Best Young Goalkeepers FM26: Rising Stars to Watch in Football Manager 2026

Johnny Dunes
Johnny Dunes Technical Writer
Last updated: Nov 3, 2025 | 7 min read
Image credit: Sports Interactive

Finding the best young goalkeepers FM26 has to offer is crucial for building a team that lasts. A reliable keeper can make the difference between a promotion push and a mid-table finish, especially in long-term saves. 

This guide focuses on top goalkeeping talents under 23, including elite prospects at big clubs and affordable hidden gems ready to develop into top-tier shot-stoppers. You’ll find high-potential players suited for different budgets and tactical setups, from sweeper keepers to more traditional stoppers. 

Top 10 Best Young Goalkeepers to Sign in FM26

In FM26, finding a reliable young goalkeeper gives you long-term stability and room to grow. The best players in FM26 on this list include elite-level options, high-upside backups, and budget-friendly talents who can step up with the right development. Each one brings different strengths, from traditional reflex saves to modern ball-playing traits.

These keepers fit into various systems, like possession-heavy setups and low-block structures. Some are ready to start in top leagues, while others are ideal for loan spells and future rotation. The key is getting them early before their value jumps.

Here’s a breakdown of the best goalkeepers in FM26 that every manager should consider.

PlayerClubAgeKey AttributesMarket ValueWhy They’re Great
Diogo CostaFC Porto24Reflexes, Kicking, One-on-Ones£60mElite shot-stopper ready for any top side
Ferrán QuetglásReal Madrid19Reflexes, Handling, Positioning£21mStrong development piece with high ceiling
Rome-Jayden Owusu-OduroAZ20Composure, Passing, Reflexes£35mGreat in buildup systems and confident under pressure
Dennis SeimenSC Paderborn 0719Aerial Reach, Reflexes, Decisions£18mReliable under pressure, excels in tight matches
Julian EyestoneBrentford18Reflexes, Strength, Jumping Reach£10mTall and commanding, great for long saves
Kerem MatilsilBursaspor17Reflexes, Positioning, Composure£782kCheap wonderkid, ideal for lower league saves
Bas EversAA Gent16Anticipation, Handling, Reflexes£26mGreat future starter, already showing strong presence
Ben VickeryManchester City15Composure, Reflexes, Passing£6mOne of the youngest top keepers, develops fast
Ander AstralagaGranada20Reflexes, Agility, Communication£31mWell-rounded profile, ready to push for minutes
Mike PendersStrasbourg19Jumping Reach, Positioning, Handling£20mDependable under pressure, good value keeper

Best Wonderkid Goalkeepers (Under 21) in FM26

Some of the best wonderkids FM26 are already showing elite-level stats before they even turn 21. These players can anchor your defense for a decade if developed correctly. Most have a potential ability over 150, placing them firmly in the top tier of youth prospects.

In FM26, it’s not enough to just look at current ability. Players like Mike Penders and Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro have high ceilings and grow fast with proper mentoring. Others, such as Diego Kochen and Matthieu Epolo, are ideal for top clubs planning long-term.

Use targeted training (Reflexes, One-on-Ones, Composure) and loan spells to maximize their growth curve.

Here’s a snapshot of the top goalkeepers FM26 under 21 to sign in Football Manager 2026:

PlayerAgeClubPotentialMarket ValueNationality
Mike Penders19RC Strasbourg152£20mNetherlands
Eunate Astralaga20SD Eibar151£8mSpain
Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro20AZ Alkmaar152£35mNetherlands
Matthieu Epolo19Standard Liège151£4mBelgium
Diego Kochen18Barcelona150£6mUSA
Max Weiß20Burnley152£11mGermany
Tommaso Martinelli18Fiorentina152£7mItaly
Dylan Moody16Southampton152£7mEngland
Alessandro Nunziante17Udinese151£2mItaly
Sławomir Abramowicz20Jagiellonia150£3mPoland

Hidden Gems: Underrated Young Goalkeepers in FM26

Football Manager 2026 gives more tactical weight to how goalkeepers distribute, handle pressure, and build from the back. That makes scouting for hidden gems more valuable than ever. These top players in FM26 may not have the highest potential scores, but their affordable price tags and well-rounded stats make them smart pickups for smart managers.

They’re perfect for clubs that want to build for the future without spending £20–30m upfront. Many of them have 149 PA, just below the elite tier, but can still grow into consistent starters with the right game time and coaching. Some are youth prospects from top clubs, like the best young defenders FM26; others come from lesser-known leagues with breakout potential.

If you’re managing in the Championship, Eredivisie, or Ligue 1, these names should be on your shortlist.

PlayerClubAgeMarket ValueKey AttributesWhy They’re Hidden Gems
Lucas ChevalierLOSC Lille19£8mReflexes, HandlingAffordable talent with huge growth potential
Tommy SetfordArsenal18£5mReflexes, PositioningBig-club backup who develops quickly with play time
André GomesAlverca SAD20£13mAerial Reach, KickingGood base stats, overlooked due to lower league
Plamen AndreevReal Santander20£7mHandling, ReflexesBulgaria’s top U21 keeper with starter potential
Franco JaroszewiczRiver Plate18£6mJumping, ComposureSouth American value pick with solid mental stats
Leon KlanacBayern München17£2mOne-on-Ones, DecisionsElite youth academy product, ready for a loan spell
Romário CunhaBRG16£4mReflexes, Command of AreaPortuguese wonderkid under the radar
Freddy BernalChelsea16£2mPositioning, PassingUnderrated playmaker-keeper hybrid from England
Enzo Evora DiasHavre AC15£4mReflexes, BalanceExtremely young, but already showing mature instincts
James BeadleBirmingham20£6mCommunication, StrengthConsistent performer, ideal for EFL clubs on a budget

Best Budget Young Goalkeepers in FM26

If you’re building a team on a limited budget in Football Manager 2026, you’ll need to find value in every position. That includes goalkeepers. The names on this list may not be media darlings, but they’re young, affordable, and packed with upside. With smart development, many of these best defenders FM26 can match or even surpass more expensive options.

These keepers are perfect for lower-league clubs, road-to-glory saves, or as backup signings for top-flight teams looking for depth. Their price tags are often under £10m, and some can be signed for under £1m. Look for strong reflexes, composure, and handling – even if the rest of their profile is still raw.

Here’s a list of the best budget young goalkeepers FM26 has to offer.

PlayerClubAgeKey AttributesMarket ValueWhy They’re Budget-Friendly
Giorgi MamardashviliValencia21Reflexes, Handling£10mGreat value for money with significant growth potential
Jack ThompsonDerby18Positioning, One-on-Ones£334kUltra-cheap and English, fits lower-league saves
Frankie PhillipsTaunton18Agility, Jumping Reach£902kNon-league gem with respectable attributes
Bourama KonéYeelen Olympique17Reflexes, Composure£62kDirt cheap with raw talent for long-term saves
Kjell PeersmanAA Gent20Aerial Reach, Concentration£10mSolid Belgian prospect who’s often undervalued
Daniil KhudyakovSK Sturm Graz20Reflexes, Vision£6mRussian U21 prospect with hidden development curve
Salko HamzicFC RB Salzburg18Distribution, Reflexes£4mSalzburg youth factory product with upside
Théodore PizarroSC Freiburg16Handling, Communication£4mYoung, balanced skillset and cheap wage demands
Owen AsemotaAston Villa16Jumping Reach, Composure£3mHomegrown option for English clubs, develops steadily
Lukas JungwirthLASK20Positioning, Reflexes£7mGood value at Austrian level, ready for mid-table saves

How to Develop Your Young Goalkeepers in FM26

Developing young goalkeepers in Football Manager 2026 requires a balance of technical training, mental shaping, and match exposure. Unlike the best midfielders, keepers develop slower and rely heavily on first-team opportunities, tailored schedules, and consistent feedback.

To raise a goalkeeper’s level, focus on these key areas:

  • Reflexes and Handling: Use a Goalkeeper – Shot Stopping individual focus. Prioritize weekly training modules that target handling, reflexes, and agility.
  • Positioning and Composure: Run defensive positioning drills and encourage composure under pressure by assigning a calm, experienced mentor.
  • Match Experience: Don’t leave them on the bench. Give them loan spells at clubs where they’ll play regularly and face a good number of shots.
  • Mentoring Groups: Pair your goalkeeper with senior professionals who have high Determination and Professionalism to speed up growth in hidden attributes.

Make sure you monitor training happiness, adjust intensity to avoid fatigue, and follow up with regular coach reports. With the right combination of structure and match minutes, even a 2-star youth keeper can become a future world-class number one, like the best young wingers FM26.

My Final Verdict

Choose based on your squad tier. FM26 offers goalkeepers for every strategy – elite starters, rising prospects, and low-cost gems all exist if you scout smart.

  • For top-tier teams → the best young goalkeepers in FM26 include Diogo Costa, Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro, and Mike Penders. These keepers already possess elite stats, strong mental attributes, and enough ability to start in top European leagues without needing long-term development.
  • For rising stars → focus on Tommaso Martinelli, Dylan Moody, Plamen Andreev, and Freddy Bernal. These wonderkids have top-tier potential ability scores (PA 149–152) and come with strong reflexes, agility, and one-on-one skills. With regular game time and tailored training, they will grow into world-class stoppers.
  • For budget clubs → picks like Jack Thompson, Frankie Phillips, Salko Hamzic, and Lucas Chevalier deliver excellent value. They’re affordable and underrated, but with solid growth curves and reliable base stats. Perfect for long-term projects on tighter budgets.

FAQs

Who is the best young goalkeeper in FM26?

The best young goalkeeper in FM26 is Diogo Costa from FC Porto. He combines top-tier current ability with elite-level consistency, making him ready for any first-team setup from day one.

Which young goalkeeper has the highest potential in FM26?

The young goalkeeper with the highest potential in FM26 is Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro. With a potential ability of 152, he can grow into a world-class number one with the right training and match experience.

How do I develop young goalkeepers in FM26?

To develop young goalkeepers in FM26, focus on reflexes, handling, and positioning in training. Assign a mentor with high professionalism and loan them to a club where they’ll play regularly.

How do I find hidden gem young goalkeepers in FM26?

To find hidden gem young goalkeepers in FM26, scout leagues in Portugal, Belgium, Eastern Europe, and South America. Use filters for under-21 goalkeepers with decent determination and at least 3-star potential.

What attributes should I look for in a young goalkeeper in FM26?

The key attributes to look for in a young goalkeeper in FM26 are reflexes, handling, positioning, composure, and decisions. These influence shot-stopping, consistency, and how they handle high-pressure moments.

