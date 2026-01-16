12 Best Multiplayer Games: What to Play in 2026

If you’re trying to find the best multiplayer games to pick up right now, this list has exactly what you need. There’s a ton out there, and not all of them are worth your time.

That’s why I’ve compiled the best picks for all types of gamers; no matter if you’re craving chill co-op fun, intense ranked matches, or cross-platform games to play with friends. Multiplayer gaming is about competition as much as it is about chaotic moments and clutch plays.

I’ve looked beyond popularity when picking these titles. Let’s see what’s genuinely worth your time; it’s time to join the hype.

Our Top Picks for The Best Multiplayer Games

What’s worth playing next? There are a lot of multiplayer games across all platforms, PC, and mobile. But only the best made it to this list. Here are the top ten contenders:

Fortnite (2017) – A battle royale. Build, shoot, survive. Its constant updates and full cross-play keep the game fresh for over 400 million players. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) – Tactical FPS action from the iconic CoD franchise. Sharp gunplay and strategic team modes make it a must-play for competitive shooter fans. Minecraft (2009) – A limitless digital world where human creativity thrives. With over 300 million copies sold, it remains one of the most beloved multiplayer experiences ever.

There are 12 titles on this entire list, so keep reading. I’ll also be including recommendations for cherry-on-cake multiplayer titles for Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile.

12 Best Multiplayer Games Worth Your Time

What makes a multiplayer game great? Balanced gameplay for casual and competitive players, cross-platform accessibility, rewarding progression with unlockables and updates, and an active community. These are exactly what I looked for when making this list. Here’s the full breakdown of each game.

1. Fortnite [Best Battle Royale for Social Play]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nitendo Switch, Mobile Year of release 2017 Creator/s Epic Games Average playtime Endless (live service) Best for Social gamers who want cross-platform battle royale fun

Even though Fortnite isn’t perfect, it’s still one of the best battle royale games I’ve played. It masterfully mixes fast-paced action with creative building. You can jump into matches feeling energized, especially when you’ve played it long enough. The consistently evolving gameplay keeps your attention, and it offers just the right balance of casual fun and competitive thrills. It’s perfect for casual gamers and competitive ones.

One downside is that the learning curve can put off newcomers. Early matches and gameplay will feel brutal, but you can still enjoy the challenge despite the occasional setbacks. Epic Games sustains an active community of over 400 million registered gamers. You know you’ll be playing with a lot of people.

My Verdict: Fortnite remains the king of social battle royales. If you want a game that’s constantly evolving and easy to jump into with friends, this is it.

2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare [Best FPS for Tactical Team Play]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox Year of release 2019 Creator/s Infinity Ward, Activision Average playtime 20-30 hours (campaign), endless (multiplayer) Best for Tactical FPS fans who enjoy team-based competitive play

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare stands out as an MMO FPS I’ve experienced. Enjoy tactical combat in a realistic game world (no surprise there). Dive into matches where strategy and some solid team co-op are needed. Battles offer intense moments, crisp gunplay, and more. I liked that the devs tried to balance accessible entries for new players and deep mechanics for hardcore gamers.

The game’s campaigns and multiplayer modes are pretty nice as well. Packed with a lot of action. One drawback is that you have to rely heavily on grinding for unlocks. That can get a bit annoying. Despite that, the game is excellent. It sold over 30 million copies, which shows its popularity is undeniable. For further insights, check out the best FPS games, and I highly recommend playing one of them today.

My Verdict: Modern Warfare provides the tactical FPS experience CoD fans crave. The grind can be tedious, but the gunplay and team coordination make it worth every match.

3. Minecraft [Best Survival Game for Creative Adventures]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, PS3, PS Vita, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Mobile Year of release 2011 Creator/s Mojang Studios Average playtime Endless (sandbox) Best for Creative players who love building and survival adventures

Playing Minecraft always feels like embarking on a grand adventure in a limitless world. I love how this game, one of the best survival games, sparks creativity and fosters a unique connection with its blocky landscapes. I mean, seriously, I just saw a player make a colossal computer out of blocks. Every session feels like a personal quest for victory.

The game’s simple mechanics allow you to focus on the creative process, making it an experience every gamer can truly appreciate. One downside you could face is the slow early-game grind, which sometimes tests your patience before rewards emerge. Still, Minecraft’s charm endures with over 300 million copies sold. I keep coming back to improve my builds and explore new biomes.

Despite occasional monotony, I find creative freedom overwhelmingly satisfying. Minecraft is something else.

My Verdict: Minecraft is timeless. No matter if you’re building a castle or surviving your first night, the creative freedom here is unmatched. A must-play for any gamer.

4. Split Fiction [Best Co-Op Story Adventure]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2025 Creator/s Hazelight Studios Average playtime 15-20 hours Best for Duos who want a cinematic co-op story experience

From the creators of It Takes Two and A Way Out, Split Fiction brings another must-play co-op experience. You and a friend play as two writers, Mio and Zoe, who get trapped inside their own stories after a shady corporation hijacks their minds. One writes sci-fi, the other fantasy, and you’ll be jumping between both worlds constantly.

What makes Split Fiction special is how it forces genuine cooperation. You’re not just playing side by side; you’re solving puzzles, switching abilities, and pulling off moments that only work when both players are in sync. The genre-hopping keeps things fresh. One minute, you’re in a neon-lit cyberpunk city, the next, you’re battling dragons.

One minor gripe is that some puzzles feel a bit hand-holdy, but honestly, the pacing and variety more than make up for it. If you loved It Takes Two, this is Hazelight doing what they do best, again. Looking for more? Check out the best games like Split Fiction.

My Verdict: Split Fiction is co-op storytelling at its finest. Grab a friend and get ready for one of the most creative duo experiences out there.

5. Forza Horizon 5 [Best Racing Game for Open-World Thrills]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Year of release 2021 Creator/s Playground Games Average playtime 30-50 hours Best for Racing fans who want open-world thrills with friends

Racing in Forza Horizon 5 is an exhilarating experience that makes you want to win every race. This title is undoubtedly among the best racing games I’ve played. It beckons you to explore vast and stunning environments across Mexico. I love the freedom to customize cars and the thrill of competitive online events. The game strikes a good balance between casual fun and in-depth mechanics. It works for newbies and veterans.

One issue I encountered is the bloated progression system, where filler challenges sometimes slow my pace. Despite this, the expansive open world and frequent updates make the journey worthwhile. The game is exciting and extremely enjoyable. It makes you forget these minor drawbacks. If you’ve got a craving for adrenaline and competition, then this is a must-play for you and your friends.

My Verdict: Forza Horizon 5 is pure adrenaline on wheels. If you love racing through stunning open worlds with friends, this is the one to get.

6. Fall Guys [Best Party Game for Chaotic Fun]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Year of release 2020 Creator/s Mediatonic Average playtime Endless (party game) Best for Party gamers who want chaotic, lighthearted fun

I tried Fall Guys last weekend, and it instantly became my go-to for quick fun. Picture a bright, bouncy universe like if Mario Kart collided with Squid Game: you’re weaving through giant hammers and trying to survive each chaotic round. I could jump in with zero stress because the controls are so straightforward.

If you like a laugh more than high-level gaming, then Fall Guys is perfect. One downside I’ve noticed is the inconsistent matchmaking, which can kill the vibe when you just want a fair shot. Still, it’s a minor hiccup in an otherwise ridiculous romp. With over 50 million downloads shortly after launch, Fall Guys struck a chord with gamers craving lighthearted competition.

If you’re looking for a game night treat, this goofy brawler is going to make your squad’s night. It’s also a standout among the best Nintendo Switch games for party play.

My Verdict: Fall Guys is chaotic, goofy, and ridiculously fun. Perfect for game nights when you just want to laugh and not take things too seriously.

7. Warframe [Best Free-to-Play Space Ninja Action]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Mobile Year of release 2013 Creator/s Digital Extremes Average playtime 100+ hours Best for Free-to-play fans who enjoy deep customization and co-op missions

A while back, I jumped into Warframe expecting a standard free-to-play shooter, but it’s so much more. The fluid combat and parkour system kept me hooked, and the variety of Warframes means there’s something for every play style (a Warframe is kind of like an avatar).

If you’re the type who wants easy access to diverse load-outs, you’ll appreciate Warframe’s balanced approach to microtransactions. Casual folks can dip in for quick missions, while competitive players can chase high-level bosses. Cross-play support also helps unite different platforms together.

That said, the grind to unlock certain items can get repetitive if you’re short on patience. Digital Extremes reports over 50 million registered gamers, which keeps the community active and provides plenty of squads for big raids. Warframe’s depth always surprises me. Just brace yourself for a bit of farming now and then.

My Verdict: Warframe proves free-to-play can still be quality. The grind is real, but the fluid combat and endless customization keep pulling you back in.

8. Remnant II [Best Co-Op Soulslike Shooter]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Gunfire Games Average playtime 25-40 hours Best for Co-op players who love soulslike challenge and shooter mechanics

Enter twisted worlds in Remnant II. This sequel embraces the same co-op action as its predecessor but doubles down on die-hard bosses. So, get ready. If you enjoy a blend of shooter mechanics and soulslike difficulty, this game is worth a try. I suggest you check it out when you have the time, especially if you’re the type who wants deep builds and co-op synergy.

One issue you could encounter is the random map generation occasionally tossing you into tough sections too early. Still, Gearbox reported that it sold over one million units in the first four days, clearly showing it resonates with its audience. Remnant II isn’t really for casual gamers, but it can still be fun to try. It’s easily one of the best co-op games for players who thrive on challenge. If you live for punishing raids, then you’ll love it.

Remnant II has an abundance of punishing enemy setups that will undoubtedly test your patience.

My Verdict: Remnant II is for those who enjoy suffering with friends. Punishing but rewarding – if you love soulslike co-op, this one’s calling your name.

9. Helldivers 2 [Best Cooperative Alien-Blasting Mayhem]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s Arrowhead Game Studios Average playtime 30-50 hours Best for Co-op squads who thrive in chaotic alien-blasting mayhem

This remarkable space game brings back the joy of the first one. This sequel focuses on tactical co-op missions against swarms of alien threats. You need to power through with good teamwork. If you crave chaotic shooter action but want some strategy, then you’ll find it here.

The top-down perspective keeps things clear, so both casual players and hardcore fans can track the battlefield.

One significant annoyance is that clunky reload animations occasionally lock you in place, leaving you exposed to sudden attacks. However, the original Helldivers earned over 28,000 “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews on Steam so it’s no shock the sequel’s hype feels justified. Ultimately, Helldivers 2 ups the ante with more enemies, bigger explosions, and team synergy at the forefront.

If you’re up for bug hunts and boss fights, this game is poised to deliver on its promise of pure co-op mayhem/fun. It is exactly this type of engaging loop that gamers expect to see from the Best Multiplayer Game nominees Game Awards 2025.

My Verdict: Helldivers 2 is pure co-op chaos done right. Grab some friends, blast some aliens, and embrace the mayhem. Simple as that.

10. Street Fighter 6 [Best Competitive Fighting Experience]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Capcom Average playtime Endless (fighting game) Best for Competitive players who want deep fighting mechanics

I stepped into Street Fighter 6 expecting a solid update, but it seriously blew me away. The graphics are sharp, and the new mechanics let me experiment with combos like never before. If you’re hunting for that sweet taste of victory, this fighting game delivers. The skill ceiling is intense, but there’s also a beginner-friendly mode for newcomers.

One drawback I’ve run into is the occasional netcode hiccup, which can ruin combos if your connection isn’t great. I love that it caters to total newbies and seasoned pros alike. For instance, spamming Drive Impact might stun a casual opponent, but an experienced rival can parry it and chain it into a devastating punish.

Switching from Cammy’s lightning-quick footsies to Zangief’s earth-shaking grabs highlights how radically each character shifts your strategy. It’s no surprise it ranks among the best Street Fighter games in the franchise.

My Verdict: Street Fighter 6 is the fighting game to beat right now. Whether you’re a combo master or a button-masher, there’s a mode for you.

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, PS3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 Year of release 2013 Creator/s Rockstar Games Average playtime Endless (open-world sandbox) Best for Sandbox lovers who enjoy heists, races, and open-world chaos

I keep returning to Grand Theft Auto Online for that sandbox vibe. The variety is nearly limitless. I might be cruising through Los Santos in a stolen sports car or planning an elaborate heist with a few buddies. It’s that sweet spot between laid-back open-world exploration and heart-pounding missions. It lets different player types discover their groove.

If you’re into competition, jump into chaotic PvP arenas or test your mettle in custom races for kicks. One major frustration is how pricey high-end vehicles can be, pushing some players to grind or buy Shark Cards. However, Rockstar’s open-world juggernaut surpassed $6 billion in lifetime revenue, so fresh content keeps rolling out. I dig the variety of updates that stave off boredom. If you need cash fast, here’s how to make money in GTA 5.

You can mastermind a complex casino robbery or just troll around in free roam. Just stay alert for those tryhards in every public lobby.

My Verdict: GTA Online is a sandbox with endless possibilities. Heists, races, chaos — it’s all here. Just watch out for those griefers in public lobbies.

12. Apex Legends [Best High-Octane Battle Royale]

Our score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Mobile Year of release 2019 Creator/s Respawn Entertainment Average playtime Endless (live service) Best for Battle royale fans who enjoy hero-based squad tactics

Apex Legends is a blast to play thanks to hero-based squads that add unique abilities and synergy to the typical battle royale formula. The ping system helps you coordinate even if you don’t use voice chat, making it accessible for newcomers and veteran players alike.

If you’re a casual gamer, then you’ll appreciate how quickly you can pick up each Legend’s style and jump into matches without feeling overwhelmed. For competitive types, the ranked mode offers a chance to climb the ladder and earn bragging rights. The game also has a thriving Apex Legends esports scene if you want to go pro. Regular meta updates keep things fresh. One challenge many players face is the near-constant threat of third-party ambushes, which can abruptly end a heated battle if you’re not on guard.

Despite this frustration, the game has drawn over 100 million unique players, according to EA. Seasonal content drops regularly and introduces new Legends, weapons, and map changes. If you’re a solo queue warrior or a full-squad tactician. Overlook the drawbacks and you’ll quickly see the dynamo of a game it is.

My Verdict: Apex Legends brings hero-based tactics to battle royale brilliantly. The ping system alone makes it one of the most accessible squad shooters out there.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Multiplayer Games

Choosing the right multiplayer game depends on your play style, who you’re gaming with, and how much time you have. If you want competitive intensity, casual chaos, or deep co-op experiences, there’s a perfect game for you out there. Here’s how to decide which game suits you best:

For battle royale fans → Fortnite. Its constant updates, creative building mechanics, and full cross-play make it the most accessible and social battle royale out there.



Fortnite. Its constant updates, creative building mechanics, and full cross-play make it the most accessible and social battle royale out there. For tactical FPS players → Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Sharp gunplay, strategic team modes, and a massive player base bring the competitive shooter experience CoD is known for.



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Sharp gunplay, strategic team modes, and a massive player base bring the competitive shooter experience CoD is known for. For creative sandbox lovers → Minecraft. Limitless creativity, cross-platform play, and endless replayability make it a timeless multiplayer experience for all ages.



Minecraft. Limitless creativity, cross-platform play, and endless replayability make it a timeless multiplayer experience for all ages. For chaotic party nights → Fall Guys. Bright visuals, simple controls, and ridiculous obstacle courses make it the ultimate game for laughs with friends.



Fall Guys. Bright visuals, simple controls, and ridiculous obstacle courses make it the ultimate game for laughs with friends. For co-op challenge seekers → Remnant II or Helldivers 2. Both provide punishing but rewarding teamwork experiences, perfect for squads who thrive under pressure.

No matter your play style, competitive grinder, casual party gamer, or co-op enthusiast, the right multiplayer game will keep you coming back. Find what clicks with your crew, and you’ll have endless hours of fun ahead.

FAQs