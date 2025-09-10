15 Best Survival Horror Games in 2025 That Are Pure Nightmare Fuel

The best survival horror games prove how fear can be just as thrilling as action. More than mere entertainment, these games are psychological experiments that strip away players’ sense of security. You’re pushed into worlds where safety is an illusion. Overwhelming enemies are everywhere, and you have to survive while resources run dry. That design forces you to confront your own fear directly.

In this article, I’ll cover some of the most powerful survival horror experiences that left a lasting mark on players and the genre itself. They show how to survive when you’re on the verge of getting lost in true HORROR.

Our Top Picks for Best Survival Horror Games

Out of the many released in the last few decades, the following five stand apart as defining examples of the scariest games where you have to survive at all costs. These games handle fear differently, sometimes through atmosphere, sometimes through unsettling enemies. And once you start playing them, every sound feels like a warning, and every step forward could be your last.

Silent Hill 2 (2024) – Often called the pinnacle of psychological horror, this game set a bar for storytelling in the genre. You will find its disturbingly haunting tone still echoing through modern titles. Resident Evil 2 (Remake) (2019) – This reimagined classic balances nostalgia with modern design. It’s the A and B scenarios that keep players coming back. And Mr. X’s pursuit shows how terrifying it feels to be hunted. Alan Wake 2 (2023) – A chilling mix of thriller and horror, this game uses light as both a weapon and a narrative device. You have the option of switching between two characters that keep the tension high and the mystery engaging. Resident Evil 4 (2023) – A true classic where action feeds the horror. Its combat style shaped not only Resident Evil but the survival horror genre as a whole. Alien Isolation (2014) – Few games capture fear as well as this one. Its Xenomorph AI is unpredictable and remains one of the most terrifying enemies in any horror video game.

The influence of these 5 games stretches far beyond their release dates, still guiding how interactive horror is designed today. Keep scrolling to see the rest of the list and discover more unforgettable experiences.

15 Iconic Survival Horror Games That Shaped the Genre

Warning: These games aren’t for the faint of heart. As someone who has spent countless hours with survival horror, I can say the games coming ahead have pushed fear to another level. Only continue if you’re brave enough to explore the darkest corners of gaming.

1. Silent Hill 2 [Best Overall Survival Horror Game]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Developers – Team Silent;Publishers – Konami Average playtime 16 Hours Metacritic score 86 (PS5), 87 (PC)

What is a worse horror in the whole world than losing your loved ones and surviving? Surviving alone, without them? Exactly, that’s the idea of Silent Hill 2. It’s a story of survival with the horror of guilt and grief. As a player, you take control of James Sunderland as he looks for his dead wife in a nightmare town. The town twists James’s emotions into physical forms that stalk and punish him.

Industrial soundscapes and Akira Yamaoka’s haunting music create an atmosphere of absolute dread. The story unfolds through environmental clues and symbolic imagery. The mannequin creatures represent marital dysfunction in the most disturbing way possible. Pyramid Head embodies self-hatred. The fog becomes a character itself, concealing truths James isn’t ready to face.

Pro tip Play on “Hard Puzzle” mode if you want the most authentic survival horror experience. Always check your map for new markings that appear after story events.

Ammunition is scarce, and the rusty pipe and wooden plank serve as desperate weapons against the creatures around. Health items offer temporary relief from physical damage while psychological wounds continue festering. The game shows how loss, regret, and denial can be more terrifying than any traditional scare. That’s what makes the game a masterpiece, and it stands tall among the best horror games.

2. Resident Evil 2 (Remake) [Best Classic Survival Horror Remake]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, iPadOS, macOS Year of release 2019 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Capcom Average playtime 9 Hours Metacritic score 89 (PC), 91 (PS4), 93 (Xbox One)

Resident Evil 2 remake refines the survival horror genre with today’s graphics and the same gameplay. Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield are brought to life in the game as they attempt to flee a zombie-ridden Raccoon City. The game balances action horror with the limited resources the series is known for and easily earns its place among the best Resident Evil games.

The game features two primary campaigns, Leon’s and Claire’s (with A and B scenarios). Throughout both campaigns, you are hunted by the enemy, Mr. X, aka the Tyrant. He stalks you throughout the city, and his unpredictable whereabouts make even secured areas feel like creepy encounters. Each scenario introduces different paths and story beats. This approach keeps each playthrough feeling new and worth returning to.

Pro tip Complete the “Leon A/Claire B” scenarios in that order first. Then, replay as “Claire A/Leon B.” This sequence provides the canonical story experience and unlocks additional content in the proper narrative flow.

The game has a number of additional scenarios besides the main plot as well. “Ghost Survivors DLC” offers three different alternative scenarios with new characters and difficulty. “4th Survivor” drops players into HUNK’s shoes for a clean survival test. The “Tofu Survivor” campaign provides ridiculous difficulty spikes that challenge resource management. These scenarios cut away the story and focus entirely on raw survival gameplay.

3. Alan Wake 2 [Best Story-Driven Survival Horror]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Developer – Remedy Entertainment;Publisher – Epic Games Publishing Average playtime 19 Hours Metacritic score 89 (PC), 89 (PS5), 90 (Xbox Series X)

Remedy Entertainment has pushed narrative horror boundaries in Alan Wake 2. The game splits its narrative between FBI agent “Saga Anderson” and the trapped writer “Alan Wake.” Both characters have different story perspectives, which gradually come together.

Saga’s investigation scenes mix detective work with survival horror. Alan’s reality-bending sequences shake players’ sense of what’s real and what’s imagined. Combined, these aspects solidify Alan Wake 2’s position in the best survival games lineup.

Pro tip Switch between Saga Anderson’s and Alan’s stories as soon as the game allows. Each perspective fills in gaps. This makes the survival horror formula much more exciting.

The game’s visual aesthetic blends Pacific Northwest forests with nightmarish supernatural elements. Bullets do little; only light can stop them. So, players must expose enemies to light before they can harm them. Limited resources create constant anxiety about running out of protection.

4. Resident Evil 4 [Best Action-Driven Survival Horror]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation VR2, iOS, iPadOS, macOS Year of release 2023 Creator/s Developer – Capcom Production Studio;Publisher – Capcom Average playtime 16 Hours Metacritic score 91 (PC), 91 (Xbox), 93 (PS5)

Resident Evil 4 takes the survival horror genre toward action horror without losing its edge. Here, brutal combat meets psychological warfare. Players take the role of Leon Kennedy as he goes in search of the president’s daughter, Ashley Graham, in a rural village infested with cultists.

The enemies in the village are smarter and more aggressive than the series’ earlier zombies. The ammo is limited as ever, but this time, the game gives you a weapon upgrade option through the mysterious “Merchant.” The Merchant appears throughout Leon’s journey and offers weapon modifications that dramatically change gameplay dynamics.

Pro tip Save merchant interactions for after major encounters. Timing purchases this way keeps your arsenal efficient and prevents you from sinking money into the wrong gear.

Overall, the game stands out as one of the finest TPS games. Even in moments of heavy action, survival remains the priority. And the game proves that survival horror can evolve while holding onto its original sense of dread.

5. Alien Isolation [Best Survival Horror with Stealth]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS3, PS4, PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Linux, OS X, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Year of release 2014 Creator/s Developer – Creative Assembly;Publisher – Sega Average playtime 18 Hours Metacritic score 81 (PC), 79 (PS4), 78 (Xbox One)

Alien Isolation is pure survival horror at its finest. The game recreates the terror of Ridley Scott’s original Alien film through gameplay. As Amanda Ripley, you explore Sevastopol (a space station) to uncover the truth about her mother. The horror here doesn’t come from waves of enemies but from the overwhelming presence of one unstoppable predator: Xenomorph.

This xenomorph learns player patterns and adapts its hunting behavior with terrifying intelligence. Other dangers also stalk Sevastopol. Hostile androids and desperate human survivors add tension. Limited resources mean you can’t fight everyone. And success depends on stealth and careful timing. That strategy makes it one of the top stealth games.

Pro tip For quick, intense missions, play in Survivor Mode. Before you start the full campaign, practice your stealth skills with these mini-challenges.

The single-player campaign runs across 19 chapters, and each chapter pushes the survival horror tension higher. The game’s retro-futuristic style mirrors the look of the classic film, while the ambient sound design makes every hallway feel oppressive. The game has established a benchmark for survival horror’s unavoidable and continuous nature.

6. Dead Space (Remake) [Best Sci-Fi Survival Horror Game]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Developer – Motive Studio;Publisher – Electronic Arts Average playtime 12 hours Metacritic score 87 (PC), 89 (PS5), 90 (Xbox Series X)

The Dead Space remake rebuilds the original survival horror foundation with updated technology and modern gameplay design. You play as Isaac Clarke, an engineer trapped on the USG Ishimura, a mining ship infested by Necromorphs. This time, Necromorphs are wearing the flesh of former crew members, and the only way to survive is strategic dismemberment.

In that situation, the Plasma Cutter becomes Isaac’s most reliable weapon. The game progresses through zero-gravity combat that adds disorientation to already desperate survival situations. Moreover, combat and resource management demand careful planning.

Pro tip Use the “New Game Plus” feature. It unlocks stronger weapons and a secret ending that adds depth to the story while keeping survival horror tension intact.

The story campaign takes center stage, with Isaac now having fully voiced dialogues. Extra content includes new side missions and improved exploration. The single-player campaign includes multiple difficulty options and New Game+ progression with accumulated upgrades. Chapter select allows revisiting favorite areas with fully upgraded equipment and weapons.

7. Amnesia: The Dark Descent [Best Survival Horror Without Combat]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Linux, Mac OS X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2010 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Frictional Games Average playtime 8 Hours Metacritic score 85 (PC)

Amnesia: The Dark Descent redefined survival horror when it launched in 2010. The player takes on the character of Daniel, waking up inside Brennenburg Castle with no recollection of how or why he is there. The single-player plot progresses through exploration and puzzle-solving without any combat features available. Yes, the game has no combat option.

You can’t fight enemies back. And the real terror comes from that sense of absolute helplessness. Instead of combat, the game forces you to run and hide from the creatures stalking your every move. You must break the line of sight and find hiding spots during monster encounters.

Pro tip Try custom story modes created by the community. They give you fresh scares while sticking to the original survival horror design.

The game has a “Sanity System” that affects visual and audio perception. Daniel’s sanity decreases when he remains in darkness for an extended period or stares directly at monsters. Sanity has to be balanced with health to survive. This balance makes every step inside the castle nerve-racking. The result is a journey where the castle feels like it’s collapsing into madness around you.

8. Outlast [Best Survival Horror for Jump Scares]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Linux, OS X, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2013 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Red Barrels Average playtime 5 Hours Metacritic score 80 (PC), 78 (PS4), 80 (Xbox One)

Outlast delivers one of the most intense survival horror experiences. The game puts players in the role of investigative journalist “Miles Upshur” exploring Mount Massive Asylum. Illegal experiments turned Mount Massive Asylum into a slaughterhouse.

Inmates roam freely through blood-soaked dark corridors with surgical tools and improvised weapons. You have only 1 tool – a camcorder with night vision. Its night vision lets you see in pitch-black areas where enemies lurk, but using it drains batteries quickly. You must manage power carefully and decide when to turn it on and when to hide in the shadows.

Pro tip Play on Insane mode only if you’re ready for no saves. It’s brutal, but it captures pure survival horror like nothing else.

Hiding and climbing through vents and ledges turns exploration into tense sequences reminiscent of the best platformer games. The game has “Whistleblower” DLC, which serves as both a prequel and a sequel to the main story.

Here, players control software engineer “Waylon Park,” who triggered the original outbreak. The game turns ordinary exploration into a frightening fight for survival. From the first scream to the final escape, its concept and design make it a standout in modern survival horror!

9. The Last of Us (Part I & II) [Best Survival Horror with Emotional Storytelling]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5 Year of release Part I: 2013 (PS3), Remake 2022 (PS5, PC);Part II: 2020 (PS4) Creator/s Developer – Naughty Dog;Publisher – Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 14½ Hours (Part I); 24 Hours (Part II) Metacritic score Part I: 89 (PS5); Part II: 93 (PS4)

The Last of Us mixes survival horror with story-driven gameplay. The world has fallen apart after a deadly infection, and players follow Joel and Ellie as they deal with both monsters and desperate survivors. The Cordyceps fungus twists people into horrifying creatures that hunt by sound and smell.

Fighting “infected” depends on their stage of mutation. Clickers use echolocation, so staying quiet and sneaking around often matters more than combat. Supplies are always limited in both games, which makes every bullet or crafting item feel valuable. At times, human enemies end up being even more dangerous because their behavior is harder to predict.

Pro tip Toss a bottle or brick against a wall. Both human and infected enemies will check the sound, giving you room for a stealth takedown.

The visuals are eerily detailed, with every shadow stretching into something sinister. The silence in abandoned tunnels builds more fear than the fights themselves. It’s the kind of horror that lingers long after you put the controller down.

10. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [Best First-Person Survival Horror Game]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, iPadOS, macOS Year of release 2017 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Capcom Average playtime 9½ Hours Metacritic score 83 (PC), 86 (PS4), 86 (Xbox One)

Resident Evil 7 shifted the series back toward survival horror by moving into first-person. The game follows Ethan Winters as he looks for his missing wife inside the Baker family’s run-down plantation. The campaign works in both regular and VR modes, and picking Madhouse difficulty makes everything harder while moving item locations around.

The family doesn’t stay in one place – they stalk you across the plantation, never letting you relax. Puzzles once again play a major role, mixed in with scavenging and resource control. The Southern Gothic style mixes broken-down rural settings with gruesome body horror, and the sound design turns the home into something far more terrifying.

Pro tip Play in VR if available for the first playthrough. Playing that way makes the scares genuinely terrifying in a way that flat-screen gaming cannot replicate.

The “Not a Hero” DLC brings Chris Redfield into his own campaign. “End of Zoe” closes the Bakers’ storyline with a different gameplay style. “Banned Footage” adds several short scenarios with unique mechanics. Each of these expansions offers something new while building on the foundation of the main game and making Biohazard one of the premier FPS games.

11. Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Best Open-World Horror with Parkour]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch (cloud version) Year of release 2022 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Techland Average playtime 24½ Hours Metacritic score 77 (PC), 76 (PS5), 76 (Xbox Series X)

Dying Light 2 mixes survival horror with an open-world setting. You play as Aiden Caldwell, moving through a city broken by infection and torn apart by human conflict. Factions battle for control while what’s left of humanity faces the threat of extinction from the spreading virus.

The ruined city carries a heavy urban decay theme, while the day and night cycle keeps changing the pace of play. Once the sun sets, the fear increases, and stronger infected step out of the dark. UV lights work as temporary safe points during longer trips through unsafe areas, giving only a short break before the next threat.

Pro tip Grab the paraglider whenever you can and use it to get to rooftops instead of climbing. Quick vertical movement makes it easier to escape enemies on the ground and helps you reach hidden loot stashes in safer spots.

The game also supports co-op with up to four players. Players can drop in and out of co-op sessions without affecting story progression, which puts it on the list of best co-op games to play with friends. Few games capture the dread of darkness like Dying Light 2. The game shows why survival horror works so well when fear follows you across an entire open world.

12. The Evil Within [Best Classic-Style Survival Horror]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Creator/s Developer – Tango Gameworks;Publisher – Bethesda Softworks Average playtime 15½ Hours Metacritic score 68 (PC), 75 (PS4), 79 (XOne)

The Evil Within, directed by Shinji Mikami, sticks close to classic survival horror roots. Players control Sebastian Castellanos, a detective trapped in a nightmare world full of twisted monsters. The Haunted shambles with broken movements, while more dangerous creatures hunt with predatory intelligence.

The game has two story expansions, “The Assignment” and “The Consequence,” that turn the spotlight on another character: Juli Kidman. Her perspective reveals more of the conspiracy behind the nightmare and fills in the gaps left by Sebastian’s journey.

Pro tip Always burn corpses after a fight. Leaving them on the ground can bring them back, and matches are common enough that it’s worth using them to keep threats gone for good.

The main story offers different difficulty levels along with “New Game+” for continued play. You learn the truth behind the STEM experiments while solving puzzle sequences and moving through warped environments. The parkour-style navigation through tight corridors and precarious platforms places it among the best parkour games. The mix of medical horror and eerie sound design keeps tension high throughout.

13. SOMA [Best Survival Horror with Existential Themes]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, OS X, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2015 Creator/s Developers/Publishers – Frictional Games, Abylight Studios Average playtime 9 Hours Metacritic score 84 (PC), 79 (PS4), 82 (Xbox One)

SOMA explores consciousness and identity through underwater horror facility exploration. The main character is Simon Jarrett, who awakens in the PATHOS-II research station with no memory of recent events. The station is filled with machines, and the line between human and artificial life becomes more disturbing the deeper you go.

The story progresses through computer terminals and audio logs. Environmental storytelling reveals the facility’s final days through scattered evidence. Deep ocean aesthetics combines industrial architecture with organic corruption, while minimal music emphasizes isolation and dread. To experience the visuals at their best, use a quality gaming monitor for sharper detail and richer color depth.

Pro tip If the monsters feel overwhelming, try Safe Mode. It lets you keep the full story while removing the constant threat of being hunted.

Robot entities populate the facility, believing they’re still human despite their mechanical nature. And you’re forced to deal with choices about their existence. The underwater environment feels claustrophobic, and the sound design pushes that tension even higher. SOMA leans less on jump scares and instead creates fear through its atmosphere and the weight of its themes.

14. Until Dawn [Best Choice-Driven Horror Game]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2015 Creator/s Developer – Supermassive Games;Publisher – Sony Computer Entertainment Average playtime 8 Hours Metacritic score 72 (PC), 70 (PS5)

Until Dawn plays out like a horror movie where you’re the one calling the shots. The story follows eight characters trapped on a remote mountain for one terrifying night. Every decision shapes what happens next, and anyone can survive or die depending on the paths YOU choose. There’s no multiplayer here. It’s just you, the characters, and the weight of your actions. Get the most out of your gameplay by using a top gaming laptop.

The “Story” mode drives everything. It splits into different paths with several possible endings. The game doesn’t hold back on blood or violence when things go wrong. At first it feels like a slasher, with a killer stalking the group, but the threats grow into something far stranger as the night goes on. The only goal is to make it through the night, but one wrong move can cost everything.

Pro tip During the “Don’t Move” moments, stay absolutely still, because even tiny shakes can ruin a run.

The 2024 remaster also has a “Movie” mode that lets you sit back and watch your choices play out like film scenes. The characters look lifelike, the mountain setting feels real, and the score keeps the tension building. It all comes together to capture the feeling of a classic horror flick you can control.

15. Subnautica [Best Survival Horror Game Underwater]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android Year of release 2018 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Unknown Worlds Entertainment Average playtime 30 Hours Metacritic score 87 (PC), 80 (PS4), 81 (Xbox One)

Subnautica drops players into an alien ocean world after crash-landing on planet 4546B. The single-player survival experience combines resource gathering with deep-sea exploration. Multiple game modes include Survival, Freedom, Creative, and Hardcore permadeath options.

Creative mode lets you focus only on exploration and base building without worrying about hunger, thirst, or health. Freedom mode removes hunger and thirst but still keeps other survival challenges. Hardcore mode raises the stakes with permadeath, where every wrong choice can end your run for good. These modes give you different ways to take on the dangers of the ocean. Click here to check out more games like Subnautica.

Pro tip Place scanner rooms in separate biomes instead of keeping one main hub. Having multiple scanners helps you find resources without making risky long trips across the map.

The deeper you go, the darker and more hostile the ocean becomes. Massive predators lurk in the shadows, ready to strike at the slightest mistake. The game turns the beauty of the ocean into a constant source of dread, making it one of the most unsettling survival horror experiences set outside of traditional darkness and corridors.

FAQs

What is the best survival horror game?

Silent Hill 2 is the best survival horror game. It has the perfect atmospheric storytelling and psychological depth. Still, personal preference ultimately decides this debate, since different games excel at different types of scares and gameplay styles.

What is a survival horror?

Survival horror is a video game genre where players face limited resources while fighting off dangerous enemies for their survival. The genre’s main goal is to use psychological tension to spark true fear. Silent Hill and Resident Evil are two well-known examples of survival horror.

What survival horror video game franchise started in 1999?

Silent Hill is a survival horror video game franchise that began in 1999. The first game brought players into a fog-covered town where nightmares take shape. The game’s emphasis was on psychological fear rather than zombie-driven action.

Who is the father of survival horror games?

Shinji Mikami is known as the father of survival horror games. He directed the first Resident Evil in 1996. Other horror games existed before, but Mikami’s work shaped survival horror into the style that still influences developers today.

What is the oldest survival horror game?

Sweet Home for the Nintendo Famicom in 1989 is widely considered the first true survival horror game, though it was only released in Japan. Alone in the Dark from 1992 brought these concepts to Western audiences. Both games laid the groundwork that Resident Evil would later perfect and popularize worldwide.

What is the hardest survival horror game ever?

Many players consider The Evil Within on Akumu mode the hardest survival horror game ever. One hit is enough to kill you, and every encounter demands near-perfect timing and strategy. Amnesia: The Dark Descent also ranks among the most punishing, since you can’t fight back against monsters and must manage sanity alongside health.