Best Games Like Path of Exile (2025): Awesome ARPG Looters

Since its initial 2013 release, PoE can feel a little dated, so you might be on the hunt for the best games like Path of Exile to try instead.

As an ardent ARPG fan, I understand the simple, satisfying feeling of being a bringer of death, slaying all enemies in my path, and collecting a ton of loot. Other games simply can’t match up to the grind and gameplay loop.

The good news is ARPG fans have plenty of options, but it can be daunting to find similar games with a level of player freedom that matches PoE and even the streamlined Path of Exile Mobile.

So, I’ve done all the work for you! I’ve collected the best Path of Exile-like games, so you can expect a similar gameplay loop but with different classes, themes, and varied combat mechanics!

Our Top Picks of Games Like Path of Exile

Here’s a quick TL;DR of some of the games highlighted in the list. Check here for a general overview and find my detailed reviews below:

Diablo IV (2023) – Diablo IV is possibly the most popular game in the genre. Excellent graphics, fantastic cutscenes and cinematics, and in-depth character customization in an upgraded open-world format. Grim Dawn (2016) – Set in a post-apocalyptic fantasy world with dual-class support and compelling quests in a super-stylized world & atmosphere, and a stellar endgame experience. Last Epoch (2019) – Last Epoch follows a time-travel theme, venturing into the past and future, fighting hordes of enemies utilizing 15 mastery classes, over 120 skill trees, and in-depth class-building.

Each of these is a game similar to PoE, but comes with its own flavor, settings, and worlds to save. But we’ve just scratched the surface, so check the detailed reviews below to find your next ARPG!

10 Best Games Like Path of Exile: Loot, Loot, & More Loot!

Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of similar ARPGs to Path of Exile, but with unique spins on the formula.

You’ll find varied class archetypes and world themes like dark Gothic fantasy or Ancient history, but what they have in common is the satisfying loot grind and invincible feeling of demolishing everything in your way.

1. Diablo IV

Platforms PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox consoles Year of release 2023 Developer Blizzard Entertainment Average playtime (Main Story + Side Quests) 50 hours

First, we have the latest installment from the OGs of the ARPG hack-and-slash games genre, Diablo IV. The latest version has features found in past titles but with upgraded mechanics and visuals, topped off with immersive worldbuilding.

Play as one of 6 distinct classes, from ruthless warriors, cunning rogues, and mages, as you quell the demon uprising, overrunning Sanctuary yet again.

Each of the 6 classes has incredibly expansive skill trees, and none feel overpowered. You can try out the other heroes without worrying about DPS, and still feel all-powerful.

The game’s balance, satisfying combat, and polished visuals stand out, but for once, the storytelling is actually compelling in my opinion.

Diablo IV is guaranteed to be around for the near future, so now’s a good time to get into the game.

2. Last Epoch

Platforms PC Year of release 2019 Developer Eleventh Hour Games Average playtime (Main Story + Side Quests) 35 – 50 hours

Last Epoch is another PoE-like action RPG fighting game with a unique time-travel theme. You’re thrust into a dismal and archaic future, and journey to the past to save the world of Eterra from the ‘Void’.

You start with one of 5 base classes, which expand to 15 master classes. And with over 120 skills at your disposal, you’re free to play and experiment with builds in solo or online co-op dungeons.

Each class has at least one powerful build, so every archetype is viable, making combat fun and rewarding without obsessing over the meta.

Overall, a satisfying item & loot chase, well-balanced builds with great variety, an in-depth crafting system, and a fantastic loop that keeps you coming back for more.

3. Grim Dawn

Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X Year of release 2016 Developer Crate Entertainment Average playtime (Main Story + Side Quests) 55 hours

The next action RPG on the list is Grim Dawn, an apocalyptic fantasy open-world game with a Victorian-era aesthetic. Humanity is on the brink of extinction when you’re tasked with fighting off cosmic horrors and forsaken humans.

There are 6 different base classes, but the game’s unique twist allows you to dual-class any of the six.

You can create incredibly complex builds, whether it’s a Shaman who excels in close-quarters combat or a Demolitionist who fancies daggers. What makes the game stand out, though, is the incredible world and storytelling.

It’s dark and grim, with intriguing lore, the more you discover & explore the land.

The world of Grim Dawn feels fleshed out and has excellent combat, diverse & unique builds, and surprisingly detailed visuals for a game that’s almost a decade old.

4. Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Developer WOLCEN Studio Average playtime (Main Story + Side Quests) 30 – 35 hours

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is unique in the action RPG games genre and ditches the standard fantasy fare with dragons and magic in favor of a futuristic, Warhammer 40K-esque aesthetic.

But you’re still battling with ARPG weapon staples like swords, shields, axes, and bows, taking down ‘supernatural’ monstrosities that have corrupted the world.

Another unique thing about Lords of Mayhem is the class system; there isn’t any.

Skills and combos are determined by equipped gear, so switching to other playstyles is convenient. But there’s also a robust passive skill tree with 21 sub-classes to customize to your liking.

You’ll also gain access to ‘Aspects of Apocalypse’, 4 Celestial incarnations that transform you into a demi-God, each with 4 unique skills and an ultimate to decimate all foes in your way.

The thrill of these game-breaking transformations is excellent and truly feels like nothing can stop you, perfect for gamers who crave a power fantasy.

5. Torchlight II

Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2012 Developer Runic Games Average playtime (Main Story + Side Quests) 25 – 30 hours

Torchlight II is a cartoony action RPG with a distinct steampunk aesthetic and feel. The game features 4 main archetypes, Engineer, Outlander, the Berserker, and the Embermage, each with 3 upgrade paths.

The game feels ‘streamlined’ and less complex than similar games, and it’s not as focused on playing with friends as other MMO RPG games, so it’s great for solo players.

In Torchlight II, randomized levels keep enemies and loot pools exciting and varied, while combat is super fun. Rather than large hordes coming at you all the time, you’ll find smaller groups of enemies to take on, which keeps things more ‘strategic’.

There is quite a lot of loot and excellent mod support, which gives the game a fresh feel even when you’ve sunk in hundreds of hours.

6. Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Developer THQ Nordic, Iron Lore Entertainment Average playtime (Main Story + Side Quests) 40 – 48 hours

Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition is a fantastic old-school ARPG that every fan of the genre should try. Originally released in 2006, the ‘Anniversary Edition’ came out in 2016 with plenty of QoL improvements and graphical updates.

What makes the game unique is the Ancient World setting, where Ancient Egypt, Greece, Asia, and Norse mythology come to life.

You’ll need to battle mythological beasts; if you’re a fan of ancient history, you’ll find them familiar. Take down the towering cyclops, avert your gaze from gorgons, outwit beastmen like Centaurs, and the menacing Hell Hound Cerberus.

The class system is impressive & diverse with 28 classes and 1000s of unique, legendary gear. The dated graphics are noticeable, but they make up for it by being a stellar ARPG experience.

7. Path of Exile 2

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Developer Grinding Gear Games Average playtime (Main Story + Side Quests) 50 – 80 hours

If you’re looking for games like Path of Exile, Path of Exile 2 is an obvious choice. The game is still in early access, so it’s not as polished, but you’re back in a familiar universe with upgraded graphics and mechanics.

You’re thrust to Wraeclast once again, with a sinister threat reemerging and you’re set to repel the Corruption. PoE 2 has a 6-act campaign with over 100 environments and plenty of bosses to slay.

You can make a team of friends with 12 classes or combine them for unique hybrid builds like a magic-wielding warrior of death or a druid who knows his way around a bow.

There’s plenty to discover and explore in PoE 2’s expansive universe, so if you want something a little more modern, check out the sequel.

8. The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut

Platforms PC Year of release 2015 Developer NeocoreGames Average playtime (Main Story + Side Quests) 30 – 35 hours

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut combines the three titles in the series into one linear storyline. This means you’ve got plenty of content set in the dark, grimy, noir-gothic world of Borgovia.

With the power of magic and science, you take on the role of a monster hunter, hunting down supernatural monsters like werewolves, vampires, and demons. There are 6 playable classes, each with huge and varied skill trees.

Plus, the ‘Rage’ system gives you three skill modifiers to add to your arsenal.

What I loved about this one, though, is the unique tower-defense mini-game. It was an addictive experience, taking on leagues of enemies while defending your Lair with traps.

To round things off, there’s a new level 100 cap and updated endgame mode so you’ve got plenty to play through!

9. Chronicon

Platforms Linux, PC Year of release 2015 Developer Subworld Average playtime (Main Story + Side Quests) 30 hours

Chronicon is a unique spin on the ARPG genre with a rather simplistic & vibrant 2D pixelated art style. But don’t let the graphics fool you, Chronicon’s endearing art style shines in combat.

What makes the game such a pleasure to play through is the gameplay loop. Chronicon uses procedural generation for maps and dungeons to make runs unique.

You have 5 decently sized acts in the campaign, and 4 unique classes: Templar, Berserker, Warden, and Warlock. They’re balanced great too, so not just one class feels OP and you’re free to play your preferred style of character.

All in all, a satisfying loot chase, plenty of unique items with special powers, and an addictive endgame that uses randomized dungeons, bosses, and crafting to keep things fresh.

10. The Slormancer

Platforms PC Year of release 2021 Developer Slormite Studios Average playtime (Main Story + Side Quests) 15 hours

Lastly, we have The Slormancer, a beautifully designed & detailed 2D-pixel art-style ARPG with plenty of depth. The game’s tone is a bit weird and wacky, reminiscent of the Borderlands franchise.

Eventually, you don the mantle of ‘The Slormancer’ to save the realm with three unique classes. Each has over 200 abilities, passives, and upgrades, so you can build in-depth characters with an expansive skill tree.

The game also has an ‘infinite’ upgrade system and a ton of loot, each of which can have powerful game-changing effects and over 200 unique affixes.

The Slormancer uses procedural generation so there are plenty of unique monsters and bosses to fight. What drew me in were the eye-catching visuals, but the impressive and fun loop kept me playing for hours.

FAQs

What game is most like Path of Exile?

There are other titles that are most like Path of Exile, but the most similar would be the Diablo series, Last Epoch, Grim Dawn, and the Torchlight series.

These are isometric-style ARPG titles with hack-and-slash gameplay and a strong focus on grinding loot.

What style of game is Path of Exile?

Path of Exile is an online action role-playing game and fits squarely within the hack-and-slash subgenre.

The game offers a dark fantasy world, fast-paced combat, and a heavy focus on loot farming, making it a staple for players who love a rewarding grind loop with build flexibility.

Is Path of Exile still worth playing in 2025?

Yes, it absolutely is. Path of Exile remains one of the top ARPGs on the market thanks to its frequent updates, seasonal challenge leagues, and the recent launch of Path of Exile 2.

The game continues to evolve with new content, reworks, and balance patches that keep gameplay fresh.