Best Young Goalkeepers FM26: Rising Stars to Watch in Football Manager 2026

Finding the best young goalkeepers FM26 has to offer is crucial for building a team that lasts. A reliable keeper can make the difference between a promotion push and a mid-table finish, especially in long-term saves.

This guide focuses on top goalkeeping talents under 23, including elite prospects at big clubs and affordable hidden gems ready to develop into top-tier shot-stoppers. You’ll find high-potential players suited for different budgets and tactical setups , from sweeper keepers to more traditional stoppers.

Top 10 Best Young Goalkeepers to Sign in FM26

In FM26, finding a reliable young goalkeeper gives you long-term stability and room to grow. The best players in FM26 on this list include elite-level options, high-upside backups, and budget-friendly talents who can step up with the right development. Each one brings different strengths, from traditional reflex saves to modern ball-playing traits.

These keepers fit into various systems, like possession-heavy setups and low-block structures. Some are ready to start in top leagues, while others are ideal for loan spells and future rotation. The key is getting them early before their value jumps.

Here’s a breakdown of the best goalkeepers in FM26 that every manager should consider.

Player Club Age Key Attributes Market Value Why They’re Great Diogo Costa FC Porto 24 Reflexes, Kicking, One-on-Ones £60m Elite shot-stopper ready for any top side Ferrán Quetglás Real Madrid 19 Reflexes, Handling, Positioning £21m Strong development piece with high ceiling Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro AZ 20 Composure, Passing, Reflexes £35m Great in buildup systems and confident under pressure Dennis Seimen SC Paderborn 07 19 Aerial Reach, Reflexes, Decisions £18m Reliable under pressure, excels in tight matches Julian Eyestone Brentford 18 Reflexes, Strength, Jumping Reach £10m Tall and commanding, great for long saves Kerem Matilsil Bursaspor 17 Reflexes, Positioning, Composure £782k Cheap wonderkid, ideal for lower league saves Bas Evers AA Gent 16 Anticipation, Handling, Reflexes £26m Great future starter, already showing strong presence Ben Vickery Manchester City 15 Composure, Reflexes, Passing £6m One of the youngest top keepers, develops fast Ander Astralaga Granada 20 Reflexes, Agility, Communication £31m Well-rounded profile, ready to push for minutes Mike Penders Strasbourg 19 Jumping Reach, Positioning, Handling £20m Dependable under pressure, good value keeper

Best Wonderkid Goalkeepers (Under 21) in FM26

Some of the best wonderkids FM26 are already showing elite-level stats before they even turn 21. These players can anchor your defense for a decade if developed correctly. Most have a potential ability over 150, placing them firmly in the top tier of youth prospects.

In FM26, it’s not enough to just look at current ability. Players like Mike Penders and Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro have high ceilings and grow fast with proper mentoring. Others, such as Diego Kochen and Matthieu Epolo, are ideal for top clubs planning long-term.

Use targeted training (Reflexes, One-on-Ones, Composure) and loan spells to maximize their growth curve.

Here’s a snapshot of the top goalkeepers FM26 under 21 to sign in Football Manager 2026:

Player Age Club Potential Market Value Nationality Mike Penders 19 RC Strasbourg 152 £20m Netherlands Eunate Astralaga 20 SD Eibar 151 £8m Spain Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro 20 AZ Alkmaar 152 £35m Netherlands Matthieu Epolo 19 Standard Liège 151 £4m Belgium Diego Kochen 18 Barcelona 150 £6m USA Max Weiß 20 Burnley 152 £11m Germany Tommaso Martinelli 18 Fiorentina 152 £7m Italy Dylan Moody 16 Southampton 152 £7m England Alessandro Nunziante 17 Udinese 151 £2m Italy Sławomir Abramowicz 20 Jagiellonia 150 £3m Poland

Hidden Gems: Underrated Young Goalkeepers in FM26

Football Manager 2026 gives more tactical weight to how goalkeepers distribute, handle pressure, and build from the back. That makes scouting for hidden gems more valuable than ever. These top players in FM26 may not have the highest potential scores, but their affordable price tags and well-rounded stats make them smart pickups for smart managers.

They’re perfect for clubs that want to build for the future without spending £20–30m upfront. Many of them have 149 PA, just below the elite tier, but can still grow into consistent starters with the right game time and coaching. Some are youth prospects from top clubs, like the best young defenders FM26; others come from lesser-known leagues with breakout potential.

If you’re managing in the Championship, Eredivisie, or Ligue 1, these names should be on your shortlist.

Player Club Age Market Value Key Attributes Why They’re Hidden Gems Lucas Chevalier LOSC Lille 19 £8m Reflexes, Handling Affordable talent with huge growth potential Tommy Setford Arsenal 18 £5m Reflexes, Positioning Big-club backup who develops quickly with play time André Gomes Alverca SAD 20 £13m Aerial Reach, Kicking Good base stats, overlooked due to lower league Plamen Andreev Real Santander 20 £7m Handling, Reflexes Bulgaria’s top U21 keeper with starter potential Franco Jaroszewicz River Plate 18 £6m Jumping, Composure South American value pick with solid mental stats Leon Klanac Bayern München 17 £2m One-on-Ones, Decisions Elite youth academy product, ready for a loan spell Romário Cunha BRG 16 £4m Reflexes, Command of Area Portuguese wonderkid under the radar Freddy Bernal Chelsea 16 £2m Positioning, Passing Underrated playmaker-keeper hybrid from England Enzo Evora Dias Havre AC 15 £4m Reflexes, Balance Extremely young, but already showing mature instincts James Beadle Birmingham 20 £6m Communication, Strength Consistent performer, ideal for EFL clubs on a budget

Best Budget Young Goalkeepers in FM26

If you’re building a team on a limited budget in Football Manager 2026, you’ll need to find value in every position. That includes goalkeepers. The names on this list may not be media darlings, but they’re young, affordable, and packed with upside. With smart development, many of these best defenders FM26 can match or even surpass more expensive options.

These keepers are perfect for lower-league clubs, road-to-glory saves, or as backup signings for top-flight teams looking for depth. Their price tags are often under £10m, and some can be signed for under £1m. Look for strong reflexes, composure, and handling – even if the rest of their profile is still raw.

Here’s a list of the best budget young goalkeepers FM26 has to offer.

Player Club Age Key Attributes Market Value Why They’re Budget-Friendly Giorgi Mamardashvili Valencia 21 Reflexes, Handling £10m Great value for money with significant growth potential Jack Thompson Derby 18 Positioning, One-on-Ones £334k Ultra-cheap and English, fits lower-league saves Frankie Phillips Taunton 18 Agility, Jumping Reach £902k Non-league gem with respectable attributes Bourama Koné Yeelen Olympique 17 Reflexes, Composure £62k Dirt cheap with raw talent for long-term saves Kjell Peersman AA Gent 20 Aerial Reach, Concentration £10m Solid Belgian prospect who’s often undervalued Daniil Khudyakov SK Sturm Graz 20 Reflexes, Vision £6m Russian U21 prospect with hidden development curve Salko Hamzic FC RB Salzburg 18 Distribution, Reflexes £4m Salzburg youth factory product with upside Théodore Pizarro SC Freiburg 16 Handling, Communication £4m Young, balanced skillset and cheap wage demands Owen Asemota Aston Villa 16 Jumping Reach, Composure £3m Homegrown option for English clubs, develops steadily Lukas Jungwirth LASK 20 Positioning, Reflexes £7m Good value at Austrian level, ready for mid-table saves

How to Develop Your Young Goalkeepers in FM26

Developing young goalkeepers in Football Manager 2026 requires a balance of technical training, mental shaping, and match exposure. Unlike the best midfielders, keepers develop slower and rely heavily on first-team opportunities, tailored schedules, and consistent feedback.

To raise a goalkeeper’s level, focus on these key areas:

Reflexes and Handling : Use a Goalkeeper – Shot Stopping individual focus. Prioritize weekly training modules that target handling, reflexes, and agility .

: Use a Goalkeeper – Shot Stopping individual focus. Prioritize weekly training modules that target . Positioning and Composure : Run defensive positioning drills and encourage composure under pressure by assigning a calm, experienced mentor .

: Run defensive positioning drills and encourage composure under pressure by assigning a . Match Experience : Don’t leave them on the bench. Give them loan spells at clubs where they’ll play regularly and face a good number of shots.

: Don’t leave them on the bench. Give them at clubs where they’ll play regularly and face a good number of shots. Mentoring Groups: Pair your goalkeeper with senior professionals who have high Determination and Professionalism to speed up growth in hidden attributes.

Make sure you monitor training happiness, adjust intensity to avoid fatigue, and follow up with regular coach reports. With the right combination of structure and match minutes, even a 2-star youth keeper can become a future world-class number one, like the best young wingers FM26.

My Final Verdict

Choose based on your squad tier. FM26 offers goalkeepers for every strategy – elite starters, rising prospects, and low-cost gems all exist if you scout smart.

For top-tier teams → the best young goalkeepers in FM26 include Diogo Costa , Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro , and Mike Penders . These keepers already possess elite stats, strong mental attributes, and enough ability to start in top European leagues without needing long-term development.

the best young goalkeepers in FM26 include , , and . These keepers already possess elite stats, strong mental attributes, and enough ability to start in top European leagues without needing long-term development. For rising stars → focus on Tommaso Martinelli , Dylan Moody , Plamen Andreev , and Freddy Bernal . These wonderkids have top-tier potential ability scores (PA 149–152) and come with strong reflexes, agility, and one-on-one skills. With regular game time and tailored training, they will grow into world-class stoppers.

focus on , , , and . These wonderkids have top-tier potential ability scores (PA 149–152) and come with strong reflexes, agility, and one-on-one skills. With regular game time and tailored training, they will grow into world-class stoppers. For budget clubs → picks like Jack Thompson, Frankie Phillips, Salko Hamzic, and Lucas Chevalier deliver excellent value. They’re affordable and underrated, but with solid growth curves and reliable base stats. Perfect for long-term projects on tighter budgets.

