25 Best Roguelike Games You Need to Play in 2025

Roguelikes are a dime a dozen these days. It’s not hard to see why: a well-built roguelike boasts infinite replayability, challenging but fair gameplay, and keeps you hooked with the promise of meta progression. But with so many roguelikes out there, it’s hard to keep tabs on the best roguelikes that you absolutely must try.

Now, I’m just a random guy on the internet, but I think I have some expertise on this topic. I’ve played my fair share of roguelikes, with easily over 4,000 hours across the genre. During my travels I’ve come across some real gems, which I’ll share with you in this list.

Our Top Picks for Roguelike Games

Roguelike games are all about intense challenge, unpredictable runs, and that sweet feeling of triumph when you finally crush a tough boss. Whether you’re chasing high scores, mastering intricate mechanics, or just love the thrill of permadeath, these games are sure to keep you hooked:

1. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth – twisted, biblical roguelike.

2. Risk of Rain 2 – co-op shooter with procedural generation.

3. Vampire Survivors – a bullet hell game with automatic attacks and power-ups.

4. Slay the Spire – deck-building game with strategic combat.

5. Balatro – fast-paced action game with demonic powers.

There’s plenty more where that came from, so keep scrolling – you might just find your next gaming obsession!

25 Best Roguelike Games for Endless Replayability

It’s hard to quantify what separates a good roguelike from a great one. Some players may not enjoy turn-based roguelikes and want a fast-paced experience, while others prefer slower, more methodical challenges. Our rubric for measuring the best roguelikes is as follows:

Replay value: If selecting “new run” is an easy choice, you’ve got a gem of a roguelike.

Innovation: Has this roguelike done something others haven’t? If there are more games like this one, has it done anything to build its own identity?

Recency: This list will mostly focus on new games within the last couple of years.

Interested? See the full list below!

1. The Binding of Isaac [The Best Overall Roguelike Game]

Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, New Nintendo 3DS, Wii U, Xbox One, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and tvOS Time per Run Release Year A single run typically takes 30–45 minutes Developer 2014 My Rating 5.0 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

A baby navigates the dungeons beneath his house to stop his mother from sacrificing him to God. To survive, he’ll use his tears, poop, vomit, and more. I am not joking.

TBOI’s trademark is its sheer, raw audacity. But beneath all the blood, farts, and religious themes is the closest thing we’ll see to perfection in a roguelike: procedurally generated dungeons chock-full of secrets, hundreds of items with unique, surprising, and oftentimes hilarious synergies between them, and an absolutely huge amount of unlockable characters and meta progression. TBOI isn’t just one of the best games in the roguelike genre, it’s one of the best games ever, period.

2. Risk of Rain 2 [The Best Multiplayer Roguelike Experience]

Platforms Windows, Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Time per Run Roughly 30–40 minutes per session Release Year 2020 (full release) Developer Hopoo Games with Gearbox Software My Rating 4.9 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Visit an alien planet, look for survivors, get out alive. Risk of Rain 2’s (abbreviated ROR2) premise may sound simple, but its gameplay is anything but. In this exciting third-person shooter roguelike, you and up to 3 others will loot and shoot your way across the surface of Petrichor V, facing down various foes and augmenting yourself with unlockable arms and armor. Lastly, ROR2 also features various difficulty modifiers to tailor your experience.

3. Vampire Survivors [The Most Addictive Bullet Heaven Roguelike]

Platforms macOS, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 Time per Run Runs last up to ≈30 minutes if the player survives that long Release Year 2022 (PC and Xbox releases), later on mobile and Switch Developer Poncle (Luca Galante) My Rating 4.8 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

We can’t talk about roguelikes without touching on Poncle’s masterpiece that is Vampire Survivors. This game pioneered the bullet heaven roguelite, where instead of dodging bullets, you’d be covering the screen with shots of your own. The game’s premise is simple: get six weapons and six items, then survive for 30 minutes against an unending horde of monsters. Minimalistic, yes, but super satisfying, incredibly fun, and despite appearances, surprisingly zen and relaxing.

4. Slay the Spire [The Best Roguelike Deck Builder]

Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS and Android Time per Run Each “climb” takes ≈30–60 minutes depending on progress Release Year 2109 Developer Mega Crit My Rating 4.8 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Slay the Spire was my introduction to the roguelike deck builder, and one of my all-time favorites. To slay the spire, you’ll choose from one of four classes, pick up a starter deck, and decide the fate of the world by climbing up multiple floors where you’ll fight monsters, upgrade cards, pick up artifacts and try not to die. The spire, however, will quickly teach you that deck building is a tricky affair, so get ready to be taught a lesson.

5. Balatro [The Best Poker-Themed Roguelike]

Platforms Android, iOS, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S Time per Run Sessions (made up of antes) generally last ≈30–60 minutes Release Year 2024 Developer LocalThunk My Rating 4.6 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Balatro is one of 2024’s best roguelikes. This poker-themed deck building game has players facing off against various blinds, scoring chips via poker hands both legal and illegal. In between rounds, you’ll customize your standard 52-card deck by adding or removing cards, applying seals and finishes, or buying and arranging jokers – each of which provide various gamebreaking effects. Thanks to the familiarity of playing cards and poker hands, Balatro also serves as a fantastic entry point for players new to deck builders.

6. Dead Cells [The Most Visceral Roguelike Metroidvania]

Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android and PlayStation 5 Time per Run Single runs are generally ≈30–40 minutes long Release Year 2018 (full release on PC and consoles) Developer Motion Twin My Rating 4.5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Dead Cells stands out as one of the most visceral roguelike metroidvanias. With its free movement and meaty combat, Dead Cells managed to scratch itches I didn’t know I had. Thanks to its massive arsenal of items, weapons, enemies, permanent upgrades, and modifiers, slaying the final boss is just the beginning of your journey, and going for a new game after a complete run is an easy choice.

7. Hades [The Best Story-Driven Roguelike]

Platforms macOS, Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and iOS Time per Run A successful escape (through four regions) takes ≈30 minutes Release Year 2020 Developer Supergiant Games My Rating 4.4 ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Following two years of early access, Supergiant Games’ Hades finally saw the light of day in 2020. In this game, you play as Zagreus, son of Hades, who aims to escape the underworld and climb Mount Olympus – which is no easy task. No one escapes the underworld, after all, and you’ll need to not only master your choice of divine weapon but also carefully select which divine boons you’ll partake of to survive the fast-paced combat of Hades. It’s worth noting that there are difficulty options, as well as permanent unlocks and upgrades to help succeeding runs.

8. One Step from Eden [The Fastest-Paced Roguelike Deck Builder]

Platforms Linux, macOS, Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Time per Run Average playthroughs last ≈20–30 minutes Release Year 2020 Developer Thomas Moon Kang My Rating 4.3 ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Mix a deck builder with frenetic tile-based gameplay and you get One Step from Eden. In OSFE, you pick one character from eight and travel across the blasted ruins of humanity to get to Eden. The road will be fraught with danger, and you’ll need to master the fine art of adding (or removing) spells from your deck, as well as keep up with the incredibly fast-paced action combat to succeed. Success is never guaranteed, but the huge variety of builds and spells, gorgeous pixel art, and memorable soundtrack make each trek to Eden worth it.

9. Enter the Gungeon [The Best Bullet Hell Roguelike]

Platforms Linux, macOS, Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, Android and iOS Time per Run Completing a run takes ≈40 minutes Release Year 2016 (initial release on PC/PS4) Developer Dodge Rol My Rating 4.2 ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

If third person shooters aren’t your thing, how about a top-down shooter? Enter the Gungeon is a frantic roguelike where you’ll shoot, dive, and flip tables as you dive into the Gungeon to get the gun that can kill your past. This game has it all for those who like their roguelikes fast and furious: tons of enemies, bullet hells, and oodles of guns and unlockables. With how much content it has to offer, Enter the Gungeon guarantees hundreds of hours of fun.

10. Rogue Legacy 2 [The Best Roguelike with Family Legacy Mechanics]

Platforms Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S Time per Run Typically ≈40 minutes per attempt Release Year 2022 Developer Cellar Door Games My Rating 4.1 ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

In Cellar Door Games’ Rogue Legacy 2, you play as not one, not two, but as an entire family of heroes. Your descendants are numerous, and you will need every one of them – this metroidvania roguelike is tough. To succeed, you’ll need to master not just a weapon and a class, but also assemble a proper build and possess lightning-quick reflexes to survive in the dungeon. However, you’ll always be making progress – gold and other resources you find in dungeon delves will go to your successors.

11. Buckshot Roulette [The Most Unconventional Roguelike Experience]

Platforms Windows and Linux (initially via itch.io; later on Steam) Time per Run Sessions last ≈10–15 minutes Release Year 2023 (itch.io) / 2024 (Steam release) Developer Mike Klubnika My Rating 4.0 ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Indie developer Mike Klubnika’s surprise hit came at the tail end of 2023, and what a way it was to end a year. The premise is simple: it’s just you, the dealer, a loaded shotgun, some randomized items, and $70,000 at stake. Set all this against a gritty industrial background and a soundtrack laden with frenetic tension, and you’ve got one hell of an addicting roguelike on your hands.

12. PlateUp! [The Best Co-op Roguelike Simulation Game]

Platforms Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S Time per Run Each restaurant day lasts ≈20–30 minutes Release Year 2022 Developer It’s Happening My Rating 3.9 ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

“A cooking roguelike” sounds like it wouldn’t work, but it does. In PlateUp!, you (and up to 3 other players) are charged with running a restaurant. As time passes, your restaurant’s fame will grow – leading to more customers and increasingly difficult standards to meet. To keep your head above the waves, you’ll need to spend your hard-earned cash on appliances, furniture, and even automation tools. If building a food empire is in your cards, Eneba is a good place to get it for cheap.

13. Darkest Dungeon [The Most Intense Turn-Based Roguelike]

Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One and iOS Time per Run Dungeon expeditions range from ≈10–30 minutes Release Year 2016 Developer Red Hook Studios My Rating 3.8 ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Darkest Dungeon (one) by Red Hook Studios is part turn-based strategy game, part roguelike. In this game, you’re tasked with unearthing and defeating an ancient Lovecraftian evil. You’ll need to hire and train heroes, upgrade your facilities, and juggle the challenge of managing your limited resources. It’s only a matter of time before things go horribly wrong. With randomly generated labyrinths filled with fiends and traps, this roguelike keeps up the tension despite its turn-based gameplay.

14. Ring of Pain [The Most Innovative Turn-Based Roguelike]

Platforms Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S Time per Run Each run typically takes ≈20–30 minutes Release Year 2020 Developer Twice Different and Simon Boxer My Rating 3.7 ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Left or right? In Ring of Pain, the choice is never simple. This turn-based roguelike makes movement the core concept of its gameplay. Each choice is potentially deadly as the direction you move in can have you run into monsters, but also get you equipment, stat scrolls, potions, and more. While the ring is merciless, it is also fair – achievements unlock new items, which gives you greater freedom to sculpt your character as you choose on your next attempt.

15. Noita [The Most Creative Magic-Fueled Roguelike]

Platforms Windows Time per Run Runs often last ≈40 minutes to 1 hour Release Year 2020 Developer Nolla Games My Rating 3.6 ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Noita is the premiere roguelike for those looking for a wandering wizard experience. In Noita, you have free reign over your magic: what spells your wands will cast, what formations your sorceries will take, what extra effects they’ll have, and so on. The only limit to your spellcasting prowess is your creativity and mana reserves. But while you do have almost total magical freedom, you’ll need both luck and skill on your side as you’ll need to delve deeper and deeper into the depths.

16. Cultist Simulator [The Most Deeply Narrative Roguelike]

Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android Time per Run The game is a narrative card game whose sessions vary widely; playthroughs can span tens of hours and often require multiple attempts Release Year 2018 Developer Weather Factory My Rating 3.5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Unlike the other games on this list (even the card-based ones), Cult Sim stands out for being a very slow, methodical, and deliberately obscure card game. Use your cult to attain ultimate power, or just get rich. Anything’s within your grasp. Once you get used to the game’s loop (and lore), however, you’ll be able to complete runs quickly… If luck is on your side. The game developers put a lot of love and care into handcrafting the lore of the universe, so I strongly recommend this roguelike for players who love reading and figuring things out on their own.

17. Cult of the Lamb [The Most Charming and Dark Roguelike]

Platforms Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S Time per Run Dungeon runs generally last ≈10–15 minutes Release Year 2022 Developer Massive Monster My Rating 3.4 ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆

“Demonic Animal Crossing” is how my cousin described Cult of the Lamb, and that’s pretty succinct. The player character here is the titular lamb, who, in between taking care of cult members by feeding them and building a town, casually butchers hordes of heretics who follow the other false gods. The lamb is the one true faith, so pray, trust, and believe. Or else.

18. Inscryption [The Most Mind-Bending Roguelike Card Game]

Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S Time per Run The narrative-driven deck‑building game does not have a fixed run length; session duration varies based on puzzle solving and story progression. Release Year 2021 (PC) with console ports in 2022–2023 Developer Daniel Mullins Games My Rating 3.3 ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆

Inscryption is dark, moody, and deep. This game is notable for its rapid shift in gears, but always at its core is a deck building roguelike whose rules change the deeper you get into the game. It’s very hard to discuss Inscryption without spoiling anything, but trust me – throwing cards with the dark figure is just the beginning, and both Inscryption’s story and experience stick with you long after you’ve played your final hand.

19. Brotato [The Best Bullet Heaven Roguelike with RPG Mechanics]

Platforms Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Android and iOS Time per Run Each run averages ≈20 minutes Release Year 2023 Developer Blobfish (Thomas Gervraud) My Rating 3.2 ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆

Hear me out here. I’ll admit – I initially thought Brotato was just another entry in the bullet heaven roguelite genre. I’m glad to say I was wrong: Brotato is much, much more skill-based, and is a worthy roguelike in its own right. Brotato’s integration of RPG mechanics (specifically stats) represents a simple but much-needed innovative shift instead of becoming yet another Vampire Survivors clone. Boasting high difficulty, tons of playable characters, quick yet intense runs, and meta-progression that only ramps up the difficulty, Brotato is a welcome treat for Vampire Survivors veterans.

20. Loop Hero [The Most Innovative Auto-Combat Roguelike]

Platforms Linux, macOS, Windows, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS and Android Time per Run Each loop generally lasts ≈10–15 minutes Release Year 2021 Developer Four Quarters My Rating 3.1 ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆

In most roguelikes, the only canvas you have is your character. Not so in Loop Hero, where the world has ended and must be recreated by placing tiles along your hero’s path. There’s no evil empire here, just the threat of non-existence. To arm your auto-combat hero against the forces of entropy, you’ll need to place both helpful and harmful tiles – you need to confront at least some danger to get stronger and get gear before the final showdown.

21. World of Horror [The Best Lovecraftian Roguelike]

Platforms macOS, Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 Time per Run Investigations usually take ≈20–30 minutes Release Year 2023 Developer Paweł Koźmiński (Panstasz) My Rating 3.0 ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆

Created by indie developer panstasz, World of Horror is a love letter to Junji Ito as well as to retro RPGs. To stop the coming of the Old Gods, you’ll need to get to the bottom of some strange and frightening happenings in Shiokawa. Along the way, you’ll build up your stats and equip yourself with weapons to fight off various eldritch and mundane monstrosities. Randomly generated events guarantee that each run will be different but always challenging, though you will have more characters and new weapons and tools to help your next (doomed) attempt.

22. Across the Obelisk [The Best Roguelike Card Game with Multiplayer]

Platforms Windows, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Time per Run Campaigns can take ≈2–3 hours Release Year 2021 Developer Dreamsite Games My Rating 2.9 ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆

Take Darkest Dungeon’s roguelike bits, turn them into a card game, and you get Across the Obelisk: four heroes, four sets of equipment, and four decks to manage. Despite the game’s difficulty, the permanent character progression does cushion each loss, and there’s multiplayer mode to make the game more manageable, too. One of the main pain points of Across the Obelisk is its price tag, so it’s a good thing that Eneba has some awesome deals.

23. Into the Breach [The Best Strategy-Focused Roguelike]

Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, iOS and Android Time per Run Typical runs last ≈40 minutes to 1 hour Release Year 2018 Developer Subset Games My Rating 2.8 ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆

“We’ll get ‘em next time” may as well be the motto of one of 2018’s best roguelikes, Subset Games’ Into the Breach. Think Pacific Rim crossed with time travel – but even with time and tech on your side, you’ll be extremely hard-pressed to save everyone. The constant Vek spawns and random layout, as well as the risk-reward analysis of each action are sure to keep even hardened strategy roguelike players on their toes.

24. Spelunky 2 [The Best Exploration-Based Roguelike]

Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S Time per Run Explorations typically last ≈20–30 minutes Release Year 2020 (PS4 & Windows) with later releases on other platforms Developer Mossmouth and BlitWorks My Rating 2.7 ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆

If Spelunky 2 teaches you anything, it’s to look before you leap – again, and again. I’ll admit that the fast pace does make me horribly reckless, leading me to die to the same thing multiple times even after promising I’d be more careful this time. Just as with the game’s predecessor, Spelunky 2 offers tons of fun via exploring, excavating treasure, and getting killed by the various enemies and traps in the ruins.

25. Atomicrops [The Best Combination of Farming and Bullet Hell Roguelike]

Platforms Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Time per Run Farm‑defense runs last ≈40 minutes to 1 hour Release Year 2020 Developer Bird Bath Games My Rating 2.6 ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆

Atomicrops creates a hilariously perfect marriage between roguelikes and cozy farming games. In this top-down bullet hell shooter slash farming game, you’ll juggle building your farm with searching for seeds and other equipment. Time’s ticking, though, and at night, you’ll need to defend your farm from various varmints.. Luckily, the farming sim staples are there: a market that’s always ready to buy your crops, new equipment to make your life easier, and even villagers you can flirt with to get free stuff.

FAQs

What is the number one roguelike?

For me, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth takes the crown – no contest. But hey, that’s just my opinion!

What is the most successful roguelike game?

Another subjective question! If we’re judging based on popularity, I’d say Isaac, RoR, Enter the Guneon, Slay the Spire, Balatro, Cult of the Lamb, Darkest Dungeon, and Buckshot Roulette are the most “successful” roguelikes.

What is the difference between roguelike and roguelite?

While the two terms are often used interchangeably, a “true” roguelike has procedurally-generated dungeons, turn-based combat, grid-based movement, and permadeath (often without meta progression). Roguelites, on the other hand, don’t incorporate all of these mechanics – often you’ll just see one or two of them.

What roguelike should I play first?

If you’re new to the genre, I suggest Balatro or Slay the Spire for card-based roguelikes. If you want action, try The Binding of Isaac, Enter the Gungeon, Hades, or Risk of Rain.

What is a true roguelike?

A true roguelike is a game that strongly mimics the original Rogue, from 1980 – hence the name of the genre. This means that a true roguelike should have procedural dungeon generation, turn-based, grid-based gameplay that revolves around permadeath, usually without any meta progression.