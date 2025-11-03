Best Young Goalkeepers FM26: Rising Stars to Watch in Football Manager 2026
Finding the best young goalkeepers FM26 has to offer is crucial for building a team that lasts. A reliable keeper can make the difference between a promotion push and a mid-table finish, especially in long-term saves.
This guide focuses on top goalkeeping talents under 23, including elite prospects at big clubs and affordable hidden gems ready to develop into top-tier shot-stoppers. You’ll find high-potential players suited for different budgets and tactical setups, from sweeper keepers to more traditional stoppers.
Top 10 Best Young Goalkeepers to Sign in FM26
In FM26, finding a reliable young goalkeeper gives you long-term stability and room to grow. The best players in FM26 on this list include elite-level options, high-upside backups, and budget-friendly talents who can step up with the right development. Each one brings different strengths, from traditional reflex saves to modern ball-playing traits.
These keepers fit into various systems, like possession-heavy setups and low-block structures. Some are ready to start in top leagues, while others are ideal for loan spells and future rotation. The key is getting them early before their value jumps.
Here’s a breakdown of the best goalkeepers in FM26 that every manager should consider.
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Key Attributes
|Market Value
|Why They’re Great
|Diogo Costa
|FC Porto
|24
|Reflexes, Kicking, One-on-Ones
|£60m
|Elite shot-stopper ready for any top side
|Ferrán Quetglás
|Real Madrid
|19
|Reflexes, Handling, Positioning
|£21m
|Strong development piece with high ceiling
|Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro
|AZ
|20
|Composure, Passing, Reflexes
|£35m
|Great in buildup systems and confident under pressure
|Dennis Seimen
|SC Paderborn 07
|19
|Aerial Reach, Reflexes, Decisions
|£18m
|Reliable under pressure, excels in tight matches
|Julian Eyestone
|Brentford
|18
|Reflexes, Strength, Jumping Reach
|£10m
|Tall and commanding, great for long saves
|Kerem Matilsil
|Bursaspor
|17
|Reflexes, Positioning, Composure
|£782k
|Cheap wonderkid, ideal for lower league saves
|Bas Evers
|AA Gent
|16
|Anticipation, Handling, Reflexes
|£26m
|Great future starter, already showing strong presence
|Ben Vickery
|Manchester City
|15
|Composure, Reflexes, Passing
|£6m
|One of the youngest top keepers, develops fast
|Ander Astralaga
|Granada
|20
|Reflexes, Agility, Communication
|£31m
|Well-rounded profile, ready to push for minutes
|Mike Penders
|Strasbourg
|19
|Jumping Reach, Positioning, Handling
|£20m
|Dependable under pressure, good value keeper
Best Wonderkid Goalkeepers (Under 21) in FM26
Some of the best wonderkids FM26 are already showing elite-level stats before they even turn 21. These players can anchor your defense for a decade if developed correctly. Most have a potential ability over 150, placing them firmly in the top tier of youth prospects.
In FM26, it’s not enough to just look at current ability. Players like Mike Penders and Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro have high ceilings and grow fast with proper mentoring. Others, such as Diego Kochen and Matthieu Epolo, are ideal for top clubs planning long-term.
Use targeted training (Reflexes, One-on-Ones, Composure) and loan spells to maximize their growth curve.
Here’s a snapshot of the top goalkeepers FM26 under 21 to sign in Football Manager 2026:
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Potential
|Market Value
|Nationality
|Mike Penders
|19
|RC Strasbourg
|152
|£20m
|Netherlands
|Eunate Astralaga
|20
|SD Eibar
|151
|£8m
|Spain
|Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro
|20
|AZ Alkmaar
|152
|£35m
|Netherlands
|Matthieu Epolo
|19
|Standard Liège
|151
|£4m
|Belgium
|Diego Kochen
|18
|Barcelona
|150
|£6m
|USA
|Max Weiß
|20
|Burnley
|152
|£11m
|Germany
|Tommaso Martinelli
|18
|Fiorentina
|152
|£7m
|Italy
|Dylan Moody
|16
|Southampton
|152
|£7m
|England
|Alessandro Nunziante
|17
|Udinese
|151
|£2m
|Italy
|Sławomir Abramowicz
|20
|Jagiellonia
|150
|£3m
|Poland
Hidden Gems: Underrated Young Goalkeepers in FM26
Football Manager 2026 gives more tactical weight to how goalkeepers distribute, handle pressure, and build from the back. That makes scouting for hidden gems more valuable than ever. These top players in FM26 may not have the highest potential scores, but their affordable price tags and well-rounded stats make them smart pickups for smart managers.
They’re perfect for clubs that want to build for the future without spending £20–30m upfront. Many of them have 149 PA, just below the elite tier, but can still grow into consistent starters with the right game time and coaching. Some are youth prospects from top clubs, like the best young defenders FM26; others come from lesser-known leagues with breakout potential.
If you’re managing in the Championship, Eredivisie, or Ligue 1, these names should be on your shortlist.
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Market Value
|Key Attributes
|Why They’re Hidden Gems
|Lucas Chevalier
|LOSC Lille
|19
|£8m
|Reflexes, Handling
|Affordable talent with huge growth potential
|Tommy Setford
|Arsenal
|18
|£5m
|Reflexes, Positioning
|Big-club backup who develops quickly with play time
|André Gomes
|Alverca SAD
|20
|£13m
|Aerial Reach, Kicking
|Good base stats, overlooked due to lower league
|Plamen Andreev
|Real Santander
|20
|£7m
|Handling, Reflexes
|Bulgaria’s top U21 keeper with starter potential
|Franco Jaroszewicz
|River Plate
|18
|£6m
|Jumping, Composure
|South American value pick with solid mental stats
|Leon Klanac
|Bayern München
|17
|£2m
|One-on-Ones, Decisions
|Elite youth academy product, ready for a loan spell
|Romário Cunha
|BRG
|16
|£4m
|Reflexes, Command of Area
|Portuguese wonderkid under the radar
|Freddy Bernal
|Chelsea
|16
|£2m
|Positioning, Passing
|Underrated playmaker-keeper hybrid from England
|Enzo Evora Dias
|Havre AC
|15
|£4m
|Reflexes, Balance
|Extremely young, but already showing mature instincts
|James Beadle
|Birmingham
|20
|£6m
|Communication, Strength
|Consistent performer, ideal for EFL clubs on a budget
Best Budget Young Goalkeepers in FM26
If you’re building a team on a limited budget in Football Manager 2026, you’ll need to find value in every position. That includes goalkeepers. The names on this list may not be media darlings, but they’re young, affordable, and packed with upside. With smart development, many of these best defenders FM26 can match or even surpass more expensive options.
These keepers are perfect for lower-league clubs, road-to-glory saves, or as backup signings for top-flight teams looking for depth. Their price tags are often under £10m, and some can be signed for under £1m. Look for strong reflexes, composure, and handling – even if the rest of their profile is still raw.
Here’s a list of the best budget young goalkeepers FM26 has to offer.
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Key Attributes
|Market Value
|Why They’re Budget-Friendly
|Giorgi Mamardashvili
|Valencia
|21
|Reflexes, Handling
|£10m
|Great value for money with significant growth potential
|Jack Thompson
|Derby
|18
|Positioning, One-on-Ones
|£334k
|Ultra-cheap and English, fits lower-league saves
|Frankie Phillips
|Taunton
|18
|Agility, Jumping Reach
|£902k
|Non-league gem with respectable attributes
|Bourama Koné
|Yeelen Olympique
|17
|Reflexes, Composure
|£62k
|Dirt cheap with raw talent for long-term saves
|Kjell Peersman
|AA Gent
|20
|Aerial Reach, Concentration
|£10m
|Solid Belgian prospect who’s often undervalued
|Daniil Khudyakov
|SK Sturm Graz
|20
|Reflexes, Vision
|£6m
|Russian U21 prospect with hidden development curve
|Salko Hamzic
|FC RB Salzburg
|18
|Distribution, Reflexes
|£4m
|Salzburg youth factory product with upside
|Théodore Pizarro
|SC Freiburg
|16
|Handling, Communication
|£4m
|Young, balanced skillset and cheap wage demands
|Owen Asemota
|Aston Villa
|16
|Jumping Reach, Composure
|£3m
|Homegrown option for English clubs, develops steadily
|Lukas Jungwirth
|LASK
|20
|Positioning, Reflexes
|£7m
|Good value at Austrian level, ready for mid-table saves
How to Develop Your Young Goalkeepers in FM26
Developing young goalkeepers in Football Manager 2026 requires a balance of technical training, mental shaping, and match exposure. Unlike the best midfielders, keepers develop slower and rely heavily on first-team opportunities, tailored schedules, and consistent feedback.
To raise a goalkeeper’s level, focus on these key areas:
- Reflexes and Handling: Use a Goalkeeper – Shot Stopping individual focus. Prioritize weekly training modules that target handling, reflexes, and agility.
- Positioning and Composure: Run defensive positioning drills and encourage composure under pressure by assigning a calm, experienced mentor.
- Match Experience: Don’t leave them on the bench. Give them loan spells at clubs where they’ll play regularly and face a good number of shots.
- Mentoring Groups: Pair your goalkeeper with senior professionals who have high Determination and Professionalism to speed up growth in hidden attributes.
Make sure you monitor training happiness, adjust intensity to avoid fatigue, and follow up with regular coach reports. With the right combination of structure and match minutes, even a 2-star youth keeper can become a future world-class number one, like the best young wingers FM26.
My Final Verdict
Choose based on your squad tier. FM26 offers goalkeepers for every strategy – elite starters, rising prospects, and low-cost gems all exist if you scout smart.
- For top-tier teams → the best young goalkeepers in FM26 include Diogo Costa, Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro, and Mike Penders. These keepers already possess elite stats, strong mental attributes, and enough ability to start in top European leagues without needing long-term development.
- For rising stars → focus on Tommaso Martinelli, Dylan Moody, Plamen Andreev, and Freddy Bernal. These wonderkids have top-tier potential ability scores (PA 149–152) and come with strong reflexes, agility, and one-on-one skills. With regular game time and tailored training, they will grow into world-class stoppers.
- For budget clubs → picks like Jack Thompson, Frankie Phillips, Salko Hamzic, and Lucas Chevalier deliver excellent value. They’re affordable and underrated, but with solid growth curves and reliable base stats. Perfect for long-term projects on tighter budgets.
FAQs
The best young goalkeeper in FM26 is Diogo Costa from FC Porto. He combines top-tier current ability with elite-level consistency, making him ready for any first-team setup from day one.
The young goalkeeper with the highest potential in FM26 is Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro. With a potential ability of 152, he can grow into a world-class number one with the right training and match experience.
To develop young goalkeepers in FM26, focus on reflexes, handling, and positioning in training. Assign a mentor with high professionalism and loan them to a club where they’ll play regularly.
To find hidden gem young goalkeepers in FM26, scout leagues in Portugal, Belgium, Eastern Europe, and South America. Use filters for under-21 goalkeepers with decent determination and at least 3-star potential.
The key attributes to look for in a young goalkeeper in FM26 are reflexes, handling, positioning, composure, and decisions. These influence shot-stopping, consistency, and how they handle high-pressure moments.