Best Monitor for PS5 in 2025: 9 Top Picks for Every Gamer

Choosing the best monitor for PS5 isn’t just about getting high refresh rates or 4K resolutions – it’s about making the most out of your console. I’ve put numerous gaming monitors to the test, taken advice from professional players, and scrutinized real-world use to bring you only the finest options.

Not all monitors meet the same standards. Some promise smooth gameplay but introduce input lag. Others offer impressive image quality but miss out on HDMI 2.1 support – a key requirement for reaching that desired 120Hz refresh rate.

That’s why I’ve sifted through the clutter, concentrating on the features that genuinely matter: speedy response times, sharp HDR performance, and flawless compatibility with the PS5’s hardware.

Looking for the best 4K experience, the quickest response for competitive console gaming, or a balanced option that doesn’t dent your wallet? I’ve got you covered.

I won’t just throw specs at you – I’ll explain which features truly upgrade your gaming experience and which ones are just advertising hype.

Let’s explore the top monitors that will ensure you get the most out of every frame in 2025.

Our Top Picks for PS5 Gaming Monitors

The PlayStation 5 is a beast, dishing out stunning 4K graphics, silky 120Hz play, and super quick responses – but that’s only if your screen can handle it. Not every gaming monitor can make the most of the PS5’s abilities, and picking one from the mountain of choices can be a headache. That’s why I’m here.

I’ve researched countless monitors to find the absolute best options for every type of gamer. Whether you prioritize stunning 4K resolution, buttery-smooth refresh rates, or the best value for your money, this guide has got a pick that fits your needs. I focused on key factors like HDMI 2.1 support for true 120Hz gaming, ultra-low input lag for responsiveness, HDR performance for richer colors, and overall value – so you can game at the highest level without second-guessing your setup.

Below, you’ll find the top five gaming monitors for PS5, each excelling in its own category. From premium picks to budget-friendly options and even a portable choice for console gaming on the go, these monitors offer the best performance in their class.

No matter your gaming style or budget, there’s a PS5 monitor that fits your needs. But the list doesn’t stop here! Scroll down to explore more options, compare specs, and find the perfect gaming display for your setup.

Best Monitor for PS5 Reviews in 2025

If you’re serious about PS5 gaming, choosing the right monitor can make all the difference. Whether you want ultra-fast response times, jaw-dropping visuals, or a massive display for total immersion, these monitors deliver. Let’s dive into the best gaming monitor options available in 2025.

1. MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED [Best Monitor for PS5]

Specifications Details Screen Size 31.5 inches Resolution 4K UHD (3840×2160) Panel Type QD-OLED Refresh Rate 240Hz (120Hz on PS5) Response Time 0.03ms (GtG) HDR Support HDR True Black 400 Ports 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-C (DP alt mode with 90W PD), 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-B, 1x headphone-out

When we talk about the pinnacle in gaming monitors for PS5, we’re referring to the MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED. It is a transformational force in console gaming displays, bringing together 4K resolution, a whopping 240Hz refresh rate and an OLED panel.

The visual precision and swift response times it offers make it an unbeatable choice for both occasional gamers and e-sports enthusiasts.

OLED Brilliance for Unmatched Visuals

The fame of OLED panels comes from their infinite contrast and profound black shades, and MSI turns it up a notch with the application of Quantum Dot technology. This ensures that color and brightness are amazingly accurate.

Whether you’re on an expedition in immense open worlds or engaged in high-pressure FPS combats, the visual effects are simply awe-inspiring.

Speed and Performance That Match the PS5

With the backing of HDMI 2.1, this monitor allows for 4K at 120Hz on the PS5, providing a gaming experience that is incredibly fluid and reactive. There’s a 0.03ms response time, which wipes out any chances of motion blur, and Adaptive Sync support confirms gameplay devoid of visual tearing.

Built for the Ultimate Gaming Experience

MSI has loaded this monitor with features that gamers will love. These include the Smart Crosshair, Night Vision mode to enhance visibility in dark scenes, and a built-in KVM function for seamless multitasking across devices.

Pros Cons ✅ Stunning OLED visuals with deep blacks and rich colors ❌ Pricey, but worth it for premium performance ✅ Ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate (120Hz on PS5) for fluid motion ✅ 0.03ms response time eliminates ghosting ✅ HDMI 2.1 support for full PS5 performance ✅ Smart gaming features for enhanced visibility and convenience

Final Verdict: The MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED is the best gaming monitor for PS5, offering top-tier 4K performance, ultra-smooth gameplay, and gamer-friendly extras that elevate your experience.

2. Dell G2725D [Best Budget Monitor For PS5]

Specifications Details Screen Size 27 inches Resolution 2560×1440 (QHD) Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 180Hz (120Hz on PS5) Response Time 1ms (GtG) HDR Support No Ports 2x HDMI 2.1 (operates at HDMI 2.0 bandwidth, supporting up to QHD 144Hz), 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x headphone out

Who said top-notch gaming has to burn holes in your pocket? This budget monitor shatters this myth and offers you a seamless PS5 gaming experience without costing a fortune. You get fast refresh rates, impressive color fidelity, and minimal input lag at an unbeatable price.

Smooth Performance at a Great Price

The 165Hz refresh frequency (which effectively becomes 120Hz on PS5) guarantees that gameplay appears seamless and reactive. Coupled with a 1ms response duration, this monitor stays in pace with fast-paced games without lags or motion distortion.

Solid Visuals

Even though it’s a cost-effective choice, the Dell G2725D still presents excellent color precision and contrast with its IPS display. Expect vibrant colors and crisp image quality, making it an ideal option for both laid-back and competitive gamers.

Simple, Functional Design

Characterized by slim edges and a versatile stand, it’s stylish and functional. No matter if you need to slant, rotate, or modify the height, this monitor provides superb ergonomics for relaxed console gaming sessions.

Pros Cons ✅ Affordable price for a high-performance gaming monitor ❌ No HDMI 2.1 – limited to 1440p resolution on PS5 ✅ 165Hz refresh rate (120Hz for PS5) for smooth visuals ✅ Good color accuracy and contrast for vibrant gameplay ✅ Slim bezels and adjustable stand for a clean, flexible setup

Final Verdict: If you want a solid, budget-friendly monitor that still delivers fast response times and smooth PS5 gameplay, the Dell G2725D is an easy recommendation.

3. SAMSUNG 49″ Odyssey G95C [Best Big Screen Monitor for PS5]

Specifications Details Screen Size 49 inches (Super Ultrawide) Resolution 5120×1440 (Dual QHD) Panel Type Quantum Mini LED Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms HDR Support HDR1000 Ports 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4

Fancy console gaming in a lavish ultra-wide cinematic setting? The Samsung 49” Odyssey G95C is a striking super-ultrawide 240Hz titan that renders awe-inspiring image quality and absorbing gameplay – ideal for game enthusiasts desiring a big-screen spectacle while maintaining top-notch performance.

Ultra-Wide, Ultra-Immersive

This 49-inch curvilinear QHD display grants you the equivalent of dual 27-inch QHD monitors juxtaposed, offering you a super-extensive visual panorama. It’s a flawless fit for racing games, vast-world explorations, and filmic single-player undertakings.

Blazing-Fast Performance

Equipped with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, you experience silk-like gameplay with negligible lag. This ultrawide gaming monitor is a powerhouse for quick-pace FPS and competitive gaming, ensuring you always possess an edge over your adversaries.

Quantum Mini LED for Stunning Colors

The Quantum Mini LED panel ensures deep blacks, vivid colors, and high contrast, making HDR gaming a true visual treat. The HDR1000 certification brings out insane levels of brightness and detail in every scene.

Pros Cons ✅ Massive 49-inch curved display for immersive gaming ❌ Not all PS5 games support ultrawide resolutions ✅ HDR1000 & Quantum Mini LED for stunning visuals ✅ 240Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth gameplay ✅ 1ms response time for lightning-fast reactions ✅ Super ultrawide format enhances racing and open-world games

Final Verdict: The Samsung Odyssey G95C is the best gaming monitor for those who want a massive, immersive screen with top-tier performance.

4. ASUS ROG Swift 32” [Best 4K Monitor For PS5]

Specifications Details Screen Size 32 inches Resolution 4K UHD (3840×2160) Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 144Hz (120Hz on PS5) Response Time 1ms HDR Support DisplayHDR 600 Ports 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 3x USB 3.0

If you’re on the hunt for 4K spectacle and buttery smooth gameplay with your PlayStation 5, you can’t beat the ASUS ROG Swift 32″ monitor. Tailored specifically for cutting-edge gaming, this monster delivers authentic 4K resolution at 144Hz with the backing of HDMI 2.1, setting up a dream scenario for PS5 lovers. Mix it up with a PS5 headset, and you’ll be transported into a hyperreal realm, complete with flawless visuals and razor-sharp sound precision.

4K Splendour at 120Hz

The ASUS ROG Swift 32” comes with a 4K UHD resolution (3840×2160), coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate courtesy of HDMI 2.1, guaranteeing buttery smooth gameplay at peak PS5 specifications. With an impressive 1ms reaction time, motion blur is practically a myth, giving you the upper hand in high-velocity games.

Vibrant HDR and Color Accuracy

But this monitor isn’t all about speed. It comes with an HDR600 certificate and Quantum Dot technology that display vibrant colours, profound contrasts, and dazzling brightness. Whether you’re navigating neon-soaked cities or spelunking in spooky dungeons, its breathtaking visuals improve every scene.

Next-Level Gaming Features

ASUS makes sure you enjoy tear-free gaming with NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, sharper motion definition with Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB), and GamePlus overlays for First Person Shooter fanatics. And if you’re using a PS5 headset, the integrated ESS DAC enhances high-fidelity audio output, amplifying directional sound for a fully immersive experience.

Pros Cons ✅ True 4K at 120Hz on PS5 – perfect for high-quality gamin ❌ Premium price tag, but worth it for top-tier performance ✅ Stunning HDR performance with deep blacks and bright highlights ✅ 1ms response time eliminates ghosting and motion blur ✅ VRR support for smoother gameplay without tearing ✅ Pairs excellently with a PS5 headset for a fully immersive experience

Final Verdict: The ASUS ROG Swift 32” is the ultimate 4K gaming monitor for PS5, offering crisp visuals, ultra-smooth performance, and immersive HDR – a perfect match for next-gen gaming.

5. SAMSUNG 32” Odyssey G80SD [Best OLED Monitor for PS]

Specifications Details Screen Size 32 inches Resolution 4K UHD (3840×2160) Panel Type QD-OLED Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms HDR Support HDR10+ Ports 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, USB Hub

If you’re chasing remarkable contrast, deep blacks, and flawless response times, the Samsung Odyssey G80SD holds the title of the most superior OLED monitor for PS5. Boasting 4K resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and an almost immediate response time, it serves up a gaming experience that’s as slick as it is spectacular.

OLED Brilliance for the PS5

The QD-OLED panel of the Odyssey G80SD provides unparalleled color range and flawless blacks, making anything from spooky horror games to thrilling sci-fi adventures visually stunning. Not like traditional LED monitors, each pixel illuminates individually, crafting infinite contrast for the deepest immersion.

Super Smooth Motion & Low Latency

Featuring a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time, this gaming monitor is a paradise for avid gamers. Whether you’re evading bullets in Apex Legends or mastering precise drifts in Gran Turismo, every frame is impressively responsive.

Burn-in Protection & Longevity

Samsung has integrated OLED burn-in prevention features, suggesting you can indulge in extended console gaming sessions without a worry. The state-of-the-art cooling system also guarantees steady performance without any risk of overheating.

Pros Cons ✅ OLED panel with perfect blacks and infinite contrast ❌ Expensive, but OLED quality is unmatched ✅ Blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate for ultra-fluid gameplay ✅ Near-instant response time eliminates motion blur ✅ HDR10+ support for ultra-vibrant colors ✅ Burn-in protection ensures longevity

Final Verdict: If you crave OLED-level immersion, ultra-smooth performance, and the deepest blacks possible, the Samsung Odyssey G80SD is a no-brainer for PS5 gamers.

6. MSI MPG 271QRX QD-OLED [Best 1440p Monitor for PS5]

Specifications Details Screen Size 27 inches Resolution 2560×1440 (QHD) Panel Type QD-OLED Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms HDR Support HDR10 Ports 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C

You don’t always require that 4K resolution for top-notch play. Sometimes, what hits the sweet spot is 1440p at 240Hz; this combo gives you fluid performance along with sharp and crisp visuals. The device that delivers this is the MSI MPG 271QRX QD-OLED monitor. This 27-inch QD-OLED display gives you exceptional color accuracy, near-zero response lag, and a seamless refresh rate, making it the best 1440p monitor pick for PS5.

High-Speed 1440p Gaming

Thanks to its HDMI 2.1 support, this fantastic gaming monitor can push games at 1440p 120Hz on your PS5, serving you motion as smooth as silk without the headache of stutters. It’s equipped with a refresh rate of 240Hz – a feature that rewrites the rules by offering film-like motion clarity, a game-changer in the competitive console gaming landscape.

QD-OLED: The Best of Both Worlds

What sets this monitor apart is its fusion of Quantum Dot and OLED tech. This means you get to enjoy vibrant hues, deepest blacks, and lively contrasts without the usual drawbacks related to OLED. It’s brighter than your average OLEDs, making visibility in well-lit spaces a non-issue.

Superb Response Time & VRR Support

This monitor has a super-quick response time of a mere 0.03ms – basically, you can bid goodbye to motion blur. To make sure your visual experience is as smooth as can be, it also backs VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), a feature that synchronizes the monitor with your PS5 to dodge screen tearing and stuttering.

Pros Cons ✅ 1440p at 120Hz on PS5 – perfect balance of resolution and speed ❌ 27-inch screen might feel small for some gamers ✅ QD-OLED panel offers deep blacks and rich colors ✅ 240Hz refresh rate & 0.03ms response time for flawless motion clarity ✅ Bright for an OLED monitor, great for all lighting conditions

Final Verdict: The MSI MPG 271QRX QD-OLED is the ultimate 1440p monitor for PS5, delivering flawless performance, deep blacks, and ultra-fast response times.

7. Dell S2722DGM [Best Curved Monitor for PS5]

Specifications Details Screen Size 27 inches Resolution 2560×1440 (QHD) Panel Type VA Refresh Rate 165Hz (120Hz on PS5) Response Time 2ms (GtG) Curve 1500R HDR Support HDR10 Ports 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.2

If you’re on the hunt for the best curved gaming monitor that boosts immersion without emptying your wallet, the Dell S2722DGM is an outstanding option. It’s 1500R curve, high refresh speed, and top-notch contrast plunges you further into your PS5 gaming universes, making each race, combat, and open-world quest that much more gripping.

Smooth, Quick-Reaction Gaming

With a refresh rate of 165Hz (120Hz on PS5), it helps ensure fluid motion, lessening blur in hyper-speed action games. Added to this, a 2ms response time guarantees swift responses – vital for competitive gaming.

Intense Blacks & Vibrant Colors

Contrary to IPS panels, the VA panel in this monitor brings forward more intense blacks and superior contrast, making it ideal for gloomier gaming scenarios like horror and RPG titles. Although HDR support provides an additional boost to bright scenes, it is not the most sophisticated HDR model out there.

Comfortable, Gamer-Optimized Design

The 1500R curved screen encompasses your vision field, cutting down on eye fatigue and sharpening focus. In addition, the adjustable stand facilitates the modification of the height and tilt to achieve the most suitable setup.

Pros Cons ✅ Curved screen design enhances immersion and reduces eye strain ❌ HDR isn’t the best, but still adds some brightness boost ✅ 165Hz refresh rate & low response time for smooth gaming ✅ VA panel offers deep blacks and strong contrast ✅ Adjustable stand for comfortable positioning

Final Verdict: The Dell S2722DGM is a great curved monitor for PS5, offering smooth gameplay, deep contrast, and an immersive design – perfect for gamers who love to get lost in their worlds.

8. Dell G3223Q [Best 32 Inch Monitor for PS5]

Specifications Details Screen Size 32 inches Resolution 4K UHD (3840×2160) Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 144Hz (120Hz on PS5) Response Time 1ms (GtG) HDR Support DisplayHDR 600 Ports 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 3x USB 3.0

Craving a bigger screen that won’t sacrifice performance? The Dell G3223Q should be your top choice. This superior 32-inch 4K gaming monitor is designed to fully exploit the PS5’s features. Armed with HDMI 2.1 and a 144Hz refresh rate, along with first-class HDR support, it’s an excellent choice for high-definition, immersive gaming.

True 4K Gaming at 120Hz

This fantastic monitor is fitted with HDMI 2.1, enabling you to enjoy authentic 4K resolution at 120Hz on your PS5 with no trade-offs. In-game motion is smooth, and input delay is nominal, maintaining your competitiveness in high-speed games.

Stellar Color Accuracy & HDR

The DisplayHDR 600 support enriches, brightens, and injects life into colors, making them more dynamic. Guaranteeing color consistency from all angles, the IPS panel ensures your image quality remains vivid and crisp.

Premium Build & User-Friendly Design

The monitor features thin frame design, a resilient stand, and impressive adjustability, promising comfort during extended gaming sessions. The matte finish of the screen also aids in reducing glare.

Pros Cons ✅ True 4K 120Hz gaming with HDMI 2.1 support ❌ Expensive, but worth it for premium features ✅ Vibrant colors & HDR600 for a stunning visual experience ✅ IPS panel provides excellent viewing angles & color accuracy ✅ Premium build quality & adjustable stand

Final Verdict: The Dell G3223Q is one of the best 32-inch monitors for PS5, delivering true 4K, smooth refresh rates, and excellent HDR performance for an immersive gaming experience.

9. Arzopa Z1FC [Best Portable Monitor for PS5]

Specifications Details Screen Size 15.6 inches Resolution 1920×1080 (Full HD) Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 144Hz Response Time 13ms HDR Support Not supported Ports 2x USB-C, 1x mini HDMI

The Arzopa Z1FC is the best gaming monitor for travellers, boasting a stylish, featherweight construction and robust operation in a compact size. Whether you’re transporting your PS5 to a buddy’s place or assembling a makeshift gaming spot, this mobile gaming monitor simplifies the process.

Big Gaming Power, Small Package

Despite its trim and light construct, the Arzopa Z1FC is jam-packed with a 1080p Full HD display boasting a 144Hz refresh rate, serving up ultra-smooth gameplay while on the move. Coupled with its low input lag, this mobile screen exhibits impressive responsiveness.

Plug & Play Simplicity

Get started by simply plugging it into your PS5’s HDMI slot. No need for intricate setups, plus, the inbuilt stand offers flexibility with placement.

Lightweight Yet Durable

Tipping the scales at just 1.6 pounds, this screen is a cinch to transport in a backpack, yet exudes a sense of solidity and durability. Additionally, the matte display minimizes glare, making it ideal for gaming under varied lighting scenarios.

Pros Cons ✅ Portable and lightweight – perfect for gaming on the go ❌ Smaller screen size may not be ideal for every gamer ✅ Full HD display with 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay ✅ Easy setup – just plug in and play ✅ Anti-glare screen for better visibility in different environments

Final Verdict: The Arzopa Z1FC is a fantastic travel-friendly monitor that delivers smooth gameplay wherever you go.

What to Look for in a Gaming Monitor for PS5?

Looking for the ideal gaming monitor for PlayStation 5? It’s not about snatching the first 4K display you spot. Remember, your PS5 is a beast of a console, boasting 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rates, HDR gaming, and light-speed response times. But to truly tap into all this power, you need a monitor that’s ready to keep up.

So, how about we help you pick out the ultimate gaming monitor for your PS5? I’ve got a guide here that lays down the real game-changing features. This way, you can be sure to get the smoothest gameplay, crispest graphics, and most captivating gaming experience out there. For Xbox X fans, our best Xbox X series monitors roundup is a must read.



1. Resolution: Crisp, Clear, and Immersive

Why 4K Matters for PS5

The PS5 is engineered for 4K gaming. For harnessing its complete visual capacity, a 4K (3840×2160) is the best monitor choice. Higher resolution equals sharper particulars, richer textures, and an overall more engrossing experience, especially with visually impactful RPG games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Final Fantasy XVI.

For engrossing experiences in open-world games such as Elden Ring or story-driven expeditions, prioritize monitors with advanced resolution and enhanced dynamic range. This guarantees that every texture, shadow, and lighting effect is as detailed as the developers aimed for.

Can 1080p Still Work?

1080p (Full HD) monitors are more wallet-friendly but won’t fully exploit the PS5’s abilities. However, if your main concern is competitive gaming where higher refresh rates and lower response times are more important than resolution, a fast 1080p display could still be a good fit.

1440p: The Balanced Choice

Want better quality than 1080p but not quite ready for 4K? Try a 1440p, or QHD, monitor. It’s a great middle option. Plus, the PS5 now supports 1440p natively – so you get those cleaner, crisper visuals without shelling out for a 4K screen.

2. Refresh Rate: The Need for Speed

Why 120Hz Matters for PS5

The PS5 makes your gaming even better with its mighty 120Hz refresh rate. This means it can bounce up to 120 frames per second (FPS) on your screen. The result? Ultra-smooth animations, pin-sharp movements and outrageously quick gameplay response times. You’ll really notice the difference in fast-paced games like first-person shooters or racing titles.

The Role of HDMI 2.1 in High Refresh Rates

Want to soak in 4K magic at 120Hz? Then you’ve got to make sure your monitor is packing HDMI 2.1. Without it, you’ll be stuck at 60Hz at 4K, or be forced to drop your resolution to 1440p or 1080p to enjoy those higher frame rates.

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for Tear-Free Gaming

VRR is a cool feature that syncs your monitor’s refresh rate to the PS5’s frame rate, effectively saying goodbye to screen tearing and reducing stuttering. This comes in handy during graphically intense RPG games where frame rates can fluctify quite a bit.

3. HDR (High Dynamic Range): Lifelike Image Quality

Your PS5 comes with HDR10 support – it intensifies color depth, contrast and brightness to craft ultra-realistic and eye-catching visuals. If your gaming monitor also supports HDR, you’ll notice shadows that are more profound, highlights that sparkle, and colors that pop! This means whether you’re admiring a sunset in an RPG or creeping through a dark horror game, you’re in for a more intense experience.

Don’t accept less than HDR10

Beware of those monitors that say they offer HDR support but don’t have HDR10 or VESA DisplayHDR certification. Without these, the impact on your gaming will be pretty lackluster. For the most exciting gameplay, make sure you’re getting at least HDR10. If you can get your hands on HDR400, HDR600 or HDR1000 though, you’ll be unlocking even more vivid brightness and depth.

4. Input Lag: Stay Ahead of the Competition

Why Low Input Lag is Crucial

Input lag, as the term implies, is the lag time between when you hit a button and the action’s appearance on your screen. In competitive gaming scenarios, such as Call of Duty or FIFA, every tiny fraction of a second matters. Hence, a monitor that offers an input lag lower than 10ms is just what you need.

Response Time vs. Input Lag

Response time, essentially, is the pace at which pixels can shift colors, whilst input lag is the total time between your action and the subsequent reaction on the screen. If you’re after a really smooth gameplay, a response time of 1ms should be your target.

5. HDMI 2.1: Crucial for PS5 Console Gaming

To blast your PS5’s potential wide open, you need a gaming monitor with an HDMI 2.1 port. This little wonder allows your PS5 to deliver 4K visuals at 120Hz, and also switches on VRR for a gaming experience without any annoying tears.

Just bear in mind that if your monitor has only HDMI 2.0, your PS5 will be held back to 4K at 60Hz or 1080p at 120Hz. That means you’ll be missing out on silky smooth, high-res gameplay.

6. Size: How Big Should Your Monitor Be?

Monitor size depends on your gaming space and preferences.

24 to 27 inches – Great for competitive gaming and quick reactions are key.

– Great for competitive gaming and quick reactions are key. 32 inches – Perfect for 4K gaming, giving you stunning visuals without taking up your whole desk.

– Perfect for gaming, giving you stunning visuals without taking up your whole desk. 43 inches or larger – This is for you if you want a cinema-like experience. But remember, if you’re going this big, maybe think about getting a high-quality TV for PS5 instead.

7. Panel Type: IPS vs. VA vs. TN

IPS (In-Plane Switching) – The Best All-Rounder

✔Best color accuracy and wide viewing angles

✔Great for RPGs and immersive gaming

✘Slightly slower response times than TN panels

IPS panels are ideal for RPG titles, where color accuracy and viewing angles enhance the overall experience.

VA (Vertical Alignment) – Best for Contrast

✔Deep blacks and high contrast for cinematic games

✔Better HDR performance

✘Slower response times, can cause motion blur

VA panels excel in dark, atmospheric games like horror or RPGs with rich environments.

TN (Twisted Nematic) – Fastest but Limited Colors

✔Best for competitive gaming due to ultra-fast response times

✘Worse color accuracy and viewing angles

TN panels are great for esports titles, but they lack the vibrancy needed for immersive gaming.

FAQs

How Many Hz Is PS5?

PS5 can hit up to 120Hz, allowing 120 FPS on a monitor that’s HDMI 2.1 ready. Nonetheless, most games play at 60Hz.

Does PS5 Support Ultrawide?

No, the PS5 does not support ultrawide resolutions like 3440×1440. Games will either have black bars or a stretched image on ultrawide monitors.

Does PS5 Support 4K?

Yes! PS5 handles 4K (3840×2160), promising crisp image quality and intricate textures. For 4K at 120Hz, go for an HDMI 2.1 monitor.

Can PS5 Play 4K Ultra HD?

Yes, PS5 plays 4K Ultra HD games, Blu-rays, and streams. The best viewing will be on a 4K HDR monitor with HDMI 2.1.

Can You Hook Up a PS5 to a Monitor?

Yes, simply connect your PS5 to a monitor via HDMI. For the best results, use a 4K 120Hz monitor with HDMI 2.1 and low input lag.

What is the Best Monitor for PS5?

The MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED wins it. It serves up 4K at 120Hz, QD-OLED visuals, and lightning-fast response times