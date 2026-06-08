14 Best Games Like Skyrim for Die-Hard Fantasy RPG Fans

I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve gone hunting for games like Skyrim, chasing that exact feeling Tamriel gave me the first time I wandered off the road and forgot about the main quest entirely. If you’re here, you already know the itch.

The thing is, Skyrim set a bar that’s genuinely hard to clear. It’s so iconic that tens of thousands of people still boot it up every single day, which keeps the demand for Skyrim-like games sky-high. A lot of us are after games similar to Skyrim with that same deep lore and freedom you get from games like Elder Scrolls, and plenty want the best games like Skyrim on PS5 specifically.

So I put together this list for you. It goes way beyond Bethesda’s own catalogue, and every pick captures a piece of what made Skyrim special, whether that’s the open world, the lore, or just the freedom to do whatever you want.

Top Picks: Games Like Skyrim

Skyrim is a hard title to measure up to, but if I were to choose three games like Skyrim that came the closest in giving me that same immersive and fantastical vibe as this Elder Scrolls game, these would be my top picks:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015) – features phenomenal open-world exploration, an engaging storyline, and tons of side quests that are rivaled only by the likes of Skyrim in terms of depth. Dragon’s Dogma 2 (2024) – a more action and combat-focused open-world fantasy RPG that shares the same “dragon, blades, and magic” theme that Skyrim has. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (2025) – the iconic prequel to Skyrim, updated with modern visuals and a streamlined leveling system, offering the most similar gameplay experience.

That’s my shortlist, but the best part of hunting for games similar to Skyrim is how deep the rabbit hole goes. Stick around – I’ve got eleven more Skyrim-like games below that are well worth your time.

14 Best Games Like Skyrim for Fantasy RPG Addicts

Skyrim is undoubtedly one of the best games of all time, and sure enough, all the titles you’ll see in this section are incredible games in their own right, with each game like Skyrim sharing several elements that made Skyrim the legendary RPG powerhouse it is today.

A massive open world, fun gameplay mechanics, engaging side quests, memorable NPCs, tons of unique foes to fight, and a gripping narrative. These are what gave Skyrim that certain irresistible charm that keeps you playing for hours on end. Rest assured, you’ll find that this same charm is present in the following games like Skyrim, making it easy to get any Skyrim fan hooked!

Now, let’s scratch that Skyrim itch of yours, shall we?

Our score Enebameter 10.0/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Creator(s) CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt Genre Open-world Action RPG, Fantasy Average Playtime 103 hours

Kicking off our list is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – an open-world RPG masterpiece comparable to only the greatest titles in the genre. It’s a narrative-heavy, action-packed experience from beginning to end, and the gold standard among Skyrim-like games for anyone who wants a richer story alongside their open-world adventure.

This magnum opus by CD Projekt RED shares many similarities with Skyrim, such as a huge world map that you can explore freely, tons of in-depth side missions to keep you occupied, solid visuals that hold up even against some modern titles, and a branching storyline that adds to its replay value. It stands as a pinnacle among games like Skyrim on PS5. This title is frequently cited in lists of Skyrim-like games for its sheer scale.

Although there are other games like The Witcher 3 I’d say this is an impressive title that you should play at least once, as it’s simply one of the top RPGs ever released that are considered games like Skyrim.

My Verdict: The Witcher 3 is an essential narrative-heavy RPG masterpiece that rivals Skyrim with its huge, explorable world and deeply engrossing side missions. It offers outstanding replay value due to its branching storylines and solid visuals that still hold up today.

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Our score Enebameter 9.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator(s) Capcom Genre Open-World Action RPG Average Playtime 40-50 hours

If you ask me, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the closest thing to a non-Bethesda game like Skyrim out there. Both revolve around dragons and the chaos they unleash on the world, and the character creation, customization, and free-roaming exploration will feel instantly familiar if you’ve spent any time in Tamriel.

You build a character from a handful of human and demihuman races, kit them out with weapons and armor, then loose them on a huge open world full of monsters to cut down. That sense of scale is exactly what players of games like Elder Scrolls are after, which lands it comfortably among the best Skyrim-like games you can play today.

It’s also one of the freshest games like Skyrim on PS5 right now. And yeah, there’s a big, bad dragon waiting for you at the end. Sound familiar? If it isn’t obvious by now, this is one of the best open-world games like Skyrim any Elder Scrolls fan could ask for, especially if you love dragons, magic, and a classic “Chosen One” story.

My Verdict: This title is a thematic cousin to Skyrim, offering a high-fantasy world centered around dragons and a customizable “Chosen One” adventure. Its deep character creation and expansive world exploration make it a must-play for Elder Scrolls fans craving action.

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3. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered [Most Authentic Elder Scrolls Experience]

Our score Enebameter 9.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X Year of release 2025 Creator(s) Bethesda and Virtuos Genre Fantasy Action RPG Average Playtime 40 hours

The original Oblivion was an award-winning classic that paved the way for Skyrim’s success, and now it has been officially remastered for modern consoles. Released in 2025, this new version brings the iconic RPG experience – set after the assassination of the Emperor and the opening of the Oblivion gates – into today’s technology, including updated character locomotion and models. The remaster maintains the high bar set by other core games like Elder Scrolls.

While marketed as a remaster, Bethesda and Virtuos have completely redone many elements, including every piece of art, animation, and special effects using Unreal Engine 5. Game systems, such as the leveling mechanics, have been modified for smoother progression and balance, offering the best of both Oblivion and Skyrim.

As with all Elder Scrolls games, the remaster retains the core principle of near-complete freedom, allowing you to ignore the main quest to stop the Oblivion gates and instead join the Thieves Guild or simply explore the outer reaches of Cyrodiil. This modern update ensures the classic “Live another life, in another world” motto is experienced better than ever before.

My Verdict:The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is the essential modern update to the game that directly inspired Skyrim, featuring updated graphics and improved leveling systems. It successfully blends the iconic freedom of the original with quality-of-life changes expected of a modern high-fantasy RPG.

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Our score Enebameter 9.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2015 Creator(s) Bethesda Game Studios Genre Post-apocalyptic Action RPG / FPS Average Playtime 40-60 hours

You can’t have a proper list of games like Skyrim without Fallout 4. It’s Bethesda Game Studios doing what it does best, just swapping wizards and trolls for a post-apocalyptic world wrecked by nuclear fallout.

Here’s why it belongs: Fallout 4 runs on the same Creation Engine that powered Skyrim, so the open-world design, the deep customization, the combat, and the quest structure feel like home the second you start playing. That shared DNA is what makes it one of the standout Skyrim-like games, even with the change of scenery. It also scratches a shootier itch, earning a spot on my best FPS games list for RPG players.

I’ll be honest, Fallout: New Vegas is still my personal favourite for story, and there are other games like Fallout 4 worth checking out. But Fallout 4 is the most polished, all-around entry the series has put out. If the questing and free-roam exploration of games like Elder Scrolls are what you’re after, you’ll get plenty of it here, so don’t sleep on it, Skyrim fan or not.

My Verdict: Fallout 4 is the post-apocalyptic counterpart to Skyrim, built on the same engine with shared world design and core questing systems. It’s an ideal choice for Bethesda fans who want an engaging narrative set in a high-stakes sci-fi wasteland.

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5. Elden Ring [Best Open-World Soulslike RPG]

Our score Enebameter 9.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator(s) FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment Genre Open-World Soulslike Action RPG Average Playtime 100 hours

If you’ve been craving a tougher open-world fantasy RPG with a much bigger roster of mobs and bosses to take down, Elden Ring is it. Fair warning though: this is a soulslike, so “getting good” isn’t optional. It’s easily one of the most punishing games like Skyrim out there, and that challenge is the whole point.

What makes it click for Skyrim fans is the familiar stuff. Elden Ring has gorgeous medieval fantasy visuals and a customization system deep enough to support wildly different playstyles. And the dragons? Still absolute menaces in need of a good stomping, so your Dragonborn instincts will feel right at home among these Skyrim-like games.

The big difference is the combat, which runs far deeper and hits a lot harder. Honestly, Skyrim and Elden Ring are so alike outside of difficulty that I’d happily slot Skyrim onto a list of games like Elden Ring too. If you want games similar to Skyrim that really push your skills, this is one of the few that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best games like Elder Scrolls.

My Verdict: Elden Ring delivers a more punishing, soulslike take on the open-world fantasy genre with breathtaking medieval visuals and massive boss encounters. Despite its difficulty, it shares Skyrim’s deep character customization and sense of grand exploration.

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6. Baldur’s Gate 3 [Best for Narrative Choice & Story]

Our score Enebameter 9.0/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, macOS Year of release 2023 Creator(s) Larian Studios Genre CRPG, High-Fantasy Average Playtime 72 hours

Skyrim has fantastic lore and a storyline I still think about, but honestly? Baldur’s Gate 3 might have it beat on pure storytelling, and it clears most other top-tier RPGs too. It’s a DnD-based world, so it’s pulling from decades of rich mythos and lorebooks, and you feel that depth in every conversation. If lore is the main thing keeping you hooked on games similar to Skyrim, this one’s a goldmine.

It’s not just the writing, either. You get gorgeous visuals, phenomenal voice acting, genuinely fun RPG mechanics, and a turn-based combat system that makes casting magic way more satisfying than the usual first or third-person hack-and-slash.

As far as games like Skyrim go, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a slower burn, but it’s easily one of the best CRPGs ever made. If it clicks with you, there are plenty more games like Baldur’s Gate 3 worth diving into next, especially if you came here as an Elder Scrolls fan.My Verdict: Baldur’s Gate 3 offers unparalleled, DnD-based storytelling and narrative depth for high-fantasy fans. While not fast-paced, its strategic turn-based combat and fun RPG mechanics make it an interactive and stimulating adventure.

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7. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II [Best for Historical Realism]

Our score Enebameter 8.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Creator(s) Warhorse Studios Genre Realistic Medieval RPG Average Playtime 60 hours

Tired of the usual fantasy RPGs? Well then, I definitely recommend picking up Kingdom Come: Deliverance II by Warhorse Studios, as it offers that same old-school medieval charm that games like Skyrim have without all sorts of fantasy-related shenanigans.

Simply put, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a perfect sequel that takes the prequel’s commitment to a more grounded, historically accurate role-playing experience and makes it even better. The level of realism is high, with a combat system that is challenging and rewarding, demanding skill and training to succeed as a knight.

It’s hard not to be impressed by the improvements Warhorse Studios made. Despite the series’ humble origins as a Kickstarter project, the game now boasts stunning graphics and a more detailed open world, cementing its place as one of the best medieval games out there. It features an engaging and historically accurate narrative and classic RPG mechanics. Nuff said. This is one of the most realistic games like Skyrim.

My Verdict: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II offers a historically accurate, grounded medieval RPG experience that captures the charm of Skyrim without relying on fantasy elements. The game boasts impressive realism, a challenging combat system, and a deeply engaging narrative.s a highly anticipated sequel that promises an enhanced combat system and a larger, more detailed open world? Nuff said.

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8. Avowed [Best First-Person Fantasy ARPG]

Our score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 Year of release 2025 Creator(s) Obsidian Entertainment Genre First-person fantasy ARPG Average Playtime 22 hours

Avowed hit PS5 on February 17, 2026, a year after its Xbox Series X/S and PC debut, making it one of the freshest games like Skyrim on PS5 right now. This Obsidian first-person RPG drops you into the Living Lands of Eora as an envoy of the Aedyr Empire, hunting down a creeping plague called the Dreamscourge.

Combat is what won me over. You get two hands and near-total freedom over what fills them, so I ran a sword-and-wand build one playthrough and went full mage the next. The recent Anniversary Update piled on New Game Plus, a photo mode, three new races, and a quarterstaff weapon type, and the DualSense triggers give every swing real weight.

It’s no sprawling open world like Skyrim, though. Avowed is tighter and far more focused on your choices and the factions you annoy. That makes it one of the best games similar to Skyrim for anyone who values reactive storytelling, and one of the smartest Skyrim-like games in years.

My Verdict: Avowed trades Skyrim‘s endless map for a sharper, choice-heavy adventure where your decisions actually stick. If you want a fresh fantasy RPG on PS5 that rewards how you play over how far you roam, this one’s a must.

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Our score Enebameter 8.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Wii U Year of release 2017 Creator(s) Nintendo EPD / Nintendo Genre Open-World Action-Adventure Average Playtime 80 hours

Next up is a genuine console banger: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. If you’re a Skyrim fan hunting for games like Skyrim, this one and its sequel Tears of the Kingdom belong near the top of your list. The short version? It has everything you want from an open-world fantasy adventure, and then some.

I’ll admit I’m a long-time Nintendo fan, but I’m a picky one, and both Zelda titles still floored me. They’re not RPGs in the strict sense, but they scratch the exact same itch Skyrim does: climb that mountain, chase that ruin on the horizon, get gloriously sidetracked for three hours. That’s why so many players file them under games similar to Skyrim.

I usually steer clear of console exclusives on principle, but Breath of the Wild and the Switch Zelda games that followed are good enough to break my own rule. That’s about the highest praise I can give.

My Verdict: Breath of the Wild is the rare console exclusive worth buying the hardware for, offering the same open-world freedom and sense of wonder that makes Skyrim so addictive. If you love wandering, experimenting, and discovering, it’s one of the best games like Skyrim you can play.

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10. Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon [Best for Dark Fantasy Survival RPG]

Our score Enebameter 8.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 (Early Access) Creator(s) Questline / Awaken Realms Genre Dark Fantasy Survival RPG, Open-World Average Playtime 50+ hours

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is one of the darkest games like Skyrim you can play. Set in a cursed, re-imagined Arthurian world where the island of Avalon is being eaten alive by a corrupting force called the Wyrdness, it swaps Skyrim‘s bright heroics for survival mechanics like hunger, thirst, and sanity. You’ll explore a sprawling, non-linear world and think hard about every fight, since the environment is out to kill you.

What sets it apart is its relentless dark fantasy atmosphere. Corrupted knights, scarce hope, and a constant sense of dread make every small discovery feel like a real win. If you want a grittier, more punishing, story-rich alternative to the usual games like Skyrim, this one delivers it in spades.

My Verdict: Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is a grim, challenging survival RPG set in a rich Arthurian world. It is a compelling dark fantasy alternative for Skyrim fans who desire deeper lore and a more punishing, atmospheric open-world experience.

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Our score Enebameter 8.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Creator(s) BioWare / Electronic Arts (EA) Genre Action RPG, High-Fantasy Average Playtime 45 hours

You can’t talk about games similar to Skyrim without giving Dragon Age its due, and Dragon Age: Inquisition is the one I’d point you to first. It’s a lore-rich, story-driven RPG that lets you tackle quests on your own schedule while you explore a massive world and cut down every monster in your path with your party in tow.Like most BioWare games, its real strength is the writing.

The dialogue and story are genuinely well done, and for me this was the last BioWare game that recaptured the golden days of Dragon Age and Mass Effect.

If a dialogue-heavy fantasy RPG where your decisions carry lasting weight sounds like your thing, throw this straight on the backlog. That sense of consequence easily makes it one of the most story-rich games like Skyrim you’ll find here.

My Verdict: Dragon Age: Inquisition is a lore-rich fantasy RPG where player choices genuinely reshape the world and story. It’s perfect for anyone who enjoys dialogue-driven adventures and exploring a big world alongside a party.

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Our score Enebameter 8.0/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 (Remaster) Creator(s) KAIKO / THQ Nordic Genre Action RPG, Fantasy Average Playtime 40 hours

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning doesn’t get talked about nearly as much as the other games like Skyrim on this list, and that’s a genuine shame. This is a cult classic with an outstanding story, deep lore, a cast of characters you’ll actually remember, and a fast, punchy arcade-style combat system that feels great to mess around with.

If you usually skip older RPGs because the graphics haven’t aged well, don’t write this one off. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is a remaster of the 2012 original, so it’s been cleaned up for modern tastes. Honestly, if you love sinking hours into content-rich worlds, it’s one of the more rewarding Skyrim-like games you’ve probably never played.

My Verdict: Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is an underrated cult classic action-RPG with extensive lore, a compelling story, and combat that’s pure fun. The remaster’s enhanced visuals make it one of the easiest games similar to Skyrim to recommend to anyone craving a packed, lore-rich adventure.

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13. Starfield [Best Sci-Fi Open World]

Our score Enebameter 7.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator(s) Bethesda Game Studios Genre Sci-Fi Action RPG Average Playtime 35 hours

Ever wondered what Skyrim would be like in space? Well, Bethesda gave us the answer by releasing Starfield, which is a sci-fi RPG set in the distant future where space travel is commonplace. If you’re a fan of games like Skyrim, you’ll love this. Here, there be no dragons, but aliens both colossal and microscopic roam the universe your adventure is set in.

In Starfield, you can roam not just one map, but explore over 1,000 planets and moons by landing your fully customizable spaceship on them. Granted, most of these explorable celestial bodies are barren and devoid of any meaningful player interaction except for gathering resources, but it’s a pretty impressive feature nonetheless.

If you value being free out in a vast, open world and actually enjoy getting sidetracked by all sorts of weird monsters and random events while you complete quests for the main story, then give Starfield (a.k.a. Skyrim: Space Edition) a try. The developers clearly took inspiration from their other beloved games like Skyrim.

My Verdict: Starfield is essentially Skyrim: Space Edition, a massive sci-fi RPG from Bethesda focused on uninhibited freedom and exploration across over 1,000 planets. It’s perfect for players who value getting sidetracked by random events and weird monsters in a vast, open universe.

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14. The Elder Scrolls Online [Best MMORPG Experience]

Our score Enebameter 7.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2014 Creator(s) ZeniMax Online Studios / Bethesda Softworks Genre MMORPG, High-Fantasy Average Playtime 80+ hours

If you still love Skyrim but want company this time, Bethesda already made the answer. The Elder Scrolls Online is about as close as you’ll get to an online Skyrim, and it sits comfortably among the best games like Skyrim for anyone who wants other players in their Tamriel.

What sells me on it is how well it treats solo players. TESO is one of the friendliest MMORPGs around for going it alone, which is rare for games similar to Skyrim in this space. You can play every story quest by yourself, and the writing across the chapters and DLC genuinely holds up.

The Elder Scrolls DNA is all over it, from Oblivion to Skyrim and beyond. That’s why it’s my number-one pick when you want a lore-rich, fantasy-heavy game like Skyrim that you can share with friends.

My Verdict: The Elder Scrolls Online is the definitive multiplayer version of Skyrim, opening up the vast Elder Scrolls mythos to play with others. It’s also one of the most single-player-friendly MMORPGs available, so you can finish the entire story on your own.

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Choosing the Best Game Like Skyrim for Your Playstyle

To help you choose your next epic adventure, we’ve broken down the best Skyrim-like games in this list based on what made Skyrim so enjoyable.

Open-World RPGs Like Skyrim for Pure Exploration

When looking for games like Skyrim, the best alternatives are those with massive, richly detailed worlds. For players who prioritize boundless adventure, the best alternatives are those with massive, richly detailed worlds. Consider games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for its masterfully written, explorable areas, Elden Ring for its unmatched sense of scale and hidden discoveries, and Starfield for its uninhibited freedom across over 1,000 planets. These open-world RPGs are defined by the thrill of discovering what lies just over the next horizon.

Games Like Skyrim for Deep RPG Systems and Builds

If you’d rather fine-tune your character build and master complex mechanics, zero in on games like Skyrim with seriously deep RPG systems. Elden Ring offers vast customization for combat playstyles and builds, while Baldur’s Gate 3 leverages complex DnD mechanics for unparalleled strategic choice. Additionally, Dragon’s Dogma 2 features deep character customization and the Pawn system for unique party dynamics. These are the games similar to Skyrim that hand you a massive amount of freedom in how you approach combat and challenges.

Games Like Skyrim With a Grounded, Realistic Edge

For a break from high-fantasy tropes, look for games similar to Skyrim that root their worlds in realism or a grittier atmosphere. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II offers a historically accurate medieval experience without magic, focusing on challenging, realistic combat. Fallout 4 provides a grounded post-apocalyptic setting with settlement building, and Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon immerses you in a dark, survival-focused Arthurian world that emphasizes managing hunger and sanity. These games like Skyrim swap grand heroics for a more immediate, punishing sense of reality.

Upcoming Games Like Skyrim Worth Waiting For

The future of open-world RPGs looks seriously promising, with a wave of upcoming games like Skyrim following in Bethesda’s footsteps by promising vast worlds, deep choices, and stories you’ll actually remember. While you wait for fresh details on these high-fantasy successors, here are the most anticipated Skyrim-like games aiming to set the next golden standard for the genre.

The Elder Scrolls VI

This is the big one. As the direct successor to Skyrim, the game that basically defined the modern open-world RPG, it’s the title everyone hunting for games like Skyrim is really holding out for. Fans are eager to see how Bethesda evolves the franchise’s signature freedom and lore, though there’s still no confirmed release window.

The Blood of Dawnwalker

This dark fantasy RPG from new studio Rebel Wolves is generating buzz due to its development team, which includes veterans from The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077. It’s promoted as a “Narrative Sandbox” where player choices have significant ripple effects, placing you as Coen, a “Dawnwalker” grappling with vampire powers during the 14th Century Black Death. For anyone after games similar to Skyrim with heavy player agency, it’s well worth watching, and it’s due for release in 2026.

Fable (reboot)

This highly anticipated revival promises a return to the fantasy land of Albion, retaining the series’ signature British humor, the ability to buy property, marry, and “kick chickens”. Developed by Playground Games, the reboot aims for a more realistic look while holding onto a true open-world feel, making it one of the more charming games like Skyrim on the horizon. It’s set for release in February 2027.

My Overall Verdict

After diving into this list of incredible games, it’s clear that finding your next fantasy RPG adventure among games like Skyrim comes down to prioritizing what you loved most about Skyrim. Whether you crave deep narrative choices, punishing combat, or just pure open-world exploration, there is a perfect alternative waiting for you, including many excellent games like Skyrim on PS5.

Ultimately, the longevity of Skyrim proves that the hunger for vast, immersive fantasy worlds will never fade. Hopefully, this guide has given you a clear path to starting your next epic journey.

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