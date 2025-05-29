20 Best PS5 Games You Need to Play in 2025

Looking for the best PS5 games? If you’ve just gotten your hands on a PlayStation 5 or if you’re looking to fill your game library, you’re in the right place. The PS5 is packed with amazing games across all genres. But with so many options, picking the right ones can feel overwhelming. Believe me, I know.

I’ve put together this list of the best PS5 games to help you narrow things down. So, no matter if you’re into action-packed adventures or something a little more laid-back, there’s something here for everyone.

Since the PS5 launched, it’s been home to some seriously great titles, from huge AAA blockbusters to indie gems that fly under the radar. For example, you can find Fortnite and Roblox among the five most popular games on PS5.

I’m here to make your decision easier, so you can spend less time searching and more time playing. In this guide, I’ll walk you through some of the top games to play right now, covering everything from gameplay to story to why they deserve a spot in your library.

Our Top Picks for PS5 Games

When it comes to the best PS5 games, we’re talking about titles that not only deliver on graphics and gameplay but also provide unique experiences in their genres. Each game below is a standout in its category.

Here are some of the top games you should be playing right now:

20 Best PS5 Games: Must-Play Titles for Every Gamer

1. God of War Ragnarök [Best Action-Adventure Game for PS5]

Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of release 2022 Developer Santa Monica Studio Average playtime 25-40 hours Best for Best for narrative-driven action fans Unique features Dual protagonist arc, brutal combat, Norse mythology

God of War Ragnarök somehow lives up to the impossible hype, and then some. Picking up a few years after the 2018 masterpiece, it gets even deeper into Norse mythology and the complex father-son bond between Kratos and Atreus.

The writing? Top-tier. The performances? Genuinely moving. And the combat? Crunchy, weighty, and wildly satisfying. For me, playing this game meant much more than just button-mashing; I actually enjoyed it so much in the thick of battle, feeling every axe swing.

So, in case you’re chasing story, challenge, or sheer spectacle, in the best fighting games, this one surely is on top level. It’s one of the best action-adventure games on PS5, hands down. And honestly? It might even be better than the last one.

2. Elden Ring [Best Open-World RPG for PS5]

Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of release 2022 Developer FromSoftware Average playtime 60–100+ hours Best for Best for open-world fantasy fans Unique features Massive open world, deep RPG builds, punishing but fair combat

Okay, I’ve gotta say it, Elden Ring is among the best games that absolutely wrecked me at first… and I loved every second of this epic adventure. It’s one of those games that doesn’t explain much, just throws you into this wild, massive world and says, “Good luck.” But that’s what makes it so special.

You’re free to go wherever, fight whoever, and build your character however you want. I started off getting stomped by everything, but once I got the hang of it, it completely clicked.

There’s something insanely satisfying about beating a boss you’ve been stuck on for hours. And the world? Gorgeous and creepy and full of surprises. If you’re into fantasy, challenge, or just exploring cool RPG games on your own terms, you’ve gotta give this a go.

3. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Best Sci-Fi Shooter for PS5]

Platforms PS5 Year of release 2021 Developer Insomniac Games Average playtime 12–15 hours Best for Best for chaotic, fast-paced fun Unique features Dimensional rift mechanics, dual protagonists, outrageous weapons

Man, Rift Apart is pure chaos in the best way. One second, I’m turning dinosaurs into hedges with a garden sprinkler, the next I’m warping across space with a rift tether while unloading a shotgun that sounds like it belongs in a cartoon warzone.

The weapons are just nuts, you get one that literally slows time while sniping, and another that spawns angry mushrooms. It’s hilarious and explosive all at once.

But it’s not just flash and firepower, there’s real charm here too. You don’t just play as Ratchet anymore; Rivet, his dimensional twin, gets just as much screen time, and she’s awesome.

The story is surprisingly sweet, the visuals are jaw-dropping, and the load times? Practically nonexistent thanks to the PS5. It’s one of the most fun PS5 games I’ve played on this console, hands down.

4. Astro Bot [Best Platformer on PS5]

Platforms PS5 Year of release 2024 Developer Team Asobi Average playtime 10–12 hours Best for Best for fans of creative platformers Unique features DualSense integration, PlayStation Easter eggs, wildly inventive level design

Okay, real talk now. I totally underestimated Astro Bot. I thought it’d just be a fun nostalgia ride, like a glorified PlayStation museum with some basic jumping mechanics. But no. This thing absolutely slaps as a platformer.

The levels are packed with clever ideas, every single move feels amazing thanks to the DualSense, and the pacing is so tight it’s honestly up there with Mario-level polish.

The design is that good. It’s one of those rare platformer games where you keep thinking, “Wait, how is this still getting better?” You can feel the love poured into every pixel.

5. Baldur’s Gate 3 [Best RPG for Story-Driven Chaos and Choice]

Platforms PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer Larian Studios Average playtime 60–100+ hours Best for Best for deep RPG and co-op fans Unique features Cross-save support, tactical combat, rich character customization

This game is wild in the best way. Baldur’s Gate 3 is the kind of RPG where you can talk your way out of a fight, throw a boot at someone mid-battle, or seduce a vampire cleric. And, all of it somehow works. Every choice feels like it matters, no matter if you’re picking dialogue, rolling the dice, or deciding which weird spell to blast in combat.

There’s so much freedom. You can build totally different characters every time death happens, or run multiplayer campaigns with friends and see how their chaos unfolds. The writing’s sharp, the world’s massive, and the characters are straight-up unforgettable. If you like your fantasy strategy games with a side of total madness and heart, this is your next obsession.

6. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [Best for Web-Slinging Action Fans]

Platforms PS5 Year of release 2023 Developer Insomniac Games Average playtime 20–30 hours Best for Best for superhero action lovers Unique features Dual Spider-Men, bigger map, parry combat system

Jumping into Spider-Man 2 feels like slipping on your favorite hoodie, it’s familiar, slick, and just plain fun for kids. You swap between Peter and Miles as you swing through a massive NYC, punch bad guys into the sky, and hit those slow-mo parries like a pro.

The new combat tweaks add some spice, but most of the fun still comes from that smooth movement and cinematic flair. Sure, the side missions haven’t evolved much, but the main story hits hard, and the action scenes are full-on superhero mayhem. It might not reinvent the web, but it absolutely sticks the landing.

7. Forza Horizon [Best for Racing Game Fans]

Platforms PS5 Year of release 2021 Developer Playground Games Average playtime 40–60 hours Best for Best for open-world racing fans Unique features Custom event creation, dynamic weather, Mexico map

Forza Horizon 5 raises the bar for open-world racing, with a massive, diverse map of Mexico that’s stunning to explore. The Festival has been revamped with one-off events that showcase the game’s beauty, while custom event tools let you create your own challenges.

Visual upgrades like enhanced lighting and realistic tyre smoke make racing feel more immersive. The handling is better than ever, and there’s an endless stream of online activities, including the clever Eliminator mode and Super7 custom challenges. This is definitely one of the best racing games ever made on PS5.

8. Call of Duty [Best FPS Game]

Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X Year of Release 2022 Developer Infinity Ward Average Playtime 10-20 hours (varies) Best For FPS fans, multiplayer enthusiasts Unique Features Flexible weapon progression, new modes on large maps, and refined gunplay

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 brings a fresh yet familiar multiplayer experience. It enhances the rock-solid gunplay the series is known for, with new, inventive modes on expansive maps.

The game introduces flexible weapon progression, making each gun feel unique. Despite some PC performance issues, the gameplay is tight and satisfying. The variety of modes and improvements keeps it feeling distinct from last year’s collection. If you’re a fan of the series, this installment offers an engaging, polished multiplayer experience. So yeah, among the best FPS games, this one surely takes the impressive spot.

9. Grand Theft Auto [A True Classic]

Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X Year of Release 2022 Developer Rockstar Games Average Playtime 30-50 hours (main story) Best For Open-world fans, chaos lovers, story seekers Unique Features Huge world, three protagonists, cinematic missions, tons of side content

I still remember the mission where I flew one plane into another, fought the crew mid-air, hijacked it, and then bailed out just in time to watch it explode into the ocean. That’s GTA V for you, absolutely unhinged in the best way.

Another time, I took a random path up a mountain in a buggy and almost ran over hikers at the top. One yelled, “Typical!” like that happens every weekend. The world just feels alive. The story is dark, funny, and seriously gripping, and Rockstar fixed a ton from GTA IV, better driving, smoother gunplay, and finally, mission checkpoints. I keep going back just to see what kind of chaos I can stir up next.

10. Final Fantasy [XIV Best for Story-Driven MMO Fans]

Platforms PS5, PS4, PC, Mac Year of Release Base game 2013, Endwalker 2021 Developer Square Enix Average Playtime 100+ hours Best For Story-driven MMO fans, lore lovers, co-op adventurers Unique Features Expansive story arcs, Scions of the Seventh Dawn, insane locations

Final Fantasy XIV isn’t just more of the same, it’s an emotional, world-hopping ride with the kind of storytelling most MMOs can only dream of. What really makes it special in this franchise is the bond you share with the Scions of the Seventh Dawn.

We get big battles, strange alien towers, and some jaw-dropping places, and that’s before we even get to the moon. The journey starts with book hunts in Sharlayan, heads to Thavnair, and just keeps leveling up. It’s wild, weird, and wonderful, and honestly, it might be the most heartfelt part of the whole FFXIV saga.

11. Demon’s Souls [A Brutal Remake Done Right]

Platforms PS5 Year of Release 2020 (Remake) Developer Bluepoint Games Average Playtime 30–50 hours Best For Hardcore action-RPG fans, challenge seekers Unique Features Stunning visual remake, faithful enemy placements, intense atmosphere

Even though I’ve played Demon’s Souls before, the PS5 remake still had me creeping through Boletaria like I’d never been there. The enemies, traps, and layouts are mostly the same, but the fear? That felt brand new.

Bluepoint didn’t just give the game a fresh coat of paint, they made it feel the way we remembered it, not just how it was. The lighting, the sounds, the tension in every step… It’s all cranked up.

I knew what was waiting in the shadows, but I still hesitated. That’s the magic here. This is the game finally living up to its full potential. Demon’s Souls on PS5 is haunting, beautiful, and unforgettable for any generation.

12. Stellar Blade [Sci-Fi Action With Serious Style]

Platforms PS5 Year of Release 2024 Developer Shift Up Average Playtime 20–30 hours Best For Action-RPG fans, sci-fi enthusiasts Unique Features Fast-paced combat, stunning environments, sci-fi story

Stellar Blade is a promising action-RPG that blends exciting combat, engaging boss fights, and a visually stunning world, even though it’s far from perfect. The game offers a mixture of clunky moments, underdeveloped themes, and a unique balance between linear control and open-world design.

You play as Eve, a machine-enhanced warrior sent to Earth to combat monsters called Naytiba and protect the last city, Xion. The action is fast-paced, and though some mechanics are rough around the edges, the thrill of battle keeps you coming back. Stellar Blade nails its visual and gameplay moments in an epic adventure. But, its uneven mix of game design and story elements could use some polish.

13. Tetris Effect: Connected [A Mesmerizing Puzzle Trip]

Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2020 Developer Monstars, Resonair Average Playtime 10–20 hours Best For Puzzle lovers, music enthusiasts Unique Features Stunning visuals, sound design, multiplayer modes

Tetris has always been a part of my life, almost like an old friend. The core gameplay loop is simple, addictive, and meditative for me. Over the years, I’ve experienced the “Tetris Effect,” where tetrominoes invade my mind after long play sessions.

Tetris Effect: Connected takes that experience to a new level. With gorgeous visuals and stunning sound design, it elevates the Tetris experience while adding multiplayer modes that allow you to compete. Though Tetris 99 remains my all-time favorite, Tetris Effect: Connected offers a fresh, mesmerizing take that almost rivals it. This game blends classic skills gameplay with stunning aesthetics.

14. Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Web-Slinging With Heart]

Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of Release November 12, 2020 Developer Insomniac Games Average Playtime 8–15 hours Best For Superhero fans, action lovers Unique Features DualSense haptics, seamless load times, stunning visuals

Miles Morales’ PS5 debut is a visual marvel, showcasing the PS5’s power with near-photorealistic snowy New York. The game’s story is brief but impactful, and the action is exciting. You’ll feel the power of Miles’ electrical Venom abilities through the DualSense haptics, and the seamless load times are a game-changer.

However, while the game is a blast, it feels more like a standalone expansion rather than a full-fledged sequel. The main story is short enough to finish in a couple of evenings, but it’s still enjoyable, especially with the side activities. It’s a perfect showcase of PS5’s capabilities, but don’t expect weeks of gameplay; more like a few days of web-slinging fun with friends.

15. Gran Turismo 7 [The Real Driving Simulator]

Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of Release March 4, 2022 Developer Polyphony Digital Average Playtime 20–50 hours Best For Hardcore racing fans, simulation lovers Unique Features Music Rally, immersive haptics, deep car roster

Gran Turismo 7 is a true return to form for the series. This PlayStation game offers a level of realism and depth that only the PS5 can handle. Starting with the quirky Music Rally mode, the game grabs you with its visuals, then pulls you into a world of breathtakingly detailed cars and environments.

The vibration feedback from the DualSense controller is just great, as it lets you feel every corner and tire screech. The Home Map is a nostalgic nod to earlier games, featuring a license center, tuning shops, and even a café. If you’re looking for an accessible racing game, look elsewhere. But if you crave depth, challenge, and realism, GT7 is the one.

16. Two Point Museum [A Wacky Spin on Management Sims]

Platforms PS5, PS4, PC Year of Release March 2024 Developer Two Point Studios Average Playtime 20–40 hours Best For Fans of quirky management sims Unique Features Strategic financial challenges, humor-filled exhibits

Two Point Museum is a delightful return to form for management simulation games. It combines quirky humor, strategic depth, and a focus on finances that kept me hooked for hours. Unlike some recent titles, it challenges you to balance the books while building and decorating your museum.

The wide range of exhibits and props to unlock is an added bonus, so it makes the game feel rewarding at every turn. It’s not just about creating a money-making machine; it’s about managing the details and making tough decisions. The balance between fun and challenge is spot-on, never too punishing but always engaging. If you’re a fan of quirky games for kids, this one is a cool pick.

17. Monster Hunter Wilds [Big Beasts, Bigger Battles]

Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2025 (Upcoming) Developer Capcom Average Playtime 40–100+ hours Best For Hardcore action-RPG and co-op fans Unique Features Streamlined progression, epic-scale hunts, generous loot system

Monster Hunter Wilds delivers a polished, evolved version of the series’ core: slay monsters, craft powerful gear, repeat. From the moment I received top-tier beginner decorations, it was obvious that Capcom understands what players want. These early gems, once rare drops in Monster Hunter World, are now generously handed out, removing a huge barrier for new and returning hunters. This game holds a huge legacy in Japan, and it’s getting tons of likes there.

After 47 hours, hitting Hunter Rank 86 and finishing almost everything the game has to offer, I’m still itching to dive back in, especially with friends. Wilds doesn’t just iterate, it elevates. The monsters are meaner, the weapons more satisfying, and the experience more streamlined than ever before.

18. Returnal [A Brutal, Beautiful Loop Through Time]

Platforms PS5, PC Year of Release 2021 Developer Housemarque Average Playtime 20–50 hours Best For Roguelike fans, bullet hell veterans Unique Features Procedural runs, bullet-hell combat, immersive haptics

Returnal broke new ground when it launched, bringing the roguelike genre, long dominated by indies like Dead Cells and Spelunky 2, into AAA territory. Developed by Housemarque, it fuses intense, bullet-hell combat with deep roguelike mechanics and a dense, unsettling sci-fi story. Every loop offers something new, as you blast through shifting alien biomes while unraveling Selene’s mysterious fate.

At launch, the lack of a save function was frustrating during long runs, but that’s now fixed, and what remains is one of the boldest games on PS5. With tight gameplay, stunning visuals, and smart use of DualSense haptics, Returnal is both punishing and rewarding in the best ways.

19. Helldivers 2 [Bug-Slaying Mayhem With Your Mates]

Platforms PS5, PC Year of Release 2024 Developer Arrowhead Game Studios Average Playtime 20–60+ hours (live service ongoing) Best For Co-op fans, action lovers, squad-based chaos Unique Features 4-player online co-op, satirical tone, community-driven objectives

If Starship Troopers were a third-person co-op shooter, Helldivers 2 would be it. This follow-up takes everything great from the 2015 cult hit and supercharges it in full 3D. Gone is the top-down view; in its place is a gritty, chaotic battlefield where you and your squad take on waves of alien horrors.

Arrowhead Game Studios hit gold with this one. The launch was so popular it crashed servers, and once things stabilized, players found a tactical, tense, and often hilarious experience blocked beneath.

20. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 [Gritty Medieval Realism]

Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2024 (TBA) Developer Warhorse Studios Average Playtime 80–150+ hours Best For Hardcore RPG fans, story-driven players Unique Features Realistic combat, huge dialogue tree, historical immersion

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 pulls no punches. It’s big, slow, and brutally immersive in all the right ways. Combat is punishing and precise, the story is richer than ever, and there’s more to explore than you’ll know what to do with.

Picking up right after the first game, you’re back as Henry, now sent with Hans to the Trosky region. Things go sideways fast, and from there, the game only gets more intense. While it’s more action-packed than before, it still keeps the thoughtful pace and realism fans love. With over 2.2 million words in the script, this might be the most future narrative-heavy RPG ever made, and it shows.

FAQs

What is the Best Game on PS5 Right Now?

Astro Bot is widely regarded as the best PS5 game currently available. This game features inventive platforming, charming design, and exceptional use of the DualSense controller. Its delightful gameplay and creative level design have earned it top reviews.

What are the Upcoming PS5 games?

Upcoming PS5 games include Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and Monster Hunter Wilds. These titles are among the most anticipated releases for PS5 in 2025 with great appeal that could define gaming this year.