Best 25 First-Person Shooter Games: Aim and Conquer in 2025

Our Top Picks for First Person Shooter Games

Which titles are my top picks for the best first-person shooter games? Here are the top 10 contenders. My list includes both brand-new faces and timeless classics. It’s not always about the latest release date, but about how well the best fps games deliver those heart-pounding FPS moments.

There’s plenty more to explore if you’re not completely sold on these picks. 25 entries to explore, may I remind you. If you’re looking for detailed info just read til the end.

Best FPS Games: 25 Titles Breakdown

FPS games aren’t just about shooting up bullets and throwing grenades. At their core, they’re adrenaline and immersion. If I’m up at 3 AM sweating bullets after a last-ditch headshot that saves my team, then the game’s doing it right. Each time I find myself floored by how these games keep pushing the envelope.

Sure, you need lightning-fast reflexes, but there’s more to it: like the crazy lore, the online rivalries, and that sweet sense of community that keeps you coming back for more. So how do I decide which shooters make my “must-play” list? It’s all in the details:

Game elements that stand out: I'll be dissecting gameplay mechanics, story arcs, and features that succeed in making gamers come back for "one more match".

Co-Op and Multiplayer Insights: Let's be real. Firing up a game with friends (or soon-to-be friends) can turn a solid shooter into an unforgettable experience.

Performance Insights: Frame drops? Crashes? No, thank you. I dig into system requirements and potential bugs so you know what to expect.

Community Feedback: Reddit threads and Steam reviews often spill the real tea, calling out every glitch or gem the devs might have missed.

Alright, enough talk. Let’s get straight to the games that truly deliver.

1. Destiny 2 [Best FPS/RPG Hybrid Adventure]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2017 Developer Bungie Average playtime 42 Hours

When Destiny 2 first dropped its free-to-play version, many lost entire weekends blasting aliens. Also, yes to shiny loot. Turns out the game peaked at over 300,000 concurrent players during a major expansion. It’s essentially a next-level shooter mixed with the heart of the best rpg games. If you like the constant grind of online games, then you’ll probably like this one.

Daily bounties, raid bosses, you get the drill. You’ll be busy since you’ll always be chasing or earning something. And while you’re not parsing through complex dialogue trees or rolling dice in combat, Destiny 2 still offers enough leveling, gear optimization, and build variety for many players to label it an “RPG-FPS.”

Essentially, it’s a shooter with a heavy focus on progression and a dash of MMO flavor. This is why some folks see it as part of the RPG family.

2. Titanfall 2 [Best at Mech Madness]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Developer Respawn Entertainment Average playtime 15 Hours

Titanfall 2 is the runner-up because it takes the genre to a cooler level: enjoy wall-running acrobatics and giant mech battles during your gameplay. This multiplayer shooter by Respawn Entertainment hooked me for 15 hours straight. I enjoyed the single-player campaign mode since the story had some good potential to hit you in the feels. And what really stood out was the near-seamless transitions between pilot gameplay and Titan brawls.

Rocking more than 100,000 positive Steam reviews, Titanfall 2 also offers some of the best co-op games action I’ve ever seen in this genre. You can let your friends drop in for thrilling game modes that’ll be fun as heck. It performs smoothly on most systems, though older PCs might struggle with high settings. If there’s a catch, it’s that the campaign feels too short. I’d have loved more time on this futuristic battlefield.

3. Halo Infinite [Best Epic Sci Fi Revival]

Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Developer 343 Industries Average playtime 20 Hours

Halo Infinite soared beyond 20 million players in its first month and it’s easy to see why. Just a few hours of exploring the open-world map and I could see right away that it breathed fresh new life into the Halo series (a win for fans and still great for newbies). The story is also super easy to follow but still epic. The gameplay has new weapons and updated mechanics.

It modernizes everything that Halo fans love and some even call it the best Halo game ever. They claim it outshines Master Chief Collection. Is it more stylish and grander? If you’re a Halo fan, you’ll have to find out. And if you’re new to the series you should definitely dive into this beautiful world.

Just a heads-up: the free-to-play multiplayer progression can be a bit sluggish, which might test your patience early on. Still though, Halo Infinite’s great combat and open-ended mission design make it worth it.

4. DOOM Eternal [Best for Demonic Thrills]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Developer id Software Average playtime 21 Hours

I’m placing DOOM Eternal in the top 5 because nothing actually hits harder than ripping through demon hordes at crazy speed. I spent hours in each arena trying to perfect it. Absorbed the pace set by the Doom Slayer’s origins. I thought it was insane how the game kept increasing the intensity while metal music played in the background. It feels like you can’t blink in some parts of the game.

Backed by over 160,000 positive Steam reviews, DOOM Eternal cements its spot. Even on mid-tier rigs, the engine rarely lags. Plus, the ever-expanding arsenal gives you more weapons than you’ll know what to do with. The downside is that the Difficulty spikes can be brutal if you’re not ready for a challenge. Still, that’s part of the fun. You earn each victory and it feels like unlocking your own personal highlight reel.

5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 [Best Next-Gen Mayhem]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Developer Treyarch Average playtime 11 Hours

Ah, CoD Black Ops 6. The new-gen video game is from the beloved Black Ops legacy. The pressure’s already on. If you ask me, it’s already gunning for the title of best Call of Duty game out there. Loaded with jaw-dropping set pieces, it’s another prime example of first-person shooters taking their storytelling up a notch.

Classic zombies are gone, replaced by fresh modes that keep such games feeling new. Gunplay feels snappy and each map skillfully mixes wide vantage points with tight, high-pressure hallways. Performance is smooth on my mid-tier rig.

The one downside might be those massive patches. Just like most CoD games, they eat hard drive space like candy. If you’re a franchise fan, Black Ops 6 is a must-try. Time to pick it up.

6. Deep Rock Galactic [Best Co-Op Dwarven Delights]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 Developer Ghost Ship Games Average playtime 45 Hours

Deep Rock Galactic is high on the list because it’s very addicting. It certainly succeeds in being a co-op multiplayer. Find yourself drilling through alien caverns, forging new paths, and taking care of insect swarms. Honestly, the game and art style is pretty unique and does add a fresh spin to FPS. If you like niche settings like subterranean resource gathering, this might pique your interest.

Crossing the two-million-sales mark in early 2021, Deep Rock Galactic is worth looking into. The random cave layouts and alien critters certainly gives you something new in this genre. And the devs are constantly adding new missions and gear to spice things up. My only gripe is that the grind can feel relentless if you’re itching to unlock everything ASAP.

7. Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl [Best New Survival]

Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Developer GSC Game World Average playtime 67 Hours

For a newer entry, Stalker 2 didn’t score in the top 5 but the silver lining is that the game can still develop and become better this year and the years to come. So, according to SteamDB, more than a million players joined to play it in the first month. Still winning, one way or another. Also, it’s super accessible.

The game’s multi-language support means fans from all over the world can enjoy it fully. The visuals are pretty spot-on, dripping with an eerie glow that makes every step feel risky. Toss in the unpredictable weather and every run becomes more exciting in a scary way. A mid-range PC handles it fine, although a few people have mentioned wonky AI pathfinding here and there.

If there’s one real letdown, it’s that some story bits seem rushed. It’s like the devs had to cut corners to meet deadlines.

8. The Finals [Best Destructive Arena Mayhem]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer Embark Studios Average playtime 45 Hours

The Finals has big things going for it. It’s a unique FPS that mixes hero abilities with destructible arenas. Sounds fun because it IS fun. I tried it and I really liked the character and game design. IMO, quite catchy and peculiar. Looks a bit dreamy which is quite rare for an FPS. I’m convinced it’s not your standard singleplayer fps. The online mayhem is truly the only reason to jump in.

Embark Studios’ closed beta reportedly reached 100k participants. Guess the audience was hungry. Matches revolve around dynamic objectives, letting you blast floors apart or set traps for unsuspecting rivals. The maps are always changing and the graphics look stunning. But keep in mind you’ll need decent hardware to run it smoothly. The big drawback is that solo players might feel overwhelmed since team synergy is crucial here.

It doesn’t have a lot of promotion around the game but I honestly think it’s such a good FPS entry that most FPS gamers should try. Definitely a must-play and a very noteworthy mention in this list.

9. Metro Exodus [Best Frozen Wasteland Survival]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Developer Deep Silver Average playtime 24 Hours

I spent some time playing Metro Exodus and I can see why there’s hype around it. The game places you in the ruins of post-apocalyptic Russia. For some reason, it’s the vibes. You encounter diverse weapons along the way and there are some brutal survival elements. Metro Exodus sold over 5 million copies. It’s no wonder it’s so popular and talked about in the FPS community.

Gameplay elements that stand out are the weather system and the cool but eerie nighttime shooting. The game’s semi-open world structure also offers more freedom than its predecessors. I tested it on a mid-range rig and was surprised by how stable it ran.

The only downside is that some chapters drag on with limited resources and the pacing can feel sluggish if you’re not into atmospheric exploration. But Metro Exodus is hard to beat in its respective genre.

10. Hunt: Showdown [Best High-Stakes PvPvE Horror]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 Developer Crytek Average playtime 41 Hours

Hunt: Showdown might be one of the best survival games for the right fans. First warning: I don’t necessarily think this title is for casual gamers. But who am I to decide? One thing that stands out about this game is that if your player dies you’ll lose all your progress too. That’s why I think this is for specific players. If that won’t frustrate you and motivates you to play: this is perfect.

The game throws you in a swampy battleground where you face off against rival squads and some ugly swamp creatures. The game’s appeal lies in the old-school firearms you get to use and the moody environments. The co-op possibilities also elevate the fun of the gameplay, obviously. I mean, it sold over 3 million copies by 2021 and still has a thriving community.

It should run smoothly on mid-tier rigs with minimal frame drops for PC players. Some fans complain that the matchmaking is slow.

11. DOOM: The Dark Ages [Best Medieval FPS]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Developer id Software Average playtime 20 Hours

DOOM: The Dark Ages is a bold reimagining of the iconic FPS series, transporting players to a dark, medieval-inspired world. As the Doom Slayer, you’re thrust into a brutal prequel set on Argent D’Nur, which makes for an unexpected yet absolutely amazing blend of gothic fantasy and sci-fi.

Where the previous two legendary DOOM games were super fast-paced, this time, the gameplay emphasizes more grounded combat. For example, alongside traditional firearms, we also get a versatile shield for parrying and melee attacks.

And, of course, there are some exciting new mechanics as well, like riding dragons and piloting massive mechs, which make these already badass battles even more epic.

While some sequences may feel less dynamic, the game’s rich lore and atmospheric setting offer a new take on the franchise that feels actually fresh. If you’re a fan of FPS games who likes the sound of a strategy and action combo, you’re gonna love it. It’s that simple.

12. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare [Best High-Stakes Military Action]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Developer Infinity Ward Average playtime 9 Hours

I lost track of time with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and it’s exactly the refresh this franchise needed. Activision reported raking in more than $1 billion in revenue within just two months, proving once again that Call of Duty (CoD) still pulls massive crowds.

Gameplay-wise, the campaign has that gritty realism that I personally love. The co-op missions are fast-paced and fun. Plus, the new weapons system kept me busy with my loadouts. I loved trying to find the perfect combo. The Multiplayer was smooth too. You have smaller arenas and large battlegrounds to satisfy any preference.

Some of the downsides are the gigantic file sizes which meant lots of updates. Not nice for your hard drive. But still. This reboot really shows why the CoD series still sits near the top of the FPS throne. The gunplay and matches are on a whole other level.

13. Far Cry 5 [Best Open-World Fun]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Developer Ubisoft Montreal Average playtime 31 Hours

The greatest Far Cry games are perfect for gamers who love some chaotic freedom, and if we’re talking about the more recent titles, nothing does it better than Far Cry 5.

Hope County’s cult-drive plot sets the stage perfectly for an epic game experience. There’s a lot of big guns and some perfectly weird side quests. Ubisoft reports selling over 25 million copies across the franchise. So, yeah. The hype around Far Cry games is no joke and it’s very real. It’s popular for a reason.

The single-player campaign offers plenty of wild shootouts and fun co-op missions. Unlike your usual FPS, there’s a sprinkle of farmland survival vibes. And even if it’s not exactly among the best open-world games, it still represents its genre-hybrid decently. The performance runs fairly smooth on mid-range PCs, though a few players mention occasional texture problems.

If there’s a downside, it’s that missions can feel repetitive. It can be hard for an open-world game to nail replayability, so I guess it happens.

14. Half-Life: Alyx [Best Virtual Reality FPS]

Platforms PC (VR Only) Year of release 2020 Developer Valve Average playtime 15 Hours

Half-Life: Alyx is on my must-play list because it rekindles the magic of the original Half-Life series in a cool VR setting. The game does puzzle elements right and physics-based combat. You can fully immerse yourself in the single-player campaign. It’s kind of fun and awe-inspiring to rummage through post-apocalyptic rubble in VR.

Boasting a 93 Metacritic score and estimated to have sold over two million copies, Half-Life: Alyx proves that VR is far from a gimmick. The gunfights are surprisingly smooth and the storyline adds an impressive layer to the Half-Life universe (perfect for longtime fans). On the technical side, you’ll need a beefy rig and a solid VR headset. So, don’t be surprised if you have to lower settings on an older setup.

The only potential deal-breaker is motion sickness from VR. Be ready for that and take your time.

15. Valorant [Best Tactical Hero Showdown]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Developer Riot Games Average playtime 45 Hours

Valorant is fun. This video game from Riot mixes first-person shooters with hero-centric abilities. Be prepared to enter matches that really test your aim and teamwork skills. Early on, Riot revealed it hit over 14 million monthly active players. Every agent comes with unique powers, so synergy matters as much as raw aim.

Performance is a breeze even on modest setups. Just be prepared for a ruthless skill gap. One lingering issue is that some newbies feel overwhelmed by the complex agent abilities, especially when facing more skilled teams.

If you don’t have a solid grasp of each character’s toolkit, well you’re done for. It is what it is. If you crave intense 5v5 action, Valorant can be your gem.

16. BattleBit Remastered [Best Blocky Battlefield]

Platforms PC Year of release 2023 Developers SgtOkiDoki, Vilaskis, TheLiquidHorse Average playtime 30 Hours

BattleBit Remastered is a surprising blend of retro visuals with modern chaos. The blocky style may look simple but it boasts massive lobbies. You can also blast anything into pieces which I personally think is so satisfying. According to SteamCharts, it peaked at over 30,000 concurrent players. The launch was a success.

Thanks to its first-person perspective, you can run, gun, and drive vehicles in large-scale wars that cater to multiple play styles. It’s also well-optimized, which keeps the frame rate high even on older rigs. Some folks find the simplified graphics off-putting and the learning curve for teamwork can be difficult. Regardless, if you appreciate a goofy but intense battlefield vibe, BattleBit Remastered is a must-try.

17. Half-Life 2 [Best Iconic Sci-Fi Journey]

Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox, Xbox 360, Mobile Year of release 2004 Developer Valve Average playtime 16 Hours

Half-Life 2 has legendary status in the FPS world and the only way to confirm this is to try it yourself. It might be old but it’s definitely worth trying. You enter a game world where you’re thrust into a dystopian Earth. The mix of story-driven moments and puzzle elements is executed perfectly in-game. Because of that, the gameplay is so smooth. It has a really high score of 96 on Metacritic which isn’t surprising.

The game’s physics engine makes sure every object can shift the results of a battle. If you’re new to skill-level shooters, expect a steady learning curve. But if you can be patient you’ll definitely get rewarded. Some players might find the visuals dated after all these years but it KILLED and was definitely ahead of its time.

It remains a benchmark for storytelling in FPS and definitely is worth a replay.

18. Black [Best Retro Action]

Platforms PS2, Xbox Year of release 2006 Developer Criterion Games Average playtime 8 Hours

Black does gunfights with a cinematic touch. Criterion Games developed this video game with explosive set pieces in mind. Walls crumble, cars burst into flames, and the audio design highlights every reload. According to Metacritic, it holds an 83 score on PS2. It’s pretty ahead of its time just like Half-Life 2 and it really went under the radar.

The gameplay is fast-paced, letting you cycle through more weapons than you’d expect from a 2006 title. Each level turns up the tension but there’s no multiplayer or co-op mode. That’s the main con: once you wrap up the story, there’s not much else to do. Still, if you crave a focused campaign that delights in high-octane destruction, Black’s got your back.

19. Borderlands 3 [Best Epic Loot & Over-the-Top Antics]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Developer 2K Games Average playtime 46 Hours

Borderlands 3 is a wacky humor and never-ending treasure hunt. Meet your protagonists: The Calypso Twins. Their mission is to control every Vault across the galaxy. You’ll be traveling a lot. And you’ll be seeing a lot of bizarre planets, all in the name of loot. This entry’s pretty fun and gives you an extra fresh layer that’s unique for a shooter.

Reportedly, it got over 5 million downloads in its initial PC launch. Co-op remains a highlight. You and your squad will be using a bunch of guns with a lot of random perks. Your foes kind of look funny and there are multiple play styles: from Brawler to Sniper. It just looks a bit out of place in a good way. It typically runs smoothly on mid-range PCs.

If there’s a con, the over-the-top jokes might get a bit annoying over time. But honestly, it’s worth the try for something a little more different.

20. Insurgency: Sandstorm [Best Realistic Battlefield]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Developer New World Interactive Average playtime 45 Hours

Insurgency: Sandstorm’s gritty firefights are all about realism, unlike flashier shooters. This game trades off flamboyant effects for immersive tension. You’ll feel it. The gun recoil feels almost genuine. Team communication can be a lifesaver when bullets fly, just like in real life.

The game holds an 86% “Very Positive” rating from over 70,000 reviews on Steam, proving it’s a standout title. Tactical play reigns supreme, forcing you to ditch arcade tactics in favor of strategic squad play. Rushing in blindly is always a bad idea. It might be fast-paced but you’ll need tight coordination and a solid skill level to succeed.

It’s probably not the best game for casuals. The weapons are amazing. All in all, it’s worth looking into.

21. Dying Light 2 [Best Parkour Meets Survival]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Developer Techland Average playtime 49 Hours

Dying Light 2 is an intriguing blend of zombies and freerunning. Technically, you can use more than a gun but we’re still including it in our list since it’s a pretty good game. Techland confirmed selling 5 million copies in the first month, so why not jump on the hype bandwagon and try it out?

You’ll have a lot of fun since you’ll get a chance at melee combat as much as you’ll have fun with guns. You’ll traverse a sprawling open city, scrounging for resources and facing tough moral choices. When firearms appear, it adds a tense edge to the otherwise parkour-heavy segments. It’s like a cross of Mirror’s Edge and CoD or something (well, kind of).

Co-op is available if you prefer tackling undead hordes with other players, but be warned: the story occasionally drags, and some side missions feel repetitive.

22. Far Cry 6 [Best Tropical Warfare Reimagined]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Developer Ubisoft Toronto Average playtime 42 Hours

I played Far Cry 6 and loved how it revisits the essence of the first game. There are tropical backdrops, intense firefights, and a villain you can’t ignore. You play as Dani Rojas. You’re out there fighting to free Yara from a very evil dictator. And seriously, I thought this storyline was epic and it really gave each mission a sense of purpose.

Exploring open-world jungles and bustling towns feels fresh. Unlocking new weapons is pretty fun. You’ll get stuff from homemade contraptions to high-grade rifles. Performance-wise, it’s stable on mid-tier PCs. Some players mention the occasional glitch and texture glitch, but nothing big.

A downside of this game is that the map is so sprawling that you may find yourself fast-traveling a lot, which can kill some of the immersion. But, I digress. This game is awesome and worth the play.

23. Apex Legends [Best Heroic Battle Royale]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Developer Respawn Entertainment Average playtime 43 Hours

Apex Legends is your classic multiplayer shooter. It kind of has that Overwatch or Fortnite vibe with its own twists. You’re dropped into a shrinking arena with legendary characters like Wraith and Bloodhound (who you’ll get to know and love). Each character offers unique abilities that can shift the tide of the battles.

Respawn Entertainment confirmed the game hit 100 million unique players proving its massive appeal. Teamwork is key. This battle royale rewards teams who communicate to pull off clutch revives and coordinate ultimate attacks. Performance is usually smooth on mid-range rigs but you may experience or see the occasional server problem during busy times.

Loot distribution can feel uneven, which is a downside. You’ll still enjoy it if you like fast-paced matches and memorable heroes. And you can play it on Nintendo Switch, which is always a plus for me.

24. Killing Floor 2 [Best Horde-Slaying Zombie Chaos]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Developer Tripwire Interactive Average playtime 96 Hours

If you crave mindless gore and co-op waves, Killing Floor 2 tops the list and is one of the best zombie games. It’s perfect if you want to zone out shooting out waves of enemies. Each round increases the difficulty, shoving tougher enemies your way. You fight in a claustrophobic arena that immerses you in the game even more.

Diverse enemy types keep you on edge and co-op sessions can be fun. Like almost all games in this list, you can run it smoothly with a mid-range PC with minimal frame drops. A downside could be that there isn’t a story mode so if you’re into story-driven shooters, this might not excite you too much. But if you like zombie shooters with co-op options, stay right here.

25. Overwatch 2 [Best Team Hero Havoc]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Developer Blizzard Entertainment Average playtime 33 Hours

I jumped into Overwatch back in 2017 and I still have fond memories of playing it. I’m not sure how much the game has changed since then, but looking at the Steam reviews which is mostly negative, had me checking it up. Like most MMORPGs, the game became a serious money-grabber and a lot of players didn’t like that.

Looked into Overwatch 2, hoping it would refine the fast-paced magic of the first game. The core remains: choose a hero, coordinate with allies, and outplay the enemy team. Some folks praise the improved performance and new heroes, calling it a solid update to an already great shooter. For others, though, it’s a mixed bag. Some players argue the PvE content feels thin.

Complaints about pricey cosmetics, balance hiccups (especially around single-tank teams), and occasional matchmaking woes come up often in user reviews. If you can overlook these sticking points, Overwatch 2 still delivers those epic, hero-centric battles.

The Top FPS Subgenres Worth Playing

Some of the titles I will mention are both first-person shooters and third-person shooters at the same time since you can choose which perspective you want to play with. Anyways, when I’m craving something different from the usual run-and-gun chaos, I check out the vast subgenres hidden within the FPS genre.

As I’ve already said before, the genre is more than just fast reflexes and grenades. Games in different subgenres bring a layer of flavor and challenge.

Tactical Shooters: Great for gamers who love stand-offs, strategy, and co-op. You could try Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Great for gamers who love stand-offs, strategy, and co-op. You could try Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Battle Royale Shooters: For those who like everything fast and intense. Battle Royales go from zero to insane in a few seconds. Not beginner-friendly, but an exciting subgenre for new players and old shooters nonetheless. Apex Legends is a good one to try.

For those who like everything fast and intense. Battle Royales go from zero to insane in a few seconds. Not beginner-friendly, but an exciting subgenre for new players and old shooters nonetheless. Apex Legends is a good one to try. Hero Shooters: This subgenre kind of reminds you of an RPG. You’ll get a lot of peculiar characters with special skills but the matches are still fast-paced like most shooter games. Overwatch is a cool one to try.

This subgenre kind of reminds you of an RPG. You’ll get a lot of peculiar characters with special skills but the matches are still fast-paced like most shooter games. Overwatch is a cool one to try. Realistic Military Shooters: A classic subgenre that paved the way for the whole shooter genre. Think hardcore recoil, punishing damage, and limited HUD. Every shot counts. Try Arma 3 as a start.

A classic subgenre that paved the way for the whole shooter genre. Think hardcore recoil, punishing damage, and limited HUD. Every shot counts. Try Arma 3 as a start. Horror/Survival Shooters: If being shot isn’t enough for you, a horror/survival shooter might just be what you’re looking for. If you’ve got no chill or don’t want no chill try Resident Evil Village.

Bottom line: FPS games come in all different shapes and sizes.

FAQs

What is the game term for first-person shooter?

The game term for first-person shooter is “FPS,” which stands for first-person shooter, a genre where players see through the character’s eyes.

What is the best FPS for Xbox?

Halo Infinite is the best FPS for Xbox, offering a thrilling campaign, fast-paced multiplayer, and iconic sci-fi combat in the Halo universe.

What is the hardest FPS game ever?

Doom Eternal on Ultra-Nightmare, Escape from Tarkov, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. are known for extreme difficulty and are easily among the hardest FPS games.

What is the most stressful FPS game?

Hunt: Showdown is one of the most stressful FPS games, with its tense bounty hunting, permadeath, and constant threat of rival players.

What is RPG vs FPS?

RPG (Role-Playing Game) focuses on character progression and storytelling, while FPS (First-Person Shooter) emphasizes fast-paced first-person gun combat.