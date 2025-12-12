Valorant Skins Guide: Everything You Need to Know in 2025

Level up your Valorant experience by getting Valorant Skins. Beyond being stylish, skins have other features: immersive effects in-game, personality, and prestige.

Whatever you prefer, this guide will break down everything you’ll need to know. We’ll discuss skin types, prices, tiers, and more.

What Are Valorant Skins?

Customize your guns and melee weapons by getting Valorant Skins. Unlike some shooter games where skins are just color swaps, Valorant skins can come with:

Custom animations

Audio effects

Finisher sequences

What you get depends on the skin’s tier. Unlike pay-to-win games, skins in Valorant are purely cosmetics. They don’t affect weapon stats, accuracy, or recoil patterns.

While they don’t give you an unfair advantage, some players still do believe that some skins are better due to cleaner slightlines, better audio cues, or satisfying animations. If you’re looking to improve your overall gameplay experience, using the best VPN for Valorant can help reduce lag and prevent disruptions, giving you a smoother connection for your matches.

Why Collect Skins in Valorant?

In the world of Valorant, Valorant skins showcase exclusivity, flex a rare collection, and personalize your loadout.

Personalization: Find skins that match your playstyle and main agent.

Rarity & Exclusivity: Some skins are only available for a limited time.

Enhanced Visual & Audio Effects: Higher-tier skins have custom sound design, finisher animations, and unique reload sequences.

Hot Recommendations

Skin purchases let you express your identity in-game and simply elevate the experience of playing.

For collectors → For competitive players → For casual players → Limited-edition skins like Champions 2022 and Elderflame are status symbols. Clean, non-distracting skins like Prime Vandal offer a clear view. Colorful, fun skins like Glitchpop and Spectrum are worth checking out.

Types of Valorant Skins

Let’s break down the main categories of skins available in Valorant for weapons and melee.

Weapon Skins

Weapon skins (Valorant gun skins) are the most popular type of customization in the game. These skins change the appearance of weapons. Here’s what you should remember:

Higher-tier skins feature unique animations, visual effects, and sound design .

. Some skins come with custom finishers. It’s a feature that triggers a special animation when you execute the final kill in a round.

Valorant Skin Types:

Reaver Vandal Prime Phantom Elderflame Operator Ion Sheriff Dark, gothic aesthetics. Sleek, gold-accented design. Transforms your sniper rifle into a fire-breathing dragon. Minimalist sci-fi look with clean effects.

There’s a lot to choose from and we’ll be looking at all the ways you can purchase the best Valorant skins, so keep reading.

Melee Skins

Melee skins customize melee weapons like knives. There are diverse choices for melee skins as well. You’ll have a lot to look at. Here’s what you should remember:

Melee skins come for knives, swords, blades, and even gauntlets.

Unlike regular weapon skins, melee skins often have custom attack animations, unique visual designs, and exclusive sound effects.

RGX 11z Pro Blade Champions Karambit Glitchpop Dagger A glowing, retractable energy sword Limited-edition knife with a gold glow Cyberpunk-style blade with neon effects

Skin Prices

Valorant skins prices come in 5 tiers. They all offer different levels of visual effects, sound design, and animation upgrades. Check this table out to figure out the basics. VP stands for Valorant Points. The game’s currency.

Valorant Skin Pricing Tiers:

Tier Bundle Price (VP) Gun Skin Price (VP) Melee Skin Price (VP) Features Select Edition 2,930 – 3,500 875 1,750 Basic designs without additional effects or animations. Deluxe Edition 4,270 – 5,100 1,275 2,550 Enhanced visuals with some color variants; generally no special animations. Premium Edition 7,100 – 8,855 1,775 3,550 Custom animations, sound effects, and visual effects (VFX). Exclusive Edition 8,700 – 10,700 2,175 4,350 Unique designs with limited-time availability. Ultra Edition 9,900 2,475 4,950 Comprehensive custom models with animated reloads, kill effects, and unique sound designs.

Note: Prices are subject to change based on in-game updates and promotions.

How to Get Skins in Valorant?

There are multiple ways to unlock the game’s skins. Here are few starting points to remember:

Buy Skins with VP: The most direct method is using VP, the game’s currency. You can purchase individual skins or Valorant skin bundles with VP. VP is bought with real money.If you want a discount, you can find a cheaper VP on third-person marketplaces.

The most direct method is using VP, the game’s currency. You can purchase individual skins or Valorant skin bundles with VP. VP is bought with real money.If you want a discount, you can find a cheaper VP on third-person marketplaces. Unlock Skins Through the Battle Pass: A new Battle Pass is released every Act. Players can unlock skins through progression in-game.

A new Battle Pass is released every Act. Players can unlock skins through progression in-game. Find Discounted Skins in the Night Market: The Night Market is a special store event offering randomized Valorant skin tiers with discounts.

The Night Market is a special store event offering randomized Valorant skin tiers with discounts. Earn Free Skins Through Events & Missions: Riot occasionally offers free skins through Twitch Drops, Agent Contracts, and tournament promotions.

1. Purchase Skins with Valorant Points

Valorant Points (VP) are the in-game currency used to buy valorant gun skins, valorant skin bundles, and other exclusive cosmetics. VP must be purchased with real money. Players can use VP to buy individual skins or full bundles.

VP Prices:

VP Amount Price (USD) 475 VP $4.99 1,000 VP $9.99 2,050 VP $19.99 3,650 VP $34.99 5,350 VP $49.99 7,100 VP $69.99 11,000 VP 99.99

2. Get Skins With the Battle Pass

The Valorant’s Battle Pass is a great way to save some money and unlock skins by progressing through in-game tiers. Riot releases a new Battle Pass for each act. Rewards can feature a mix of skins, sprays, and accessories. The Batte Pass typically costs 1,000 VP and has 2 tracks:

Free Track : Basic skins, sprays and titles that any player can unlock.

: Basic skins, sprays and titles that any player can unlock. Premium Track: Exclusive skins, gun buddies, and unique items that only premium players can access.

3. Try Alternative Ways to Get Skins in Valorant

There are many other ways to get skins. Remember these pointers:

Free Skins Through Events & Missions Store & Daily Offers Night Market Discounts – Occasionally, Riot releases free skins tied to Twitch Drops, esports events, or Agent Contracts.- Some skins are unlocked by completing milestone-based challenges. – The in-game Store rotates daily, featuring individual skins and bundles for VP.- Once skins leave the shop, they don’t return unless re-released or added to a special bundle. – The Night Market appears periodically, offering six randomized skins at discounted prices.- Discounts range from 10% to 50% off based on the Valorant skin tiers.

All Valorant Skin Tiers and Bundles

We’ve included a definitive list of all skins this outstanding FPS game has to offer. You’ll find skins in Select-tier (most affordable), Premium-tier, Exclusive-tier, and Ultra-tier (most expensive). We’ve also included a list of Battle Pass skins. Valorant’s skin bundles are diverse and plentiful. It’s great to know what to look out for, so come back to this list at any time if you need a solid info-base.

Plus, we’ve included info on how much VP the skin costs and which weapons have the skin customization. If you’re looking for something specific be sure to check through the different categories. We’ll add the Deluxe-tier skin bundles in the near future. Watch out for that update as well.

1. 14 Select Skins Available Now

Select-tier skins in Valorant offer straightforward styles at lower prices.

Skin Total Price Weapons Wonderstallion 4,440 VP Frenzy, Guardian, Spectre, Vandal, Wonderstallion Hammer (melee) Fortune’s Hand 3,875 VP Ghost, Guardian, Odin, Phantom, Fortune’s Scepter (melee) Intergrade 3,500 VP Classic, Guardian, Operator, Spectre, Blade (melee) Daydreams 3,500 VP Classic, Judge, Operator, Phantom, Crowbar (melee) Reverie 3,500 VP Classic, Guardian, Marshal, Phantom, Sword (melee) Endeavor 2,930 VP Ares, Bulldog, Ghost, Operator, Vandal Infantry 2,930 VP Ares, Ghost, Guardian, Operator, Spectre Prism II 2,930 VP Bucky, Shorty, Sheriff, Stinger, Vandal Sensation 2,930 VP Frenzy, Judge, Odin, Stinger, Vandal Smite 3,500 VP Classic, Judge, Odin, Phantom, Knife (melee) Convex 2,930 VP Bulldog, Judge, Sheriff, Spectre, Operator Rush 4,375 VP Ares, Bulldog, Frenzy, Judge, Phantom Galleria 4,375 VP Classic, Bucky, Guardian, Marshal, Phantom Luxe 4,375 VP Ghost, Judge, Operator, Spectre, Vandal, Knife (melee)

2. 38 Premium Skins Available Now

Premium skins are bolder. Premium skins do cost a bit more than Select skins.

Skin Bundle Price Weapons Included Helix 6,940 VP Phantom, Spectre, Helix Daggers (melee) Sovereign 7,100 VP Frenzy, Judge, Odin, Phantom, Eternal Sovereign (melee) XERØFANG 6,355 VP Ghost, Vandal, Tactical Knife (melee) Valiant Hero 7,100 VP Ares, Ghost, Operator, Vandal, Ruyi Staff (melee) Gaia’s Vengeance (Ep 7) 7,100 VP Ares, Bucky, Phantom, Shorty, Gaia’s Fury (melee) Magepunk (Ep 6) 6,127 VP Phantom, Vandal, Sparkswitch (melee) Black.Market Varies Bulldog, Classic, Marshal, Vandal, Butterfly Knife (melee) Oni 2.0 Varies Ares, Bulldog, Frenzy, Vandal, Onimaru Kunitsuna (melee) Cryostasis Varies Bulldog, Classic, Operator, Vandal, Impact Drill (melee) Soulstrife 7,100 VP Ghost, Guardian, Phantom, Spectre, Scythe (melee) Ion 2.0 7,100 VP Ares, Frenzy, Spectre, Vandal, Karambit (melee) Crimsonbeast Varies Judge, Marshal, Sheriff, Vandal, Hammer (melee) Reaver 2 7,100 VP Ghost, Spectre, Phantom, Odin, Karambit (melee) Xenohunter Varies Bucky, Frenzy, Odin, Phantom, Knife (melee) Neptune 7,100 VP Guardian, Shorty, Spectre, Vandal, Anchor (melee) Doodle Buds 6,992 VP Ares, Marshal, Phantom, Shorty, Stinger Gaia’s Vengeance (Ep 4) 7,100 VP Ghost, Guardian, Marshal, Vandal, Gaia’s Wrath (melee) Undercity 7,100 VP Bulldog, Classic, Judge, Phantom, Hack (melee) Magepunk 2 7,100 VP Ares, Guardian, Operator, Sheriff, Shock Gauntlet (melee) Radiant Crisis 001 7,100 VP Bucky, Classic, Phantom, Spectre, Baseball Bat (melee) VALORANT Go! Vol. 2 8,855 VP Ares, Classic, Operator, Vandal, Butterfly Comb (melee) Recon 7,100 VP Ghost, Guardian, Spectre, Phantom, Balisong (melee) Origin 7,100 VP Bucky, Frenzy, Operator, Vandal, Crescent Blade (melee) Tethered Realms 7,100 VP Ghost, Guardian, Vandal, Operator, Prosperity (melee) Forsaken 7,100 VP Classic, Spectre, Vandal, Operator, Ritual Blade (melee) Magepunk (Ep 2) 7,100 VP Bucky, Ghost, Marshal, Spectre, Electroblade (melee) Prime//2.0 7,100 VP Bucky, Frenzy, Odin, Phantom, Karambit (melee) VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 7,100 VP Ghost, Guardian, Phantom, Spectre, Knife (melee) Celestial 7,100 VP Ares, Frenzy, Judge, Phantom, Fan (melee) Ion (Ep 1) 7,100 VP Bucky, Sheriff, Operator, Phantom, Energy Sword (melee) Reaver (Ep 1) 7,100 VP Guardian, Sheriff, Operator, Vandal, Knife (melee) G.U.N. 7,100 VP Bucky, Classic, Spectre, Operator, Baton (melee) Ego 7,100 VP Ghost, Guardian, Stinger, Vandal, Knife (melee) Spline 7,100 VP Classic, Operator, Phantom, Spectre, Dagger (melee) Nebula 7,100 VP Ares, Guardian, Phantom, Sheriff, Knife (melee) Oni (Ep 1) 7,100 VP Bucky, Guardian, Phantom, Shorty, Claw (melee) Sovereign (Ep 1) 7,100 VP Ghost, Guardian, Marshal, Stinger, Sword (melee) Prime (Ep 1) 7,100 VP Classic, Guardian, Spectre, Vandal, Axe (melee)

3. 23 Exclusive Skins Available Now

Over-the-top designs and wild finishers. Often have limited-time availability.

Skin Bundle Price Weapons Included EX.O 9,500 VP Outlaw, Sheriff, Spectre, Vandal, EX.O Edge (melee) Doombringer 8,700 VP Judge, Odin, Phantom, Sheriff, Doombringer Battleaxe (melee) Singularity Ep 9 6,700 VP Ghost, Vandal, Singularity Butterfly Knife (melee) Nocturnum 8,700 VP Bulldog, Classic, Marshal, Phantom, Nocturnum Scythe (melee) RGX 11z Pro (Ep 9) 6,700 VP Outlaw, Sheriff, RGX 11z Pro Karambit (melee) Mystbloom 8,700 VP Judge, Operator, Phantom, Sheriff, Mystbloom Kunai (melee) Kuronami 9,500 VP Marshal, Sheriff, Spectre, Vandal, Kuronami no Yaiba (melee) Overdrive 8,700 VP Bucky, Sheriff, Stinger, Vandal, Overdrive Blade (melee) Sentinels of Light (Ep 7) 8,700 VP Odin, Phantom, Shorty, Spectre, Relic Stone Daggers (melee) Imperium 8,700 VP Judge, Operator, Sheriff, Vandal, Blades of Imperium (melee) Neo Frontier 8,700 VP Marshal, Odin, Phantom, Sheriff, Neo Frontier Axe (melee) Araxys 8,700 VP Shorty, Bulldog, Vandal, Operator, Bio Harvester (melee) Chronovoid 8,700 VP Sheriff, Judge, Phantom, Vandal, Terminus A Quo (melee) Prelude to Chaos 8,700 VP Shorty, Stinger, Vandal, Operator, Blade of Chaos (melee) RGX 11z Pro 2.0 8,700 VP Classic, Operator, Phantom, Spectre, RGX 11z Pro Firefly (melee) RGX 11z Pro (Ep 1) 8,700 VP Frenzy, Guardian, Stinger, Vandal, RGX 11z Pro Blade (melee) Spectrum 10,700 VP Bulldog, Classic, Guardian, Phantom, Waveform (melee) Sentinels of Light (Ep 3) 8,700 VP Ares, Operator, Sheriff, Vandal, Relic of the Sentinel (melee) Ruination 8,700 VP Ghost, Guardian, Phantom, Spectre, Blade of the Ruined King (melee) Glitchpop 8,700 VP Bulldog, Frenzy, Judge, Odin, Glitchpop Dagger (melee) BlastX 8,700 VP Frenzy, Odin, Phantom, Spectre, Polymer Knifetech (melee) Singularity (Ep 1) 8,700 VP Ares, Phantom, Sheriff, Spectre, Singularity Knife (melee) Glitchpop 2 8,700 VP Classic, Operator, Phantom, Vandal, Glitchpop Axe (melee)

4. 4 Ultra Skins Available Now

These sets are famous for dramatic transformations. Priciest tier.

Skin Bundle Price Weapons Included Evori Dreamwings Varies Ghost, Odin, Spectre, Vandal, Evori’s Spellcaster (Melee) Radiant Entertainment System 11,900 VP Bulldog, Ghost, Operator, Phantom, Powerfist (melee) Protocol 781-A 9,900 VP Bulldog, Phantom, Sheriff, Spectre, Personal Admin Melee Unit (melee) Elderflame 9,900 VP Frenzy, Judge, Operator, Vandal, Dagger (melee)

5. 10 Valorant Battle Pass Skins Available Now

Battle pass skins add extra flair to your collection each season for less. Once a Battle Pass ends, these skins typically don’t return, so grab them while you can!

Battle Pass Weapons Season 2025: V25 Celestia (free track), Moon Scout, Hieroscape Episode 09 Torque, Bulletbox, Nanobreak, Yoonseul, Frequency, Overlay, Bubble Pop, Bumble Brigade, Convergence Episode 08 Tacti-series, Tactiplay, Guardrail, Fiber Optic, Shellspire, Retrowave, Aquatica, Cloudweaver Episode 07 Digihex, Composite, Blush, Transition, RDVR, Panoramic, Freehand, Silhouette, Sandswept, Libretto Episode 06 Signature, Tilde, Topotek, Gridcrash, Venturi, 9 Lives Guardian Episode 05 Task Force 809, Spitfire, Shimmer, Piedra Del Sol, Premier Collision, Immortalized, Rune Stone, Iridian Thorn, Starlit Odyssey Episode 04 Hydrodip, Schema, Velocity, Divine Swine, Striker, Lycan’s Bane, Hue Shift, Coalition: Cobra, .SYS Episode 03 K/TAC, Jigsaw, Monarch, Varnish, Nitro, Artisan, Goldwing, Aero, Genesis Episode 02 Aerosol, Infinity, Outpost, Polyfrog, Prism, Cavalier, Songsteel, Depths, Lightwave Episode 01 Kingdom, Couture, .EXE, Hivemind, Polyfox, Red Alert, Serenity, Surge, Ruin

Dizzy yet? Well, at least the whole Valorant world’s your oyster. If you’re new to the game, now you know a lot more than the typical noob. If you’re not, hats to you.

Go Beyond Valorant Skins With Other Accessories

In Valorant, players can personalize their in-game experience with accessories beyond weapon skins. If you’ve ever wondered if Valorant is cross-platform, that topic ties closely to how cosmetic identity carries across accounts. With that in mind, accessories like Player Cards, Gun Buddies, Sprays, and Titles help you build a consistent style that represents you in every match.

1. Player Cards

Player Cards are customizable backgrounds displayed on a player’s profile and during loading screens. They feature unique artwork, themes, or representations of in-game events. Players can obtain these cards through battle passes, special events, or by purchasing them in bundles.

Equipping different Player Cards allows players to express their personality and preferences to others in the Valorant community.

2. Gun Buddies

Gun Buddies are small charms that attach to a player’s weapon, adding a personal touch to their arsenal. These trinkets come in various designs, ranging from miniature versions of in-game items to symbols and cats.

Players can earn Gun Buddies through gameplay achievements, battle passes, or by purchasing them in the store. Equipping a Gun Buddy allows players to showcase their accomplishments or interests directly on their weapons.

3. Sprays

Sprays are in-game graffiti that players can use to tag surfaces during matches. They serve as a fun way to communicate, celebrate, or taunt opponents. Sprays are often unlocked through battle passes, special events, or in-game purchases.

Players can equip multiple sprays and use them strategically during matches to express themselves or convey messages to teammates and opponents.

4. Titles

Titles are text-based labels that appear beneath a player’s in-game name, highlighting specific achievements or affiliations. They can be earned by completing certain milestones, participating in events, or progressing through battle passes.

Equipping a title allows players to display their dedication, expertise, or support for particular aspects of the game, adding an extra layer of personalization to their profile.

