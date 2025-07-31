7 Best PS5 Action Games to Play in 2025

When you talk about the best PS5 action games, you’re diving into a world where PlayStation 5’s immersive power is fully unleashed. PS5 is home to a wide selection of the best action games that take full advantage of the console’s unmatched power. From intense combat and cinematic storytelling to a vast open-world exploration, there’s something for every action gamer.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (2025) is an incredibly captivating game that combines active turn-based combat with vivid storytelling and gorgeous landscapes. God of War Ragnarök (2022) is an action masterpiece that blends brutal combat with deep, emotional storytelling. In this game, you control Kratos, who embarks on a journey through realms to prevent the end of the world. Astro Bot (2024) is a charming and innovative platformer that showcases the capabilities of the PlayStation 5 with creative level design and joyfully nostalgic gameplay.

Each of these games represents the pinnacle of action gaming on the PS5.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Xbox X/S, PC Year of Release 2025 Developer Indie Development Average Playtime 10-15 hours Best For Strategy, storytelling Unique Features Turn-based combat, narrative-driven decisions

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a visually immersive, atmospheric, and thought-provoking adventure that combines elements of tactical strategy, a spooky storyline, and elaborate exploration. It is set in a strikingly beautiful open world where the environment is filled with symbolic imagery and otherworldly forces. Players are tasked with leading a group of elite explorers, known as the Scriveners, on a dangerous journey to confront a mysterious force threatening the fabric of their world.

The game features gorgeous visuals that help bring to life an eerie, atmospheric environment where every single corner holds a secret and danger.

The vast, unexplored world has a sense of Star Wars-like mystery, where intergalactic forces are at play. The game’s objective is to reveal these secrets and face the unknown dangers by using strategy and combat.

The gameplay revolves around a unique, active turn-based combat system, where players need to think strategically and make decisions quickly. The game brings a fresh twist to action gameplay by providing a seamless blend between combat and exploration, while focusing on solving elaborate puzzles and battling foes in real-time combat sequences.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 brings the action genre to a new level with a fantastic fusion of eerie world-building, battle strategies, and real-time combat. The emphasis is put on visual storytelling, a tense atmosphere, and innovative gameplay, and this creates a fantastic balance for players who love thinking of different strategies, making on-the-spot-decitions and fast-paced gameplay.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, PC Year of Release 2022 Developer Santa Monica Studio Average Playtime 20-30 hours Best For Cinematic combat, emotional storytelling Unique Features Mythological adventure, seamless combat, environmental puzzles

In God of War Ragnarök, players set out on a dangerous journey with Kratos and his son, Atreus, navigating the Nine Realms that are on the edge of collapse. The goal is to prevent the coming of Ragnarök, which is the end of the world.

Atreus's journey includes challenges of fatherhood, as he confronts gods, monsters, and old enemies. The game blends a character-driven, elaborate narrative with intense melee combat and stunning world-building.

The core of the gameplay is rooted in visceral, weighty combat, where Kratos uses iconic weapons like the Leviathan Axe and the Blades of Chaos. Including Atreus as a playable character adds meaningful layers to the game by offering unique fighting mechanics and a strategic approach to battles.

The core of the gameplay is rooted in visceral, weighty combat, where Kratos uses iconic weapons like the Leviathan Axe and the Blades of Chaos.

God of War Ragnarök offers a beautiful blend of fast-paced, dramatic combat with a deeply emotional, character-driven storyline. It’s a mix of features that you can find in the best of the best action RPG games.

You can switch between the characters of Kratos and Atreus and enjoy varied and engaging gameplay while traversing Norse landscapes and mythological creatures that can jump at any time from any corner. Players will also have the chance to solve elaborate puzzles that test their combat and problem-solving skills.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5 Year of Release 2020 Developer Japan Studio Average Playtime 6–8 hours Best For Family-friendly action, platformer fans Unique Features DualSense controller integration, charming 3D platforming, fun character design

Astro Bot is a whimsical and creative 3D platformer where you play Astro, a small and adorable robot. Your goal is to navigate richly detailed and dreamlike worlds full of quirky obstacles and exhilarating challenges.

While not as intense as some of the other titles in this list, Astro Bot provides an enchanting, imaginative 3D platform adventure. It constantly appears in lists and rankings of the best action and adventure games.

With the PS5 DualSense controller, every action, be it jumping, dashing, or fighting enemies, is extra engaging. This controller provides haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which make the experience even more immersive and interactive.

The game has a delightful design, with its vibrant environment and intricate puzzles, which makes the experience even more enjoyable. It offers a perfect balance between entertainment and challenges.

Astro Bot is a perfect choice for gamers who seek a fun, action-packed platformer without the overwhelming intensity of combat-only games. The game’s inspired level design and innovative use of PS5 features bring an experience that feels refreshing, making it a perfect choice for action lovers looking for something challenging and entertaining. It’s a feel-good adventure that will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

For more platformers, check out our best platformer games list.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, Android, iOs Year of Release 2023 Developer Insomniac Games Average Playtime 20-25 hours Best For Open-world exploration, superhero combat Unique Features Dual Spider-Man gameplay, seamless city traversal, dynamic combat mechanics

Just as notable as the first three games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 continues the legacy of its first game and brings the iconic superhero experience to life in a boundless world. It is set in the dark ages of New York City’s underworld, and the players are allowed to switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales, each character coming with unique abilities and combat styles.

The game balances intense action that is always part of the best fighting games with character-driven storytelling. You can find yourself swinging through the skyline, jumping into challenging fights, or even solving intricate puzzles.

The combat found in Marvel Spider-Man 2 is exactly what you would expect from a Spider Man game, with acrobatic and smooth movements and dynamic traversal. As you navigate through a vast, intricate open world, you get to fight classic foes and new villains in exceptionally dramatic encounters that keep the tensions high and the gameplay thrilling.

For action fans, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a dream come true. This great game provides a smooth gaming experience thanks to its realistic, vast open world and action-packed experiences that set the bar high. You find yourself constantly in combat with someone, practicing superhero-style maneuvers, and from time to time even exploring hidden and mysterious parts of the city.

This game is equally enjoyable for people who are Spider-Man all-time fans or for someone who is new to the franchise and does not have a lot of background.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PC Year of Release 2021 Developer Insomniac Games Average Playtime 10-15 hours Best For Platforming enthusiasts, action & adventure games lovers Unique Features Dimension-hopping mechanics, innovative weapons, fast-paced combat

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a visually stunning, action-packed platforming game that brings something new to the action game world. This great game introduces dimension-hopping mechanics. Players take control of Ratchet, Clank, and Rivet as they go through different worlds and galaxies, fighting bizarre enemies, while also solving intricate puzzles.

The game offers fast-paced platforming and an exquisite collection of weaponry, which guarantees an exhilarating adventure that keeps players on the edges of their seats. The whole idea behind it is to explore intricately designed dimensions, each with its vibrant world, enemies, and challenges.

Players can switch between the characters of Ratchet and Rivet, both featuring special abilities and possessing an arsenal of dangerous weapons to use against foes. The ability to move between different dimensions gives you the chance to experience thrilling transitions between different environments and makes the fighting even more interesting.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a must for all thrill fans who like intense action with a creative twist. The smooth transition between dimensions, combined with stunning visuals and worlds crafted to the smallest detail, make this game stand out among PS5's best games.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2022 Developer Infinity Ward Average Playtime 10-15 hours (single-player) Best For Realistic military combat, multiplayer experience Unique Features Cinematic campaign, competitive multiplayer, Special Ops mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II offers intense, fast-paced military style action that keeps you on the edge of your seat with every mission and firefight. Players take the roles of elite soldiers, engaging in high-stakes operations across global locations. The story features a gripping narrative and the type of intensive combat that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

What makes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II so compelling is its realistic gunplay and authentic depiction of modern warfare. Every shot you take feels powerful, and each weapon looks more realistic than the other. The game excels at providing an authentic combat simulation with satisfying mechanics and beautifully designed maps that are always present in the best TPS games.

You can jump into the front line of a campaign or combat other players from around the world, experiencing heart-pounding thrill every step of the way.

For action enthusiasts who are drawn to merciless combat, sharp visuals, and gameplay variety, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is an all-around thrill. It's a great game that has something for everyone, no matter if you prefer fast-paced firefights, strategic gameplay, or co-op missions. It is the ultimate adrenaline rush for any action game fan.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PC Year of Release 2021 Developer Housemarque Average Playtime 10-15 hours Best For Sci-fi lovers, roguelike fans Unique Features Roguelike gameplay, procedural world generation, narrative-driven gameplay

Returnal is an intense sci-fi roguelike shooter that throws you into the boots of Selene, a space explorer who is stuck on a time loop on an ever-changing alien planet.

Your goal is to stay alive long enough for you to be able to reveal more of the planet's secrets and escape. Every time your character dies, you are thrown back to the beginning, and the world around you goes back to its initial state.

This type of gameplay, fused with intense combat against monstrous foes, creates a high-stakes atmosphere where every decision matters in this outstanding roguelike game. You’ll need to adapt to new environments, explore and seek powerful weapons, and learn from each failed attempt to survive longer.

Returnal isn’t for the faint of heart. It is a ruthless experience that requires focus, excellent reflexes, and resilience. The dynamic environment and hostile creatures keep you on your toes, while the continuous fear of having to start over from the beginning adds tension to every encounter. With sharp graphics and seamless combat mechanics, it’s a thrilling ride that will keep you hooked.

What is the best PS5 action game?

One of the best PS5 action games is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. While it blends turn-based RPG elements with real-time action mechanics, its fast-paced, reactive combat – featuring timed parries, dodges, and combos – offers a deeply satisfying and strategic action experience.

Are there any cross-platform action games on PS5?

Yes, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is one of the best games in the cross-platform category. It’s available on PS5, and it allows multiplayer gameplay across different consoles.