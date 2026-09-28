16 Best Action RPG Games 2026: The Best of the Best

The best action RPG games need more than big worlds and flashy combat. I want responsive fighting backed by progression that gives every build or playstyle a real purpose. That is the standard behind this list.

I have focused on games where real-time combat works closely with RPG systems, while the world gives you enough reason to keep exploring after the opening hours. You will find open-world epics, Soulslikes, story-heavy adventures, and loot-driven RPGs here, but every pick earns its place through how well its action and role-playing systems work together.

If you want the best action RPG games worth playing in 2026, this list gives you a strong place to start.

Top Picks for the Best Action RPG Games

Before getting into the full ranking, these are the three best action RPG games I would start with if you want the strongest overall combination of combat and role-playing depth.

1 Elden Ring 2022 Its open world supports demanding Soulslike combat and enormous build freedom, giving nearly every playstyle room to work. Buy now 2 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth 2024 Real-time battles work alongside ATB commands and party abilities, giving Cloud’s journey a strong balance between direct action and tactical decision-making. Buy now 3 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 2015 Geralt’s journey pairs choice-driven quests with accessible real-time combat inside a huge fantasy world built around exploration and monster hunting. Buy now

The rest of the ranking gets more specific, with games that lean harder into different combat styles or progression systems.

16 Best Action RPG Games

Below, I’ve ranked the best action RPG games by how well their real-time combat works with meaningful character progression. The best action RPG games also need a clear reason to choose them over the rest, so each entry will explain its strongest qualities and the type of player it suits best.

1. Elden Ring [Best for Open-World Soulslike Freedom]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2022 Developer/Publisher FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 59 hours Difficulty Soulslike

Elden Ring is everything that a Soulslike should be and then some. Moving away from the traditional linear storyline of Dark Souls or Bloodborne, we play as the Tarnished, a customizable protagonist who wanders the worlds of The Lands Between.

Unsurprisingly, Elden Ring is brutally hard and features beautifully crafted bosses with their own storylines and plot points that keep you hooked. With an open-world setting, there are many paths that you can take as you form your own journey.

With the ability to switch between hundreds of different weapons, each with its own movesets and combos, there’s a lot to explore. I’ll admit I’m not the biggest fan of Soulslike games. They’re quite difficult for beginners and can be quite frustrating. However, Elden Ring’s plot, combined with its excellent character design, has changed my opinion of Soulslike games like Elden Ring altogether.

My Verdict: If you want an action RPG that lets you experiment, explore, and overcome difficult fights on your own terms, Elden Ring is the strongest place to start. Its difficulty asks a lot from you, but few games reward curiosity and build experimentation this well.

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2. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth [Best for Tactical Party Combat]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2024 Developer/Publisher Square Enix Average playtime 49 hours Difficulty Moderate

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth turns party combat into its biggest strength. You control one character directly, switch between party members during battle, and spend ATB charges on abilities when the right opening appears. Synergy Skills and Synergy Abilities make teamwork an active part of every tougher encounter.

Each character also plays differently enough to change your approach. Cloud handles close-range pressure well, while Barret gives you dependable ranged damage. The rest of the party brings its own mechanics to learn. Tough encounters reward quick reactions, but understanding abilities and enemy weaknesses matters just as much.

The broader world gives that combat room to breathe. Optional encounters and exploration constantly feed you new materia or equipment that can alter your setup. Among the best action RPG games, Rebirth stands out because strategy stays relevant even when battles get fast.

My Verdict: Players who enjoy controlling a full party while staying directly involved in the action will get a lot out of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The combat constantly gives you decisions to make, yet it rarely sacrifices the speed that makes each encounter exciting.

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3. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [Best for Story-Driven Monster Hunting]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Developer/Publisher CD Projekt RED Average playtime 175 hours Difficulty Moderate

The Witcher 3 earns its place through the strength of the world around its combat. Geralt travels as a professional monster hunter, and contracts often ask you to investigate a creature before drawing your sword. Preparation gives smaller encounters more context than a standard enemy fight.

Combat mixes steel and silver swords with Signs, potions, oils, and character skills. It is easier to learn than a Soulslike system, but preparation can still make a noticeable difference against tougher monsters. Your build also changes which tools deserve the most attention as Geralt becomes stronger.

I still think the quests are the real reason to stay. Side stories regularly carry difficult choices and memorable characters, while monster contracts reinforce Geralt’s profession rather than feeling like filler. That combination gives The Witcher 3 a different strength among the best action RPG games. Its action supports the role-playing throughout the adventure.

My Verdict: Pick The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt when you want your fights to matter because of the stories surrounding them. Geralt’s contracts, character choices, and huge questlines give you far more to care about than simply finding the next enemy.

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Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2011 Developer/Publisher Bethesda Game Studios Average playtime 204 hours Difficulty Moderate

Dragons, Norse mythology, and spells? What’s not to love about The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim? With 10 different races to choose from, you can be anyone from an Elf to a humanoid cat. Whether you take your braces in Alchemy or become a professional thief instead, you can become whoever you want in Skyrim.

Being a completely open-world title, you can move around as you please, interact with NPCs, and forge your own path. In Skyrim, you aren’t forced to accept quests, and the game makes you feel like you live inside the city, with you being a moving piece instead of the center of all attention.

Besides just the vanilla aspect of the game, I love the amount of mods you can add that completely change the way the game plays. There’s new races, new plotlines, and expansions to the map that breathe new life into the game.

As we patiently wait for Elder Scrolls VI, there still is a lot of charm in this first-person RPG that we have yet to uncover.

My Verdict: If freedom matters more to you than having the flashiest combat system, Skyrim remains incredibly easy to recommend. You can spend dozens of hours developing one character and walk away with an adventure that feels distinctly yours.

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5. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II [Best for Realistic Medieval Combat]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2025 Developer/Publisher Warhorse Studios / Deep Silver Average playtime 146 hours Difficulty Challenging

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II treats medieval combat as something you have to learn. Henry cannot simply swing through every encounter. Directional attacks, parries, combos, weapon condition, and positioning all matter. Even ordinary fights can feel dangerous when your technique is poor.

The RPG side is just as committed to consequence. Skills improve through use, while clothing and reputation can change how people respond to Henry. Dialogue choices matter too. The world feels grounded because solving a problem through persuasion can be every bit as useful as winning a duel.

That level of simulation gives it a very different identity among the best action RPG games. Progress feels earned because Henry grows alongside your understanding of the systems. It asks for patience early on, but that learning curve makes later competence genuinely satisfying.

My Verdict: Choose Kingdom Come: Deliverance II if you want an RPG where becoming capable is part of the journey. Its demanding swordplay and reactive world require more effort than most fantasy adventures, but that effort makes Henry’s growth far more rewarding.

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Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Developer/Publisher PlatinumGames / Square Enix Average playtime 62 hours Difficulty Moderate

NieR: Automata moves with the speed of a character-action game, yet its RPG systems give you plenty to shape underneath the surface. 2B can swap weapon sets mid-combo and dodge with generous responsiveness. Plug-in chips handle much of the customization. Combat feels fast almost immediately.

What makes the game special for me is how often the mechanics support the story. Perspective changes and hacking sequences reshape familiar situations, while different playable characters reveal information you did not have before. The structure asks you to continue after the first credits because later routes substantially expand the narrative.

Among the best action RPG games, few connect combat and storytelling this confidently. The open areas are smaller than modern blockbuster worlds, but music and environmental details give them a strong identity. Its action is immediately enjoyable, while the larger payoff comes from seeing the complete story through. Square Enix describes it as a genre-blending action RPG.

My Verdict: Players who want sharp combat backed by a story that takes genuine risks should put NieR: Automata high on their list. Keep playing after the first ending because the game has considerably more to reveal.

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7. Monster Hunter Wilds [Best for Weapon Mastery]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2025 Developer/Publisher Capcom Average playtime 115 hours Difficulty Moderate

Monster Hunter Wilds builds almost everything around the satisfaction of learning a weapon and using it against increasingly dangerous monsters. Each weapon has its own rhythm, so moving from a Great Sword to an Insect Glaive can feel like learning a different combat system. Weapon mastery is the real progression.

Hunts create a clear loop around that learning process. You track a target, exploit wounds, collect materials, then craft equipment for tougher encounters. Focus Mode makes specific body parts easier to target, while environmental changes can alter the conditions around a hunt. Capcom centers the experience on defeating monsters and forging stronger gear.

That loop earns Wilds a place among the best action RPG games even though its story is secondary to the hunting. Better equipment certainly helps, but understanding your chosen weapon and recognizing monster behavior usually produces the bigger improvement.

My Verdict: For anyone who enjoys learning a combat system until every movement feels deliberate, Monster Hunter Wilds offers an excellent long-term challenge. The 18-hour story is only the beginning if hunting stronger monsters and perfecting a weapon clicks with you.

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8. Final Fantasy XVI [Best for Cinematic Eikon Battles]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2023 Developer/Publisher Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix Average playtime 82 hours Difficulty Moderate

Final Fantasy XVI pushes the series further toward pure action than any previous numbered entry. Clive fights in real time with sword attacks and precision dodges, while Eikonic abilities fill out custom loadouts. The result feels closer to a character-action game while retaining levels and gear alongside ability progression.

I think the playable spectacle is its biggest draw. Major Eikon battles operate as enormous set pieces, yet regular encounters still give you room to experiment with cooldowns and ability combinations. Combat becomes much more expressive once several Eikons are available and you can build around the skills you enjoy most.

The RPG systems are lighter than several other best action RPG games here, but the combat has a clarity those denser games sometimes lack. Final Fantasy XVI keeps Clive at the center and uses progression to steadily broaden his options. A main-story run takes roughly 35 hours.

My Verdict: If spectacular boss encounters and responsive real-time fighting sit at the top of your priorities, Final Fantasy XVI delivers exactly that. Its RPG layer is streamlined, but the Eikonic combat gives the adventure a style few games can match.

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9. Cyberpunk 2077 [Best for Cyberware Build Freedom]

Platforms PC, macOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2020 Developer/Publisher CD Projekt Red Average playtime 109 hours Difficulty Moderate

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated games of this decade. Featuring cameos from iconic actors like Keanu Reeves, this RPG game places you in a dystopian future filled with cybernetic implants and evil corporations taking a controlling role over Night City.

You play as V, a character you can customize and control as you weave in through the beautifully detailed open world. The game was initially riddled with many bugs and promised features that didn’t exist. Since then, the developers have been able to fix most of these complaints.

As you run through the many plot points in this game, you’ll also be able to meaningfully change how you play with the help of mods. I’ve sunk hours into Cyberpunk, and the level of customization the game offers alongside the new DLCs turns it into one of the best RPG games of all time.

My Verdict: Cyberpunk 2077 is the pick for players who want freedom inside the combat itself. Whether your version of V fights with a katana or clears a room through quickhacks, the build system gives you enough flexibility to make that approach feel fully developed.

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10. Dragon’s Dogma 2 [Best for Unpredictable Pawn Adventures]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Developer/Publisher Capcom Average playtime 94 hours Difficulty Moderate

If I had to describe Dragon’s Dogma 2 in a few words, I’d say that it’s probably the most exciting action RPG I’ve ever played. Fortunately, I’ve got more than just a few words for that, so let me tell you why I feel this way.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 may not be perfect at everything, but when it comes to the things the game does well, it does them exceptionally well. That is mostly thanks to its new and brilliant ideas and their execution.

In this beautiful yet dangerously unpredictable world, I’d say that the best part is the combat and the thrill that comes with it. It’s fast, weighty, and completely freeform – climbing onto massive beasts, launching allies into battle, and casting insane spells never gets old.

All this is in no small part thanks to the game’s Pawn system, which is nothing short of genius. You build an AI companion that learns from your play style, and you can borrow other players’ Pawns, adding a whole lot of uniqueness to each player’s mix.

My Verdict: Anyone who loves RPGs where the journey can derail in entertaining ways should give Dragon’s Dogma 2 serious attention. Its Pawn system and flexible vocations make exploration feel less scripted than most fantasy adventures.

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11. Nioh 3 [Best for Dual-Style Combat]

Platforms PC, PS5 Year of release 2026 Developer/Publisher Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo Average playtime 63 hours Difficulty Soulslike

Samurai or ninja? Nioh 3 lets you switch between both, so you do not have to lock yourself into one combat philosophy. Samurai style favors direct engagements, while Ninja style offers a faster approach built around mobility. Knowing when to switch becomes part of the fight.

What stands out to me is how much room there is to improve beyond simply raising your stats. Weapons come with their own techniques, enemies punish sloppy timing, and stronger equipment only gets you so far if you have not learned the fundamentals.

That depth makes Nioh 3 one of the best action RPG games for players who enjoy mastering systems. The broader exploration also gives the combat more breathing room than earlier entries. It remains demanding, but every new technique gives you another way to handle a difficult encounter.

My Verdict: Players who enjoy studying combat systems and gradually sharpening their execution will find plenty to love in Nioh 3. The Samurai and Ninja styles give that learning process much more flexibility.

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12. Diablo IV [Best for Loot-Driven Builds]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2023 Developer/Publisher Blizzard Entertainment Average playtime 195 hours Difficulty Moderate

Diablo IV was one of those games that had a lot of promise, but in true Blizzard fashion, it shipped with a lot of bugs and oddities that made progression difficult. However, over time, the developers have clearly put in a lot of work, ironing out most of the issues that players experienced initially.

In Diablo, players can choose from various classes, each with their own skills and playstyles. The combat is the game’s bread and butter, being both intense and fluid. It is also one of the only cooperative RPGs on this list, and it is extremely competitive, especially at higher ranks.

Blizzard has also been doing a great job lately with regular updates and seasonal events, ensuring there’s always something new to experience. Ultimately, whether you are battling solo or teaming up with friends, Diablo IV’s fantasy world delivers an immensely thrilling RPG adventure.

My Verdict: Diablo IV is a strong choice if character building is the part of an RPG you enjoy most. The campaign gives you a clear starting point, while the long-term appeal comes from refining builds and chasing better gear.

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13. Black Myth: Wukong [Best for Spectacle Boss Fights]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2024 Developer/Publisher Game Science Average playtime 68 hours Difficulty Challenging

Black Myth: Wukong puts its biggest fights right at the center of the experience. The Destined One relies on staff combat, well-timed dodges, spells, and transformations when facing creatures inspired by Chinese mythology. Boss encounters are the main attraction.

Combat stays aggressive because there is no traditional shield-based safety net. You need to read attacks and create openings for yourself, while magic and transformations can give you extra options when a straightforward exchange stops working.

What I like about its design is how clearly it knows what kind of player it wants. Among the best action RPG games, Black Myth: Wukong is less interested in sprawling RPG simulation and much more focused on delivering memorable encounters. Exploration still matters, but the real payoff usually comes when another major enemy steps into your path.

My Verdict: If boss fights are the moments you remember most after finishing an action RPG, Black Myth: Wukong deserves your attention. Its combat keeps those encounters demanding while the mythology gives them a strong visual identity.

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14. Lies of P [Best for Weapon Customization]

Platforms PC, macOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2023 Developer/Publisher Round8 Studio / Neowiz Average playtime 58 hours Difficulty Soulslike

Ever find a weapon you almost love? Lies of P gives you room to fix that. Its Weapon Assembly system lets compatible blades and handles be combined, which changes how your equipment behaves. Weapon experimentation becomes part of building your character.

The game is also much more tightly structured than a huge open-world RPG. Krat funnels you through carefully designed areas where enemy placement and shortcuts matter. That focused layout works well with combat built around precise guarding and learning attack patterns.

I find that combination more appealing than simply copying the usual Soulslike formula. Lies of P earns its place among the best action RPG games because its customization has a clear gameplay purpose. The dark interpretation of Pinocchio also gives the world enough character to stand on its own.

My Verdict: Lies of P is a great fit if you want Soulslike difficulty with more freedom to fine-tune your weapons. Its focused levels keep the challenge moving, while the assembly system gives experimentation a real payoff.

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15. The First Berserker: Khazan [Best for Precision Boss Combat]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2025 Developer/Publisher Neople / Nexon Average playtime 58 hours Difficulty Soulslike

The First Berserker: Khazan has a very clear priority. It wants you to get better at fighting. Enemies punish careless attacks, while major bosses force you to learn timing and recognize patterns before you can reliably break through. Mechanical improvement drives the experience.

Khazan can develop around different weapons and progression choices, but stronger equipment does not erase the need for good execution. I appreciate that commitment because victories feel tied to what you have learned rather than simply how much time you spent grinding.

That narrow focus also explains why it closes this list of the best action RPG games. It does not have the breadth of Elden Ring or The Witcher 3, but players who value difficult combat may care far more about its boss design than a massive world.

My Verdict: Choose The First Berserker: Khazan if defeating a brutal boss after several attempts is exactly the payoff you want. Its scope is tighter than the games above it, but the combat gives dedicated players plenty to master.

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Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2021 Developer/Publisher BioWare / Electronic Arts Average playtime 138 hours Difficulty Moderate

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is, without a doubt, one of my all-time favorite game collections. I love how this remastered version of the original trilogy brings the galaxy to life with improved visuals, smoother gameplay, and updated controls.

If you’re a fan of games like Mass Effect, you’ll absolutely get hooked by its deep storytelling and the rich character development that makes every choice feel impactful. The combat is intense, the decisions are tough, and the relationships you build with your crew? They’re unforgettable.

Whether I’m saving the galaxy or watching it crumble, Mass Effect always keeps me at the edge of my seat. If you haven’t played it yet, trust me – it’s worth every minute.

My Verdict: If you want a long-form sci-fi RPG where your choices carry across an entire trilogy, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is still an excellent pick. Shepard’s relationships and major decisions give the journey enough weight to make those 60-plus hours feel genuinely worthwhile.

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What Makes the Best Action RPG Games Stand Out?

The best action RPG games do more than combine real-time combat with leveling systems. The strongest ones make progression change how you actually play, while their worlds give you a reason to test those new abilities again and again. These are the factors I think matter most when separating a good action RPG from a great one.

Factor What it is Best example Combat depth Fighting should reward timing, positioning, weapon knowledge, or smart ability use rather than simple button mashing. Nioh 3 Build freedom Skills, equipment, stats, and abilities should let you create a playstyle that feels noticeably different from another build. Elden Ring Meaningful progression New levels and gear should open better options or change how encounters play, not simply raise numbers. Diablo IV World exploration Exploration should reward curiosity with useful equipment, quests, encounters, or discoveries worth leaving the main path for. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Strong role-playing payoff Character choices, quests, relationships, or preparation should matter alongside the action itself. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

No game needs to dominate every category to earn a place here. What matters is whether its strongest systems work together.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Action RPG Games

There is no single combat system or progression style that works for every player. If I were narrowing this list down by what each game does especially well, these are the titles I would look at first.

For the strongest overall action RPG experience → Elden Ring . Its open world, demanding combat, and huge build variety give you more freedom to approach challenges on your own terms than almost anything else here.

Its open world, demanding combat, and huge build variety give you more freedom to approach challenges on your own terms than almost anything else here. For tactical party combat → Final Fantasy VII Rebirth . Fast real-time action works closely with ATB commands, character switching, and Synergy abilities, so strategy never disappears once the fighting starts.

Fast real-time action works closely with ATB commands, character switching, and Synergy abilities, so strategy never disappears once the fighting starts. For role-playing freedom → The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim . Its combat shows its age, but few RPGs give you the same freedom to build a character, ignore the main path, and turn exploration into your own story.

Its combat shows its age, but few RPGs give you the same freedom to build a character, ignore the main path, and turn exploration into your own story. For story-driven adventuring → The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Geralt’s contracts, character choices, and long questlines give the combat far more context than simply moving between encounters.

If you only want one starting point, Elden Ring offers the broadest mix of combat depth, exploration, and character building. The rest of the best action RPG games here make more sense when you already know which part of the genre matters most to you.

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