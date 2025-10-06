16 Best Open-World Games on Xbox 2025 – Epic Worlds Await

The best open-world games on Xbox prove that sometimes, you don’t need a plan – you just need a map, a mission, and maybe a stolen vehicle. This article gathers 16 standout titles for 2025, blending celebrated hits with exciting upcoming releases.

You’ll visit sweeping fantasy landscapes, vibrant cities, and uncharted galaxies, each offering freedom and rich stories. No matter if you’re new to open worlds or a seasoned explorer looking for fresh horizons, these games promise hours of discovery. Dive in and find the next Xbox world you want to call home.

Our Top Picks for Open-World Games on Xbox

Before I dive into the full list, here are three standout games that define the genre. Each offers a different flavour of open‑world fun and reflects what makes the Xbox library so diverse. As an avid explorer who’s logged hundreds of hours in these worlds, I’ve highlighted a handful of titles that I consider must‑plays.

Elden Ring (2022) – FromSoftware’s game pushes the boundaries of world design. Its colossal fantasy realm encourages free‑form exploration and secrets at every turn. A deep combat system and a haunting, interconnected world make it my go‑to recommendation. Forza Horizon 5 (2021) – This vibrant racer turns Mexico into a vast playground, feeling almost like real life. With hundreds of cars, dynamic seasons, and endless events, it’s the perfect game to boot up when I want a laid‑back, open‑world experience. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015) – Geralt’s adventure remains an open‑world gold standard. The game’s side quests feel as meaningful as the main story, and the world’s folklore‑inspired creatures and villages feel alive.

Those are just the highlights. Keep reading to discover the full line‑up of the best open-world games on Xbox, including upcoming releases that promise to redefine the genre.

16 Best Open-World Games on Xbox – Epic Adventures Across Diverse Worlds

Ready to see the complete list of games that make the Xbox a paradise for open‑world fans? How many of these best open-world Xbox games have you played?

1. Elden Ring [Best Overall Open‑World RPG]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of Release 2022 Creator/s FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment Average Playtime ~55–65 hours (main story + extras) Metacritic Score 96

Elden Ring places you in the Lands Between, a realm shattered by the destruction of the Elden Ring. You’re free to ride your spectral steed, Torrent, through sprawling fields, toxic swamps, and underground cities.

Combat blends precise swordplay, magic, and stealth, making it one of the definitive action RPG games. The world’s six main areas are littered with catacombs, castles, and optional bosses. Co‑op summons allow you to bring friends to tough fights or invade other players for duels.

Pro tip Level up Vigor early – the extra health makes surviving tough bosses and ambushes far easier, especially in the early hours.

Exploration is at the heart of Elden Ring’s design. Its open world is just what FromSoftware fans expect: punishing but deeply rewarding. Unlike traditional RPGs that funnel you down quest markers, this world rewards curiosity – a ruined tower might hide rare loot, a mysterious NPC may trigger an entire questline, and secret underground areas often reveal some of the game’s most memorable battles.

Final Verdict: Elden Ring represents the pinnacle of open‑world design. Its mix of freedom, lore, and challenging combat makes it a must‑own for any Xbox player.

2. Forza Horizon 5 [Best Open‑World Racing Game]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime ~25–30 hours (main story + extras) Metacritic Score 92

Set in a fictional version of Mexico, Forza Horizon 5 invites you to collect hundreds of cars and take part in festival events across desert canyons, tropical forests and ancient ruins. Seasons change weekly, changing the environment with dust storms, tropical downpours and lush greenery.

The EventLab allows you to design custom races or stunts, and Horizon Arcade offers mini‑games with friends. It’s often called one of the best racing games ever made, blending accessibility with depth.

The game is easy to get into but still has depth. New players can rely on assists and guided challenges, while experienced drivers can fine-tune their cars and take on tougher events. This way, everyone can enjoy the Horizon Festival at their own pace.

Pro tip If you’re new to the series, start by following the Horizon Adventure chapters to unlock new festival locations. This guided progression opens up the world gradually, making it less overwhelming and ensuring you experience every biome.

Beyond the races, Forza Horizon 5 thrives as a social experience. No matter if you’re teaming up in convoys, competing in seasonal challenges, or simply exploring with friends, the game encourages community interaction. Its vibrant map makes every drive an adventure, and regular content updates keep the experience fresh long after the credits roll.

Final Verdict: This game is pure fun. Its gorgeous world and flexible approach to races make it perfect for relaxed play sessions or competitive showdowns.

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC Year of Release 2015 Creator/s CD Projekt Red / CD Projekt Average Playtime ~50–55 hours (main story + extras) Metacritic Score 92

Geralt of Rivia travels across the Northern Realms searching for his adopted daughter, Ciri. You’ll chase beasts as a professional monster hunter, brew potions, wield steel and silver swords, and dive into political intrigue.

Side activities include horse races, boxing, and the addictive Gwent card game. The world exudes Slavic mythology and places like Novigrad and Skellige feel real, with complex NPCs and moral ambiguity.

Alongside Elder Scrolls, The Witcher 3 stands as a benchmark for open-world games and RPG storytelling. Its world is filled with meaningful choices. Even side quests can shift the tone of your journey, alter relationships, or influence the ending. This gives every decision more weight than in most RPGs.

Pro tip Invest in upgrading your Witcher gear sets instead of regular weapons – they scale well through the game and make Geralt far more effective in tougher fights.

Exploration is equally rewarding. From stumbling upon monster nests in the wild to uncovering ancient ruins, the game always has something new to surprise you. Its mix of atmosphere, lore, and gameplay keeps players coming back. The game remains one of the most visually stunning open-world titles ever made.

Final Verdict: Few games blend story and exploration as elegantly. If you haven’t yet experienced Geralt’s saga, give it a try.

4. Red Dead Redemption 2 [Best Western Sandbox]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Rockstar Games Average Playtime ~50–60 hours (main story + extras) Metacritic Score 97

Set in 1899, this prequel follows outlaw Arthur Morgan through a story of loyalty and betrayal. You’ll manage camp morale, plan robberies, and react to random events like ambushes and train heists.

The honor system changes how NPCs respond: help strangers or cause trouble, and you’ll see the consequences. Horses are partners that require care, and weather and wildlife systems add authenticity.

Pro tip Switch between first and third‑person views to soak in the world from new angles. I often used first person when riding through forests to appreciate the details.

The game’s world feels alive in every corner. From overhearing strangers’ conversations in towns to witnessing sudden events on the trail, Red Dead Redemption 2 makes exploration as engaging as its main story. Rockstar crafted one of the largest maps in gaming, from snowy peaks to sun-drenched plains.

Every detail, from the landscapes to the music, draws you deeper into the Old West. Even the smallest encounters can lead to unforgettable moments that stay with you long after you’ve finished playing. Review after review called it the best thing Rockstar has ever released. Its freedom and emergent detail make it a model sandbox game.

Final Verdict: Red Dead Redemption 2 is as close as games get to a living Western. Its emotional story and attention to detail make it indispensable.

5. State of Decay 2 [Best Zombie Survival Sandbox]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Undead Labs / Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime ~25–35 hours (main story + extras, with replay value) Metacritic Score 68

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, State of Decay 2 challenges you to lead a group of survivors. Instead of playing one hero, you manage an entire community – balancing resources, morale, and safety while scavenging for food, medicine, and weapons in towns crawling with zombies.

Every survivor matters. They have unique skills, traits, and even personalities that can shape the community. A single poor decision – like sending the wrong survivor on a risky supply run – can change the course of your playthrough.

Pro tip Build an infirmary early in your base. Infections spread fast, and having a steady place to heal keeps your survivors alive much longer.

The game thrives on its unpredictability. Random events, roving zombie hordes, and “freak” enemies like Juggernauts make every outing dangerous. Base-building adds another layer: choosing where to settle, expanding facilities, and defending against nightly attacks feels like true survival management.

What makes State of Decay 2 stand out is its mix of personal stories and large-scale choices. A survivor’s last stand can be heartbreaking, while securing resources for the group feels like a major victory.

Its blend of strategy, exploration, and real consequences creates a sandbox where tension never fades. It also holds a spot among the best survival horror games thanks to its mix of tension, base-building, and high-stakes choices.”

Final Verdict: State of Decay 2 is one of the most gripping zombie survival sandboxes available. Its community-driven gameplay and unpredictable world ensure no two stories play out the same.

6. Grand Theft Auto V [Best Crime Sandbox Classic]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2013 Creator/s Rockstar North / Rockstar Games Average Playtime ~30–35 hours (main story) / 75+ hours (completionist) Metacritic Score 97

GTA V drops you into Los Santos, a satirical take on Los Angeles, and the rural Blaine County. You switch between Michael, Franklin, and Trevor, each with unique abilities and storylines. Activities range from bank heists and street races to yoga, golf and investing in the stock market. The wanted system keeps things exciting: cause chaos, and the police will respond with escalating force.

The game’s storytelling stands out thanks to the interplay between its three protagonists. Each character offers a different perspective – Michael wrestles with family life, Franklin wants to rise above the streets, and Trevor thrives in pure chaos. Their stories intertwine in ways that create both drama and dark humor.

Pro tip Use the in‑game stock market to fund your mischief. Playing the missions that affect certain companies can yield big returns, giving you more cash for cars and properties.

Beyond the main campaign, GTA Online has kept the game thriving for over a decade. It offers services and businesses that give players nearly complete access to a living city. Even the in-game stock market reflects companies and their rises and falls. It remains one of the most expansive Xbox co-op games.

With new heists, vehicles, businesses, and events added regularly, the online world feels like a living city. No matter if you’re running criminal enterprises or just cruising with friends, the multiplayer mode offers endless replay value.

Final Verdict: Even a decade on, GTA V remains one of the most entertaining and content‑rich open worlds.

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, iPad Year of Release 2016 Creator/s Hello Games Average Playtime ~30–40 hours (main story) / 100+ hours (completionist & exploration) Metacritic Score 71

Launching to mixed reception, No Man’s Sky has blossomed into a feature‑rich sandbox. Players start with a small ship and must repair it by collecting resources.

You can warp between galaxies, discover and name planets, trade, fight pirates, and build sprawling bases. Base‑building extends to freighters and fleets, and updates have introduced VR support, living ships, and deep story arcs.

Pro tip Invest early in upgrading your Exosuit and Multi-Tool. Extra inventory space and better tools make resource gathering and survival far less stressful in the long run.

Over time, the game has evolved into one of the most ambitious exploration titles ever made. Massive free updates have added new content, multiplayer, survival mechanics, and new story-driven missions, ensuring there’s always something fresh to return to.

The beauty of No Man’s Sky lies in its unpredictability. One moment you’re charting a peaceful, lush world full of wildlife, and the next you’re caught in a space battle against pirate fleets. This balance of serenity and danger keeps exploration exciting.

Final Verdict: If you love space, exploration and crafting, this is an easy recommendation. Its massive world of galaxies and planets is a breath of fresh air for explorers.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Warhorse Studios / Deep Silver Average Playtime ~45–55 hours (main story + extras) Metacritic Score 84

This sequel continues Henry of Skalitz’s story in 1403 Bohemia. The sequel builds on the foundation of the original with two massive new regions, more intricate castles, and bustling towns filled with activity.

New systems allow you to charm or intimidate NPCs, while crossbows and primitive firearms add tactical depth to combat. As always, survival depends on eating, sleeping, and maintaining your gear, with your choices leaving lasting impacts on the world.

Pro tip Spend time mastering combat early. Timing, blocking, and stamina management will save your life in duels against armored knights.

Character interactions are richer than ever. NPCs respond dynamically to your decisions, and dialogue options influence not only quests but also long-term relationships. This makes role-playing feel more personal, immersive, and impactful.

Final Verdict: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II expands everything that made the first game unique. With deeper role-playing systems, an engrossing historical setting, and improved mechanics, it’s one of the standout RPGs of 2025.

9. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [Best Viking Sandbox RPG]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Ubisoft Montreal; Ubisoft Average Playtime ~60–80 hours (main story + extras, over 100 hours for completionists) Metacritic Score 84

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla puts you in the role of Eivor, a Viking warrior leading their clan to England. You’ll raid villages, expand your settlement, and explore a massive open world filled with political intrigue, Norse myths, and hidden secrets.

Unlike earlier entries, Valhalla emphasizes player choice. Dialogue, alliances, and decisions shape the world around you, and every raid or conquest feels like it strengthens your place in the new land.

Pro tip Focus on upgrading your settlement’s blacksmith and barracks early. They unlock powerful gear and new companions who make battles much easier.

The game balances action with role–playing elements. Brutal combat mixes axes, shields, and stealthy assassinations, while RPG mechanics let you upgrade skills and gear to match your playstyle. England’s diverse regions – from snowy mountains to lush countryside – make exploration rewarding, with mysteries, world events, and legendary beasts to hunt.

What makes Valhalla stand out is its blend of Viking culture and Assassin’s Creed tradition. Norse mythology intertwines with historical drama, creating a world that feels both authentic and epic. With constant updates and expansions, Valhalla became one of Ubisoft’s most ambitious sandbox RPGs.

Final Verdict: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an unforgettable Viking journey. Its mix of storytelling, exploration, and large-scale raids make it one of the strongest open-world RPGs of its generation.

10. Hogwarts Legacy [Best Wizarding World Exploration]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games Average Playtime ~35–40 hours (main story) / 70+ hours (completionist) Metacritic Score 83

Set in the 1800s Wizarding World, Hogwarts Legacy lets you create your own student and attend classes like Herbology and Defense Against the Dark Arts. Beyond the castle, you’ll soar on broomsticks, brew potions, tame fantastic beasts, and uncover dark secrets.

The open world includes Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and diverse biomes ranging from coastal cliffs to swamps. You can also learn unforgivable curses or become a hero, influencing how NPCs react to you.

Pro tip Invest time in side quests with classmates. They unlock unique spells and gear that can make the main story easier and deepen your connection to the world.

The game encourages exploration, with puzzles hidden in castle corridors and secrets tucked away in the wild. No matter if you’re sneaking into restricted areas or uncovering ancient magic, there’s always something new to discover.

Combat combines spell combos with defensive shields and dodges, making battles feel both fast and strategic. Experimenting with different spell loadouts keeps encounters fresh, whether you’re dueling dark wizards or facing magical beasts.

Final Verdict: For anyone who has dreamt of attending Hogwarts, this game is wish fulfillment.

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2015 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks Average Playtime ~30–35 hours (main story) / 100+ hours (completionist) Metacritic Score 84

Emerging from Vault 111, you navigate a ruined Boston known as the Commonwealth. Alongside the main quest to find your son, you’ll meet factions like the Brotherhood of Steel and the Minutemen, each offering different story paths.

The settlement and crafting systems encourage creativity: scrap junk to build towns, set up trading routes, and customise weapons and armour. They reinforce its place among classic survival games. VATS slows time to allow tactical targeting of enemies.

Pro tip Focus on upgrading your Intelligence and Charisma early. Extra experience and persuasive dialogue options open up new paths and make surviving the Commonwealth easier.

The world is full of hidden stories. Exploring old factories, subway tunnels, and abandoned homes often reveals notes, holotapes, or small details that add emotional weight to the wasteland. Every corner feels like it has a tale to tell.

Companions also play a major role, offering combat support and unique questlines. From Dogmeat’s loyal presence to Nick Valentine’s noir-style detective missions, each companion adds personality and gameplay variety.

Final Verdict: If you enjoy scavenging, crafting, and shaping the fate of wasteland communities, this is your game.

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC Year of Release 2011 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks Average Playtime ~35–40 hours (main story) / 200+ hours (completionist) Metacritic Score 94

Set during a civil war between the Empire and Stormcloaks, Skyrim casts you as the Dragonborn, a prophesied hero who can absorb dragon souls. The world is yours to explore: join guilds like the Dark Brotherhood, learn spells, craft weapons, or ignore the main story entirely.

Dragons appear at random, and every cave or fortress hides secrets. Skill progression is organic – use a skill to level it – and your actions shape your character and the world.

Pro tip Join the College of Winterhold early to unlock powerful spells. The mages’ quests complement the main story and provide a safe home base.

The game’s sense of discovery is unmatched. From stumbling into ancient ruins to finding hidden shouts atop snowy peaks, Skyrim rewards curiosity at every turn. Its dynamic quests and radiant AI guarantee no two adventures ever feel exactly the same.

Final Verdict: Skyrim remains a landmark in open‑world design. Its freedom and longevity are unmatched.

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2020 Creator/s CD Projekt Red / CD Projekt Average Playtime ~25–30 hours (main story) / 70+ hours (completionist) Metacritic Score 86 (Critic, PS5/PC after updates)

Set in the year 2077, you play as V, a mercenary seeking a chip that grants immortality. Night City consists of districts like Watson, Heywood, Pacifica and the Badlands outside city limits. It provides a neon-drenched sci-fi game world unlike any other.

You’ll hack, shoot and talk your way through missions, customise cyberware for enhanced abilities, and drive futuristic vehicles. The dynamic world features a day–night cycle and weather that changes NPC behaviour. The 2023 expansion, Phantom Liberty, adds the Dogtown district and improved police AI.

Pro tip Invest in upgrading your cyberdeck and quickhacks early. Strong hacking abilities let you control combat from a distance, disable enemies silently, and earn extra rewards from terminals.

The game’s strength lies in its narrative depth. Choices you make in dialogue and missions ripple across the story, shaping V’s journey and altering how characters perceive you. From tense corporate intrigue to quiet moments with companions, Cyberpunk blends action with meaningful role-playing.

Final Verdict: Fans of sci‑fi and branching storylines will find much to love here. With Phantom Liberty and major updates improving systems, Cyberpunk 2077 now delivers the immersive RPG experience that was originally promised.

14. Starfield [Best Space Exploration RPG]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks Average Playtime ~30–40 hours (main story) / 100+ hours (completionist) Metacritic Score 83

Bethesda’s first new IP in decades sends you to the Settled Systems. As a member of Constellation, you’ll explore planets in search of mysterious artefacts.

The game blends hand‑crafted story missions with procedurally generated landscapes; some planets are lush and inhabited, others barren and resource‑rich. Customise your ship by adjusting weapons, engines and shields, build outposts on worlds you like, and recruit companions with unique skills.

Pro tip Focus on upgrading your grav drive early. A better drive increases jump range, saving time when hopping between star systems and opening up more missions.

Exploration is the heart of Starfield. From charting unknown planets to uncovering alien life, the sheer scale of its universe makes each playthrough feel different. Coupled with deep role-playing systems and moral choices, the game encourages you to craft a journey that’s uniquely yours.

Final Verdict: Starfield gives space lovers a playground of unparalleled scale. With endless systems to explore and rich customization options, it captures the thrill of venturing into the unknown.

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2024 Creator/s GSC Game World Average Playtime ~35–45 hours (main story + extras) Metacritic Score 81

The long-awaited return to the Zone delivers a haunting mix of survival and horror. Built on Unreal Engine 5, Heart of Chornobyl presents a seamless 64 km² world where emissions, anomalies, and mutants strike without warning.

Every decision you make can alter the fate of factions and survivors, while survival mechanics keep the tension high – weapons degrade, resources run scarce, and you must eat, sleep, and manage radiation to stay alive.

Pro tip Always carry extra filters and repair kits. Survival depends as much on maintaining your gear as it does on your combat skills.

The atmosphere is oppressive and unpredictable. One moment you’re scavenging supplies in a crumbling factory, and the next you’re sprinting to safety as a deadly anomaly erupts nearby.

NPCs and rival stalkers add to the unpredictability, ensuring each journey through the Zone feels unique. Mod support and future multiplayer features are also planned, extending the game’s longevity.

Final Verdict: Few games create such a constant sense of dread and wonder as S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Every step in the Zone feels dangerous, every discovery meaningful – it’s a true survival experience that rewards courage and caution in equal measure.

16. Halo Infinite [Best Sci-Fi Sandbox Shooter]

Our Score 6.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2021 Creator/s 343 Industries; Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime ~20–25 hours (campaign), infinite for multiplayer Metacritic Score 80

Halo Infinite reimagines the classic Halo formula with an open-world twist. Playing as Master Chief, you explore the ring-shaped world of Zeta Halo, tackling missions, rescuing Marines, and uncovering secrets at your own pace. The freedom to take on objectives in any order makes it feel like a true sci-fi sandbox shooter.

Its new grappleshot adds vertical exploration and fast combat mobility, letting you zip across cliffs, hijack vehicles, and surprise enemies in creative ways. The mix of old-school Halo gunplay and modern freedom keeps every fight exciting.

Pro tip Upgrade your grappleshot as soon as possible. It makes travel faster, helps in boss fights, and opens hidden paths across Zeta Halo.

The campaign focuses on Master Chief’s bond with “The Weapon,” a new AI companion that replaces Cortana and deepens the story. The world is filled with UNSC outposts to reclaim, Banished strongholds to conquer, and plenty of collectibles to discover. Meanwhile, the free-to-play multiplayer keeps fans coming back with regular updates, maps, and modes. Its smooth gameplay and teamwork put it among the best Xbox multiplayer games available today.

With its wide combat arenas, rich visuals, and refined mechanics, Halo Infinite bridges classic Halo nostalgia with new-generation design. It’s both a return to form and a leap forward for the series.

Final Verdict: Halo Infinite is a bold step forward for the series. Its open-world design, fast combat, and emotional story create an experience that feels both new and familiar. Whether you play for the campaign or the multiplayer, it’s a must for any sci-fi fan.

My Overall Verdict

Every gamer approaches the open‑world genre differently. No matter your taste, this lineup represents some of the best Xbox games available, offering freedom, story, and unforgettable worlds. To help you pick your best starting point, here are my tailored recommendations:

For newcomers – Hogwarts Legacy. Its straightforward controls and familiar setting make it an approachable entry. You’ll enjoy a wonderfully explorable castle and surrounding highlands without overwhelming systems.

For RPG fans – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Deep quests, moral choices and a richly detailed fantasy world provide hundreds of hours of content. It’s an excellent example of narrative and gameplay working together.

For action enthusiasts – Red Dead Redemption 2. Stylish shooting, horseback chases and cinematic presentation create a memorable adventure through the Wild West.

For completionists – Skyrim. The sheer volume of quests, guilds and exploration guarantees you’ll never run out of things to do. Mod support on Xbox adds even more longevity.

For challenge seekers – Elden Ring. Its punishing combat, mysterious lore, and breathtaking open world reward patience and exploration, making it a defining action RPG experience.

FAQs

What is the best open-world game on Xbox?

The best open-world game on Xbox is Elden Ring. It often tops lists thanks to its immense world, challenging combat, and freedom of exploration. Some players might favour Red Dead Redemption 2 or The Witcher 3 for their narrative depth.

Are there any good open-world RPGs on Xbox?

Yes, the Xbox platform offers several excellent open‑world RPGs. Notable examples include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Skyrim, Cyberpunk 2077, and Starfield, each delivering different settings and gameplay styles.

Do any Xbox open-world games have split‑screen?

No, none of the major open-world games on Xbox currently support split-screen. Even titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite rely entirely on online multiplayer. The scale and technical complexity of open worlds make local split-screen difficult to implement on modern consoles.

What are some good recommendations for multiplayer open-world games on Xbox?

Great multiplayer open‑world games on Xbox include Grand Theft Auto V (GTA Online), No Man’s Sky with its co‑op exploration, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, which will add multiplayer post‑launch. Each provides shared adventures with friends.

What are open-world survival games on Xbox?

Open-world survival games on Xbox include State of Decay 2 and the upcoming State of Decay 3, No Man’s Sky (for space survival and crafting), and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, which blends survival horror with exploration.