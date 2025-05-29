Jump to:

Skip to content
Home » 20 Best PS5 Games You Need to Play in 2025

20 Best PS5 Games You Need to Play in 2025

20 Best PS5 Games You Need to Play in 2025
Image Credit: Eneba Hub

Looking for the best PS5 games? If you’ve just gotten your hands on a PlayStation 5 or if you’re looking to fill your game library, you’re in the right place. The PS5 is packed with amazing games across all genres. But with so many options, picking the right ones can feel overwhelming. Believe me, I know. 

I’ve put together this list of the best PS5 games to help you narrow things down. So, no matter if you’re into action-packed adventures or something a little more laid-back, there’s something here for everyone. 

Since the PS5 launched, it’s been home to some seriously great titles, from huge AAA blockbusters to indie gems that fly under the radar. For example, you can find Fortnite and Roblox among the five most popular games on PS5.

I’m here to make your decision easier, so you can spend less time searching and more time playing. In this guide, I’ll walk you through some of the top games to play right now, covering everything from gameplay to story to why they deserve a spot in your library. 

Our Top Picks for PS5 Games

When it comes to the best PS5 games, we’re talking about titles that not only deliver on graphics and gameplay but also provide unique experiences in their genres. Each game below is a standout in its category.

Here are some of the top games you should be playing right now:

  1. God of War Ragnarök (2022) – A masterclass in action-adventure, with a gripping story and epic battles.
  2. Elden Ring (2022) – Explore a vast open world in this critically acclaimed RPG with challenging combat.
  3. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (2021) – A visually stunning platformer that takes full advantage of the PS5’s power.
  4. Astro Bot Rescue Mission (2020) – A fun and charming platformer that’s perfect for all ages.
  5. Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023) – An RPG packed with deep choices and tactical combat.

20 Best PS5 Games: Must-Play Titles for Every Gamer

Alright, so you’re looking for the best PS5 games, right? Well, you’re in luck. The PS5 has some seriously amazing titles, but the trick is knowing which ones are actually worth your time. We’ve all been there, so many choices, and it’s tough to know where to start.

So, buckle up. In the list below, I’ll walk you through some of the best PS5 games that are absolutely worth your time. You can play games from this list in both online multiplayer mode or offline. 

1. God of War Ragnarök [Best Action-Adventure Game for PS5]

God of War Ragnarök - Best Action-Adventure Game for PS5
PlatformsPS5, PS4
Year of release2022
DeveloperSanta Monica Studio
Average playtime25-40 hours
Best forBest for narrative-driven action fans
Unique featuresDual protagonist arc, brutal combat, Norse mythology

God of War Ragnarök somehow lives up to the impossible hype, and then some. Picking up a few years after the 2018 masterpiece, it gets even deeper into Norse mythology and the complex father-son bond between Kratos and Atreus

The writing? Top-tier. The performances? Genuinely moving. And the combat? Crunchy, weighty, and wildly satisfying. For me, playing this game meant much more than just button-mashing; I actually enjoyed it so much in the thick of battle, feeling every axe swing.

So, in case you’re chasing story, challenge, or sheer spectacle, in the best fighting games, this one surely is on top level. It’s one of the best action-adventure games on PS5, hands down. And honestly? It might even be better than the last one.

Buy Now at Eneba

2. Elden Ring [Best Open-World RPG for PS5]

Elden Ring - Best Open-World RPG for PS5
PlatformsPS5, PS4
Year of release2022
DeveloperFromSoftware
Average playtime60–100+ hours
Best forBest for open-world fantasy fans
Unique featuresMassive open world, deep RPG builds, punishing but fair combat

Okay, I’ve gotta say it, Elden Ring is among the best games that absolutely wrecked me at first… and I loved every second of this epic adventure. It’s one of those games that doesn’t explain much, just throws you into this wild, massive world and says, “Good luck.” But that’s what makes it so special. 

You’re free to go wherever, fight whoever, and build your character however you want. I started off getting stomped by everything, but once I got the hang of it, it completely clicked. 

There’s something insanely satisfying about beating a boss you’ve been stuck on for hours. And the world? Gorgeous and creepy and full of surprises. If you’re into fantasy, challenge, or just exploring cool RPG games on your own terms, you’ve gotta give this a go.

Buy Now at Eneba

3. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Best Sci-Fi Shooter for PS5]

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Best Sci-Fi Shooter for PS5
PlatformsPS5
Year of release2021
DeveloperInsomniac Games
Average playtime12–15 hours
Best forBest for chaotic, fast-paced fun
Unique featuresDimensional rift mechanics, dual protagonists, outrageous weapons

Man, Rift Apart is pure chaos in the best way. One second, I’m turning dinosaurs into hedges with a garden sprinkler, the next I’m warping across space with a rift tether while unloading a shotgun that sounds like it belongs in a cartoon warzone. 

The weapons are just nuts, you get one that literally slows time while sniping, and another that spawns angry mushrooms. It’s hilarious and explosive all at once.

But it’s not just flash and firepower, there’s real charm here too. You don’t just play as Ratchet anymore; Rivet, his dimensional twin, gets just as much screen time, and she’s awesome. 

The story is surprisingly sweet, the visuals are jaw-dropping, and the load times? Practically nonexistent thanks to the PS5. It’s one of the most fun PS5 games I’ve played on this console, hands down.

Buy Now at Eneba

4. Astro Bot [Best Platformer on PS5]

Astro Bot - Best Platformer on PS5
PlatformsPS5
Year of release2024
DeveloperTeam Asobi
Average playtime10–12 hours
Best forBest for fans of creative platformers
Unique featuresDualSense integration, PlayStation Easter eggs, wildly inventive level design

Okay, real talk now. I totally underestimated Astro Bot. I thought it’d just be a fun nostalgia ride, like a glorified PlayStation museum with some basic jumping mechanics. But no. This thing absolutely slaps as a platformer. 

The levels are packed with clever ideas, every single move feels amazing thanks to the DualSense, and the pacing is so tight it’s honestly up there with Mario-level polish.

The design is that good. It’s one of those rare platformer games where you keep thinking, “Wait, how is this still getting better?” You can feel the love poured into every pixel.

Buy Now at Eneba

5. Baldur’s Gate 3 [Best RPG for Story-Driven Chaos and Choice]

Baldur’s Gate 3 - Best RPG for Story-Driven Chaos and Choice
PlatformsPS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S
Year of release2023
DeveloperLarian Studios
Average playtime60–100+ hours
Best forBest for deep RPG and co-op fans
Unique featuresCross-save support, tactical combat, rich character customization

This game is wild in the best way. Baldur’s Gate 3 is the kind of RPG where you can talk your way out of a fight, throw a boot at someone mid-battle, or seduce a vampire cleric. And, all of it somehow works. Every choice feels like it matters, no matter if you’re picking dialogue, rolling the dice, or deciding which weird spell to blast in combat.

There’s so much freedom. You can build totally different characters every time death happens, or run multiplayer campaigns with friends and see how their chaos unfolds. The writing’s sharp, the world’s massive, and the characters are straight-up unforgettable. If you like your fantasy strategy games with a side of total madness and heart, this is your next obsession.

Buy Now at Eneba

6. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [Best for Web-Slinging Action Fans]

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - Best for Web-Slinging Action Fans
PlatformsPS5
Year of release2023
DeveloperInsomniac Games
Average playtime20–30 hours
Best forBest for superhero action lovers
Unique featuresDual Spider-Men, bigger map, parry combat system

Jumping into Spider-Man 2 feels like slipping on your favorite hoodie, it’s familiar, slick, and just plain fun for kids. You swap between Peter and Miles as you swing through a massive NYC, punch bad guys into the sky, and hit those slow-mo parries like a pro. 

The new combat tweaks add some spice, but most of the fun still comes from that smooth movement and cinematic flair. Sure, the side missions haven’t evolved much, but the main story hits hard, and the action scenes are full-on superhero mayhem. It might not reinvent the web, but it absolutely sticks the landing.

Buy Now at Eneba

7. Forza Horizon [Best for Racing Game Fans]

Forza Horizon - Best for Racing Game Fans
PlatformsPS5
Year of release2021
DeveloperPlayground Games
Average playtime40–60 hours
Best forBest for open-world racing fans
Unique featuresCustom event creation, dynamic weather, Mexico map

Forza Horizon 5 raises the bar for open-world racing, with a massive, diverse map of Mexico that’s stunning to explore. The Festival has been revamped with one-off events that showcase the game’s beauty, while custom event tools let you create your own challenges. 

Visual upgrades like enhanced lighting and realistic tyre smoke make racing feel more immersive. The handling is better than ever, and there’s an endless stream of online activities, including the clever Eliminator mode and Super7 custom challenges. This is definitely one of the best racing games ever made on PS5

Buy Now at Eneba

8. Call of Duty [Best FPS Game]

Call of Duty - Best FPS Game
PlatformsPS5, PS4, Xbox Series X
Year of Release2022
DeveloperInfinity Ward
Average Playtime10-20 hours (varies)
Best ForFPS fans, multiplayer enthusiasts
Unique FeaturesFlexible weapon progression, new modes on large maps, and refined gunplay

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 brings a fresh yet familiar multiplayer experience. It enhances the rock-solid gunplay the series is known for, with new, inventive modes on expansive maps. 

The game introduces flexible weapon progression, making each gun feel unique. Despite some PC performance issues, the gameplay is tight and satisfying. The variety of modes and improvements keeps it feeling distinct from last year’s collection. If you’re a fan of the series, this installment offers an engaging, polished multiplayer experience. So yeah, among the best FPS games, this one surely takes the impressive spot. 

Buy Now at Eneba

9. Grand Theft Auto [A True Classic]

Grand Theft Auto - A True Classic
PlatformsPS5, PS4, Xbox Series X
Year of Release2022
DeveloperRockstar Games
Average Playtime30-50 hours (main story)
Best ForOpen-world fans, chaos lovers, story seekers
Unique FeaturesHuge world, three protagonists, cinematic missions, tons of side content

I still remember the mission where I flew one plane into another, fought the crew mid-air, hijacked it, and then bailed out just in time to watch it explode into the ocean. That’s GTA V for you, absolutely unhinged in the best way.

 Another time, I took a random path up a mountain in a buggy and almost ran over hikers at the top. One yelled, “Typical!” like that happens every weekend. The world just feels alive. The story is dark, funny, and seriously gripping, and Rockstar fixed a ton from GTA IV, better driving, smoother gunplay, and finally, mission checkpoints. I keep going back just to see what kind of chaos I can stir up next.

Buy Now at Eneba

10. Final Fantasy [XIV Best for Story-Driven MMO Fans]

Final Fantasy - XIV Best for Story-Driven MMO Fans
PlatformsPS5, PS4, PC, Mac
Year of ReleaseBase game 2013, Endwalker 2021
DeveloperSquare Enix
Average Playtime100+ hours
Best ForStory-driven MMO fans, lore lovers, co-op adventurers
Unique FeaturesExpansive story arcs, Scions of the Seventh Dawn, insane locations

Final Fantasy XIV isn’t just more of the same,  it’s an emotional, world-hopping ride with the kind of storytelling most MMOs can only dream of. What really makes it special in this franchise is the bond you share with the Scions of the Seventh Dawn

We get big battles, strange alien towers, and some jaw-dropping places, and that’s before we even get to the moon. The journey starts with book hunts in Sharlayan, heads to Thavnair, and just keeps leveling up. It’s wild, weird, and wonderful, and honestly, it might be the most heartfelt part of the whole FFXIV saga.

Buy Now at Eneba

11. Demon’s Souls [A Brutal Remake Done Right]

Demon’s Souls - A Brutal Remake Done Right
PlatformsPS5
Year of Release2020 (Remake)
DeveloperBluepoint Games
Average Playtime30–50 hours
Best ForHardcore action-RPG fans, challenge seekers
Unique FeaturesStunning visual remake, faithful enemy placements, intense atmosphere

Even though I’ve played Demon’s Souls before, the PS5 remake still had me creeping through Boletaria like I’d never been there. The enemies, traps, and layouts are mostly the same, but the fear? That felt brand new. 

Bluepoint didn’t just give the game a fresh coat of paint, they made it feel the way we remembered it, not just how it was. The lighting, the sounds, the tension in every step… It’s all cranked up. 

I knew what was waiting in the shadows, but I still hesitated. That’s the magic here. This is the game finally living up to its full potential. Demon’s Souls on PS5 is haunting, beautiful, and unforgettable for any generation.

Buy Now at Eneba

12. Stellar Blade [Sci-Fi Action With Serious Style]

Stellar Blade - Sci-Fi Action With Serious Style
PlatformsPS5
Year of Release2024
DeveloperShift Up
Average Playtime20–30 hours
Best ForAction-RPG fans, sci-fi enthusiasts
Unique FeaturesFast-paced combat, stunning environments, sci-fi story

Stellar Blade is a promising action-RPG that blends exciting combat, engaging boss fights, and a visually stunning world, even though it’s far from perfect. The game offers a mixture of clunky moments, underdeveloped themes, and a unique balance between linear control and open-world design. 

You play as Eve, a machine-enhanced warrior sent to Earth to combat monsters called Naytiba and protect the last city, Xion. The action is fast-paced, and though some mechanics are rough around the edges, the thrill of battle keeps you coming back. Stellar Blade nails its visual and gameplay moments in an epic adventure. But, its uneven mix of game design and story elements could use some polish.

Buy Now at Eneba

13. Tetris Effect: Connected [A Mesmerizing Puzzle Trip]

Tetris Effect: Connected - A Mesmerizing Puzzle Trip
PlatformsPS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Year of Release2020
DeveloperMonstars, Resonair
Average Playtime10–20 hours
Best ForPuzzle lovers, music enthusiasts
Unique FeaturesStunning visuals, sound design, multiplayer modes

Tetris has always been a part of my life, almost like an old friend. The core gameplay loop is simple, addictive, and meditative for me. Over the years, I’ve experienced the “Tetris Effect,” where tetrominoes invade my mind after long play sessions. 

Tetris Effect: Connected takes that experience to a new level. With gorgeous visuals and stunning sound design, it elevates the Tetris experience while adding multiplayer modes that allow you to compete. Though Tetris 99 remains my all-time favorite, Tetris Effect: Connected offers a fresh, mesmerizing take that almost rivals it. This game blends classic skills gameplay with stunning aesthetics.

Buy Now at Eneba

14. Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Web-Slinging With Heart]

Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Web-Slinging With Heart
PlatformsPS5, PS4
Year of ReleaseNovember 12, 2020
DeveloperInsomniac Games
Average Playtime8–15 hours
Best ForSuperhero fans, action lovers
Unique FeaturesDualSense haptics, seamless load times, stunning visuals

Miles Morales’ PS5 debut is a visual marvel, showcasing the PS5’s power with near-photorealistic snowy New York. The game’s story is brief but impactful, and the action is exciting. You’ll feel the power of Miles’ electrical Venom abilities through the DualSense haptics, and the seamless load times are a game-changer. 

However, while the game is a blast, it feels more like a standalone expansion rather than a full-fledged sequel. The main story is short enough to finish in a couple of evenings, but it’s still enjoyable, especially with the side activities. It’s a perfect showcase of PS5’s capabilities, but don’t expect weeks of gameplay; more like a few days of web-slinging fun with friends.

Buy Now at Eneba

15. Gran Turismo 7 [The Real Driving Simulator]

Gran Turismo 7 - The Real Driving Simulator
PlatformsPS5, PS4
Year of ReleaseMarch 4, 2022
DeveloperPolyphony Digital
Average Playtime20–50 hours
Best ForHardcore racing fans, simulation lovers
Unique FeaturesMusic Rally, immersive haptics, deep car roster

Gran Turismo 7 is a true return to form for the series. This PlayStation game offers a level of realism and depth that only the PS5 can handle. Starting with the quirky Music Rally mode, the game grabs you with its visuals, then pulls you into a world of breathtakingly detailed cars and environments. 

The vibration feedback from the DualSense controller is just great, as it lets you feel every corner and tire screech. The Home Map is a nostalgic nod to earlier games, featuring a license center, tuning shops, and even a café. If you’re looking for an accessible racing game, look elsewhere. But if you crave depth, challenge, and realism, GT7 is the one. 

Buy Now at Eneba

16. Two Point Museum [A Wacky Spin on Management Sims]

Two Point Museum - A Wacky Spin on Management Sims
PlatformsPS5, PS4, PC
Year of ReleaseMarch 2024
DeveloperTwo Point Studios
Average Playtime20–40 hours
Best ForFans of quirky management sims
Unique FeaturesStrategic financial challenges, humor-filled exhibits

Two Point Museum is a delightful return to form for management simulation games. It combines quirky humor, strategic depth, and a focus on finances that kept me hooked for hours. Unlike some recent titles, it challenges you to balance the books while building and decorating your museum.

The wide range of exhibits and props to unlock is an added bonus, so it makes the game feel rewarding at every turn. It’s not just about creating a money-making machine; it’s about managing the details and making tough decisions. The balance between fun and challenge is spot-on, never too punishing but always engaging. If you’re a fan of quirky games for kids, this one is a cool pick.

Buy Now at Eneba

17. Monster Hunter Wilds [Big Beasts, Bigger Battles]

Monster Hunter Wilds - Big Beasts, Bigger Battles
PlatformsPS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Year of Release2025 (Upcoming)
DeveloperCapcom
Average Playtime40–100+ hours
Best ForHardcore action-RPG and co-op fans
Unique FeaturesStreamlined progression, epic-scale hunts, generous loot system

Monster Hunter Wilds delivers a polished, evolved version of the series’ core: slay monsters, craft powerful gear, repeat. From the moment I received top-tier beginner decorations, it was obvious that Capcom understands what players want. These early gems, once rare drops in Monster Hunter World, are now generously handed out, removing a huge barrier for new and returning hunters. This game holds a huge legacy in Japan, and it’s getting tons of likes there.

After 47 hours, hitting Hunter Rank 86 and finishing almost everything the game has to offer, I’m still itching to dive back in, especially with friends. Wilds doesn’t just iterate, it elevates. The monsters are meaner, the weapons more satisfying, and the experience more streamlined than ever before.

Buy Now at Eneba

18. Returnal [A Brutal, Beautiful Loop Through Time]

Returnal - A Brutal, Beautiful Loop Through Time
PlatformsPS5, PC
Year of Release2021
DeveloperHousemarque
Average Playtime20–50 hours
Best ForRoguelike fans, bullet hell veterans
Unique FeaturesProcedural runs, bullet-hell combat, immersive haptics

Returnal broke new ground when it launched, bringing the roguelike genre, long dominated by indies like Dead Cells and Spelunky 2, into AAA territory. Developed by Housemarque, it fuses intense, bullet-hell combat with deep roguelike mechanics and a dense, unsettling sci-fi story. Every loop offers something new, as you blast through shifting alien biomes while unraveling Selene’s mysterious fate.

At launch, the lack of a save function was frustrating during long runs, but that’s now fixed, and what remains is one of the boldest games on PS5. With tight gameplay, stunning visuals, and smart use of DualSense haptics, Returnal is both punishing and rewarding in the best ways.

Buy Now at Eneba

19. Helldivers 2 [Bug-Slaying Mayhem With Your Mates]

Helldivers 2 - Bug-Slaying Mayhem With Your Mates
PlatformsPS5, PC
Year of Release2024
DeveloperArrowhead Game Studios
Average Playtime20–60+ hours (live service ongoing)
Best ForCo-op fans, action lovers, squad-based chaos
Unique Features4-player online co-op, satirical tone, community-driven objectives

If Starship Troopers were a third-person co-op shooter, Helldivers 2 would be it. This follow-up takes everything great from the 2015 cult hit and supercharges it in full 3D. Gone is the top-down view; in its place is a gritty, chaotic battlefield where you and your squad take on waves of alien horrors.

Arrowhead Game Studios hit gold with this one. The launch was so popular it crashed servers, and once things stabilized, players found a tactical, tense, and often hilarious experience blocked beneath. 

Buy Now at Eneba

20. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 [Gritty Medieval Realism]

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 - Gritty Medieval Realism
PlatformsPS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Year of Release2024 (TBA)
DeveloperWarhorse Studios
Average Playtime80–150+ hours
Best ForHardcore RPG fans, story-driven players
Unique FeaturesRealistic combat, huge dialogue tree, historical immersion

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 pulls no punches. It’s big, slow, and brutally immersive in all the right ways. Combat is punishing and precise, the story is richer than ever, and there’s more to explore than you’ll know what to do with.

Picking up right after the first game, you’re back as Henry, now sent with Hans to the Trosky region. Things go sideways fast, and from there, the game only gets more intense. While it’s more action-packed than before, it still keeps the thoughtful pace and realism fans love. With over 2.2 million words in the script, this might be the most future narrative-heavy RPG ever made, and it shows.

Buy Now at Eneba

FAQs

What is the Best Game on PS5 Right Now?

Astro Bot is widely regarded as the best PS5 game currently available. This game features inventive platforming, charming design, and exceptional use of the DualSense controller. Its delightful gameplay and creative level design have earned it top reviews.

What are the Upcoming PS5 games?

Upcoming PS5 games include Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and Monster Hunter Wilds. These titles are among the most anticipated releases for PS5 in 2025 with great appeal that could define gaming this year.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Aleksa Radulovic

Contributing Writer | From eSports Pro to Gaming Wordsmith

I've always been into gaming - starting with video games as a kid and later going into competitive eSports. For years, my mouse and keyboard were my main tools, and gaming was my world. It wasn't until I started writing reviews for a press site that I discovered my love for writing. What started as a side hobby quickly became my career and my passion. Now, I blend my love for gaming with my writing skills, always pushing myself to improve. My motto? “Never a day without a line.” Gaming will always be at the heart of what I do.

Read these next:

Most popular