12 Best Stealth Games in 2025: Pass Without Leaving a Trace

The best stealth games offer a superb mix of swift action and preplanning while keeping tension super high. Whether it’s skulking through back alleys, wading through crowds, or infiltrating fortified buildings through sewers, open windows, drainpipes, and roofs, stealth games give us an experience like no other.

What makes stealth titles unique is that they’re both action and puzzle games. Enemies, gadgets, and the game environment are your pieces, and it’s up to the player to use everything available to create a solution.

12 Best Stealth Games for Becoming One With The Shadows

Stealth games offer a different kind of satisfaction. With methodical planning, observation, and sometimes panicked improvisation, the stakes are always high. Best of all? There’s usually more than one clever way to outsmart the challenge.

Whether you like playing as a burglar, an assassin, or just plain old running and hiding for your life, here’s a list of some fantastic stealth games that’ll test your cunning and inventiveness!

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of Release 2015 Developer Kojima Productions Unique Features Open-world stealth, Fulton extraction system, adaptive enemy AI, base-building mechanics.

Let me put this out there: MGS V is a great game, but it’s definitely a departure from the series. Many were understandably wary of the shifts in the series: less tactical espionage and more gung-ho commando “stealth” when attacking enemy facilities, a base-building aspect, and a story that’s seen as weaker than its predecessors.

However, this doesn’t take away the fact that MGS V is really fun. Sure, you can play it as classic Snake, but you’re also given a ton of guns, explosives, and other gadgets to change things up.

Pro tip Choose stealth routes over loud assaults – use suppressed weapons, Fulton extract for silent takedowns, and adapt to enemy patterns. It keeps conflict low and preserves your Mother Base silently.

Thanks to enemies adapting to your playstyle, every encounter is always fresh and guaranteed to keep you on your toes, making this one of the best open-world games I’ve played.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2025 Developer Ubisoft Unique Features Feudal Japan setting, dual protagonists (samurai & shinobi), dynamic seasons, stealth-focused parkour and infiltration.

I’ve played nearly every entry in the series, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows instantly climbed my personal list of the best Assassin’s Creed games. Finally, we’re in feudal Japan – a setting fans have begged for since forever – and it’s everything I hoped it would be. Playing as both a samurai and a shinobi keeps the gameplay fresh: one moment I’m dueling under cherry blossoms, the next I’m vanishing into shadows like a ghost.

Pro tip Synchronize fast-travel vantage points early, then switch between Yasuke or Naoe depending on mission needs – N﻿aoe is stealth-savvy, Yasuke excels in combat.

The seasonal changes blew me away, not just visually but mechanically – sneaking across snow leaves tracks, and summer crowds become perfect cover. It’s classic Assassin’s Creed parkour and stealth, but dialed up with sharper AI and slick new tools. Sure, the story leans into familiar tropes, but I was too busy grappling across rooftops and throwing kunai to care.



If you’ve been craving a mix of gorgeous scenery, clever stealth, and stylish assassinations, Shadows absolutely delivers.

Game Dishonored 1 Dishonored 2 Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2012 2016 Developer Arkane Studios Arkane Studios Unique Features Supernatural powers (Blink teleport), multiple assassination paths, morality system impacting story. Dual protagonists (Corvo & Emily), expanded supernatural powers, vertical level design, choice-driven narrative.

Magic assassins running through Steampunk not-London, shooting and stabbing bad guys while foiling their plans and saving the country from EVIL vermin. That about sums up both main Dishonored games.

In the Dishonored series, you’ll play as members of Dunwall’s ruling class – Royal Protector Corvo Attano in the first, and either him or new empress Emily Caldwell. Trouble’s always afoot though, and you’ll find yourself quickly ousted (and dishonored) by the political machinations of ignoble plotters. It’s not all bad, though, since your playable characters aren’t just skilled at subterfuge, but also have magic at their disposal. There’s no restrictions to this, either; you’ve a complete blank check as to how you go about your missions. Violence or silence – everything’s fair game.

Pro tip On your first playthrough, go with your natural style – be it stealth, chaos, or both. Investing points early into abilities like “Ashes” (bodies turn to ash) helps eliminate guards with dogs.

The Dishonored series is particularly notable for just how many methods there are to accomplish your missions. It’s true that most stealth games do that, but the addition of magic on top of the huge selection of upgradeable weapons, tools, and gadgets makes this game really stand out. Whether it’s a frontal assault with magic, creeping through sewers, or darting through Dunwall’s rooftops, Dishonored always lets you play however you wish!

4. Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2025 Developer River End Games Unique Features Steampunk Dickensian aesthetic, puzzle-based stealth, emotional narrative-driven gameplay.

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream is like if Oliver Twist and Dishonored had a sneaky, puzzle-loving baby. From the moment I dropped into its moody, steampunk world, I was in. The vibe? Gritty alleyways, flickering gas lamps, and secrets tucked behind every gear and grate.

You control a trio of scrappy rebels, each with their own tricks – think brains, brawn, and pure stealthy sass. Swapping between them to solve puzzles and outwit guards felt slick and satisfying. It’s not about flashy combat; it’s all clever timing, sneaky routes, and making your own rules.

Pro tip Swap characters strategically: use your stealthiest character to infiltrate guarded zones first, then switch to the puzzle-solver for traps or bypassing locked areas.

Honestly, this game oozes style and smarts. It’s slower-paced, sure, but in a “sip-your-tea-and-think” kind of way. If you love stealth with substance and just enough steampunk flair to make it fancy, Eriksholm deserves a spot on your radar.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch (Cloud) Year of Release 2021 (trilogy conclusion) Developer IO Interactive Unique Features Sandbox stealth levels, disguises, and endless replayability with creative kills.

Sure, anyone can be a killer for hire. All anyone needs is a weapon and an opportunity. But it takes skill, finesse, and class to send the right message. Enter Agent 47, a consummate professional who brings death on delivery – guaranteed.

Pro tip Use distractions like rigged fish or dropped radios to lure one guard at a time – isolating targets is safer and increases replay creativity.

Getting to your targets is a lot easier than it sounds, as you’ll need to sneak around both innocent bystanders and guards. Not that that’s going to stop you, as you’ve a lot of tools at your disposal: stealing uniforms will help you get into restricted areas, distractions are easily created, and there are a lot of creative ways to get your mark, like throwing a fish at their face. It’s this unique blend of stealth, puzzle, and action that makes this game one of the best strategy games you can play right now.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, PC Year of Release 2021 (Director’s Cut) Developer Sucker Punch Productions Unique Features Samurai/stealth hybrid gameplay, cinematic visuals, and the Iki Island expansion.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is the kind of game that makes you want to pause every five minutes just to admire the view. Golden fields, crimson leaves, misty mountaintops – it’s hands-down one of the most stunning worlds I’ve ever explored. But it’s not just a pretty face; the combat is razor-sharp and deeply satisfying, blending elegant sword duels with tense stealth that makes you feel like a true shadowy samurai.

The Director’s Cut sweetens the deal with the Iki Island expansion, adding fresh story beats, new enemies, and even more gorgeous vistas. The mix of open combat and stealth is perfectly balanced, letting you decide whether to charge in with honor or melt into the shadows like a ghost.

Pro tip Crouch-walk upwind of enemies to remain undetected, then assassinate silently from behind; Iki Island’s dense foliage makes this especially effective.

It’s cinematic, stylish, and ridiculously immersive. By the end, I wasn’t just playing a game – I was starring in my own samurai epic. Honestly, few action-adventure titles feel this polished.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of Release 2014 Developer Eidos-Montréal Unique Features First-person stealth, light/dark visibility mechanics, and a master thief protagonist.

As the name suggests, Thief is a game where you scurry about stealing stuff. It’s not kleptomania – you’ll need the money from stealing stuff to buy upgrades and get to the heart of The Gloom, a macabre illness. Okay, maybe there’s a little kleptomania.

Pro tip Stick to crouch-walking in shadows and use light/dark mechanics smartly – avoid well-lit areas, toss coins or use darkness arrows, and bury bodies quickly to stay hidden.

Thief’s stealth mechanics are amazing; light and sound are once again stacked against you, but creative players can create opportunities, navigate different types of surfaces, and use their vast array of trick arrows to stay undetected. And undetected you should remain, as combat is heavily discouraged. You’re here to steal, not make a mess.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Switch Year of Release 2013 Developer Overkill Software Unique Features Cooperative heists, stealth or loud playstyles, and deep progression systems.

Robbing with deadly force a la Heat? Satisfying. Robbing a bank in broad daylight with the cops in the dark? Exquisite.

Payday 2 puts you in the boots of a member of the Payday Gang, a Washington D.C.-based career criminal ring. To help you perform the perfect heist, you’ll have access to an expansive skill tree, several classes, and tons of guns, attachments, and gadgets, which allow you to customize your build for both combat and stealth.

Pro tip Silence alarms early – even if loud entry is easier – to preserve stealth. Use ECM jammers and planning routes for silent objectives and cleaner, surprise heists.

Teamwork is integral to success in Payday 2, so you’ll always have access to bots – but trust me, skulking about with your friends is much more fun.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of Release 2021 Developer 10 Chambers Studio Unique Features Hardcore co-op horror FPS with teamwork, stealth, and tense objectives.

From an offshoot of the developers of Payday 2 comes GTFO, a tactical team-based stealth shooter.

GTFO’s premise is simple – there’s a big, nasty underground complex, and you need to go down there. But unlike the other games on this list where you can fight, GTFO’s combat is an absolute last resort. Health packs, tool recharges, and ammo are in miserably short supply, and a single horde can spell doom for your 4-man team.

Pro tip Coordinate with your team – turn off flashlights, use the Bio Tracker, and opt for fully charged melee strikes to dispatch enemies silently before they wake up.

Stick to the shadows, keep those lights off, don’t make a sound, coordinate your attacks, and GTFO as fast as possible!

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2022 Developer Rebellion Developments Unique Features WWII tactical shooter with sandbox maps and X-ray kill-cam.

All armies work on the idea of unity. Each person, each unit, and each platoon have a role that serves the whole. Sniper Elite V’s Karl Fairburne is no different – his role is to dive behind enemy lines, taking out key targets and providing vital support to Allied ops.

Pro tip Scout areas with binoculars to avoid scope glint, use Focus (ALT) to tag enemies behind cover, take advantage of sound masking from generators or overhead planes, and relocate after shots to stay undetected.

While he’s a man of many talents, Karl is by no means a super soldier. Thankfully, there’s lots of ways to go about the job; sniping spots (and those amazing X-ray kills) are numerous, traps and distractions are easily set, and if you absolutely must, there’s a wide array of weapons to choose from. They’ll never know what hit ‘em.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of Release 2010 Developer Frictional Games Unique Features Psychological horror, sanity mechanics, no combat focus.

Amnesia is a masterclass in the stealth horror genre. As the title suggests, you wake up in a…place that you know nothing about. Oh, and there’s a ton of horrific eldritch creatures patrolling the corridors. Lovely.

Pro tip Stay in shadows and crouch to avoid detection, conserve oil and tinderboxes, avoid making direct eye contact with monsters by peeking angles only briefly.

Amnesia’s gameplay enforces stealth, as there is nothing you can do to fight the monsters but run and hide. But while stealth is your weapon, it’s also used against you. Thanks to the game’s amazing level and sound design, every minute in the game is fraught with tension, along with the certainty that something is watching you…

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of Release 2018 Developer Klei Entertainment Unique Features 2D stealth-action, precision gameplay, DLC included.

If 2D stealth is more your thing, then Mark of the Ninja: Remastered is probably the game for you.

This stealth platformer from developer Klei (the Don’t Starve team) prides itself on showing players “what it truly means to be a ninja” – a promise that it more than delivers on.

Pro tip Don’t rush – plan your takedowns, stick to walls and dark corners, and hide bodies before guards discover them. Switching between lethal and non-lethal routes quietly yields higher stealth ratings.

MotN: stealth mechanics that revolve around sight and sound, lots of shadows, ledges, and platforms to strike from, deadly foes that require you to plan devastating first strikes, marvelously brutal melee takedowns, and most importantly, an artstyle straight out of a Saturday morning cartoon!

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2016 Developer Mimimi Games Unique Features Tactical stealth in Edo Japan, multi-character strategy.

If you’ve ever played any of the Commandos games, Shadow Tactics is basically a feudal Japanese version of it.

In this game, you’ll command five of the shogun’s elite warriors on several missions to unearth Kage-sama’s identity. Each of your soldiers has a very specific set of skills, so it’s your job to learn how to best utilize each of them (and their loadouts) to set up ambushes, quick kills, and distractions – lest the alarm be rung and you get an entire army coming at you.

Pro tip Use your entire team – hide each agent in optimal vantage points, synchronize takedowns perfectly, and observe patrol routes before striking.

And if you’re a hard strategist, don’t worry: the game’s badge system requires extremely careful planning and complete mastery of its systems!

FAQs

What is a stealth game?

A stealth game is any game where you need to heavily rely on being undetected. Combat is usually heavily discouraged in these games, forcing players to rely on subterfuge.

Who is the father of stealth games?

Hideo Kojima is widely considered the father of stealth games. His 1987 NES classic Metal Gear introduced players to stealth mechanics that became the foundation of the genre.

What game has the best stealth gameplay?

This one’s up to you, though I do like stealth/action hybrids like Hitman, Payday 2, and any Sniper Elite game! They mix creative stealth, strategy, and freedom, letting you plan and execute missions your way.