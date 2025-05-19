Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

7 Best TVs for PS5 in 2025: PlayStation 5 Games Like Never Before

The best TVs for PS5 aren’t just a big screen with 4K resolution. Sure, size and specs are important. But if you want to unlock every bit of power that console’s packing, you’ll need quite a bit more than that.

I’ve gone deep into what PS5 gamers like myself actually care about: ultra-fast response, stunning picture quality, and smooth performance in every frame . Whether you’re in a fast-paced FPS match or on a grand RPG journey, the right gaming TV makes all the difference.

Some of the best gaming TVs offer things like auto HDR tone mapping, low input lag, and support for Dolby Vision HDR, giving you a serious edge during action-packed sequences. Others lean into OLED panels or Mini LED tech to make colors pop like never before. And if you’re on a tighter budget but don’t want to cut down on performance, there are stunning options for that, too.

So, if any of this sounds like what you may be looking for, then you’re in the right place. Let’s go and find you your ultimate gaming TV!

Our Top Picks for TV for PS5

It’s a bit disappointing to game on a next-gen console without being able to make use of all of its next-gen capabilities. That’s why you need a TV that can unlock your PS5’s full potential and give you the experience you were meant to have. Here are the magnificent machines that do it best:

Sony 65-Inch BRAVIA 8 – Game as if you unlocked a secret PS5 mode and prepare for every session to be a full-on cinematic thrill ride. No other TV does it all better than this. TCL 55-Inch QM7 – A budget option that goes toe-to-toe with most premium models. Get the most stunning PS5 performance without emptying your wallet. SAMSUNG 85-Inch QN90D – A giant screen with giant performance. Turn your living room into the highest-class PS5 arena.

Of course, ultimately, each gaming experience is individual, and thus, only you can tell what fits you best. Thus, today, I brought you a total of 7 TVs that are absolutely unmatched when it comes to PS5 gaming. Stick with me, and I’ll help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

7 Best Gaming TVs for PS5 That Offer Stunning Visuals

All these TVs below are here to take your gaming experience to the next level. They’ve got that VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), which helps eliminate screen tearing by syncing the TV’s refresh rate with your game. They also sport the ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), which kicks in the moment you start a game, cutting out lag without you lifting a finger.

Add in full HDMI 2.1 ports, fast response times, and bold HDR gaming support, and you’ve got everything you need for a killer gaming experience. Whether you’re after a jack-of-all-trades, a budget-friendly hidden gem, or something absolutely jaw-dropping, this list has something that’ll elevate your play.

So, let’s jump straight in and break them all down. Your perfect gaming TV is probably waiting just around the corner!

1. Sony 65-Inch BRAVIA 8 [Best Overall TV for PS5]

Specs Details Display Size & Type 65″ OLED 4K Refresh Rate 120 Hz Dimensions 9.88″ Depth, 56.88″ Width, 33.75″ Height HDR Support HDR10, Dolby Vision Connectivity 4x HDMI (2 x HDMI 2.1), USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Gaming Features VRR, ALLM, Game Mode

If you’re on a hunt for the overall best TV for PS5, there’s nothing else that does it all as well as the Sony 65-Inch BRAVIA 8. Believe me, as a dedicated PS5 gamer myself, I checked everywhere.

Its OLED panel delivers stunning colors, making every scene of your favorite games look visually perfect. And if that’s not enough, this TV also supports Dolby Vision, enhancing HDR gaming visuals even further, while the Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology complements it all with immersive sound.

With a 120Hz refresh rate and support for VRR, this Sony TV ensures smooth gameplay, reducing screen tearing and stuttering. At the same time, the TV’s low input lag, measured at around 4.6 ms in Game Mode, provides a super-responsive gaming experience, perfect for anything fast-paced.

And last but certainly not least, features like ALLM and Auto HDR Tone Mapping optimize settings automatically when connected to a PS5, meaning that you get the best picture quality without having to do anything else.

To sum it up, the Sony BRAVIA 8 combines exceptional picture quality, responsive performance, and gaming-centric features, all the while working with your console seamlessly.

Pros Cons ✅ OLED panel delivers deep blacks and vibrant colors



✅ 120Hz refresh rate with VRR support



✅ Low input lag ensures responsive gaming



✅ Auto HDR Tone Mapping and ALLM



✅ Acoustic Surface Audio+ for immersive sound ❌ Comes with a slightly cool color temperature, but it can be adjusted























Final Verdict: There is no overall better companion for your PS5 than the Sony BRAVIA 8, which offers exceptional picture quality, a high refresh rate, low input lag, and additional features for your perfect gaming experience.

2. TCL 55-Inch QM7 [Best Budget TV for PS5]

Specs Details Display Size & Type 55” QLED 4K Refresh Rate 120 Hz Dimensions 3.2″ Depth, 48.3″ Width, 29.9″ Height HDR Support HDR10, Dolby Vision Connectivity 4x HDMI (2 x HDMI 2.1), USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Gaming Features VRR, ALLM, Game Mode

It may not be obvious, but pairing your PlayStation 5 with a great TV doesn’t have to break your bank. If you need proof, look no further than the TCL 55-Inch QM7, which is hands-down the best budget gaming TV for PS5 right now.

There’s simply no other TV that hits the sweet spot between price and performance like this bad boy. With its Game Accelerator 120 mode, it offers full support for 120 Hz at 4K with VRR and ALLM modes there to make everything look even smoother.

Moreover, the QM7 is built with a QLED panel and mini-LED backlighting, which means a brighter image and richer color than most TVs in this price range can offer. Pair that with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG, and you’ve got a screen that makes PS5 titles like Spider-Man 2 or Horizon Forbidden West look nothing short of fantastic.

It’s not as fancy as an expensive OLED TV, but for its price, the TCL QM7 delivers reliable performance and surprising depth. It may fall into the budget category, but what you’re getting is absolutely top-tier.

Pros Cons ✅ Supports 4K at 120Hz via HDMI 2.1



✅ QLED panel with mini-LED backlighting



✅ Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG support



✅ Fantastic contrast and color for a budget model



✅ Game Accelerator 120 mode for smoother gameplay ❌ Black levels are not as deep as OLED, but they’re still impressive





















Final Verdict: The TCL QM7 is a perfect budget-friendly gaming TV option with premium features like mini-LED, HDMI 2.1, and VRR that make it not only ideal for PS5 but also premium-feeling in almost every way.

3. Samsung 85-Inch QN90D [Best Large TV for PS5]

Specs Details Display Size & Type 85” QLED 4K Refresh Rate 144 Hz Dimensions 12.6″ Depth, 74.5″ Width, 45″ Height HDR Support HDR10+, HLG Connectivity 4x HDMI (2 x HDMI 2.1), USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Gaming Features VRR, ALLM, Game Bar 3.0

For those who game on their PS5 at a greater distance or simply love a huge screen, the Samsung 85-Inch QN90D is an absolute champion. Let me tell you why:

It has a massive 85-inch screen. However, it’s not all just about size, because this beast also uses Quantum Mini LED tech, meaning impeccable contrast and brightness. You can pretty much game outside during the day and still get the near-perfect picture.

Then there is the MOTION XCELERATOR, which gives us 4K at 144 Hz, making both fast-paced action games and more cinematic experiences insanely smooth. And if you need more reassurance, this TV also comes with VRR, ALLM, and FreeSync Premium Pro, so lag and screen tearing are pretty much nonexistent.

The party doesn’t stop there either. There are four HDMI 2.1 ports, so you can run your PS5 and three other devices at full capacity without swapping cables. There’s even Samsung’s Gaming Hub for cloud gaming, and it’s smart enough to auto-optimize HDR settings with tone mapping for the PS5.

Pros Cons ✅ Huge 85-inch Mini LED display with high brightness and contrast



✅ 4K resolution at 144 Hz for smooth, fluid gameplay



✅ Four HDMI 2.1 ports with full next-gen console support



✅ VRR, ALLM, and FreeSync Premium Pro reduce lag and stuttering



✅ Built-in Gaming Hub supports cloud gaming services ❌ The large size may not be suitable for smaller rooms

























Final Verdict: The SAMSUNG QN90D covers everything from visuals to responsiveness. While all these goods come at a higher price, this is easily one of the best TVs for PS5 that is well worth your investment.

4. Sony 85-Inch X90L [Best 4K TV for PS5]

Specs Details Display Size & Type 85” LED 4k Refresh Rate 120 Hz Dimensions 18.38″ Depth, 74.5″ Width, 44.13″ Height HDR Support HDR10, Dolby Vision Connectivity 4x HDMI (2 x HDMI 2.1), USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Gaming Features VRR, ALLM, Game Mode

The Sony X90L is one of the best 4K TVs for PS5 players who want a massive screen and gaming features that are simply made to match the console. After all, no one can make a better TV for a Sony console than Sony itself.

As part of the BRAVIA XR line, this wonderful machine supports Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, both designed specifically for PlayStation 5. And if you’re using a good PS5 headset, audio stays perfectly in sync, too!

Then there is the full array LED panel, which delivers really strong contrast, which works well in dark and bright rooms alike. Oh, and the motion clarity is just excellent, thanks to the 120 Hz refresh rate, VRR support, and pretty much nonexistent input lag. This combination makes action-packed games feel incredibly fluid.

The immersive experience is further enhanced by the TV’s built-in cognitive processor, which fine-tunes every image to match the content you’re playing. If you’re looking for a premium gaming experience, this TV is an absolute game-changer.

Pros Cons ✅ Optimized for PS5 with Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Genre Picture Mode



✅ Low input lag and 120Hz refresh rate with VRR support



✅ Excellent motion handling for fast-paced gaming



✅ Compatible with PS5 headset with no sync issues



✅ Four HDMI 2.1 ports for multiple devices ❌ Full array LED can’t match OLED black levels, but it’s very close





















Final Verdict: The Sony X90L is a huge, 4K-ready TV built with PS5 gamers in mind, offering smart picture adjustments, fast performance, and perfect compatibility with the console. It’s a premium gaming experience like no other, and it’s well worth the investment.

5. LG 65-Inch OLED C4 [Best OLED TV for PS5]

Specs Details Display Size & Type 65” OLED 4K Refresh Rate 120 Hz Dimensions 9.1″ Depth, 56.7″ Width, 34.6″ Height HDR Support HDR10, Dolby Vision Connectivity 4x HDMI (2 x HDMI 2.1), USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Gaming Features VRR, ALLM, Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync

If you want your PS5 to shine like it was meant to, then the LG OLED C4 is your TV. This thing doesn’t just display games – it unleashes them.

Every shadow in Horizon Forbidden West and every neon-lit frame in Cyberpunk feels alive thanks to that upgraded OLED evo panel. Blacks go truly black. Colors feel alive. And the motion? Smooth as silk. Plus, the pixel-perfect precision of OLED ensures vibrant visuals from any angle, so no matter where you’re sitting, the view is perfect.

It’s stacked with gaming-centric features too, full Dolby Vision HDR at 120 Hz, auto low-latency mode, and a Game Optimizer dashboard that feels built for hardcore gamers.

To add to it, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it a great TV for Xbox Series X, PC, and other devices you might want to connect next to your PS5.

Oh, and let’s not forget that the LG C4 also supports Dolby Atmos, adding a deep, immersive sound experience. Whether you’re gaming or watching movies, you’ll feel like you’re in the action.

Pros Cons ✅ Stunning OLED evo panel with next-gen contrast



✅ Full Dolby Vision HDR and 120Hz refresh rate



✅ Game Optimizer makes tweaks lightning-fast



✅ Sleek, premium look that elevates any gaming setup



✅ Handles PS5 and Xbox Series X equally well ❌ Unbeatable visuals come at a higher cost than some other TVs



























Final Verdict: The LG C4 OLED is an absolute visual powerhouse that makes your PS5 feel truly next-gen in every way that it was meant to be. For those who hold visuals above all else, this pick is a no-brainer.

6. SAMSUNG 65-Inch QN85D [Best Mini LED TV for PS5]

Specs Details Display Size & Type 55” OLED 4K Refresh Rate 120 Hz Dimensions 10.2″ Depth, 56.9″ Width, 35″ Height HDR Support HDR10+, HLG Connectivity 4x HDMI (2 x HDMI 2.1), USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Gaming Features VRR, ALLM, Game Bar 3.0

If you’re looking for something to make your games truly come alive, you should seriously consider the Samsung QN85D. From the moment you power it on, this beast turns your living room into a next-gen battlefield, and it’s absolutely fascinating.

The Mini LED panel lights up every scene with razor-sharp precision and vibrant punch. Thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, the color range is extremely wide, while the Mini LED backlight keeps bright rooms from washing things out.

The Game Mode is lightning fast, too, keeping the input lag in check while the VRR makes things smooth even during the most chaotic gameplay moments. And what’s most impressive is that it remains reliable even under high pressure.

The high peak brightness and fantastic contrast also bring out the smallest details, whether you’re exploring dark corners or soaking in vivid landscapes. Plus, the sleek, modern design of the QN85D makes it a perfect fit for any space.

If you’re craving rich visuals and a smooth, responsive experience, this Mini LED TV truly delivers. There’s really not that much left to ask for.

Pros Cons ✅ Mini LED panel with outstanding brightness control



✅ Quantum Dot colors for deep and punchy visuals



✅ ALLM and VRR support for smooth gameplay



✅ Four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen flexibility



✅ HDR10+ and HLG support for excellent HDR performance ❌ Slightly reflective screen in extreme lighting



















Final Verdict: The Samsung QN85D blends Mini LED precision with top-tier gaming features for an unbeatable PS5 experience that will leave pretty much any gamer picking up their jaw from the floor. Yes, it’s that good.

7. LG 55-Inch OLED B4 [Best Mid-Range TV for PS5]

Specs Details Display Size & Type 55” OLED 4K Refresh Rate 120 Hz Dimensions 9.3″ Depth, 48.35″ Width, 30.39″ Height HDR Support HDR10, Dolby Vision Connectivity 4x HDMI (2 x HDMI 2.1), USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Gaming Features VRR, ALLM, Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync

For those who are hunting for a good gaming TV that doesn’t drain your wallet but still feels premium, no other TV hits that mid-range sweet spot like the LG OLED B4.

What really makes it shine is how smoothly it plays. Thanks to its low input lag, 120 Hz refresh rate, and VRR support, the smoothness is always kept at the highest level. You also get HDMI 2.1 ports and Game Optimizer Mode, so it’s ready for the latest gaming consoles out of the box.

It’s also got that sweet OLED look, making your PS5 games feel more alive. Plus, the perfect pixel-perfect precision of OLED technology brings out the finest details, whether you’re navigating dark environments or exploring brightly lit cities.

And if, after those intense gaming sessions, you want to watch some movies, Dolby Vision HDR support is there to make this experience absolutely cinematic, too. The immersive visuals, combined with excellent audio support, elevate both gaming and movie nights.

For a mid-range TV, this is as close to a premium experience as you’ll get without breaking the bank.

Pros Cons ✅ True OLED panel for great contrast and high picture quality



✅ 120Hz refresh rate with VRR for smooth gameplay



✅ Game Optimizer Mode keeps settings tweaking easy



✅ Dolby Vision HDR support enhances visuals



✅ HDMI 2.1 ports give full access to next-gen gaming ❌ Built-in speakers are good, but not a standout for larger spaces

























Final Verdict: The LG 55-Inch OLED B4 Series is a stylish, premium-feeling mid-range OLED that nails PS5 performance and movie nights without going overboard on price.

How To Pick a TV for PS5?

Picking a TV for a console may appear like a simple task, but don’t get tricked. If you want to maximize your gaming experience, there are quite a few things you should consider before making your final decision so that you don’t end up regretting your choice. Here’s what you should pay attention to:

1. Prioritize HDMI 2.1

If you’re buying a TV for PS5, HDMI 2.1 should be your top priority. It unlocks key gaming features like 4K at 120 Hz or even 144 Hz, VRR, and ALLM, giving you smoother gameplay and lightning-fast response times.

With HDMI 2.1 supporting TVs like the Sony BRAVIA 8 or LG OLED C4, you’re not just playing games – you’re getting that next-gen feel the PS5 was built for. Even the budget-friendly TCL QM7 includes HDMI 2.1, so you don’t have to break the bank for a premium experience. It’s the port that levels up everything.

2. Look for VRR

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) is easily one of the most important features in a gaming TV. It keeps your gameplay smooth by syncing your TV’s refresh rate with the game’s frame rate in real time. That means less stuttering and screen tearing, making for a much more fluid gaming experience.

While beasts like the Samsung QN90D or Sony BRAVIA 8 handle VRR beautifully, less pricey models such as the LG B4 and TCL QM7 don’t fall far behind. It’s especially helpful in open-world titles or action-heavy scenes where frame drops can happen. If your goal is impeccable motion and visual consistency, VRR support should be non-negotiable.

3. Consider ALLM

When choosing a TV for your PS5, you don’t want to pass up on ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode). It may not be as crucial as VRR, but it’s important nonetheless, ensuring your TV switches to its lowest latency setting automatically for the best response time. With ALLM, you get smoother gameplay and better control, especially for fast-paced games.

While models like the LG C4 and the Samsung QN85D take full advantage of this feature, offering a more fluid and responsive experience, all other TVs are pretty much in the same league. Whether you’re diving into action-packed titles or exploring vast worlds, ALLM ensures your gaming is as immersive as possible.

4. Understand Input Lag

If you want a smooth and responsive gaming experience, paying attention to input lag is key. A low input lag means your commands translate to actions on-screen faster, making it feel like you’re in direct control. And when playing games, you do want to be in direct control.

If you’re used to playing on a good gaming PC, you know the importance of quick response times, and you’ll love how precise TVs like the Sony X90L and LG C4 feel. Whether you’re playing action-packed shooters or immersive adventures, a TV with low input lag gives you a competitive edge.

5. Choose the Right Panel Technology

Performance sure is important, but so are the visuals. Thus, choosing the right panel technology is simply crucial for getting the maximum PS5 experience.

OLED, for example, delivers perfect blacks and vibrant colors, making it a great option for visually rich games. TVs like the LG C4 offer deep contrast and stunning clarity. Mini LED, like the Samsung QN85D, provides bright, punchy visuals with excellent HDR performance.

If you’re looking for a balance of performance and affordability, the TCL QM7’s LED panel is a very solid option, too, offering sharp visuals with good contrast. The right panel ensures your gaming experience is immersive and visually captivating, so choose wisely.

6. Evaluate HDR Performance

Last but certainly not least, HDR performance is yet another thing you absolutely should keep in mind when picking a TV for your PS5. High Dynamic Range brings out the vivid colors and details in bright and dark scenes, making your games look more immersive.

TVs like the Sony BRAVIA 8 deliver exceptional HDR with deep blacks and brightness that makes it possible to game even in the sunlight. Mini LED panels, such as the Samsung QN85D, offer great HDR punch with enhanced contrast.

And if you instead decide that a good monitor for PS5 is what you need, make sure it supports HDR10+ or Dolby Vision for the best experience. Great HDR elevates the visuals, making gameplay truly captivating and cinematic.

FAQs

What is the best TV for PS5?

The Sony 65-Inch BRAVIA 8 is currently the best TV for PS5. It delivers stunning OLED picture quality, ultra-low input lag, and full HDMI 2.1 support, all of which are perfect for unlocking the PS5’s full potential with features like VRR, ALLM, and Dolby Vision HDR.

Why is my PS5 not connecting to my TV?

Your PS5 might not be connecting to your TV due to a faulty HDMI cable, incorrect input source, or outdated TV firmware. Make sure the HDMI is securely connected, the TV is set to the right input, and your PS5 and TV are both powered on and updated.

How to connect PS5 to TV?

Connect one end of the HDMI cable to your PS5’s HDMI OUT port and the other end to your TV’s HDMI IN port. Turn on both devices, set your TV to the correct HDMI input, and the PS5 screen should appear automatically.

How to connect a PS5 to a TV without HDMI?

Yes, you can connect a PS5 to a TV without HDMI using an HDMI-to-AV or HDMI-to-DisplayPort adapter, depending on your TV’s input. Just plug the adapter into the PS5 and connect the other end to your TV, then switch to the correct input source.

Do I need a 4K TV for PS5?

No, you don’t need a 4K TV for PS5, but it helps. The PS5 works on 1080p TVs, though a 4K TV unlocks better picture quality, sharper visuals, and full support for features like HDR and 120Hz gaming.

Is OLED worth it for PS5?

Yes, OLED is worth it for PS5 if you want stunning picture quality and fast response times. OLED panels deliver deep blacks, vibrant colors, and low input lag, making them ideal for immersive gaming and smooth performance with the PS5’s advanced graphics.

Is QLED better than OLED for PS5?

No, OLED is generally better than QLED for PS5 due to its perfect blacks, faster response time, and superior contrast. However, QLED TVs can get brighter and may perform better in bright rooms, making them a strong alternative depending on your setup and preferences.