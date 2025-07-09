10 Games Like Life is Strange You Need to Try in 2025

Love games like Life is Strange? You must be a sucker for those surprise plot twists, challenging choices and a touch of the mystical , right? Life is Strange series really made waves in the gaming community, thanks to its unique feature of letting you steer the story with your actions.

Be it turning back time with Max, digging out secrets in Arcadia Bay, or dealing with the emotional reverberations of every choice – in this game, you’re always the heart of the adventure.

But where can you find games that can trigger the same emotions and evoke deep storylines? Good news! Whether you enjoy diving into mysteries or more personal coming-of-age stories, there are other titles that will put you in spots where each choice weighs heavy, surprises you at every corner and might even get you a little teary-eyed.

So gear up, I’ve got a list of fantastic titles to keep you hanging at the edge of your seat from beginning to end! If you’re searching for games like Life is Strange, these picks will fill that narrative-shaped hole in your heart and maybe even squeeze a little more room.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Life is Strange

Looking for games similar to Life is Strange that really get you in the feels? The top titles in this space don’t just share a story, they make you live it.

I’ve handpicked some of the absolute best games that will pull you in with their gripping plots, rich character development, and the kind of choices that make you pause before pressing a button.

Of course, these are just the beginning! There are even more titles that offer stunning narratives, multi-faceted characters and decision-based gameplay that define all Life is Strange games. Scroll down to see the full list and find your next emotionally gripping adventure.

10 Games Like Life is Strange for a Similar Feel

If you’re anything like me, finishing Life is Strange probably left you with a bit of an emotional hangover. But the journey doesn’t have to end there! In this list, I’ve rounded up 10 similar games, each one brimming with captivating plots and meaningful decisions.

1. Night in the Woods

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2017 Game type Adventure / Narrative-driven Metacritic score 88 Developer Infinite Fall Publisher Finji Unique features Narrative-driven adventure with exploration, platforming, and deep character interactions.

Don’t be deceived by its adorable, animated artwork – Night in the Woods is a heart-stirring adventure you won’t forget. The main character is Mae, a witty college dropout looking for answers in her change-ridden small hometown.

Even though it’s technically a platformer game, it’s less about the action, more about the narrative. The game’s charm lies in its razor-sharp dialogue, loveable (yet imperfect) characters, and its masterful portrayal of the confusion of your twenties. If you enjoy games filled with humor, a dash of nostalgia, mixed with a healthy dose of existential crisis, and a pinch of eerie supernaturals, then Night in the Woods is the game you need to play – especially if you’re into games like Life is Strange that blend emotion with the surreal.

2. The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Game type Episodic Graphic Adventure Metacritic score 82 Developer Telltale Games Publisher Skybound Games Unique features Choice-based storytelling with action sequences and emotional decisions.

Think intese zombie games are just mindless action? Think again with The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series. This bundle has all four seasons of Telltale’s famed story-focused adventure and helps you see Clementine’s evolution from a terrified kid to a tough survivor.

This isn’t your usual zombie game – it’s all about choices. Whether you decide to trust, save or leave someone behind, it makes a huge impact. The storytelling is top-notch, the characters are believable, and the moral challenges will make you lose sleep. Throw in the unique comic book-style graphics and heart-stopping emotional scenes, and you’ve got one of the best narrative games out there.

3. Firewatch

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Game type Adventure / Mystery Metacritic score 81 Developer Campo Santo Publisher Campo Santo Unique features First-person exploration game with radio dialogue shaping the story.

This title is a testament to the fact that you don’t need action to make a great adventure game. You play as Henry who’s using a job as a wilderness fire lookout in Wyoming to run from his chaotic life. Your only companion is your radio and the intriguing voice on the other end – Delilah, your clever and enigmatic superior.

Firewatch is soaking in atmosphere. The woods seem real, sunsets leave you awestruck, and you can almost touch the solitude. What really sets the game though, is the superb writing – dialogue feels authentic, stirs up emotions, and occasionally even makes you laugh.

The game may be brief, but every second counts. If you’re on the hunt for a masterfully woven story that sticks with you long after the final scene, Firewatch is an adventure you shouldn’t overlook.

4. Gone Home

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS Year of release 2013 Game type Exploration / Interactive Story Metacritic score 86 Developer Fullbright Publisher The Fullbright Company Unique features Walking simulator focused on environmental storytelling and discovery.

Do you enjoy games that feel close to heart, full of emotions and leave an unforgettable impact? Then, you’d absolutely love Gone Home. It casts you as Katie, a young woman coming back to her family’s deserted house after a long vacation, only to find it empty. Forget traditional horror games – this one chills you with its haunting quiet and deep, mysterious undertones instead of cheap scares.

As you venture around, you’ll start to understand the lives of the family who used to live there, discovering their untold stories from notes, recorded messages, and ordinary items scattered around the house. The storytelling might be understated but it’s impactful, with every little thing in the house contributing to the bigger picture. If engaging, exploration-based stories are your thing, you can’t afford to miss this one.

5. Tell Me Why

Platforms PC, Xbox One Year of release 2020 Game type Adventure / Episodic Metacritic score 78 Developer Dontnod Entertainment Publisher Xbox Game Studios Unique features Narrative adventure with memory-based puzzles and player choices.

Brought to you by the creators of Life is Strange, Tell Me Why is yet another gripping story game full of emotion, choices, and a focus on family, identity, and facing the past.

You’ll be following the journey of twins Tyler and Alyson, who head back to their childhood house in a quaint Alaskan town, attempting to unwind the tough experiences that defined their lives.

What makes Tell Me Why special is its unique mechanic: the twins have a supernatural connection that lets them return and understand past events. But there’s a catch – not all memories are the same. Your decisions influence what story version they trust, significantly swaying their relationship and unlocking multiple endings.

With its brilliant graphics, powerful LGBTQ+ representation, and a deep emotional essence that will touch your heart, Tell Me Why is a moving adventure that Life is Strange fans will surely enjoy.

6. Oxenfree

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2016 Game type Supernatural Adventure Metacritic score 80 Developer Night School Studio Publisher Night School Studio Unique features Supernatural thriller with a real-time dialogue system and radio mechanics.

Imagine if Life is Strange had a more sinister and spooky sibling – that’d be Oxenfree. In this masterfully interactive story game, you’ll find yourself playing as Alex, a teenage girl on what seems to be a harmless gathering with friends on an isolated island. But hold up, a weird radio signal reveals a ghostly dimension and your chill trip turns eerily scary.

Oxenfree stands alone with its dynamic dialogue system. You get to control the conversation, interrupt, keep quiet, or shape your responses on the go. It’s super easy and ultra immersive. Plus, the game’s ghostly gorgeous art, chilling aura, and mind-twisting time loops make up for a psychological ride that keeps you on tenterhooks.

7. Detroit: Become Human

Platforms PC, PS4 Year of release 2018 Game type Interactive Drama / Action-Adventure Metacritic score 78 Developer Quantic Dream Publisher Quantic Dream Unique features Branching narrative with QTEs and multiple playable characters.

Are you a fan of games that leave you pondering on ethics, tech, and the essence of being human? Then, you’ve got to also try other games like Detroit: Become Human. Imagine a future where androids are at humans’ service. You’ll follow three main characters – Connor, a detective bot; Kara, a house-help on the lamb; and Markus, the rebel fighting for android rights.

Your every move can flip the storyline, opening up a multitude of possible finales. With its film-like graphics, heart-racing action, and mind-boggling decisions, it’s like you’re in charge of your own sci-fi flick. Loved the deep, emotional vibe of Life is Strange but yearned for a more high-tech spin? Well, Detroit: Become Human promises an enthralling tale and unexpected plot twists that will have you glued to the screen.

8. The Wolf Among Us

Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS, Android Year of release 2013 Game type Episodic Graphic Adventure Metacritic score 80 Developer Telltale Games Publisher Telltale Games Unique features Noir detective story with choice-based gameplay and interactive fights.

Ever thought fairy tales are just about joy and “happily ever afters’? Well, The Wolf Among Us is here to flip that notion on its head. Based on the Fables comic series, this detective-style game transports you into the world of Bigby Wolf – the lawman of Fabletown, a place where mythical beings live under the radar amid humans.

A harsh murder sends shockwaves through the town and guess who has to crack the case? Yup, you! Your task is to probe, question, and make decisions that will influence how the story unfurls. The game drips with flair, boasting an 80s neon glow and snappy, raw dialogue.

Blending puzzle-solving, action, and challenging ethical choices, The Wolf Among Us is just the ticket for those yearning for a narrative-heavy game with a gloomy, grown-up twist.

9. Beyond: Two Souls

Platforms PC, PS3, PS4 Year of release 2013 Game type Interactive Drama / Adventure Metacritic score 70 Developer Quantic Dream Publisher Sony Computer Entertainment Unique features Interactive drama with QTE-based action and supernatural elements.

Ever been engrossed in a movie and wish you could control what happens? Well, Beyond: Two Souls lets you do just that. It’s more than a game, it’s a cinematic journey. Dive into the world of Jodie Holmes, a young lady with a puzzling link to a mystical being named Aiden.

It’s a tale that takes you through significant moments of Jodie’s life, exploring her identity, fate, and the impact of her unimaginable powers.

This engaging experience is amplified by its unique, non-sequential narrative style and incredible performances from the likes of Elliot Page and Willem Dafoe. As you navigate this game, it’s less about combat and more about making those crucial choices that will dictate Jodie’s destiny.

If tales packed with emotion and a sprinkle of supernatural captivate you, this one should be on your playlist.

10. What Remains of Edith Finch

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS Year of release 2017 Game type Narrative Adventure / Walking Simulator Metacritic score 88 Developer Giant Sparrow Publisher Annapurna Interactive Unique features First-person exploration game with unique mini-games for each character’s story.

When it comes to all Life is Strange games, you can be sure that they will stir your emotions. But What Remains of Edith Finch? It tugs at your heartstrings in every way possible.

You step into the world of Edith Finch, the last standing member of a family that appears to be doomed by fate. As she roams through her childhood abode, she uncovers the heartbreakingly beautiful tales of her forebears.

Each family member’s narrative is brought to life through distinct game features, right from a child’s wild imaginings to a horrifying sequence straight out of a comic book. It’s a brief but intensely moving experience, skillfully twining surreal narration, eye-catching imagery, and spine-chilling music.

How Many Life Is Strange Games Are There?

You know that feeling when you’re halfway through a Life is Strange game, sobbing over fictional people like they personally raised you? Yeah, same. So naturally, I needed to know: just how many emotional avalanches has this series planned for me?

There are seven Life is Strange games, including the main entries plus bonus episodes and remastered collections. Some give you time travel, others give you telepathy, and at least one will make you stare at a wall afterward, contemplating friendship, fate, and your terrible decision-making skills.

If you’re looking to dive in (or spiral deeper), it helps to play all Life is Strange games in order – not because the timelines are totally straightforward (they’re not), but because you’ll appreciate all the little winks, cameos, and emotional callbacks that hit just right.

So yeah – seven games, countless feelings, and more moral dilemmas than a philosophy class. And honestly? I wouldn’t want it any other way.

FAQs

What style of game is Life is Strange?

Life is Strange is a narrative-driven adventure game that focuses on emotional storytelling and player choice. It features exploration, character interaction, and decisions that significantly impact the story, often with supernatural elements.

What are some good games like Life is Strange on Nintendo Switch?

Games like Oxenfree, Firewatch, and The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series offer strong narratives and choice-based gameplay.

Each features emotional storytelling and character-driven plots, making them great alternatives.