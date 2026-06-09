The best Halo games have defined console gaming for over two decades, including cinematic storytelling, groundbreaking AI, and multiplayer modes that set the gold standard for the genre. Few franchises have left a mark quite like this one.

With titles spanning more than 20 years, knowing where to start isn’t easy. Each game adds something new to the lore and the experience, no matter if you’re a longtime Spartan or a total newcomer.

In this guide, I’ll rank and break down every major entry so you can find the best Halo games for you . Let’s dive in!

Our Top Picks for the Best Halo Games

If you’re not sure where to start with Halo, these are the best Halo games that truly stand out; each offering something unique, no matter if you’re a newcomer or a returning Spartan. Here are my top picks:

Halo 2 (2004) – One of the best Halo games ever made, with a dual-perspective campaign and an Xbox Live multiplayer suite that permanently rewired competitive FPS gaming. Halo 3 (2007) – The trilogy’s epic conclusion and the gold standard for co-op, with four-player campaign, Forge Mode, and Theater Mode giving the community tools to shape the game long after launch. Halo: Combat Evolved (2001) – The game that started it all, introducing Master Chief, the Covenant, and a ringworld campaign the FPS genre hadn’t seen anything like before.

That’s just the beginning, though. Read on for the full ranking of the best Halo games and find the entry that matches your playstyle perfectly. Whether you’re chasing the best Halo game campaign or jumping straight into the best Halo game for multiplayer, there’s something built exactly for what you’re looking for.

How We Ranked the Best Halo Games

Ranking the best Halo games is no easy task – every entry has its passionate defenders, and honestly, they’re not wrong. So before you scroll down and start an argument in the comments, here’s how we decided which Halo games are truly the best.

Each game was evaluated across four key areas: campaign quality (story, pacing, and memorable moments), multiplayer (how fun, deep, and replayable it is), technical innovation (what the game introduced or pushed forward at the time of release), and cultural impact (how much it shaped the franchise and the FPS genre as a whole).

We also factored in how each of these best Halo games holds up today – not just how groundbreaking it was in its era. A game that was revolutionary in 2001 gets credit for that, but we also asked: Is it still worth playing right now?

The result is the best Halo games ranked that balances nostalgia with honest critique. You might not agree with every placement – and that’s kind of the point. Let’s get into it.

11 Best Halo Games: Our Complete List Ranking

Now for the hard part. To rank these mythic-status FPS games, we’ve considered several factors to balance out our own experiences and love for the series. Our approach considers the thrills these games deliver and their lasting impact on the gaming world. Let’s dive into the best Halo games of all time.

1. Halo 2 [Best Halo Multiplayer Game]

Our Score Enebameter 9.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-Person Shooter (FPS) Platforms Xbox One (via MCC), Xbox Series X/S (via MCC), PC (via MCC) Year of release 2004 Creator/s Bungie Average playtime 9 hours (main), 20+ hours (completionist)

Halo 2 is one of the best Halo games ever made – and it’s not particularly close. Released in 2004 by Bungie, it took everything that made Halo: Combat Evolved great and turned it up to eleven, delivering a bigger, bolder experience that permanently changed the FPS landscape.

The campaign is a masterclass in storytelling. For the first time, players step into the boots of the Arbiter – a disgraced Covenant Elite fighting for redemption. Swapping between Master Chief and the Arbiter gives the story a depth no Halo game had attempted before, and the cliffhanger ending remains one of gaming’s most audacious finales. The standout mission? Cairo Station – a brutal, breathless opening that throws you straight into the chaos.

What truly cements Halo 2 at the top is its multiplayer. The introduction of Xbox Live revolutionized online console gaming overnight. Maps like Lockout, Zanzibar, and Midship are so perfectly designed they’re still discussed today. Add dual-wielding and vehicle hijacking, and you have a sandbox that rewards creativity and skill in equal measure.

My verdict: The gold standard of the best Halo games and one of the greatest FPS games ever made. An essential play, no exceptions. Undoubtedly one of the best games with guns you’ll ever play.

Halo 2: Anniversary, as well as several other titles in this list, is included in Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

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2. Halo 3 [Best Halo Co-op Experience]

Our Score Enebameter 9.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-Person Shooter (FPS) Platforms Xbox One (via MCC), Xbox Series X/S (via MCC), PC (via MCC) Year of release 2007 Creator/s Bungie Average playtime 9 hours (main), 25+ hours (completionist)

When it comes to the best Halo games, Halo 3 is impossible to leave off the podium. Released in 2007 by Bungie, it delivered a satisfying conclusion to the original trilogy while simultaneously pushing multiplayer to new heights.

The campaign wraps up Master Chief’s battle against the Covenant with epic set pieces and genuinely emotional moments. Four-player co-op makes the journey even better, turning an already great campaign into a shared experience worth replaying endlessly. The standout mission is The Covenant – a massive, chaotic battle that throws everything at you at once and somehow nails every second of it.

Multiplayer is where Halo 3 truly shines, though. Forge Mode and Theater Mode were revolutionary additions, giving players the tools to create, share, and relive their best moments. Maps like The Pit and Narrows remain benchmarks of competitive FPS design.

My verdict: Among the best Halo games ever made, Halo 3 delivers the best co-op experience and a multiplayer suite that defined a generation of online gaming. If you only play one Halo game with friends, make it this one.

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3. Halo: Combat Evolved [Best Classic Halo Campaign]

Our Score Enebameter 9.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-Person Shooter (FPS) Platforms Xbox One (via MCC), Xbox Series X/S (via MCC), PC (via MCC) Year of release 2001 Creator/s Bungie Average playtime 10 hours (main), 20+ hours (completionist)

No list of the best Halo games is complete without the one that started it all. Released in 2001 by Bungie, Halo: Combat Evolved redefined what console FPS games could be, setting a standard that the industry is still chasing today.

The campaign introduces players to Master Chief, the Covenant, and the mysterious Halo ringworld in a way that feels genuinely cinematic. The level design is inventive, the combat encounters are endlessly replayable, and the story builds to a reveal that nobody saw coming. The standout mission is The Library – love it or hate it, nothing captures the sheer terror of the Flood quite like it.

Multiplayer was split-screen only, but that was more than enough. Local co-op and competitive matches with friends on Blood Gulch became a defining experience for an entire generation of gamers. If you want to start playing Halo games in order, you should start here.

My verdict: The game that built the foundation for everything the best Halo games became. Essential for anyone who wants to understand why this franchise matters, and still an absolute blast to play.

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4. Halo Infinite [Best Modern Halo Game]

Our Score Enebameter 9.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-Person Shooter (FPS) Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s 343 Industries Average playtime 11 hours (campaign), 50+ hours (multiplayer)

Halo Infinite earns its place among the best Halo games by doing something the series desperately needed – returning to its roots. Developed by 343 Industries and released in 2021, it strips back the overcomplication of Halo 5: Guardians and delivers a campaign that feels unmistakably Halo again.

The open-world structure is a bold departure for the series. Master Chief faces off against the Banished across the sprawling ringworld of Zeta Halo, with side objectives, hidden collectibles, and optional outposts giving players genuine freedom of exploration. The standout mission is The Command Spire – a vertical, set-piece-heavy level that showcases exactly what the Grappleshot adds to combat.

Multiplayer launched free-to-play, lowering the barrier for new players significantly. The sandbox feels crisp and balanced, and the addition of the Grappleshot adds a layer of mobility that keeps encounters fresh. The progression system had a rough launch, though regular updates have improved it considerably.

My verdict: Not a perfect entry, but an important one in the best Halo games lineup. Halo Infinite proves the series still has plenty of life left and remains the easiest entry point for newcomers today.

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5. Halo: Reach [Best Halo Story]

Our Score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-Person Shooter (FPS) Platforms Xbox One (via MCC), Xbox Series X/S (via MCC), PC (via MCC) Year of release 2010 Creator/s Bungie Average playtime 10 hours (main), 25+ hours (completionist)

Halo: Reach stands among the best Halo games for one simple reason – no other entry in the series hits as hard emotionally. Released in 2010 by Bungie, it serves as both a prequel to Halo: Combat Evolved and a love letter to everything the studio built over a decade with the franchise.

The campaign follows Noble Team, an elite squad of Spartans fighting to defend the doomed planet Reach from a full-scale Covenant invasion. Knowing how the story ends from the outset makes every mission carry an extra weight, and the finale is one of the most memorable in FPS history. The introduction of Armor Abilities like jetpacks and active camo adds meaningful tactical depth without straying too far from classic Halo combat.

Multiplayer was equally strong, with an expanded Forge Mode and deep customization options giving the community tools to shape the game long after launch.

My verdict: Bungie’s swan song for the franchise and one of the best Halo games for narrative. If you care about storytelling in the best FPS games, Halo: Reach is unmissable.

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6. Halo 3: ODST [Best Halo Spin-off]

Our Score Enebameter 8.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-Person Shooter (FPS) Platforms Xbox One (via MCC), Xbox Series X/S (via MCC), PC (via MCC) Year of release 2009 Creator/s Bungie Average playtime 7 hours (main), 15+ hours (completionist)

Halo 3: ODST earns its place among the best Halo games by doing something no other entry dared to attempt – slowing down. Released in 2009 by Bungie, it strips away the superhero fantasy of Master Chief and puts you in the boots of an ordinary ODST soldier navigating the rain-soaked, neon-lit streets of New Mombasa alone.

The campaign is unlike anything else in the series. The noir-inspired structure has you piecing together the events of a single night through scattered audio logs and flashback missions, each one revealing what happened to your scattered squadmates. It’s quieter, moodier, and more atmospheric than any other Halo title – and it’s all the better for it.

Firefight mode was the multiplayer highlight – it throws you and up to three friends into escalating waves of Covenant enemies. Simple in concept but endlessly replayable, it became one of the most beloved co-op modes in the franchise.My verdict: The most underrated entry among the best Halo games by a distance. Halo 3: ODST proves the franchise is capable of far more than epic sci-fi spectacle and deserves far more recognition than it gets.

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7. Halo 4 [Best Halo Character Story]

Our Score Enebameter 8.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-Person Shooter (FPS) Platforms Xbox One (via MCC), Xbox Series X/S (via MCC), PC (via MCC) Year of release 2012 Creator/s 343 Industries Average playtime 8 hours (main), 20+ hours (completionist)

Halo 4 marks a turning point in the best Halo games conversation – it’s the moment 343 Industries took the wheel for the first time, and for the most part, they delivered. Released in 2012, it’s a visually stunning, emotionally ambitious entry that puts the relationship between Master Chief and Cortana front and center.

The campaign ventures into new territory, introducing the Forerunner world of Requiem and a compelling new villain in the Didact. The writing takes Master Chief deeper as a character than any previous entry, which gives him vulnerability and emotional stakes that make the story genuinely affecting. The Prometheans add a fresh enemy faction, though they lack the personality and menace of the Covenant.

Multiplayer divided the community. The shift towards a more Call of Duty-inspired loadout system moved away from Halo‘s traditional sandbox balance, frustrating veteran players. It’s fast and polished, but it feels like a different game wearing a Halo skin.

My verdict: A flawed but fascinating addition to the best Halo games roster that succeeds far more than it fails. Play it for the campaign, one of the most emotionally resonant in the series.

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8. Halo Wars 2 [Best Halo Strategy Game]

Our Score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Real-Time Strategy (RTS) Platforms Xbox One, PC Year of release 2017 Creator/s Creative Assembly, 343 Industries Average playtime 9 hours (campaign), 30+ hours (multiplayer)

Halo Wars 2 is the odd one out among the best Halo games – and that’s precisely what makes it worth your time. Developed by Creative Assembly and 343 Industries and released in 2017, it transplants the Halo universe into a real-time strategy format that has no right to work as well as it does.

The campaign follows the crew of the UNSC ship Spirit of Fire, who awaken after decades adrift in space to face a brutal new threat – the Banished, led by the fearsome brute warlord Atriox. The story is gripping, the cutscenes are gorgeous, and the mission variety keeps things fresh from start to finish. Fans of the original Halo Wars will find plenty of satisfying callbacks woven throughout.

Blitz mode is the multiplayer standout – a card-based twist on traditional RTS that keeps matches unpredictable and fast-paced. Controls are surprisingly accessible on both Xbox and PC, a genuine achievement for the genre on console.

My verdict: The best strategy entry among the best Halo games by a comfortable margin, and a far more enjoyable RTS than anyone expected. Essential for fans of the best open-world games for Xbox.

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9. Halo 5: Guardians [Best Halo Warzone Mode]

Our Score Enebameter 8.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-Person Shooter (FPS) Platforms Xbox One Year of release 2015 Creator/s 343 Industries Average playtime 8 hours (campaign), 30+ hours (multiplayer)

Halo 5: Guardians is the most controversial entry in the best Halo games debate. Developed by 343 Industries and released in 2015, it made bold swings in both campaign and multiplayer that landed very differently depending on who you ask.

The campaign is the weakest part. The decision to split focus between Master Chief and Fireteam Osiris – a new squad of Spartans led by Jameson Locke – dilutes the narrative momentum significantly. Master Chief’s side of the story is compelling, but the constant back-and-forth undercuts both threads. The promise of the marketing campaign, which teased a conflict between Chief and Locke, never quite pays off in the way fans hoped.

Multiplayer is a different story entirely. Warzone – a large-scale mode that blends PvP and PvE across massive maps – was genuinely innovative and became the game’s saving grace. The advanced mobility mechanics, including ground pound, clamber, and thrust, gave combat a kinetic energy that felt fresh.

My verdict: A disappointing campaign attached to one of the most innovative multiplayer suites in the best Halo games catalog. Worth it for Warzone alone.

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10. Halo: Spartan Strike [Best Halo Twin-Stick Shooter]

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Twin-Stick Shooter Platforms PC (Windows), iOS Year of release 2015 Creator/s 343 Industries, Vanguard Games Average playtime 3–4 hours

Halo: Spartan Strike is the most niche entry on this best Halo games list – but that doesn’t make it unworthy of a spot. Developed by 343 Industries and Vanguard Games and released in 2015, it’s a twin-stick shooter set during an alternate take on the Halo 2 timeline, introducing Promethean enemies and fresh battle scenarios that expand the lore in interesting ways.

The gameplay is fast, focused, and unpretentious. Missions are short and snappy, which makes it ideal for quick sessions rather than extended play. The controls are noticeably tighter than its predecessor Halo: Spartan Assault, and the addition of Promethean enemies adds enough variety to keep things interesting across its brief runtime.

The absence of any multiplayer or co-op mode is the game’s biggest shortcoming. For a franchise built on shared experiences, a solo-only twin-stick shooter feels like a missed opportunity – enjoyable as it is on its own terms.

My verdict: A fun, lightweight addition to the best Halo games extended universe that rewards fans curious about the broader lore. Don’t expect a full Halo experience, but for what it is, Spartan Strike delivers.

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11. Halo: Spartan Assault [Best Halo Mobile Game]

Our Score Enebameter 7.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Twin-Stick Shooter Platforms PC (Windows), Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS, Android Year of release 2013 Creator/s 343 Industries, Vanguard Games Average playtime 3–4 hours

Halo: Spartan Assault closes out this best Halo games ranking as the most accessible entry in the entire franchise. Developed by 343 Industries and Vanguard Games and released in 2013, it holds the distinction of being Halo‘s first major step into mobile gaming, later expanding to Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC.

The campaign follows Spartan Sarah Palmer and fills in the gap between Halo 3 and Halo 4, shedding light on the UNSC‘s Spartan Ops program in a way the mainline games never fully explored. The twin-stick shooter format is a natural fit for mobile play, and the mission structure – short, self-contained levels – suits the platform well.

The mechanics are solid if unspectacular, and the lack of depth compared to mainline Halo titles is noticeable. It was never designed to compete with them, though. As a portable companion piece to the broader universe, it does exactly what it sets out to do.

My verdict: The least essential entry on this list of the best Halo games, but an enjoyable one for lore enthusiasts. A decent Halo experience for when you’re on the go.

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New to Halo? Here’s the Best Halo Game to Start With

With 11 best Halo games spanning over two decades, knowing the best Halo game to start with can feel overwhelming. Here’s the short answer: it depends on what kind of player you are.

If you want the full experience, start with Halo: The Master Chief Collection. It packages Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, and Halo: Reach together with remastered visuals and active multiplayer lobbies – the best value in the entire franchise by a wide margin.

If you want to jump straight into something modern, Halo Infinite is your best bet. The multiplayer is free-to-play, the campaign is welcoming to newcomers, and no prior knowledge of the lore is required to enjoy it.

If you’re a story-first player, start with Halo: Reach. It’s a standalone prequel that requires zero background knowledge, delivers one of the series’ finest campaigns, and will have you hooked on the universe immediately.

No matter which option you pick as the best Halo game to start with, you’re in for a great time – the Spartan life awaits.

Best Halo Game for Multiplayer

The best Halo games have always lived and died by their multiplayer – and across 11 entries, a few stand out above the rest.

Halo 2 remains the gold standard for the best Halo game for multiplayer. The introduction of Xbox Live changed console gaming forever, and maps like Lockout and Zanzibar are so perfectly designed they’re still celebrated today. If you want to understand why Halo multiplayer matters, start here.

Halo 3 is the go-to for social and co-op play. Forge Mode, Theater Mode, and four-player co-op gave the community tools to shape the game long after launch – and it remains the most fun Halo game to play with friends.

Halo Infinite is the best Halo game for multiplayer right now. Free-to-play, regularly updated, and with a sandbox that feels crisp and balanced, it’s the easiest way to jump into competitive Halo in 2026.

For something completely different, Halo Wars 2‘s Blitz mode offers a unique card-based multiplayer experience well worth your time if you enjoy strategy games.

Unveiling the Halo Saga: A Galactic Chronicle

The best Halo games are built on one of gaming’s richest sci-fi universes. At its core lies a centuries-long war between humanity and the alien Covenant, but the deeper mysteries — ancient Forerunner civilizations, the enigmatic Halo rings, and an AI that’s both humanity’s greatest asset and its greatest threat — are what make the lore so endlessly compelling. Every entry adds new layers to a world that rewards players who pay attention.

Main Story Arcs

Master Chief leads humanity’s desperate fight against the Covenant as gaming’s most iconic super-soldier. Cortana’s complex relationship with Chief drives the emotional heart of the series, while the Arbiter’s journey from enemy to unlikely ally explores redemption in ways few FPS games attempt. The discovery of the Halo rings, the terror of the Flood, and the secrets of the Forerunners all deepen a universe that the best Halo games consistently expand with each new entry.

The Evolution of Multiplayer: Halo’s Competitive Edge

Few franchises have shaped competitive gaming the way Halo has. The series pioneered matchmaking, ranking systems, and replay features that are now industry standards. The best Halo game for multiplayer debate has raged for decades, and it starts with understanding what makes the sandbox so uniquely rewarding.

Unique Sandbox

Every weapon, grenade, and vehicle has a specific role, and knowing when to use each separates good players from great ones. Use a Battle Rifle to outshoot an Assault Rifle at range. Master the four-shot Battle Rifle kill and you’ll win more fights than you lose. Pepper a Sniper to break their scope. This weapon knowledge is what the best Halo game for multiplayer experiences are built around.

Strategic Depth

Unlike faster, twitch-based shooters, Halo rewards map awareness, team coordination, and strategic thinking in equal measure. Power weapon control, positioning, and communication are as important as raw aim. This strategic layer is a big reason the best Halo game campaign and multiplayer experiences feel so different from anything else in the genre.

Medals

Halo rewards skillful play with medals for feats of precision and dominance. Double Kill, Killing Spree, Running Riot, Killtacular — hearing Jeff Steitzer’s iconic voice announce your achievements mid-match never gets old. It’s a feedback loop that keeps every session feeling rewarding.

Iconic Characters Beyond Master Chief

The supporting cast is what gives the best Halo games their emotional depth. Cortana’s bond with Chief anchors the trilogy and beyond. The Arbiter brings moral complexity to a universe that could easily have stayed black and white. Noble Team in Halo: Reach adds a human touch that makes the game’s tragic ending hit harder than almost anything else in FPS history.

Side characters add humor and heart. Sergeant Johnson’s one-liners, Chips Dubbo’s irreverent commentary, and the quiet heroism of the Rookie from ODST all enrich the world. The Forerunners — IsoDidact, Ur-Didact, Mendicant Bias — operate in the background but shape the series’ deepest mythology around the Halo rings, the Flood, and the fate of the galaxy.

Weapons and Tech: The Arsenal of Halo

Weapons

Halo‘s weapons reward knowledge. The Battle Rifle dominates mid-range, plasma weapons strip shields efficiently, the Energy Sword punishes close-range aggression, and the Needler remains one of gaming’s most satisfying kills. The Grappleshot combined with the Energy Sword in Halo Infinite is as absurdly fun as it sounds.

Vehicles

From the iconic Warthog to the devastating Scorpion tank, Halo‘s vehicle roster has expanded across every entry. The Ghost excels at hit-and-run tactics, the Banshee rules the skies, and the Wraith’s mortar makes it a crowd-control nightmare.

Customization & Halo Credits

Halo Infinite introduced an extensive customization system letting players personalize armor sets, weapon skins, and emblems using Halo Credits, the game’s in-game currency. Grab 500 Halo Credits on Eneba to unlock premium cosmetics and battle pass content.

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Getting Started: A Newcomer’s Guide to Halo

The Master Chief Collection is the ideal entry point into the best Halo games ranked from best to worst. Starting with Combat Evolved grounds you in the story, and the best Halo game campaign to begin with is right there in the collection. Halo: Reach is a strong standalone option, and Halo Infinite‘s free-to-play multiplayer provides the most accessible modern experience for anyone brand new to the franchise.

Pro Tips: Elevate Your Halo Gameplay

Always aim for the head — headshots deal more damage with precision weapons. Study map layouts and power weapon spawn times to gain a consistent edge. Don’t overextend in open areas; sprinting across open ground is a reliable way to die quickly. Practice strafing unpredictably while maintaining accuracy, and always communicate enemy locations and shield status to your team.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Halo Games

The best Halo games have something for everyone – no matter if you’re here for the legendary campaigns, the iconic multiplayer, or the rich lore that spans decades. After ranking all 11 entries, here’s where I’d point each type of player:

For competitive multiplayer fans: Halo 2 . Still the gold standard for online FPS combat, with maps and mechanics that have never been topped.

. Still the gold standard for online FPS combat, with maps and mechanics that have never been topped. For story lovers: Halo: Reach . The most emotionally resonant campaign in the series – and one of the best FPS stories ever told.

. The most emotionally resonant campaign in the series – and one of the best FPS stories ever told. For newcomers: Halo Infinite . Free-to-play multiplayer, a welcoming open-world campaign, and no prior knowledge required.

. Free-to-play multiplayer, a welcoming open-world campaign, and no prior knowledge required. For co-op fans: Halo 3 . Four-player co-op, Forge Mode, Theater Mode – this is Halo at its most social.

. Four-player co-op, Forge Mode, Theater Mode – this is Halo at its most social. For strategy fans: Halo Wars 2. A surprisingly polished RTS that translates the Halo universe into a completely different genre without losing its soul.

No matter where you start, the best Halo games reward you with some of the most memorable moments in gaming history. Pick your entry point and enjoy the ride – the Spartan life awaits.

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