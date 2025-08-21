15 Must-Play Open-World RPGs of 2025 – Your Next Epic Adventure Awaits

The best open-world RPGs start to feel like second homes with every minute spent playing because there’s real comfort in returning to a world molded by your choices.

I have spent countless hours on these games –from shaping the story in Baldur’s Gate 3, battling for power in Dune: Awakening, and exploring Cyberpunk 2077’s neon-lit streets.

In this guide, I’ll share some open-world games – both timeless classics and recent hits, that are must-plays in 2025..

Our Top Picks for Open-World RPGs

In recent years, open-world games have taken over the gaming scene. They give players amazing freedom to explore huge worlds packed with adventure. I tested many games and gathered thoughts from friends and colleagues. Here are the best open-world RPGs and sandbox games that stand out.

Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023) – A revolutionary open-world RPG where every choice reshapes your journey through deep storytelling and tactical combat. Oh, and it’s on sale right now, so don’t sleep on it. Elden Ring (2022) – A masterclass in open-world design which blends brutal combat with awe-inspiring exploration in a world that rewards curiosity. It’s glorious, it’s terrifying, and yes – it’s on sale too. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)- A groundbreaking open-world RPG that weaves rich storytelling with meaningful choices in a living, breathing fantasy realm. Also on sale, by the way. Go, go, go. Dragon’s Dogma 2 (2024) – Dragons, deep combat, and a massive open world to conquer. This is a highly unique RPG that will pull you in like few others can. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (2025) – Experience the harsh life of the medieval world in an ultra-realistic RPG that will not leave any history adventure lover indifferent.

Think that’s impressive? There’s plenty more where that came from. Scroll down and get ready to find your next obsession.

15 Best open-world RPGs – Epic Journeys Without Boundaries

The best open-world RPGs have evolved, offering rich stories and diverse play styles. Elden Ring offers exploration, while Cyberpunk 2077 brings you to a lively Night City, and Starfield takes you through a vast cosmos. Each game has its own unique world to enjoy. Which of these unforgettable adventures have you completed or still plan to explore?

1. Baldur’s Gate 3 [Best open-world RPG for Storytelling Freedom and Consequence-Driven Depth]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, MacOS, PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S Year of release 2023 Developer Larian Studios Unique features Deep roleplaying mechanics, branching narrative with consequences, D&D 5e ruleset, rich in lore and character development

If you love open-world RPGs, Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of those games that gets what makes the genre special. At its core, it’s a turn-based adventure inspired by D&D where every choice matters. This includes simple actions like picking dialogue options or fighting enemies. It also covers more complex tasks, such as exploring the vast world.

The combat is tactical and in-depth, with a ton of different ways to approach it. You can use spells, stealth, and the environment to outsmart your foes. And the visuals? Stunning. Each place, from eerie dungeons to lush forests, feels designed with purpose.

What distinguishes Baldur’s Gate 3 from other games is the extent to which your decisions shape the game. The story reacts to everything you do, making each playthrough feel unique. Also, the writing is excellent. It features memorable characters, dark humour, and twists that will keep you engaged.

Why we chose it Very few RPGs let you shape the world so deeply, with choices that truly matter and storytelling that rivals the best in the genre.

This game is a dream for open-world fans. It offers freedom to explore and has D&D roots. These features add strategy and player choice, which few games can match. If you love open-world RPGs with rich stories where you can shape your own journey, you’ll remember Baldur’s Gate 3. And if you’re on the lookout for other top RPG games like Baldur’s Gate 3 to dive into after, there are several worthy contenders that capture a similar spirit of storytelling and exploration.

2. Elden Ring [Best open-world RPG for Breathtaking Discovery and Challenge]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Developer FromSoftware Unique features Seamless open-world exploration, great rune mechanics & dynamic weather system

From the moment you step into the Lands Between, you’re hit with this breathtaking world that feels alive in ways most games only dream of. Every swing of your sword, every dodge, every spell matters because combat is all about timing and strategy. The visuals are also absolutely beautiful – from the golden glow of the Erdtree to the nightmare wasteland of Caelid, every area has its own vibe, its own secrets, with its own dangers lurking around the corner. For those exploring similar RPG games like Elden Ring, few match this level of environmental storytelling and challenge.



What puts Elden Ring on my Mount Rushmore of open-world games is how it treats exploration. It’s just you, your curiosity, and a world that rewards you for wandering off the beaten path. You’ll stumble into hidden dungeons, face off against bosses that feel impossible at first (until they don’t), and uncover lore that’s as deep as it is mysterious. It’s more than just surviving, but mastering the world and carving your own path through it.

Why we chose it Brutal, beautiful, and utterly unforgettable gaming experience, and something every gamer must experience at least once.

For open-world RPG fans who somehow haven’t played this game yet, this is the game you’ve been waiting for. Elden Ring, as a game, respects you as a player. You’ll sneak into eerie ruins lit by ghostflame, and end up fighting a dragon you didn’t see coming. And if you die (and trust me, you will die), it never feels cheap. It’s fair, and it actually pushes you to pay attention to your next trial.

3. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [Best open-world RPG for Emotional Narrative Adventures]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Developer CD Projekt Red Unique features Rich romance lore, seamless open-world & dynamic story with multiple endings

I’ve spent hundreds of hours playing open-world RPGs, from Assassin’s Creed to Genshin Impact. Still, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt stands out as one of my best experiences in the genre. You play as Geralt of Rivia, a skilled monster hunter. He has two swords, a gravelly voice, and a surprisingly soft heart for romance. For players searching for similar top RPG games with romance options, this title sets a high bar with its deep character relationships and heartfelt storylines.



The combat may take some time to master, but it feels purposeful. You will dodge, parry, and cast magic signs. Also, you’ll prepare for battles by studying monster weaknesses and brewing potions.

I’ve played on PS5, and I can say the game looks amazing. Every place, from the war-torn swamps of Velen to the fairytale charm of Toussaint, shares its own tale. The stunning visuals and strong atmosphere show that the creators paid close attention to detail in their world-building.

Why we chose it Storytelling that cuts deeper than any sword, with even the smallest side quests offering a much deeper narrative than it may appear on the surface.

What truly captivated me after I first played the game was the character-driven story. It features layered quests and moral choices that add interesting depth. Characters felt like real people with authentic problems, motives, and pasts. Also, when you make a choice, you feel it.

Sometimes the consequences don’t show up until hours later, but they hit hard. For RPG fans who want rich characters, real choices, and a lively world, The Witcher 3 is perfect. It lets you shape your story, and that’s what makes it unforgettable.

4. Dragon’s Dogma 2 [Best open-world RPG for Active Combat and Creative Party-Building]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Developer Capcom Unique features Reactive open-world, class-driven battles, dual ending structure & hostile world rules

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a vocations (classes) system that’s deeper than in the first game. You can choose to rain arrows as an Archer, weave spells as a Mage, or create chaos as the new Trickster. The Trickster uses illusions to turn enemies against each other.

The Pawn system stands out as the game’s most unique feature. Your custom AI companion learns from your playstyle, then finds its way into other players’ worlds to gather knowledge and loot before returning to you wiser than before. It’s a clever twist on multiplayer that brings your party to life. Even if the AI can be a bit odd, like when a Pawn walks off a cliff during battle, it’s always hilarious.

Why we chose it Your party’s your weapon, the world’s your enemy, and every step is a fight to survive.

Nights are deadly, and limited fast travel means danger is everywhere. Wolves can drag you into the woods. If you wander into the wrong area too soon, you’ll need to run for your life. It feels wonky, and the camera feels like it’s against you sometimes, but even with all that, it’s still one of the best RPG games out there.

Be ready for a challenge and maybe wait for a patch or two.

5. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 [Best open-world RPG for Immersive Medieval Realism]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna Year of release 2025 Developer WarHorse Studios Unique features Hyper-Realistic Medieval Sim, next-gen swordplay, massive open-worlds & consequence-driven story

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 could be your next obsession. If you love games that feel like a beautiful recreation of the medieval era, this might be perfect for you. You play as Henry, a blacksmith’s son trying to survive in 15th-century Bohemia, and survival isn’t easy. Combat is a tough battle of timing, stamina, and direction. Players soon learn that it’s all about heavy hits. One wrong move can lead to death.

The scenes are breathtaking, with sunlight filtering through thick trees and armour gleaming with lifelike detail, making the medieval city in the game feel alive. Every system, right from swordplay to lockpicking, demands real skill, and the world feels alive in a way few RPGs achieve. NPCs remember your crimes, townsfolk react to your smell and the things they hear, and quests unfold with consequences.

Why we chose it You get to experience the Middle Ages – grit, bruises, and all.

If you enjoy open-world games and want an immersive RPG with medieval themes, deep stories, and real consequences, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will meet your needs. It’s a must-try for fans exploring the landscape of vast open-world games.

6. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered [Best open-world RPG for a Timeless Sandbox Reborn]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Developer Virtuous & Bethesda Game Studios Unique features Remastered timeless open-world, revamped combat animation & deep lore

Oblivion Remastered is like rediscovering your favorite book with a fresh set of eyes. This is the same beloved, unpredictable sandbox game you remember from 2006. The difference now is that it all looks incredible now with Unreal Engine 5. Visuals, lighting, shadows, and far-off landscapes have been completely reworked. Now, Cyrodiil’s forests shimmer, and its cities’ different locations feel vibrant. However, the NPCs still look hilariously cursed.

What makes Oblivion Remastered shine is the sheer freedom it gives you. You can follow the main quest or chase your own wild ideas. Its spellcrafting system remains a standout in modern RPGs, letting you create absurd effects like sending enemies fleeing at supersonic speed. While the old quirks, such as level scaling and repetitive Oblivion gates, are still here, quality-of-life upgrades like sprinting and a streamlined UI make it a more enjoyable way to experience the gameplay.

Why we chose it It’s a classic return, but it’s smoother and just as magical. Just don’t be fooled by the “Remastered” in its title because, as far as most gamers are concerned, it’s a lot closer to a remake, and you’ll need a good gaming PC to run it smoothly.

Bethesda didn’t fix everything in the Elder Scrolls IV, but they’ve tidied up enough to keep it fun and playable. The quirky charm of the original remains intact. It’s also got Skyrim’s sense of adventure with deeper RPG systems and some of Bethesda’s best quest writing. If you enjoy open-world RPGs with surprises and meaningful choices, Oblivion Remastered is worth exploring. It’s chaotic, creative, and full of nostalgia.

7. Monster Hunter Wilds [Best open-world RPG for Cooperative Ecological Battles]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Developer Capcom Unique features Cross-Platform Co-Op, mounted combat & seamless open-world with dynamic weather

After hours of exploring huge worlds and joining in wild co-op battles, I thought I knew what to expect from a Monster Hunter game, but this one surprised me pleasantly.

The main gameplay is still about defeating huge monsters, but the loops are smoother now. You no longer retreat to town after every hunt, and everything you need to craft, cook, and regroup is all right there with you in the wild.

The change between zones is stunning. The reactive ecosystem, with shifting weather, monster migrations, and changing terrain, makes the world feel alive. Here, the environment plays a key role in the battle. Fighting in a desert that becomes a lightning storm and then a blooming field? Wild.

Why we chose it What could be more challenging than battling colossal beasts in worlds that breathe?

Some reviews say the game isn’t very challenging. But if you want the adventure, exploration, and to team up with friends, Wilds offers a fun, vibrant co-op experience. It captures that Monster Hunter feel and is easy to enjoy.

8. Starfield [Best open-world RPG for Limitless Space Exploration]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer Bethesda Game Studios Unique features Massive space exploration sandbox, spaceship customization, factions with political intrigue & sci-fi driven game world

If you’re familiar with either the Skyrim or Fallout series, Starfield feels like stepping into familiar territory, only this time, in a distant sci-fi future of an open-world game.

At its core, this is classic Bethesda RPG action where you’ll get to loot abandoned bases, interact with NPCs, and gradually turn your starter ship into a space cruiser. But where Starfield shines is in its sheer scope, with over 1,000 planets that you’re free to explore, each with its own hidden stories and side quests. Among other most immersive sci-fi games, Starfield stands out for delivering vast exploration and rich narrative depth.

Why we chose it A galaxy of stories with you as an endless explorer is beyond exciting. Just make sure to play it with a solid gaming monitor so that you don’t miss out on the beauty of all of those thousands of different worlds.

The faction questlines feel like some of Bethesda‘s best writing in years, especially the Crimson Fleet storyline that lets you go full Firefly. The cities are jaw-dropping. New Atlantis, Neon, and Akila each feel like distinct living hubs. If you enjoy open-world RPGs, Starfield offers the depth, freedom, and wonder you want. So set course and explore away!

9. Dune: Awakening [Best open-world RPG for Harsh-Sand Survival with Intrigue]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC(Windows & Linux), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Year of release 2025 Developer Funcom Unique features PvP Deep Desert zone, Survival MMO, dynamic sandbox story, alternate story from other forms of media

As a huge fan and consumer of all forms of Dune media, it’ll be hard to review this without any form of personal bias. Dune: Awakening feels like a game focused on politics, set in a harsh desert survival nightmare. The plotlines are familiar in your usual scavenge, craft, and build, but with a brutal Dune twist. For players exploring RPGs with elements that you would usually find in the greatest survival games, the Dune: Awakening title stands out with its intense player-driven politics and unforgiving world.

Dune: Awakening stands out to me for two reasons: its interesting political depth and a story that diverges from the books, movies, and TV shows. While playing Dune, you have to scheme to survive. Join factions, trade spice (the most valuable resource), and manipulate councils to gain power.

This open-world game feels truly alive, with player-driven politics, where guilds clash over territory and alliances shift like desert winds. Its open world is vast and oppressive, with towering rock formations, hidden caves, and wrecked ships to loot only if you can survive the journey.

Why we chose it Few games blend survival, exploration, and power struggles this seamlessly.

For open-world RPG fans, this is a unique blend of survival grit with high stakes, as Arrakis is brutal and doesn’t forgive mistakes.

10. Cyberpunk 2077 [Best open-world RPG for Neon-Soaked Urban Immersion]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2020 Developer CD Projekt Red Unique features Futuristic style, flexible game systems & hacking focused gameplay

I personally felt like Cyberpunk 2077 was rushed when it was initially released in 2020, but after the patches, the game has definitely become one of the most immersive open-world RPGs ever made. This neon-themed dystopian world finally lives up to the expectation of the futuristic playground we were initially promised.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a super cool action RPG game. You play as V, a mercenary. You climb the criminal underworld using gunfights, hacking, and cybernetic upgrades. The skill trees and cyberware system let you craft a truly unique playstyle, from glass-cannon net runner to unstoppable cybernetic tank.

My favourite part of Cyberpunk 2077 is Night City itself. It’s a metropolis that is jaw-dropping, packed with stories to be explored in every alley. The writing shines brightest in its side quests, which feel like they rival the main story with their emotional depth.

Why we chose it Lose yourself in a sprawling city where every neon light hides a story and every choice shapes your legend.

For open-world fans, Night City now feels alive. The revamped AI, improved police chases, and dynamic events make exploration rewarding. If you want an RPG with style and one of gaming’s most breathtaking cities, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally worth your time.

11. Red Dead Redemption 2 [Best open-world RPG for Western Storytelling Excellence]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2020 Developer RockStar Games Unique features Immersive realism, cinematic gunplay, Survival mechanics & interactive world detail

If you’ve ever dreamed of living as an outlaw in the dying days of the American frontier, Red Dead Redemption 2 helps take you through that fantasy.

As the protagonist Arthur Morgan, you’ll experience a game with one of the most realistic open-world mechanics ever created. You get to experience hunting that requires tracking and clean kills, horses need brushing and feeding, and your campmates react to how often you contribute.

Combat feels heavy and deliberate, with the Dead Eye system letting you slow time for cinematic shootouts. The visual style is nothing short of stunning, from snow-capped mountains to swampy bayous, all designed with obsessive attention to detail.

The emotional depth is impeccable as the Van der Linde gang’s story through the wild west is a tragedy about loyalty and change, with Arthur’s personal journey standing as one of gaming’s greatest character arcs.

Why we chose it Hunt, fight, and survive in the most realistic Western game with a massive open world that you’ll love to get lost in.

For open-world fans, this is the ultimate sandbox – you can choose to be an honorable gunslinger helping townsfolk or a vicious outlaw robbing trains, the choice is yours. The slow pace might test some players’ patience, but those who embrace the rhythm are sure to find an experience unlike any other.

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Wii U Year of release 2017 Developer Nintendo Unique features Narrative-Driven Sandbox, Innovative Physics and Chemistry System, Strong Environmental Storytelling

There are few games as limitless and unique as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, even when talking about the RPGs and open-world games. The game actually feels alive, as it’s brimming with beauty and mystery wherever you turn. Every area is packed with secrets waiting to be uncovered, and it’s always incredibly exciting to go after them.

Yet, the part that shines the most is its freedom. You can explore pretty much everything, taking on side quests, finding valuable resources, or just getting lost in the massive world. Climb mountains, glide over valleys, solve puzzles, and build the craziest things, whether to be used in traversing the world, battling enemies, or just for your own amusement.

Why we chose it It’s a very fairy-tale-like RPG adventure with near-unlimited freedom to explore and interact with the world however you see fit.

Even if it’s now a few years old, Breath of the Wild is undoubtedly still one of the best Switch 2 games out there, and if you love open-world RPGs, there’s almost no excuse good enough to justify missing out on it. So what are you waiting for?

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2015 Developer Bethesda Unique features Building and Crafting, V.A.T.S. Combat, and Unique Character Customization

For open-world RPG fans who love the vibe of post-apocalyptic dystopia, it would be hard to find a more perfect game than Fallout 4. Even though it takes place in a complete wasteland, the game’s world is not only massive but actually alive, filled with interesting locations to explore, from ruined cities to underground vaults.

Combat, with Fallout‘s trademark V.A.T.S. system, is super fun, and the customization options for weapons, settlements, and even your own character add a ton of depth. The main story is actually good, yet it’s incredibly easy to get sidetracked, whether you’re building settlements, helping people, or going on your own little mission.

Why we chose it It’s a highly immersive post-apocalyptic world full of both danger and various opportunities, all of which can lead to very interesting outcomes.

Fallout 4 is really an adventure that makes you feel like you’re truly part of its ruined world. If you love post-apocalyptic settings but would rather not have to live in one in real life, this is as close as it gets without stepping over that line, and honestly, it’s quite perfect.

And as a bonus, it’s a little older title, so you know you’ll be able to run it on pretty much any decent gaming laptop, even if it’s not top of the line.

14. The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition [Best open-world RPG for Witty Sci-Fi Role-Playing]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Developer Obsidian Entertainment Unique features First-Person Retro-Futuristic Sci-Fi RPG & Space Time Instability, Unique Companions

The Outer Worlds is really quite a gem among the RPG and open-world games alike. It may not be as limitless as some other picks on this list, but a little narrower focus field is exactly what makes the best parts of this game shine. It takes place in a huge, retro-futuristic cosmic colony in a distant solar system on the edge of the explored space. The game’s open world is a blend of gritty corporate control and space-faring adventure, all wrapped nicely in a very cleverly written satirical storytelling.

There is a ton to explore and choose from, with decisions that impact your story, your companions, and the whole colony alike. Each planet you visit offers a fresh batch of side quests, challenges, and surprises.

Why we chose it The Outer Worlds is a satirical retro-futuristic RPG that hits all the right notes and is perfect if you ever wanted to take the Fallout vibe and add space travel to it.

The Outer Worlds simply has a great balance between freedom and immersive narrative, which is incredibly satisfying. And while it may not be perfect, it’s a super fun experience worth having, especially with its long-awaited sequel right around the corner. So don’t wait and get yourself up to speed! It’s worth it.

15. Avowed [Best open-world RPG for Immersive First-Person Fantasy]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Developer Xbox Game Studios Average playtime/Best for/Unique features Semi-open-world design, faction-driven RPG, choice based game & dynamic spellplay

Avowed is the kind of game that reminds you why you fell in love with open-world games in the first place. This first-person fantasy adventure blends Obsidian’s legendary storytelling with fast-paced combat and vibrant, handcrafted zones.

This open-world game is filled with several dense, interconnected regions, each packed with secrets, side quests, and environmental puzzles that reward exploration. If you’re hunting for the best fantasy games that truly captivate with world-building and discovery, Avowed sits comfortably among the elite.

One thing that’s unique about Avowed is how deep the magic and story go. From casting black holes to deciding the fate of entire towns, Avowed lets you leave your mark. Dialogue choices actually matter, and there’s real weight behind the decisions you make.

Why we chose it Obsidian’s big swing with deep lore and magic that feels alive.

In a genre crowded with sandbox RPGs that often feel like being surface-level or needlessly complex, Avowed finds a balance that works. It’s not reinventing the RPG, but for fans of Pillars, Skyrim, The Outer Worlds, or even Hogwarts Legacy, it’s a damn good time.

FAQs

What is the best open-world RPG game?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is arguably the best open-world RPG due to its deep narrative, strategic combat, and player-driven choices. The game’s rich world, immersive characters, and intricate questlines set a new standard for RPGs.

What is the biggest open-world RPG?

Starfield is currently the biggest open-world RPG out there. With a vast universe filled with thousands of explorable planets, space stations, and deep RPG mechanics, it offers an unparalleled scale for exploration and adventure.

What is the difference between RPG and open-world?

RPGs focus on character progression, stats, and narrative choices, while open-world means non-linear exploration in a vast, interactive environment. It’s important to note that not all RPGs are open-world (e.g., Final Fantasy), and not all open-world games are RPGs (e.g., Grand Theft Auto). Some, like Elden Ring, blend both.