5 Best Mafia Games in 2025 to Rule the Underworld

Grab your Tommy guns, boys, we’re talking the best Mafia games!

Ah, the Mafia – Hollywood’s favorite outlaw family and a go-to muse for video game developers. Every game in the Mafia series presented something new, something different, and something we loved or hated about it.

The Mafia game series now has more than two decades under its belt, but even the first game is still worth playing, whether as an introduction to the series or for sheer nostalgia.

That said, I considered a lot of things that make all the games in the Mafia series great, from the original score to the frequency of traffic violations. So here’s all you need to know before joining the Mafia family.

5 Best Mafia Games Ranked

Every installment in the Mafia game series brings something unique. That has ensured the relevance of all titles in the series, even today.

And as much as I can’t decide between 1 and 2, they all can’t share the top spot. Find out which is the best, what makes them better than the rest, and everything else you need to know before grabbing a copy.

1. Mafia II [Best Mafia Game with Impressive Storytelling]

Year 2020 Developer Hangar 13 Platform Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Lead character Tommy Angelo

Ok, I mentioned that I couldn’t decide which Mafia game was my favorite, but man, I gotta give the first place to Mafia II. While it suffers a little from its length (it’s just so good you want more), it goes out with a bang.

It’s split into two eras, each with a distinct vibe and season. The first half is set in 1943, just before Christmas, with snow slowly covering the streets of Empire Bay as the story takes on increasingly darker turns. Meanwhile, the second half transports you to 1951, the boom of rebellious spirits and rock ‘n roll.

You play as Vito Scaletta, a nobody who goes from war to prison to war again, against the criminal organizations pulling the strings of Empire Bay.

If you love movies like The Godfather, Goodfellas, and Once Upon a Time in America, then Mafia II will hit the spot!

2. Mafia: Definitive Edition [Best Mafia Game for Newbies and Enthusiasts]

Year 2010 Developer 2K Czech Platform Windows, Mac, PS3, Xbox 360 Lead character Vito Scaletta

Coming right on the heels of Mafia II, Mafia: Definitive Edition is the full-on remake of the classic Mafia game released back in 2001.

The Definitive Edition retains much of the first game’s original story and does everything Mafia II does. You play as taxi driver Tommy Angelo, who turned up in the wrong place at the right time. The game rides high on all the classic Mafia tropes: friendship, brotherhood, violence, and betrayal.

Remade from the ground up, the game boasts insane visuals as Lost Heaven looms above you in all its 4K UHD glory and welcomes new players and returning veterans with modernized controls and gameplay mechanics.

Seriously, pick this one up, and experience Tommy’s riveting tale in the dog-eat-dog world.

3. Mafia [Best Mafia Game for the Nostalgia]

Year 2002 Developer Illusion Softworks Platform Windows, PS2, Xbox Lead character Tommy Angelo

If you want to go down memory lane a bit and see where it all started, I recommend exploring the beautiful and authentic city of Lost Heaven in the first Mafia game.

If you’re new to the series, you might think it’s not worth playing since you’ll get the same experience on the Definitive Edition anyway. That’s one way to look at it, but you should know that some of the dialogue and locations from this first title have been changed in the remake.

For me, playing this version made me appreciate the changes and growth of this series even more. Some of the biggest things you’ll notice on this one are the aged graphics and not-so-improved game physics. Beyond that, though, I’m surprised at how well the original game still plays on PC today.

On the downside, remember that you’re still limited when it comes to stuff like swimming, and the extensive map doesn’t leave you much to do. If that’s not a dealbreaker for you, then you should follow the original Tommy Angelo around as he finds himself wrapped up in the Chicago-inspired crime city.

4. Mafia III [Best Mafia Game for Broader Storylines]

Year 2016 Developer Hangar 13 Platform PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Mac Lead character Lincoln Clay

Mafia III might have received mixed reviews and differing opinions, but it never failed on the story. That’s one of the core strengths of this third installment in the Mafia trilogy.

I also liked the many licensed soundtracks from the era in which this game was set. When playing for hours and a soundtrack comes on over the radio, I’m always surprised at how the game’s developers pulled off this much era-appropriate music.

I also like that Mafia III improves on Mafia II a bit with a more extended gameplay. One way it does so is by introducing some interesting side quests underneath the main story – such as a bank heist and the resulting escape attempt.

In line with the main story, I’m also a fan of different angles like assigning conquered territories to your lieutenants. On top of that, there’s the intrigue of always managing your lieutenants right, lest they turn on you.

That said, I don’t recommend this title for players who are looking for something similar to the GTA games series or Saints Row. The gameplay can feel a bit repetitive (in terms of mission type and execution), and the open world isn’t extensively developed outside the missions.

5. L.A. Noire [Best Mafia-Like Game]

Year 2011 Developer Team Bondi Platforms Windows, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Lead Character Cole Phelps

The Mafia games have one collective fault – there are too few of them. Fortunately, there are other similar single player games that you might just fall in love with.

That’s right, I’m talking about none other than L.A. Noire. And yes, I know, it’s one of the best detective games, but it’s not quite Mafia, is it? Well, bear with me, because this masterpiece actually shares very many similar qualities with our beloved franchise.

Similarly to Vito Scaletta, the main protagonist, Cole Phelps, is a World War II veteran who returns to society after his service. And like Tommy Angelo, who was first nothing but a driver, he starts off at the bottom as a simple patrolman and climbs through the police department bureau, case by case.

It’s a semi-linear story set in the atmospheric 1940s Los Angeles, and it’s absolutely glorious. The narrative is incredibly strong, the action is tasteful, and the whole game plays out almost like a noir movie. Trust me, you don’t want to miss out on this legend, especially if you loved the first two Mafia games or their Definitive Editions.

FAQs

What is the best Mafia game in the series?

The best Mafia game in the series is Mafia II. It stands out as a fan-favorite, known for its memorable characters and immersive 1940s-50s setting. Its tangled plot, following Vito Scaletta’s rise through the criminal underworld, solidifies its place as a genre classic.

What games are similar to Mafia games?

Other open-world genre video games like GTA San Andreas are very close. You can also explore open-world games like Saints Row with more robust maps, equally impressive dialogues, and some more action-packed sequences.