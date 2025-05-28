PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Which Console Wins in 2025?

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you’re debating between the PS5 vs Xbox Series X in 2025, know this: choosing isn’t easy! Both devices are true performance beasts, packed with tons of exclusive games and technologies that take gaming to the next level. But which one is the right fit for you?

We spent a lot of time testing, talked to experts, and tried everything to give you an honest and clear comparison. Whether you’re upgrading your system, switching to a different platform, or choosing your first next-gen console, here you’ll find all the important differences and recommendations. We’ll break down performance, games, comfort, and much more. So keep reading, and together we’ll figure out which console – PS5 vs Xbox Series X – deserves your attention!

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Specifications

Here’s a table with the key specs of the Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X, which will help you easily compare both consoles and understand which one best matches your gaming needs. I’ve included the main specifications and explained how each one enhances the gaming experience.

Feature Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) Xbox Series X What It Means for You CPU 8-core AMD Zen 2 @ 3.5GHz 8-core AMD Zen 2 @ 3.8GHz Slight edge to Xbox for faster multitasking and game responsiveness. GPU 10.28 TFLOPs, RDNA 2 12 TFLOPs, RDNA 2 Xbox Series has more raw graphics power, better for high-end visuals in demanding games. RAM 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 Both can handle next-gen games smoothly. Internal Storage 825GB custom SSD 1TB custom NVMe SSD Xbox Series gives more space, but both are ultra-fast – expect blazing-fast loading times. Expandable Storage NVMe SSD slot (certified) + USB external Proprietary Seagate Expansion Card + USB external Xbox Series expansion is easier but pricier; PS5 supports more third-party SSDs. Disk Drive 4K UHD Blu-ray drive 4K UHD Blu-ray drive Both support physical discs of movies and games. Resolution Up to 8K, 4K @ 120fps Up to 8K, 4K @ 120fps Both support stunning visuals on high-end displays. Ray Tracing Yes Yes Realistic lighting and reflections in supported games. Backward Compatibility PS4 games (most), some PSVR titles All Xbox One games, many Xbox 360 and OG Xbox controller titles Xbox Series offers more flexibility with older games – great for replaying classics. Game Library Strong exclusives (e.g., Spider-Man, God of War, The Last of Us, Uncharted) Game Pass, day-one releases, plus growing exclusives (e.g., Starfield, Halo Series, Forza) Depends on your preferences – Sony wins on story titles, Xbox Series wins on variety. Game Pass / PS+ PlayStation Plus (tiers with different benefits) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (cloud, PC, day-one access) Xbox controller offers more value for regular gamers. Controller DualSense (adaptive triggers, comfortable button layout, haptics) Xbox Controller (familiar, ergonomic, upgraded buttons) PS5 feels more next-gen, Xbox controller is reliable and customizable. Size Large (15.4 x 10.2 x 4.1 inches) Compact (11.9 x 5.9 x 5.9 inches) Consider your setup, especially your gaming desk. Price (approx.) $499 (Disc) / $449 (Digital) $499 Pretty even – digital edition of PS5 is slightly cheaper.

Get your new console on Amazon:

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Performance

Note that each of these consoles is the best gaming console in its class, and your choice will depend on which features matter more to you.

When it comes to performance, both consoles – Sony Playstation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X – offer incredible power, but there are a few nuances that might influence your choice. Let’s break down how they perform in real games and what each console can surprise you with.

Technical Specs Overview

To put it simply, the main difference between the PS5 and gaming console Xbox Series X lies in their processors and graphics chips (CPU and GPU). Both devices have amazing power, but what does this mean for you as a gamer?

Processor (CPU)

The device PS5 is equipped with an eight-core AMD Zen 2 processor clocked at 3.5 GHz. This ensures smooth gameplay for most games and minimal delays. The gaming console Xbox Series X uses a similar processor, but with a slightly higher clock speed of 3.8 GHz, giving it a bit more power, especially in complex computational tasks.

Graphics (GPU) and Teraflops

The Sony Playstation 5 has a GPU with 36 compute units and a performance of 10.28 teraflops, which means its graphics processor can perform 10.28 trillion operations per second. The Xbox Series X, on the other hand, features a GPU with 52 compute units, giving it a performance of 12 teraflops.

What does this mean in practice? The higher the number of teraflops, the more detailed and smooth the graphical effects will be in games. As a result, the gaming console Xbox Series X will slightly outperform the PS5 in more complex visual scenes, such as ray tracing and games with high detail. However, for most users, the difference in teraflops won’t be that noticeable in real-world gameplay, especially if you’re not playing on the highest graphics settings.

So, if you’re after the maximum power, the Microsoft Xbox Series X will be a bit ahead, but the gaming console PS5 isn’t far behind and also offers excellent quality.

Loading Times

You know, SSDs in new consoles – they’re really awesome! They’ve totally changed the approach to gaming, and I’m glad that we don’t have to wait for minutes anymore just to start a game.

So, the device PS5 has an SSD with a bandwidth of 5.5 GB/s. That’s cool because loading times are almost instant now! You don’t waste time waiting and just jump straight into the game. It’s especially noticeable in open-world games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Everything happens so quickly that transitions between locations feel like magic. And yeah, it doesn’t just speed up loading – it makes the gameplay itself smoother.

Now, about Microsoft Xbox Series X. It has an SSD with a bandwidth of 2.4 GB/s. That’s a bit less than the Sony Playstation 5, but trust me, it’s still impressive! Load times are way faster compared to previous consoles, and you still get super-smooth transitions in games with huge worlds. Definitely not falling behind.

When you’re not waiting forever to load a game, it really changes your experience! Imagine you load up the game, and you’re playing right away – no long loading screens or pauses. And with huge worlds like in Spider-Man or Assassin’s Creed, it’s just a lifesaver. The quality of life in gaming has really improved!

So, honestly, the Sony Playstation 5 is a bit ahead in speed, but the Xbox does a great job too, especially considering that in the past, consoles were terrible with load times. Either way, now we have more time for the games themselves instead of waiting around. It is a lifesaver, especially when you have limited screen time.

Visuals

PS5 and Xbox Series X deliver stunning visuals. But how do they even do that, and what do you need to actually see all that greatness with your own eyes? Let’s figure it out.

Both consoles can output in 4K and keep a steady 120 fps. What does that mean for you? The game looks sharp, smooth, and just straight-up awesome. Character movement feels buttery, no stuttering at all. You really notice it in fast-paced games like shooters or racing – when everything’s happening fast, but you can still catch every detail.

Important! To actually see all this, you need the right monitor or TV. Not just any – it has to support 4K and 120 Hz. Without that, sure, the console will work, but you won’t unlock its full potential. It’s like buying a sports car and only driving around the block – powerful, but kinda pointless.

Both PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X support Ray Tracing – a feature that makes lighting, shadows, and reflections super realistic. For example, in Cyberpunk 2077, you can see neon signs reflected in puddles, or shadows moving smoothly across walls depending on the sun.

Before, graphics were just great, but with ray tracing, they look cinematic. But again, you’ll need a good gaming monitor – one that can show all those effects properly. Best case – with HDR, so light and shadows don’t turn into a blurry mess but actually look the way they should.

Both consoles are insanely powerful when it comes to visuals. And there’s really no point in arguing – both PS5 and Xbox Series X deliver stunning graphics. The key thing is hooking them up to the right monitor or TV that supports 4K, 120 Hz, and ideally HDR.

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Games

When choosing a console, it almost always comes down to the games. Especially the exclusives – the ones available only on one platform. They’re like personal trump cards: whoever has the better ones wins. Let’s take a look at what Sony Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X have to offer. I’ve made a list of top exclusives that could influence your final decision.

PlayStation 5 Exclusives

Sony has always been strong with exclusives, and PS5 is no exception. It offers dramatic stories, stunning graphics, and characters you actually remember and grow attached to as the plot unfolds. Here’s a list of must-play games if you decide to buy a PS5.

Game Description Spider-Man: Miles Morales You literally become Spider-Man. Seriously. New York covered in snow, amazing web-swinging, and a fun plot. It’s pure enjoyment, especially if you’re a superhero fan. It’s time for your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to deal with the gangs disrupting the peace of the city God of War Ragnarök Kratos has become a father, and his relationship with his son deserves special attention. There’s a lot of god-bashing, mythology, and epic moments. If you love intense action with a meaningful story, this is a gem The Last of Us Part II No need for spoilers. Plus, its remaster was released alongside the second season of the HBO show. It’s not just a game, it’s like a dramatic movie you live through. It really gets to the core of your emotions. At some point, you won’t even know who you’re rooting for more. If you like drama, atmosphere, and great graphics, you absolutely have to play this Horizon Forbidden West A huge world, robotic dinosaurs, and Aloy – a smart and strong heroine. There’s everything here: exploration, great combat, and stunning visuals. A perfect option if you want to get lost in a world for a couple of weeks. Plenty of main and side quests to keep you engaged Gran Turismo 7 Do you love cars? Then you’ll be hooked. The game is incredibly close to a racing simulator: tons of cars, tracks, and fine-tuning options. A true celebration for racing fans

Why are Sony’s games so great? The company focuses on quality: storylines, emotions, and atmosphere. These games really grab you. If you want more than just playing – to live the story – PS5 offers you that experience.

Xbox Series X Exclusives

Now let’s take a look at Xbox. Microsoft has its own thing going – big, dynamic worlds and great multiplayer experiences. Here are the top games to check out.

Game Description Halo Infinite Master Chief is back in action! If you love shooters, this is a classic of the genre. Great gameplay, a large world, and of course, a multiplayer mode – fun, fast-paced, and perfect for hanging out with friends Forza Horizon 5 This is a paradise for car lovers. A beautiful open world (Mexico), dynamic weather, and freedom to do whatever you want. Race however you please Gears of War 5 Brutal third-person action with tons of enemies and carnage at every turn. A great pick if you want to shoot without thinking too much about the plot Starfield A fresh title from Bethesda – a space RPG where you can fly between planets, explore worlds, and influence the story with your choices. It looks truly ambitious – sci-fi fans will definitely love it

With Xbox’s acquisition of Bethesda, franchises like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout are now in its hands. Anything new from Bethesda will likely be an Xbox and PC exclusive. So if you love RPGs, it might be time to consider an Xbox purchase.

What does Microsoft Xbox Series X offer? Variety and scale. There are racing games, shooters, and space adventures. Plus, Xbox Game Pass is an excellent perk. You subscribe and can play almost everything for a great price. For example, recent Game Pass additions include titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

If you’re into awesome stories, cinematic gameplay, and want to “live” the game, PS5 is definitely the right choice for you. But if you’re drawn to adrenaline, multiplayer, racing, and sci-fi, Xbox Series X is the way to go. And don’t forget to check out the best Xbox Series X games, which are full of great exclusives.

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Ecosystem

When we talk about consoles, it’s important to remember that it’s not just about the hardware and graphics. What really matters is what you get along with the console. Subscriptions, games, convenience – that’s where the real fun begins. Let’s break down what Xbox and PlayStation offer in terms of their eco systems.

Xbox Ecosystem

Okay, if you haven’t heard of Xbox Game Pass yet, you’re really missing out. It’s like Netflix, but for games. You pay a fixed monthly fee and get access to a bunch of games. And some of them are really good. Here are a few key features of Xbox Game Pass:

Game Pass = “Play new releases on launch day.” This is a goldmine for gaming fans. All new Microsoft games (and others, too) show up in Game Pass on release day. Yep, no “buy later” here. Want to play Starfield, Halo Infinite, or the new Forza? You can start playing right after the release;

This is a goldmine for gaming fans. All new Microsoft games (and others, too) show up in Game Pass on release day. Yep, no “buy later” here. Want to play Starfield, Halo Infinite, or the new Forza? You can start playing right after the release; Cloud Gaming – Play anywhere. It’s funny, but you can play not just on the console, but also on a PC, phone, or tablet – with no downloads. The only requirement is a decent internet connection. It’s perfect if you want to game while on the go or just lying on the couch;

It’s funny, but you can play not just on the console, but also on a PC, phone, or tablet – with no downloads. The only requirement is a decent internet connection. It’s perfect if you want to game while on the go or just lying on the couch; Game library – From classics to new hits. Game Pass has a huge number of games. There are AAA blockbusters, indie projects, and old-school classics. If you get tired of your favorite genre, you can discover something new. It’s basically impossible to replay all the games in the library;

Game Pass has a huge number of games. There are AAA blockbusters, indie projects, and old-school classics. If you get tired of your favorite genre, you can discover something new. It’s basically impossible to replay all the games in the library; Play on PC – Everything is interconnected. If you have a Windows PC, you’re really winning. Everything syncs, and you can start a game on your console and continue on your PC. It’s super convenient if you don’t want to be tied to one device.

And when we’re talking about immersion, you can’t do it without a good headset. With quality headphones, you hear everything: footsteps, gunshots, even the wind in the leaves. Spatial sound on Xbox works great. We’ve gathered a list of the Best Headsets for Xbox Series X – check out our rankings to find the right one for you.

PlayStation Ecosystem

Now, let’s talk about PlayStation Plus. It’s also awesome, especially if you own a device PS5. The service is divided into three tiers, depending on how much you’re willing to pay and what exactly you want to get.

PS Plus Essential – Basic, but useful. It’s simple and straightforward here – access to online gaming + 2-3 free games every month. There are also occasional discounts in the PlayStation Store. If you mainly prefer multiplayer games, this is the perfect subscription option without any extra costs;

It’s simple and straightforward here – access to online gaming + free games every month. There are also occasional discounts in the PlayStation Store. If you mainly prefer multiplayer games, this is the perfect subscription option without any extra costs; PS Plus Extra – More content. Want more than just online play and access to a game library? Then go for Extra. This tier gives you access to a large library of PS4 and PS5 games. It’s a great option if you want to constantly try new things, paying just once;

Want more than just online play and access to a game library? Then go for Extra. This tier gives you access to a large library of PS4 and PS5 games. It’s a great option if you want to constantly try new things, paying just once; PS Plus Premium – Everything included. This is for true connoisseurs. The library expands with games from PS1, PS2, and PS3, you get cloud gaming (even if you have a weak console or none at all), and trial versions of new games. Essentially, it’s the ultimate pleasure.

A little tip – I’d recommend going for an annual subscription. It’s much cheaper than paying monthly. Also, wait for sales. From personal experience, before big holidays like New Year’s, the company holds major sales, and you can save 20-30% on your subscription.

If you want to enjoy Tempest 3D AudioTech, get yourself a good headset. The device Sony PS5 can deliver such immersive sound that you really feel inside the game. We’ve also put together a list of the best headsets for PS5 to help you decide.

So, what to choose?

If you want the maximum number of games right away and the freedom to play anywhere, Xbox with Game Pass is top-notch. If you’re a fan of exclusives and beautiful graphics, and you have a PS5, the Sony PS Plus subscription will open up a lot of new things for you.

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Design

When you’re choosing a console, you want not only top-notch performance and great games, but also something that’s pleasing to the eye. After all, it’s something that’s going to sit on your desk or shelf, right in your line of sight every day. And here’s where it gets interesting: the PS5 and Xbox Series X are not just “black boxes” like old consoles. Each one has its own style, character, and even mood.

So, let’s break down what each one looks like, which fits better into different interiors, and what you should consider if you want everything to look harmonious. And if you’re also on the hunt for the perfect desk for all this gaming gear, we’ve got a great gaming desk review.

PS5: Pure Futurism

Honestly, when I first saw the Sony PS5, I thought, “Wow, this is definitely not just a console.” It really looks like something from the future. The white body with soft curves, black glossy inserts, and those blue LED strips – it’s like you’re powering up not a console, but some kind of space-age device.

The size is definitely impressive. It’s big. A solid tower, especially if you place it vertically. It looks striking, but you really have to think about where to put it. Horizontally – it’s a bit easier, but even then, it will still stand out in your setup.

Make sure to measure the space on your desk or shelf beforehand. The PS5 doesn’t like being cramped. It’s better if it has a bit of space around it – both for ventilation and for aesthetics.

If you like unconventional, attention-grabbing designs and want the console to be an actual piece of decor in your room, the device PS5 is definitely your pick, especially if the rest of your setup is also in a “cyberpunk” or another modern and sleek style.

Xbox Series X: Modest, But Powerful

Now, let’s talk about the Xbox Series X. It’s a whole different ballgame. If the PS5 is a flashy superstar, the Xbox is a confident introvert. Minimalistic, strict, but that’s where its beauty lies. It looks like a neat black rectangle. Kind of reminds you of a mini-PC. No flashy details, just a black body with a small Xbox logo in the corner and a “ventilation” grid on top that lights up green when it’s on. By the way, the lighting adds a unique touch to the console.

In terms of size, it’s smaller than the PS5, and when it comes to placement, it’s much more convenient. You can place it vertically or horizontally, and it will always look neat and compact.

If you don’t have a lot of space on your desk or you want the console to be less noticeable, then the Xbox Series X is a perfect fit. It blends into almost any interior without drawing too much attention.

It’s the ideal choice if you value minimalism, order, and don’t want the tech to stand out too much. The Xbox almost says: “Don’t look at me – just turn it on and play.”

What to choose?

It depends on what appeals to you more. If you want that “wow” effect, something unique, and you’re okay with dedicating more space to it, then the PS5 is your thing. If you prefer a more restrained style, compactness, and versatility – the Xbox Series X definitely won’t disappoint.

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Backwards Compatibility

Now, let’s dive a bit deeper. The topic is Backwards Compatibility. At first glance, it might seem like a small detail, until you suddenly want to play some old classic from previous generations. And that’s when the huge difference between the PS5 and Xbox Series X shows up.

Xbox Series X: Back to the Future

You know what’s awesome about the Xbox Series X? It’s like a time machine. Did you have games from the Xbox One? Great. From Xbox 360? Awesome. Even from the original Xbox? No problem – they’ll probably work on the device. Microsoft really put a lot of effort into this – they didn’t just allow you to run old games, they actually enhanced them. Here are a few features in this regard:

Auto HDR – previous generations games look like they’ve been given a fresh coat of paint on a new engine;

– previous generations games look like they’ve been given a fresh coat of paint on a new engine; FPS Boost – Some titles now run smoothly as if it’s not 2010 , but a full remaster;

– Some titles now run smoothly as if it’s not , but a full remaster; Quick Resume – You can switch between games without loading times, even if one of them is from the Xbox 360.

If you already have a huge collection of games, Xbox will be the perfect choice. You won’t need to repurchase anything; it will all work right out of the box.

PlayStation 5: Hello from PS4

The PS5 is a completely different story. It handles PS4 games really well – it runs them without any extra steps, and even enhances some titles. For example, Ghost of Tsushima has a more stable framerate and faster loading times. And God of War now runs at 60 fps – that’s awesome.

But if you’re a fan of the PS3 or want to revisit the classic Silent Hill from the PS2 – it’s not that simple. PS3 games previous generations don’t work at all. And PS2 and PS1 games, respectively, are also out of the question.

There’s, of course, the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription, which includes a collection of classic games. But you’ll have to buy it. Also, not all popular titles are available. And there are no upgrades, FPS boosts, or HDR features here.

To be honest, Sony doesn’t really focus much on backward compatibility. They focus more on new games. And maybe that’s a good thing, but again, it depends on how you look at it.

So, what should you choose?

If you like to “dive into the past” sometimes and remember how much fun you had in Fallout: New Vegas or Halo 3, the Xbox Series X is the perfect solution. Microsoft respects your time and investment. But if your priority is new games and you’ve already bought everything digitally, go for the PS5.

Answer these few questions to help you choose the right console:

Check your game library. What do you already have, and are you planning to replay something?

Do you often actually return to old games, or do you just like knowing that they’re in your collection?

Do you want more exclusives, or more flexibility with games from different generations?

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Price

As of April 2025, the prices for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in the US are as follows. Let’s break down how much they cost and whether it’s worth paying extra for certain versions.

PlayStation 5 Prices (USA)

PS5 with disc drive (Ultra HD Blu-ray) – $499.99 . This is the standard version. If you care about having physical discs for your games or want to watch Blu-ray movies, this is your choice;

– . This is the standard version. If you care about having physical discs for your games or want to watch Blu-ray movies, this is your choice; PS5 Digital Edition (without disc drive) – $449.99 . This version doesn’t have a disc drive; everything is digital. A good way to save money if you don’t plan on buying physical game copies;

– . This version doesn’t have a disc drive; everything is digital. A good way to save money if you don’t plan on buying physical game copies; PS5 Pro – $599.99. More powerful, faster, and more expensive. If you have a 4K/120Hz TV and want to get the most out of the graphics, it’s worth considering. But if you just want to enjoy games, the regular PS5 will be more than enough.

By the way, Sony recently raised prices in Europe due to various economic issues like inflation. In the US, prices are still stable, but who knows, they might go up here too. So if you’re thinking about buying, don’t wait too long.

Xbox Series X|S Prices (USA)

Xbox Series X (with disc drive, 1TB) – $499.99 . Xbox’s flagship. It handles everything, looks great. If you want the top-tier experience and enjoy having physical discs, go for this one;

. Xbox’s flagship. It handles everything, looks great. If you want the top-tier experience and enjoy having physical discs, go for this one; Xbox Series X Digital (without disc drive, 1TB) – $449.99 . Same power, but no disc drive. A great option if you buy everything from the Store and want to save a bit of cash;

. Same power, but no disc drive. A great option if you buy everything from the Store and want to save a bit of cash; Xbox Series X Galaxy Black Special Edition (2TB) – $599.99 . A beauty with a unique design and double the storage. A truly “out-of-this-world” level. If you install a lot of games and don’t want to bother with deleting them, this one’s for you;

. A beauty with a unique design and double the storage. A truly “out-of-this-world” level. If you install a lot of games and don’t want to bother with deleting them, this one’s for you; Xbox Series S (512GB) – $299.99 . The most affordable option. Perfect if you’re not too concerned with graphics and just want to play the latest games, especially if you don’t have a 4K TV;

. The most affordable option. Perfect if you’re not too concerned with graphics and just want to play the latest games, especially if you don’t have a 4K TV; Xbox Series S (1TB) – $349.99. A slightly more powerful version with more storage, so you don’t have to delete games as often. The price difference is reasonable.

So, what’s the conclusion? It all comes down to your gaming habits:

Need a disc drive? Then go for the PS5 with a drive or the Xbox Series X. Especially if you love collecting games;

Then go for the PS5 with a drive or the Xbox Series X. Especially if you love collecting games; Buying everything digitally? Then the Digital Edition is perfect for you. Cheaper and more compact;

Then the Digital Edition is perfect for you. Cheaper and more compact; Want to save money but still enjoy new games? The Xbox Series S is a great solution, especially if you play on a Full HD screen;

The Xbox Series S is a great solution, especially if you play on a Full HD screen; Play a lot and want the best graphics? Check out the PS5 Pro or Xbox’s Special Edition—both offer more power and more storage.

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Verdict

So, let’s wrap this up. We’ve already covered everything you need to consider for your choice: power, games, design, and all the little features. Now, the most important question. How do you pick the console that’s right for you?

Let me tell you right off the bat: there’s no such thing as the “best console” for everyone. It’s like picking a pizza – some like it with pineapple, others prefer the classic pepperoni. The same goes for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Both consoles are top-tier. They’re just great in their own ways. Let’s break it down.

PlayStation 5 – get it if Xbox Series X is right for you if You are a fan of powerful single-player games and cinematic stories If you’re into captivating plots, love running through campaigns, and immersing yourself in beautiful worlds, you’ll love God of War, The Last of Us, Spider-Man, and other Sony hits. It’s like watching an amazing series, but you’re the star You want the most out of hardware and performance The Xbox is more powerful on paper, and you can see it in some games: higher FPS, stability, faster loading times You care about visual presentation The PS5’s design is controversial, but it’s definitely not boring. Plus, the interface, animations, and menus – everything feels like the future Love variety and don’t want to spend money on every single game Game Pass is the best thing to come around in recent years. With a subscription, you get access to hundreds of games, from AAA to indie. You can download something new every day and not worry about buying it You have already played on PS4 and don’t want to lose your library Your games, trophies, and progress – all can be transferred. It’s easy, no extra hassle Feel nostalgic about old games and want to return to them The backward compatibility here is really impressive. You can play titles from the original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. Plus, often with upgraded graphics You want to try out the next-gen controller The DualSense really impresses: adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, tactile features – it all adds to the immersion in games. Especially in shooters and racing games. Play on PC as well, and want everything connected Microsoft is doing everything to make Xbox and Windows one seamless ecosystem. Bought a game on Xbox? Play it on your PC. Progress syncs, cross-play, cloud saves – it’s super convenient if you’ve got both a console and a computer Want a compact, minimalist box In terms of design, the Series X is a black brick, but it’s stylish. Minimalism, no unnecessary details – it’ll fit right into any room

Ask yourself a simple question – what matters most to you in games? Want great stories and exclusives? Get the PS5.

Want to save money and play something different every day? Get the Xbox.

Personally, I’d say this: both consoles are awesome. But the joy of gaming isn’t just about teraflops and graphics. It’s about emotions, atmosphere, and fun. Pick the console that will bring you joy every evening after work or school. Because, in the end, games are about the fun, not the race for megahertz.

FAQs

PS5 vs Xbox Series X – which is better?

The winner is the one that fits you better. PS5 is about atmosphere and exclusives. Xbox is about power and an insane subscription library.

Is the Xbox Series X better than the PS5?

Theoretically, yes, Xbox has a bit more power: more teraflops, higher GPU frequency. But SSD comparison gives PS5 an edge.

Which console sells better?

As of 2025, PS5 leads in sales. Sony is holding strong with exclusives, a loyal fan base, and a recognizable brand.

Is the Xbox Series X more powerful than the PS5?

Technically – yes. Xbox has a more powerful GPU (12 teraflops vs 10.28 on PS5). You won’t notice the difference unless you specifically compare them.

Does Xbox have better graphics?

A lot depends on the developers. Some games on PS5 look better simply because they were made for it.

How old is the Xbox Series X?

It came out in November 2020. It’s about 4.5 years old now. But it still looks brand new – both in design and performance.

How to improve sound on PS5?

It’s simple: get good headphones. PS5 supports 3D Audio, and if the headphones are compatible, the sound will be like in a movie theater, only in your ears. It sounds especially great in horror games.