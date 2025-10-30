13 Best Resident Evil Games in 2025: Enter the Survival Zone

The best Resident Evil games hit like a panic attack in slow motion. You hear a creak, spin too late, and something’s already in your face. I’ve played through outbreaks, remakes, and all the glorious chaos Capcom’s cooked up – and the tension still lands.

This series is survival horror in its purest form. Tight corridors, bad inventory luck, and the thrill of barely scraping through a fight. No other franchise nails that blend of fear and control quite like it.

I’ve ranked the standouts – the legends, the freak shows, the must-plays. Grab your herbs. We’re heading in.

Our Top Picks for Best Resident Evil Games

Ranking the best Resident Evil games? Honestly, hard. Each game in the entire series has something that makes it memorable. Most games serve pure survival horror, a fun story, or flat-out horror thrills. Here are the TOP 5 contenders of this chilling series:

Resident Evil 4 Remake (2023): Capcom’s reimagined masterpiece nails the balance between action and horror. It keeps the charm of the original while sharpening every fight, scare, and set piece for modern audiences. Resident Evil 2 Remake (2019): Leon and Claire’s return to Raccoon City is both nostalgic and terrifying. The overhauled visuals, sound, and pacing make this one of the most immersive survival horror experiences ever made. Resident Evil Remaster (2015): This remaster of the original 1996 game proves timeless design never dies. It modernized the mansion’s dread without losing the tension and mystery that made the series iconic.

But, hold up. There are a lot more games in this ranking. You’ll find the rest of the games below. By the way, Remake titles are standalone games that you can play on their own.

13 Resident Evil Games Ranked: Best Ever Survival Horror Game

Without further ado, let’s get into my rankings and reviews. As a long-time fan of this macabre series, I hope I’ll strike a chord with fellow fans with this ranking.

And for newbies? Well, it’s time for your next adventure.

1. Resident Evil 4 Remake [Best Resident Evil Game Overall]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person survival horror, action shooter Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creators Capcom Average playtime 15-20 hours for the main story, longer with side content and Mercenaries mode Best for Fans who want the perfect balance of horror and action What I liked Flawless pacing, sharp combat flow, tighter level design, upgraded AI, smarter resource management, fresh layers of tension in every encounter

This title is one of the best horror games for a reason.. Resident Evil 4 Remake is an absolute masterpiece REMAKE that breathes new life into one of the most beloved entries in the Resident Evil series. Playing as Leon Kennedy in a creepy European village feels as thrilling as in 2005. The stunning modern visuals and fluid gameplay will keep you IN.

The revamped graphics and smooth controls bring a new dimension to the experience. The combat mechanics, the dread, Leon’s humor, and new side quests all hit differently here. The game boasts a 93 Metacritic score. It also has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam. I think combat fans and newbies looking for a balanced game would dig it.

My verdict: Resident Evil 4 Remake lands every shot. The pacing, the pressure, the combat loop – all dialed in. It respects the original but moves like a modern action-horror should. You feel every parry, every close call, every scrape of survival. It’s the gold standard for how to rebuild a classic without losing its soul.

2. Resident Evil 2 Remake [Best Story and Atmosphere in the Series]

Our score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person survival horror Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creators Capcom Average playtime 8-10 hours per campaign, roughly double for both characters Best for Players who want tension, story depth, and cinematic horror What I liked Perfect pacing, eerie sound design, dual campaigns, expressive visuals, tight shooting, the return of Mr. X

How often does a great survival horror game rebuild itself so perfectly that it feels both familiar and groundbreaking? That’s why Resident Evil 2 Remake deserves its spot. You play as Leon and Claire and visit the terrifying Racoon City. This environment feels alive, every hallway drips with tension. Leon and Claire’s intertwined stories seal the deal.

The rebuilt graphics make every detail pop: from the eerie lighting to the grotesque zombies. The third-person perspective modernizes the gameplay while staying true to its survival horror roots. And the atmosphere? Kills. I think narrative-driven gamers and puzzle fans will love this one.

My Verdict: Resident Evil 2 Remake is the definition of how to rebuild horror without losing its soul. The police station feels alive (and out to get you). Every hallway drips with dread, every encounter feels deliberate. It’s slower, heavier, and far more psychological than RE4, but that’s what makes it hit harder. A horror masterclass that proves atmosphere can still do more damage than firepower.

3. Resident Evil Remake [The Nightmare That Started It All]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival horror (fixed camera, puzzle-driven) Platforms GameCube Year of release 2002 Creators Capcom Average playtime 10-12 hours for a first clear, longer for alternate routes/difficulties Best for Players who want the original mansion horror with upgraded visuals and tension What I liked Crimson Heads raising the stakes, tight resource tension, layered backtracking, defensive items, puzzle flow, upgraded visuals and audio, multiple character routes, strong replay hooks

Let me just say that Resident Evil Remake is a wild ride. A perfect mashup of nostalgia and terror. This isn’t just a glow-up/remake of the 1996 classic; it’s a full-on reimagining that grabs you by the throat. Playing as Chris or Jill Valentine, you’re dropped into the Spencer Mansion on a rescue mission that spirals into pure nightmare fuel.

It’s a crash course in survival horror games with a story that keeps you hooked. Continuing your Resident Evil journey? The visuals and the expanded lore are must-sees. The fixed camera angles and polished design are the tribute OG fans have been waiting for. It’s no surprise that the game has been ported to over 7 different platforms and is often cited as one of the greatest video game remakes of all time.

My Verdict: Resident Evil (2002) still defines survival horror. The mansion’s layout is a masterclass in tension – elegant, oppressive, and mean. You feel the pressure with every choice, from saving to shooting. It doesn’t care about pacing trends or modern polish. It just wants to watch you sweat.

4. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [The First-Person Reboot That Brought Fear Back]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person survival horror Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2015 (Remaster of 2002 remake) Creators Capcom Average playtime 9-11 hours for the main story, longer with DLC Best for Players who want raw, immersive horror from a first-person view What I liked Unnerving Baker family encounters, claustrophobic design, immersive perspective, grim atmosphere, strong pacing, limited resources, satisfying boss fights

This is a top-tier FPS game that brought the Resident Evil series back to its terrifying roots. It’s ranked high because of how brilliantly it nails the horror vibe. You play as Ethan Winters, looking for your wife in the Baker family’s creepy, rotting house. The first-person perspective makes it feel like you’re actually there. It’s intense.

This game scored an 86 on Metacritic for good reason. It’s a perfect entry point if you’re new to the series. The blend of resource management, atmospheric dread, and twisted storytelling makes it unforgettable. New players can jump right in, while old fans will love the nods to classic Resident Evil gameplay elements.

My Verdict: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is panic bottled in first-person. The Baker house is a moldy deathtrap where every sound feels like a warning. You scrape by on ammo and nerve, always one mistake from disaster. It’s disgusting, tense, and unforgettable – the moment Resident Evil remembered what fear actually feels like.

5. Resident Evil Village [Gothic Chaos with Fangs, Guns, and Style]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person survival horror, action-adventure Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2021 Creators Capcom Average playtime 10-12 hours for the story, longer with DLC and exploration Best for Players who love twisted settings, big scares, and wild pacing What I liked Atmospheric variety, strong gunplay, weirdly lovable villains, gorgeous environments, fast pacing, mix of combat and exploration, solid performance on all platforms

Resident Evil Village is like walking into the most twisted fairytale ever. You’re Ethan Winters again, fresh off the chaos of RE7 Biohazard. Now, you’re trapped in this gothic nightmare of a village. It’s got everything: vampires, werewolves, creepy dolls and iconic villains. I encountered so many different enemies. The unpredictability really kept the tension and excitement UP.

The mix of exploration, shootouts, and insane boss fights kept me glued to my screen. The action is intense, the horror is real, and the gameplay elements are on point. RE Village has sold over 10 million copies worldwide and is one of the fastest-selling titles in the series. This one’s a must-have for fans of action-adventure with a twist.

My Verdict: Resident Evil Village is chaos wrapped in luxury. You stroll into a fairy tale, then watch it rot from the inside. The gunplay snaps, the monsters chew scenery, and the tone swings from gothic to deranged without missing a beat. It’s indulgent, violent, and absolutely knows it.

6. Resident Evil HD Remaster [The Original Nightmare, Sharpened to Perfection]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival horror (fixed camera, puzzle-driven) Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2015 (Remaster of 2002 remake) Creators Capcom Average playtime 10-12 hours for a first clear, longer for alternate routes/difficulties Best for Players who want pure mansion dread with modern polish What I liked Crimson Heads raising the stakes, tight resource tension, layered backtracking, defensive items, puzzle flow, upgraded visuals and audio, multiple character routes, strong replay hooks

Resident Evil HD Remaster is a great way to experience the game that started it all. It’s a remastered version of the legendary 2002 remake, so you’re getting killer modern visuals and smoother gameplay. You’re back in Spencer Mansion, where you’ll juggle puzzles, scarce ammo, and enemies. I’ll never forget when I tried sneaking past what I thought was a “dead” zombie, only for it to lunge at me the moment I turned my back.

It’s a refined survival horror experience that’s perfect for new players. The updated controls make it approachable, while the atmosphere keeps you on edge. Every choice matters while navigating pitch-black corridors or saving bullets for a last-ditch moment. If you’ve been curious about the genre’s roots, this is your golden ticket.

My Verdict: Resident Evil Remaster still owns the genre. The mansion’s a maze built by a sadist, the camera hates you, and every zombie feels personal. You start confident, end paranoid, and love every miserable second. It’s tight, cruel, and smarter than most horror games made since.

7. Resident Evil 3 [Best for Pure Adrenaline Thrills]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person survival horror, action shooter Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2020 (Remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, 1999) Creators Capcom Average playtime 6-8 hours for the story, longer for higher difficulties and collectibles Best for Action-leaning horror fans who want set pieces, boss chases, and tight gunplay What I liked Jill’s characterization, crisp shooting, Perfect Dodge timing windows, RE Engine visuals, punchy pacing, downtown Raccoon City vibe, aggressive boss encounters, strong audio mix

Resident Evil 3 is like a rollercoaster through Raccoon City’s apocalypse. You’re Jill Valentine, dodging zombies, solving puzzles, and constantly being stalked by Nemesis. Your worst enemy in the form of a bioweapon. This guy isn’t just anxiety-inducing, he’s unpredictable. I still remember when he burst through a safe room door. I’ve never run faster in a game.

The pacing is relentless, keeping you on edge from start to finish. The enhanced visuals bring the city’s destruction to life, and the fast gameplay makes it a thrill ride for action lovers. It’s shorter but more action-packed than other RE titles. It has over 58,000 reviews on Steam (81% positive) and even got a PlayStation Game of the Year nomination.

My Verdict: Resident Evil 3 moves like it’s late for its own apocalypse. Jill’s sprint, the Perfect Dodge, the constant pressure – it’s a clean, confident action-horror run that never breathes. Yes, it’s lean and trims fan-favorite areas, but the moment-to-moment combat slaps. Nemesis is less sandbox terror, more event cannon – still a thrill when it hits.

8. Resident Evil 4 (2005) [The Game That Invented Modern Action-Horror]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person survival horror, action shooter Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch (HD/ported editions) Year of release 2005 Creators Capcom Average playtime 15-20 hours, longer with Separate Ways and Mercenaries Best for Players who want precise shooting, crowd control, and relentless set pieces What I liked Laser-aim precision, stun-kick crowd control, brilliant encounter design, upgrade economy, ruthless pacing, Regenerator dread, merchant/attaché case meta, iconic village opener

Resident Evil 4 is where it all clicked for me. You’re Leon Kennedy sent to a creepy village in Spain to rescue the President’s daughter, and everything goes off the rails. The villagers are nightmare fuel. The bosses are insane. It’s like the game doesn’t want you to breathe. Every corner, every encounter, it’s either fight or die.

This game introduced the iconic over-the-shoulder camera. The gunplay feels so smooth, it puts it out there for one of the best TPS games, and upgrading your weapons is so fun. It’s old-school but feels legendary. Metacritic slapped it with a 93 and it’s sold over 13 million copies. With game-changing action for its time, this is the entry where Leon solidifies his place as one of the coolest leads in the series.

My Verdict: Resident Evil 4 is the moment action and horror shook hands and decided to hurt you. The village blitz still slaps, the attaché case turns looting into Tetris, and the combat loop rewards cool heads and clean shots. Suplexes, roundhouses, Regenerators wheezing in your ear – it all lands. Still the standard everyone chases.

9. Resident Evil 5 [The Co-Op Monster Masher That Split the Fanbase]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person action horror, co-op shooter Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2009 (Direct sequel to Resident Evil 4) Creators Capcom Average playtime 10-12 hours for the story, longer with co-op and Mercenaries mode Best for Players who want action-heavy gameplay and chaotic co-op firefights What I liked Punchy shooting mechanics, responsive partner AI in co-op, satisfying weapon upgrades, massive set pieces, excellent replay value, cinematic scope

Resident Evil 5 is where action meets survival horror, and the co-op mode is a game-changer. You play as Chris Redfield teaming up with Sheva Alomar. Combat bioweapons in Africa with intense shootouts and clever puzzles. The visuals were groundbreaking for 2009 and still hold up. One mission had me yelling at my buddy to cover me while I fought off a mob. I’ve never had so much fun in co-op.

RE5 sold over 14 million copies and it’s not surprising. They nailed the action element with this entry and replayability always gels well with a lot of different types of gamers. The mix of intense combat, teamwork, and iconic enemies makes it a must-play.

My Verdict: Resident Evil 5 trades fear for firepower – and does it with zero shame. It’s sweaty, loud, and built for two triggers at once. The co-op system turns panic into teamwork, the combat has real weight, and the set pieces go full blockbuster. It’s not scary, but it’s a hell of a ride – pure muscle-bound mayhem in a series that finally went loud.

10. Resident Evil 0 [The Prequel With Two Brains and One Inventory]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival horror (dual-character system, fixed camera) Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, GameCube, Switch Year of release 2002 (Prequel to Resident Evil, 1996) Creators Capcom Average playtime 10-12 hours for the story, longer for challenge runs Best for Players who want classic Resident Evil tension with a unique partner system What I liked Character swapping in real time, strong atmosphere, satisfying puzzles, train sequence, detailed environments, tense inventory management, classic tone

This one’s a gem for anyone who loves unraveling the origins of chaos. In Resident Evil Zero, you’re Rebecca Chambers, partnered with ex-convict Billy Coen . Together, you face hordes of twisted creatures while uncovering Umbrella’s dirty secrets. The character-switching mechanic is fun and brilliant. I loved solving puzzles by swapping between the two.

It’s perfect for lore enthusiasts. The visuals are solid for its time, and the gameplay isn’t bad for a 2002 release. Even after all these years, it’s still pulling in players with an all-time Steam peak of over 3,100.Try this one out if you want to dive deeper in the RE universe. Puzzles fans and those who like a retro feel are also in for a treat.

My Verdict: Resident Evil 0 is old-school survival horror with a mean streak. Managing two characters and one shared inventory feels brilliant and cruel at once. The opening train section is peak tension – cramped, stylish, and vicious. It stumbles later with repetition, but when it hits, it’s vintage Resident Evil: awkward, clever, and stressful.

11. Resident Evil: Revelations [Shipbound Survival With Raid-Mode Hooks]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival horror (episodic structure, third-person) Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo 3DS, Wii U, Switch Year of release 2012 (Original on Nintendo 3DS, HD version 2013) Creators Capcom Average playtime 10-12 hours for the campaign, much longer with Raid Mode Best for Fans who want classic RE tension with modern controls and a grind-friendly side mode What I liked Queen Zenobia ship atmosphere, tight ammo economy, episode pacing, Genesis scanner risk/reward, punchy boss designs, Raid Mode progression loop, strong audio work, smooth HD controls

Resident Evil Revelations is a wild ride aboard the haunted Queen Zenobia (ship) with Jill Valentine . The episode format feels like bingeing a thriller series. Exploring the ship’s creepy corridors, solving puzzles, and uncovering its dark secrets reminded me why this game stands out in the series: it scares you but it keeps you curious enough to keep going.

Raid Mode is pure adrenaline. It’s fast-paced, action-packed, and lets you replay missions without the story bogging you down. The Ghost Ship setting in this one is also something else. It definitely elevates the atmosphere and setting for a scare. Fans love its mix of survival horror roots with modern gameplay mechanics. Jill Valentine fans, don’t sleep on this one.

My Verdict: Revelations traps you on a luxury coffin and lets the ocean do the talking. The ship creaks, resources run thin, and the scanner dares you to stand still when you shouldn’t. Campaign’s a sturdy throwback; Raid Mode is the sinker – fast, addictive, perfect for late-night runs. Classic dread, modern grip.

12. Resident Evil Code: Veronica [Classic Brutality With Claire and Chris]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person survival horror, puzzle-driven Platforms Dreamcast, PS2 (Code: Veronica X), GameCube (X), PS3 (HD X), Xbox 360 (HD X), PS4 (X) Year of release 2000 (Original on Dreamcast, expanded Code: Veronica X 2001, HD re-release 2011) Creators Capcom Average playtime 12-15 hours, longer if you scour everything or chase higher difficulties Best for Fans who want classic Resident Evil challenge, labyrinthine maps, and scarce ammo What I liked Claire/Chris dual campaign, Rockfort/Antarctica layout, brutal resource pressure, knife viability, memorable Ashford villains, tense backtracking, big boss checks, excellent soundtrack

Resident Evil Code: Veronica deserves way more love than it gets. Playing as Claire Redfield , you’re on a mission to find your brother Chris. Instead, you’re stuck battling insane bioweapons in eerie 3D environments that feel ahead of their time (Released in 2000!). Jill takes on prison islands and Antarctic labs while uncovering Umbrella’s darkest secrets. It ties directly into RE2 and Nemesis, so the lore here is gold.

This game ditches pre-rendered backgrounds for full 3D. It was groundbreaking back on the Dreamcast. It’s not easy to play on modern platforms unless you grab the HD version on PS3 or Xbox 360, but rumor has it a remake might be in the works. The graphics were jaw-dropping for the time, and the tension was unmatched. This game is an underrated gem that every fan of classic games needs to play.

My Verdict: Code: Veronica doesn’t cuddle – it corners you. Maps sprawl, ammo stings, and the Ashfords make every corridor feel cursed. The Claire-to-Chris handoff rules, the knife is a secret weapon, and the difficulty actually means something. It’s stubborn, weird, and absolutely worth the scars. Classic Resident Evil with teeth.

13. Resident Evil Requiem [Back to Raccoon City]

Our score TBD Type of game Survival horror (first/third-person viewpoints) Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 Year of release 2026 (ninth mainline entry) Creators Capcom Average playtime TBD Best for Fans who want classic, grounded survival horror with modern tech and a fresh lead What I liked Perspective toggle, resource-tight encounters, slower/tenser pacing, new protagonist angle, return to Raccoon City atmosphere, RE Engine presentation

Requiem centers on Grace Ashcroft (new face, messy past) drawn into a fresh outbreak tethered to Raccoon City’s history. The pitch is “escape death” survival horror over spectacle, with Capcom openly framing it as a colder, more nerve-tight entry than the louder recent installments.

You can play in first or third-person, a series first as a native option. It pairs tight resource management with movement that keeps you vulnerable. Expect puzzle pressure, methodical exploration, and stalking threats that punish greed. The perspective toggle isn’t a gimmick – it’s there to modulate intimacy and awareness and change how you read rooms and risk.

Early showings and coverage suggest leaner ammo economies, slower setups, and punishment for sloppy clears. No power fantasy here – more scrape-by survival, more “did I just hear that?” moments, and less arena-style chaos. If Capcom sticks the landing, the loop should reward patience, clean reads, and route planning over brute force.

My Verdict: Requiem looks like Capcom tightening the screws again. New hero, old city, zero comfort. The perspective swap is the spicy piece – first-person for panic, third-person for control. This one has the bones to scratch the classic survival-horror itch without feeling retro.

Rumored Resident Evil Games

Heads-up: the items below are rumors, not confirmed by Capcom. Plans change, leaks lie, and timelines slip. With that in mind, here’s a list of some rumored RE games:

Resident Evil Code: Veronica Remake – Long-running chatter says it’s in development, loosely targeting 2027. Confidence mostly tied to Dusk Golem’s posts.

– Long-running chatter says it’s in development, loosely targeting 2027. Confidence mostly tied to Dusk Golem’s posts. Resident Evil 0 Remake – Frequently paired with Code: Veronica; some reports point to a 2028 window and expanded story beats. Still unannounced.

– Frequently paired with Code: Veronica; some reports point to a 2028 window and expanded story beats. Still unannounced. Resident Evil (1996) new remake – Occasional claims of a fresh RE Engine remake surface, but nothing solid beyond forum/reporting cycles from 2024 onward. Treat as low-confidence.

– Occasional claims of a fresh RE Engine remake surface, but nothing solid beyond forum/reporting cycles from 2024 onward. Treat as low-confidence. Revelations 3/“Outrage” — Once rumored as a Switch-timed entry starring Rebecca Chambers; later whispers suggested plans changed or were shelved. No current confirmation.

— Once rumored as a Switch-timed entry starring Rebecca Chambers; later whispers suggested plans changed or were shelved. No current confirmation. Resident Evil 5 Remake – Community speculation pops up whenever a new remake hits, but recent reports say it’s not in development right now.

– Community speculation pops up whenever a new remake hits, but recent reports say it’s not in development right now. RE Engine Ports to Switch 2 – Rumors claim native ports of modern RE titles (RE2-4 remakes, RE7, Village, and the next mainline game) are planned for Nintendo’s next hardware. Still unofficial.

The next mainline game, Resident Evil Requiem, is official (Feb 27, 2026) – that’s why it’s not in this rumor list.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Resident Evil Games

Survival horror comes in flavors – pure dread, frantic combat, puzzle brain-teasers, or cinematic chaos. Here’s where I’d start, depending on what kind of player you are:

For Survival Horror Purists > Resident Evil HD Remaster – That slow-burn fear and mansion tension is where horror earns its name. You think before you breathe.

> – That slow-burn fear and mansion tension is where horror earns its name. You think before you breathe. For Action Junkies > Resident Evil 4 Remake – Combat with bite, perfect pacing, and every encounter designed to make you sweat. The new standard for tension with momentum.

> – Combat with bite, perfect pacing, and every encounter designed to make you sweat. The new standard for tension with momentum. For Story and Atmosphere Diehards > Resident Evil 2 Remake – Cinematic horror done right. The pacing, the characters, the dread – it all hits like a nightmare you don’t want to end.

> – Cinematic horror done right. The pacing, the characters, the dread – it all hits like a nightmare you don’t want to end. For First-Person Masochists > Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – No distance, no safety net. Just rot, panic, and the Bakers breathing down your neck.

> – No distance, no safety net. Just rot, panic, and the Bakers breathing down your neck. For Gothic Chaos Lovers > Resident Evil Village – It’s theatrical, ridiculous, and completely self-aware. Vampires, werewolves, mutants – it’s Resident Evil running wild and loving it.

It doesn’t matter if you love panic, puzzles, or pure violence, Resident Evil has something that’ll hit your nerve. Pick your poison, load your last bullet, and remember: the mansion always wins.

FAQs