25 Best Co-Op Games to Bond With Friends and Family

Playing solo is great, but the best co-op games bring a whole different kind of energy. Teaming up with friends or family turns simple missions into chaotic, hilarious, and unforgettable moments.

Online or side-by-side, co-op play creates instant connection and makes every victory feel earned together. Having a solid lineup ready is perfect for jumping back in with an old buddy or breaking in a new console with your crew.

Co-op covers every genre, so there’s always something fresh to try. With that in mind, I hope you’re ready for a massive list of co-op games worth diving into next.

Our Top Picks for Co-Op Games

When it comes to playing games together, finding the perfect co-op game can elevate the experience from good to unforgettable. Co-op games offer thrilling action, cooperative problem-solving, or just a relaxing activity. Here are our top choices:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II – Become Space Marines with your friends to defend the Imperium against relentless alien attacks. Remnant II – Team up and kill Cthulhu-like gods that try to mess with reality. Risk of Rain 2 – Crash-land on an alien planet and escape while blasting through its natural flora and fauna. Oops.

Is that all? No! Keep reading to discover the full list of the best co-op games!

25 Best Co-Op Games to Play with Friends and Family

Are you ready to dive into a carefully-curated list of the best co-op games? From thrilling shooters to relaxing simulations, these titles showcase the best this genre has to offer, ensuring hours of fun and memorable moments with friends and family.

Whether you’re looking to face hordes of zombies, build a peaceful farm, or explore alien worlds, this collection has something for everyone. So, gear up, call your co-op partners, and get ready to discover your next favorite game!

Released Available On Metascore 2024 PC, Xbox Series S and X, and PlayStation 5 PC: 82/100

Xbox Series X: 83/100

PS5: 80/100

Dreaming of becoming a Space Marine while slaying aliens and heathens alike? Look no further than Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. A fine gem within the Warhammer 40,000 universe, the game allows players to band with friends to defend the Imperium as one of these metal Space Marines.

The game offers a perfect combination of innovative mechanics and fast-paced action, making it ideal for extended sessions with trusted friends. Released in 2024, it delivers thrilling gameplay while immersing players in the lore of the Imperium, as they join forces with fellow Space Marines to mow down relentless waves of enemies.

Released Available On Metascore 2023 PC, Xbox Series S and X, and PlayStation 5 PC: 80/100

Xbox Series X: 85/100

PS5: 80/100

Imagine Dark Souls with interdimensional chaos instead of medieval castles and charred gods, and you have Remnant II. This intense co-op action RPG invites players and their friends to gear up and face colossal monsters, sentient plants, and merciless threats from every corner of its unpredictable universe. What sets the game apart is its randomized world generation, ensuring high replayability, exciting loot to upgrade characters, and challenging bosses that can obliterate unprepared teams.

Released in 2023, Remnant II masterfully delivers the message that it’s better to face impossible odds with friends than to perish alone, thanks to its stellar co-op mechanics.

Released Available On Metascore 2020 PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Nintendo Switch PC: 85/100

Xbox One: 79/100

Xbox Series X: TBD

PS4/PS5: TBD

Nintendo Switch: TBD

Released in 2019, Risk of Rain 2 quickly cemented itself as one of the best co-op games – offering a thrilling premise where players are thrown onto an open-world alien planet teeming with increasingly powerful monsters. The longer players survive, the stronger their enemies become – creating an intense and unpredictable challenge.

At its core, the game is a chaotic loot-fest where players can go from scrambling to survive early onslaughts to obliterating hordes of enemies in seconds, provided they can weather the initial storm. Its roguelike system ensures no two runs are the same, adding to its replayability. The experience becomes even more enjoyable with like-minded friends, especially those who revel in collecting loot and stacking game-breaking items for ultimate mayhem.

Released Available On Metascore 2017 PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS (iPad) PC: 93/100

This title remains a fan-favorite, offering players the chance to embark on a full campaign, all while navigating hilarious moments like arguing over the fate of a talking squirrel. Though the goofs are plenty, the game also provides an incredible story and deep, tactical combat. Players can strategize together, using exploding barrels and powerful spell combinations to overcome enemies.

The true charm of Divinity: Original Sin 2 lies in the freedom it gives players to approach challenges creatively, making it a perfect game for friends who enjoy working together. The game is a fantastic blend of rich storytelling, strategic gameplay, and co-op fun – as long as the teamwork remains peaceful enough for everyone to enjoy the adventure.

Released Available On Metascore 2020 PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and X PC: TBD

Xbox Series X: 75/100

PS5: 76/100

After its full release in 2020, Phasmophobia has solidified itself as a standout co-op horror experience. Players team up with friends to hunt ghosts – not to exorcise them, but to gather clues and correctly identify the spectral entity before escaping the location. The stakes are high, as staying too long risks the ghost turning aggressive and potentially wiping out the entire team.

With its eerie atmosphere and heart-pounding jump scares, the game expertly immerses players in its chilling world. The shared tension and moments of terror make it the perfect experience to tackle with friends – offering not just ghost-hunting thrills but also a unique brand of “trauma bonding.”

Released Available On Metascore 2024 PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X TBD

First released as an early access title in 2024, Palworld brings a wacky open-world experience where players can capture Pokémon-like monsters and assign them various roles, from guarding bases to handling manual labor. The co-op elements allow players to team up and explore the island together, creating a dynamic experience centered around resource management, crafting, and cooperation. If you enjoy teamwork, you may also explore games like Outriders for similar action.

Beyond its building simulator aspects, Palworld also features intense battles that require thoughtful coordination rather than mindless combat. Players must work together to strategize and conquer challenges, adding depth to the gameplay.

Released Available On Metascore 2016 PC, PlayStation 4 and Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, iOS, and Android PC: 89/100

PS4: 86/100

PS Vita: TBD

Xbox One: 89/100

Nintendo Switch: 87/100

Wii U: TBD

iOS: 88/100

Released in 2016, Stardew Valley is widely regarded as one of the best relaxing co-op games – offering players a chance to settle down and focus on farming without the constant threat of monsters or death lurking around every corner. With the addition of multiplayer, players can team up with friends to create the ultimate chill farming experience – until the inevitable debate arises over who forgot to water the crops.

The game’s relaxing gameplay and charming pixel art are some of its most appealing features, making it a perfect escape from high-pressure action games. All in all, Stardew Valley is the ideal choice for those who enjoy playing laid-back games with friends and loved ones.

Released Available On Metascore 2023 PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and X PC: 96/100

PS5: 96/100

Xbox Series X: 99/100

Also developed by Larian Studios, this game perfects the gameplay of Dungeons & Dragons in digital form, offering an incredible story, engaging mechanics, and voice acting that brings characters to life. Playing through the game’s campaign with a co-op partner can elevate the experience, making it even more enjoyable than when played solo.

The freedom of choice in Baldur’s Gate 3 allows up to four players to shape the narrative, leading to campaigns that can be short and bloody or long and heroic – with the potential to extend well beyond 20 hours of gameplay. Every session is filled with excitement, from intense battles to moments of pure joy when discovering buried treasure.

9. Left 4 Dead 2

Released Available On Metascore 2009 PC and Xbox 360 PC: 89/100

Xbox 360: 89/100

Zombie flicks have never gone out of style – and Left 4 Dead 2 keeps the zombie genre alive and thriving, even 15 years after its release. Its engaging gameplay and unique co-op mechanics encourage players to watch each other’s backs as they navigate through relentless hordes of zombies. Armed with everything from firearms to frying pans, the game’s chaotic charm is both thrilling and hilariously unpredictable.

Whether it’s laughter after someone accidentally alerts a Witch or groans of despair when facing two Tanks simultaneously, Left 4 Dead 2 offers a variety of challenges and enemy types that keep every session fresh and exciting. It’s a timeless co-op classic that guarantees a good time with friends.

Released Available On Metascore 2024 PC and PlayStation 5 PC: 83/100

PS5: 82/100

Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and released in 2024, Helldivers 2 delivers the perfect gaming experience through a combination of stunning graphics, unique gameplay mechanics, and an engaging community. Although the player count may have dipped from its initial launch, the game still offers a fantastic experience for those seeking fast-paced, tactical missions. Players take on hordes of giant bugs while surviving on hellish planets, all while working together to complete objectives.

The inevitability of friendly fire and the occasional mishap during communication and coordination add an element of chaos to the game, making it both challenging and incredibly fun.

Released Available On Metascore 2018 PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and 5, iOS, and Android PC: 85/100

iOS: TBD

Nintendo Switch: 79/100

PS4/PS5: TBD

Xbox One/Series X: TBD

Among Us, requiring at least 4 players to run a proper match, has a remarkable ability to turn teams of friends into untrusting enemies with gameplay that relies on deception and completing simple tasks reminiscent of escape room mechanics.

The straightforward gameplay loop also lends itself to high replayability, making it ideal for friends looking for a quick, casual match without committing to a campaign-heavy title. As long as your friendship can survive a backstabbing or two, Among Us promises endless fun and excitement.

Released Available On Metascore 2013 PC, PlayStation 3, 4, and Vita, Xbox One and 360, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, and Wii U PC: 83/100

PS3: 81/100

PS4: 83/100

PS Vita: 85/100

Xbox 360: 81/100

Xbox One: 84/100

Nintendo Switch: 82/100

3DS: 71/100

Wii U: TBD

As a highly successful open-world cozy co-op game, Terraria continues to thrive with a dedicated player base, keeping multiplayer sessions in high demand even years after its release. This 2D sandbox adventure invites groups of friends to dig, craft, and explore to their hearts’ content – often unintentionally summoning world-ending bosses that demand powerful equipment and precise coordination to defeat.

Offering endless possibilities for players to shape out their own adventures, Terraria remains an irresistible favorite thanks to its engaging game mechanics and timeless appeal.

13. Portal 2

Released Available On Metascore 2011 PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 PC: 95/100

PS3: 95/100

Xbox 360: 95/100

Portal 2 is widely considered one of the best co-op games thanks to its innovative, compelling gameplay that requires its players to think in physics and Portals. Although the premise is as simple as using portals to move stuff around, the puzzle mechanics players face throughout the game can make it challenging and brain-wracking.

The game provides clear explanations of its mechanics, ensuring a fun experience for everyone, including the mischievous, murderous robot overseeing the testing facility. Work together with a trusty partner to navigate and survive the tests, all while learning to “think with Portals.”

Released Available On Metascore 2018 PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One PC: 88/100

PS4: 90/100

Xbox One: 90/100

No discussion of great co-operative open-world games would be complete without mentioning Monster Hunter: World. While the newer Monster Hunter Rise was released in 2021, World continues to be a fan favorite thanks to its unique mechanics and the exhilarating experience of hunting colossal beasts in epic, visually stunning biomes.

The game shines in its co-op gameplay, where up to four players can join forces to coordinate their attacks, strategize their approach, and, inevitably, endure the occasional bone-crushing blows from towering monsters.

Released Available On Metascore 2020 PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and 5 PC: 85/100

Xbox One: 83/100

PS4: TBD

PS5: 85/100

Developed by Ghost Ship Games, Deep Rock Galactic delivers a thrilling and fun co-op adventure packed with intense moments to share with other players. Originally released in 2018, the game has remained fresh and engaging thanks to frequent updates that appeal to both new players and longtime veterans – this vibrant community ensures quick matchmaking, making it easy to dive into the action.

Coordination is key, as players must synchronize their character abilities to tackle various challenges – whether it’s digging through alien caverns, constructing defenses, or blasting enemies to bits with an ever-expanding arsenal of powerful weapons. Deep Rock Galactic continues to set the gold standard for cooperative gameplay.

16. Lethal Company

Released Available On Metascore 2020 PC, iOS TBD

It’s a unique indie horror game that thrives on a blend of tension, unpredictability, and dark humor. Players take on the role of employees working for a shady company tasked with retrieving items from haunted locations. While the game can technically be played solo, it truly shines when experienced with friends, as the atmosphere and scares are amplified through shared reactions and teamwork.

Each mission involves sneaking through eerie, decrepit buildings inhabited by terrifying, often bizarre entities that patrol the premises. The challenge is to complete objectives and escape before being caught – a feat that requires careful planning and communication. The unpredictable AI behavior of the entities ensures that no two encounters feel the same, keeping players on edge throughout the game.

Released Available On Metascore 2022 PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5 PC: 86/100

Xbox One: TBD

Xbox Series X: 95/100

iOS: 91/100

Nintendo Switch: 88/100

PS4: TBD

PS5: 89/100

Thanks to recent updates by its developer, Vampire Survivors now offers a co-op mode, elevating it to one of the best chaotic co-op games out there. The game’s charming pixel art style complements its intense gameplay, where players are constantly overwhelmed by waves upon waves of enemies.

In co-op mode, the difficulty ramps up as monster waves grow stronger, requiring players to collaborate and strategize to survive. Expect fast-paced, frantic, and addictive gameplay that’s perfect for a group of friends looking to team up and battle a never-ending horde of undead creatures.

Released Available On Metascore 2021 PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch PC: 89/100

PS4: 89/100

PS5: 88/100

Xbox One: TBD

Xbox Series X: 89/100

Nintendo Switch: 82/100

Turn couple’s therapy into the ultimate co-op adventure, and you get It Takes Two. This award-winning masterpiece takes players on a wild, emotional rollercoaster filled with brilliant puzzles and constantly evolving gameplay mechanics. Each level introduces new challenges and creative twists, ensuring that no two moments feel the same.

Teamwork is the heart of the experience – without effective collaboration, progress becomes an uphill battle. Whether navigating imaginative landscapes or tackling relationship-themed metaphors, It Takes Two delivers a co-op journey like no other, promising fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories for everyone involved.

Released Available On Metascore 2018 PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5 PC: 81/100

Xbox One: 83/100

PS4: 81/100

Nintendo Switch: 81/100

As the magnum opus of Ghost Town Games, Overcooked! 2 redefines co-op gaming with a mix of chaos, collaboration, and culinary calamity that can either strengthen bonds or spark playful rivalries. This high-energy, fast-paced cooking simulator invites players to don their aprons and brace themselves for frantic kitchen antics – chopping, sautéing, and serving dishes in increasingly absurd environments.

The intensity of the gameplay, combined with its unpredictable challenges, often pushes players to the brink of laughter or hysteria, depending on their mood and teamwork skills. It’s a messy, delightful experience that’s perfect for friends and families.

Released Available On Metascore 2021 PC, Nintendo Switch TBD

Coordinating with one friend can be tricky enough – now imagine doing it with five or more in a chaotic game lobby. That’s precisely the delightful chaos that Pico Park delivers. This charming pixelated game challenges players to work together on solving deceptively simple puzzles that test both logic and teamwork.

While each level might seem straightforward at first, simplicity often translates into unexpected difficulty, highlighted by miscommunication. It’s the perfect game for groups looking to test their coordination – and their patience – in the most entertaining way possible.

Released Available On Metascore 2021 PC TBD

If classic horror games are traditionally solo experiences, Devour flips the script by allowing players to face their fears together. In this spine-chilling co-op horror, you and your friends take on the role of occultists attempting to banish a demon.

With each step of the exorcism ritual, the entity grows increasingly enraged, heightening the tension and testing your team’s coordination and communication under pressure. The game reaches its peak intensity as the ritual nears completion – the demon starts to run faster and faster, ensuring relentless jump scares and a race against time to succeed.

Released Available On Metascore 2021 PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S TBD

Whether constructing a Viking longhouse, hunting mythical creatures, or preparing for the next epic boss battle, Valheim delivers an engaging experience with its intuitive mechanics and stunning, stylized graphics. The game’s open-ended nature encourages creativity and teamwork, allowing friends to explore, build, and survive together in a sprawling Norse-inspired world.

Its blend of relaxing gameplay and intense challenges, making it the perfect game for a group of friends to wind down and relax while being occasionally challenged by a terrifying boss battle.

Released Available On Metascore 2020 PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4 and 5 PC: 80/100

Xbox One/Series X: TBD

PS4: 81/100

PS5: TBD

Nintendo Switch: TBD

This game epitomizes the chaos and hilarity of obstacle courses, often turning even the closest-knit groups of friends into fierce competitors. While Fall Guys is technically a battle royale, the gameplay swaps guns and combat for jumping, running, and dodging ridiculous obstacles to avoid elimination.

With its vibrant, cartoonish graphics and goofy physics, the game guarantees laughs and memorable moments, as long as players find humor in their inevitable tumble off the podium.

Released Available On Metascore 2024 PC, Xbox Series X and Series S PC: 91/100

Building increasingly complex factories on an alien planet is the core of Satisfactory‘s charm. With the thrill of exploration and fighting alien creatures, you and your group of friends will be tasked in mining resources, building conveyor belts, automating production lines, and, ultimately, optimizing a factory’s workflow.

The gameplay feels like solving complex engineering puzzles, complete with chaos as things can go wrong with logistics and simple issues like a player getting stuck on an elevator.

Released Available On Metascore 2014 PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One TBD

Crash landing on a remote island inhabited by cannibals is never fun, but when experienced with friends, it becomes far more entertaining and engaging, as I learned from The Forest. The co-op experience ranges from a survival nightmare, where players scramble to build shelter before nightfall, to a fun project-building adventure, like constructing an elaborate zipline between remote locations.

While the game is tense and dark at its core, playing with a group of friends adds a layer of humor and enjoyment, as long as someone knows how to light the bonfire to cook food before heading out on an expedition.

How Do We Choose the Best Co-Op Games?

Creating a list of the best co-op games means highlighting titles that stand out for their unique appeal and sheer fun when played with others. In terms of criteria, we’re looking at:

Unique Mechanics : Great co-op games often introduce innovative features that set them apart. For example, Portal 2 challenges players to solve physics-based puzzles collaboratively, pushing them to “think with portals” in a way no other game replicates.

: Great co-op games often introduce innovative features that set them apart. For example, Portal 2 challenges players to solve physics-based puzzles collaboratively, pushing them to “think with portals” in a way no other game replicates. High Replayability : The social nature of co-op games makes replayability essential. Titles like Civilization 6 keep players coming back for “just one more game,” even after dozens or hundreds of sessions.

: The social nature of co-op games makes replayability essential. Titles like Civilization 6 keep players coming back for “just one more game,” even after dozens or hundreds of sessions. Fun Factor: Ultimately, games are about having fun. Even the most unique game mechanics fall flat if the gameplay isn’t enjoyable. Pico Park, for instance, uses simple mechanics to create hilarious, chaotic moments that leave players laughing throughout.

Other important considerations include how each game excels in areas beyond traditional co-op mechanics, such as narrative design and the overall state of the game’s community. These factors can greatly enhance the experience, providing a richer story and a more welcoming and engaging environment for its players.

What Defines a Great Co-Op Game?

At its core, a truly exceptional co-op game relies on meaningful collaboration, where each player’s contributions feel vital to the entire team’s success. Whether it’s solving puzzles, executing strategies, or overcoming challenging obstacles, the gameplay should emphasize interdependence and coordination.

Replayability is the name of the game for some of the most popular co-op games like Deep Rock Galactic and Among Us. These games will usually be different each session, thanks to game mechanics that allow procedural content to be remade continuously. This ensures playthroughs feel different, offering players new ways to approach each game.

Additionally, an engaging storyline and narrative design can attract players who might initially be drawn to the game for the co-op gameplay only.

For example, Helldivers 2 immerses players in its campaign by making them feel like real soldiers fighting for survival on alien-infested planets. Similarly, games like Devour encourage players to follow the unfolding demon-centered storylines, adding depth to each session as you work together to perform exorcisms and uncover more about the game’s eerie narrative.

Choosing the Right Co-Op Game for You

When selecting a co-op game, start with platform preferences. Some players may want PC, while others might lean towards PlayStation or Xbox. Ensuring the game is available on a platform everyone can access is a good place to begin.

Next, think about the desired gameplay style. A strategic game like Satisfactory might not suit players looking for something more relaxed, like Stardew Valley. Finding a middle ground that satisfies your group of players is important, though exploring new genres can also be a fun way to mix things up.

Make sure to note everyone’s genre interests. RPG fans may gravitate towards story-driven games like Baldur’s Gate 3, while others might enjoy survival games like the Forest or Lethal Company.

Last but not least, consider accessibility. Some co-op games require deep coordination and communication, while others are more laid-back with simple mechanics. Be mindful of everyone’s experience level and preferred complexity to ensure that everyone is having fun.

The Evolution of Co-Op Games

Co-op games have a rich history, beginning with split-screen couch sessions in GoldenEye 007 and evolving into expansive narratives with unique game mechanics in Grand Theft Auto Online. Early co-op games thrived on local play, making real-life interaction a key component of the co-op experience. The rise of the internet eventually enabled online multiplayer, allowing players to connect and interact on a global scale.

Further technological advancements have revolutionized co-op gameplay, enabling seamless teamwork and improving the experience for a much broader audience, which makes gaming more accessible for everyone.

As technology evolves, player expectations continue to grow. Co-op has now become an expected feature rather than a bonus. Some games, like Among Us, are even designed around teamwork and social interactions. What were once simple mechanics are now evolving into rich, immersive, and socially engaging experiences that cater to a diverse range of players.

Popular Genres in Co-Op Gaming

Co-op games span across various genres, each offering unique experiences that cater to diverse gamer interests. Left 4 Dead 2 represents the shooter genre, emphasizing team and hand-eye coordination. On the other hand, RPGs like Baldur’s Gate 3 focus on strategy and storytelling, giving players rich narratives and tactical challenges to enjoy together.

Puzzle games, such as Portal 2, are also popular in the co-op scene, challenging players to think creatively and solve problems together. Survival games, while also encouraging creativity, tend to be more intense and fast-paced, adding an element of urgency compared to puzzle-based games.

Recently, there’s been a rise in games like Satisfactory that combine multiple genres to provide both fun and in-depth gameplay. Ultimately, each genre enhances the social aspect of co-op, making gameplay more engaging and creating collective challenges that offer a satisfying sense of accomplishment.

FAQs

What are the essential features to look for in a co-op game?

Look for games that have strong teamwork mechanics, a good balance of challenge and accessibility, high replayability, a smooth multiplayer experience, and an engaging gameplay or storyline to keep everyone invested.

Which platforms are best for playing co-op games?

It depends on personal preferences and the games available. Whether you’re on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch, all platforms offer a variety of co-op games that can be played locally or online. Many popular co-op games are cross-platform, allowing you to play with friends no matter which system they use.

How can I improve teamwork skills in co-op games?

Focus on communication, coordination, and adaptability. Regular practice and learning from each experience will strengthen your team and result in a more satisfying gameplay.

Do co-op games offer better gameplay than solo campaigns?

Not necessarily, as both types of gameplay can be equally rewarding in different ways. Co-op games provide a social, collaborative experience that can be more dynamic and engaging, while solo campaigns often offer deeper storytelling and individual focus.

Are there any must-try classic co-op games?

Yes, and there’s a bunch of them on this list like Left 4 Dead 2, Overcooked! 2, and Portal 2.