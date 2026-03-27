17 Best Puzzle Games that Make You Go “Aha!”

Everyone’s got a metric for measuring the best puzzle games. Some people prefer solving puzzles through logic and deductive reasoning, others lean toward creativity and lateral thinking, while some enjoy challenges built around careful observation. The best puzzle games often combine several of these elements to keep players engaged from start to finish.

No matter your approach, puzzle games offer a unique kind of satisfaction that few other genres can match. That moment when everything clicks – the realization of a solution you’ve been chasing – is what keeps players coming back. It’s that rewarding “Now I get it!” feeling that truly defines the best puzzle games .

Our Top Picks for The Best Puzzle Games

Now, there are a lot of puzzle games out there, and quite a lot of them are good enough to be considered the best. But among the best are the cream of the crop:

While these games are my personal top picks for this list, every game on here is a gem, so read on – you might just find the right puzzle for you!

17 Best Puzzle Games to Try in 2026

Creating the best puzzle games is a delicate balance between difficulty and accessibility. Too hard, and they frustrate; too easy, and they lose their appeal. The best titles encourage different ways of thinking while delivering satisfying challenges, blending smart design with engaging gameplay across a variety of styles.

1. Baba is You [Best Puzzle Game for Rule-Bending Creativity]

Our Score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2019 Creators/s Hempuli Modes Single-player Average playtime 6–10 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 87

If you boil it down, Baba is You is basically about pushing objects to make statements. In the beginning, the rules are confined to just “Baba is You” and “Flag is Win”, so bring Baba to the flag to clear the level. Simple enough, yeah?

Enjoy the simplicity while it lasts. The game will quickly teach you that rules are almost never set in stone, and you’ll need to become an expert at manipulating the laws of Baba is You to get ahead. For example, you can turn “Baba is You” into “Wall is You” to control the walls of a level, or disable wall collision by editing “Wall is Stop”. Baba is You expects you to not only comprehend its rules, but break them completely.

It’s this sheer creativity and flagrant disregard for any hard and fast laws that make Baba is You not just one of the best puzzle games, but also one of the best strategy games, and possibly one of the best games in recent times. If there’s just one game on this list I want you to play, this is it.

My verdict: Few puzzle games dare to break their own rules this boldly, and even fewer make it feel this satisfying when everything finally clicks.

★ BEST PUZZLE GAME FOR RULE-BENDING CREATIVITY Baba is You Shop on Eneba

2. The Case of the Golden Idol [Best Puzzle Game for Deductive Mystery Solving]

Our Score Enebameter 9.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4/5, iOS, Android Year of release 2022 Creators/s Color Gray Games Modes Single-player Average playtime 6–8 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 89

Ancient artifacts tickle your fancy? The Case of the Golden Idol might be just right for you.

The Case of the Golden Idol has you chasing the titular idol across the Albion as it creates dark miracles and shapes the course of history. These take the form of different cases, each with a core mystery that you’ll need to solve. By observing conversations and settings, connecting minute details, and linking everything in a scene together, you’ll be able to decipher just what happened in each case – no matter how absurd that truth might be. Seriously, this game really makes you feel smart once you reach the bottom of every case.

The cherry on top of all this is Case of the Golden Idol’s deliciously macabre art style and atmospheric soundtrack that help cement the game’s identity as a puzzle that you’ll never forget.

My verdict: Every case feels like a reward for careful thinking, making this one of the most satisfying detective puzzle experiences around.

★ BEST PUZZLE GAME FOR DEDUCTIVE MYSTERY SOLVING The Case of the Golden Idol Shop on Eneba

3. Return of the Obra Dinn [Best Puzzle Game for Deep Investigative Storytelling]

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creators/s Lucas Pope Modes Single-player Average playtime 8–10 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 89

In 1807, the missing ship Obra Dinn drifted into Falmouth, with no hands on board. Spooky. But as chief inspector of the insurance arm of the East India Company, it’s your job to account for all sixty souls aboard the ill-fated ship. Thus, the stage is set for Return of the Obra Dinn, one of the best story games on this list.

Return of the Obra Dinn is a shining example of organic unity in game design. Everything, everything, from the sound design, the retro graphics (something you wouldn’t expect from modern puzzle games), and the UIs – serves to fully submerge you in the mystery of the Obra Dinn. But be careful not to drown, for as atmospheric as the game is, it’s still a tough mystery at heart. Even with the ability to see the final moments of any corpse, seasoned sleuths will need to work hard to create connections between existing pieces of info and turn conjecture into truth.

Alas, it’s a shame you can only really play Return of the Obra Dinn once. But what a ride it’ll be!

My verdict: A masterclass in investigative design, this is the kind of puzzle game that sticks with you long after the mystery is solved.

★ BEST PUZZLE GAME FOR DEEP INVESTIGATIVE STORYTELLING Return of the Obra Dinn Shop on Eneba

4. Blue Prince [Best Puzzle Game for Layered Narrative Discovery]

Our Score Enebameter 9.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2025 Creators/s Dogubomb Modes Single-player Average playtime 10–15 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) N/A

If you enjoy puzzle games that slowly unravel their secrets over time, Blue Prince should be on your radar.

At first glance, the game seems simple: you’re exploring a mysterious mansion, room by room, trying to reach a hidden 46th chamber. The twist? The layout of the house changes every day. Each run forces you to rethink your route, experiment with different paths, and make careful decisions about which rooms to unlock next.

But Blue Prince isn’t just about navigation. The deeper you go, the more you’ll notice that everything is connected. Notes, symbols, locked doors, and seemingly minor details all play a role in a much larger puzzle. Progress doesn’t come from brute force; it comes from observation, deduction, and those satisfying “aha” moments when things finally click into place.

What makes Blue Prince stand out among the best puzzle games is how it blends structure with mystery. It respects your intelligence, rarely holding your hand, and rewards curiosity at every turn. If you like puzzles that trust you to figure things out on your own, this is an easy recommendation.

My verdict: Its ever-changing structure and layered secrets make every breakthrough feel earned, rewarding patience and sharp observation.

★ BEST PUZZLE GAME FOR LAYERED NARRATIVE DISCOVERY Blue Prince Shop on Eneba

5. Block Blast [Best Puzzle Game for Casual Mobile Play]

Our Score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android Year of release 2022 Creators/s Hungry Studio Modes Single-player Average playtime Unlimited Metacritic score (All platforms) N/A

Block Blast is a grid-based puzzle game where the goal is simple: drag blocks onto the board and clear lines before you run out of space. There are no timers, no lives, and no levels – just an endlessly escalating challenge that’s easy to pick up and surprisingly hard to put down.

What keeps players coming back is the quiet satisfaction of clearing multiple rows at once. The difficulty creeps up gradually, and while it lacks the narrative depth of other games on this list, it more than makes up for it in accessibility and replay value. It’s the kind of game that fits into five spare minutes as easily as an hour.

My verdict: The most downloaded puzzle game in the world for a reason – endlessly simple, endlessly replayable, and always available in your pocket.

★ BEST PUZZLE GAME FOR CASUAL MOBILE PLAY Block Blast Shop on Eneba

6. Rise of the Golden Idol [Best Puzzle Game for Complex Case-Based Puzzles]

Our Score Enebameter 8.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4/5, iOS, Android Year of release 2024 Creators/s Color Gray Games Modes Single-player Average playtime 10–12 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 85

If Case of the Golden Idol and its DLCs weren’t enough to satisfy your hunger for puzzles, I’ve got great news – Rise of the Golden Idol is the second game in the series!

As with the previous game, Rise of the Golden Idol deals with the titular idol, in a manner of speaking – as well as how it could affect the 1970s–80s society. While times have changed, human greed and the belief in the mystical have not, so you’ll once again need to showcase both your deductive reasoning and lateral thinking skills to pick apart seemingly impossible situations. Remember, the idol may be a mystic artifact, but everything it does is very real.

As expected, Rise of the Golden Idol shares much with its predecessor, apart from some very welcome QoL changes. Do note that it’s not necessary to have played Case to enjoy Rise, though puzzle enthusiasts will want both in their library anyway!

My verdict: Bigger, denser, and more intricate, this sequel pushes your deduction skills even further with cases that demand real attention to detail.

★ BEST PUZZLE GAME FOR COMPLEX CASE-BASED PUZZLES Rise of the Golden Idol Shop on Eneba

7. Riven [Best Puzzle Game for Classic Exploration Challenges]

Our Score Enebameter 8.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Switch, PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creators/s Cyan Worlds Modes Single-player Average playtime 15–20 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 87

Riven is an immersive exploration-slash-puzzle game that takes you deeper into the lore of the Myst series. In Riven, you’ll need to save the wife of a friend, as well as stop his world-conquering father from literally unraveling the fabric of reality. So, no pressure.

Each of the five islands you’ll explore houses deep and devious puzzles to solve, all of which will contribute towards your understanding of how to get anything done in the world of Riven. Don’t get complacent – Myst was renowned for its difficulty, and Riven amped that difficulty even higher. You’ll need to work hard to gather clues, solve intricate puzzles, and string together the information you gather into one workable whole. Thankfully, the 2024 remake added some much–needed QOL, most especially a screenshot and notebook function!

Do keep in mind that Riven: The Sequel to Myst is the 1997 version. If you want the 2024 remake, it’s just called Riven. You also don’t need to have played Myst to enjoy Riven, though you’d probably like it, too!

My verdict: A classic that still challenges modern players, offering slow-burn puzzles that reward persistence and careful exploration.

★ BEST PUZZLE GAME FOR CLASSIC EXPLORATION CHALLENGES Riven Shop on Eneba

8. The Talos Principle [Best Puzzle Game for Philosophical Puzzles]

Our Score Enebameter 8.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, iOS, Android Year of release 2014 Creators/s Croteam Modes Single-player Average playtime 12–20 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 85

In our brave new world where AI is quickly becoming a reality, it’s important for us to ponder two important questions. Namely, what makes us human, and to what extent can we consider a machine that considers itself human to be human?

On the surface, The Talos Principle is a simple puzzle game about robots overcoming obstacle courses and picking up blocks. These blocks are then used to build keys, which allow you to get more blocks, and so on. To do that, you’ll need to vanquish Elohim’s tests, which involve a bevy of increasingly difficult obstacles. Your enemies include patrolling mines, Gatling guns, and many more enemies, each of which requires a different strategy to overcome.

In practice, however, The Talos Principle is a philosophical discourse about faith, belief, free will, and humanity. The most remarkable part about all this is that despite the game’s deep questions, it manages to be philosophical without being intellectually heavy, and great fun to boot!

My verdict: Smart puzzles paired with thought-provoking ideas create an experience that engages both your logic and your curiosity.

★ BEST PUZZLE GAME FOR PHILOSOPHICAL PUZZLES The Talos Principle Shop on Eneba

9. Portal 2 [Best Puzzle Game for Innovative Physics-Based Gameplay]

Our Score Enebameter 8.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Switch, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2011 Creators/s Valve Modes Single-player, multiplayer Average playtime 8–12 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 95

No list of puzzle games is complete without mentioning Valve’s amazing Portal series. Both Portal and Portal 2 aren’t just great puzzle games, they’re one of the best games, period!

Portal 2 is a puzzle platformer that revolves around the creation and manipulation of portals. Your portal gun has two modes (blue and orange) that give you an unparalleled ability to both traverse and manipulate your environment. While basic applications such as getting to an unreachable platform are tackled early on, Portal 2 constantly challenges you to think outside the box and leverage your portals in unexpected and clever ways – such as creating infinite holes to slingshot yourself to dizzying heights.

While Portal 2 has puzzles aplenty to keep your brain buzzing, it also flexes its chops in the storytelling department. With charming, memorable characters such as GLaDos, Wheatley, and the Weighted Companion Cube, you’ll find yourself magnetically drawn into the world of Portal. The best test subjects are willing test subjects, after all.

The fun doesn’t end with the single-player campaign. Once you’ve mastered the test chambers, get ready to grab a buddy and tackle the two-player cooperative campaign, which I’d argue is even better than the solo story. And once you’re done with that, you can head on over to the mod workshop to grab (and maybe even solve) some player–made levels!

My verdict: Brilliant level design and unforgettable characters make this a benchmark for what puzzle games can achieve.

★ BEST PUZZLE GAME FOR INNOVATIVE PHYSICS-BASED GAMEPLAY Portal 2 Shop on Eneba

10. Outer Wilds [Best Puzzle Game for Open-Ended Space Exploration]

Our Score Enebameter 8.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Switch, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creators/s Mobius Digital Modes Single-player Average playtime 15–20 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 88

Outer Wilds isn’t just a puzzle game – it’s something you need to experience yourself.

As a new astronaut of Outer Wilds Ventures, you’re given complete freedom on how to carry out your investigation of the universe and of the mysterious Nomai, a now-vanished race. The problem here is that your universe is stuck in a 22-minute time loop. Thankfully, you somehow return to life at the end of every loop, so you can investigate the universe and solve the supernova problem at your own pace. No objective markers, no outstanding quests, no nothing. Just you, the planets, space, and that big, angry sun in the sky.

While the sheer freedom that Outer Wilds grants its players can be scary at first, but trust me: the slow journey to figure out just what the hell you’re supposed to be doing is a big part of the fun. Bit by bit, piece by piece, life by life, you’ll gather enough clues to piece together what happened to the Nomai, and maybe – just maybe – you’ll find a way to save the universe, too.

My verdict: Discovery is the puzzle here, and every revelation feels personal, making it one of the most memorable experiences on this list.

★ BEST PUZZLE GAME FOR OPEN-ENDED SPACE EXPLORATION Outer Wilds Shop on Eneba

11. La–Mulana 2 [Best Puzzle Game for Hardcore Puzzle Platforming]

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Switch, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 Creators/s Nigoro Modes Single-player Average playtime 25–40 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 82

When I say “archeologist”, you probably conjured a mental image of Indiana Jones. But what that image fails to convey is just how much work goes into being an archeologist!

La–Mulana 2 is, perhaps, the ultimate test of your puzzle platformer and Metroidvania skills. Not only will you need to face down fearsome foes straight out of mythology, but you’ll also need to piece together what information you can from deliberately obscure puzzles and tablets. Seriously, this game is very hard, and there’s absolutely no shame in using a guide, especially if you’ve been stuck for hours. If you decide to strike out on your own screenshots and careful note–taking will take you a long way!

But while La–Mulana 2 is challenging, it’s also rewarding. Every single puzzle solved – whether it’s just figuring out how to open a chest or creating new paths to reach inaccessible areas – is hard–won, and every small victory in this game should be celebrated.

My verdict: Brutally challenging but deeply rewarding, this is a true test of patience, memory, and problem-solving grit.

★ BEST PUZZLE GAME FOR HARDCORE PUZZLE PLATFORMING La–Mulana 2 Shop on Eneba

12. Zero Escape: The Nonary Games [Best Puzzle Game for Story-Driven Escape Rooms]

Our Score Enebameter 7.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS Year of release 2017 Creators/s Spike Chunsoft Modes Single-player Average playtime 30–40 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 86

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games is a bundle of two games – Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors (abbreviated 999) and Virtue’s Last Reward (abbreviated VLR). The first game, in particular, convinced me that visual novels (and by extension, video games) could be considered art. Unfortunately my thesis adviser didn’t agree, but anyone looking for a puzzle game with an amazing story will definitely enjoy these fantastic games.

999 and VLR deal with the titular Nonary Games, death games that heavily feature the number 9. When you’re not engrossing yourself in the game’s story, you’ll be working hard to solve the many, many escape rooms and sequences (or die). But while there are plenty of surface–level puzzles to solve, you’ll also need to reserve some brain power to tackle the mystery of just who the hell is organizing these games, as well as their motivations. And don’t think that this visual novel is a one of those inconsequential yes/no affairs. Every choice has its shadow, after all, so don’t be surprised if you get bitten in the ass down the line in this literal mind–bending adventure.

If you enjoyed these games, you’ll be happy to hear that there’s a third game to cap off the trilogy – Zero Time Dilemma, or ZTD.

My verdict: Complex storytelling and clever escape sequences combine into a puzzle experience that constantly keeps you guessing.

★ BEST PUZZLE GAME FOR STORY-DRIVEN ESCAPE ROOMS Zero Escape: The Nonary Games Shop on Eneba

13. Escape Simulator [Best Puzzle Game for Multiplayer Escape Rooms]

Our Score Enebameter 7.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS Year of release 2021 Creators/s Pine Studio Modes Single-player, multiplayer Average playtime 10–15 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 81

If you’d like a more intimate, relaxed take on the escape room genre, Escape Simulator is sure to delight.

Unlike the visual novels of the Zero Escape series, Escape Simulator focuses solely on the escape room aspect. The game’s first–person perspective fully immerses you in the experience of navigating and solving each and every puzzle room. Instead of just tapping on interesting objects in a puzzle room, you’ll now need to actually move around and search carefully for both obvious and not–so–obvious clues. Not so clear now that you’re actually in the room, eh? Thankfully, there’s no imminent threat of death in Escape Simulator, so you’ve all the time you need to figure out each room’s solution.

Escape Simulator also features multiplayer (the devs recommend 2–3 people, but community rooms can accommodate up to 10 people at once), if you and your friends can’t meet up for an actual escape room adventure. Once you’ve cleared the base game, you can dive into the game’s many DLCs for even more content, or jump straight into free fan–made puzzles!

My verdict: A relaxed yet engaging take on escape rooms that shines even brighter when shared with friends.

★ BEST PUZZLE GAME FOR MULTIPLAYER ESCAPE ROOMS Escape Simulator Shop on Eneba

14. Teardown [Best Puzzle Game for Creative Destruction Solutions]

Our Score Enebameter 7.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creators/s Tuxedo Labs Modes Single-player Average playtime 8–12 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 78

Set in an almost fully destructible voxel world, Teardown asks you one simple question: given unlimited planning time and an impressive assortment of tools, can you perform the perfect heist?

Creative problem solving is core to Teardown’s gameplay. You’ll not only have to make an optimal route with your guns, explosives, cables, and planks, but you’ll also need to ensure that you have enough time to at least achieve the minimum objectives in each stage. Teardown simply gives you the level – you’ve got free reign on how you’re going to navigate it.

No destruction–based game would be complete without a sandbox, and Teardown also features a creative mode if you’d like to just let loose and blow stuff up. The robust physics engine also invites modders to add equipment and even vehicles to the game, giving you even more ways to execute the perfect crime!

My verdict: Creative destruction meets problem-solving, giving you the freedom to tackle objectives in ways few puzzle games allow.

★ BEST PUZZLE GAME FOR CREATIVE DESTRUCTION SOLUTIONS Teardown Shop on Eneba

15. Papers, Please [Best Puzzle Game for Moral Decision-Making]

Our Score Enebameter 7.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Switch, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 Creators/s Lucas Pope Modes Single-player Average playtime 6–10 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 85

In Papers, Please, you serve as a humble border guard of the great nation of Arstotzka, an isolated communist nation that has only recently opened its Grestin borders. Puzzle-solving in Papers, Please comes in the form of allowing or denying admission to the many, many people who will flood your office. You’ll need to be quick, decisive, and precise as you perform background checks, X-ray scans, and veto documents before deciding to accept or reject a border crosser.

As the sole breadwinner of your family, their survival literally hinges on your performance. Swift, accurate processing rewards you with bonus credits, while sloppy work nets you paycheck penalties. The state also expects all men to raise a family, so lose too many family members to starvation, cold, or disease, and it’s your head on the chopping block. Glory to Arstotzka!

Last but not least, Papers, Please also presents a rich story alongside its tense border inspection sessions. The game world is fraught with political tension and personal risk. You’ll need to ask yourself important questions, such as whether you should remain loyal to a state that doesn’t care for you, or should you risk it all for a chance to change history?

My verdict: Simple mechanics hide tough decisions, turning routine tasks into tense and meaningful challenges.

★ BEST PUZZLE GAME FOR MORAL DECISION-MAKING Papers, Please Shop on Eneba

16. SUPERHOT [Best Puzzle Game for Time-Bending Action Puzzles]

Our Score Enebameter 7.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creators/s SUPERHOT Team Modes Single-player Average playtime 5–8 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 83

Hands down, SUPERHOT is the most innovative shooter I’ve played in years.

SUPERHOT’s core mechanic is bullet time: time moves at a snail’s pace unless you yourself are moving. Yes, it’s basically The Matrix. Leveraging this is key to solving SUPERHOT’s many levels, where you’re usually thrust into mortal danger and are outmanned and outgunned at every turn. Thanks to bullet time, though, you can pull out your Keanu Reeves character of choice, wade through a shotgun salvo unharmed, punch a red guy in the face, steal his gun, and use him to paint the floor. Over the top? Maybe. Badass? Hell yeah.

With so much action going on, you might think that SUPERHOT eschews the usual story angle that puzzle games have. You’d be happy to know that you’re wrong, though it’s really difficult to talk about the story without spoiling anything. Just know that we’ll know when you’re one of us.

My verdict: Time manipulation turns every encounter into a puzzle, blending action and strategy in a way that still feels fresh.

★ BEST PUZZLE GAME FOR TIME-BENDING ACTION PUZZLES SUPERHOT Shop on Eneba

17. Phasmophobia [Best Puzzle Game for Cooperative Ghost Hunting]

Our Score Enebameter 7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creators/s Kinetic Games Modes Single-player, multiplayer Average playtime 20–40 hours Metacritic score (All platforms) 78

If you prefer your mysteries to have higher stakes, Phasmophobia might be the puzzle game for you.

As its name suggests, Phasmophobia deals with ghosts, and the fear of ghosts. You’ll need to buckle down and face terror head-on, as the real exorcism guys are depending on you and your team of up to 4 poorly-paid interns to discover what kind of ghost haunts the place. You’ll only have the basic tools of the trade: incense and rosaries to ward off ghosts, visual and audio receivers let you document ghost activity, and spirit boxes let you ask your spectral enemies the most important questions in life: are they pizza, or are they grandma?

Aspiring ghost–identifiers will need courage, logical thinking, strategy, and decisive action to survive the ghost’s many attempts to scare and kill you, as well as confirm the ghost’s identity via the use of specific pieces of evidence or behavioral quirks.

My verdict: Tension and teamwork drive every investigation, making each successful ghost hunt feel like a real achievement.

★ BEST PUZZLE GAME FOR COOPERATIVE GHOST HUNTING Phasmophobia Shop on Eneba

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