20 Best Single-Player PS5 Games You Need to Play

There’s something about the best single-player PS5 games that multiplayer titles can’t quite match. Playing solo means the story belongs to YOU. And exploring at your own pace feels freeing.

You can really get into the characters’ journey without the distractions of multiplayer interactions with other players or your friends.

On PS5, the single-player library covers all the genres you can think of, and this guide takes you through the best titles that excel when played solo. Read on to find out which adventures are worth beginning today.

Our Picks for Single-Player PS5 Games

My time with PS5’s single-person games has been massive. And, three of them truly stand out as unmissable. Even though they each take a different approach to single-player design, they all offer something that makes owning the console worthwhile.

Horizon Forbidden West (2022) – An absolutely stunning solo adventure that pushes the predecessor’s story further with action-packed moments. Ghost of Tsushima (2022) – An unforgettable samurai adventure, full of epic battles. Horizon Zero Dawn (2017) – The first game to bring Aloy’s world to life and set the stage for one of the most unique game series ever.

These titles represent the kind of gaming experiences you’ll measure other games against for years to come. Every run brings surprises, and that’s what makes them so awesome.

20 Best-Single Player PS5 Games for Players Who Prefer Going Solo

The three games above are the heavy hitters, the ones I’d recommend first. But the PS5’s single-player library doesn’t stop there. The list below has 20 of the best PS5 games that you can play by yourself right now. How many of these have you tried? Scroll down to find out.

1. Horizon Forbidden West [An Epic Open-World Journey Through Nature’s Future]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Developer – Guerrilla Games;Publisher – Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 29 hours Metacritic scores 88

Horizon Forbidden West is a sequel to the first game, Horizon Zero Dawn. The core idea of the game is survival in a post-apocalyptic world. Here, mechanical creatures dominate the land.

Aloy (the main protagonist) is set on a journey to uncover the truth behind a mysterious plague that threatens to wipe out all life. Along the way, she faces rival tribes who view her with suspicion and distrust.

She must form alliances with communities scattered across the Forbidden West while battling machines that have grown more aggressive and dangerous.

Pro tip Use Valor Surges against large machines to take advantage of their elemental weaknesses.

The combat system expands on the groundwork laid in the series’ debut. As Aloy, you’ll scan machines to find weak points before striking. Weapons feel more varied this time around. Aloy can now also override flying machines to use as mounts.

Underwater exploration adds a new dimension to the experience. Swimming through flooded ruins reveals secrets hidden beneath the surface. Check out more of the best PS5 open-world games for similar adventures.

The best thing about Forbidden West is how well it balances its story with the freedom to explore. You can move on with the main story or spend hours doing side quests. And side quests often tie into the main narrative rather than feeling like filler.

My Verdict: Hunting machines with a bow still feels incredible in Horizon Forbidden West. The expanded skill tree gives you more ways to approach combat.

2. Ghost of Tsushima [A Samurai’s Tale Of Honor, Stealth, and Stunning Landscapes]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, PC Year of release 2020 Creator/s Developer – Sucker Punch Productions;Publisher – Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime ~62 hours Metacritic scores 87

Ghost of Tsushima instantly pulled me into its world. The single-player journey is about Jin Sakai, one of the last surviving samurai on Tsushima Island. The year is 1274, and the Mongol Empire has invaded Japan.

Jin’s uncle, Lord Shimura, clings to the samurai code of honor even as their forces crumble. Jin has to choose between honoring tradition or becoming something different in order to save his people.

Jin learns stealth tactics and poison methods considered dishonorable by samurai standards. He becomes “The Ghost,” a legend whispered among enemies.

Pro tip If you time your parry just right, it will break the enemy’s guard right away. Practice the rhythm against basic enemies before facing tougher samurai.

The game’s story asks what you’re willing to sacrifice for victory. Every choice Jin makes distances him further from the warrior he was trained to be. But brings him closer to the hero his island needs.

Visually, it’s breathtaking. The atmosphere is unmatched. You’ll see fields of flowers moving with the wind. Storms roll across the horizon, and golden leaves drift through the air as battles unfold. It’s an epic samurai saga that makes you feel part of a LEGEND every time you play.

My Verdict: Jin’s struggle between honor and survival in Ghost of Tsushima creates genuine tension throughout. The combat makes you feel like a master swordsman from the first duel.

3. Horizon Zero Dawn [Where Machines Meet Primal Survival]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, PC Year of release 2017 Creator/s Developer – Guerrilla Games;Publisher – Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 22½ hours Metacritic scores 89

Horizon Zero Dawn was the game that first introduced us to Aloy’s world. Aloy is an outcast, and she grows up not knowing why she was cast out or who her mother was.

The world around her is dominated by machine creatures that hunt humans. Ancient ruins hint at a civilization that collapsed centuries ago, but no one remembers what happened. Aloy wants to find out the truth about her past and the world’s mysterious fall.

The environment is eerie. Ancient machines wander the land like predators, while tribal settlements cling to survival. Aloy feels small against the backdrop of towering machines and ancient mysteries.

Pro tip Before you start, use your Focus device to scan the machines. Knowing component locations and weaknesses saves arrows and reduces fight duration.

That balance of nature and technology is what makes this world unforgettable. Aloy’s Focus (a lightweight gadget) lets her see how enemies patrol. Bow combat feels satisfying when arrows find their mark. Traps can turn the tide of difficult encounters.

Hunting machines require strategy. All creatures have vulnerability points you can use against them. Crafting ammunition from gathered resources keeps you prepared.

The post-apocalyptic environment combines primitive tribes with high-tech ruins. Densely forested areas conceal abandoned buildings that people have left behind. Snow-covered mountains provide lookout points over the landscape.

Machine designs merge animal traits with mechanical components in innovative manners.

The top-ranking PS5 RPGs has the perfect action RPG mechanics with bow-and-arrow combat against giant mechanical beasts. The story keeps you hooked until the final revelation.

My Verdict: Even years later, Aloy’s first adventure still feels special and worth revisiting in Horizon Zero Dawn.

4. God of War Ragnarök [A Mythic Finale Worthy of Legends]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Developer – Santa Monica Studio;Publisher – Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 26½ hours Metacritic scores 94

God of War Ragnarök hit me harder than I expected. It’s more than a sequel. The story centers on fatherhood and breaking cycles of violence.

Kratos, the father, wants to keep Atreus, his son, safe from the prophecy and from making the same bloody mistakes he did. The father-son bond, tested by prophecy and war in the nine realms, is told with a rawness I rarely see in games.

Combat expands on the 2018 reboot’s foundation. The Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos are back with new powers. Atreus gets better at fighting. During some parts, you can switch between characters.

Pro tip Upgrade your shields before weapons. In most boss fights, blocking and parrying are more useful than just doing damage.

The game’s graphics are amazing. You will note that each realm has its own unique look. The dwarven forges in Svartalfheim are lit up by molten metal, and the jungles of Vanaheim are full of dangerous animals.

And on PS5, every detail shines, from the frost clinging to Kratos’ axe to the expressions on Atreus’ face. The cinematic presentation makes it easy to forget you’re holding a DualSense controller.

Overall, the epic narrative adventure delivers a powerful conclusion to the Norse saga. Watching Atreus grow while Kratos learns to let go makes their journey feel deeply human, despite the mythic setting.

My Verdict: God of War Ragnarök’s boss battles rank among the series’ finest. This finale honors both characters and leaves space for them to grow.

5. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II [Realism and Medieval Storytelling at their Finest]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Creator/s Developer – Warhorse Studios;Publisher – Deep Silver Average playtime 54 hours Metacritic scores 88

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II’s main character is Henry, a blacksmith’s son. He had lost all he had when Sigismund of Luxembourg’s troops burned his house down. The attack claimed the lives of his parents and left him running for survival.

He started out as a lad with no real training in combat. Over time, he emerges as a man hardened by loss. And soon, he’s drawn into battles and political schemes beyond his station.

This sequel continues his journey while focusing on historical authenticity and the life of a common man in extraordinary circumstances. Henry isn’t a chosen hero with magical powers. In a society where nobility rules, he is a young man learning how to wield a sword.

Pro tip Practise swordplay with Captain Bernard on a regular basis. Repetition is the only effective way to develop the muscle memory needed for the complex combat system.

Realism is given precedence over convenience in the game’s RPG systems. Swords require upkeep and become dull without care. Your performance is impacted by hunger. Real skill, not just stat advantages, is needed in combat. Like how this game sounds? Check out more top games like Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

The role-playing depth is huge. Dialogue choices shape interactions. Reputation and skills also affect how people treat you.

My Verdict: Unlike most fantasy games, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II feels more realistic and is both challenging and rewarding.

6. Baldur’s Gate [Choice-Driven RPG Perfection]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PC, macOS, Xbox Series X/S, Linux Year of release 2023 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Larian Studios Average playtime 44 hours Metacritic scores 96

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives you freedom that I didn’t think possible in a video game. Every decision, from dialogue to combat, changes the story. It feels like the world bends to your choices, not the other way around.

The game begins with your abduction by mind flayers (monsters). They implant a tadpole in your brain that can turn you into a mind flayer in just a few days.

You crash-land and meet other infected victims. Together, you search for a cure.

Pro tip Quick save before every major dialogue choice. Conversation outcomes dramatically affect quest availability and companion relationships.

The gameplay blends turn-based combat with deep role-playing. You can adapt heroism, villainy, or something between. Depending on what you choose, the story can go in many different directions.

Every battle feels like a chess match. I experimented with spells and different strategies, which worked. The game shines in co-op, but single player mode is just as strong, making it the best among top single player games.

Visually, its environments are diverse, from cursed swamps to glowing cities. Characters look alive, their faces carrying emotion that sells the drama. Its complex narrative and rich characters make every playthrough feel unique. One playthrough won’t be enough to see everything.

My Verdict: Your choices change the course in Baldur’s Gate in ways most RPGs only pretend to offer.

7. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach [Kojima’s Surreal Odyssey Continues]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platform PS5 Year of release 2025 Creator/s Developer – Kojima Productions;Publisher – Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 35 hours Metacritic scores 89

Death Stranding 2 is strange in the most unforgettable way. The plot centers on understanding our relationship with mortality and isolation. The gameplay is about putting the pieces of a broken world back together through deliveries.

Sam Porter Bridges is the main character. He works as a deliveryman and has special powers that let him sense and survive encounters with BTs (ghostly creatures from the realm between life and death).

In the first game, he reconnected isolated American cities. The second part finds Sam facing new threats from the Beach as the Death Stranding phenomenon grows more unstable.

Pro tip Build roads and structures in high-traffic areas. Your buildings help players, and they help you in return.

Traversal forms the core gameplay loop. While crossing dangerous terrain, you’ll have to balance the weight of your cargo. Building roads and structures helps future journeys.

Different vehicles handle rough terrain in different ways. Combat exists, but stealth often proves smarter. And, managing your equipment becomes second nature after the first few hours.

The post-apocalyptic world feels eerily empty. Ruined cities dot the landscape and mountains loom in the distance. It’s an artful and meditative journey from Hideo Kojima. Kojima’s vision remains wonderfully strange and surprisingly emotional.

My Verdict: Although Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is strange and slow at times, nothing else feels quite like it.

8. Elden Ring [Open-World Mastery Forged in Trial]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2022 Creator/s Developer – FromSoftware;Publishers – Bandai Namco Entertainment, JP: FromSoftware Average playtime 60 hours Metacritic scores 92

With more than 30 million copies sold worldwide, Elden Ring is one of the top-selling PS5 games. Its open world is massive, and every corner hides danger or discovery.

In the game, you play as a Tarnished, an exile who lost the grace of the Erdtree (a massive golden tree that’s the source of power and life in the world) long ago.

The Elden Ring (a mystical force that maintains order and reality itself) has shattered, and demigods seize its fragments. To claim your place, you must defeat them. Each demigod you face represents a different aspect of power corrupted.

Pro tip Level Vigor to 40 before other stats. Survivability matters more than damage when learning boss patterns.

You can avoid tough enemies and return later. The plot allows you to choose your own interpretation and ending. You can restore the old order, embrace chaos, or forge something entirely new.

Souls combat translates beautifully to open-world exploration. The world sprawls in every direction. The art direction blends gothic horror with high fantasy with each region having a distinct visual identity. Overall, the game is a trial by fire, but it’s worth every struggle.

My Verdict: Elden Ring is a masterpiece of freedom and challenge, with surprises in every corner of the map.

9. Assassin’s Creed Shadows [Feudal Japan Comes Alive in Stealth and Steel]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms macOS, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, iPadOS Year of release 2025 Creator/s Developer – Ubisoft Quebec;Publisher – Ubisoft Average playtime 34½ hours Metacritic scores 81

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows gave me what I always wanted: Japan in the Assassin’s Creed world! The setting is alive with samurai, shinobi, and feudal politics.

The game is set during Japan’s Sengoku era. You control two protagonists with different skills. Naoe, a skilled shinobi, and Yasuke, a legendary African samurai.

The way the game plays, it shows off each character’s strengths perfectly. Naoe excels at vertical traversal. She can hide in the shadows and use tools like kunai and smoke bombs. Yasuke can’t sneak as effectively, but makes up for it with brutal combat abilities.

Pro tip Use the environment to your advantage with both characters. Naoe manipulates enemies with distractions, Yasuke breaks through and crushes them head-on.

You can switch between characters at specific points in the story. Some missions favor stealth and require Naoe’s skillset. Others involve open warfare where Yasuke’s samurai training shines. The game mode adapts to whichever character you choose.

Visually, it’s simply LIT. Japan’s landscape looks detailed. Cherry blossoms drift through temple courtyards and castles tower over surrounding villages. In short, the environment changes with the seasons.

Night and day cycles alter guard patterns. On PS5, details like fabric textures and sword clashes stand out, making it stand out in any list of top PS5 games.

My Verdict: Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a fresh spin on the series that finally makes stealth and combat equally exciting.

10. Demon’s Souls (Remake) [Rebirth of a Punishing Masterpiece]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5 Year of release 2020 Creator/s Developers – Japan Studio, Bluepoint Games;Publisher – Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 24 hours Metacritic scores 92

Demon’s Souls (Remake) returns as the foundation of the entire Souls genre. But this time it’s been completely rebuilt for PS5.

Bluepoint Games took the original 2009 game and remade it visually while keeping the harsh difficulty that it’s famous for. Have a look at more top Souls-like games for similar challenges.

The story begins with the kingdom of Boletaria sealed beneath a cursed fog. King Allant XII awakened the Old One, an ancient demon that now consumes souls. You arrive as a nameless warrior seeking to end the scourge.

You need to explore five different regions to defeat archdemons.

Pro tip Kill yourself in the Nexus after boss victories to maintain body form elsewhere. This prevents the world tendency from shifting unintentionally.

Combat requires precision because every enemy can kill you if you’re careless. Weapon choice affects your entire approach. Shield builds play differently from dodge-focused builds.

This updated version showcases the PS5’s capabilities perfectly. Stone castles look photo-realistic, and lighting effects create an atmosphere in dark corridors.

The redesigned visuals maintain the original’s claustrophobic atmosphere. Load times between deaths barely exist. The difficulty feels fair rather than cheap. Overall, the remake proves the original’s design still holds up years later.

My Verdict: Demon’s Souls (Remake) is a gorgeous but unforgiving remake that shows where modern Souls games began.

11. Final Fantasy XVI [High Fantasy Meets Cinematic Combat]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Developer – Square Enix Creative, Business Unit III;Publisher – Square Enix Average playtime 38 hours Metacritic scores 87

Clive Rosfield witnesses his brother’s murder as a child. Years later, he seeks revenge in a world torn apart by war in Final Fantasy XVI. Dominants wield the power of massive Eicons in battle. Clive must master these abilities while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens all of Valisthea.

Combat abandons turn-based tradition for real-time action. You’ll dodge enemy attacks and counter with devastating combos. Eikon abilities can be mixed and matched for different playstyles. Boss battles against other Eicons become cinematic spectacles. The scale of these encounters feels unprecedented for the series.

Pro tip Experiment with different Eikon ability combinations. Certain power pairings create devastating synergies that trivialize difficult encounters.

Valisthea’s kingdoms each have distinct cultures and aesthetics. War-torn landscapes show the cost of conflict. Character models during cutscenes rival film quality and the darker tone sets this apart from previous entries in the series.

This emotionally mature top Final Fantasy game departs from traditional turn-based combat for something more immediate. It features fast-paced combat and an epic, darker narrative centered on massive summon-based boss battles. The summon battles are spectacles worth experiencing. Combat ditches tradition for something that feels fresh and satisfying.

Visually, Final Fantasy XVI is one of the best-looking games on PS5. The scale of the battles, the detail in castles, and the design of monsters are as good as it gets.

My Verdict: Final Fantasy XVI is a bold new direction for the series with fast combat and strong characters.

12. Stellar Blade [Action, Beauty, and Sci-Fi Mystery Combined]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Developer – Shift Up;Publisher – Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 56½ hours Metacritic scores 81

Stellar Blade surprised me with its blend of sci-fi action with an emotional story that goes deeper than I expected. Playing as Eve feels powerful, yet the world around her always keeps you on edge. The game is set on a future Earth overrun by alien creatures called Naytiba.

Humanity fled to a colony off-world generations ago. Eve arrives as part of the 7th Airborne Squad sent to reclaim the planet. The mission goes wrong immediately, leaving Eve stranded among the ruins.

The plot follows Eve’s investigation into what happened to previous reclamation attempts. Combat emphasizes precision timing and pattern recognition.

Pro tip Master perfect dodge timing to activate Blink. This counter system deals significant damage and provides invincibility frames.

Parrying at the perfect moment opens enemies to devastating counters and Eve’s moveset expands as you progress. Boss encounters require learning attack patterns.

The post-apocalyptic setting blends natural overgrowth with technological remnants. Ruined cities provide atmospheric battlegrounds. Enemy designs range from grotesque to hauntingly beautiful. Character animations flow smoothly during intense battles.

This single-player action game features highly polished, stylish combat and a unique aesthetic. It stands out for its fluid high-speed battles and compelling character design.

My Verdict: The combat system rewards precision and timing in Stellar Blade. Boss fights demand your full attention.

13. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [Web-Swinging at its Most Heroic]

Our Score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Developer – Insomniac Games;Publisher – Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 17 hours Metacritic scores 87

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is among the best PS5 adventure games that give you the ultimate superhero thrill. This time, Spider-Man isn’t alone. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 puts both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in the lead, sharing the fight to protect New York.

Both Spider-Men face personal struggles while the city needs them. The bond between them becomes crucial to stopping a danger neither can handle alone.The gameplay is smooth, fast, and full of variety. You can switch between Peter and Miles throughout the story.

Pro tip Swing fast but stay low to find crimes more easily. Mix gadgets into combat for style and efficiency.

Peter’s symbiote powers add aggressive options. Miles brings bioelectric venom attacks. Web-swinging is efficient and faster than in the previous games.

New York looks stunning with improved density and detail. Queens and Brooklyn expand the playable area. Indoor locations break up the open-world structure. The city feels more alive with pedestrian activity and dynamic events.

The story respects both characters equally throughout. Boss battles push them to their limits, with cinematic sequences straight out of the comics.

My Verdict: Swinging through New York as two different Spider-Men in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 keeps the formula feeling new. The story respects both characters equally.

14. Days Gone [A Lone Biker’s Fight for Survival in a Broken World]

Our Score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PC, PS5 Year of release 2019 Creator/s Developer – Bend Studio;Publisher – Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 36½ hours Metacritic scores 78

Days Gone feels raw and unforgiving. Playing as Deacon St. John, you’re thrown into a world overrun by Freakers, and survival never comes easy.

Gameplay is intense. You’re on your bike constantly, managing fuel levels while crossing dangerous territory. The motorcycle serves as your lifeline and storage. Running out of gas in hostile areas creates genuine panic.

Combat is a mix of stealth, gunplay, and melee. Stealth helps you avoid overwhelming numbers. Freakers travel in hordes that can number in the hundreds. Fighting them head-on means certain death. You have to create explosives, set traps, and use the environment to funnel enemies.

Pro tip Save Molotov cocktails and explosives for horde encounters. Individual freakers die easily to melee, but crowds require area damage.

The Pacific Northwest setting looks beautiful despite the apocalypse. Dense forests hide ambush points. Abandoned towns tell stories through environmental details.

The world itself works against you. Rain, fog, and shifting light change how enemies behave. Freakers are more active at night, making daytime travel safer but not risk-free.

The horde encounters define the experience. Hundreds of Freakers swarm from nests during certain missions. You hear them before you see them – a wave of screaming that signals you need to run or prepare.

My Verdict: Rough around the edges, but the horde battles make Days Gone unforgettable.

15. Hogwarts Legacy [The Wizarding World, Finally Yours to Explore]

Our Score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Developer – Avalanche Software;Publisher – Warner Bros. Games Average playtime 26½ hours Metacritic scores 84

Hogwarts Legacy made me feel like I was finally living inside the wizarding universe. The game places you as a fifth-year student arriving at Hogwarts in the 1890s. The story explores the magical world before the events of the Harry Potter books.

You possess an unusual ability to perceive and wield ancient magic. A goblin named Ranrok leads a rebellion, seeking to find repositories of this ancient power. He believes wizards have oppressed goblins for centuries and wants to overturn the wizarding world order.

Pro tip Complete Merlin Trials early to expand gear inventory slots. Limited space becomes a major problem during exploration.

Spellcasting forms the core of combat. You’ll combine different spells for tactical advantages. Potions and plants provide additional options.

Exploration reveals secrets throughout the castle and surrounding areas. Broom flight opens up the Scottish Highlands. Side activities range from collecting magical beasts to solving puzzles.

The castle captures the books’ magical atmosphere perfectly. Portraits talk as you pass. Secret passages connect distant locations. The surrounding landscape includes Hogsmeade village and the Forbidden Forest. Seasonal changes affect the environment’s appearance.

This single-player fantasy experience lets you create your own wizard and attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry. Living out Hogwarts fantasies feels as good as you’d hope. You can’t help but discover the castle from top to bottom.

My Verdict: Hogwarts Legacy is a dream for Harry Potter fans that offers freedom to live out school life at Hogwarts.

16. Cyberpunk 2077 [Neon-Drenched Mayhem and Unforgettable Stories]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PC, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, macOS Year of release 2020 Creator/s Developer – CD Projekt Red;Publisher – CD Projekt Average playtime 26 hours Metacritic scores 75

Cyberpunk 2077 is bold and chaotic. The story gets into identity and survival, and I couldn’t look away.

You’re V, a mercenary trying to make a name in Night City. A heist job goes catastrophically wrong. V ends up with a biochip containing Johnny Silverhand’s digitized consciousness implanted in their brain.

Johnny (a rockerboy terrorist who died fifty years ago), slowly overwrites V’s personality. V has weeks to find a solution before disappearing entirely.

Gameplay offers multiple approaches to every situation. You can hack and slash into enemy systems and turn their weapons against them. This makes it a standout game among the best hack-and-slash games.

Pro tip Invest in Technical Ability for crafting legendary items. Self-made gear outperforms store purchases significantly.

Stealth lets you ghost through missions without killing anyone. Direct combat rewards aggressive tactics with mantis blades and smart weapons. The first-person perspective makes crowded markets claustrophobic. NPCs follow routines that make the city alive while being decorative.

Johnny and V start hostile, but sharing a body forces understanding. Dialogue choices affect how they interact and which ending you unlock. The story asks what matters when death is inevitable and identity becomes negotiable.

My Verdict: After updates, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally the RPG it was meant to be, full of life and choices.

17. Black Myth: Wukong [Myth, Magic, and Martial Arts Redefined]

Our Score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Game Science Average playtime 38 hours Metacritic scores 76

Black Myth: Wukong draws from Journey to the West, one of Chinese literature’s greatest classics. You play as the Destined One, following in Sun Wukong’s (the Monkey King’s) footsteps. The legendary monkey underwent trials and achieved enlightenment centuries ago.

Now, demons and celestial beings test whether you’re worthy of inheriting his legacy.

Combat centers on staff techniques and transformations. You’ll unlock different stances that change your moveset. Magical abilities supplement melee attacks.

Pro tip Focus points into transformation abilities before other skills. Shape-shifting powers provide huge advantages against challenging bosses.

Boss fights steal the show. Fights demand learning patterns and exploiting weaknesses. The difficulty can spike during major encounters, and dodging and positioning matter more than stats. Check out more of the best action RPG games for similar epic experiences.

The visual presentation draws heavily from Chinese art and mythology. Temples nestle in misty mountains. Forests hide supernatural threats. Boss designs range from massive beasts to corrupted immortals. The art direction sets this apart from Western fantasy aesthetics.

At its core, the game blends action and mythology into an unforgettable journey. It reimagines the Journey to the West through the eyes of a new hero, proving his place among legends.

My Verdict: I was blown away by how stunning Black Myth: Wukong looks, and the tough combat kept me hooked.

18. Ghost of Yōtei [A Haunting Samurai Journey Through Winter’s Silence]

Our Score 6.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5 Year of release 2025 Creator/s Developer – Sucker Punch Productions;Publisher – Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 35½ hours Metacritic scores 87

This game takes the open-world samurai formula into darker territory. Set in the shadow of Mount Yōtei in Hokkaido, it explores a land scarred by war and supernatural forces.

Unlike other samurai games, games like Ghost of Yōtei lean heavily into survival horror themes. It blends Japanese folklore with grounded history.

You play as a wandering ronin haunted by visions. These visions blur the line between reality and spirit. They push you to uncover whether demons are real or born from human cruelty. The narrative unfolds through branching paths, and your choices shape your fate and the world around you.

Pro tip Adapt your playstyle to the new protagonist’s unique abilities. Atsu’s techniques differ significantly from Jin Sakai’s combat approach.

Combat builds on the foundation of the original. Sword duels remain central to encounters and stealth options expand with new tools.

Hokkaido’s snowy wilderness creates a different atmosphere than Tsushima. Mountains loom over frozen lakes while blizzards obscure vision during exploration. The stark beauty of winter landscapes contrasts with the violence of your mission.

This single-player historical adventure takes acclaimed combat and exploration to a new era in feudal Japan. It features a new protagonist with a story of vengeance. Everything that made the first game special returns with fresh elements.

My Verdict: Ghost of Yōtei is a worthy successor to Tsushima with breathtaking visuals and gripping combat.

19. Rise of the Rōnin [Freedom and Swordplay in a Changing Japan]

Our Score 6.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Developer – Team Ninja;Publisher – Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 67½ hours Metacritic scores 76

Rise of the Rōnin lets you live as a wandering warrior during a turbulent era of Japan. The story is rooted in loyalty, rebellion, and survival, and I felt caught in the storm of history.

You’re pulled between rival factions, each demanding your loyalty while hiding their own ambitions. The choices you make decide who thrives and who falls.

The game doesn’t hand you simple answers. Every alliance comes with sacrifice, and the moral weight of decisions lingers long after battles end. One moment you’re fighting beside revolutionaries, and the next you’re questioning if their vision is any better than the shogunate’s.

Pro tip Balance your karma meter for optimal story outcomes. Extreme alignment in either direction locks out certain quest paths.

Combat mixes traditional swordplay with firearms. You can switch between weapons mid-fight. Mixing swords and guns in combat works better than it should.

The setting reflects a Japan caught between two worlds. Traditional architecture stands alongside Western buildings. Battlefields show the clash of old and new warfare. The period detail grounds the action in a specific moment of change.

Exploration brings its own rewards. Towns breathe with political unrest, villages carry scars of war, and the open countryside feels alive with opportunity and danger. Side quests reveal personal stories of ordinary people surviving in chaotic times.

My Verdict: Not flawless, but Rise of the Rōnin is a strong open-world adventure with rewarding swordplay.

20. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [A Breathtaking Mix of Art and RPG Innovation]

Our Score 6.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, GeForce Now Year of release 2025 Creator/s Developer – Sandfall Interactive;Publisher – Kepler Interactive Average playtime 28½ hours Metacritic scores 93

The Paintress awakens each year to paint a number in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Everyone of that age dies when she finishes. This year she painted 33. The expedition must reach her monument and end the curse before time runs out.

The story takes inspiration from Belle Époque France and carries strong emotional depth. Each character’s motives run deep, and that depth shows in every exchange.

Pro tip Study how the enemy attacks during turn-based combat. The active time battle system rewards careful timing and watching.

Combat is a combination of turn-based decisions with real-time input.

You’ll time button presses to boost damage or reduce incoming attacks. Positioning matters for area attacks. Party composition affects available strategies. Boss battles require both tactical planning and execution skills. All of this combines to keep fights engaging.

The visuals leave you speechless. The surreal art style makes every frame look like a painting. Art Nouveau aesthetics define architecture and character designs.

The world mixes historical inspiration with fantasy elements. It’s one of the most original RPGs I’ve seen on PS5.

My Verdict: Innovative and creative, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is among the greatest RPGs of the new generation.

My Overall Verdict

Best way to spend hours on your PS5 solo? It depends on what kind of adventure you’re after, but these single-player games deliver unforgettable experiences:

For open-world explorers → Horizon Forbidden West . Every vista feels alive, and the mechanical beasts keep you guessing. I spent hours just wandering, discovering new areas, and testing out the combat system.

. Every vista feels alive, and the mechanical beasts keep you guessing. I spent hours just wandering, discovering new areas, and testing out the combat system. For story-driven samurai fans → Ghost of Tsushima . Jin’s fight between honor and survival pulls you into a cinematic world. The swordplay, the choices, the tension – it all makes you feel every moment.

. Jin’s fight between honor and survival pulls you into a cinematic world. The swordplay, the choices, the tension – it all makes you feel every moment. For survival enthusiasts → Horizon Zero Dawn. Machines roam a stunning post-apocalyptic world, and every encounter tests your strategy. The way exploration and combat blend makes it easy to lose track of time.

Each game here shows off what the PS5 does best in solo play, from sprawling open worlds to tight combat systems and unforgettable stories.

FAQs

What is the best single-player PS5 game?

The best single-player PS5 game is Horizon Forbidden West. This game has the perfect post-apocalyptic environment and survival depends on how well you make your strategies. The combat in Horizon Forbidden West is also second-to-none.

What are good story mode solo games for PS5?

The good story mode solo games for PS5 are Horizon Forbidden West and Ghost of Tsushima. Both games pull you into vast open worlds filled with detail. Moreover, the missions in both games will keep you engaged for a long time.

Which single-player PS5 RPG has the best combat system?

The single player PS5 RPG that has the best combat system is Elden Ring. The variety of weapons and tactics in the game makes its combat system endlessly replayable and highly satisfying.

What are good single-player shooter games on PS5?

The best single-player shooter games on PS5 are Cyberpunk 2077 and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Both have diverse weapons and a great shooting experience for fans of this genre.

What are good single-player survival games on PS5?

The best single-player survival games on PS5 are Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn. These two survival games show different sides of the genre. One gives you freedom across vast landscapes, the other traps you in a world with no escape.