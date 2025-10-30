21 Best Zombie Games in 2025 – Must-Play Undead Horror

Looking for the best zombie games to satisfy your craving for survival and undead chaos? You’re in the right “safe zone.” The zombie genre might be overflowing with games, movies, and shows, but that just means more ways to fight (or flee) the horde.

With so many choices, it can be tough to know where to start – but don’t worry. I’ve rounded up 21 of the greatest zombie games ever made, based on both my experience and the gaming community’s favorites. Ready to face thrilling, spine-tingling challenges that’ll keep you up all night? Let’s dive into the apocalypse.

Top Picks for the Best Zombie Games

Since we’re on the topic of the best zombie games ever, let me give you my top picks (get it?) for zombie games I’d personally recommend anyone to try, zombie fan or not:

Project Zomboid (2013) – best zombie survival game in terms of realism and resource management. DayZ (2013) – arguably the best multiplayer zombie game on the market with a large, active playerbase and consistent updates. They Are Billions(2017) – the go-to zombie title if you’re into challenging, strategic gameplay.

If you’re wondering why your favorite game isn’t on here, then don’t worry. There are still other games that didn’t make my top picks listed further below – all of which are top-tier zombie games that are worthy of at least one playthrough.

21 Best Zombie Games for Ultimate Survival and Thrills

Every single title listed here has several of the elements that make a zombie game truly great, which are thrilling gameplay, horrifying sound and atmosphere designs, high-stakes narratives, and of course, the most important thing, downright terrifying zombies that take body horror to the extreme.

Before we start, note that I have not added titles featuring zombie-like creatures that can’t technically be considered zombies on this list.

With that out of the way, here are the 20 greatest zombie games for thrillseekers who are looking for the most haunting, yet exciting gaming experience!

1. DayZ [Best Open-World Multiplayer Zombie Game]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world survival, multiplayer, base-building Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 (1.0) Creator/s Bohemia Interactive Average playtime Sandbox; hundreds of hours possible What I liked Emergent encounters, tense scavenging, meaningful permadeath

If you’re looking for an open-world multiplayer zombie game with a very active player base and consistent updates, then DayZ is the game for you. This is especially true if you enjoy remarkable survival games with strategic, base-building elements optimized for co-op play.

Simply put, DayZ is one of the best if you’re into both zombie games and multiplayer games. It has great PVP and exploration systems, not to mention it runs great on every platform you play, all thanks to the developers optimizing the game continuously since launch.

The game being multiplayer doesn’t mean you can’t play DayZ solo, though. You can still have tons of fun as a lone survivor, but do note that some players will happily gun you down and cannibalize you just for the fun of it. Honestly, I’d say this just adds to the realism of the game. Just be wary of strangers when playing alone!

My verdict: A ruthless sandbox where every encounter matters. Play it if you thrive on emergent PvP, tense scavenging, and stories you create yourself.

2. Dead Rising Deluxe Remastered [Best Over-the-Top Zombie Sandbox Experience]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, sandbox, comedy-horror Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Capcom Average playtime ~10–12 hours main; 25–30h completionist What I liked Massive crowds, outrageous weapons, campy tone with modern polish

Dead Rising Deluxe Remastered isn’t a remake, but with the number of enhancements implemented to it, it might as well be. While the story remained mostly untouched, every other aspect of the game such as character models, visual fidelity, combat mechanics, textures, and even the already-expansive weapon selections has seen vast improvements compared to its 2006 counterpart.

In this game, you play as Frank West–a journalist stuck inside the Willamette Mall in the middle of a zombie outbreak as he tries to uncover the truth about the zombie virus infestation, all while meeting other survivors (wacky or otherwise) along the way.

Dead Rising games stand out from other zombie titles because they aren’t afraid to get a little “quirky”, especially with the characterization of the human enemies you fight. It’s an absolutely fun, campy zombie game that doesn’t take itself too seriously, despite its darker undertones.

My verdict: Chaotic, campy, and gloriously overstuffed. The definitive way to mow down thousands of zombies with the silliest arsenal imaginable.

3. The Last of Us Part II [Best Story-Driven Action Horror Sequel]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative action-adventure, survival horror Platforms PS4, PS5 Year of release 2020 Creator/s Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime ~24–30 hours What I liked Brutal stealth-combat, top-tier storytelling, stellar audio/visuals

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is one of the more well-done sequels in media, and that’s saying a lot since most sequels, especially in games, tend to fall short. Right from the start, it grabs you with its emotional story and stunning visuals.

The intense moments keep you on edge, while the story digs deep into tough themes like revenge, grief, and forgiveness. The performances by Ellie, Joel, and Abby are incredible, with each character feeling real and complex. It’s a tough and emotional ride, but if you’ve been following the series, you already know it’s worth every minute.

Along with its predecessor, The Last of Us Part II is one of the best story games ever made!

If you’re a fan of incredible narrative-driven games and wouldn’t mind a healthy serving of horror elements to go along with them, then you should get in line for this game ASAP.

My verdict: Harrowing and meticulous, with best-in-class stealth-combat. Come for the story gut-punch; stay for the immaculate craft.

4. The Walking Dead [Best Narrative-Driven Zombie Experience]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative adventure, point-and-click Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One, mobile Year of release 2012 Creator/s Telltale Games Average playtime ~10–12 hours (Season 1) What I liked Weighty choices, memorable characters, gut-punch episodes

Speaking of incredible horror games, we have Telltale’s The Walking Dead, which is a timeless CYOA (creat-your-own-adventure) classic. This game doesn’t have complex exploration or combat systems like most games on this list have, but it’s the perfect game for zombie fans who want to control the narrative, as some of the choices you make have lasting consequences here.

There’s no doubt that The Walking Dead TV series is by far the most recognizable IP in zombie media, and Telltale’s The Walking Dead is set in the same universe. The zombies ate and infected most of humanity, civilization as we know it has completely fallen, and survivors rarely take showers.

Despite the similarities, however, The Walking Dead features a different cast of characters compared to the show, most of whom are quite memorable and are compelling additions, even when compared to the characters in the show.

My verdict: Your choices hurt in the best way. Essential if you want narrative stakes and characters you’ll think about for years.

5. Resident Evil 2 [Best Classic Horror Remake with Modern Mechanics]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival horror, puzzle-action Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo 64 Year of release 2019 Creator/s Capcom Average playtime ~8–10h per campaign; ~15–20h both What I liked Terrifying Mr. X, immaculate atmosphere, smart remake design

Resident Evil 2 is a masterclass on video game remakes, as not only does it do justice to its predecessor’s legacy, but it’s also a massive improvement in terms of graphics, game mechanics, storytelling, and visual and sound design.

This game kickstarted a chain release of some of the greatest Resident Evil games of all time, most of which are top-tier remakes of already-beloved classics. As a fan of the franchise (yes, even the movies), the recent releases have been so great that I just don’t see a reason not to recommend the video game series to any zombie or survival horror game enthusiast out there.

Resident Evil 2, in particular, is a good place to start if you want to get into the Resident Evil series and is one of the more terrifying titles in the catalog in terms of pure horror elements. It has fantastic visuals and fun puzzle mechanics too, not to mention a great storyline that’s becoming a staple in more recent Resident Evil releases.

My verdict: Survival horror at its peak. A masterclass in tension, pacing, and remake design—don’t miss it.

6. Project Zomboid [Best Realistic Zombie Survival Simulator]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Isometric survival sim, hardcore Platforms PC Year of release 2013 (EA) Creator/s The Indie Stone Average playtime Endless sandbox What I liked Deep systems, brutal permadeath, unmatched realism/modding

In Project Zomboid, putting zombies down is the least of your worries. You only have one goal, and that’s to stay alive. After all, this game has a high-stakes permadeath mechanic, where you can lose hours upon hours of progress if you make even the slightest mistake.

Project Zomboid is hands down one of the most intense indie games of all time. It offers a uniquely brutal and unforgiving take on the zombie survival genre that not even some of the best AAA games can accomplish.

Whenever you play this game, you feel like an actual survivor with little to no plot armor. You constantly need to look for food, medicine, gear, and drinkable water for survival while avoiding hordes of undead. It’s a hard, yet satisfying gameplay loop that’s perfect for hardcore survival fans who don’t mind a challenge.

My verdict: The gold standard for hardcore survival. If you crave realism, systems depth, and permadeath pressure, this is the apocalypse.

7. They Are Billions [Best Strategy and Base-Building Zombie Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RTS survival, base-building Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 (full) Creator/s Numantian Games Average playtime ~20–40h campaign; survival is endless What I liked Swarm spectacles, smart economy, punishing “one mistake = wipe”

Looking for the best zombie game that will test your strategic prowess? Give They Are Billions a try! Zombie games in the tower defense genre are a dime a dozen, but They Are Billions is definitely one of the best post-apocalyptic games for zombie fans who also love tower defense games, if not the best.

In They Are Billions, you can build your base Clash of Clans-style, customize it as you please, develop defenses, and collect resources across the map so your human colony can survive against massive waves of undead enemies.

To add to the pros, this game also features stylized, steampunk visuals, randomized maps, and a steep learning curve, making it the perfect game for hardcore zombophiles looking for the next thrilling challenge to conquer.

My verdict: Brutal, beautiful RTS punishment. One slip and your colony is gone – perfect for strategists who love high stakes.

8. Dying Light [Best Parkour-Based Zombie Action Game]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action, parkour survival Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Creator/s Techland, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Average playtime ~20h main; 35h+ with side content What I liked Fluid parkour, day/night terror, meaty melee combat

Dying Light is one of the top games to play for zombie and horror survival fans alike. I’ve played this game along with its sequel, and I have to say that very few zombie titles give you that elusive, terror-induced adrenaline rush quite like this series.

Thanks to the parkour and grappling hook mechanics, Dying Light has one of the best open-world exploration systems out of any video game out there. Accompanied by a great story and solid graphics, I think most gamers would have trouble putting this one down once they start playing.

If you want better graphics and improved game mechanics, you can play Dying Light 2 first, as you don’t really need to play this game to understand the story. Still, I highly recommend starting with Dying Light, especially if you prefer a darker, more horrifying experience.

My verdict: Parkour and panic in equal measure. Fast, smooth, and frightening – an easy recommendation for action-horror fans.

9. Left 4 Dead 2 [Best Co-Op Zombie Shooter Ever Made]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Co-op FPS, horde shooter Platforms PC, Xbox 360 Year of release 2009 Creator/s Valve Average playtime ~10h campaigns; huge replayability What I liked AI Director chaos, perfect 4-player co-op, iconic special infected

Left 4 Dead 2 is an iconic co-op showpiece that holds up well even against modern zombie games. I can never forget the first time I encountered a Witch in the first L4D, then shot it out of curiosity before it absolutely decimated me as my team watched in shock, helpless as I screamed.

The sheer terror Left 4 Dead left me and a lot of other players with is what kept us hooked, and we all thought it couldn’t possibly get any better. Then, of course, Valve had to top the first game with the banger that is Left 4 Dead 2. It has better campaigns, wider weapon selections, and more terrifying, unique zombies that you can fight and even play as in PVP.

What I like the most about the Left 4 Dead franchise, however, is how passionate the community is. Even more than a decade later, it still sees around 15,000 to 30,000 concurrent players on Steam, not to mention hundreds of mods to keep things fresh and exciting.

My verdict: Timeless co-op chaos with endless replayability. Still the benchmark horde shooter for four friends.

10. Plants vs Zombies [Best Casual Tower Defense Zombie Game]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tower defense, casual strategy Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, PS Vita, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo DS, mobile Year of release 2009 Creator/s PopCap Games Average playtime ~8–12 hours main What I liked Clever plant synergies, perfect difficulty curve, playful charm

Next up, we have the iconic first game of one of the most popular tower defense game franchises of all time – Plants vs. Zombies. I’m sure almost every person in the world has played it at some point in their lives, but in case you haven’t, I highly recommend you pick it up as soon as you can.

Unlike other games on this list, Plants vs. Zombies doesn’t feature extreme gore or strong horror elements. Instead, it offers a fun, casual gameplay loop where all you have to do is survive the hordes of undead invading your lawn by planting all sorts of plants and letting them fight off the zombies.

It almost sounds too simple, sure, but this game is brilliant if you’re just looking for a chill zombie game with strategy elements to pass the time. It’s very accessible too, considering you can play it on your iOS or Android device wherever you go.

My verdict: Smart, charming, and endlessly snackable. The go-to casual strategy pick that still feels fresh.

11. Dead Space [Best Sci-Fi Horror with Zombie-Like Enemies]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sci-fi survival horror Platforms PS3, Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2008 Creator/s EA Redwood Shores, Electronic Arts Average playtime ~12–15 hours What I liked Oppressive atmosphere, strategic dismemberment, seamless ship layout

Dead Space stands proudly among the greatest space games of all time, with outstanding environmental and body horror elements that I think all zombie and horror genre fans would find irresistible.

Dead Space is another remake of a beloved old game that has improved upon its predecessor massively. It’s not just the graphics that saw an upgrade in the remake. The plot unravels better as you play the story, the eerie atmosphere is even more dreadful, loading screens have been optimized, and the overall quality of play is just better than the original.

This is the only game on the list that’s set in space, and knowing that you’re trapped in a giant metal box floating around pure nothingness with space zombies lurking around is one of the best thematic hooks you’ll ever experience as far as survival horror titles go.

My verdict: Oppressive, surgical terror done right. A faithful reimagining that’s sharper, scarier, and smoother.

12. Days Gone [Best Open-World Survival Adventure with Massive Hordes]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action, survival Platforms PS4, PS5, PC Year of release 2019 Creator/s Bend Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime ~30–40 hours What I liked Roaming bike upgrades, dynamic hordes, moody Oregon vibes

Days Gone is one of the most underrated video games of all time and is a resounding must-play for anyone looking for the best action survival games on the market. Despite not having the same love as other PlayStation titles upon release, it’s actually nowhere near as bad as critics made it seem, having played it myself from beginning to end.

In Days Gone, the zombie apocalypse has already taken out most of humanity, and you get to explore what remains on a fully customizable motorbike while getting into all sorts of your typical survivor shenanigans along the way.

Of course, your customizable vehicle isn’t the only thing that stands out about this game. Aside from the phenomenal atmosphere, visuals, story, and open world, Days Gone is also one of the very few PS5 zombie games that depict massive undead hordes and what going against them on your own is like really well.

Seriously, the zombie (i.e. freaker) hordes in this game are no joke.

My verdict: An underrated ride with colossal hordes and cozy melancholy. Great if you want a long, moody open world to clear at your pace.

13. Call of Duty: Black Ops III [Best Fast-Paced FPS Zombie Mode]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game FPS, round-based co-op mode Platforms PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2015 Creator/s Treyarch, Activision Average playtime Endless rounds; dozens of hours per map What I liked Elite map design, Easter eggs, fast movement/shooting feel

When asked what Call of Duty game has the best zombie game mode, there’s one resounding answer that the vast majority of COD players agree upon, and that’s Call of Duty: Black Ops III.

Almost everything about Call of Duty: Black Ops III’s zombie game mode was perfect. It had the best maps, awesome weapons, a gripping narrative, smooth, fast-paced first-person combat, and tons of cool easter eggs that set it apart from run-off-the-mill multiplayer zombie games.

Despite being almost a decade old, Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies can be considered one of the best multiplayer horror games and Call of Duty titles ever, and its devoted fanbase and modding community would certainly agree.

My verdict: Peak round-based mayhem. Elite maps, deep Easter eggs – lose weekends chasing high rounds.

14. State of Decay 2 [Best Community-Building Survival Horror Game]

Our Score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world survival, community management Platforms Xbox One, PC Year of release 2018 Creator/s Undead Labs, Xbox Game Studios Average playtime ~20–30h per community What I liked Base-building, permadeath tension, survivor stories

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition refines the zombie survival formula with upgraded visuals, expanded content, and smoother gameplay. You’ll lead a community, scavenge for resources, and build defenses while facing relentless undead threats.

Unlike PvP-heavy survival games, this one leans into strategy and base management, making it one of the best single player games for zombie fans. With all DLCs, a new map, and improved mechanics, this edition delivers the ultimate survival experience, whether you’re playing solo or teaming up in co-op.

My verdict: Community management meets zombie dread. Perfect for players who enjoy base-building and tough, permanent consequences.

15. 7 Days to Die [Best Crafting-Focused Zombie Survival Sandbox]

Our Score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival crafting, voxel building Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Year of release 2013 (EA) Creator/s The Fun Pimps Average playtime Hundreds of hours; 7-day blood moon cycles What I liked Deep crafting, destructible world, terrifying horde nights

7 Days to Die is a first-person survival horror game that has heavy crafting elements, resource management, and an intense, challenging combat system that allows you to showcase your skill in both gun and melee fights by slaughtering zombies by the dozen.

After putting in some hours in the game, all I have to say is that this is a 100% must-try for DayZ fans who also love Minecraft, as 7 Days to Die shares quite a few similarities with both games when it comes to survival game mechanics.

If that’s not enough to sway you, keep in mind that 7 Days to Die also has a co-op tower defense game mode in addition to offering an optimized single-player experience, so you’ll find it hard to run out of content to play in this game.

My verdict: Craft, fortify, survive – then pray on Blood Moon. A deep sandbox for tinkerers who love building deadly traps.

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Co-op third-person shooter, swarm tech Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 (Aftermath content expanded later) Creator/s Saber Interactive Average playtime ~10–12 hours campaigns; replayable episodes What I liked Screen-filling hordes, class perks, globe-trotting missions

The World War Z movie was a good zombie thriller, but it wasn’t necessarily a gold standard for the genre as far as zombie movies go. World War Z: Aftermath, however, shows way more promise than the movie it was based on, and was a welcome surprise upon release.

World War Z: Aftermath is a third-person co-op game that’s similar to titles like Left 4 Dead 2 and Back 4 Blood, where you can either team up with other players or clear a variety of campaign maps solo, fight different zombie variants, and choose which characters to play as (the game currently has 30+ characters to choose from).

If for some reason you don’t vibe with any other multiplayer games on this list, then consider giving this one a fair shake.

My verdict: Swarm tech spectacle with plug-and-play co-op. Great pick when you want quick sessions and huge body counts.

17. Dead Island 2 [Best Modern Melee-Focused Zombie Game]

Our Score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, melee-focused Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Dambuster Studios, Deep Silver Average playtime ~20–25 hours What I liked F.L.E.S.H. gore system, slick LA vibes, breezy co-op

Dead Island 2 dropped one of the most hype-inducing trailers for any zombie game ever back in 2014 before flying under the radar for years. Then, almost a decade later, the game was finally released, and I can confidently say that the long wait was worth it.

Dead Island 1 was a great game, but Dead Island 2 just took the franchise to another level. It has gorgeous graphics, a fun storyline, a colorful cast of characters, more detailed maps, and a high-octane melee combat system that’ll have your blood pumping as you rip and tear through the living dead.

This engaging FPS game definitely made a fan out of me, and I’ll be looking forward to the Dead Island series’ next installment. I’ll keep my fingers crossed for an early release in 2035!

My verdict: Sun-soaked splatter with crunchy melee. Turn your brain off (figuratively) and enjoy the gory playground.

Our Score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure expansion Platforms PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 2010 Creator/s Rockstar San Diego, Rockstar Games Average playtime ~6–8 hours What I liked Western spin on zombies, tongue-in-cheek quests, lasso + undead

Some people say zombies and cowboys don’t mix well in a video game, to which I say, phooey on that. Red Dead Redemption, in addition to bringing us one of the best single-player stories ever, also brought us one of the most iconic zombie DLCs of all time in Undead Nightmare.

Undead Nightmare stands out as one of the greatest adventure games for those seeking a unique blend of Western storytelling and zombie survival gameplay. Its engaging narrative, diverse gameplay mechanics, and atmospheric setting make it a must-play title for fans of both genres.

My verdict: A spooky, playful detour through the Wild West. Short, stylish, and still worth the saddle.

19. Stubbs: The Zombie Rebel Without A Pulse [Best Classic Comedy Zombie Game]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, comedy, play-as-zombie Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2005 (remaster 2021) Creator/s Wideload Games, Aspyr Media Average playtime ~6–8 hours What I liked Infect-the-crowd mechanics, soundtrack, gleeful B-movie chaos

This title is the oldest zombie game on my list, but it’s a timeless classic that proves newer doesn’t necessarily mean better.

Sure the graphics are a little outdated and some game mechanics are a tad unoptimized, but it more than makes up for its shortcomings by having silly, over-the-top humor, as well as a distinctive playstyle that lets you take control of a zombie instead of a boring ol’ human simply trying to survive.

Wanna know what it feels like to create an unstoppable tide of brain-eating maniacs and kickstart the zombie apocalypse yourself? Ditch zombie games with human MCs and pick up Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse for a change!

My verdict: Delightfully dumb, wonderfully different. Lead the horde and relish the throwback humor.

20. Yet Another Zombie Survivors [Best Indie Bullet-Hell Zombie Roguelike]

Our Score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action roguelite, bullet-hell auto-shooter Platforms PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Awesome Games Studio Average playtime 10–20 min runs; hours of meta progression What I liked Team synergies, constant upgrades, satisfying horde melt

Yet Another Zombie Survivors is an early-access indie game that caters both to the zombie and bullet-hell genre fans. Here, you can make a team of badass mercenary characters stronger with unique enhancements and synergies to help them survive hordes upon hordes of zombies.

This remarkable PC game has limitless replayability and is a quality action roguelike that’ll hit just right if you’d prefer a casual experience instead of slogging through some of the more complicated, lengthy zombie games on this list.

My verdict: One-more-run crack for roguelite fans. Simple to start, addictive to optimize.

21. Dying Light: The Beast [Best Zombie Expansion for Adrenaline Junkies]

Our Score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Expansion/DLC, parkour action-horror Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s Techland Average playtime ~8–12 hours (varies by style) What I liked Meaner nights, smarter AI, relentless chases that stress your toolkit

When it comes to raw, heart-pounding intensity, Dying Light: The Beast pushes the franchise’s formula to terrifying new heights. This expansion drops players into an even more brutal and dynamic version of Harran, where the infected are faster, deadlier, and far less forgiving. Survival isn’t just about running anymore – it’s about mastering speed, stealth, and split-second decisions.

Building on the core parkour and combat systems of Dying Light, The Beast introduces a darker, more feral atmosphere. Nighttime chases are more relentless, enemy AI is smarter, and the world feels more alive – and more dangerous – than ever. Whether you’re scaling rooftops to evade pursuit or diving into alleyways to craft makeshift weapons, the tension never lets up.

This isn’t just DLC; it’s a full-blown evolution of Dying Light’s formula – one that challenges even veteran players to rethink their survival instincts. It rewards creativity, courage, and precision. If you crave action-packed zombie mayhem with a cinematic edge, The Beast is your next test of skill and nerve.

My verdict: A brutal, pulse-pounding expansion that rewards agility, precision, and courage. Perfect for players who crave a tougher, more cinematic take on Techland’s zombie parkour formula.

Upcoming Zombie Games to Watch Out For in 2026

The undead are set to take over our game computer and console screens, and these upcoming zombie games have serious hype among fans of survival and horror. Here’s what I’m looking forward to:

The Midnight Walkers – Promises a tense mix of stealth and scavenging, with night raids that could make every encounter feel like a heart-pounding struggle for survival.



– Promises a tense mix of stealth and scavenging, with night raids that could make every encounter feel like a heart-pounding struggle for survival. Resident Evil Requiem – A fresh take on the classic series, bringing the iconic tension and terrifying creatures we’ve come to expect, now with modern graphics and gameplay.



– A fresh take on the classic series, bringing the iconic tension and terrifying creatures we’ve come to expect, now with modern graphics and gameplay. John Carpenter’s Toxic Command – Looks like a chaotic, cinematic horror experience, combining radioactive zombies and high-stakes combat that’s perfect for adrenaline junkies.

These upcoming releases are shaping up to deliver new thrills and terrifying adventures for zombie game fans everywhere – 2026 is looking like a blood-soaked year!

My Overall Verdict on the Best Zombie Games

If you’re diving into the zombie genre today, there’s no shortage of undead thrills across various platforms. From tense survival to story-driven horror, here’s where to start your next apocalypse adventure.

For fans of open-world multiplayer survival → DayZ. Scavenge, build, and survive in a massive world where every encounter could be your last. Perfect for players who thrive on unpredictability and emergent PvP.



→ DayZ. Scavenge, build, and survive in a massive world where every encounter could be your last. Perfect for players who thrive on unpredictability and emergent PvP. For adrenaline junkies who love parkour and combat → Dying Light. Its fluid movement, day-night terror cycles, and intense melee combat make every run a heart-pounding experience.



→ Dying Light. Its fluid movement, day-night terror cycles, and intense melee combat make every run a heart-pounding experience. For strategy and base-building enthusiasts → They Are Billions. Plan, defend, and survive waves of undead in this brutal RTS that rewards careful strategy and foresight.



→ They Are Billions. Plan, defend, and survive waves of undead in this brutal RTS that rewards careful strategy and foresight. For story-driven, emotional experiences → The Last of Us Part II. A harrowing narrative with stunning visuals and stealth-combat mechanics that immerse you in a deeply human survival tale.



→ The Last of Us Part II. A harrowing narrative with stunning visuals and stealth-combat mechanics that immerse you in a deeply human survival tale. For classic survival horror lovers → Resident Evil 2. Masterfully remade with terrifying enemies, clever puzzles, and a tense atmosphere that still holds up today.



→ Resident Evil 2. Masterfully remade with terrifying enemies, clever puzzles, and a tense atmosphere that still holds up today. For casual, fun zombie defense → Plants vs Zombies. Lighthearted tower defense with clever mechanics and endless replayability—perfect when you want a break from high-stakes horror.



No matter your style of undead adventure, these games are guaranteed to keep you on edge, whether you’re sneaking, strategizing, or sprinting from the horde.

FAQs