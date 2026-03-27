Playing Life Is Strange games in order is the best way to experience a series where your decisions matter and emotions overflow. The franchise is large, so playing them all is a commitment, but it’s an emotional rollercoaster from start to finish. These games aren’t just about choices – they explore consequences, friendships, heartbreak, and sometimes the impossible.

Stories range from small-town mysteries to road trips full of danger, time travel, psychic powers, and alternate realities. At its core, Life Is Strange is about people – flawed, real, and beautifully written. This guide breaks down the best order to play, helping you get the full emotional impact of the series.

Our Top Picks for Life is Strange Games

While this guide covers all Life Is Strange games in order, some entries stand out as must-play experiences. If you’re short on time or just want the strongest stories first, these are the titles you shouldn’t miss:

Life Is Strange (2015): Become a part of Max and Chloe’s story as you use your time manipulation powers to solve a mystery of a small town with a stormy fate. Life Is Strange: Before the Storm (2017): Explore the events leading up to the first game as you step into the shoes of Chloe and take part in her emotional story. Life Is Strange 2 (2018): Dive into a story about brotherhood as you follow two young brothers on their journey filled with danger and psychic powers.

Of course, these are just a few standout entries. To truly appreciate the story, characters, and long-term consequences, you’ll want to experience all Life Is Strange games in order. Let’s break down every title and where it fits in the timeline.

All 8 Life Is Strange Games in Order: Best Way to Play

Playing Life Is Strange games in order pulls you in and makes you feel part of the story. While you can play them in any order, they’re designed with a specific flow in mind. Playing them as intended enhances the experience, but the choice is yours. Let’s break them down!

Our score Enebameter 9.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2015 Creator Dontnod Entertainment Average playtime 14-16 hours Metacritic score 85

The first entry in the series and my personal favorite story game of the whole franchise, Life Is Strange is a game that began it all.

The story takes you back to 2014, where you play as Max Caulfield, a quiet photography student who discovers she can rewind time. As she reunites with her troubled childhood friend Chloe Price in the mysterious town of Arcadia Bay, they begin to uncover dark secrets while facing tough choices that will inevitably change their lives and the fate of the whole town.

Why we chose it Life Is Strange masterfully combines emotional storytelling with a unique time-rewinding mechanic that makes every decision impactful. Its small-town mystery and heartfelt characters create an unforgettable experience that stays with you long after playing.

It’s honestly one of the coolest, most emotionally charged experiences I’ve had in gaming. The grounded story with its supernatural twists and time-rewinding mechanic creates a ton of emotional moments, making every choice feel significant and adding a lot of replayability value.

Life Is Strange received worldwide appraisal, gaining a strong score of 85 on Metacritic. Whether you’re a newcomer or an old fan, this is a perfect place to start or restart your journey.

My Verdict

A powerful, choice-driven adventure that perfectly balances emotion, mystery, and atmosphere. Life Is Strange remains one of the most memorable narrative games of its generation.

★ THE BEST TIME-BENDING SMALL-TOWN MYSTERY Life Is Strange Shop on Eneba

2. Life Is Strange: Before the Storm [Best Emotional Prequel Journey]

Our score Enebameter 8.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2017 Creator Deck Nine Average playtime 10-12 hours Metacritic score 77

The prequel to the first game, Life Is Strange: Before the Storm, takes us back to Arcadia Bay in 2010. However, this time we get to see things through Chloe’s eyes, experiencing her life before Max returns to the town.

While Chloe doesn’t have any time manipulation powers that Max did, this title still packs a good punch with its emotional story. It felt raw and real, especially given the emotional moments between Chloe and Rachel. The game’s choices were just as heavy as those in the first one, and the writing didn’t let up one bit.

Why we chose it Life Is Strange: Before the Storm trades time powers for raw emotion, delivering a grounded and heartfelt look into Chloe’s life before the events of the first game. Its powerful writing, music, and voice acting make it an unforgettable emotional journey.

Compared to the original Life is Strange, this prequel is a bit shorter, more grounded, and less supernatural, but just as engaging. The voice acting and music are top-notch, too, so if it’s not the supernatural aspects that drove you to this series, you will absolutely love it.

My Verdict

A touching and beautifully written prequel that deepens the story of Arcadia Bay – a must-play for fans who want to truly understand Chloe’s world.

★ THE BEST EMOTIONAL PREQUEL JOURNEY Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Shop on Eneba

3. Life Is Strange 2 [Best Adventure About Brotherhood and Choices]

Our score Enebameter 9.1/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2018-2019 Creator Dontnod Entertainment Average playtime 16-18 hours Metacritic score 78

Life Is Strange 2 takes the series in a bold new direction, focusing on two brothers, Sean and Daniel Diaz, as they run away from home after a tragic event in 2016.

For the fans of the supernatural aspects of the franchise, the inhuman powers once again make a return to the series. However, this time, instead of time manipulation, we get telekinesis, and it’s not the player who’s directly controlling this ability.

Why we chose it Life Is Strange 2 expands the series’ emotional depth with a powerful story about brotherhood, survival, and growing up under extraordinary circumstances. Its road-trip structure and moral choices make every decision feel deeply personal and impactful.

Arguably, the best part about this game is the bond between the brothers and how Daniel’s powers come into play, forcing you to make choices that directly impact his development. The story is just as engaging as before, but this time it has more of an adventure feel to it, with different locations and a broader story.

Life Is Strange 2 is darker and more mature than its predecessor, focusing on themes like family, identity, and survival. It may be a little slower-paced, but the payoff is huge, and it’s an experience that you really shouldn’t miss out on.

My Verdict

A mature and heartfelt journey that perfectly balances emotion, tension, and consequence – Life Is Strange 2 is an unforgettable tale of family and sacrifice.

★ THE BEST ADVENTURE ABOUT BROTHERHOOD AND CHOICES Life Is Strange 2 Shop on Eneba

4. The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit [Best Short, Heartfelt Story]

Our score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator Dontnod Entertainment Average playtime 2-3 hours Metacritic score 75

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit is a short, sweet, and most importantly, free-to-play spin-off in the Life Is Strange universe.

The game is about a young boy named Chris, who dreams of becoming a superhero while dealing with some heavy personal struggles. It takes place in 2016 and leads up to the events of Life Is Strange 2 Episode 2.

Why we chose it Blending innocence with emotional weight, The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit delivers a moving snapshot of childhood imagination and loss. Its heartfelt storytelling and subtle ties to the Life Is Strange universe make it an unmissable, bite-sized experience.

Even though you can beat this title in one afternoon, it packs a surprisingly good punch. As Chris, you get to explore his house, create superhero fantasies, and make simple choices that affect the outcome of his story.

It may be less intense than the main games, but Captain Spirit introduces some cool connections to the larger Life is Strange universe. The art style is vibrant, and the story, while more lighthearted, feels real and personal. Give it a shot – it’s definitely worth it.

My Verdict

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit may be short, but it’s packed with heart, imagination, and emotional depth. It’s a touching prelude that perfectly captures the bittersweet tone and human storytelling that make Life Is Strange so special.

★ THE BEST SHORT, HEARTFELT STORY The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit Shop on Eneba

5. Life Is Strange: True Colors [Best for Exploring Emotions and Secrets]

Our score Enebameter 8.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2021 Creator Deck Nine Average playtime 10-12 hours Metacritic score 81

Life Is Strange: True Colors, which takes place in 2019, is quite a bit different than other entries in the series, but all in a good way.

You play as Alex Chen, who, after her brother’s sudden death, begins to unravel the hidden secrets of Haven Springs, a small town with a lot more going on than meets the eye. The superpowers return once again. However, this time it’s not time travel or telekinesis but the ability to see, absorb, and even manipulate emotions.

Why we chose it Life Is Strange: True Colors stands out for its stunning visuals, heartfelt writing, and the unique empathy power that lets you literally feel what others are going through. Its blend of mystery, emotion, and choice creates one of the most cinematic and emotionally rich entries in the series.

Life Is Strange: True Colors stands out for its stunning visuals, heartfelt writing, and the unique empathy power that lets you literally feel what others are going through. Its blend of mystery, emotion, and choice creates one of the most cinematic and emotionally rich entries in the series.

Compared to earlier games, True Colors feels more cinematic, with improved animations and a fully explorable town. Essentially, it’s a beautiful, small-town mystery with a lot of heart.

The game holds 88% of positive reviews on Steam, with thousands of players praising the story and characters. The stakes in the game might be lower than what we got to experience with its predecessors, but overall, it’s just as good and just as worth your time.

My Verdict

A beautifully crafted story about grief, connection, and healing – True Colors is a must-play for anyone who loves emotional storytelling and meaningful choices.

★ THE BEST FOR EXPLORING EMOTIONS AND SECRETS Life Is Strange: True Colors Shop on Eneba

6. Life Is Strange Remastered Collection [Best Classic Arcadia Bay Experience]

Our score Enebameter 8.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2022 Creator Deck Nine Average playtime 20-22 hours Metacritic score 70

If the original Life Is Strange and Before the Storm prequel seems a bit too outdated for your taste, the Life Is Strange Remastered Collection is your answer. brings back both these games with updated visuals and improved animations.

While the remaster polishes up some parts of the game, the core experience remains the same – Max’s time-rewinding powers and Chloe’s rebellious energy, all wrapped up in a small-town mystery of Arcadia Bay. The raw emotions, unforgettable characters, and beautifully written dialogue are still all there, and they hit just as hard.

Why we chose it The Life Is Strange Remastered Collection refreshes the beloved Arcadia Bay stories with enhanced visuals and smoother animations while preserving the emotional depth and charm of the originals. It’s the perfect entry point for newcomers or a nostalgic return for longtime fans.

When it comes to choosing between the remastered versions and the original games, fans are divided. While many of the long-time players prefer the older releases, this collection often appeals more to the newcomers. However, both ways are just as great at experiencing these marvelous stories. Nonetheless, if you’ve never played these games, now is your chance.

My Verdict

A faithful and polished update to two iconic adventures – the Remastered Collection lets both new and returning players experience the magic of Life Is Strange at its best.

★ THE BEST CLASSIC ARCADIA BAY EXPERIENCE Life Is Strange Remastered Collection Shop on Eneba

7. Life is Strange: Double Exposure [Best for Parallel Timelines and Mystery]

Our score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2024 Creator Deck Nine Average playtime 12-14 hours Metacritic score 73

The latest installment in the series, Life Is Strange: Double Exposure, continues the original protagonist Max Caulfield’s story. However, this time, things are different.

Max, now a photographer at Caledon University, is thrown into a mystery after her close friend Safiya’s mysterious death. With her evolved powers, she can now not only manipulate time but also jump between parallel universes, one where her friend is dead and another where she’s still alive.

Why we chose it Life Is Strange: Double Exposure pushes the series forward with an ambitious blend of time travel and parallel realities, offering a fresh yet familiar mystery for longtime fans. Its emotional storytelling, improved visuals, and evolved powers make Max’s return both powerful and nostalgic.

These improved abilities add a whole new layer of depth as you solve puzzles and explore the consequences of these shifting worlds. The story is just as weighty emotionally as before, tackling grief, loss, and Max’s personal growth. The visuals are more stunning than ever before, and the atmosphere is unbeaten.

The writing is a tiny bit weaker than in some of the previous games, as the timelines sometimes get tangled and not all character motivations feel clear. But despite these minor hiccups, Double Exposure is still a very unique and interesting game that is absolutely worth checking out.

My Verdict

A bold and intriguing continuation of Max’s journey – Double Exposure delivers a gripping story of loss, choice, and consequence that keeps the Life Is Strange legacy alive.

★ THE BEST FOR PARALLEL TIMELINES AND MYSTERY Life Is Strange: Double Exposure Shop on Eneba

8. Life is Strange: Reunion [Best for Emotional Closure and Character Returns]

Our score Enebameter 9.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2026 Creator Deck Nine Average playtime 10-12 hours Metacritic score TBA

Life is Strange: Reunion brings back familiar faces in a story focused on reconnection, unresolved trauma, and the long-term consequences of past choices. Set years after previous events, the game explores how time changes people – and how some bonds never truly fade.

This entry leans heavily into emotional storytelling, giving players the chance to revisit key relationships while making new decisions that shape the future. While the supernatural elements return, they take more of a background role compared to the deeply personal narrative.

Why we chose it Life is Strange: Reunion stands out for its focus on character-driven storytelling and emotional payoff. It’s a powerful continuation that rewards longtime fans while still being accessible to newcomers.

The pacing is more reflective than action-driven, but that works in its favor. Conversations feel meaningful, choices hit harder, and the story builds toward a satisfying emotional climax. If you’ve followed the series for years, this is where everything comes together.

My Verdict

A heartfelt and reflective chapter that focuses on growth, relationships, and closure – Reunion is a must-play for fans invested in the emotional core of the series.

★ THE BEST FOR EMOTIONAL CLOSURE AND CHARACTER RETURNS Life Is Strange: Reunion Shop on Eneba

How Many Life Is Strange Games Are There?

There are currently eight Life Is Strange standalone games, including spin-offs and remastered editions. However, if you count only the main installments in the series, there are now five. Following the Life Is Strange games in order lets you experience every story, choice, and emotional moment as intended.

If you want a complete Life Is Strange experience, the series also includes additional content such as the Farewell bonus episode in Before the Storm, the Wavelengths DLC in True Colors, and a comic book continuation of the original story. Altogether, the universe expands across multiple games and extra narrative content.

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