20 Best Xbox Series X Games You Won’t Want to Put Down

Finding the best games for Xbox Series X shouldn’t feel like a grind. We’ve done the hard yards for you and prepared the ultimate cheat sheet. Pro gamer or Xbox newbie? Doesn’t matter. We have something that’s going to amaze you.

The Xbox Series X‘s power lies in its massive game list – this console is like that buddy who always knows how to turn up the fun. It’s nothing short of your ticket to insane adventures, heart-thumping missions, and cool joyrides you didn’t even know you needed in your life.

Our lineup is packed with a genre-defining Xbox Series X games list that will keep you coming back for more. Picture yourself tearing up the scenic routes of Mexico in Forza Horizon 5, or unearthing chilling mysteries in Alan Wake 2 – these are the kinds of adventures that make Series X the must-have console for any true gamer. So grab your controller and get ready to step into some amazing worlds with our list of the best Xbox Series X games.

Our Top Picks for Xbox Series X Games

Before we get to the big list of the best Xbox Series X games, let’s highlight a few personal faves – the ones that truly redefine excellence in their respective genres. These picks lured us in with their inventive gameplay, captivating storylines, and jaw-dropping visuals, setting the benchmark for modern gaming. Whether you’re chasing intense action, mind-bending mysteries, or simply the joy of exploring beautifully crafted worlds, these titles will blow you away and keep you playing well into the night.

Forza Horizon 5 (2021): An open-world racing adventure set in Mexico’s breathtaking landscapes, along with your dream cars. Star Wars Outlaws (2024): Explore iconic locations, take on daring heists, and face off against the galaxy’s criminal empires. Halo: The Master Chief Collection (2014): A legendary compilation of Halo games, featuring remastered campaigns and multiplayer modes from across the series. Elden Ring (2022): One of the best RPGs with a huge open world full of challenges, danger, and mystery. Metaphor: ReFantazio (2024): A fantastical RPG from the creators of Persona, blending innovative combat, compelling characters, and a vibrant, dreamlike world.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! These five amazing picks are only the beginning of what this console has to offer. Ready for more? Scroll on to see the full list of the best Xbox Series X games which will take your gaming sessions to the next level.

20 Best Xbox Series X Games

Now, press start on a whole new universe of gaming thrills! Our curated list of top-tier Xbox Series X games will sweep you off your feet – from epic open-world quests to heart-pounding horrors and everything in between. Each of these titles boasts cutting-edge visuals, immersive soundscapes, and gameplay that’ll keep your thumbs twitching long after you should’ve gone to bed.

1. Forza Horizon 5

Platforms Year of release Developer Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC 2021 Playground Games

Get ready for the best racing game for your virtual dream vacation across Mexico, but with a twist – you will be steering some of the most spectacular cars ever built. Glide along beautiful beaches, speed through lush forests, and zoom up the sides of volcanoes.

Our favorite part? The total freedom! It’s not just about racing; you get to explore an amazing world at your own tempo. With weather changing from rolling sandstorms to pouring tropical rain, every play feels unique. Plus, you can make your car your own – we lost track of time making customizing ours!

Multiplayer shines in Forza Horizon 5. The Horizon Arcade introduces fun and light-hearted challenges, while competitive races let you prove your mettle. What makes it one of the best racing games is its ability to cater to all players – whether you’re a hardcore racer or just want to cruise and soak in the view, this game delivers.

2. Star Wars Outlaws

Platforms Year of release Developer Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC 2024 Ubisoft Massive

Ever dream of zooming through the galaxy as a roguish outlaw, blending charm, cunning, and just a little chaos? One of the best Star Wars games, Star Wars Outlaws hands you the keys to a starship and dares you to etch your legacy in a universe ruled by the Empire. In the role of Kay Vess, you’ll dodge Imperial patrols, forge alliances with shady characters, and risk it all for the next big heist – all while trying to stay one step ahead of trouble.

We were completely captivated by the game’s look and feel, especially its world design. From vivid cities to endless deserts and oh-so-cozy cantinas, the Star Wars universe felt totally alive. And the space battles? Oh, they were chef’s kiss. Navigating asteroid fields and taking down enemies made us feel like true star pilots.

Yes, some missions dragged a little, and the overall pacing occasionally hit a speed bump. But the immersive world-building and a scoundrel’s dream brought to life made this game worth playing. For fans of the galaxy far, far away, this is definitely a title you simply can’t afford to miss.

3. Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Platforms Year of release Developer Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC 2014 (Optimized 2020) 343 Industries

For both newcomers and lifelong fans, this is a treasure trove of epic sci-fi storytelling and intense FPS gameplay. Spanning six iconic titles – from Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary to Halo 4 – this collection lets you experience the saga of the Master Chief in stunning remastered glory.

What truly reeled us in with this game collection was the pure nostalgia it served up. Replaying Halo: CE with its revamped visuals felt like running into an old friend who’s had a serious glow-up, and flipping between the old-school and polished graphics in Halo 2 Anniversary brought back so many memories. As for multiplayer, the satisfaction of perfectly placed plasma grenades never fades.

Beyond the nostalgia, we loved the sheer volume of content. Over 120 multiplayer maps, the Forge editor, and the seamless ability to hop between campaigns gave us hours upon hours of entertainment. Whether you’re reliving memories or looking for the best Halo game in the series, this collection proves why the Halo franchise is one of the greatest FPSs of all time.

4. Elden Ring

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC 2022 FromSoftware

Picture the dark elegance of Soulsborne games infused into an endless world teeming with secrets – welcome to Elden Ring, one of the greatest open-world games. As a daring Tarnished, your mission is to reunite the fragments of the Elden Ring and bring harmony back to the Lands Between.

Every corner of this world holds a surprise – abandoned ruins, mysterious dungeons, stunning landscapes, and eerie creatures hiding where you’d least expect. It’s not just a world to wander through – it’s one that rewards your curiosity with cool weapons, cool stories, and amazing sights.

Combat is equally riveting. FromSoftware’s signature style remains intact, with its punishing-yet-rewarding system elevated by new features like mounted combat, guard counters, and a jump button that brings a new layer of strategy. And let’s not forget the Spirit Calling Bell – summoning spectral allies during intense battles saved our skins more than once!

5. Metaphor: ReFantazio

Platforms Year of release Developer Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC 2024 Atlus

The story of Metaphor: ReFantazio begins with a royal tragedy – a king’s untimely end that sparks an epic adventure of ambition, friendship, and character growth. As you travel, your companions shine with hilarious, heartfelt, and sometimes tense moments that make this adventure truly unforgettable.

The gameplay stays true to Atlus’s roots with its turn-based combat, while the new archetype system adds a layer of customization, allowing you to tailor classes and skills to your personal playstyle. The world is your playground, and strategic battles are the ultimate challenge for those who love experimenting and mastering the craft.

With its eye-catching style and lively visuals, the game brings its enchanting fantasy world to life in full color. Paired with an unforgettable soundtrack and stellar voice acting, Metaphor: ReFantazio truly deserves its place among the best fantasy games.

For fans of JRPGs and Atlus’s signature style, this game is a must-play, showcasing their talent for blending deep storytelling with engaging mechanics.

6. Hi-Fi Rush

Platforms Year of release Developer Xbox Series X|S, PC 2023 Tango Gameworks

Play as wannabe rockstar Chai, battling an evil megacorporation while syncing your attacks and moves to an eclectic beat. Hi-Fi Rush is pure joy in game form – a rhythm-action adventure bursting with vivid visuals, sharp humor, and a killer soundtrack.

What stole the show for us? The combat, hands down. It’s smooth, quick, and incredibly satisfying when your combos land. Plus, the rhythm mechanics aren’t limited to fights – they flow into platforming, puzzle game challenges, and environmental interactions, making the entire world feel alive and synced to the beat.

Hi-Fi Rush’s comic book-inspired art style and upbeat soundtrack are the perfect match, creating a world that’s as much fun to look at as it is to play. It’s a refreshing, polished, and highly replayable game that’ll keep you smiling from start to finish. Whether you’re here for the music, the action, or just to hang out with a lovable cast of characters, it’s easily one of the best rhythm games you’ll play.

7. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Platforms Year of release Developer Xbox Series X|S, PC 2024 Asobo Studio

Published under the Xbox Game Studios, Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the best simulation games for those of us with itchy feet. Fly past the Eiffel Tower at golden hour or navigate through Pacific tempests – each flight has its own epic story.

The game offers a career mode, bringing a new sense of purpose to your flights. From fighting wildfires to transporting life-saving medical supplies and transferring freight across international borders, every operation now has its own tale to tell. We couldn’t get enough of the variety – heroic rescues one day, adrenaline-fueled Red Bull Air Races the next. However, some minor bugs and awkward user interfaces in career mode may occasionally disrupt the immersion.

Let us talk about the true highlight: the visuals! Think beautiful landscapes and weather that feels straight out of reality, as if you’re actually in the cockpit. Plus, the flight mechanics have been fine-tuned since the 2020 release, providing a more authentic and enjoyable experience.

Overall, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is a video game for everyone. Whether you just want to fly around the world or you’re a serious aviation buff, it has got something wonderful for you.

8. Sea of Thieves

Platforms Year of release Developer Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC 2018 (Optimized 2024) Rare

Unleash your inner pirate with Sea of Thieves, the game published under Xbox Game Studios that lets you chart your course, hoist your sails, and conquer the ocean. Whether you’re searching for buried treasure, battling legendary sea creatures, or outwitting rival crews, every voyage is an unpredictable adventure filled with camaraderie and chaos.

What we loved most about this game was the freedom to chart our own path. Want to fight for treasure with a crew or just enjoy the serene ocean breeze solo? It’s up to you. The cooperative gameplay is a highlight – working with friends to navigate the ship, fire cannons, and patch up leaks often leads to hilarity and unforgettable moments.

The world itself is visually captivating, with dynamic weather, gorgeous sunsets, and seas so vivid they almost seem to have a heartbeat. Rare’s continuous updates over the years have enriched the experience, adding story-driven Tall Tales and fresh content for new and seasoned pirates alike.

While the game’s focus on competitive multiplayer is its strength, solo players may find it less rewarding and more challenging. Still, the endless possibilities and fun are more than enough to keep you hooked.

9. Alan Wake 2

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC 2023 Remedy Entertainment

Get ready to dive into the world of survival horror. The two main characters are Alan Wake, a writer trapped in the mysterious Dark Place, and Saga Anderson, a dedicated FBI agent investigating terrifying murders in the Pacific Northwest. Switching between their points of view gives variety, and the plot twists make you question your own senses.

The fights are a nail-biting mix of desperation and victory. With only a flashlight and few resources, every fight for life tastes sweet when you win.

However, the game’s atmosphere is what truly steals the show. The faintest sounds will make you jump out of your skin, every flickering light gives you chills, and every lurking shadow feels alive. The sheer rush of exploring the spooky landscapes and tackling the paranormal adversaries is a part of the game as much as surviving the encounters.

If you’re into the best thriller games with a mix of survival horror and mystery-solving, Alan Wake 2 is a must-play.

10. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC 2024 Ubisoft Montpellier

Looking for the best platformers? Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a gem that takes you back to why you first loved the series while adding a dash of modern touch to keep things exciting. You become Sargon – a young warrior whose mission is to save a lost crown prince, all in a world soaked in Persian mythology.

The game delivers an assortment of breathtaking activities such as hanging from cliffs, running along walls, and piecing together complex puzzles – emphasizing why this series is adored by many.

Combat feels amazing – swift, slick, and downright pleasing, especially when you get the rhythm of evasions and counterattacks just right. Every enemy you face demands a strategic approach, and the boss battles? Just magnificent – demanding yet never unfair, they force you to stay sharp and react quickly.

We were really sold on the game’s perfect mix of classic charm and contemporary elements. Even though the game nods respectfully to the iconic Prince of Persia series, it deftly adds in new capabilities like the power to change time and distinctive boss battles, to become more detailed and entertaining. The vibrantly colored landscapes are pure fun to roam around, and the music score is the perfect backdrop for the gameplay, making every second feel like you’re in your own action movie.

11. Resident Evil 4

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, PC 2023 Capcom

A splendid mix of the old and the new, Resident Evil 4 is packed with contemporary gameplay dynamics and encapsulates the spine-chilling survival horror that made the original such a fan favorite since its 2005 launch. Now a government officer, Leon S. Kennedy is assigned to save the kidnapped President’s daughter from a spooky European cult. The story takes an exciting and terrifying turn into a struggle for life.

Combat is a real treat. Leon’s trademark roundhouse kicks are back, now with knife parries, stealth takedowns, and clever use of the environment to outwit infected crowds. The weapon system is faultless; each gun gives a rewarding experience, and enhancing your weaponry is irresistible.

Exploring is another joy. From the daunting village to the vast castle, every place oozes ambiance and is filled with treasures to discover, puzzles, and mysteries waiting to be solved. The improved map makes it easy to keep track of aims and revisit areas for treasure hunting.

A hit with both old fans and newcomers, Resident Evil 4 shows how the best horror games can be given new life while holding onto their essence.

12. Persona 3 Reload

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC 2024 Atlus

The cherished Persona series gets a fresh update with Persona 3 Reload. The plot thrusts you into the spooky Dark Hour, with shadow beasts taking over. As a new student with a Persona, you become part of SEES, a group of teenagers unraveling the truth behind these events.

The effortless merge of character growth and battle stood out. Emotionally charged moments are brought to life through voiced interactions, leading to valuable relationships. Improved visuals and stylish animations heighten the story’s emotional impact.

In battles, it’s a fantastic blend of tactics and flair. The new Theurgy system produces dramatic, match-deciding strikes, and the “Shift” feature lets you chain team combos for fulfilling wins. Tartarus, the legendary tower dungeon, offers more diversity and fresh trials.

The early pacing could feel a bit sluggish, but hang in there – once it takes off, the story’s emotional depth makes it one of the best JRPG games.

13. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC 2023 Respawn Entertainment

Building on the success of Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes it up a notch. Set five years after the events of the initial game, we’re back with our Jedi Knight, Cal Kestis, brawling the Empire, wrestling his personal uncertainties, and navigating fresh tests across awe-inspiring universes. This is easily one of the best Star Wars games for franchise enthusiasts and gaming addicts alike, offering a slick ride, packed with discoveries.

The story unfolds with Cal’s journey starting in Coruscant and spinning into a universe-wide adventure. With all-new companions like Merrin, and ally Bode, the narrative gains depth, providing you with allies to cheer for and adding a strategic edge in battles.

We really enjoyed how smooth the game’s mechanics are. From deflecting attacks with a well-timed defense to mixing acrobatic skills for complex tasks, everything flows really well. The new Blaster stance offers an impressive combination of distant and close combat.

Feast your eyes and ears on the stunning presentation. The environments are simply breathtaking, the sound design hits that signature Star Wars note, and the performances (kudos to Cameron Monaghan’s portrayal of Cal) add heart to every moment.

14. Cyberpunk 2077

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC 2020 (Updated 2022) CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077’s turnaround is among gaming’s most striking. Originally released in 2020 with its fair share of issues, it has morphed into one of the top action RPGs, exploiting the impressive capabilities of new game consoles.

As soon as you step into the role of V, a mercenary in a fight for survival, you’re engrossed. The main story is about an experimental chip in your brain that hosts the mind of rocker-turned-rebel Johnny Silverhand (brilliantly portrayed by Keanu Reeves).

What we loved most was the liberty to tackle missions in any way you want. Whether you hack into security systems and take down enemies from a distance, slip through without being noticed, or charge headfirst into battles – the choice is all yours.

The city feels alive in a way that few other games can match. From NPCs reacting to the climate to countless hidden corners awaiting exploration, it’s a playground packed with details and narratives.

Despite minor shortcomings – like the simplistic police AI and some not-so-immersive encounters in the open world – these are insignificantly small compared to the game’s overall enhancements. Regardless of whether you played it at launch or are new to it, this is the Cyberpunk 2077 experience you’ve been yearning for.

15. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC 2023 CD Projekt Red

An expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty dives deep into the dynamic chaos of Night City, taking you into the rough, edgy underworld of Dogtown. Far from a routine DLC, it’s an audacious, pulse-raising makeover that takes the original to new heights. It brings to life the epic fans envisioned in 2020 and solidifies itself as one of the top Cyberpunk 2077 games.

The unfolding plot is an ink-drenched espionage saga filled with ethical quandaries, betrayals, and a memorable lineup of characters. Idris Elba’s character, Solomon Reed, captivates you as a gloomy, divided sleeper agent, and Songbird’s complex motives will keep you on your toes.

Dogtown is brimming with life in its best (and filthiest) form. The dense atmosphere, crumbling infrastructures, and heavy-handed militancy charge each exploration with suspense.

With the 2.0 update, combat and RPG aspects truly come into their own. Simplified yet potent skill trees give you choices to mold your character as a silent killer, a tech wizard, or a blunt-force enthusiast. The redesigned perks make every choice gratifying, and the introduction of vehicle combat and smarter AI brings a novel touch to every encounter.

16. Resident Evil Village

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC. 2021 Capcom

Whenever you step into the shoes of Ethan Winters, you’re in for an exciting journey through one of the best survival horror games you’ll ever play. This time, you’re off exploring a charming yet secluded European village with a goal – saving your daughter from spooky creatures. Resident Evil Village takes you on this fabulous ride combining action and survival horror, all set in a gorgeous, gothic storybook world.

This incredible game is packed with a variety of striking environments and daunting adversaries. From the impressive Castle Dimitrescu to the spooky House Beneviento, each site is like a nightmare filled with riddles, secrets, and scary surprises.

Fights strike the perfect balance between thrilling and empowering. Whether it’s battling werewolf-like Lycans or the towering Lady Dimitrescu, the experience is intense and satisfying. The crafty additions of weapon upgrades and crafting add a smart strategic element to tackle increasing threats.

On an Xbox, the game is a visual feast, with ray-traced lighting that brings every shadow and flame flicker to life. The sound design, complete with ominous floor creaks and far-off growls, keeps you on your toes.

17. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now 2024 Bethesda

Get ready for an exhilarating ride with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – your favorite archaeologist is back in action! This time, he is in pursuit of a powerful ancient artifact, going through deserts, jungles, and secret-filled temples.

Fights are fun and engaging, with Indy’s legendary whip as the standout. Use it to entangle enemies, swing across gaps, or stylishly solve environmental puzzles. Mix it with sleek hand-to-hand combat and some audacious stunts, offering an experience that keeps you active and engaged.

The graphics are stunning. From the torchlit caves’ soft glow to the desert dunes’ sparkling sands, every detail, including the scuff marks on Indy’s jacket, is beautifully portrayed. Adding to the immersion, Troy Baker’s voice acting is nothing short of exceptional. His performance channels a Harrison Ford-like charisma, bringing Indy’s character to life in an uncanny and unforgettable way.

However, the game, while perfect in its adventurous spirit, does have minor shortcomings. The controls can seem a bit stiff during platforming parts, causing a few annoying hitches that interfere with the action. But the excitement you’ll get still makes it one of the best Indiana Jones games out there.

18. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Platforms Year of release Developer Xbox Series X|S, PC 2024 Ninja Theory

Get ready to re-enter the world of Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. This time, it’s even more thrilling, more immersive, and more intense. If you enjoyed the captivating plot points, breathtaking visuals, and thrilling battles of the first game, you’re going to love this sequel.

The story delves deeper into Senua’s mind as she embarks on a haunting journey that blurs the lines between what’s real and what’s mythical.

Wait till you see the game – it’s visually spectacular. Every scene on the Xbox Series X looks like a beautiful painting brought to life. Whether it’s spooky, foggy landscapes or blazing battlefields, the detail is absolutely stunning.

We really enjoyed the combat – the battle sequences are ultra-realistic and satisfying, with each sword swipe packing a punch. The sound of the game also deserves a shout-out – don your headphones to fully enjoy the whispers, shrieks, and spooky music that set the stage for Senua’s exploration of the unknown.

19. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Platforms Year of release Developer Xbox Series X|S, PC 2024 GSC Game World

Venture into the gripping 64 km² Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, where S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl merges the tension of survival horror with the freedom of open-world exploration.

The game’s charm lies in its lifelike yet chilling Zone with ever-changing weather, day-night system, and jaw-dropping scenery. Finding yourself in awe at a peaceful sunrise one minute, you might be scrambling for cover from a lethal storm the next!

Where the game truly excels is in its combat and survival aspects. Scarce resources mean every bullet and band-aid might save your life. Fighting mutants and humans alike offers a real challenge. Plus, maintaining your weapons, hunting for artifacts, and upgrading your gear brings in a strategic element.

However, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is not without its issues, mainly bugs and a somewhat underwhelming world population system. That said, these don’t take away from what makes the game one of the best first-person shooters.

20. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC 2024 Saber Interactive

Picking up a century after the original, you once again step into the towering boots of Lieutenant Demetrian Titus, tasked with leading the charge against the Tyranid swarm in some of the most action-packed battles ever crafted.

The riveting six-chapter campaign is the star of the show – journey across war-ravaged planets, facing off against Tyranid swarms and indulging in some of the most fulfilling combat in any shooter game out there. The perfect blend of melee and ranged battles feels top-notch, with each chainsword swing and bolter shot providing seriously solid feedback.

Combat is visceral and incredibly satisfying, adding to what makes it one of the best Warhammer 40,000 games. Executions replenish your health, encouraging an aggressive playstyle that keeps the adrenaline pumping. Whether you’re grappling into battle as a Vanguard or laying down suppressive fire as a Heavy, the six unique classes in Operations mode offer plenty of replay value. Countless customization options, from armor pieces to weapon perks, let you make your Space Marine uniquely yours.

Best Xbox One Games

Even with the best Xbox Series X games stealing the spotlight,e Xbox One still holds its own with many titles that are absolute must-plays. The best Xbox One games deliver a mix of action, creativity, and storytelling that’s hard to beat. Here are just some titles that put these these Xbox consoles on the map:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

A sprawling fantasy epic set in a richly detailed open world, where players take on the role of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter navigating complex stories, memorable characters, and a lot of moral dilemmas.

Red Dead Redemption 2

A Western masterpiece that combines breathtaking landscapes, deep storytelling, and intricate character development, immersing players in the life of an outlaw during America’s late 19th century.

Halo 5: Guardians

A sci-fi shooter that offers an intense campaign and action-packed multiplayer modes, continuing the legendary saga while introducing exciting new characters and challenges.

Best Xbox Exclusive Games

The Xbox library is packed with amazing exclusive titles that have wowed players with thrilling gameplay, unforgettable stories, and jaw-dropping graphics. If you’re on the hunt for the best Xbox-exclusive games, here are a few standout titles:

Halo Infinite

As one of the best Xbox Series X games, Halo Infinite delivers a captivating story centered around Master Chief, paired with expansive open-world elements and exhilarating multiplayer gameplay.

Gears 5

A visually stunning and emotionally charged third-person shooter that delves deeper into the story of Kait Diaz, exploring the secrets of her past amid intense action sequences and cooperative play options.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

A breathtaking platformer that combines stunning visuals, a deeply emotional narrative, and precise gameplay mechanics to create an unforgettable gaming experience.

Best Cross-Platform Games

Isn’t gaming more fun when we play together? That’s what the best cross-platform games are all about! Not only do they pack a punch with excellent gameplay, they also allow players to join forces or challenge each other, whether they’re on consoles, PCs, or other devices.

Here are a few examples you can enjoy on your Xbox:

Destiny 2

Jump into the role of a guardian and unite against cosmic dangers in this first-person shooter packed with intriguing lore and teamplay. You can team up with players from different platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Apex Legends

A swift and dynamic battle royale video game showcasing distinctive characters and special abilities. It offers cross-platform play, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, enabling diverse team tactics.

Rocket League

Mixing the world of soccer and rocket-fueled vehicles, this game delivers an adrenaline-pumping experience. Play it across different platforms for limitless head-to-head fun.

FAQs

What is the difference between Xbox Series X and S?

The Series X is more powerful with 4K resolution and a disc drive, while the Series S is smaller, digital-only, and targets 1440p gaming.

What games should I get for my Xbox Series X?

Top choices include Forza Horizon 5, Elden Ring, and Halo Infinite.

Is the Xbox X better than the PS5?

It depends! The Series X edges out in power and Xbox Game Pass, while the PS5 shines with exclusive games. The good news is that both offer amazing gaming.

What is the newest Xbox?

The Xbox Series X, launched in November 2020, alongside its digital-focused sibling, the Series S.

What is Xbox Game Pass?

It’s a monthly subscription that unlocks the Xbox Game Pass library, offering a vast collection of games to play on Xbox, PC, and Cloud.