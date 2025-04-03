9 Best PS5 Headsets For Next-Level Immersion in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

The best PS5 headset is a key element that can easily elevate your console gaming experience to entirely new heights. Whether you’re diving into competitive shooters, exploring vast RPG worlds, or just chilling with friends in party chat, the right headset makes all the difference in the world.

You obviously need it to sound good, but do you go for heavy bass or balanced, studio-level audio? The wireless freedom sure is amazing, but is it worth taking over the wired reliability? Oh, don’t forget about comfort. After all, it’s probably more than just the quick half-hour gaming sessions I’m talking about here.

There is a ton to consider before you settle on your final pick. Fortunately, you don’t have to do it alone, because I did a lot of research, studying, and even talking to some pro gamers, all to compile this list of headsets that complement PS5 gamers the best.

Stick with me, and, in just a few short moments, I’ll tell you everything you need to know about the best PS5 headsets there are and more!

Our Top Picks for PS5 Headsets

Picking the absolute best gaming headsets for PS5 is no easy decision. Tons of great options, each bringing something unique to the table. But after digging through the contenders, a few stood out from the rest. Here are the picks that left the strongest impression:

Naturally, there’s a lot more to consider than what this shortlist can cover. Today, I’ve rounded up nine headsets in total, and I believe each one truly deserves your attention. So, are you ready to dive into it and find out all the precious details you need to find your perfect fit?

Which of the Best PS5 Headsets is Your Perfect Match?

All of these headsets have proven time and time again that when it comes to gaming on PS5, there are no options that can do it better. Yet, aside from great PlayStation compatibility, they all offer different benefits that fit different players.

Of course, while I can give you recommendations based on various factors, only you can tell what is best for you. Thus, let’s waste no more time and jump right into breaking down all these options one by one!

1. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P [Best Overall PS5 Headset]

Connection type Wireless (2.4GHz, Bluetooth) & Wired (3.5mm) Battery Life Up to 38 hours Noise Canceling Passive noise isolation Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.0 Weight 325g Microphone Retractable noise-canceling microphone Charging Time Around 4 hours

When it comes to pairing your PS5 with a fantastic headset, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P is probably the most perfect match there is. It features really impressive sound quality, which makes every detail feel alive, and its seamless connectivity with the console is simply unmatched.



The 360-degree spatial audio enhances positioning, so no one will ever catch you by surprise. It feels like you’re in the game itself, whether you’re hearing footsteps sneaking up behind you or the roar of a distant explosion. And when it comes to the build, just like with most SteelSeries gaming headsets, it’s simply impeccable.

Moreover, the headset offers plenty of customization options, such as adjusting the audio profile and fine-tuning the mic. This lets you set everything up the way that it would be perfect for you individually and make the experience truly your own while the lightweight frame and breathable ear cushions keep you comfortable for hours, even during those epic, marathon gaming sessions.



And let’s not forget the dual wireless system, which offers switching between gaming audio and Bluetooth calls is a breeze. Add in the long battery life, and you’ve got a headset that’s as durable as it is immersive, making it the best PS5 headset on the market today.

Pros Cons ✅ Seamless compatibility between the headset and the PS5 console ❌ Plastic build, while durable, is not as strong as some alternatives ✅ Immersive 360-degree spatial audio helps you hear every detail ✅ Dual wireless mode allows access to game audio and Bluetooth calls ✅ Retractable noise-canceling mic with AI noise suppression ✅ Up to 38 hours of battery life with USB-C fast charging

Final Verdict: The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P headset delivers immersive sound, spatial audio, all-day comfort, and seamless connectivity with PS5, making it the ultimate choice for all PlayStation gamers.

2. HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired [Best Budget PS5 Headset]

Connection type Wired (3.5mm) Battery Life N/A Noise Canceling Passive noise isolation Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 298g Microphone Detachable noise-canceling microphone Charging Time N/A

If getting a good PS5 headset is your goal, and you’re looking to get the best bang for your buck, then HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired is your answer. It’s really one of those situations where you don’t have to empty your wallet to get top-tier quality.

The headset is built tough, with a lightweight aluminum frame and memory foam ear cushions that feel great even during long gaming marathons. But it doesn’t stop there either, as it also has a really comfortable fit that ensures you can keep playing without any discomfort whatsoever.

Thanks to its dual-chamber drivers that keep the sound balanced, the audio quality is surprisingly good, too, especially for a budget gaming headset. Plus, solid passive noise isolation helps you get immersed in your game, which is always great. Whether you’re raiding dungeons or in the middle of an intense shooter match, the audio and the communication is always impeccable.

The mic is detachable and delivers the voice super clearly, effectively cutting out all the background noise. Oh, and as per most users online, its durability is nothing short of impressive, even with heavy daily use. Essentially, with HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired, you get that premium feeling without breaking the bank, and, if you ask me, that is a perfect deal.

Pros Cons ✅ Dual-chamber drivers deliver clean, balanced, and well-separated sound ❌ No wireless option limits mobility and leaves you without alternatives ✅ Detachable, clear, and noise-canceling microphone ✅ Works seamlessly with PS5’s 3D audio, making every detail stand out ✅ Sturdy aluminum frame with memory foam ear cushions ✅ Reliable 3.5mm connection gives lag-free performance

Final Verdict: Despite its more affordable price, HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired delivers impressive durability, comfort, and well-balanced audio, making it a perfect choice for anyone who wants to save on their headset and doesn’t mind playing wired.

3. Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 [Best Multiplatform PS5 Headset]

Connection type Wireless (2.4GHz, Bluetooth) Battery Life Up to 80 hours Noise Canceling Active noise cancelation Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.2 Weight 408g Microphone Flip-to-mute microphone with AI noise reduction Charging Time Around 4 hours

If you’re keen on multitasking and plan to do it while gaming, there’s hardly a better headset that does it all than the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3. It’s simply a beast, in all the best senses of the word.

It delivers powerful, detailed sound with deep bass that makes every explosion and footstep feel real. The plush ear cushions and adjustable headband keep it comfortable, even during all-night sessions, and the battery lasts for days, literally.

Then there is wireless connectivity, which, with both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connections, is absolutely seamless and allows you to quickly switch between PS5, PC, and mobile. Whether you’re gaming on a console, listening to music on your phone, or joining a call with friends, the Stealth 700 Gen 3 adapts without a hitch.

The dual wireless system ensures crystal-clear communication and zero lag in gameplay. And to top it all off, the flip-to-mute mic is sharp and clear, making chat effortless. It’s the kind of headset that handles everything, no matter where you game, ensuring you get the best experience across every platform.

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptional surround sound quality with deep bass and spot-on highs ❌ Bulkier design makes the headset a little heavier and less travel-friendly ✅ Plush ear cushions and a lightweight design make it highly comfortable ✅ Fast, lag-free, and reliable wireless performance ✅ Clear, natural voice capture with effective noise filtering ✅ Long battery life that lasts for several days of continuous use

Final Verdict: The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 is a top-tier multiplatform PS5 headset with immersive sound, long-lasting comfort, and dual wireless connectivity that will allow you to do it all at once.

4. Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro [Best Open-Back PS5 Headset]

Connection type Wired (3.5mm) Battery Life N/A Noise Canceling None (Open-back design) Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 250g Microphone None Charging Time N/A

For PS5 gamers who like to enjoy only the best audio quality available, the Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro delivers like few other headsets can. Thanks to its open-back design, the studio-quality audio is very spacious. Its soundstage is wide and immersive, making every detail in your game feel natural and lifelike.

The bass is deep but controlled, with mids that are rich and highs that bring out every little sound effect to the surface. The build quality is top-tier, too, with most users sharing that the headsets hold up incredibly well even after years of use.

The only thing to keep in mind is that the open-back design can sometimes be a double-edged sword. It sounds absolutely amazing, yes, but you really shouldn’t expect it to block out much of the background noise.

Pros Cons ✅ Wide and natural soundstage creates an immersive experience ❌ Lack of a microphone makes communication a bit more complicated ✅ Studio-quality sound makes it perfect for both gaming and music ✅ Velour ear pads are incredibly comfortable and stay cool for long periods ✅ Wired design means the highest-quality, lag-free sound ✅ The construction is very durable and holds up even after years of daily use.

Final Verdict: The Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro is easily the best choice for audiophile PS5 gamers who want to get the most out of the audio with a spacious, immersive soundstage with premium comfort and durable build quality.

5. Razer BlackShark V2 [Best PS5 Headset for Noise Isolation]

Connection type Wired (3.5mm & USB) Battery Life N/A Noise Canceling Advanced passive noise isolation Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 262g Microphone Detachable, HyperClear Supercardioid microphone Charging Time N/A

Sometimes, being able to fully block out any distractions and completely lock into your game can make the difference between a win and a loss. When that’s the case, you’ve got no better friend than the Razer BlackShark V2 noise-canceling gaming headset.

You’ll hardly find a more immersive and uninterrupted audio experience than what you get with this advanced passive noise isolation, lightweight design, and plush memory foam ear cushions. Once you put this headset on, it’s only you and the game.

Moreover, the 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers deliver deep, punchy sound and directional audio, while the detachable HyperClear Supercardioid microphone ensures your voice is clear and always heard the way it should be. It’s really a perfect package for a pretty reasonable price.

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptional passive noise isolation that rivals active noise cancellation ❌ No wireless option limits mobility and leaves you without alternatives ✅ Highest-level sound thanks to the 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers ✅ Detachable HyperClear Super cardioid microphone ✅ Durable braided cable is reliable and reduces tangling and wear ✅ Memory foam ear cushions reduce pressure and increase comfort

Final Verdict: No other headset offers as outstanding noise isolation as the Razer BlackShark V2, while the rich sound quality and comfortable fit it delivers make it a top-tier choice for any player looking for immersive PS5 gaming.

6. SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC [Best PS5 Headset for High-Quality Sound]

Connection type Wired (USB) Battery Life N/A Noise Canceling Passive noise isolation Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 349g Microphone Retractable bidirectional microphone Charging Time N/A

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC is a combination that’s all about top-tier sound. If you want your games to play at the highest-resolution audio with incredible depth and clarity, this is the choice for you.

This audiophile gaming headset is lightweight, and their breathable ear cushions are incredibly comfortable. It’s also built to last, with premium materials that feel as good as they sound. Oh, and the audio balance is outstanding, making every gunshot, dialogue, and soundtrack hit differently.

To top it all off, the dedicated GameDAC (digital analog converter) isn’t just for show either – it delivers lossless audio and lets you tweak settings on the fly. There’s a ton of customization that you can do to create your own perfect experience, and that’s exactly why people love this headset.

Pros Cons ✅ GameDAC delivers high-resolution and completely lossless audio ❌ Wired-only connection might be too limiting to some gamers ✅ Sound balance is fantastic, with deep bass and detailed highs ✅ Lightweight materials and breathable cushions are very comfortable ✅ Premium build with aluminum and steel construction ✅ Wire connection ensures no latency and the highest audio performance

Final Verdict: The SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC is a combo that offers audiophile-grade sound, premium comfort, and pro-level customization, making it a truly great choice for PS5 gamers looking for the highest audio quality.

7. HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless [Best PS5 Headset for Long Battery Life]

Connection type Wireless (2.4GHz) Battery Life Up to 300 hours Noise Canceling Passive noise isolation Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 335g Microphone Detachable, noise-canceling microphone Charging Time Around 5 hours

If your one true enemy in gaming is that damn headset battery that constantly needs to be recharged, but playing wired is not for you, you’ll love the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless. This headset boasts an industry-leading battery life of – wait for it – up to 300 hours on a single charge. I know, it’s hard to believe, but it’s true.

Yet longevity isn’t its only strength. The sound is amazing, with the dual-chamber drivers keeping everything balanced. Comfort is another highlight, as plush memory foam ear cushions and an adjustable headband make long sessions easy.

And last but not least, the detachable mic ensures clear communication and can be removed when you’re just listening to music or watching movies. The headset experience can hardly get more comfortable than that.

Pros Cons ✅ Insanely long battery life, lasting up to 300 hours per single charge ❌ Lacks Bluetooth support for additional device connectivity ✅ Dual-chamber drivers provide clear and balanced sound ✅ Plush memory foam cushions keep the pressure off your ears ✅ Sturdy yet lightweight build makes the headset durable and comfortable ✅ Detachable, noise-canceling microphone

Final Verdict: The unbeaten battery life, detailed sound, and all-day comfort make HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless the undisputed champion of long-lasting wireless PS5 gaming headsets.

8. PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D [Best Wireless PS5 Headset]

Connection type Wireless (2.4GHz) & Wired (3.5mm) Battery Life Up to 12 hours Noise Canceling Passive noise isolation Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 295g Microphone Built-in dual noise-cancelling microphone Charging Time Around 3 hours

Designed specifically to take full advantage of Sony’s 3D audio technology, the PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D is another wonderful wireless gaming headset for PS5 players. It connects seamlessly via a wireless dongle, providing a low-latency connection and keeping audio in perfect sync with the action.

The soundstage feels wide and immersive, letting you hear every detail, from distant footsteps to explosive action. Comfort is also a strong point, with lightweight construction and soft ear cups that feel great even during long gaming sessions.

And when it comes to communicating, the built-in dual microphones are simply great. They do a solid job of capturing voice chat clearly without needing a bulky boom mic. The controls are well-placed, letting you adjust volume, mic monitoring, and audio balance on the fly.

Pros Cons ✅ Optimized for Sony’s Tempest 3D Audio for an immersive experience ❌ Lacks Bluetooth support for mobile or non-PS5 devices ✅ Lag-free wireless connection with an easy-to-use USB dongle ✅ Comfortable, lightweight design with well-padded ear cups ✅ On-ear controls offer quick access to volume and mic settings ✅ Dual hidden microphones deliver clear voice chat

Final Verdict: The PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D is a highly comfortable wireless headset designed to deliver the most that Sony’s 3D audio technology has to offer, making it perfect for any PS5 gamer.

9. Logitech G Pro X SE [Best Wired PS5 Headset]

Connection type Wired (3.5mm) Battery Life N/A Noise Canceling Passive noise isolation Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 320g Microphone Datchable, Blue VO!CE microphone Charging Time N/A

Pretty much everybody who tried it agrees that Logitech G Pro X SE is hands down one of the best wired gaming headsets for PS5. Now, let me explain why:

The audio is detailed and immersive, making it easy to pick up even the most subtle in-game sounds while the passive noise isolation keeps you focused. With a sturdy metal frame, the build quality feels premium, and the memory foam ear pads provide long-lasting comfort.

However, the real gem here is Logitech’s Blue VO!CE mic technology. It offers possibly the clearest communication you can find, and when it comes to multiplayer gaming, this is all that really matters. And if that’s not enough, the headset comes with a detachable cable, so you can be sure to have flexibility when setting up your gaming space.

Pros Cons ✅ Blue VO!CE mic technology for clear, pro-grade communication ❌ Wired connection limits movement when compared to wireless ✅ Highest-quality audio with great positional accuracy ✅ Durable metal frame with premium memory foam ear cups ✅ Passive noise isolation minimizes distractions during gameplay ✅ Detachable cable offers added convenience and flexibility

Final Verdict: The Logitech G Pro X SE is a top-tier wired PS5 headset, delivering premium sound, incredible comfort, and an unmatched pro-grade mic for competitive and casual gamers alike.

How to Choose the Right Headset for PS5?

Picking the right headset is a pretty delicate task. Here, in this article, I can bring you the greatest recommendations, talking about my own experience, pure statistics, or what other users liked about them. However, you and you alone can make the decision on what to get for yourself, because only you know what will fit you best.

Yet, figuring all of this out is a challenge of its own, too. Thus, if you’re still unsure about what it is exactly that you need, below, I’ll guide you through the picking process so you can evaluate all the pluses and minuses and come to a final conclusion.

1. Sound Quality

Sound in gaming may not be something that you can see or touch, but you will surely notice its quality. Naturally, for the best experience, you need precise, immersive audio to react quickly and stay fully immersed, no matter what your situation is.

If you’re after pure, high-fidelity sound, the Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro is a standout choice, delivering studio-quality detail with an open-back design that creates a spacious soundstage. And if you want to make the most of Sony’s 3D audio technology, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P and PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D bring that spatial audio out so much that every movement feels alive.

Lastly, for competitive players, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro and Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 are absolutely perfect, both tuned to enhance crucial in-game sounds like footsteps and gunfire. At the end of the day, the best headset depends on how you play.

2. Noise Cancellation

Noise cancellation can be a game-changer depending on where you’re gaming, especially if you’re in a noisy environment. But before you dive in, it’s important to understand what type of noise-canceling features there are and what works best for you.

Active noise cancellation (ANC) uses tech to block out background noise, making it ideal for immersive experiences in loud settings. Headsets like the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro and Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 are great examples of this, offering both ANC and exceptional sound quality.

On the other hand, if you’re more into passive noise isolation, headsets with a closed-back design, like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P, provide excellent sound isolation, cutting off outside noise naturally through their construction.

Open-back designs, like the Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro, which let in more ambient sound, offer a more natural and open audio. However, keep in mind that in doing this, they sacrifice a good deal of their noise obstruction, so keep in mind that you might be heard.

3. Microphone Quality

In online gaming, and especially competitive play, a good mic isn’t just a bonus – it’s an unavoidable necessity that can really make or break you and your teammates’ experiences.

Omnidirectional mics capture sound from all directions, making them feel more natural but also more prone to background noise. Unidirectional mics, on the other hand, focus solely on your voice, filtering out distractions, which is why most gaming headsets prioritize them, including most recommendations I shared with you today.

Many top choices, like the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 and Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, use passive noise cancellation with high-quality mic designs to keep communication crystal clear. Others, like the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC, refine voice clarity even further with advanced processing.

Simply put, if you’re the kind of gamer who does a lot of communicating, a headset with a noise-canceling, unidirectional mic is the way to go.

4. Wired vs. Wireless

Now, let’s tackle a choice that seems really simple but can often end up being a lot more tricky than it appears. What’s the best way to go? Is it wired or wireless?

Wired headsets like the Logitech G Pro X SE and HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired provide a rock-solid connection with zero latency, making them ideal for competitive play. And since they don’t rely on batteries, you never have to worry about charging mid-session either.

On the other hand, wireless options like the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 and HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless offer complete freedom of movement while also removing cable clutter from your list of problems. They do need charging, but with modern batteries, some of which run for up to 300 hours on a single charge, that’s no longer the issue it once was.

If you want uninterrupted, ultra-reliable performance, wired is the safer bet. But if you prioritize mobility and convenience, wireless is worth considering.

5. Platform Compatibility

While all these headsets work great with PS5, what if you want to play on something else, too?

Naturally, if you’re primarily gaming on PlayStation 5, it makes a lot of sense to pick something that makes the most use of the console’s built-in features. For example, here, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P is the top pick since it’s designed specifically for Sony’s audio system, but also works great on other platforms.

Meanwhile, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 offers multiple connection options, including Bluetooth, making it more versatile. However, probably the most reliable pick for multiplatform gaming is something with a 3.5mm wired option, like the Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro. It’s great for almost anything – PC, consoles, and even mobile devices with a headphone jack.

If you want a headset that works across multiple platforms, look for one with both USB and 3.5mm or Bluetooth. Otherwise, pick the one that’s best optimized for where you play the most.

6. Comfort & Build Quality

If you’re investing so much time into picking a good headset, chances are you’re planning on some long gaming sessions. Well then, here, I believe nothing matters more than comfort and build quality.

A lightweight design with an adjustable headband, like what you get with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P, helps prevent pressure buildup, keeping you comfortable even during long sessions. Plush ear cushions, such as those on the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired, provide a soft, snug fit while also improving sound isolation.

Over-ear designs are usually the best for both comfort and immersion, keeping distractions out and audio in. And when it comes to durability, headsets like the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro and SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC stand out. They’re built with premium materials that can handle daily wear and tear, making them a solid long-term investment.

At the end of the day, a comfortable headset makes all the difference. If you’re playing for hours, those small details—memory foam, weight distribution, and build quality – really matter.

7. Budget & Brand

Nobody enjoys overspending, do they? Yet, when it comes to buying a gaming headset that’s built to last, the brand often does matter.

Trusted brands like SteelSeries, HyperX, Razer, and Logitech are known for their solid performance and quality. Typically, you get what you pay for, so it’s important to decide how much you’re willing to invest before proceeding any further. High-end headsets do deliver.

That said, a well-known brand doesn’t always mean a high price tag. For example, headsets like the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired and even the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P offer good sound, comfort, and durability at a reasonable price.

However, price isn’t everything. Be sure to check out the user and all kinds of reviews to get a feel of what real-world performance is like. Sometimes, lesser-known brands surprise you with hidden gems, and even the top-tier brands can mess up from time to time.

FAQs

What is the best headset for PS5?

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P is the best gaming headset for PS5 players. It offers seamless compatibility with your PlayStation console, highly immersive and balanced sound quality, a clear microphone for communication, long-lasting comfort, and up to a staggering 38 hours of battery life for wireless gaming without interruptions.

How to connect a wireless headset to PS5?

To connect your wireless headset to PS5, plug the USB dongle into your console and simply turn on the headset. If you want to connect via Bluetooth, put your headset in pairing mode, go to PS5 settings, pick “Sound” followed by “Audio Output,” select the device, and pair.

Does the PS5 come with a headset?

No, the PS5 does not come with a headset. However, it does have an official headset you can buy and is also compatible with various third-party wired and wireless headsets, which can be purchased separately for an enhanced gaming experience.

How to connect a Razer headset to PS5?

To connect a Razer headset to your PS5 wirelessly, simply plug the USB dongle into one of your console’s USB ports. For wired Razer headsets, connect the 3.5mm audio jack directly to the PS5 controller and enjoy instant audio.

How to connect a Corsair headset to PS5?

To connect a Corsair headset to your PS5, plug the USB dongle into a USB port on your console for wireless connection. Alternatively, for wired headsets, use the 3.5mm audio cable and connect it directly to the PS5 controller’s headphone jack.

Do PS4 headsets work on PS5?

Yes, most PS4 headsets work on PS5, especially those with a 3.5mm jack or USB connection. However, some wireless PS4 headsets may require a firmware update to work properly or may not fully support PS5’s 3D audio features, worsening the experience.