playtime 60–200+ hours Metacritic score 52

Leaving the Vault in Fallout 76 throws you into Appalachia, a wasteland that feels alive every time you play. The map is massive, packed with factions, random events, and mutated creatures that keep you on edge. Security is fragile, and one wrong step can undo an hour of progress.

Progression ties back to scavenging and upgrading. While you start with scraps, quests and seasonal events often drop free rewards that give you a little boost. Some of the best content comes from expansions and limited-time events that feel like side stories ripped from another page in Fallout’s history, keeping things fresh even years after release.

Pro tip Don’t hoard junk; learn what to scrap. Extra weight slows you down, and the crafting system makes almost every broken item more valuable as raw materials than as clutter in your stash.

The mix of RPG systems and survival mechanics means your choices ripple across the experience. Mods and gear changes feel meaningful, and every mission has related risks: radiation, ambushes, or even running low on food mid-journey. It’s not polished like other titles in the genre, but its ambition keeps it standing out.

Final Verdict: Post-nuclear Appalachia is brutal, but for RPG fans who want survival stitched into a legendary franchise, Fallout 76 is a gamble that finally pays off. And for console players, it’s also worth noting Fallout 76 holds a spot among the best PS5 survival games.

16. Icarus [Best Session-based Multiplayer Survival Game]

Our Score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s RocketWerkz (developer & publisher) Average playtime 20–100+ hours Metacritic score 70

Dropping onto the surface of Icarus isn’t about endless persistence; it’s about how well you can play within strict time limits. Each mission sends you down to a hostile planet where storms, wildlife, and oxygen shortages constantly test your planning. Once the timer runs out, you either succeed and return to orbit or you fail and lose progress. That session-based loop makes it very different from other survival titles.

Visually, it’s stunning, with forests, frozen peaks, and deserts that can turn deadly in a flash. The design forces you to adapt: one page of your run might be calm resource gathering, and the next could be a desperate scramble to reach shelter before a storm tears through. The sense of pressure keeps the pace sharp, so no two drops feel the same.

Pro tip Don’t get greedy. Always plan an exit route back to your drop ship early. Staying too long in one zone is the fastest way to blow a mission.

RocketWerkz keeps pushing updates, adding biomes and new challenges, and there are even free weekend events that let newcomers sample content before committing. Browsing the official website shows how active the development roadmap still is, which is a good sign for long-term fans.

Final Verdict: Tense, beautiful, and unforgiving, Icarus nails the idea of short but intense survival runs. Perfect for gamers who want high stakes without sinking weeks into a single save.

17. 7 Days to Die [Best Zombie Horde Multiplayer Survival Game]

Our Score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2013 Creator/s The Fun Pimps (developer & publisher) Average playtime 100–300+ hours Metacritic score 68

Imagine Minecraft mashed with a zombie apocalypse: that’s the easiest way to describe 7 Days to Die. It’s a sandbox survival experience where every play session is shaped by scavenging, fortifying, and bracing for the inevitable: a massive undead assault that hits every seventh night.

The loop is simple but addictive: loot abandoned towns for weapons and supplies, reinforce your shelters, and experiment with traps to keep the undead out. Destructible environments make it unpredictable, and zombies don’t just pile up at doors, they tear through walls and collapse structures, so nothing feels completely safe.

Pro tip Use the in-game settings to control horde size and frequency. Tweaking these before a new save can make the experience less overwhelming for newcomers or brutally intense for veterans.

On PC, the modding scene adds wild variety, with overhauls that can make it feel like a new title. Fans on Reddit often compare it to Terraria in how it encourages creativity and long-term goals (just with way more tension since death can cost you progress).

Final Verdict: The mix of destructible environments, tense horde nights, and deep survival systems makes 7 Days to Die one of the most replayable zombie titles out there. Every run feels like a fresh challenge with new ways to survive (or fail).

18. Grounded [Best Miniature World Multiplayer Survival Game]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment (developer), Xbox Game Studios (publisher) Average playtime 30–120+ hours Metacritic score 82

Shrunk down to the size of an ant, you’re not trekking across wastelands or space; you’re stuck in a backyard, where blades of grass tower like trees and ants act like curious neighbors. That’s the charm of Grounded: every play session turns the ordinary into something dangerous and weird.

The survival loop mixes gathering and defending with exploration across gardens, hedge mazes, and even underground anthills. Facing waves of spiders and beetles often feels like a twist on the best tower defense games, just in a backyard, and Reddit threads are full of players admitting they’ve had to turn on Arachnophobia Mode because the spiders are nightmare fuel.

Why we chose it Build your base near a water source early on. It cuts down on time spent scavenging and gives you a safer hub to fall back to when spiders or stinkbugs crash the party.

It’s a game best experienced in co-op. Dividing tasks (scavenging food, exploring tunnels, or upgrading gear) makes long sessions smoother and gives the adventure a fun rhythm.

Fans also compare the creativity of this game to Terraria, since both games transform simple environments into places full of secrets and danger. And if you’re just curious, Obsidian has dropped free updates that add biomes, gear, and story content over time.

Final Verdict: Turning a backyard into a lethal arena was a bold idea, but Grounded pulls it off. It’s quirky, tense, and a blast with your squad.

19. The Forest [Best Horror Multiplayer Survival Game]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4 Year of release 2018 Creator/s Endnight Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime 30–150+ hours Metacritic score 83

Plane crash, dense forest, and cannibals watching you from the treeline: that’s the setup, and it doesn’t waste time throwing you into survival horror. The Forest blends tense exploration with psychological unease, forcing you to juggle resource management while uncovering the mystery of your missing son.

What makes it shine is the enemy AI. The cannibals don’t just rush you; they stalk, retreat, and even fake you out, creating a sense of paranoia that few survival titles manage. Many players on Reddit point out how unpredictable encounters feel. Sometimes they observe from a distance, other times they swarm without warning. It’s as much about fear as it is about survival.

Pro tip Always carry spare torches or flares before heading into caves. Darkness is the real killer down there, and light makes the difference between finding clues or getting jumped.

The eerie caves hide the game’s darkest secrets, and progressing through them feels like stepping into an unreal world, with grotesque mutants and lore fragments that gradually explain what’s really happening on the island. Whether solo or in co-op, tension never really eases up.

Final Verdict: Creepy, atmospheric, and unpredictable, The Forest is survival horror at its best. If you like your survival experiences with genuine tension, this one still delivers years after release.

20. Raft [Best Ocean Multiplayer Survival Game]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Redbeet Interactive (developer), Axolot Games (publisher) Average playtime 50–150+ hours Metacritic score 75

Drifting across an endless ocean on a couple of wooden planks sounds chill…until you realize every drop of water and scrap of junk is the difference between life and death. Raft hooks you from the start by making even the smallest upgrade feel like progress.

Most sessions begin with fishing trash from the waves, piecing together tools, and expanding your floating base while fending off the ever-hungry shark. The ocean isn’t empty either: there are islands to explore, reefs to dive, and rare loot to chase that push you to take risks. Many players on Reddit say that co-op mode is where the game really shines, because splitting duties like steering, defending, and scavenging keeps the flow steady and makes long sessions way more fun.

Pro tip Prioritize building a simple water purifier and grill early. Staying hydrated and fed keeps you focused on exploring and fending off sharks instead of scrambling for basic survival, especially during storms or when venturing far from your raft.

The cartoony visual style makes it deceptively cozy, but tension is always there: one bad storm or missed resource haul can wipe out hours of progress. It’s this mix of laid-back drifting and high-stakes decision-making that keeps people coming back.

Final Verdict: Floating across endless seas with nothing but your raft is both relaxing and nerve-racking. If you want a different spin on survival, this is one you’ll remember. On PC, it runs smoothly even on modest rigs, but if you want the full experience, check out the best gaming PCs to keep your sessions flawless.

My Verdict on The Best Multiplayer Survival Games

After checking out the full lineup, three titles jump out as must-plays. Minecraft is timeless; it never runs out of ways to surprise you. Valheim earns its spot for the sheer thrill of sailing across stormy seas and facing down massive Norse bosses. And if you want something with real intensity, Rust is the ultimate test of grit, where every encounter could mean losing it all (or pulling off an unforgettable comeback).

Each of these games nails a different kind of fun: creativity without limits, epic co-op adventures, and cutthroat PvP chaos. If you’re wondering where to start, grab one of these three and dive in; you’ll see why they’re among the most fun video games to play in 2025.

FAQs

What is the best multiplayer survival game?

The best multiplayer survival game is Ark: Survival Evolved. It mixes dinosaur taming, base-building, and chaotic battles, making every session unpredictable. With friends in a tribe, it becomes one of the most thrilling survival games you can play today.

What is the most realistic multiplayer survival game?

That honor goes to DayZ. Its stamina, hunger, injuries, and unpredictable encounters create a survival experience that feels closer to reality than most games. Every choice matters, which is exactly why it’s considered the most realistic pick here.

What is the best mobile survivor multiplayer game?

From this list, Minecraft is the only one available on mobile. It keeps the same core survival mechanics, letting players mine, explore, and play even on the go. It’s a lighter experience, but still easy to have fun with anywhere.

What is the cozy survival game on Xbox to play with friends?

Grounded is the coziest option. The backyard setting is quirky and fun instead of stressful, and Xbox co-op makes exploration more adventurous than threatening. It’s easy to just enjoy sessions without pressure.

What is the best multiplayer open-world survival game?

Ark: Survival Evolved is the obvious choice. Massive maps, dinosaurs, and huge servers give players the freedom to roam or clash with others. It’s the one on the list that best captures the scale of an open-world adventure.