14 Best Two-Player Switch Games in 2025 – Fun Time Guarantee

If you just got a Nintendo Switch or you’re hunting for a fresh co-op experience, knowing which games to grab can be tricky.

That’s why I’ve made this ultimate list of the best two-player Switch games, where you can dive into the chaos of a kitchen on fire, unravel the mystery of a haunted hotel, or build your own haunted hotel.

Every type of duo can find a Switch game that feels made for them. Couples, friends, parents, and even competitive players will find a perfect match. Ready to see which adventures deserve a spot on your console?

Let’s dive in and check out the games that truly shine.

Our Top Picks for Two-Player Nintendo Switch Games

Some games just click the second you start playing. They’re the games I always recommend first because they nail what makes local multiplayer fun: teamwork, laughs, and just the right amount of chaos. Here are five that stand out as the best two-player Switch games:

1. It Takes Two (2021) – A wildly imaginative co-op adventure where every level introduces fresh mechanics that demand teamwork. Clever puzzles, mini-games, and heartfelt storytelling make it one of the best duo experiences ever made.

2. Overcooked! All You Can Eat (2020) – A frantic party game where cooking quickly turns into hilarious chaos. Only sharp communication and perfect timing can save your kitchen from disaster.

3. Luigi’s Mansion 3 (2019) – Luigi and his gooey double, Gooigi, unravel puzzles and capture ghosts in a sprawling haunted hotel. Packed with charm, humor, and clever co-op design, it’s a spooky yet family-friendly adventure.

4. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (2021) – Team up with friends in vibrant, fast-paced 3D platforming levels bursting with creativity. Then take on Bowser’s Fury, a unique open-world challenge where Mario faces a towering, kaiju-sized Bowser.

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (2017) – The definitive kart racer with polished tracks, wild power-ups, and endless replayability. Fun for beginners and fiercely competitive for pros, it’s a party essential.

Not a shabby lineup, right? And that’s just the start. Keep scrolling to see the full list of the best two-player Switch games that make this console the go-to for co-op games and competitive play.

14 Best Two-Player Switch Games – Co-Op, Racing, and More

Alright, we’ve covered the highlights. Now let’s go deeper. Here’s the full breakdown of the best two-player Nintendo Switch games worth playing with a partner, from puzzle adventures to chaotic party hits.

How many of these top Switch titles have you already played?

1. It Takes Two [Best Narrative Co-Op Adventure]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Hazelight Studios (developer), Electronic Arts (publisher) Average playtime 12–15 hours Metacritic score 88 (Nintendo Switch)

It Takes Two is the definition of a true co-op game. You can’t even play it solo, as the entire design revolves around two players working together.

The story follows Cody and May, a couple turned into dolls, who must find their way back to their daughter. What makes it so special is how the gameplay keeps shifting: one level might have you solving puzzles with magnets, the next has you piloting a tiny plane while your partner shoots enemies.

And visually, it’s colorful and playful, but the narrative sneaks in some surprisingly heartfelt moments about close relationships.

Pro tip Many puzzles in It Takes Two demand precise coordination, so count-downs, “ready / go” signals, or agreeing who does what helps avoid mistakes.

Each stage demands coordination, quick thinking, and sometimes a good laugh when your timing goes wrong. That sense of equality makes it one of the best Nintendo Switch games for couples, friends, or even parents with kids.

My Verdict: No other Switch game blends story, puzzles, and teamwork quite like It Takes Two. If you’ve got a partner in crime, this is the one to play.



What do players say? IamNotFatIamChubby ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Me and my wife’s favorite coop game ever. Wish we had more games like these. Baby_Bubble_777 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ best co-op game ever, literally creates an invisible connection to whoever plays with you

2. Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Best Narrative Co-Op Adventure]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2020 Creator/s Ghost Town Games (developer), Team17 (publisher) Average playtime Endless replayability Metacritic score 81 (Nintendo Switch)

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is pure, unfiltered chaos in the best way possible. The premise is simple: you and your partner run a kitchen together, but working side by side quickly turns into shouting across the couch as fires break out and orders pile up.

This rendition of the game bundles the first two Overcooked games, polishes the visuals, and cranks up the insanity with all DLC content included.

Pro tip If the chaos feels overwhelming, try assigning up to two specific roles for each player. It keeps both players sharp and helps you gain confidence in every part of the gameplay.

This is one of those multiplayer games where communication is everything. Someone’s chopping onions, another’s washing dishes, and suddenly the floor is moving because the level itself wants you to fail.

It’s hectic, hilarious, and somehow highly addictive, especially when you’re playing with family or friends who don’t mind a little friendly shouts of despair. The cartoony art style keeps things light, so even when you burn a dish for the third time, it still feels like fun.

My Verdict: Overcooked! All You Can Eat is the perfect mix of frustration and laughter. For local multiplayer nights, there’s nothing else on Switch that delivers this kind of energy.

And if this brand of kitchen chaos hits the spot, you’ll probably enjoy more exciting games like Overcooked! for some teamwork-under-pressure mayhem.

What do players say? Matthew0393 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Chaotic and fun; we beat both games and the DLC—great co-op. curiousbee0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Loved it. We’ve beaten every DLC; still hilarious with friends.

3. Luigi’s Mansion 3 [Best Lighthearted Haunted Hotel Adventure]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Next Level Games (developer), Nintendo (publisher) Average playtime 12–15 hours Metacritic score 86 (Nintendo Switch)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a cozy yet clever adventure where you explore a towering haunted hotel packed with secrets.

Luigi takes the lead this time, vacuum in hand, as he hunts ghosts and solves creative puzzles. The real magic comes with Gooigi, a gooey green clone that a second player can control. Gooigi slips through grates, avoids spikes, and helps solve challenges that Luigi can’t handle alone.

Pro tip If you’re playing in co-op mode, let Gooigi scout ahead. He can slip through traps and reach areas Luigi can’t, making puzzle sections faster and way less frustrating.

The game is gorgeous to look at, with each hotel floor themed differently: one moment it’s a medieval castle, the next a movie studio.

It’s spooky but never too scary, making it one of the best family games on Nintendo Switch. The mix of slapstick humor and puzzle-solving keeps the story moving while always giving you something to giggle at.

My Verdict: If you’re after a lighthearted adventure packed with laughs and puzzles, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is easily one of the most entertaining co-op experiences on Switch.

What do players say? FarewellTransmissi0n ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Excellent for newcomers; with two people it’s easy and engaging. beelleey ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Worth it for co-op—we bought it to play together and loved it.

4. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury [Best Lighthearted Haunted Hotel Adventure]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, originally on Wii U Year of release 2021 Creator/s Nintendo (developer & publisher) Average playtime 15–20 hours Metacritic score 89 (Nintendo Switch)

Nintendo gave us a real treat with this version of Super Mario 3D World. Originally a Wii U release, the game shines brighter than ever on the Nintendo Switch, offering the iconic platforming game with smooth controls and bright, inventive levels.

You can run through the main story with up to four players, each choosing from playable characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad.

Then there’s Bowser’s Fury, a standalone adventure that flips the formula. Here, one player explores a semi-open world while the other player takes control of Bowser Jr. to offer support, attack enemies, and solve puzzles along the way.

It’s one of the most versatile platformer games around, and Bowser’s Fury alone deserves a spot among the boldest 3D platformer games Nintendo has ever made.

Pro tip As you progress through the world, you can gather stamps and place them in Snapshot Mode in both Super Mario 3D World and Bowser’s Fury to create fun scenes to share with friends and family.

My Verdict: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is perfect if you want a mix of party-style chaos and a fresh adventure you can replay with family members while swapping controllers.

What do players say? Swerdman55 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Bowser’s Fury feels different from the main game—in a good way. No-Seaweed-326 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ For two-player action, Bowser’s Fury is exactly what you want.

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Best Platformer Pack on Switch]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Nintendo (developer & publisher) Average playtime Endless replayability Metacritic score 92 (Nintendo Switch)

When you think of the best Nintendo Switch party games, Mario Kart is usually the first that comes to mind.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the definitive edition of Nintendo’s legendary racer, bringing together all the tracks, modes, and DLC from the Wii U version into one polished and pleasantly crazy package.

You pick from dozens of Mario and other famous franchise characters, grab power-ups, and throw shells to knock rivals off track. It’s pure chaos, and that’s why it’s fun. No wonder it’s still considered the king of racing games on Switch.

Pro tip Turn on “smart steering” if you’re playing with kids or someone new. It makes the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks way more forgiving and keeps the focus on the laughs.

And if you want the smoothest races possible, pairing it with a top-grade gaming monitor takes the experience up a notch.

What keeps people coming back is how flexible it is. You can play in split-screen with up to four players, jump into online multiplayer, or set up local races with friends.

It works whether you want a serious head-to-head showdown or just a lighthearted round, trying to drift around Rainbow Road without falling off.

My Verdict: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still the easiest way to spark competition and laughter in the same match. Few other titles make you want to compete again and again like this one.

What do players say? turners128 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Great online, great characters. Booster Course Pass is 100% worth it. Deadtoast15 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ My friends and family prefer it, faster paced and more engaging.

6. Stardew Valley [Best Relaxing Farming & Life Sim]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mobile Year of release 2016 Creator/s ConcernedApe (developer & publisher) Average playtime 80+ hours Metacritic score 87 (Nintendo Switch)

Few games give you the freedom that Stardew Valley does. At its core, it’s an engaging farming game, but once you start to play, you realize it’s also about fishing, mining, building friendships, and slowly shaping your own slice of paradise.

On the Nintendo Switch, it’s the perfect handheld escape for both long split-screen sessions and quick check-ins.

Pro tip Focus on high-profit crops in each Stardew Valley season. In Spring, prioritize planting cauliflowers and potatoes. Potatoes have a chance to yield extra crops, boosting your income. In Summer, consider blueberries, which produce multiple harvests.

Where it really shines is in its duo mode. Invite another player into your farm, and suddenly you’re dividing chores, planning crops as a team, and heading into the mines together. It’s the kind of multiplayer that feels laid-back instead of competitive (pure cozy gaming).

And if someone stood you up or you’d rather try going solo, the single player mode still delivers endless charm, letting you discover stories with villagers, festivals, and even a dungeon crawl or two.

My Verdict: Stardew Valley nails that feeling of enjoying life at your own pace, with just enough variety to keep things fresh, whether you’re one player or two.

What do players say? lanadelphox ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Stardew Valley is 100% worth the price… you can play at your own pace with short or long-term goals. Gahquandri ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Great crafting. Cool characters. Great and addicting gameplay. Fantastic music that adds to the vibe.

7. Minecraft [Best Sandbox for Creative Play]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Mobile Year of release 2011 (Switch: 2018) Creator/s Mojang Studios (developer), Xbox Game Studios (publisher) Average playtime Endless replayability Metacritic score 86 (Nintendo Switch)

The freedom Minecraft gives is unmatched, making it one of the most iconic sandbox games ever released. At first glance, it’s just blocks, but the more you play, the more it becomes whatever you want it to be.

Rough it out in the wild in survival mode, or build fancy castles and become a cartographer cat lady in creative mode. The blocky aesthetic might look simple, but the freedom it gives is unmatched.

Pro tip You can’t permanently increase your inventory size in Minecraft, but you can expand your carrying capacity with smart tools. Shulker Boxes, Ender Chests, and chest-equipped animals (like donkeys or llamas) let you carry far more items on the go.

On Nintendo Switch, you can team up with another player in local split-screen or jump into online modes with other players.

Want a challenge? Switch to survival mode, and suddenly every person in your party needs to think about food, monsters, and resources. The mix of creative and survival gameplay is what will keep it new and fresh for many years to come.

My Verdict: Minecraft has no real ending. You can build with a buddy, explore solo, or keep tweaking your world forever. It’s the kind of game that always pulls you back.

What do players say? Faislsonicmario ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ So good. And sooooooo much better than Bedrock edition… legacy version on Switch is fantastic. Gaserbo48 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Minecraft is general a good game but on Nintendo Switch the controls are quite difficult to learn, after you learn them it becomes easy.

8. Unravel Two [Best Heartfelt Duo Puzzle Journey]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2018 Creator/s Coldwood Interactive (developer), Electronic Arts (publisher) Average playtime 6–8 hours Metacritic score 77 (Nintendo Switch)

Not all co-op games have to be about chaos. Unravel Two slows things down with a heartfelt adventure where you guide two tiny Yarnys through a world that feels huge in comparison.

You and another player are literally tied together by a string, which means every jump, swing, and climb requires coordination.

Pro tip Unravel Two is designed to be forgiving. If a Yarny dies, you’ll respawn at the last checkpoint. This encourages experimentation and learning from mistakes without significant setbacks.

The gameplay mixes clever platforming with physics puzzles that often need creative thinking. One player might anchor the rope while the other player swings across a gap, or you’ll both need to time your moves to climb a wall together.

The hand-crafted visuals are stunning, full of little details that make forests, rivers, and rooftops feel like living spaces. It’s a relatively short game, but one that leaves a lasting impression with its themes of connection, resilience, and even a little sense of wonder.

My Verdict: If you want a break from loud party games, Unravel Two delivers a calm yet meaningful journey that’s best shared with someone close to you.

What do players say? reddituser mh76b0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The movement is fantastic for a 2D platformer and the levels are beautiful… difficulty ramps nicely for a beginner. reddituser 44† ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I absolutely ADORED this game… It was challenging, but the checkpoint spark means you don’t keep replaying from the start when you fail.

9. Moving Out [Best Couch Chaos]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2020 Creator/s SMG Studio, DevM Games (developers), Team17 (publisher) Average playtime 6–8 hours Metacritic score 78 (Nintendo Switch)

Of all co-op games on Switch, Moving Out might be the most ridiculous. You and your partner run a moving company, but this isn’t about carefully packing boxes. Instead, you’ll play by dragging couches through tight hallways, tossing TVs out of windows, and trying to load a truck before the timer runs out.

The ragdoll physics make even simple jobs unpredictable, so one wrong turn and suddenly the fridge is on top of your co-op partner.

Pro tip Don’t waste time trying to angle furniture through the door. Chucking stuff out the window is usually faster (and way funnier).

The cartoony visuals and slapstick gameplay keep things light, making it perfect for families or nights when you just want to laugh.

It’s especially fun with more people watching, since half the entertainment is seeing your disastrous “moving techniques.” There’s even an arcade-style feel, pushing you to beat your best times or compete with friends for bragging rights.

My Verdict: Moving Out is chaos wrapped in cardboard boxes. It’s a short but hilarious party game that proves even a bad mover can be a great gamer.

What do players say? reddituser mtqb98 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Bought the game and played for a bit… it’s not bad but I got bored real quick. reddituser ResetEra Smooth Moves ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Moving Out is an exciting and genuinely funny co-op experience, the writing is smart, the game is stylish and some stand out levels are brilliantly designed.

10. Cuphead [Best Hand-Drawn Co-Op Challenge]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2017 (Switch: 2019) Creator/s Studio MDHR (developer & publisher) Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 10–12 hours / Best for skilled players / Hand-drawn animation, tough boss battles Metacritic score 86 (Nintendo Switch)

Some games earn their reputation, and Cuphead is one of them. At first glance, it looks like an old-school cartoon, hand-drawn in that 1930s animation style. But once you play, you realize it’s a tough-as-nails run-and-gun challenge where every level pushes your reflexes to the limit.

Boss fights are the heart of the game: massive, creative, and always just a little unfair until you learn the patterns.

Pro tip Parrying is essential in Cuphead. Successfully executing a parry not only avoids damage but also fills your EX meter, allowing you to unleash powerful attacks.

Just be ready: this game doesn’t hold your hand. A friend of mine joked that beating a boss here feels better than finishing some full campaigns in other games. And honestly, that’s spot on, because every victory feels truly earned.

My Verdict: If you’re up for a real challenge, Cuphead is the perfect example of a game that makes frustration worth it. Tough, beautiful, and absolutely unforgettable.

What do players say? reddituser beo3xw ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ What a flawless port, nothing was lost in the conversion process… reddituser EU5EvB ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Difficulty is overblown, IMO. It’s hard, but not unfair.

11. Snipperclips [Best Quick & Clever Couch Game]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s SFB Games (developer), Nintendo (publisher) Average playtime 5–6 hours Metacritic score 80 (Nintendo Switch)

Sometimes the best games are the simplest. Snipperclips takes a straightforward idea (cut paper characters into shapes) and turns it into a laugh-out-loud co-op challenge.

You and a friend play as two goofy little cutouts, snipping each other into forms that fit whatever task the game throws at you: hitting a switch, carrying an object, or guiding something into place.

Pro tip If you get stuck, swap roles. Sometimes the easiest way to solve a tricky stage is to let the other player take over the snipping.

It’s quick to pick up, doesn’t overwhelm with menus, and works perfectly for couch co-op. It’s the kind of game where you start off quiet, but five minutes later, you’re both shouting directions and laughing at your mistakes.

My Verdict: Snipperclips is short, sweet, and endlessly creative. It’s the kind of co-op gem you keep coming back to when you want something light after heavier games like Mario or Cuphead.

What do players say? aroloki1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ So good to see that Nintendo stood behind these developers. I hope that their other creative ideas will get the deserved attention also thanks to the success of Snipperclips. samusaranx2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Love how much more clean and refined the final UI and overall look came out. I look forward to more from these devs.

12. Untitled Goose Game [Best Prank Simulator on Switch]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2019 Creator/s House House (developer), Panic (publisher) Average playtime 3–4 hours Metacritic score 81 (Nintendo Switch)

Few games make being a nuisance this fun. In Untitled Goose Game, you play as a goose whose only mission is to ruin everyone’s day.

Sneak into gardens, steal hats, trap people in phone booths, and of course, honk like there’s no tomorrow. The humor it’s the kind of slapstick that works whether you’re a kid or an adult.

Pro tip When you play co-op Untitled Goose Game, be sure to create distractions. One player can distract humans, while the other completes tasks.

If you play it with someone else, it’s twice the chaos, and you will inevitably both gang up to terrorize poor shopkeepers. It’s short, but every level feels like a comedy sketch waiting to happen. It’s basically a good Hitman game, but with geese.

My Verdict: Untitled Goose Game is silly, chaotic, and ends up being far more entertaining than you’d ever expect. It’s a great Switch game for kids and adults who enjoy fun. Try it once, and you’ll want to play it again and again.

What do players say? reddituser Colorgazer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s a small and silly game… the time you get out of it is absolutely delightful, I recommend it 100%. reddituser commandeertheairboat ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ My six year old just finished the game, and cried as the credits rolled… thank you, House House, for capturing the hearts of this household.

13. Rayman Legends [Best Rhythm-Infused Platformer]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2013 (Switch: 2017) Creator/s Ubisoft Montpellier (developer), Ubisoft (publisher) Average playtime 12–15 hours Metacritic score 91 (Nintendo Switch)

Sometimes you just want a game that feels like pure energy, and Rayman Legends nails it. This side-scrolling platformer throws you into colorful, hand-drawn stages where everything moves at a fast pace to incredibly engaging music.

You can play solo, but the real magic kicks in when friends join, thanks to seamless drop-in/drop-out co-op. Someone can grab a controller mid-level, and suddenly you’re racing side by side, slapping enemies, and sliding through wild set pieces.

Pro tip If you’re new, try the rhythm levels early. They teach timing better than any tutorial and make the rest of the game feel really smooth.

The rhythm-based stages are standouts. Imagine jumping and punching perfectly in sync with the music. The game’s momentum keeps you hooked, and every run feels like it leaves a new log of hilarious moments.

Compared to the best Mario games, this one leans more toward creativity and rhythm, almost like an action-packed board game brought to life.

My Verdict: Rayman Legends is a vibrant multiplayer experience that thrives on energy and style. It’s perfect for when you want to play something fast and immersive.

What do players say? hbic ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game just has so much content, it’s hard to put down. The controls are good on Switch. MyPhoneIsNotChinese ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The Nintendo Switch version of Legends feels like the “complete” version… every console exclusive character is here.

14. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope [Best Tactical RPG with Humor]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2012 Creator/s Ubisoft Milan & Ubisoft Paris (developers), Ubisoft (publisher) Average playtime 25–30 hours Metacritic score 86 (Nintendo Switch)

Not every Mario game is about jumping on platforms. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a really fun Nintendo Switch RPG with a tactical twist, combining characters from the Mushroom Kingdom with Ubisoft’s chaotic Rabbids.

Instead of running and stomping, you’re planning moves on a grid, flanking enemies, and pulling off combos that feel closer to a strategy board game than a traditional platformer, and even fans of the best stealth games can appreciate how much planning each move requires.

Pro tip Beyond combat in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, explore the environments to find collectibles like Battle Items, Planet Keys, and Memories. These items can be exchanged for upgrades, enhancing your duo’s capabilities.

The worlds are colorful and packed with secrets, giving you reasons to explore between battles. And the combat feels rewarding: each fight pushes you to experiment with new tactics, Sparks powers, and character pairings.

You might jump in for a quick mission, but the tactical combat and exploration keep pulling you back. It’s the kind of game where you’ll log hours without even realizing it.

My Verdict: If you and your gaming partner love strategy games but want something lighter than hardcore RPGs, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the perfect way to play tactics with personality and charm.

What do players say? Cythus ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Literally one of the best Switch games out there, and now one of my all-time favorites. sssLitchey ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Sparks was Rabbids, featuring Mario… I actually enjoyed it, but it is just a bog standard Ubisoft semi-open world game.

My Verdict on the Best Two-Player Switch Games

After checking out all of these incredible Switch titles, three stand out as absolute must-plays.

It Takes Two shines with its constant creativity and heartfelt story , the kind of game where you easily log hours.

, the kind of game where you easily log hours. Overcooked! All You Can Eat turns the kitchen into pure chaos , perfect when you want to play something wild.

, perfect when you want to play something wild. Luigi’s Mansion 3 nails the mix of humor and spooky charm, making every moment in its haunted hotel a blast.

These three cover different moods (heartfelt, wild, and spooky), so whatever vibe you’re chasing, you’ve got a winner here.

FAQs

What is the best two-player Switch game?

The best two-player Switch game is It Takes Two. Its constant variety and emotional story make it a standout when you want to play something truly creative. Every stage reinvents itself, so you never feel stuck doing the same task twice.

Is Switch good for couples?

Yes, the Nintendo Switch is great for couples. Games like It Takes Two, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Overcooked! All You Can Eat is perfect to play together, balancing teamwork, laughs, and light competition.

What are good two-player Switch games for kids?

Although It Takes Two is best for teens, games like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Luigi’s Mansion 3 are excellent for kids thanks to their colorful worlds and approachable gameplay.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is another family favorite, easy for beginners yet fun for experienced players.

Can you play 2 players with one Joy-Con?

Yes, you can play two-player games with just one pair of Joy-Cons, since each person can use a single one held sideways. You’ll still need at least two Joy-Cons in total, or hook up multiple controllers if that is more comfortable for you.

Does Switch have a local two-player mode?

Yes, the Nintendo Switch has plenty of local two-player modes. Games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Overcooked! All You Can Eat let you team up on the same console, while others like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Snipperclips are built around fun couch co-op play.