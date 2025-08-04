9 Best PS5 Horror Games That’ll Haunt You in 2025

If you’re hunting for the best PS5 horror games, you’re in the right place, and possibly one bad decision away from sleeping with the lights on. The PS5 has no shortage of terrifying hits. I’ve covered everything from psychological horror slow burns to survival horror games loaded with monsters, jump scares, and panic-sprinting through dark hallways.

I’m not just listing games that go boo. We’re talking titles that mess with your head, haunt your dreams, and make you question if that sound behind you was just the wind.

Grab your controller. Let’s dive into the scary stuff. No scaredy cats allowed.

Our Top 3 Picks for PS5 Horror Games

I’ve played through the best PS5 horror games, and these three scare-factories rise above the rest. We’re talking pure nightmare fuel, with killer gameplay, unforgettable stories, and just the right amount of psychological damage. Cinematic thrills, undead chaos, or mind-bending mystery, my picks have it all (and then some).

Resident Evil 4 (2023) – Leon is back on the worst rescue mission of his life. You’ll fight off infected villagers, solve creepy puzzles, and wail on monsters that just won’t stay down. Fast, fun, and genuinely stressful. Until Dawn (2015) – Still one of the best “interactive horror movies” out there. A great intro to the genre and a brutal one for anyone who makes the wrong call. Alan Wake 2 (2023) – Equal parts Stephen King and fever dream. It’s a psychological horror game where story and style carry just as much weight as the monsters in the dark.

I picked these based on a few key things: how scary they are, how well they play on PS5 (performance, visuals, controls), and how hard they stuck with me after the credits rolled.

9 Best PS5 Horror Games You’ll Regret Playing Alone at Night

These are my best PS5 horror games that deliver pure, undiluted terror. From brutal survival horror to twisted psychological trips, each one brings something nasty to the table. Scroll down for bite-sized reviews and find your next nightmare.

1. Resident Evil 4 [Remake] [Best PS5 Horror Game Overall]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival horror, third-person shooter Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 (remake) Developer Capcom Publisher Capcom Average playtime 15-20 hours Best for Fans of fast-paced horror with tight gunplay Unique features Over-the-shoulder combat, resource management, action-horror pacing, modernized remake of a classic

Leon Kennedy’s mission in Resident Evil 4 starts as a rescue op and spirals into something way more disturbing. Between the cult, the parasites, and the constant dread oozing from every corner, this is one of the top Resident Evil games for me.

What makes it one of the best PS5 horror games is how well it balances action and anxiety. It’s fast, punishing, and always keeps you moving. That cabin standoff with Luis? I had to make every bullet count, boarding up windows while hearing the Ganados chant just outside. Panic mode, fully activated.

Combat in this Resident Evil game feels refined because every weapon hits hard, but your resources stay limited. Enemies rush you, block your shots, and flank you if you’re not paying attention. The tension never lets up. And the haunting atmosphere? Let’s just say the village doesn’t feel any safer in 4K on a great monitor for PS5.

The game also touches on identity and control, which are themes that hit harder when you’re watching allies slowly lose themselves. It takes a step beyond creepy and into the unsettling.

Why we chose it It’s the gold standard for modern survival horror games. Between the relentless pace, refined gunplay, and straight-up disturbing vibe, this is one of the most polished and terrifying games on PS5. A must-play for anyone who loves scary games with bite.

2. Until Dawn [Best for Story-Driven Scares]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Interactive horror, narrative adventure Platforms PC, PS4, PS5 (backward compatible) Year of release 2015 Developer Supermassive Games Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 8-12 hours Best for Fans of story-driven horror and tough choices Unique features Branching paths, multiple endings, tense jump scares, “butterfly effect” decision system

This one throws you into a mountain lodge nightmare with eight friends and one hell of a death count. Until Dawn plays like a horror movie you control, except every poor decision can send a character to their doom. It’s less about running and more about sweating through choices, wondering if you just doomed your favorite character (spoiler: you probably did). It’s also the closest to a solid co-op game you’ll get on this list since you can pass the controller and have your friends control different characters and brainstorm together.

I still remember the first time I tried to keep everyone alive (it didn’t go well). That butterfly effect system? It’s a nightmare for perfectionists but pure gold for anyone who loves tense storytelling and genuine scares. The jump scares are brutal but balanced with creepy, slow-building suspense that gets under your skin. Even years later, this is still one of my top single-player games in the horror genre.

Even though it’s technically a PS4 game, it runs smoothly and looks sharper than ever on PS5. And yes, it’s on PC now too. So, if you’re into psychological horror and player-driven drama, this is a no-brainer.

Why we chose it If you want to play horror games that mess with your choices and keep you guessing, Until Dawn delivers. It’s a mix of classic horror tropes, solid scares, and emotional twists that make it one of the best horror games PS5 owners can jump into.

3. Alan Wake 2 [Best Reality-Bending Horror]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Psychological horror, third-person action Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer Remedy Entertainment Publisher Epic Games publishing Average playtime 20-25 hours Best for Fans of dark mystery, dual narratives, and weird fiction Unique features Dual protagonists, reality-bending mechanics, layered storytelling, rich atmosphere

Alan Wake 2 is part horror game, part descent into madness, and somehow still stylish as hell. It picks up years after the original, dropping you into a brutal murder investigation in the Pacific Northwest, just as reality starts to unravel.

This is psychological horror at its most layered, and a great TPS game. You swap between FBI agent Saga Anderson and Alan himself, trapped in a twisted, shifting nightmare of his own creation. It’s got heavy Twin Peaks energy (cryptic, eerie, and full of dread). I remember hitting one particular moment in the Dark Place and stopping to ask, “Wait… what just happened?”

Don’t expect intense combats like in Dead Space or a classic Resident Evil game. But the gameplay is plenty stressful, with limited resources, creepy shadows, and enough jump scares to keep you tense. The real power here is in the atmosphere. I felt like I was spiraling through a waking dream.

Why we chose it If you like your horror slow-burning, cerebral, and weird in all the right ways, this is one of the best PS5 horror games you can play. It’s sharp, stylish, and completely unafraid to get really strange.

4. Dead Space [Remake] [Best Sci-Fi Horror Game on PS5]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Psychological horror, third-person action Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 (remake) Developer Motive Studio Publisher Electronic Arts Average playtime 15-20 hours Best for Fans of sci-fi horror and tight combat Unique features Zero-G movement, intense atmosphere, 3D audio, body horror

Dead Space is a full remake that does way more than polish the original. It’s also one of the best PS5 games in my book. The USG Ishimura feels claustrophobic and alive in a way that hits differently on PS5.

I still remember creeping through the zero-G sections, heart pounding as I tried to keep track of every noise, waiting for a necromorph to spring out of nowhere. Isaac finally having a voice adds a layer of vulnerability that makes the scares hit harder.

The sound design is a nightmare. Every creak and hiss could be a necromorph ready to tear you apart. The enemy encounters stay brutal, which forces you to aim for limbs with limited ammo and no room for mistakes. I still flinch thinking about the first time a necromorph popped out of a vent just as I was turning a corner. Playing on a good TV for PS5 adds a whole new level of immersion.

Why we chose it This is pure survival horror done right. It balances slow-burn dread with moments of frantic terror, wrapped in some of the best third-person combat you’ll find on PS5. If you want a game that never lets up on atmosphere or scares, Dead Space is one of the best PS5 horror games you can play.

5. The Walking Dead [Best Character-Driven Horror]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative adventure, episodic survival horror Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS5 (backward compatible), Xbox 360, Xbox One, Mobile Year of release 2012 Developer Telltale Games Publisher Telltale Games Average playtime 8-10 hours Best for Fans of story-driven games and tough choices Unique features Episodic format, choice-driven narrative, impactful decisions

You’re not here for zombies jumping out of closets. The Walking Dead nails horror through heartbreak and tough calls. Playing Lee felt like walking a tightrope; one wrong move and someone you care about is dead. After testing PS5 vs Xbox Series X for this game, I prefer the PS5 version.

I’ll never forget the heart-wrenching moment when the story didn’t cut me slack and ripped a key character away with zero warning. No reloads, no rewind, just brutal consequences.

The real monster here is trust, or the lack of it. It’s a masterclass in tension without cheap scares. The slow build, the weight of your choices, the cracks in humanity – it all lingers way after you put the controller down.

Why we chose it If you want horror that messes with your head more than your jump rope, this game is a standout. Backward compatible on PS5, it’s proof that emotional scars can be scarier than any walker.

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelike, third-person shooter, psychological horror Platforms PC, PS5 Year of release 2021 Developer Housemarque Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 30-40 hours Best for Fans of intense, punishing gameplay and eerie atmosphere Unique features Procedural levels, fast-paced combat, haunting sci-fi world

Returnal hits like a punch to the gut, and then makes you run it back again and again. You’re stuck in a time loop on an alien planet that messes with your head as much as your reflexes. In one of my runs, I thought I’d finally cleared a tough boss, only to die to a random trap two rooms later. That mix of frustration and thrill is what makes a top-tier roguelike game.

It’s more than a punishing shooter. The atmosphere bleeds psychological horror, creepy whispers, shifting landscapes, and a story told in fragments that mess with your sense of reality. It’s not the kind of horror that screams in your face. Returnal just sits with you, whispering in the dark, long after you’ve put the controller down.

Why we chose it This is one of the best PS5 horror games if you love fast, ruthless action wrapped in a mystery that gets deeper every loop. It’s brutal, beautiful, and weird in the best way.

7. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [Best Pure Survival Horror]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival horror, first-person Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2017 Developer Capcom Publisher Capcom Average playtime 9-11 hours Best for Fans of haunted houses, body horror, and old-school Resident Evil vibes Unique features First-person shift, Baker family horror, RE Engine debut, claustrophobic pacing

Resident Evil 7 ripped the series back to life with moldy hands and whispered, “Welcome to the family.” Gone are the over-the-top action sequences from RE5 and 6. Instead, you’re stuck in a decaying Louisiana estate, hunted by a family of grinning psychos who make Leatherface look like a Boy Scout.

What really hit me was the shift to first-person. You would expect Resident Evil to be at the top of anyone’s list of the best FPS games, but here we are. It makes the horror feel annoyingly personal when you’re inching through the rotting hallways with a flashlight and half a bullet. One moment that stuck with me? The first dinner scene with the Bakers. I physically leaned back in my chair like I was dodging the stench.

It’s tight, focused, and nasty in all the right ways. It is a full-blown survival horror comeback with limited ammo, smart level design, and just enough camp to keep it classic. I also see it as a great PS5 zombie game, although Ganados are not technically zombies.

Why we chose it It’s intense, gross, and constantly unsettling. If you want your PS5 horror games to make your palms sweat and your skin crawl, this is the one that sets the bar for the genre’s modern era.

8. Alien Isolation [Best for Fans of Heart-Pounding Stealth Horror]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival horror, stealth Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2014 Developer Creative Assembly Publisher SEGA Average playtime 18-22 hours Best for Fans of Ridley Scott’s Alien, tension-heavy stealth, and being utterly powerless Unique features Adaptive AI Xenomorph, retro-futuristic design, motion tracker, no hand-holding

Alien: Isolation is a rare horror game that understands fear isn’t just about what jumps out. It’s also about what stays. The Xenomorph doesn’t follow a script. It learns. It listens. It checks vents. I was hiding in lockers for what felt like ten straight minutes at a time, holding my breath. The thing paced back and forth just outside, hissing like it knew I was there (It probably did). If you have a solid PS5 headset, I recommend dusting it off for this game.

The game nails that ‘70s sci-fi aesthetic to the letter: CRT monitors, clunky terminals, and industrial corridors lit like a horror movie. And unlike other horror games that throw weapons at you, Isolation barely gives you tools (just noisemakers and a prayer). It’s one of the elite stealth games that won’t be matched any time soon.

Why we chose it This is slow-burn terror at its finest. If you like horror where you’re hunted instead of heroic and where survival means thinking two steps ahead, Alien: Isolation is still one of the most nerve-wracking games on PS5.

9. Observer: System Redux [Remaster] [Best Cyberpunk Psychological Horror]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Psychological horror, walking sim Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 (remaster) Developer Bloober Team Publisher Bloober Team Average playtime 8-10 hours Best for Fans of cyberpunk nightmares, slow-burn horror, and detective work with existential baggage Unique features Mind-hacking sequences, Rutger Hauer voice acting, glitch horror, dystopian apartment complex

Observer: System Redux doesn’t do cheap thrills. It’s here to unsettle you slowly, scene by scene, hallway by flickering hallway. Set in a decaying cyberpunk apartment complex, you play as a neural detective scanning crime scenes and jacking into dying brains. Sounds cool? It is. But it’s also deeply claustrophobic, disorienting, and downright grim. The remastered PS5 version adds ray tracing, extra missions, and cleaner UI, but the dread? That’s always been high-def.

Some of the mind-dive sequences hit me like a truck. One moment, I was calmly scanning bloodstains, and the next I was being hurled through a memory-scape of glitchy corridors, looping audio, and barely coherent panic. It’s less about what you see and more about what you feel. And what it leaves behind when the headset’s off. I also played this game on a solid gaming laptop, and the PS5 version feels exactly the same.

Why we chose it If you like your horror atmospheric, psychological, and laced with existential rot, Observer delivers. It’s not fast or flashy, but the dread runs deep, especially when you start questioning whose memories you’re really seeing.

FAQs

What is the best PS5 horror game?

Resident Evil 4 is the best PS5 horror game. It throws you into a nightmare with tough enemies, scarce ammo, and a gripping story. It balances old-school survival horror with modern gameplay so well, it’s tough to put down.

What is the scariest horror game on PS5?

Returnal is the scariest horror game on PS5. It’s creepy and it messes with your head. Every run piles on the dread, with eerie audio, surreal environments, and that creeping feeling that you’re never really safe, even between loops.