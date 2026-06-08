9 Best Games with Dragons: Epic Adventures from Open Worlds to Multiplayer Battles

This guide looks at some of the best games with dragons. It starts with the big hitters and then explores different genres. Whether you want to fight dragons or ride them, there’s something here for you.

Dragons have been a part of human stories for centuries. In video games they play a similar role: they appear as terrifying foes, majestic allies, or even the character you control. As a long‑time gamer, I’ve chased down dragons in snowy mountains, watched them soar above desert horizons, and even spent afternoons gliding through colourful worlds as one.

The Magic of Games with Dragons

Games with dragons capture our imaginations because they tap into myth and power. A dragon fight feels momentous; you need to study its attacks, find openings and make the right moves. In other games, dragons are more than bosses. They can be trusted companions or the hero itself. They show up in role‑playing games, action titles, strategy games and family‑friendly adventures. Sometimes you’ll spend hours levelling up before taking on a dragon; other times you’ll ride one into battle. This variety keeps the theme fresh.

Exploring why dragons are so compelling also means looking at the worlds they inhabit. Many of the best games with dragons are great open‑world RPGs where you travel far and wide. Others lean into multiplayer action or carefully crafted narrative campaigns.

Top Open‑World RPGs with Dragons

Open‑world role‑playing games invite you to explore at your own pace. When dragons are part of the landscape, each encounter becomes a test of skill and courage. Here are some of the standouts.

1. Elden Ring [Fierce Dragons in an Open World]

Elden Ring drops you into the Lands Between, a huge world filled with hidden dungeons and towering bosses. Dragons are among its most memorable enemies. You might be exploring a misty lake or wandering through ruined cities when a dragon swoops down and roars.

Games like Elden Ring reward curiosity but demands preparation; levelling up and improving your gear is essential. I remember my first fight with Flying Dragon Agheel. It took several attempts, and I learned to watch for its patterns and strike during brief windows. When I finally won, it felt like a real achievement.

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The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is famous for its dragons. You play as the Dragonborn, a hero with the ability to absorb dragon souls and use powerful Dragon Shouts. Dragons aren’t just scenery; they drive the main story and appear throughout the world.

Wandering through frozen mountains, you can hear the distant roar of a dragon long before you see it. Battling one involves dodging fiery breath, using shouts like Unrelenting Force, and taking advantage of the terrain. Each victory grants you new shouts, adding layers to your character.

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3. Dragon’s Dogma 2 [Chosen by a Dragon]

In Dragon’s Dogma 2 you are the Arisen, a person whose heart has been stolen by a dragon. This action RPG mixes deep combat with a massive world to explore. You travel across valleys, forests and cities while fighting mythical creatures.

Dragons play a central role; one of your first goals is to hunt the dragon that marked you. Along the way you meet other dragons, some large enough to blot out the sky. A unique twist is that dragons can carry a plague that harms both your party and NPC towns, so slaying them quickly becomes a matter of survival. The game’s pawn system lets you recruit AI companions, which gives every battle a sense of camaraderie.

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4. Dragon Age [Inquisition and The Veilguard]

BioWare’s Dragon Age series wears its dragons on its sleeve. In Dragon Age: Inquisition you travel across multiple regions and face high dragons that require preparation and strategy. Each dragon has its own element and preferred terrain, encouraging you to adapt.

The Veilguard, the series’ upcoming entry, promises to continue that tradition. When I played Inquisition, tackling a dragon meant studying its attacks, crafting potions and bringing companions with complementary skills. The satisfaction of defeating a massive creature after a long fight kept me coming back.

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5. Monster Hunter Wilds [Team Up to Hunt Dragons]

Capcom’s Monster Hunter games have always pitted players against huge creatures, and Monster Hunter Wilds takes that formula into an open world. Here, dragons and dragon‑like beasts roam the land. You can hunt alone, but it’s more fun with friends.

Preparing for a hunt involves gathering materials, crafting weapons and studying the monster’s behaviour. During a fight everyone plays a role, whether it’s dealing damage, laying traps or supporting the team. The thrill of taking down a dragon together makes each encounter memorable. I recommend exploring more games like Monster Hunter if you want similar mechanics in a different setting.

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Action, Strategy and Multiplayer Dragon Games

Dragons aren’t limited to open‑world RPGs. They also star in fighting games, multiplayer arenas and platformers. These titles show how varied dragon gameplay can be.

1. Dragon Ball FighterZ [The Dragon Ball Legacy]

Dragon Ball games bring a dose of anime excitement. Dragon Ball FighterZ stands out for its 2.5D tag‑team battles, letting you assemble a team of three fighters and pull off dramatic combos. The roster is huge, including fan favourites and obscure characters.

The fast‑paced combat feels like watching an episode of the show, with rapid dashes, energy blasts and the occasional giant dragon summoning. For a broader look at this universe, our list of the best Dragon Ball games explores more titles in the franchise.

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2. Century: Age of Ashes [Ride into Battle]

Not all games cast dragons as enemies. Century: Age of Ashes flips the script by putting you on a dragon’s back. This free‑to‑play multiplayer game has you flying through beautiful arenas while chasing opponents. Matches are quick and chaotic as you dodge attacks and launch your own. Riding a dragon feels fluid, and the focus on aerial combat makes it stand out from other multiplayer shooters.

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3. Spyro Reignited Trilogy [Play as a Dragon]

Spyro is one of gaming’s most beloved dragons. The Spyro Reignited Trilogy bundles three classic platformers with updated visuals and controls. You play as Spyro, a young dragon who charges, jumps and glides through colourful worlds.

Collecting gems, rescuing other dragons and defeating quirky villains keeps the pace light and fun. The remaster retains the charm of the originals, which makes it perfect for players of all ages. I introduced Spyro to my younger cousin last summer, and watching him master the glide mechanic reminded me why these games endure.

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4. Eternal Strands [Dynamic Dragon Combat]

Eternal Strands offers a different kind of dragon encounter. Dragons here are destructive forces that set the environment ablaze. The game’s physics‑driven world means that fire spreads realistically, forcing you to adapt.

You can use telekinesis to manipulate objects, freeze parts of a dragon or smash it with debris. Each battle feels like a puzzle where you control both the battlefield and your spells. It’s a refreshing take on dragon combat and shows how creative developers can be with these creatures.

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Wrap‑Up: Embrace the Dragon

Dragons have been part of gaming history for decades, and they continue to inspire new stories and mechanics. The games highlighted here show the range of experiences on offer. From open‑world epics like Elden Ring and Skyrim to multiplayer dogfights in Century: Age of Ashes and playful adventures with Spyro, dragons fit into almost every genre. Some games challenge you to master deep combat systems; others invite you to soar through the sky or command armies.

My own journey with games featuring dragons has been long and varied. I’ve spent late nights planning strategies in Dragon’s Dogma 2, shared co‑op laughs in Monster Hunter, and relaxed with Spyro after a long day. Dragons make these worlds feel alive and unpredictable, and they test your skills in ways few other enemies or allies can.

If you want to start your dragon-fighting journey, I recommend starting with Skyrim. You can find an affordable Skyrim key on our marketplace, and start your adventure today.

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