10 Best PvE Games You Need to Play in 2025

Some of the best PvE games offer a different kind of thrill, where the real challenge comes from tough AI enemies, not sweaty opponents. These games let you explore detailed worlds, progress at your own pace, and enjoy co-op missions or solo runs without pressure.

From building your character to mastering combat, just like you would in iconic franchises like Warcraft, PvE games give you the space to get lost in rich systems and rewarding battles.

You’ll also find interesting ways to break the grind. Some titles hook you with story-rich campaigns, others keep things fresh with gear upgrades or side quests that actually pay off with better loot.

If you’re looking for something immersive and low-stress, this list has what you need. From galaxy-spanning sagas like Old Republic or prefer grounded fantasy, the picks below have you covered.

Our Top Picks for PvE Games

Let’s get straight to it. These are the PvE mode bangers I keep coming back to:

Helldivers 2 (2024) – squad-based shooter with chaotic missions and better loot. Deep Rock Galactic (2020) – space dwarves, caves, and non-stop grind. Space Marine 2 (2024) – brutal melee action in the Old Republic-level grimdark.

That’s just the tip of the spear. These picks are addicting in all the right ways: and the full list below goes even deeper. So don’t bounce just yet.

PS: Helldivers 2 is on sale right now, so if you’re curious, this is the perfect time to try it.

10 Best PvE Games

From battling through shadowy dungeons to facing fierce enemies, how many of these best PvE games have you played? Each title brings its own unique flair, guaranteeing hours of engaging gameplay. If you enjoy intense co-op battles or deep solo stories, there’s a perfect pick for you among these best PvE games.

1. Helldivers 2 [Best PvE Game for Tactical Co-Op Chaos]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Playstation 5 Year of release 2024 Developer Arrowhead Game Studios Best for Co-op enthusiasts, strategy lovers, sci-fi fans

Helldivers 2 drops you straight into chaotic co-op action, where every mission demands quick thinking, sharp teamwork, and plenty of laughs along the way. You play as a Helldiver, part of an elite squad sent to protect humanity from relentless alien threats across the galaxy.

The heart of the gameplay lies in coordination. Success can’t be achieved with lone-wolf heroics, but by sticking together, staying alert, and knowing when to call in “Stratagems“; tactical support tools that range from supply drops to devastating airstrikes. Sure, things can go south fast, but half the fun comes from unexpected moments: panicked calls, last-second saves, or, let’s be real, accidentally wiping out your whole squad with a misthrown orbital laser.

The look and feel of this one is pure gritty sci-fi. We’re talking worn-out armor, alien swarms, and high-tech firepower scattered across bug-infested planets. Some weapons are loud and reckless, while others demand finesse, which give you tons of loadout variety.

Each mission throws something different at you, from base defense setups to large-scale boss takedowns. The more missions get completed, the more the universe changes. It’s a loop that keeps things feeling alive, with real stakes tied to the community’s performance.

For PvE players, Helldivers 2 hits all the right notes. It’s a mix of challenge and unexpected comedy, packed with strategic depth. It’s also one of the standout TPS games if you love that over-the-shoulder intensity. If you’re into squad-based shootouts where every match feels different, this one’s hard to put down.

2. Deep Rock Galactic [Best PvE Game for Squad-Based Exploration]

Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2018 Developer Ghost Ship Games Average playtime 30-50 hours

Deep Rock Galactic throws you and your squad of space dwarves into wild, procedurally generated caves packed with danger, loot, and bugs the size of trucks. This isn’t your usual mining gig. Each mission throws you into a mix of resource hunting, bug-squashing shootouts, unpredictable objectives, and the constant need to rely on your crew to make it out alive. The game’s class-based system adds serious depth, with engineers, gunners, drillers, and scouts each bringing something essential to the table. Communication and coordination are what keep you alive.

The visual style goes all-in on stylized sci-fi, mixing glowing minerals, unstable terrain, shifting alien tunnels, and bioluminescent flora that make every cave feel like uncharted territory. Combine that with randomized surroundings and evolving challenges, and you’ve got a loop that just keeps delivering. There’s always something new to mine or yell about with your team. And honestly, the dwarves’ personality is half the fun – grumpy one-liners, beer-chugging in the hub, and constant bantering with your friends make the downtime just as entertaining.

For PvE mode fans, this game is a goldmine (literally). It easily sits among the best co-op games, thanks to how reliant it is on smart teamwork.

It’s packed with better loot, smart mission variety, and the kind of co-op that never gets old. The enemy types change things up every time, which keeps each run unpredictable and tense. If you like games that let you play smart and loud with friends, Deep Rock Galactic is tough to beat.

3. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 [Best PvE Game for Brutal Melee Combat]

Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2024 Developer Saber Interactive Average playtime 20-30 hours

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 lets you step into the power armor of a genetically engineered killing machine and absolutely wreck everything in your path. You’re not sneaking around here, you’re charging into battle with a chainsword in one hand, think Star Wars meets brutal melee warfare; this game turns every fight into a cinematic brawl. The game’s core gameplay is all about fast-paced, brutal melee and ranged combat, set in massive warzones that capture the scale and chaos of the Warhammer universe.

The visuals hit hard with gritty realism, from the heavy armor to the gore-soaked battlefields. There’s weight behind every swing and shot. It’s the kind of impact that makes your weapons feel like instruments of destruction, not just tools.

The PvE mode brings tight missions where adapting to swarming enemies and knowing when to push or fall back makes all the difference.

While it leans into solo action, there’s also a satisfying flow of fighting alongside your friends against overwhelming enemies.

This isn’t a PvP game, but that’s exactly what makes it shine for PvE fans. It nails that power fantasy of being a one-man army, with weapons that feel devastating and movement that keeps things fluid. Add in a story rooted in the deep Warhammer lore, and you’ve got an experience that blends interesting ways to play with raw, explosive energy. And yes, there’s better loot the deeper you go.

4. Elden Ring Nightrein [Best PvE Game for Hardcore Challenge Seekers]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2025 Developer General Arcade / FromSoftware Inc. Average playtime 50-100 hours

Elden Ring throws you into an open world that rewards bold exploration (just like many of the best RPG games out there), patient combat, and an appetite for the unknown. Set in the beautiful Lands Between, it lets players carve their own path through towering ruins, ancient forests, and cursed dungeons; just like the best open-world games that reward curiosity.

It’s about digging into secrets that the universe refuses to hand over easily, everything must be earned. The gameplay keeps you sharp, mixing careful sword swings with strong magic, while enemies really push your reflexes and endurance. It’s punishing and difficult, but every win feels hard-earned and unforgettable.

The visual style leans into moody fantasy, packed with broken ruins, stormy landscapes, and signs of old civilizations that make the game feel alive. FromSoftware’s signature design philosophy shines here and creates places that feel both dangerous and sacred.

You’ll face massive bosses that get your heart racing, and the characters you meet, regardless of allies or enemies, are layered with mystery and meaning. And for those drawn to the grind, this game is a masterclass in making pain feel rewarding.

If you’re the kind of player who enjoys tough battles like the ones in the souls-like games, digging into deep lore, and mapping out your own adventure, Elden Ring is a must-play. It’s a PvE journey where triumph takes time, but every step is worth it.

5. Sea of Thieves [Best PvE Game for Pirate Roleplay and Open Seas]

Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2018 Developer Microsoft Studios Best for Pirate fans, co-op lovers, explorers

Sea of Thieves is a shared-world pirate adventure where no two voyages play out the same. This game hands you the wheel (literally) and lets you chart your own course across its shimmering, chaotic seas. You’ll be sailing ships, uncovering buried treasure, clashing with sea monsters, and dealing with the occasional sabotage. The fun comes from the freedom to pick your own way, with no set paths or strict rules, so every session feels fresh and open for whatever you want to do.

The art style is intentionally playful, with sunlit islands, eerie fog banks, and shipwrecks waiting to be explored. Players who keep coming back realize it’s more than just collecting loot. It’s about building unforgettable stories together with your crew. From taking on ghost fleets to hauling supplies through enemy fire, there’s always a new challenge waiting just over the horizon. PvP moments happen too, often when you least expect them, which adds tension and surprise to every journey.

The occasional PvP banters make the seas unpredictable. For fans, this game excels on player creativity and dynamic storytelling. The PvP chaos, though rare, adds spice to the otherwise PvE-focused exploration. If you want to play a pirate game where adventure is the point, chaos is guaranteed, and every crew member matters, this is one title you shouldn’t skip.

6. Destiny 2 [Best PvE Game for Loot-Driven Space Adventures]

Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Google Stadia Year of release 2022 Developer Bungie Unique features Cinematic story, raid and dungeon content, highly polished gunplay

Destiny 2 blends the best parts of sci-fi storytelling, fast-paced combat, and MMO-style progression into one massive, ever-evolving universe. As a Guardian, your mission is to defend humanity against alien threats, dark gods, and rival factions. The game offers an enormous variety of activities; story missions, strikes, events, and some of the most complex raids out there. It’s the mix of gunplay and space-magic that gives the combat its identity.

The visuals go hard on scale. Massive alien ships hang over city skylines and planets crack with energy, and every zone feels like an immersive world you can’t ignore. Players will find both spectacle and strategy here, especially in raids and high-tier content where communication and execution are key.

And while competitive PvP is available, PvP fans still get their fix, but the heart of Destiny 2 lies in teamwork-heavy PvE. Bringing your team together for a dungeon run or endgame activity feels like the point, not just the bonus.

If you’re jumping in on PC, make sure you’re geared up with one of the best gaming laptops to make your raid nights smoother.

With regular updates introducing fresh content and better loot, the game keeps giving you new reasons to jump back in and gear up. From solo quests to six-player raids, this is a shooter that respects your time and keeps giving you reasons to come back. If that vibe clicks with you, check out other games like Destiny too.

7. Cyberpunk 2077 [Best PvE Game for Story-Heavy Futuristic Mayhem]

Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Google Stadia Year of release 2023 Developer CD Projekt RED Average playtime 40-100 hours

Cyberpunk 2077 lets you dive into Night City, a chaotic and colorful metropolis packed with stories and danger. You’ll play as V, a mercenary who must deal with complex storylines, powerful gangs, and interact with unforgettable characters that shape the direction of your journey.

Combat mixes ammo, stealth, and cyber-augmented abilities to keep encounters fresh and demanding. Every decision influences how your story unfolds, so your experience will always feel personal.

The game’s look is impressive, filled with bright neon lights, towering skyscrapers, and a dynamic day-night cycle that makes the world feel alive and unpredictable. Playing it on one of the best gaming monitors really brings Night City’s chaos to life.

For players who love PvE, the game delivers deep missions and formidable foes that require both planning and fast reactions. From sneaking through secret corners to battling hostile forces, Night City delivers something that is both thrilling and deeply engaging.

Cyberpunk 2077 is ideal for anyone who enjoys narrative-driven PvE action combined with a gritty futuristic atmosphere.

8. Warframe [Best PvE Game for Fast-Paced Grinding and Gear Farming]

Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Developer Digital Extremes Best for Action lovers, sci-fi fans, cooperative players

Warframe is an energetic online game where you control powerful armored warriors, known as Warframes. The game focuses on fast-paced movement, combined with shooting and melee combat, that offers a smooth and exciting experience.

You’ll love the missions that take place on various planets, each filled with unique enemies and challenges. What makes it exciting is how your progress depends on unlocking new Warframes, weapons, and abilities that allow you to adapt your playstyle.

Warframe will impress you with futuristic designs and expansive environments that allow exploration. You’ll face a range of objectives, from simple takedowns to intense boss fights and you can choose to play solo or team up with others. Frequent updates add fresh content that helps both early missions and endgame options as the game evolves over time.

PvE fans will appreciate the balance of dynamic combat and deep customization, which encourages creativity and rewards skill.

9. V Rising [Best PvE Game for Vampire Survival and Castle Building]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2024 Developer Stunlock Studios Unique features Vampire survival intense boss battles

V Rising introduces a dark fantasy world where you play as a vampire striving to survive. Your main tasks are building your castle, hunting dangerous creatures for blood, and battling AI-controlled enemies. The gameplay blends survival and RPG elements that require smart resource management and strategic combat, which puts it right up there with the top survival games on PC.

The game’s gothic art style creates an eerie but beautiful atmosphere. Exploration is encouraged, but players must carefully manage resources and face challenging bosses to grow stronger. The open world constantly tests your ability to adapt and plan.

This game will be loved by players who enjoy deep survival mechanics, intense boss battles, and immersive dark fantasy settings that keep players engaged for long sessions.

10. Age of Empires IV [Best PvE Game for Historical Strategy and Siege Battles]

Platforms PC, Xbox Year of release 2021 Developer Xbox Game Studios Best for Strategy fans, history lovers, competitive players

Age of Empires IV throws you right into the chaos of medieval warfare, but with a clipboard and a god complex. You’re shaping entire civilizations from scratch. You’ll need to gather what you can and outthink an AI that actually fights back. It’s not the kind of game where you can coast. Each civilization plays differently, so you’re always learning and figuring out how to turn weaknesses into advantages.

And it looks amazing. Zooming out over a huge battlefield and watching your plans unfold (or collapse) is incredibly satisfying. You’re constantly juggling things between boosting your economy, training armies, deciding who to trust, and who to crush. Nothing ever sits still for long, and if you get too comfortable, the AI will steamroll you.

For PvE fans, this is simply one of the best war games ever created. It’s the kind of game you play for “one match” and suddenly it’s 3 AM and you’re Googling siege tactics. If you’ve been itching to play a strategy game that actually respects your brain, Age of Empires IV delivers in full.

FAQs

What is the best PvE game?

The best PvE game right now is Helldivers 2. Its tactical co-op design hits hard, throwing you into chaotic missions where coordination actually matters and progression keeps pulling you back in. But if you’re more into solo runs, Elden Ring and Deep Rock Galactic are also top-tier picks worth your hours.

What makes a game PvE?

What makes a game PvE is its focus on fighting AI enemies instead of real players.. These games usually focus on exploration, combat, and completing objectives, all within a world that reacts to your actions.

Can PvE games be played solo?

Yes, PvE games can be played solo, which allows you to enjoy immersive experiences and challenging combat while playing alone. Games like Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077 provide rich solo campaigns.

Are PvE games better than PvP?

PvE games are better than PvP if you’d rather dive into a well-crafted journey than get stuck in sweaty 1v1 loops. Instead of just reacting fast, you’re rewarded for thinking ahead, exploring deeper, and getting lost in the experience.