The 26 Best Horror Games of All Time: Definitive List, RANKED

Let’s face it; the best horror games might not always be the loudest genre on the block, but trust me, they’ve got a loyal fanbase that never fades.

Big publishers sometimes say horror isn’t a safe bet financially, but the real magic lives with indie devs and hardcore underground fans who keep the scares alive and kicking – proving the genre thrives on passion, not budgets.

I put together this list to help you dive deep into horror: from hidden gems you might’ve missed to timeless classics that still hit hard. You’ll find a mix here: old-school scares, fresh remakes, intense multiplayer, and unforgettable single-player stories.

Top Picks: Best Horror Games

From psychological mind-benders to pulse-pounding survival challenges, all of these games are designed to keep you on the very edge of your seat.

Here’s my lineup of must-play horror titles that will haunt your thoughts long after you leave the game:

Silent Hill 2 – psychological horror masterpiece where your guilt is your greatest enemy. Dead Space Remake – sci-fi horror that traps you in a space nightmare filled with gruesome monsters and heart-pounding tension. Resident Evil 7 – claustrophobic first-person horror that throws you into a nightmare-filled plantation you won’t forget. Alien: Isolation – relentless stealth survival where the iconic xenomorph hunts you down with terrifying AI smarts. Alan Wake 2 – a dark psychological thriller that twists reality and nightmares into one chilling story.

But that’s not all! Find my full list of absolutely chilling horror games down below.

Best Horror Games of All Time

With the ranking factors above, I’ve compiled this definitive list of the best horror games of all time. I’ve ensured that there’s a mix of sub-genres present, and I don’t harp on just one franchise.

Moreover, this entire list is spoiler-free, and I’ve focused on highlighting unique points for each game that’ll help you get an idea about whether it fits your preferences and what you can expect from the title. However, all of the games in this list are must-plays, especially if you are a fan of the horror genre in general.

1. Silent Hill 2 [Best Remake That Reinvents Classic Psychological Horror]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2024 Creators(s) Bloober Team Average Playtime 15 hours Scare factor 9/10

Bloober Team and Konami’s emphasis on staying true to the original narrative while remaking Silent Hill 2 with modern gameplay, visuals, and controls stands for everything that a remake should be.

The Silent Hill 2 remake starts you off in the same grim, fog-ridden town you’ve become familiar with. Dabbling deep into psychological horror, the visual palette presents almost no lighting and is accompanied by a slow, melancholic soundtrack that builds tension at every turn.

While the original had a forced camera perspective, innovations in the past decade have eliminated those technical limitations, creating a more dynamic, awe-inspiring environment.

The Silent Hill 2 remake offers almost no catharsis; there’s no light at the end of the tunnel, so to speak. The game purposefully forces you to explore grim, dark realities that you may even project onto your own life.

The developers have done a great job in creating images that echo in your mind when you turn the lights out, and they manipulate you into interacting and participating in the very fear you are running away from.

Why we chose it Dark, miserable atmosphere nailed by visuals and sound

Deep psychological horror exploring human nature

Iconic Akira Yamaoka soundtrack

Environment shows decay as story goes on

Emotionally heavy, unforgettable story

My verdict: This intelligent combination of horror with a forced realization to explore very disturbing realities makes this game, by far, a Japanese horror masterpiece and perhaps the best horror game of all time.

Chris Robinson ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A gripping, psychological horror masterpiece

2. Dead Space (2023 Remake) [Best Modernized Sci-Fi Horror That Brutally Sticks to Its Roots]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer(s) Motive Studio Average Playtime 12-15 hours Scare factor 7/10

You can’t talk about top horror games without Dead Space. The 2023 remake brings the USG Ishimura back to life with insane detail: textured walls and the brutal peeling system where enemies lose flesh and muscle in real time during fights.

Isaac Clarke finally speaks, and the story explores the creepy Unitology cult with more emotional depth than before. Zero gravity sections push the intensity up, letting you float freely while enemies attack from all directions.

Combat gets fresh options, too. Weapons include secondary fire modes like proximity mines and redesigned Force Guns, which add strategic variety. The gore hits harder with every dismemberment which feels more gruesome and impactful.

This remake respects its roots and upgrades scares and gameplay for today’s players: classic horror, but sharper and bloodier.

Why we chose it Insane details bring the Ishimura’s nightmare world to life

New voice acting and deeper story with Unitology cult focus

Zero gravity sections turn up the challenge and excitement

Weapons get clever upgrades with secondary fire modes

Gore mechanics deliver some of the most satisfying combat in horror games

My verdict: Dead Space is an example of a remake done right. It has all the bones of the original, and you stay engrossed in the story until the very end. The combat is satisfying enough to keep you hooked for hours. As the fans say, there is no other original game like it, and I sincerely doubt that the crown of the best Sci-Fi horror game of all time will be going away from Dead Space anytime soon.

DubTheeBustocles ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s one of the greatest remakes I’ve ever played.

3. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [Best Survival Horror Reboot That Brings Back Classic Fear]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Developer(s) Capcom Average Playtime 10-12 hours Scare factor 8/10

Resident Evil 7 flipped the script by switching to a first-person view. It drops you right into a gritty, close-up survival horror experience that rebooted the series while sticking to its roots.

The eerie Dulvey plantation feels ripped straight from a classic horror movie: a creepy, falling-apart mansion that drips with unsettling vibes and atmosphere.

This one slows things down, focusing on exploration, managing scarce resources, and solving puzzles, leaving the run-and-gun action of recent titles behind.

The Baker family stands out as some of the creepiest villains around – a twisted clan of cannibals mixing dark humor with real terror. Encounters with Jack Baker are intense and unforgettable.

Not everything hits the mark, though. The puzzles stay on the simple side, and enemy variety could’ve been better.

VR mode adds a new layer of immersion, especially in combat, but it’s totally optional. The base game still holds strong without it.

Why we chose it First-person perspective boosts immersion and tension

Creepy Dulvey plantation = classic horror vibe

Focus on exploration and resource management over action

The Baker family are truly memorable villains

VR adds optional extra scares without breaking the core experience

My verdict: Resident Evil 7 feels like a modern classic that survival horror back to its roots with fresh twists that keep you hooked.

The–Nameless–One ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s a very, very good game. It has the perfect mix of story, immersion and gameplay.It mixes up some of the classic Capcom RE Gameplay, with safehouses, conserving ammo and puzzles. With a very thrilling story and immersive set-pieces

4. Alien: Isolation [Best Stealth Horror That Keeps the Xenomorph Hunting You]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2014 Developer(s) Creative Assembly, Feral Interactive Average Playtime 15-20 hours Scare factor 7/10

The Xenomorph from the original Alien movie in 1979 has become a cultural staple over the years. Stemming off countless other movies and franchises, Alien: Isolation pays homage to the original, with you playing as Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Ellen Ripley, aboard the Sevastopol, trying to learn more about your mother’s disappearance.

Alien: Isolation is one of my favorite horror games simply because it doesn’t try to innovate beyond its source. You play in first-person, trying to sneak through corners and alleys as you avoid the ever-present threat of a very well-designed Xenomorph.

That said, Alien: Isolation has its flaws. Hard mode punishes players more than it scares them; it kills momentum instead of building tension. The ending feels weak and doesn’t fully justify the long, tense journey. Constant backtracking and frequent deaths bring frustration that takes away from the horror atmosphere.

Why we chose it Perfect tribute to the original Alien with intense first-person stealth

The Xenomorph’s AI creates nonstop tension and unpredictability

Immersive, claustrophobic Sevastopol station setting

Great entry point for Alien fans and newcomers alike

Builds dread through atmosphere rather than cheap scares

My verdict: The feeling of looming terror and hopelessness that you feel throughout the game builds into its own symphony that then reaches its catharsis in the form of an alien staring right at your face. Quite a novel experience.

thebruce ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Favorite game of the last few years. Incredible atmosphere, terrifying, challenging (at higher difficulties at least).

5. Alan Wake 2 [Most Ambitious Narrative Horror That Pushes Boundaries]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer(s) Remedy Entertainment Average Playtime 15-20hrs Scare factor 8/10

Released in 2023 on PS5, PC, and Xbox, Alan Wake 2 marks a long-awaited return after 13 years. Remedy Entertainment went all out: this one is a horror experience that’s atmospheric, narrative-driven, and packed with flashes of pure brilliance.

The story flips between Alan Wake himself and FBI agent Saga Anderson. One hunts a fresh murder mystery while the other fights to uncover his own fractured reality. Unlike many jump-scare-filled games, this one builds tension through survival mechanics and creepy, memorable enemies.

The puzzles can get tricky, and the pacing slows down at times, not every player will love that. But the visuals? Stunning, especially if you use DLSS and ray tracing. Remedy’s bold ambition makes Alan Wake 2 one of the most unique and unforgettable horror games in recent memory.

It’s not quite a masterpiece – a few gameplay and storytelling flaws hold it back – but if you dig psychological or story-heavy horror, this one’s a must-play.

Why we chose it Deep, dual-story narrative with strong psychological horror vibes

Creepy survival gameplay that builds steady tension

Stunning visuals boosted by DLSS and ray tracing

Bold storytelling that sets it apart from typical horror games

A must-play for fans of atmospheric, story-driven scares

My verdict: Alan Wake 2 is great for anyone who enjoys a great plot, appreciates more-paced gameplay, and doesn’t mind solving a few puzzles in a resource-depleted survival horror environment.

StenchLord420 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ 100% absolutely. Not only is it worth it, it’s one of the best survival horror games to come out in a really long time and adds a lot of really cool touches to the genre.

6. Left 4 Dead 2 [Most Iconic Horde Shooter That Keeps the Zombie Chaos Real]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox 360 Year of release 2009 Developer(s) Valve Average Playtime 10-15 hours Scare factor 8/10

Developed by Valve, Left 4 Dead 2 is an installment of one of the pioneers of online multiplayer zombie shooters, Left 4 Dead. Here, you spawn in as a group of four players in an infested location, where your only aim is to survive and escape.

Each enemy brings a unique challenge: from exploding zombies to ones that grab you or spit goo. The game keeps things fresh by mixing up boss counts and enemy spawns each time you play, so no two matches feel the same.

With fast-paced, no-frills gameplay, Left 4 Dead 2 mixes cool guns, iconic maps, and memorable characters into a formula that’s held up solidly for over 15 years. Not to mention the campaigns like Dark Carnival that come up with intense multiplayer moments that stick with you.

The characters have become legends too, popping up in other games like Dead by Daylight and Dying Light, proving the lasting impact this classic shooter has on zombie fans worldwide.

Why we chose it Helped shape and popularize the horde shooter genre

Fast, fun, and no-nonsense gameplay that never gets old

Unique zombie types keep every fight intense and unpredictable

Memorable campaigns like Dark Carnival deliver epic multiplayer moments

Legendary characters that live on in other popular games

My verdict: Left 4 Dead 2 still holds up strong in 2025 thanks to its raw, no-frills chaos that’s just pure fun. Even with newer shooters trying to copy its formula, nothing matches the original spirit and energy that made L4D2 a legend.

BigBagofHorses ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ One of the few games I never uninstall.

7. Little Nightmares [Best Horror Game for Newcomers Who Want Atmosphere Over Jumpscares]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Developer(s) Tarsier Studios Average Playtime 5-6 hours Scare factor 7/10

Bandai Namco’s Little Nightmares is a welcome refinement in the horror genre, which purists often argue is meant to be challenging and difficult to endure. Little Nightmares follows the story of Six, a child who approaches the world with endearing curiosity.

The game takes an extremely light-handed approach with its narrative, with no cutscenes or dialogue present throughout the game. It forces you to imprint what you understand from the game and take what you can. You are imprisoned in the lower levels of the Maw, a submersible from which you have to escape.

The gameplay is pretty straightforward. You’ll be either grabbing, climbing, or throwing. When the loop starts to get a bit boring, you are introduced to puzzles that keep you hooked for longer. The soundtrack is beautiful, with orchestral crescendos thumping on the horizon as you hear metal creaking through your headphones.

Why we chose it Delivers horror through atmosphere and surreal visuals instead of gore or jump scares

Wordless storytelling invites players to interpret events on their own

The Maw’s unsettling design and soundscape create lasting tension

Simple mechanics with occasional puzzles keep the gameplay engaging

Short, accessible playtime makes it perfect for newcomers to the genre

My verdict: Little Nightmares is extremely beginner-friendly and is also one of the only games here that is also available on the Nintendo Switch. Completing the game at a fairly standard pace will only take you 5-6 hours, which means that it’s a great pickup for anyone who doesn’t want to start a AAA title just yet. If you finish it and want something similar, check out games like Little Nightmares for more eerie, atmospheric adventures.

Fufu_Foxy ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Yes, I consider it the best game ever

8. Phasmophobia [Best Multiplayer Ghost-Hunting Horror Experience]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Developer(s) Kinetic Games Average Playtime 10-40 hours (varies depending on players) Scare factor 8/10

Phasmophobia is a horror game that answers the question, “What if you could talk to ghosts in a game?” It is an exciting experience that takes you and your friends for a ride.

You’ve seen the plot of average horror movies nowadays: a group of friends explores a haunted house, and slowly, people just seem to vanish out of your view until you are the only one left alive. That’s an average Phasmophobia session.

You and your friends are ghost detectives with limited resources, trying to lure ghosts into identifying themselves. Your primary objectives vary with each map, and your primary task is to collect proof so you can escape to your van.

Besides the interesting multiplayer element, Phasmophobia is an excellent horror game because of how immersive it is. With your voice chat open, you can talk to ghosts, aggravate them, and try and get them to do things, which makes everything scarier.

Why we chose it Unique voice recognition mechanic lets you literally talk to ghosts.

Perfect mix of scares and laughs when playing with friends.

Highly replayable thanks to varied maps, ghost types, and objectives.

Immersive audio design that makes every creak and whisper unsettling.

Balances tension with teamwork, making it a great party horror game.

My verdict: Phasmophobia is an excellent party game, and while a tad bit scary, it also leads to a lot of laughs as you get better and familiarize yourself with the game’s mechanics. It is also, in our opinion, one of the most replayable horror games on this list.

ExchangeOwn3379 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Very good! Best with friends, but way more scary solo

9. Half-Life: Alyx [Best VR Horror Experience]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC (VR required) Year of release 2020 Developer(s) Valve Average Playtime 10-12 hours Scare factor 8/10

Half-Life: Alyx is the only VR-exclusive game on this list. It’s a traditional Half-Life game that also sets a new standard for interactivity, immersion, and level design in virtual reality. The game truly encapsulates why Valve is considered one of the best game developers in the world.

The environments look absolutely fantastic; every newspaper you see is filled to the brim with text and lore, and the level of interactivity you feel in a VR environment is breathtaking. From picking up and tossing random objects to pushing open doors with realistic hand torque, it makes you forget you’re in a game. It also uses VR’s 3D space in clever ways, with holographic puzzles, fuse tracing, and tense tripwire disarming sequences that keep you constantly engaged.

Alyx isn’t filled to the brim with jump scares. Instead, it focuses more on creating a tense atmosphere and uses its great visuals alongside your encounters with some truly monstrous creatures to formulate an environment that leaves little to be desired.

Why we chose it Widely considered the best VR shooter to date

Strong writing and sharp Half-Life humor intact

High-fidelity worldbuilding with unmatched atmosphere

Gunplay feels deeply immersive and satisfying

Incredible physical interactivity that redefines VR gameplay

My verdict: Half-Life: Alyx is an ode to what VR currently is and what it can become if developers truly put in the time to add in the details that matter. It is an absolute must-play if you own a VR headset, and we’d make the case that you should go and grab a Quest 2 on sale just to play this masterpiece.

Sabetha1183 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Alyx is one of the best VR games, and the best story based one imo.

10. Outlast 1 & 2 [Most Terrifying First-Person Horror Experience]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2013, 2017 Developer(s) Red Barrels Average Playtime 5-7 hours, 8-10 Scare factor 9/10

The Outlast franchise is for anyone who really doesn’t enjoy a good night’s sleep and would rather be woken up by nightmares instead. The game is the perfect personification of what makes a horror game exceptional: great visuals, an excellent atmosphere, and a stressful gameplay loop that’ll have you biting your nails constantly.

Both games feature a somewhat similar plot line. You are in a remote area where a group of cult-like fanatics seem to have taken an insidious liking to you. You constantly try to find enough batteries to be able to see what is in front of you, and typically, when you do, it isn’t a very pleasing sight.

Why we chose it Pure, unfiltered terror from start to finish

Exceptional atmosphere and environmental storytelling

Night-vision mechanic heightens tension and dread

Minimal combat keeps focus on survival and evasion

Two solid entries that cemented Outlast as a modern horror classic

My verdict: Both Outlast games are must-plays for anyone who is remotely interested in the horror genre. Our only complaints are that they end far too quickly and lack replayability. But besides that, fans and critics alike sing nothing but praises for the franchise.

or

tonyhallx ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Absolute classic. Should be played by everyone who says they love horror games.

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Developer(s) Striker Distance Studios Average Playtime 10-12 hours Scare factor 9/10

Put on your space boots. We have a moon gone rogue! The Callisto Protocol is a Dead Space-inspired survival horror game that places you in the Black Iron Prison facility on Callisto. Here, prisoners have been infected with a mysterious virus that turns them into mutated zombies.

Your job now is to escape from the prison, using all your resources and survive through the hordes of infected and the armed robots who are cleansing everything that moves. The game plays exactly like Dead Space. However, instead of focusing on ranged combat, it takes a melee-heavy approach.

All combat sequences feel very fresh. You typically dodge a few blows in succession and are then able to land one, continuing the cycle until whoever you are fighting eventually goes down. The game’s plot is fantastic, and while it isn’t very relatable (none of us have been trapped on moons recently), it still does a great job of conveying that humans haven’t exactly changed in the future.

Why we chose it Brutal, satisfying melee combat system

Stunning visuals and detailed sci-fi environments

Strong narrative that channels Dead Space’s DNA with its own twist

Intense survival horror pacing with high-stakes encounters

A fresh take on the prison-escape survival formula

My verdict: The Callisto Protocol does run on the shorter side in terms of gameplay time, but it is a great pick-up for anyone who is interested in Dead Space as it presents a fresh take on the iconic formula that has seemed to work in its favor.

Available_Jacket_287 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Callisto protocol is great. I beat it like 4 times. Very linear. Great character, and narritive. DLC narritive was also good. Beautiful game and atmosphere as well.

12. Layers of Fear [Best Psychological & Psychedelic Horror Experience]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Developer(s) Bloober Team Average Playtime 4-6 hours Scare factor 8/10

Developed by the Bloober Team, Layers of Fear is one of those games that really has you questioning yourself by the end. You play yourself in a Gothic home as a painter who clearly isn’t completely sane from the very start.

As you progress, you see the world morph around you, with layers of it seemingly amalgamating into one another, leading you to question every single thing that you’ve seen up to that point. “Was the cup on the right side or the left?” You start off with questions like these until you start seeing the character’s insanity manifesting in the world around you.

Why we chose it Masterclass in psychological horror and unreliable perception

Gorgeous, surreal visual design that constantly shifts and morphs

Storytelling through notes and environmental details

Deeply atmospheric with a slow-burn sense of dread

Bloober Team’s most defining work to date

My verdict: The note-based storytelling and the relatively difficult navigation leads for newer players to shy away from the game and rightfully so. Layers of Fear truly packages itself as Bloober Team’s magnum opus, and is an excellent atmospheric horror game that goes deep into psychedelic and psychological horror.

xZOMBIETAGx ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I actually think it’s a great horror game for people who want to try the genre but are freaked out by it.

13. Dead By Daylight [Best Asymmetrical Multiplayer Horror]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Developer(s) Behaviour Interactive Average Playtime 10-15 minutes per match Scare factor 8/10

Just like Phasmophobia, Dead By Daylight is another game that proves you don’t need to be alone to be very scared. Here, a sole player takes on the role of a killer, while four other players try and fix generators to be able to escape.

As the killer, you can choose from a variety of different characters, each with their own abilities, while survivors can plot to try and slow you down with what little resources they have. The game features a pretty steep learning curve, and there are a lot of advanced strategies and tactics that you learn as you progress, which keeps the gameplay pretty fresh and exciting.

The developers also release frequent updates for the game and have made collaborations with popular Hollywood franchises that allow for characters from films like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and a Nightmare on Elm Street to be present in the game.

Why we chose it Thrilling 1-vs-4 gameplay with high replay value

Diverse roster of killers and survivors with unique abilities

Frequent updates and iconic horror movie crossovers

Strong teamwork and strategy elements for survivors

Keeps tension high whether you’re the hunter or the hunted

My verdict: Whether you play as a killer or a survivor, there’s a lot of fun to be had in Dead By Daylight, especially if you play with a few friends. While it certainly isn’t as scary as some of the other games on this list, it is creepy enough to spook you out once in a while.

AdministrationEven36 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s easy to learn but difficult to master. but it’s a lot of fun. and a key doesn’t cost much on the internet you can’t go wrong.

14. Resident Evil 4 [Most Influential Action-Horror Game]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer(s) Capcom Average Playtime 15-20 hours Scare factor 9/10

Based on the most successful Resident Evil game to date, Resident Evil 4 is a modernized version of the original, with a slightly altered story and many gameplay refinements. The game follows the story of Leon Kennedy, a special agent sent by the President to rescue his daughter in a Spanish village.

Initially released in 2005 and modernized in 2023, RE4 isn’t the scariest game in this list, but it is almost in every best horror games list. Moving from the fixed-camera perspective in previous installments to a third-person perspective, RE4 pioneered Japanese horror at a time when faster-paced horror games weren’t considered a true horror game.

The game features extremely quirky characters ranging from small imps to large monsters that throw boulders at you. RE4 isn’t among the scariest games on this list, but it definitely is considered a pioneer and revolutionary in space.

Why we chose it Revolutionized the survival horror genre with its third-person perspective

Perfect blend of action, horror, and campy charm

Memorable characters, set pieces, and boss fights

Timeless design: both the 2005 original and 2023 remake shine

A must-play for both horror fans and newcomers to the genre

My verdict: Both the original and the remake were met with critical acclaim, and the game is practically on every platform out there. If there’s one game we’d recommend for you to pick on Eneba, it’d certainly be Resident Evil 4. You’ll be able to squeeze hours out of it, especially if you’re a completionist.

AaronYaygar ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Resident Evil 4 Remake (2023) is incredibly satisfying. What a blast. Just a gorgeously-crafted, bloody action blockbuster of a game.

15. Slender: The Eight Pages [Best Minimalist Indie Horror Experience]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Android, macOS Year of release 2012 Developer(s) Parsec Productions, Blue Isle Studios Average Playtime 1-2 hours Scare factor 8/10

Slender: The Eight Pages is an example of a video game character turning into an urban legend. Released in 2012, the game gives you a very simple premise: “Collect all 8 pages.” As you collect the pages in an eerie forest, a rather well-dressed, tall, slender creature stalks you from a distance.

As you collect these pages, you’ll feel the presence of the Slenderman drawing ever so closer. Your job is to hide, run, and evade the creature and try and find the eight pages before it gets to you. The indie game has an incredibly simple premise, and completing the game doesn’t take more than an hour or two.

However, it deserves a spot on this list because it solidified that horror games do not necessarily need to be extremely long or have fantastic visuals for them to be a great hit. This horror game runs on almost any PC, and is worth playing, especially if you haven’t already. It won’t scare the crap out of you, but it does have some genuinely great jump scares that will keep you hooked.

Why we chose it Proved horror games can succeed with a simple premise

Minimal visuals but maximum tension and atmosphere

Iconic antagonist turned into a full-blown internet legend

Easy to run on almost any PC

Short but memorable gameplay loop with solid jump scares

My verdict:Slender: The Eight Pages is a bite-sized horror classic that thrives on simplicity. It doesn’t rely on flashy graphics or complex mechanics. Instead, it uses atmosphere, tension, and the looming threat of Slenderman to keep you on edge. Even in 2025, it’s still worth firing up for a quick adrenaline rush.

oGgam3r ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Honestly played this so much as a kid, scared the life out of me every time

16. The Outlast Trials [Best Over-the-Top Co-op Horror Chaos]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer(s) Red Barrels Average Playtime 10-15 hours Scare factor 8/10

The Outlast Trials is quite a unique entry in this list. It is a relatively new co-operative horror game that feels extremely well-polished and has impressive visuals. Here, you team up with your friends to play through a series of death games and challenges with extremely violent, over-the-top NPCs trying to chase you down.

From searching corpses to searching for psychopaths, you’ll be met with a lot of unique characters throughout your playthrough. While I assume this isn’t an intended effect, the game creates a lot of hilarious moments thanks to characters that seem to take violence and gore to the next level.

It’s a very enjoyable weekend game, from being tased in the groin to needing to chop off limbs to survive. However, it lacks the replayability and freshness that a lot of typical multiplayer games have. The challenges and games feel quite redundant after a few playthroughs, and you’ll be left yearning for more variety.

So, while it’s great fun and a fresh take on the genre, don’t expect there to be a professional Outlast Trials tournament anytime soon.

Why we chose it Unique blend of co-op gameplay and horror

Over-the-top gore that’s as hilarious as it is shocking

Strong visual polish and atmospheric design

Memorable NPCs with outrageous personalities

Perfect weekend party game for horror fans

My verdict: If you are looking for a few hours of fun with your friends over the weekend, there’s nothing more fun than running away from creepy monsters who seem to really enjoy killing you in macabre ways.

17. Resident Evil 2 (2019 Remake) [Best Horror Remake Ever Made]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Developer(s) Capcom Average Playtime 10-12 hours Scare factor 8/10

You can’t complete the best horror games list without mentioning Resident Evil 2 now, can you? We’re talking about the 2019 remake in particular, it also, in my opinion is the scariest game in the entire franchise.

Featuring Leon and Claire in Raccoon City, you are met with Mr. X and the Licker. Everything about the game just screams nostalgia. The remake is a great example of how you take a game meant for an older generation and modernize it while still sticking to what made it so great in the first place. The atmosphere and visuals are surreal, and Raccoon feels more alive (pun intended) than ever. The forced camera perspectives are gone, and instead, you play the game in a third-person perspective.

Why we chose it Faithfully modernizes a beloved classic while keeping its soul intact

Masterful balance of nostalgia and fresh gameplay

Tense encounters with Mr. X and the Licker

Incredible environmental design that makes Raccoon City feel alive

Survival-focused gameplay that forces resource management

My verdict: This isn’t a run-and-gun game, far from it, you’ll have to conserve your ammo and make sure you try and evade as many hits as possible as you try and make your way out of the city.

18. Visage [Best Indie Psychological Horror Experience]

Our Score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Developer(s) SadSquare Studios Average Playtime 7-10 hours Scare factor 8/10

A fan of Silent Hill? Well, Visage might just be right up your alley. Visage is inspired by and is a recreation of P.T., the iconic demo of what a full game based in the house from the P.T. As an indie title, the game is far from perfect. However, it features a great atmosphere, and the sound design is fantastic.

The game is a bit confusing, especially for new players, and the experience does seem to get frustrating as players aren’t very sure of where to go, especially after the first and second chapter. From our experience, indie games like, while not fantastic, tend to explore genres of horror that AAA just do not.

For instance, the entirety of Visage takes place in just one house creates a sense of dread and eerie interaction with objects. It also aligns with a lot of psychological phobias, with claustrophobic environments and a sense of alienation between the player and plot.

Why we chose it Deeply unsettling atmosphere inspired by P.T.

Exceptional sound design that amplifies tension

Clever use of confined environments to create claustrophobia

Psychological horror elements rarely explored in AAA titles

Keeps players on edge through uncertainty and disorientation

My verdict: If you are a fan of the Silent Hill franchise, this game isn’t exactly like it. However, it explores interesting gameplay elements that we seldom see in other games on this list.

19. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre [Best Asymmetrical Multiplayer With a Cult Classic Twist]

Our Score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer(s) Summo Nottingham Average Playtime Casual Play: 10-15 minutes per matchCompletionist: 100+ hours Scare factor 9/10

You and your friends plan to shack up on the weekend in an abandoned cabin near the woods. What could go wrong? Well, Leather Face. Based on the movie of the same name, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game that has three killers hunting down four high schoolers.

Featuring iconic characters from the movie, each with their own unique skills and abilities, the multiplayer game is a lot of fun to play, especially if you haven’t been exposed to other asymmetrical horror games. Since there are three killers instead of the typical one, teamwork is needed on both sides to meet their goals.

The drawback of the game is that it just doesn’t feel as fleshed out as Dead By Daylight, and it seems to be innovative, but only slightly. This puts it in an awkward spot, as DBD already has a dedicated player base with a team of developers that pump out updates on the regular. So, while the game is worth a shot, the player base probably won’t be sustained for a long time.

Why we chose it Unique 3-killer dynamic for fresh gameplay tension

Faithful adaptation of the iconic horror movie

Teamwork emphasis on both survivors and killers

Great for players looking for something different in multiplayer horror

My verdict:Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a fun asymmetrical multiplayer game with solid teamwork mechanics and iconic killers, but it struggles to match the polish and ongoing support of bigger names like Dead By Daylight. It’s worth a try for fans of the genre, but the player base might not last long.

20. The Evil Within [Best Survival Horror with Intense Atmosphere]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2014 Developer(s) Tango Gameworks Average Playtime 12-15 hours Scare factor 9/10

You know you are in for a treat when you find out that The Evil Within is inspired by Resident Evil 4. In this gut-wrenching survival horror game, you play as Detective Sebastian Castellanos, an eerily cool-headed detective who investigates a multiple homicide at Beacon Mental Hospital.

The game follows conventional survival horror tropes: deformed monsters and mannequins that spring into life. These lockers seem to always have something hidden inside them and a supply of unique monsters that just seem to get stronger. However, as they get stronger, so do you. With a great upgrade system that rewards you with a sense of progression throughout, the visuals of the game are grim, grainy, and grey, creating a dull and harsh atmosphere that seems to infectiously parade throughout the game.

Why we chose it Gritty, grim visuals that set a harsh mood

Upgrade system that rewards different playstyles

Blend of stealth and action gameplay

Inspired by Resident Evil 4 but with a darker twist

My verdict: The gameplay feels fresh, allowing you to either sneakily weave through enemies with traps and distractions or go for a more direct Rambo approach, depending on your mood for the day. The Evil Within isn’t extremely hard or unforgiving, but it does present a decent enough challenge to keep you hooked till the very end.

21. Until Dawn [Best Cinematic Horror Experience]

Our Score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2015 Developer(s) Supermassive Games Average Playtime 8-10 hours Scare factor 7/10

Developed by Supermassive Games, Until Dawn has recently gotten an Unreal Engine 5 and the game looks more photorealistic than ever. It’s a cinematic storytelling game through and through. The developers never promised genre-defying gameplay but instead worked on trying to provide a level of immersion that not a lot of other games can meet.

It feels like a typical horror movie at times, with cheesy dialogue and typical character stereotypes playing out in real-time. But, when it wants to, the immersive environment leads to the creation of one of the most terrifying horror games ever made. This game isn’t meant for everyone, it’s meant for someone who is in search of the best games like Until Dawn. If you aren’t into jump scares or don’t like being thrown in dark places every few minutes, steer away from the title.

Why we chose it Photorealistic visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5

Classic horror movie vibes with a modern twist

Immersive storytelling with meaningful player choices

Great mix of tension, scares, and cheesy fun

My verdict: If you are a true horror fan, you’ll find that Until Dawn gleefully represents everything that is to love about the genre in general, lots of scares, a lot of tension, and excellent visuals all tightly wrapped in a narrative movie-like story.

22. Five Nights at Freddy’s [Best Found Footage Style Horror Game]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android Year of release 2014 Developer(s) Scott Cawthon Average Playtime 4-5 hours Scare factor 9/10

Five Nights at Freddy’s is the personification of your childhood nightmare. What if the Chuck E. Cheese you went to wasn’t all that kid-friendly? FNAF is perhaps the only game on this entire list that both kids and adults seemingly enjoy.

You play as an employee tasked with keeping watch over the dimly lit restaurant in the night. You flip through cameras as you see these creepy animatronics seemingly come to life out of nowhere. With a bizarre soundtrack and a trigger-happy developer who decided to go all-out on jumpscares, FNAF is a welcome horror game that clearly doesn’t pull its punches.

Paranormal activity seems to be running rampant throughout the restaurant, and while there isn’t a lot of plot in the original game, the developers have since then expanded on the lore to add a bit of mystery and intrigue.

Why we chose it Iconic, creepy animatronics that spawn legit jump scares

Simple but addictive gameplay loop

Cross-generational appeal from kids to adults

Deepening lore beyond the original game

My verdict: Five Nights at Freddy’s is perfect for players who love the uneasy tension of watching grainy security feeds and waiting for something to lunge at them. If you’re into found-footage-style horror and don’t mind getting jumpscared every few minutes, this one’s a must-play.

23. The Walking Dead [Best Narrative-Driven Horror Adventure]

Our Score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2012 Developer(s) Telltale Games, Skybound Games, Square Enix Average Playtime 15-20 hours (per season) Scare factor 7/10

Loosely based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead video game series was a bold attempt at redefining what a horror game looks like. Judging by the fact that they’re on our best horror games list, they’ve succeeded in what they set out to do.

Featuring a more cartoonish art style and throwing all its cards in the plot and story corner, Telltale’s The Walking Dead goes through the gripping tale of Lee and Clementine as they navigate through a newly zombie-infested America.

The game has almost no combat and instead changes its plot and story based on the decisions you make throughout the game. Because of this, the game prides itself on having great dialogue, and you’ll see a lot of voice actors shine through with their performances as you try to survive.

Why we chose it Powerful, choice-driven storytelling with real consequences

Iconic characters Lee and Clementine with emotional depth

Beginner-friendly point-and-click gameplay

Voice acting that brings the story to life

A cultural milestone in horror gaming

My verdict:The Walking Dead video game became a cultural icon in its own right, and its success never felt overshadowed by the very famous TV series based on the same name. Kirkman’s direction and involvement throughout the game’s development is obvious, turning it into one of the best horror games of all time. It is also extremely beginner-friendly, thanks to its point-and-click nature, and it often serves as an entry point for a lot of new gamers to the horror genre.

24. SOMA [Best Existential Psychological Horror]

Our Score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2015 Developer(s) Frictional Games, Blitworks Average Playtime 8-10 hours Scare factor 8/10

From the developers of the Amensia series comes SOMA, a psychological horror game that has you pondering what it truly means to be human. You play as Simon Jarrett (or at least a version of him), who wakes up 100 years after his death on the PATHOS-II, a research facility underwater.

The world has been wiped out, and now you, alongside an AI travel companion, try to get to the ARK, the apparent last bastion of hope for humanity. As you navigate the environment, you are met with odd AI-infused humanoids and a lot of dead, headless humans who reveal more about the plot.

Why we chose it Deep, thought-provoking narrative about humanity and identity

Unique sci-fi horror setting aboard PATHOS-II

Chilling atmosphere without relying on jump scares

Strong Lovecraftian influences

Compact but memorable gameplay experience

My verdict: SOMA is an extremely interesting game, it challenges the norms of a typical horror game and instead poses existential questions that leave you more creeped out than any jumpscare. It has received a lot of love from fans over the years too. It isn’t the most visually appealing, and the playthrough only lasts a few hours. But, it’s fairly priced and is worth checking out, especially if you are a sucker for some Lovecraftian horror.

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5 (Part I); PS5 (Part II) Year of release 2022 (Part I Remake); 2024 (Part II Remastered) Developer(s) Naughty Dog, Iron Galaxy Average Playtime 40-45 hours Scare factor 8/10

Like The Walking Dead, TLOU I and II are never considered true horror games. But anyone who has played the franchise for more than a few minutes can attest to the fact that the game can feel really scary at certain points.

Both installments in the franchise use impeccable visuals and audio cues to enhance and heighten tension. In both games, you follow Ellie as she navigates through the once-bustling USA, which is now overtaken by flora, fauna, and…the infected.

Why we chose it Stunning visuals and immersive sound design

Emotionally gripping story centered on Ellie

Perfectly paced tension and horror moments

Crisp, polished gameplay from Naughty Dog

Successful cross-platform presence after PS exclusivity

My verdict: The gameplay is extremely crisp, and you can clearly see Naughty Dog, put in a lot of love into crafting the story and making sure that the pacing feels just right. While the game was originally launched as a PS exclusive, The Last of Us Part I received a lot of love from fans and was then remastered and released on PC as well.

or

26. Still Wakes The Deep [Best Atmospheric Horror with Grotesque World-Building]

Our Score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s The Chinese Room Average Playtime 5-6 hours Scare factor 7/10

Still Wakes The Deep tries to invoke fear in you with every corner you turn. You play as an electrician on an oil rig that somehow drills into an alien, which subsequently transforms most of the ship into horrendous genetic malformations.

You, then, as Caz, try to navigate the metallic behemoth of an oil rig, trying to escape. The game is absolutely beautiful, placing you in grotesque environments where you can clearly see the infectious alien slowly taking over.

The reason why this game hasn’t done as well as many of the others on this list is simply because of its pacing. The game feels extremely linear, even though it has a beautiful map. There are no collectibles, no backtracking, and most of the doors you meet throughout the game are sealed shut.

Why we chose it Beautifully detailed, horrifying alien-infested environments

Unique setting aboard a malfunctioning oil rig

Intense, claustrophobic atmosphere

Bold approach to horror through environment design

A distinctive, if linear, horror experience

My Verdict: Because of this, it often feels like you are being forced into a certain path which sets the wrong tone for a horror game that relies on immersion to deliver its message. While the game still is scary, its linear gameplay leaves a lot to be desired, especially considering the fact that the developers have clearly put in a lot of love to develop the visuals of the game.

How Did I Select the Best Horror Games?

I’ve spent a lot of time devising a methodology to rank the best horror games of all time. A few factors came into account. But, primarily, I focused on what mattered the most: immersion and fear.

While that might be subjective for everyone, a game that focuses on creating an atmosphere via its storyline, soundtrack, visuals, or gameplay will typically be scarier than one that just focuses on one piece of the puzzle. Because of this, games that create a more universally scary experience are ones that I’ve ranked higher on my list.

But, beyond that, I’ve also focused on these particular key factors:

Storyline and Narrative Impact: A great horror game has a protagonist, maybe two protagonists at times, with a clear objective that is relatable to the audience, which unwraps and evolves as the story progresses.

A great horror game has a protagonist, maybe two protagonists at times, with a clear objective that is relatable to the audience, which unwraps and evolves as the story progresses. Atmosphere and Fear Factor: Having a great art style combined with a concise design philosophy helps create an eerie atmosphere that can make even a normal room look spooky.

Having a great art style combined with a concise design philosophy helps create an eerie atmosphere that can make even a normal room look spooky. Gameplay Mechanics and Innovation: Games that push the envelope further, for instance, RE4’s introduction of the third-person perspective, are also taken into account.

Games that push the envelope further, for instance, RE4’s introduction of the third-person perspective, are also taken into account. Visuals and Sound Design: Going hand-in-hand with immersion, visuals, and sound design play a key role in a horror game. Therefore, games that do right by their art style and have a great soundtrack are ranked higher.

Going hand-in-hand with immersion, visuals, and sound design play a key role in a horror game. Therefore, games that do right by their art style and have a great soundtrack are ranked higher. Replayability and Player Engagement: Horror games should be able to provide unique experiences every time you play them. A very linear approach doesn’t lead to a unique experience, and they certainly don’t feel novel.

Horror games should be able to provide unique experiences every time you play them. A very linear approach doesn’t lead to a unique experience, and they certainly don’t feel novel. Fan Reception and Critical Acclaim: Critics are important for the industry, but fans, arguably, are more important. While having the most downloads doesn’t always mean a game is great, it certainly is a measure that I’ve used when coming up with these rankings.

FAQs

Are horror games scarier in VR?

Yes, horror games are scarier in VR. This is because they are a lot more immersive in virtual reality, and therefore feel much more real.

Which horror games have the best storylines?

Psychological horror games like SOMA and Alan Wake 2 have the best storylines. This is because they focus more on psychological aspects, which requires better plot building.

Do horror games require high-end PCs?

No, horror games do not require high-end PCs. Games like Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Doki Doki Literature Club can run on low-end, older PCs very well.

If you want the best experience however and want to expand your catalog, it is worth it to invest into a medium-end PC so you can really crank the visuals up and be truly immersed.

Are there any good horror games for beginners?

Yes, the Walking Dead and Little Nightmares are two examples of great beginner-friendly horror games. Both feature easy controls, a great plot, and have a very easy learning curve.

Can I play horror games with friends?

Yes, Phasmophobia and Left 4 Dead 2 are some of the many horror games that you can play with friends. They’re meant to be played in a Co-Op setting and encourage communication as you strive toward a common goal.