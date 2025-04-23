Contact us

Required Cookies (2)

Analytical Cookies (7)

Marketing cookies (3)

These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work.sage Name Provider Purpose Expires Type __cfduid eneba.com Cookie associated with sites using CloudFlare, used to speed up page load times. According to CloudFlare it is used to override any security restrictions based on the IP address the visitor is coming from. It does not contain any user identification information. 365 days HTTPS consent eneba.com/blog Saves the visitor's blog cookie consent preferences. 30 days HTTPS

These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources, so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies, we will not know when you have visited our site. Name Provider Purpose Expires Type _ga google-analytics.com Used to distinguish users. 2 years HTTPS _gid google-analytics.com Used to distinguish users. 24 hours HTTPS _gat google-analytics.com Used to throttle request rate. If Google Analytics is deployed via Google Tag Manager, this cookie will be named _dc_gtm_<property-id>. 1 minute HTTPS AMP_TOKEN google-analytics.com Contains a token that can be used to retrieve a Client ID from AMP Client ID service. Other possible values indicate opt-out, inflight request or an error retrieving a Client ID from AMP Client ID service. 30 seconds to 1 year HTTPS _gac_<property-id> google-analytics.com Contains campaign related information for the user. If you have linked your Google Analytics and Google Ads accounts, Google Ads website conversion tags will read this cookie unless you opt-out. Learn more. 90 days HTTPS collect google-analytics.com Used to send data to Google Analytics about the visitor's device and behavior. Tracks the visitor across devices and marketing channels. session HTTPS