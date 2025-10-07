20 Best PS5 Exclusives in 2025 – Ultimate List

If you’ve been wondering what truly shows off the best PS5 exclusives, you’re in the right place. Sony’s latest console has become a powerhouse for exclusive games that can’t be matched on other PlayStation consoles or rival platforms.

From breathtaking action adventures to stylish RPGs and inventive platformers, these titles prove why owning a PS5 exclusive library is worth it. I’ve rounded up the 20 games that define this generation, the ones everyone talks about, stream, and recommend. While some of these titles are PlayStation console exclusives also available on PC, every one of them is built to shine brightest on PS5.

Our Picks for PS5 Exclusives

Some exclusive games stand out the moment you start playing. They’re the ones that prove what PlayStation Studios and top partners can do with Sony’s hardware: gorgeous worlds, clever gameplay, and the kind of polish that makes the PS5 feel special.



Here are the three best PS5 exclusives I’d recommend first:

Demon’s Souls (Remake) (2020) – A stunning remake of the cult classic. Incredible visuals, lightning-fast loading, and brutal challenge make Demon’s Souls the ultimate way to see what next-gen power feels like.

Returnal (2021) – A sci-fi roguelike with intense fights and eerie exploration. Smart use of haptic feedback keeps every shot and dodge feeling sharp as you learn from each run.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (2021) – Classic Ratchet and Clank adventure with instant rift travel that shows off the SSD. Bright visuals and playful combat make it pure fun.

Pretty great lineup to start, right? And it’s only the beginning. Keep scrolling to discover the full list that shows why these are some of the best games you can own.

20 Best PS5 Exclusives 2025 – Full Must-Play Lineup

Time to go beyond the highlights and dig into every title shaping the PS5 legacy. From the cinematic worlds built by Insomniac Games and Naughty Dog to daring new exclusives with unforgettable release date drops, this is the full lineup that makes Sony’s console special.



How many of these best PS5 exclusives and console-first releases have you played?

1. Demon’s Souls (Remake) [Best Hardcore Action RPG Challenge]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Soulslike Platforms PS5 Year of release 2020 Creator/s Bluepoint Games (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 25–60h Best for Players 16+ who love deep challenge and dark fantasy worlds What I liked Jaw-dropping visuals, near-instant loading, and an oppressive but rewarding world

Demon’s Souls (Remake) completely rebuilds the original game that launched the Soulslike genre. Boletaria’s haunting castles and nightmare bosses return with incredible lighting, 60 fps precision, and near-instant load times.

This was one of the first true console exclusives to flex the PS5’s power, from stunning detail to clever use of the DualSense.

Why we chose it Few titles feel this polished. The remake captures everything players loved (ruthless combat and eerie exploration) while modernizing visuals and gameplay so it still feels fresh in 2025.

It’s the game that shows how the “Soulslike” genre was born, and why this Demon’s Souls remake still tops every tier list, standing as one of the best games on PS5.

My Verdict: If you’re after a dark expedition with relentless challenge, Demon’s Souls remains one of the best games to show what your PS5 can really do. And it’s also among the top PS5 soulslike games.

What do players say?

u/EveryFrameIs ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Load times are super fast and the improved graphics blew me away. The whole world feels alive and haunting at the same time.

u/yegor211 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Demon’s Souls remake is easily the best-looking game on PS5 right now and runs incredibly smooth.

2. Returnal [Best Roguelike Sci-Fi Shooter]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person roguelike shooter Platforms PS5, PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Housemarque (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 20–50h Best for Players 16+ who want intense gunfights, mystery, and replayability What I liked Addictive loop of exploration and combat, cinematic atmosphere, incredible haptic feedback

Returnal throws you into an alien world as Selene, a lone astronaut trapped in a deadly time loop. Every run means exploring strange biomes, collecting temporary power-ups, and surviving unpredictable firefights against cosmic horrors. The gameplay blends fast, bullet-hell chaos with eerie, cinematic storytelling.

Why we chose it This isn’t just another shooter. The near-instant respawns thanks to the SSD, the responsive DualSense controller with subtle raindrop sensations, and the 3D audio make each encounter feel personal and intense.

The game also has smart touches like secret rooms, challenging bosses, and a surprising online play feature where you can investigate other players’ corpses for clues.

My Verdict: If you love fast reflexes, discovering strange alien lore, and games that reward persistence, Returnal is one of the best TPS games to truly flex your PS5. Few exclusive games mix this much tension with such slick shooting.

What do players say?

u/Luminiscence ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Every run feels different. The shooting is some of the smoothest I’ve ever played and the atmosphere is incredible.

u/TrueAcheron ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s brutally hard but the DualSense immersion is insane. You can literally feel the rain and every shot.

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action platformer / Shooter Platforms PS5, PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Insomniac Games (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 12–18h Best for Players 12+ who love colorful action, clever gameplay, and cinematic set pieces What I liked Jaw-dropping dimension shifts, creative weapons, and a world that’s pure Pixar-quality fun

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a rollercoaster of portals, gadgets, and nonstop action. You jump between universes in an instant, using over-the-top weapons (think ricocheting buzz saws or a gun that turns enemies into topiaries) while exploring planets full of secrets.

The game’s fast gameplay makes every encounter wild and fresh, and the gorgeous visuals feel like playing a Pixar movie, especially if you’re on one of the best gaming monitors to take in its colors and fluidity.

Why we chose it Few action-adventure titles feel this alive. Rift Apart uses the PS5’s hardware in ways that older consoles just can’t match: instant travel, breathtaking worlds to explore, and perfectly tuned combat.

The PS5’s SSD powers instant dimension-hopping, and the DualSense controller adds subtle tension to every shot. It’s polished, cinematic, and feels like the ultimate showcase of what next-gen tech can do for exclusive games.

My Verdict: If you want a fun, fast-paced quest with brilliant gadgets and worlds that look like animated movies, this is a must-have. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart proves why owning a PS5 is worth it.

What do players say?

u/Scythe_Seven ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The instant world hopping is insane. Zero load times and the combat is super smooth.

u/GigabyteDude ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Looks like a Pixar movie and plays just as good. Weapons are crazy fun and each planet is gorgeous to explore.

4. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth [Best JRPG Reimagined for a New Generation]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game JRPG / Action RPG Platforms PS5, PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Square Enix (developer & publisher) Average playtime 50–80h Best for Players 16+ who want a deep story and massive world to explore What I liked Gorgeous open areas, revamped combat with synergy moves, emotional character arcs

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth picks up after Remake and finally lets you leave Midgar to roam a vast, beautifully detailed world.

It’s a journey that blends cinematic storytelling with real-time combat, letting you swap characters mid-fight and chain flashy synergy abilities. You’ll explore towns, battle huge bosses, hunt side quests, and get lost in lore-rich regions that feel alive.

Why we chose it This sequel transforms the beloved classic into a true modern JRPG, keeping its heart but adding free exploration, cinematic production, and fresh gameplay depth that feels designed for PS5.

It’s an experience that balances nostalgia with bold surprises, making the journey feel new even for long-time Final Fantasy fans.

My Verdict: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is one of the most ambitious PS5 exclusive JRPGs to date and a must-own for players who want to see this legendary tale reborn in a modern way.

What do players say?

u/SilverFenrir ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This feels huge compared to Remake. The open areas are gorgeous and the synergy attacks make combat so much better.

u/MidgarKid ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It respects the original while surprising veterans. Exploring the world map is a dream for long-time Final Fantasy fans.

5. Horizon Forbidden West [Best Post-Apocalyptic Open World Adventure]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Open World Platforms PS4, PS5, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Guerrilla Games (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 40–70h Best for Players 16+ who enjoy breathtaking worlds, exploration, and tactical fight mechanics What I liked Stunning visuals, deep story, thrilling combat against machine beasts

Here you’ll step into Aloy’s boots to journey across a massive, collapsed open world filled with awe-inspiring machines and lush, colorful biomes.

Combat mixes bows, traps, and gadgets, letting you plan each fight or go full action mode when chaos breaks loose. And the story digs deeper into the mysteries of humanity’s fall while introducing new tribes and threats.

Why we chose it This is one of the most visually stunning PlayStation quests to date. It pushes the console’s tech with jaw-dropping environments and smooth performance, while also refining the combat loop so every encounter feels tactical and rewarding. It’s the definition of next-gen quality in an open-world action RPG.

Beyond the visuals, players can explore ruins, hunt collectibles, and dive into rich side quests that make the world feel alive. The DualSense adds immersion, from bowstring tension to subtle environmental haptics.

My Verdict: Ideal for players who love huge, beautiful worlds and a mix of stealthy strategy and heart-pounding action. Horizon Forbidden West delivers one of the richest adventure experiences and is one of the best open-world games for PS5.

What do players say?

u/DigitalSunrise ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The world is gorgeous and combat feels great. Fighting machines is tense and satisfying every time.

u/RedtailFox ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The visuals are breathtaking and the story is even better than the first one. Exploring the new regions is so rewarding.

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action / Open-World Superhero Platforms PS5, PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Insomniac Games (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 25–35h Best for Players 13+ who love cinematic story and fast, fluid superhero action What I liked Swinging feels incredible, combat is refined, and the emotional stakes are higher than ever

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings back into New York with a bigger map, jaw-dropping visuals, and two heroes to control. You seamlessly swap between Peter Parker and Miles Morales, each with unique powers and animations.

The city is denser and alive, packed with side content and secrets to uncover. Combat is sharper than in the first game, adding parries and new symbiote moves that make every fight feel fresh.

Why we chose it This sequel refines everything fans loved while expanding the scope. From the emotional weight of its story to the sheer thrill of swinging across a gorgeous, next-gen New York, it’s a perfect showcase of PlayStation exclusive magic and the high quality Insomniac delivers.

Boss battles are more cinematic, traversal is faster with web wings, and the DualSense makes every swing and punch feel alive. It’s an exciting evolution of a beloved superhero series.

My Verdict: Anyone looking for the ultimate superhero playground should jump into Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It’s fast, heartfelt, and polished. A Marvel’s Spider Man quest that shows how great PS5 action games can be.

What do players say?

u/InsomniacFan21 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Swinging feels better than ever and the dual protagonist idea works great. The story hooked me from the start.

u/venomizedguy ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Symbiote powers are insane and combat feels tighter. City traversal with web wings is so much fun.

7. Stellar Blade [Best Futuristic Hack-and-Slash Adventure]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action / Hack-and-Slash Platforms PS5, PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Shift Up (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 25–35h Best for Players 17+ who love stylish combat and cinematic sci-fi adventure What I liked Fluid swordplay, stunning sci-fi visuals, and fast-paced boss fights

Stellar Blade introduces Eve, a warrior reclaiming Earth from alien-like creatures in a polished, story-driven hack-and-slash built solely for PlayStation.

Combat blends fast strikes, parries, and counters, while the world offers cinematic cutscenes and stylish set pieces rarely seen outside established franchises.

Why we chose it It’s rare to see a brand-new IP launch with this much confidence. This full game proves that newcomers can compete with big names, bringing the success of fresh storytelling and flashy combat to the PS5 library. For a studio’s first game, it feels as polished as long-running series like Ninja Gaiden or Lost Legacy spin-offs.

Beyond its main story, there’s a satisfying progression system, gear upgrades, and optional challenges that reward skillful play. The PS5 hardware shines with ultra-fast loading and stunning visuals, giving fans something fresh after so many sequels.

My Verdict: If you’re craving a slick, cinematic action game that feels tailor-made for the PS5, Stellar Blade delivers razor-sharp combat and unforgettable set pieces that make it stand out among recent hack-and-slash games.

What do players say?

u/ZeroFrame ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Combat feels amazing — parries and dodges are super satisfying. Looks stunning on PS5 and loads lightning fast.

u/BladeRunnerNX ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Great new IP. It’s refreshing to play something original that’s this polished. Huge success for a debut title.

8. Silent Hill 2 (Remake) [Best Psychological Horror Experience]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival Horror / Psychological Horror Platforms PS5, PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Bloober Team (developer), Konami (publisher) Average playtime 10–15h Best for Players 18+ who love slow-burn horror and deep psychological tension What I liked Next-gen visuals, DualSense tension in every step, and terrifying atmosphere

Silent Hill 2 (Remake) revives one of the most influential horror games ever made, bringing James Sunderland’s disturbing journey back with stunning fidelity.

It’s rebuilt for modern PlayStation hardware with cinematic lighting, crisp animations, and reworked combat that feels weighty but still vulnerable. The town itself is dense with secrets and dread, rewarding players who search every shadowed alley for clues while trying to survive.

Why we chose it Few horror remakes respect their original game this well. Bloober Team preserves the psychological terror and iconic moments that defined the first game’s cult following, while upgrading sound design and haptics to immerse you even deeper. The new over-the-shoulder camera modernizes movement without losing that fragile, tense feeling that made Silent Hill legendary.

It’s a showcase of how a beloved classic can evolve for a new era without losing its soul. You’ll feel every creak, every unsettling whisper, and every brush with the unknown through the DualSense controller.

My Verdict: Silent Hill 2 (Remake) is perfect for horror fans who want something more psychological than jump-scare heavy. It’s a reimagined nightmare that proves a careful remake can feel fresh while honoring its roots.

What do players say?

u/SteelHorror ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Seeing Silent Hill 2 with this level of detail is unreal. The fog, the sound design, the atmosphere — it’s exactly how I imagined it years ago.

u/PsychWardGamer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The remake nails the psychological tension while making the controls and camera feel modern. Still creepy, still heartbreaking.

9. Rise of the Rōnin [Best Samurai Open-World Combat]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-World Action RPG / Samurai Adventure Platforms PS5, PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Team Ninja (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 35–60h Best for Players 18+ who enjoy historical settings and katana-focused combat What I liked Deep combat system, branching choices, and a vibrant 19th-century Japan

Rise of the Rōnin takes you through 19th-century Japan’s turbulent shift from samurai tradition to modern warfare. You’ll roam cities, rural roads, and battlefields, making story-shaping choices while clashing with enemies in precision-driven katana fights.

It’s a rare PS5 exclusive with huge freedom and deep combat. You’ll search for allies, betrayals, and secrets as you carve your own path.

Why we chose it Team Ninja knows sword combat better than almost anyone. Their expertise (known from Nioh and even Ninja Gaiden) shines here with responsive parries, stance changes, and a fluid system that rewards precision.

The historical setting also stands out, letting players shape alliances and moral choices. It’s more than just another action RPG, it’s a grounded top samurai game with player-driven outcomes.

My Verdict: Rise of the Rōnin is for players craving a samurai epic with real skill behind every strike. Among the best games on PS5, it mixes exploration, moral choices, and tight combat into one unforgettable journey.

What do players say?

u/BushidoEdge ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Team Ninja nailed swordplay again. Duels feel intense, and the world is surprisingly rich with history and choices.

u/SamuraiSleeper ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Exactly what I wanted — open world Japan, meaningful choices, and tough but fair katana combat.

10. God of War Ragnarök [Best Cinematic Norse Action Adventure]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action Adventure / Story-Driven Combat Platforms PS4, PS5 Year of release 2022 Creator/s Santa Monica Studio (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 30–50h Best for Players 17+ who love mythological storytelling and cinematic action What I liked Deep combat variety, breathtaking set pieces, and heartfelt father-son narrative

God of War Ragnarök picks up where Kratos and Atreus left off, diving deeper into Norse mythology as the end of the world looms.

You’ll play across stunning realms like Svartalfheim and Asgard, fighting gods and monsters while upgrading weapons and skills. Along the way, you’ll face a bunch of tough enemies and puzzles that make every realm feel alive.

Why we chose it Few franchises evolve this well. Ragnarök takes the already acclaimed combat of 2018’s God of War and adds new abilities, weapon techniques, and richer enemy variety. It’s both bigger and more personal, balancing god-slaying spectacle with an intimate father–son journey.

Its world design is top class, offering cinematic moments side by side with rewarding exploration. On top of that, the technical polish is unmatched: crisp visuals, smooth performance, and the DualSense making every axe swing feel heavy.

My Verdict: God of War Ragnarök is a must-play for anyone wanting cinematic action mixed with emotional storytelling, and it’s obviously among the best PS5 adventure games.

What do players say?

u/AsgardianShield ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Combat feels deeper this time with new weapon skills. The story hit hard — emotional and epic at the same time.

u/MidgardWanderer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Absolutely gorgeous on PS5. The mix of exploration and intense fights makes every hour feel rewarding.

11. Astro Bot [Best Joyful Platforming Experience]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 3D Platformer / Adventure Platforms PS5 Year of release 2024 Creator/s Team Asobi (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 10–15h Best for Players 7+ who enjoy charming worlds and inventive platforming What I liked Creative levels, perfect DualSense use, and loads of PlayStation nostalgia

Astro Bot is a vibrant 3D platformer where you guide the tiny hero through inventive levels packed with clever mechanics and Easter eggs.

Each stage celebrates the history of PlayStation while showing off the DualSense with detailed haptics and adaptive triggers. You’ll jump, glide, and discover a bunch of hidden collectibles while enjoying visuals that feel like a Pixar short come to life.

Why we chose it This game shows how joyful platformers can feel on modern hardware. It expands on Astro’s Playroom by adding longer levels, playful gadgets, and more secrets to find. It’s proof that Astro Bot can stand alongside the best mascots in gaming while making full use of the PS5’s tech.

Just relax and play Astro Bot with friends or kids, and enjoy its accessibility options and charming vibe.

My Verdict: Astro Bot is a love letter to PlayStation fans and a must-play for anyone craving creative platforming. It’s one of the most delightful PS5 options to date.

What do players say?

u/DualSenseDreams ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Every level feels like a celebration of PlayStation history. So much charm and clever use of the controller.

u/PixelCollector ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s short but packed with joy. The DualSense support is the best I’ve felt on any game.

12. Neptunia ReVerse [Best JRPG Remake for Anime Fans]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-Based JRPG / Anime Adventure Platforms PS5 Year of release 2021 Creator/s Idea Factory & Compile Heart (developer/publisher) Average playtime 35–60h Best for Players 12+ who enjoy lighthearted JRPGs with meta humor What I liked Silly fourth-wall jokes, flashy turn-based combat, and colorful anime worlds

Neptunia ReVerse is an enhanced PS5 version of the first Hyperdimension Neptunia game, rebuilt with smoother visuals, better performance, and quality-of-life tweaks.

You’ll explore vibrant maps, build a party of quirky goddesses, and dive into fast-paced, turn-based battles full of over-the-top animations and tongue-in-cheek humor.

It’s also one of the few JRPGs that lovingly pokes fun at the rivalry between Nintendo console and PlayStation.

Why we chose it This remake isn’t just a visual upgrade. It adds modern systems, rebalanced combat, and expanded party mechanics, making the original feel fresh again. For fans of anime-style JRPGs who missed the first game, this is the easiest way to jump in.

Plus, it runs smoothly on PS5 while still embracing its quirky, self-aware charm that fans adore.

My Verdict: Neptunia ReVerse is a playful, anime-filled JRPG that’s great for newcomers or returning fans who want to see this cult series shine with PS5 polish.

What do players say?

u/NeptuneFan88 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s the most polished way to experience the first Neptunia game. Silly but charming.

u/JRPGCollector ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Fun and self-aware. Not the deepest combat, but the humor and characters make it worth it.

13. Quantum Error [Best Sci-Fi Horror FPS]

Our score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Shooter / Horror Platforms PS5 Year of release 2023 Creator/s TeamKill Media (developer & publisher) Average playtime 12–20h Best for Players 18+ who like cosmic horror and tense firefights What I liked Firefighting mixed with eerie sci-fi combat and great DualSense immersion

Quantum Error drops you into a mysterious research facility engulfed in flames and nightmares. You’ll switch between firefighting gear and heavy weapons while unraveling a dark, cosmic-horror story.

The game uses the DualSense to make every trigger pull and oxygen check feel real, and it’s optimized to look sharp even compared to PC versions.

Why we chose it Few shooters mix survival horror with rescue mechanics this well. The way you play here (putting out fires while battling monsters) feels fresh and intense. It’s a clever blend of horror and sci-fi action that keeps tension high without losing shooter thrills.

My Verdict: Quantum Error is perfect if you want something different from standard shooters. A moody horror FPS with firefighting twists that really shows off PS5 immersion.

What do players say?

u/CosmicPulse ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Creepy and unique. Loved the mix of firefighting and horror shooting — something you don’t find plenty of.

u/Firewatcher90 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Performance is solid on PS5 and DualSense adds great tension during combat.

14. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach [Best Surreal Open-World Journey]

Our score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action / Exploration Platforms PS5 Year of release 2025 Creator/s Kojima Productions (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 40–60h Best for Players 18+ looking for cinematic, slow-burn adventures What I liked Stunning world design, emotional storytelling, and deep traversal mechanics

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach continues Sam Porter Bridges’ strange journey across desolate landscapes, expanding the original’s “strand” system with richer connections and new traversal tools.

You’ll deliver cargo, explore hauntingly beautiful ruins, and face unsettling creatures, all wrapped in Hideo Kojima’s signature surreal narrative.

Why we chose it This sequel evolves one of the PS5’s most talked-about exclusives. It offers a more dangerous world, expanded vehicles and tools, and a story that promises to be even more ambitious. Fans of the Death Stranding formula will appreciate how it keeps its meditative vibe while adding variety and challenge.

My Verdict: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is ideal for players who love cinematic adventures with experimental mechanics. If you want something truly different from typical blockbusters, this is worth your time.

What do players say?

u/BT_Courier ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Can’t wait — the trailers look surreal and bigger in scale. Exactly the weird Kojima stuff I want.

u/WalkingSimEnjoyer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ If it improves traversal and keeps that lonely atmosphere, I’m all in again.

15. Ghost of Yōtei [Best Samurai Epic Successor]

Our score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-World Action / Samurai Platforms PS5 Year of release 2025 Creator/s Sucker Punch Productions (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 35–60h Best for Players 18+ who want a cinematic samurai journey with evolving combat What I liked Striking period art direction, stealth + steel combat, and large-scale set pieces

Ghost of Yōtei shifts the samurai tale north, following Atsu’s path through a frozen, unforgiving landscape. The world feels alive in small ways – the crunch of snow, the quiet villages tucked between icy ridges, the faint smoke from distant fires. It’s beautiful without trying too hard, and exploration feels deliberate rather than overwhelming.

Combat is deliberate too: quick, precise, and punishing when you get careless. The satisfaction comes from learning rhythm, not spamming attacks, and every encounter keeps that balance between intensity and restraint. Some side missions repeat familiar patterns, but the atmosphere and pacing make them feel grounded rather than formulaic.

Why we chose it It’s a spiritual successor that dares to slow down, letting every duel, footstep, and snowstorm tell part of the story.

Instead of chasing spectacle, Ghost of Yōtei focuses on tone – stillness, purpose, and the weight of every decision. It’s a thoughtful evolution of Tsushima’s ideas, less about glory and more about survival, identity, and what’s left after the fighting stops.

My Verdict: Ghost of Yōtei trades grand heroics for quiet intensity, delivering a focused, atmospheric samurai experience that rewards patience and precision. It’s not about conquering the map – it’s about surviving it, one measured step at a time.

16. Gran Turismo 7 [Best Real-Driving Racing Simulator]

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Simulation / Racing games Platforms PS4, PS5 Year of release 2022 Creator/s Polyphony Digital (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 50–200h Best for Racing fans and players of all ages who love license tests, time trials, and competitive online racing What I liked Stellar handling model, obsessive car culture, superb DualSense/PSVR2 support

Gran Turismo 7 brings the series back to its roots: licenses, café menus, photo mode, tuning, and a massive garage. It’s laser-focused driving with an approachable learning curve, daily races, and time trials.

Why we chose it Few racing games balance authenticity and accessibility like Gran Turismo. From weather and tire modeling to a silky controller gyro, it’s endlessly satisfying to play, and it only got better with patches and feature updates. If you grew up with PS4 games and earlier GT entries, this is the natural evolution.



While PC sims exist, Gran Turismo on PS5 sits comfortably among the very best racing games for feel and depth.

My Verdict: If you want a console staple that rewards skill lap after lap, Gran Turismo 7 is the pick. Deep tuning, gorgeous tracks, and a community that keeps you improving. A cornerstone for fans of serious but welcoming Gran Turismo driving.

What do players say?

u/auto_dub ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ If you love Gran Turismo and have a rig, PSVR2 is worth it for this game alone. I spend 90% of my VR time playing GT7.

u/ProfessionalPiece867 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The haptic feedback is amazing — you can feel different surfaces and transmissions. Sometimes I pick DualSense over a wheel.

17. Lost Soul Aside [Best for Action-JRPG Fans]

Our score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Hack & Slash Platforms PS5, PC Year of release 2025 Creator/s UltiZero Games (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 25–35h Best for Players 16+ who enjoy fast combat and cinematic JRPG worlds What I liked Stylish combos, stunning visuals, and a blend of Western and JRPG storytelling

Lost Soul Aside finally arrives after years of “is this real?” trailers – and yes, it’s real, fast, and gloriously over the top. Think of it as a stylish blend of Final Fantasy XV’s flashy combat and Devil May Cry’s flair for drama, sprinkled with that “I can’t believe one guy started this” energy. The world feels vast and cinematic, with each battle pushing the limits of spectacle and reflexes alike.

The story follows Kazer and his snarky dragon companion, who doubles as a weapon, glider, and occasional backseat driver. The banter gives the game personality, while the cutscenes lean full anime – earnest, loud, and unapologetically cool. It’s not always cohesive, but it never stops being entertaining.

Why we chose it For anyone who loves fast-paced combat, over-the-top visuals, and just the right amount of dramatic flair – this is the PS5 power fantasy you’ve been waiting for.

Performance-wise, Lost Soul Aside runs smoothly on PS5, with crisp visuals and combat that rewards precision and flash. Some missions drag, but when the action peaks, it’s pure dopamine.

My Verdict: A dazzling, sometimes chaotic spectacle that proves style can be substance – especially when the sword talks back.

18. The Last of Us Part I [Best Narrative Survival Experience]

Our score 6.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure / Survival Platforms PS5, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Naughty Dog (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 15–25h Best for Players 18+ who love emotional storytelling and stealth-action gameplay What I liked Incredible facial animations, intense stealth encounters, and expanded accessibility options

This is the rebuilt version of the iconic survival adventure that defined a generation. Joel and Ellie’s journey across a devastated America now comes alive with PS5-level visuals, new AI systems, and haptic feedback that makes every encounter feel tense and grounded.

Its release date in 2022 marked the ultimate way to experience the story: fully modernized while staying faithful to the original. Unlike ports to PC or other platforms, this edition was created to shine on PS5, standing apart from anything available on Xbox Series.

Why we chose it This remake is a more cinematic and immersive experience that elevates one of gaming’s most acclaimed stories. Fans who loved Uncharted: Lost Legacy or other US series from Naughty Dog will instantly recognize the studio’s mastery of narrative-driven design here.

Beyond the core campaign, you’ll also find meaningful updates for accessibility and quality-of-life features that open the experience to more players without losing the raw emotional punch.

My Verdict: The Last of Us Part I is the definitive way to play this masterpiece. If you want a PS5 exclusive that blends survival tension with award-winning storytelling, this is a must.

What do players say?

u/JoelSurvivor ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s gorgeous and feels completely modern. Combat is tighter, and the AI is way more threatening now.

u/ClickerHunter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Worth it for the visuals alone — but the updated animations and atmosphere make it even more powerful.

19. Sword of the Sea [Best Meditative Exploration Adventure]

Our score 6.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure / Exploration Platforms PS5, PC Year of release 2025 Creator/s Giant Squid (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 6–10h Best for Players 7+ who enjoy peaceful exploration and artistic worlds What I liked Gorgeous desert landscapes, fluid surfing movement, and a calming yet epic vibe

From the creators of Journey and Abzû, Sword of the Sea turns exploration into pure flow. You ride a hover-sword across shifting sand waves, discovering mysterious ruins and uncovering quiet secrets hidden in an ocean of dunes.

Its movement feels hypnotic, part surfing, part flying, and the art direction is stunning on PS5.

Why we chose it Few games capture meditative exploration like this. The level design is minimal yet meaningful, every ruin tells a silent story, and the soundtrack builds an emotional arc without needing dialogue.

It’s a perfect counterpoint to action-heavy PS5 titles, yet still feels special among console exclusives. If you liked relaxing gems such as Astro Bot or want something very different from big shooters by studios like Arrowhead Game Studios, this is a refreshing change.

My Verdict: Sword of the Sea is a peaceful yet grand adventure, ideal if you want to slow down and enjoy PS5’s stunning visuals without combat stress.

What do players say?

u/SandSurfer93 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s like Journey but even smoother. The surfing mechanic is pure joy — a beautiful chill experience.

u/ZenGamer77 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Perfect break from action-heavy games. Simple controls, gorgeous visuals, and an amazing soundtrack.

20. Until Dawn (Remake) [Best Interactive Horror Movie]

Our score 6.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Interactive Drama / Horror Platforms PS5, PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Supermassive Games (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 8–12h Best for Players 18+ who love branching horror stories and cinematic tension What I liked Modern visuals, intense quick-time moments, and big story-impacting choices

This rebuilt version of the cult horror hit follows a group of friends trapped on a snowy mountain retreat, where every decision can mean life or death.

The remake updates lighting, character models, and camera work, making the whole experience feel like an actual movie rendered in real time on PS5.

Why we chose it Until Dawn (Remake) shows how far cinematic horror has come. The branching narrative feels more intense with modern performance capture, and the scares land harder thanks to DualSense vibration and subtle audio design.

It also gives fans of narrative-driven titles (including those who loved Lost Legacy or Astro Bot’s more playful approach) a totally different, chilling experience on PS5.

My Verdict: Until Dawn (Remake) is perfect for horror fans who want a night of choices, jump scares, and cinematic drama that reacts to every decision you make.

What do players say?

u/SlasherFlickFan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It feels like watching a horror movie but you’re in control — the updated visuals are incredible.

u/BranchingPaths ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Loved the original and this remake fixes the awkward animations while keeping the tension high.

My Overall Verdict On The Best Games

Choosing where to start with the best PS5 exclusives really depends on what kind of player you are. Here’s how I’d guide you:

For players craving a challenging sci-fi adventure → Returnal. A tense roguelike shooter with sharp haptic feedback, eerie exploration, and a loop that rewards every run.



Returnal. A tense roguelike shooter with sharp haptic feedback, eerie exploration, and a loop that rewards every run. For open-world explorers → Horizon Forbidden West. Vast landscapes, towering machines, and fluid combat that show the PS5’s adaptive triggers at their best.



Horizon Forbidden West. Vast landscapes, towering machines, and fluid combat that show the PS5’s adaptive triggers at their best. For JRPG fans chasing big worlds and emotional payoffs → Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. A bold reimagining that expands the original with deeper real-time combat and beloved characters.



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. A bold reimagining that expands the original with deeper real-time combat and beloved characters. For players who value story-driven survival → The Last of Us Part I. Stunning visuals and heart-wrenching storytelling make it perfect for anyone wanting PlayStation’s most iconic narrative.



The Last of Us Part I. Stunning visuals and heart-wrenching storytelling make it perfect for anyone wanting PlayStation’s most iconic narrative. For families and anyone new to PlayStation magic → Astro Bot. If you want to play Astro Bot in the most joyful way, its clever DualSense features and charming worlds make it the ultimate PS5 showcase.

No matter if you’re chasing challenge, cinematic adventure, sprawling worlds, or family-friendly fun, these are the essential starting points from the full list.

FAQs

What is the best PS5 exclusive game?

The best PS5 exclusive game is Demon’s Souls (Remake). Its brutal combat, haunting atmosphere, and stunning next-gen visuals make it the ultimate showcase for what the PS5 can do. If you want challenge and true Soulslike mastery, this is where to start.

What is the next exclusive game for PS5?

The next big PS5 exclusive is Ghost of Yotei, which launched on October 2, 2025, bringing a fresh open-world samurai adventure to Sony’s lineup. Looking ahead, Housemarque’s Saros is set to arrive in March 2026, continuing the PS5’s streak of standout exclusives.

What was the first PlayStation exclusive game?

The first PlayStation exclusive was Ridge Racer on the original PlayStation, but on PS5, Demon’s Souls (Remake) was the console’s first true next-gen exclusive. It defined early expectations for visuals, load times, and difficulty.

Are there any PS5 console exclusive RPG games?

Yes, several. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth expands into a massive open world with cinematic combat and beloved characters. Neptunia ReVerse offers anime-inspired humor and classic JRPG systems, while Stellar Blade blends RPG elements with stylish action for PS5 fans.

What are some good PS5 exclusive open world games?

Great PS5 open world exclusives include Horizon Forbidden West, with huge landscapes and robotic beasts, and Rise of the Rōnin, a samurai epic from Team Ninja. For lighter vibes, Astro Bot offers playful exploration even if it’s not fully open world.