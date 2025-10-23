21 Best Third-Person Shooter Games in 2025 You Must Play

The best third-person shooters have always held a special place in my gaming library – there’s just something about that over-the-shoulder view that makes every firefight feel more intense.

Whether it’s diving for cover, pulling off precision headshots, or surviving chaotic shootouts, TPS games deliver unforgettable moments.

From iconic titles like Max Payne to modern hits like Control, this genre has given us some seriously addictive gameplay.

Narrowing it down to just a few titles wasn’t easy, but I’ve rounded up the best third-person shooters that are absolutely worth your time. Trust me – there’s something here you won’t want to miss.

Our Picks for Third-Person Shooters

From fighting otherworldly monsters to taking down an entire network of militants taking over the entire city, let’s glance at our top picks for the best TPS games you can’t afford to miss if you call yourself a TPS enthusiast.

Control (2019) – Follows the tale of Jesse Faden as she fights her way through otherworldly creatures to locate her missing brother.

Fortnite (2017) – An epic third-person online shooter with the most incredible third-person battle royale.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (2017) – An incredible third-person shooter/open-world video game with a classic plot and an incredible multiplayer mode.

Nope, filling these top spots wasn’t easy. I had to leave out quite a few gems. But, fortunately, the rest of them are down below, so just keep scrolling.

21 Best Third-Person Shooter Games That Redefine Action

No matter if you’re looking to hunt down a handful of zombies or craving some World War-inspired action in the third-person narrative, I’ve made a selection of the finest TPS video games out there. You’ll find more than enough TPS games in this guide to water your cravings for a proper third-person narrative.

1. Control [Best Story-Driven Third-Person Shooter with Supernatural Powers]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Story-driven action-adventure third-person shooter Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games Average playtime ~20 hours Best for Fans of supernatural powers, mystery, and immersive storytelling What I liked Telekinetic combat, eerie world design, and stunning atmosphere

On a quest to find her missing brother, Jesse Faden infiltrates the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) but, on the other side of the door, only the undead remains. In terms of gunplay and combat mechanics, unlike other third-person shooters, Control offers a unique and immersive experience where you’ll not only fight off with a pistol but some Telekinesis abilities as well.

Why we chose it Control redefined what a supernatural shooter could be – merging tight gunplay with psychic powers and one of the most intriguing stories in gaming. It’s the gold standard for cinematic, story-driven third-person shooters.

The plot of the game is quite epic, and with its stunning graphics, it didn’t take long for this title to become a cult classic in the horror TPS genre. Moreover, with a sequel in the works, Control comes highly recommended if you want to experience a story-based third-person shooter with challenging gameplay.

My Verdict: An unforgettable mix of eerie mystery and thrilling combat. If you want a third-person shooter that challenges your mind as much as your reflexes, Control is essential.

2. Fortnite [Top Online Third-Person Shooter for Battle Royale Fans]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Online multiplayer third-person battle royale Platforms PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, mobile Year of release 2017 Creator/s Epic Games Average playtime Endless (multiplayer) Best for Competitive players and creative builders What I liked Dynamic combat, crossovers, and constantly evolving gameplay

Simply interested in testing your skills against the most skilled shooters on the planet? Fortnite is the perfect place to do it. Fortnite is the most popular battle royale game online with a third-person narrative that gives you a run for your money.

Why we chose it

Fortnite remains the definitive online third-person shooter thanks to its evolving world, creative mechanics, and unmatched community-driven content.

Offering you a massive playground, you can test your shooting, crafting, and building in the same place. Moreover, Fortnite is a very fun game to play, especially when you’re playing with your own squad.

While it can get quite unforgiving at times, Fortnite is undoubtedly one of the finest online TPS games on the market.

My Verdict: The perfect mix of chaos and creativity. No matter you’re building skyscrapers mid-battle or chasing your next Victory Royale, Fortnite keeps you coming back.

3. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands [Best Tactical Co-Op Third-Person Shooter Experience]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical co-op third-person shooter Platforms PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC Year of release 2017 Creator/s Ubisoft Average playtime ~35 hours main story Best for Co-op fans who enjoy tactical missions and open-world freedom What I liked Massive world, realistic gunplay, and teamwork-driven gameplay

No matter if you’re looking for a gripping plot or the perfect co-op mode where you can team up with your mates and take on well-equipped mercenaries, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is the perfect place to do it.

Why we chose it We chose Wildlands for its massive open world and immersive tactical co-op missions. It strikes a rare balance between realism, teamwork, and freedom.

The campaign is quite incredible as you’re on a hunt for El Sueño, head of the Santa Blanca drug cartel. You’ll be tasked with taking out enemies throughout the map and you can play the campaign alongside your friends as well.

As for the combat, you’ll have a vast arsenal of weapons that includes ARs, RPGs, Machine Guns, and much more. I’ve played a number of third-person shooter games over the years, but, Wildlands remains my favorite TPS of all time.

My Verdict: A tactical masterpiece that rewards patience and planning. Squad up, strategize, and dominate – it’s still one of Ubisoft’s best.

4. Spec Ops: The Line [Most Emotional and Cinematic Third-Person War Shooter]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person military shooter Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2012 Creator/s Yager Development / 2K Average playtime ~6–8 hours Best for Players who love dark, story-rich war shooters What I liked Emotional narrative, moral choices, and cinematic intensity

Want to experience what it’s like to go all gun-blazing into enemy territory in the 3rd-person mode? Spec Ops: The Line is your best bet. Set in war-torn Dubai, you and your squad will take on mercenaries that occupy the storm-hit city.

Why we chose it

Few shooters dare to tell a story this human. Spec Ops: The Line pairs traditional third-person action with deep moral choices that linger long after the credits roll.

Spec Ops: The Line is a no-nonsense third-person shooter that keeps you engaged in combat at every turn. It can be compared to Call of Duty, but with a third-person perspective, offering a more immersive and tactical approach to the action.

Moving on, aside from its combat, its touching story with twists and betrayal makes it one of the most beloved TPS games of our time.

My Verdict: A haunting, emotional descent into the cost of war – not just another shooter, but a psychological experience.

5. Hitman 3 [Best Stealth-Based Third-Person Shooter for Tactical Players]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Stealth action third-person shooter Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, iPad Year of release 2021 Creator/s IO Interactive Average playtime ~15–20 hours Best for Stealth enthusiasts and creative assassins What I liked Open-ended missions, intricate level design, and player freedom

While Hitman 3 is generally considered a stealth-based action game, the third-person narrative can’t be denied either. If you’re going full stealth mode, you don’t even have to fire a single bullet, but for people like myself, who prefer a gun-blazing style, Hitman 3 can be an excellent third-person shooter.

Why we chose it

Hitman 3 offers unparalleled freedom in how you eliminate targets. Its sandbox design makes every mission feel like a puzzle, blending stealth and shooter gameplay beautifully.

There’s a vast arsenal of weapons, different fight tactics, and a strong emphasis on attention to detail that makes Hitman 3 a truly exceptional title. If you’d like to combine the third-person perspective with a stealth-based mode, you’ll have to try Hitman 3.

My Verdict: The ultimate test of creativity and precision. If you prefer stealth or chaos, Hitman 3 makes every kill memorable.

6. Helldivers 2 [Top Co-Op Third-Person Shooter with Intense Alien Combat]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Co-op third-person sci-fi shooter Platforms PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime ~25 hours Best for Teams who love intense alien combat and camaraderie What I liked Satisfying co-op mechanics, chaos, and humor

Mostly known for its epic multiplayer game mode, Helldivers 2 has received a lot of praise from the gaming community for its unmatched third-person shooter gameplay. Set in a dystopian future where alien species threaten humanity, you can play alongside your friends in co-op mode to take down these otherworldly creatures.

Why we chose it

Because no co-op shooter nails teamwork and tension like Helldivers 2. It’s chaotic, hilarious, and deeply satisfying when the plan finally works.

The combat is smooth, and with the inclusion of an objective system, the game offers a highly immersive experience. Additionally, if you’re a fan of co-op games, be sure to explore the best co-op games of all time.

My Verdict: A riotous co-op experience that’s as rewarding as it is punishing. Bring friends – and plenty of ammo.

7. Resident Evil Requiem [Best Horror Third-Person Shooter with Survival Elements]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival horror third-person shooter Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X Year of release 2025 (expected) Creator/s Capcom Average playtime ~12–15 hours Best for Horror fans who crave action and survival elements What I liked Creepy atmosphere, improved mechanics, and thrilling pacing

The upcoming Resident Evil Requiem (2025) marks the next chilling chapter in Capcom’s legendary survival horror series. Set several years after the events of Resident Evil Village, this entry follows a new protagonist caught in the aftermath of another bio-organic catastrophe. Requiem pushes the limits of the RE Engine with next-gen lighting, hyper-detailed environments, and an emphasis on psychological tension over raw firepower.

While staying true to the series’ survival roots, Requiem introduces smarter enemy AI, seamless exploration, and improved inventory systems that make every encounter feel unpredictable. Early previews suggest a return to the franchise’s classic fear-driven pacing, where every shot counts and every shadow hides danger.

Why we chose it I included Resident Evil Requiem not only because it’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated best third-person shooter games of 2025, but also because it represents Capcom’s ongoing mastery of balancing horror and action in a single, cinematic package.

My Verdict: If the previews are any indication, Resident Evil Requiem will deliver the perfect blend of dread, survival, and intensity that fans have been craving. A must-watch release for horror shooter enthusiasts.

8. Sniper Elite 4 [Top Third-Person Shooter for Precision and Realism]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical stealth third-person shooter Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, iPad Year of release 2017 Creator/s Rebellion Developments Average playtime ~20 hours Best for Players who enjoy precision sniping and WWII missions What I liked Realistic ballistics, slow-motion kills, and stealth strategy

Sniper Elite 4 centers around the life of a sniper, where the objective is straightforward: eliminate high-ranking officers and get out. The authenticity of the gameplay makes it a great addition to the TPS genre and for many gamers out there, including myself, Sniper Elite 4 is one of the finest games on the planet.

Why we chose it

Sniper Elite 4 remains the most satisfying sniping experience out there – a perfect blend of patience, precision, and payoff.

The plot is generally quite weak in pure TPS games but, Sniper Elite 4 offers such an immersive experience that you often feel overwhelmed. Everything from the stunning graphics to the realistic gunplay makes this game such an incredible title

Although Sniper Elite 5 is its successor, it couldn’t quite replicate what Sniper Elite 4 offered, making the latter truly the finest game in the franchise.

My Verdict: Each shot feels earned and every mission cinematic. It’s tactical shooting at its absolute best.

9. Alan Wake 2 [Best Psychological Third-Person Shooter with Horror Storytelling]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Psychological horror third-person shooter Platforms PS5, PC, Xbox Series X Year of release 2023 Creator/s Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing Average playtime ~18 hours Best for Horror and story-driven adventure lovers What I liked Dual protagonists, gripping narrative, and cinematic visuals

The entire game is set in a chaotic world, where Alan Wake 2 tells a dark tale of interconnected dimensions filled with terrors at every point and sinister forces. Despite its dark settings, the map is crafted beautifully, and with 2 playable protagonists, Alan Wake 2 quickly rose to the top rankings for its deep lore and incredible combat.

Why we chose it

Remedy blends psychological horror with action-driven gameplay in a way few studios can. Alan Wake 2 delivers both heart-stopping tension and a compelling mystery.

The plot is written beautifully and with different protagonists fighting their own battles, it offers a fresh and unique perspective within the third-person shooter genre. Moreover, since Alan Wake 2 revolves around a horror tale, we must warn our readers that it isn’t for the faint-hearted.

If you’re after a casual third-person shooter and not something that will scare the life out of you, I’d suggest reading on.

My Verdict: A masterclass in storytelling and atmosphere – eerie, bold, and unforgettable.

10. Max Payne 3 [Most Iconic Third-Person Shooter for Bullet-Time Action]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action third-person shooter Platforms PS3, Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2012 Creator/s Rockstar Games Average playtime ~10–12 hours Best for Fans of gritty storytelling and bullet-time combat What I liked Stylish action, perfect pacing, and dark emotional tone

Continuing the story of an ex-cop in the third installment of the franchise, Max Payne heads to São Paulo, Brazil to take on the foes that betrayed him. The plot of Max Payne 3 is written quite well. However, the major reason behind the success of this title is its incredible shooting mechanics and just the right difficulty.

Why we chose it

Because Max Payne 3 perfected the bullet-time mechanic and married it to a cinematic noir story that still holds up over a decade later.

Rockstar Games delivered an outstanding third-person shooter with Max Payne 3, which remains one of the greatest titles in the TPS genre even over a decade later from when the game launched, all because of its stunning world and perfect mechanics, making it a well-rounded AAA title.

My Verdict: Stylish, tragic, and explosive. The bar for action shooters was set here – and few have cleared it since.

11. Dead Space Remake [Best Sci-Fi Third-Person Shooter for Atmospheric Combat]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sci-fi survival horror third-person shooter Platforms PS5, PC, Xbox Series X Year of release 2023 Creator/s Motive Studio / Electronic Arts Average playtime ~14 hours Best for Fans of tense, atmospheric horror and sci-fi lore What I liked Haunting visuals, smooth gunplay, and intense survival gameplay

The original Dead Space debuted in 2008, but a more polished and optimized remake was released in 2023, delivering significant upgrades in graphics, shooting mechanics, and overall gameplay while remaining faithful to its core essence.

Why we chose it Dead Space Remake shines for its perfect mix of fear and finesse. It honors the classic while modernizing visuals, controls, and pacing for a new generation.

Dead Space Remake tells a sad tale of a spaceship overrun by otherworldly monsters, and you, Isaac Clarke, go onboard to look for your partner. Along the way, you’ll have to fight various monsters and upgrade your equipment while keeping your crew together.

All these moving parts work together to immerse you fully in the game. If you’re obsessed with games set in outer space with a third-person narrative, you’ll love this Dead Space Remake.

My Verdict: A nerve-wracking sci-fi masterpiece. Every corridor, every sound, every shot counts – and that’s what makes it brilliant.

12. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain [Top Open-World Third-Person Shooter for Tactical Espionage]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world stealth third-person shooter Platforms PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2015 Creator/s Konami Average playtime ~45–50 hours Best for Tactical players and stealth fans What I liked Expansive missions, emergent gameplay, and deep systems

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is the 9th installment in the franchise and it continues the tale of Venom Snake, an iconic character, who embarks on a journey to a fight against various factions threatening world peace.

Why we chose it Hideo Kojima’s magnum opus redefined tactical stealth shooters. The open-world design and player freedom still feel ahead of their time.

In case you’re living under a rock and unfamiliar with the MGS franchise, this is just a friendly reminder that if you’re craving some high-level third-person action, the Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is the best game in the franchise to experience it first-hand.

From a touching story to phenomenal gameplay with the third-person narrative, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is an all-time fan favorite.

My Verdict: Stealth and strategy done right. The Phantom Pain is endlessly replayable and remains one of the genre’s finest achievements.

13. Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2 [Best Third-Person Shooter with Melee Combat Hybrid]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action third-person shooter with melee combat Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment Average playtime ~25 hours Best for Fans of brutal action and sci-fi warfare What I liked Smooth combat, epic scale, and hybrid melee-shooter mechanics

Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2 isn’t just your standard third-person shooter game, it combines the element of melee combat and special abilities that give you the perfect combat you can expect from a third-person shooter game.

Why we chose it This one’s here for sheer adrenaline. Space Marine 2 fuses melee brutality and third-person gunplay better than almost any modern action game.

And the best part? You’re getting a nice campaign with a co-op and PVP mode that allows you to sink countless hours of experience in one of the finest combat systems of recent times. And since the game was released in 2024, the graphics are quite stellar, and the mechanics feel as smooth as a baby’s cheek.

If you’re after something that combines melee and third-person combat, don’t miss out on this gem of a game.

My Verdict: Loud, violent, and immensely fun. The perfect power fantasy for anyone craving high-octane sci-fi combat.

14. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 [Top Online Third-Person Shooter with RPG Depth]

Our Score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Online RPG third-person shooter Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2019 Creator/s Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft Average playtime ~40+ hours Best for Players who enjoy looter-shooters and team-based combat What I liked Realistic world, deep progression, and satisfying gunplay

The Tom Clancy franchise is packed with exceptional third-person shooter games, and The Division 2 is another fan-favorite that can’t be overlooked. Whenever there’s talk of the best TPS games of all time, The Division 2 will always be a top contender.

Why we chose it Ubisoft refined the looter-shooter formula here. With immersive environments and deep progression systems, The Division 2 delivers unmatched realism in the TPS genre.

It’s an online third-person shooter with a strong focus on RPG elements. The gunplay in this installment is highly satisfying and impressive. Unlike popular Call of Duty games, the combat and mechanics in The Division 2 are much more realistic, offering a fresh and immersive experience. For TPS enthusiasts, it’s definitely a title worth exploring.

My Verdict: A gritty, rewarding shooter that shines brightest in co-op. Perfect for players who love tactical realism with RPG depth.

15. Returnal [Best Roguelike Third-Person Shooter with Fast-Paced Action]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelike third-person shooter Platforms PS5, PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime ~20 hours (main run) Best for Fast-paced action fans and roguelike enthusiasts What I liked Fluid movement, stunning environments, and thrilling loop

This wonderful space game isn’t only known for its gripping plot that depicts the life of an astronaut who crashed on a strange island, its epic and fast-moving combat mechanics also play a vital role in its success. From a vibrant environment to a vast variety of enemies, Returnal feels like the perfect third-person shooter we all wanted.

Why we chose it Because Returnal dared to blend roguelike systems with cinematic third-person combat – and it works spectacularly.

The environment feels alive, the world is crafted beautifully, and with all the blazing-fast movement, the combat feels quite great. If you’re after the perfect title that combines a strong story with unmatched third-person combat, you shouldn’t miss out on Returnal.

My Verdict: Punishing, stylish, and deeply atmospheric. Every loop is a battle against the world and yourself.

16. Days Gone [Top Zombie Survival Third-Person Shooter with Open World]

Our Score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world zombie survival third-person shooter Platforms PS4, PS5, PC Year of release 2019 Creator/s Bend Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime ~35–40 hours Best for Players who love open-world exploration and zombie combat What I liked Emotional story, huge world, and terrifying horde battles

Taking down herds of the undead and other undead monsters can be quite thrilling, and if you’re looking to experience that in a creepy zombie game, Days Gone makes an excellent addition to your game’s arsenal.

Why we chose it Open-world zombie games are plenty, but Days Gone stands out for its emotional core and immersive world filled with danger and discovery.

Set in a visually stunning world with lifelike graphics, overrun by relentless hordes of zombies, you’ll have to make your way through by killing countless zombies, and as long as you have the ammo, it is extremely fun. Moreover, its excellent storyline adds depth, keeping you fully immersed and engaged from start to finish.

My Verdict: A gripping, slow-burn story of survival and loss. Few shooters feel this personal or alive.

17. Vanquish [Best High-Speed Third-Person Shooter for Adrenaline Junkies]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sci-fi high-speed third-person shooter Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2010 Creator/s PlatinumGames / Sega Average playtime ~6 hours Best for Action junkies who love fast, stylish combat What I liked Smooth mechanics, epic boss fights, and adrenaline-pumping gameplay

Vanquish is an amazing adventure game and a third-person shooter that’s set in the backdrop of an outer space war where you’re fighting aliens that threaten humanity. Equipped with a specialized suit, you’ll take on alien forces and use the weapons at your disposal to take on hoards of enemies.

Why we chose it Because Vanquish turns third-person shooting into pure kinetic art. It’s fast, stylish, and endlessly replayable.

Featuring fluid dynamics and very decent graphics, Vanqish will always keep you on the edge of your seat with boss fights and hoards of enemies waiting for you at every corner. Moreover, the campaign is around 5 hours long, and it’s very fun to play and I’d highly recommend checking it out!

My Verdict: A pulse-pounding thrill ride – short but spectacular. PlatinumGames at their absolute best.

18. James Bond 007: Blood Stone [Most Underrated Third-Person Shooter with Spy Action]

Our Score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action third-person shooter Platforms PS3, Xbox 360, PC, Nintendo DS Year of release 2010 Creator/s Bizarre Creations / Activision Average playtime ~8 hours Best for Fans of spy thrillers and cinematic action What I liked Engaging plot, fluid shooting, and authentic Bond flair

James Bond 007: Blood Stone is an underrated gem that’s often overlooked but, for me, it is one of the finest action games out there with the third-person perspective. The storyline is engaging and easy to follow, revealing an international conspiracy – something you’d always expect from anything James Bond-related.

Why we chose it This underrated gem captures Bond’s cinematic flair through tight third-person shooting and espionage-driven missions.

The combat feels quite great and it was ahead of its time. If you’re looking to invest only a handful of hours into a TPS game, the James Bond 007: Blood Stone comes highly recommended.

My Verdict: A hidden classic. Slick, stylish, and pure spy fantasy from start to finish.

19. Remnant 2 [Best Third-Person Shooter with RPG and Co-Op Elements]

Our Score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG third-person shooter Platforms PS5, PC, Xbox Series X Year of release 2023 Creator/s Gunfire Games / Gearbox Publishing Average playtime ~25–30 hours Best for Players who enjoy challenging co-op shooters What I liked Atmospheric world, deep customization, and co-op synergy

Gunfire Games outdid themselves with Remnant 2, offering a beautifully crafted world that’s filled with otherworldly creatures, there’s never a dull moment here. Although its mobility is somewhat criticized as it’s not as fast-paced as you’d expect, Remnant II still offers a very original and excellent gameplay that you’d love.

Why we chose it Remnant 2 evolves the co-op shooter formula with RPG elements, challenging boss fights, and an unpredictable world that keeps players hooked.

Moreover, with its iconic characters, emotional plot, and some RPG elements, Remnant II is undoubtedly one of the finest 3rd-person shooter games on the market. If you’re looking for a game with deep lore and twists at every corner, must check this one out.

My Verdict: Tough, rewarding, and atmospheric. It’s the perfect co-op experience for fans of deep lore and intense gunfights.

20. Star Wars: Battlefront 2 [Top Third-Person Shooter for Galactic Combat and Lore]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person sci-fi shooter Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2017 Creator/s DICE / Electronic Arts Average playtime ~15 hours (campaign) Best for Star Wars fans and large-scale multiplayer battles What I liked Beautiful visuals, authentic lore, and epic multiplayer modes

For people who really enjoy a great Star Wars game, Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is your best bet for experiencing it first-hand, and luckily, it is played in the third-person mode.

Why we chose it No game captures the scope of galactic warfare quite like Battlefront 2. From dogfights to ground battles, it’s pure Star Wars magic.

The world is developed beautifully, and the game is a sight for sore eyes. Combine that with its epic plot and phenomenal gunplay with smooth mobility, it provides an experience that’s easy to get lost in. I’m a big fan of its world and deep lore, and it’s a true masterpiece.

My Verdict: Visually stunning and endlessly epic. A must-play for any fan of the galaxy far, far away.

21. PUBG: Battlegrounds [Best Third-Person Battle Royale Shooter for Competitive Play]

Our Score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Online battle royale third-person shooter Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, mobile Year of release 2017 Creator/s PUBG Studio / Krafton Average playtime Endless (multiplayer) Best for Competitive players seeking skill-based survival gameplay What I liked Realistic gunplay, tension, and rewarding victories

PUBG is a fantastic battle royale game that doesn’t require too much introduction. Gaining millions of players during the pandemic, PUBG quickly rose to the ranks as one of the most played online games of this era. The gunplay in PUBG is quite decent and you need serious skills to survive.

Why we chose it

PUBG redefined competitive shooters and introduced millions to the thrill of the battle royale genre. Its tension and realism are unmatched.

To earn yourself a chicken dinner, you’ll have to develop serious survival instincts and unmatched shooting skills. Moreover, PUBG receives regular updates and boasts millions of daily players. Now that it’s free-to-play on PC, there’s no reason to hesitate – grab it and jump into the action.

My Verdict: A survival classic. Every match tells a new story, and every victory feels earned – still one of the best third-person shooter games ever made.

