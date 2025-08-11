20 Best Split-Screen Games on Xbox: Top Titles for 2025

Split-screen multiplayer is on life support. Sure, there are tons of co-op games on Xbox, but ones you can actually play together on the same couch, screen split, and snacks in reach? That list keeps shrinking, fast.

So I dug through dozens of games, dusted off the classics, and played newer titles that actually respect your couch. The list I ended up with hits every note – rowdy brawlers, chill co-op builders, sweaty shooters, and a few throwbacks that still crush today. Want to clear Halo on Legendary with a buddy? I got you. Just want to unwind and farm turnips from your couch? It’s all here.

Fire up your Xbox, grab a second controller, and make some room on the couch.

Our Top Picks for Split-Screen Games on Xbox

Split screen isn’t dead yet, and these games prove it. Whether you’re after couch co-op chaos or a relaxed night on the farm, these picks are the real standouts. No setup headaches, no shoehorned multiplayer, just the best split-screen games on Xbox from the moment you press start.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (2014) – The ultimate FPS throwback party. All the classic Halo campaigns remastered, split-screen ready, and packed with enough nostalgia to make you feel like a LAN legend again. Grab a buddy, lock and load, and pretend your living room is a battlefield. Halo: Infinite (2021) – Big guns, bigger maps, and the same old Master Chief charm. Split-screen’s back, and it’s perfect for chaotic first-person co-op or proving you’re still the best Spartan in the room. Grappleshot, couch, and snacks are still the perfect recipe for legendary evenings. Gears 5 (2019) – A brutal third-person shooter with chainsaws, muscle bros, and surprisingly emotional moments. The co-op is excellent across campaign, Horde, and Escape. Just grab a friend and start mowing down Locust in style. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (2013) – A short, emotional adventure that hits way harder than you’d expect. You control both brothers at once in this puzzle-platformer, solving challenges through cooperation. And yes, it will wreck you by the end. Stardew Valley (2016) – The ultimate cozy-life sim. Grow crops, raise animals, befriend the locals, and turn your scrappy plot into a farming empire. It’s charming, low-stress, and dangerously easy to lose entire weekends to.

I picked these best split-screen games for Xbox based on a few key things: how well they handle split-screen, how fun they are to play with someone else, and whether the co-op actually adds to the experience. Some are chaotic party hits, others are slower and story-driven. But all of them are worth firing up when you’ve got a second controller and some time to kill.

20 Best Split-Screen Games on Xbox: Embrace the Couch Chaos

Why do I love split-screen co-op games? It’s simple – these games often require interaction between players, so you’ll be able to improve your social connection with your friends. It’s not just couch co-op; you can also play remotely. Many games offer online play, so you can start your journey even if you’re in different cities and countries.

The games in my selection can be played on the latest Xbox consoles, but some of them will also work great on older devices.

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter, sci-fi, action Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2014 (ongoing updates) Developer 343 Industries Publisher Microsoft Studios Average playtime 30-50 hours (campaigns combined) Best for Fans of iconic shooters, couch co-op, and competitive multiplayer nights Unique features All main Halo campaigns remastered, seamless campaign drop-in/drop-out co-op, classic multiplayer maps, customizable playlists, steady updates

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is a straight-up shrine to the Halo legacy. If you grew up blasting Grunts and Flood, or somehow missed out and want to catch up, MCC bundles all the best Halo games into one couch-friendly package.

From the legendary “Finish the Fight” moments in Combat Evolved to the squad-based battles of Reach, you’re looking at a ton of content that still hits like a sniper headshot from a Halo 3 BR. The controls are tight, the pace is perfect, and the multiplayer? Let’s just say it’s still one of the best split-screen shooters for trash-talking your buddy while fragging each other mercilessly.

The co-op experience is where MCC shines. Drop in, drop out, no awkward lobby waiting. Just pure, instant action. The split-screen feels smooth, whether you’re sneaking through Covenant bases or tearing it up in fan-favorite maps like Blood Gulch and Guardian.

Visually, the remasters give the classic Halo look a much-needed glow-up without killing the nostalgic charm. It’s that perfect mix of modern polish and “yeah, I remember this” vibes. Whether you’re reliving legendary firefights or finally trying to explain the deep lore behind Cortana’s drama, MCC is your go-to for split-screen glory.

Why we chose it It’s the ultimate split-screen FPS throwback with enough content to keep you and a friend busy for months. Iconic campaigns, legendary maps, and multiplayer madness all wrapped up in one perfect package. It’s pure couch co-op gold.

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter, open-world, sci-fi Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Developer 343 Industries Publisher Xbox Game Studios Average playtime 10-15 hours (campaign) Best for Fans of big maps, grappleshot chaos, and co-op missions with a side of freedom Unique features Open-world campaign, sandbox combat, split-screen coming via community mods (PC), Halo multiplayer reworked from the ground up, free-to-play online

Halo: Infinite flips the script on the Halo series formula and gives you the tools to wreak havoc however you want, including with a buddy. It’s the most sandboxy Halo yet, with massive Zeta Halo zones to explore, bases to liberate, and squads to rescue.

Grappleshot around like a maniac while your co-op partner hijacks a Ghost and barrels into enemy camps like it’s Fast & Furious: Warthog Drift. It’s chaotic, clean, and the gunplay still feels like Halo, just with more freedom and way more explosions.

While native split screen didn’t make it into the final cut (RIP), PC players have kept the dream alive with community-made split-screen co-op mods. And online co-op play for the full campaign works smoothly. You can team up with friends across Xbox and PC to take down Banished bases like a Spartan dream team.

Multiplayer is still free and ridiculously polished. Ranked or casual, Slayer or Big Team Battle, it’s a good time, especially if you’re chasing that classic Halo feeling but want modern controls and smooth performance on Xbox Series X/S. You’ll be hard-pressed to find another first-person shooter that balances nostalgia and new ideas this well, especially for co-op game fans.

Why we chose it Halo: Infinite delivers the most flexible Halo campaign yet, with tight shooting, a sprawling open world, and the kind of co-op freedom that makes it a blast to play with friends (online or couch-modded).

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person shooter, action, sci-fi Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Developer The Coalition Publisher Xbox Game Studios Average playtime 10-15 hours (campaign) Best for Fans of cover-based shooters, beefy weapons, and intense co-op play Unique features Campaign split-screen, Horde and Escape modes, seamless local/online co-op, excellent enemy variety, chainsaw bayonets

Gears 5 is a loud, chaotic, and surprisingly emotional co-op shooter that’s perfect for split-screen play. You can play the full campaign via couch co-op and chainsaw your way through beautifully wrecked environments, giant boss fights, and endless waves of squishy aliens. It’s all classic Gears of War mayhem, but slicker, faster, and a bit more dramatic than you remember.

Beyond the main story, Gears 5 packs in split-screen multiplayer with Horde mode (fight off waves of enemies with a team) and Escape mode (a tight, timed rush out of enemy territory). Both are built for local co-op and ideal for game night marathons. Just add snacks and a third controller if you’re feeling bold.

The gunplay is heavy and satisfying, with weapons that hit like trucks and enemies that burst like piñatas full of regret. It’s gritty but also kind of silly in the best way. Few Xbox titles pull off this level of polish and pure co-op fun across so many modes.

Why we chose it Gears 5 nails the split-screen formula with several co-op modes, tight gunplay, and enough explosions to make Michael Bay blush. It’s one of the best split-screen games on Xbox, full stop.

4. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons [Best Emotional Adventure Game]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle-platformer, adventure, fantasy Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2013 Developer Starbreeze Studios Publisher 505 Games Average playtime 3-4 hours Best for Players who want a short, emotional story with light puzzles and clever co-op play Unique features Two-player couch co-op, dual-character control, no dialogue, story-driven gameplay, bittersweet ending that will wreck you

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons looks like a quiet indie game, but don’t let that fool you – it’ll punch you right in the heart. In this beautifully weird co-op game, two players control two siblings on a journey to save their dying father. It’s got zero spoken dialogue but somehow tells a better story than most triple-A titles.

Each player takes control of one brother, and progress depends entirely on teamwork – lifting gates, solving light environmental puzzles, and helping each other climb and swim. It’s a short game, but the emotional payoff lands hard, especially if you’re into story-first games with a unique mechanic twist.

Brothers is one of the top adventure games I found during my research and a perfect pick for a night in with someone who likes a good cry with their couch co-op. It’s quiet, clever, and surprisingly powerful – like a Studio Ghibli film snuck into your Xbox library.

Why we chose it It’s a rare split-screen title that leans on emotion instead of explosions and delivers one of the most memorable co-op experiences out there. It’s a great pick for a heartfelt gaming evening with a friend.

5. Stardew Valley [Best Co-Op Farm Sim]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Farming sim, life sim, RPG Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2016 Developer ConcernedApe Publisher ConcernedApe Average playtime 60-200+ hours Best for Fans of chill vibes, deep systems, and low-stress co-op play with friends Unique features Full split-screen co-op, farming, fishing, mining, romance options, seasonal events, mod support (PC), community-driven updates

Stardew Valley starts out simple – clear the land, plant some crops, maybe fish a little – and somehow turns into 80 hours of obsessively rearranging sprinklers and romancing virtual townsfolk. It’s cozy, charming, and sneakily deep, with dozens of things to do and total freedom in how you do them. The kicker? You can now play the entire thing in split-screen co-op.

You and another player can live your best rural lives side-by-side, farming, mining, decorating your cabin, and arguing over whose turn it is to water the melons. The local co-op play is smooth and lets both players move freely. So, you’re not stuck within the same screen or forced into busywork. Whether you’re digging for treasure in the Skull Cavern or just vibing at the Flower Dance, it’s a perfect couch co-op escape. It was a unique experience for me since good games like Stardew Valley are tough to find.

Stardew Valley was made by one person, sure. But it still has more depth than most triple-A games. It’s a feel-good classic, especially if you’re into laid-back co-op games with just enough chaos to keep things spicy on game night.

Why we chose it It’s the ultimate low-stress split-screen game – endlessly replayable, secretly complex, and ideal for two players who just want to farm, fish, and vibe.

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Cinematic adventure, action, co-op Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 Developer Hazelight Studios Publisher Electronic Arts Average playtime 6-8 hours Best for Players who want full co-op play with zero solo option Unique features Split-screen only, dual protagonist storytelling, synced cutscenes, prison break, mini-games, tightly scripted pacing

A Way Out is a rare beast – a game that can’t be played alone and absolutely thrives on two-player co-op play. You and a friend control Leo and Vincent, two prisoners who bond while plotting an epic jailbreak.

From synchronized stealth takedowns to tense car chases, everything’s designed for two players working together (or occasionally yelling at each other). You’re trying to stay one step ahead of the law, with the entire game built around split-screen play.

What makes A Way Out special is how cinematic it feels without giving up control. One player might be in a cutscene while the other’s still exploring or solving puzzles. There’s a real sense of split perspective, and it keeps the pacing tight the whole way through.

Why we chose it It’s a split-screen co-op narrative that demands teamwork and delivers a cinematic, edge-of-your-seat experience. If you want your story and action side-by-side, this gem has your next game night written all over it.

7. Borderlands 3 [Best Co-Op Loot Shooter]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter, looter shooter, action RPG Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Developer Gearbox Software Publisher 2K Games Average playtime 25-40 hours (campaign) Best for Fans of chaotic co-op play, gun hoarding, and explosive split-screen mayhem Unique features Drop-in/drop-out split screen, endless loot, four-player local co-op, wacky writing, huge skill trees, multiple character classes

Borderlands 3 is what happens when you mash up a first-person shooter, an RPG, and a Saturday morning cartoon that chugs energy drinks. It’s loud, fast, and built for split-screen multiplayer. You and your friends can tear through Pandora (and beyond) with more guns than you’ll know what to do with, including one that literally shoots hamburgers.

The story pits you against the Calypso Twins, obnoxious streamer-style villains trying to harness Vault power across the galaxy. You’ll explore massive planets, blow up anything that moves, and level up along the way with ridiculous skill trees tailored to each of the four main characters. It’s peak co-op play – loot is separate, progress is shared, and the chaos is better with two (or four) players yelling about legendaries.

Borderlands 3 also supports full local co-op, even in four-player mode. But be warned, things get gloriously messy with that many explosions on one screen. The game runs great on Xbox Series X/S, which makes it a top pick for anyone looking to loot, shoot, and laugh their way through a full-blown co-op campaign.

Why we chose it Ridiculous guns, over-the-top humor, and seamless split-screen play make this one of the best co-op games you can fire up on Xbox today.

8. Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition [Best Cooperative RPG for Thoughtful Playthroughs]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based RPG, fantasy, tactical Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2017 (Definitive Edition: 2018) Developer Larian Studios Publisher Bandai Namco (console) Average playtime 60-100+ hours Best for Players who want deep co-op play, branching stories, and crunchy turn-based combat Unique features Full campaign co-op, tactical combat, reactive world, classless character creation, tons of replay value

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition is the kind of RPG you can sink a hundred hours into and still miss half the content. For me, that just makes it all the more fun to tackle in split-screen co-op. You and a friend can play the full campaign together, making choices, solving problems, and sometimes accidentally setting entire towns on fire with a misfired fireball (it happens).

The story is sprawling and packed with consequences. You’re “Sourcerers” marked for execution, but fate has bigger plans that include gods, demons, political coups, and undead squirrels. The writing is sharp, the world is reactive, and the turn-based combat feels immensely satisfying when your plans actually work.

Unlike in most co-op games, you’re not tethered to your partner. You can explore separately, disagree during dialogue, and even betray each other if things get spicy. It’s great for players who want slower-paced, tactical co-op play without sacrificing depth or narrative weight.

Why we chose it Few split-screen RPGs offer this much freedom, strategy, and story. If you want a thoughtful co-op campaign that rewards experimentation and patience, this is it.

9. It Takes Two [Best Co-Op Game with Varied Gameplay]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure, platformer, puzzle Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Developer Hazelight Studios Publisher Electronic Arts Average playtime 10-12 hours Best for Players looking for pure two-player co-op play with nonstop gameplay variety Unique features Two-player only, constant gameplay shifts, split screen co-op, emotional story, puzzle-platforming, mini-games, genre mashups

Games like It Takes Two are pure co-op perfection. It encourages teamwork and constantly reinvents how you work together. You play as Cody and May, a couple turned into tiny dolls, trying to fix their broken relationship. The gameplay? A constantly evolving mix of puzzles, platforming, combat, flying squirrels, time control, and, yes, even a full-on Diablo-style dungeon crawl. No two levels play the same, and that’s the magic.

This isn’t just another co-op game where one person carries the other – both players have unique abilities tied to the level’s theme. Progress only comes through actual collaboration. You’re throwing nails, reversing time, or riding a frog through a garden, and get rewarded with that sweet “we figured it out together” feeling.

Even better, it’s built entirely around split-screen play. You’re always side-by-side (locally or online), watching both perspectives at once. This makes the story beats hit harder and the coordination smoother. It’s the kind of experience that makes you say “just one more level” – until 2 a.m.

Why we chose it No game pushes creative co-op play quite like It Takes Two. It’s clever, heartfelt, and constantly surprising. I can easily recommend it as one of the best split-screen games on Xbox.

10. Minecraft [Best Creative Sandbox for Local Co-Op]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sandbox, survival, crafting, adventure Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2011 Developer Mojang Studios Publisher Xbox Game Studios Average playtime Endless Best for Creative players, builders, and anyone who wants relaxed couch co-op chaos Unique features Four-player split screen, survival and creative modes, massive mod support (PC), build-anything freedom, consistent updates

Minecraft is an epic survival game that might just be the ultimate local co-op sandbox. You can build a castle, mine for diamonds, or get blown up by a creeper – all in the same five minutes. The Bedrock Edition on Xbox supports up to four players in split-screen co-op, which makes it perfect for family play, chill hangouts, or wild base-building with friends.

The beauty of Minecraft is how open it is. You can chase survival goals, tame wolves, get lost in caves, or just build the weirdest thing you can think of. It’s great for younger players but deep enough for veterans who want to automate farms or explore the Nether as a team.

With split-screen multiplayer, everyone can do their own thing or collaborate on big projects. The flexibility is unmatched. Want to hunt mobs while your friend builds a mansion out of obsidian and pain? Go for it.

Why we chose it Not many co-op games offer this much creative freedom. Minecraft is endlessly replayable and perfect for split-screen play with two to four players on the same couch.

11. Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Best Co-Op Cooking Game]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Party, time management, arcade, co-op chaos Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2020 Developer Ghost Town Games Publisher Team17 Average playtime 8-12 hours (campaign), endless replay value Best for Groups who love yelling about soup and setting kitchens on fire in glorious couch co-op Unique features Two-player split screen, four-player local co-op, remastered visuals, cross-platform multiplayer, accessibility options

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is fast, silly, and full of glorious chaos. It combines both Overcooked games in one remastered package, throws in every DLC, and wraps it up with better performance and smoother controls. You and up to three friends will cook under pressure in increasingly absurd kitchens – like one that’s split between two moving trucks or another suspended over a lava pit.

Split-screen multiplayer is seamless, and the game supports full couch co-op. Every level is a ticking time bomb where teamwork is essential and failure is hilarious. You’ll burn meals, scream about dishes, and eventually come out laughing (or planning revenge). Games like Overcooked! are rare chaotic pleasures, but definitely worth your time.

The campaign works for two players, but the game really comes alive with four. It’s the kind of title that turns a casual game night into a full-blown memory.

Why we chose it Few co-op games are this good at making you laugh, sweat, and lose friends all at once. With polished split-screen play, tons of content, and smart difficulty scaling, Overcooked! All You Can Eat is essential for chaotic, shouty fun on the couch.

12. Rocket League [Best Co-Op Sports Game with Cars]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Arcade sports, vehicular soccer, action Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2015 Developer Psyonix Publisher Psyonix Average playtime 8-12 hours (campaign), endless replay value Best for As long as your competitive streak can handle Unique features Two-player split screen, four-player couch co-op, ranked and casual multiplayer, crossplay support, full customization

I’ve sunk more hours into Rocket League than I’d like to admit. Most of them spent yelling at friends from the couch while we tried to fly a car into a ball and failed spectacularly. But that’s the charm. It’s easy to pick up, hilarious at first, and then suddenly you’re practicing aerials at 3 a.m. because you “almost had it.”

Two-player split-screen play is smooth, and playing online together from the same console works great. I’ve run 2v2 ranked with a co-pilot, and I’ve also thrown controllers in four-player free-for-alls where no one knew what was happening. Either way, it’s a blast.

There’s no campaign, no fluff, just high-speed, skill-based chaos that gets more fun the longer you stick with it. Rocket League is the rare co-op game that works for casual and competitive players in the same room.

Why we chose it It’s one of the few split-screen multiplayer games that’s still in my regular rotation years later. Whether you’re going for Grand Champ or just scoring own goals for laughs, Rocket League never gets old.

13. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II [Best Tactical Cooperative Shooter]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter, tactical, military action Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Developer Infinity Ward Publisher Activision Average playtime 6-10 hours (campaign), unlimited multiplayer Best for Fans of fast gunplay, slick movement, and tense co-op missions Unique features Two-player split screen, co-op Spec Ops missions, Warzone tie-in, great shooting mechanics, huge weapon customization system

Modern Warfare II is the slickest Call of Duty game in years, and yeah, I didn’t expect to say that either. The campaign is solid, but I kept coming back for co-op play. The two-player Spec Ops missions are tactical, tough, and genuinely satisfying. You’ll breach buildings, sneak through enemy zones, and cover each other as you extract under pressure. And when things go wrong (and they will), it’s glorious chaos.

Split screen also works in multiplayer, which makes it perfect for duos who want to grind XP together or just hop into a few casual matches. I’ve run 2v2 Gunfights, Domination, even Warzone drop-ins with a buddy on the couch. It runs smooth on Xbox Series X, and the new movement system makes every match feel sharp and responsive.

It’s still Call of Duty, but this one actually rewards coordination. If you’re looking for a more grounded alternative to the zanier co-op games, this is a strong pick.

Why we chose it With polished split-screen multiplayer, thoughtful co-op missions, and sharp shooting mechanics, Modern Warfare II is a top-tier tactical experience for duos who play seriously. Or just want to feel like they do.

14. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Deluxe Edition [Best Family Cooperative Game]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure, platformer, family-friendly Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2022 Developer TT Games Publisher Warner Bros. Games Average playtime 20-30 hours (main story), 80+ hours to 100% everything Best for Families, couch co-op fans, and Star Wars fans of all ages Unique features Full two-player local co-op, covers all nine films, tons of side content, over 300 characters, accessible gameplay

There’s no shortage of LEGO games, but The Skywalker Saga is the best one yet. And not just because you can throw Jar Jar into a sarlacc pit. This bundle lets you and a friend play through all nine Star Wars episodes, reimagined in full LEGO slapstick glory. I was also surprised by refined controls and bigger levels than in any previous entry.

I played this one on the couch with my nephew, and we couldn’t stop goofing around with side missions and character swapping. There’s a surprising amount of depth for a family-friendly game. A great Star Wars game really shines through once you start unlocking the weird characters like Yaddle, Max Rebo, or a literal Gonk droid in a robe.

The split screen holds up well on Xbox Series X, even in big open hub areas. You’re free to explore separately, which helps when one person wants to chase side quests while the other force-yeets stormtroopers off a balcony. It’s playful, polished, and packed with content.

Why we chose it Few split-screen co-op games balance accessibility and content like this. It’s perfect for kids and adults alike. If you’re looking for a lighthearted, low-stress way to co-op through the Star Wars galaxy, you can’t miss with this one.

15. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville [Best Arcade Team Game for the Whole Family]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person shooter, arcade action, team-based Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Developer PopCap Games Publisher Electronic Arts Average playtime 15-25 hours (campaign zones), unlimited in multiplayer Best for Families and casual players who want a goofy, team-focused co-op shooter Unique features Two-player split screen, class-based characters, open hub worlds, PvE and PvP, offline solo and local co-op

Battle for Neighborville is a weird little gem. It’s colorful, ridiculous, and surprisingly tight in the gameplay department. Think Overwatch meets Saturday morning cartoons. You’ve got plants with chili bean bombs, zombies with rocket backpacks, and somehow it all just clicks. It’s accessible enough for kids but still fun for grown-ups, especially in couch co-op.

You can jump into two-player split screen and take on PvE missions together, or go online for larger team battles. Each class feels unique, from the speedy Snapdragon to the heavily armored Space Cadet. Even if you’re just button-mashing, the action feels satisfying.

I played through the hub zones with a friend, and we actually ended up doing every side quest. It’s got that “just one more thing” energy, and it’s fun to experiment with different character combos in co-op play.

The game didn’t get the same hype as Garden Warfare, but don’t let that fool you. It’s packed with charm, smart design, and plenty of laughs.

Why we chose it It’s a bright, fast-paced split-screen shooter that keeps things silly without dumbing them down. I recommend it to families or friends who want action without the intensity of most co-op games.

16. Rayman Legends [Best 2D Platformer with a Unique Art Style]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 2D platformer, action, fantasy Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2013 Developer Ubisoft Montpellier Publisher Ubisoft Average playtime 10-15 hours (main), 30+ hours to 100% everything Best for Fans of creative 2D platformers and tight, responsive couch co-op gameplay Unique features Four-player local co-op, painterly art style, musical levels, challenge stages, speedrun-friendly controls

Rayman Legends is one of the best 2D platformers ever made – no joke. It’s fast, fluid, and every level looks like it was painted by a particularly caffeinated animator. The game supports up to four players in local co-op, and it’s the kind of experience where chaos and coordination collide in the best way.

The controls are tight, and the level design is constantly throwing new ideas at you. One minute you’re wall-jumping through a vine-covered ruin, the next you’re speedrunning through a musical gauntlet timed to a mariachi cover of “Eye of the Tiger.” It’s weird, brilliant, and it never stops being fun.

I ran most of the game split-screen with a friend, and it was the perfect balance of challenge and fun. Even if someone dies (happened a lot), they can float back in, which keeps things breezy and low-stress. It’s an ideal pick for game nights or laid-back sessions.

Why we chose it It’s a masterclass in platforming with an art style that still holds up. If you’re into split-screen co-op games that are creative, polished, and just plain fun, Rayman Legends is an easy win.

17. Diablo III: Eternal Collection [Best Action RPG with Years of Content]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, dungeon crawler, hack-and-slash Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2012 (Eternal Collection 2017) Developer Blizzard Entertainment Publisher Blizzard Entertainment Average playtime 20-30 hours (campaign), 100+ hours for seasonal/endgame content Best for Players who want loot-heavy co-op play with fast combat and endless grind potential Unique features Four-player local co-op, couch-friendly UI, randomized dungeons, tons of loot, seasonal ladders, seven character classes

Diablo III: Eternal Collection happens when you distill pure co-op dopamine into a dungeon crawler. You and up to three friends can sit down for an hour and accidentally play until sunrise. The hack-and-slash combat is fast and flashy, with screens full of demons, spells, and loot explosions every few seconds.

I’ve played it split screen on Xbox with both casual players and hardcore ARPG fans, and it always works. The interface is smartly adapted for local co-op – no clunky inventory juggling or confusing menus. You each control your own character, build out your skills, and hoover up loot like magical Roombas.

The Eternal Collection includes all expansions, plus the Necromancer class and seasonal content. That means a full campaign, adventure mode, endless rift runs, and enough gear to keep even loot goblins satisfied.

Why we chose it Diablo III hits that perfect co-op game sweet spot – simple to start, endlessly deep if you want it. It’s one of the best split-screen multiplayer options for players who love smashing monsters, leveling up fast, and arguing over who gets the legendary drop.

18. Forza Motorsport 7 [Best Racing Game with Realistic Physics]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, dungeon crawler, hack-and-slash Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2012 (Eternal Collection 2017) Developer Blizzard Entertainment Publisher Blizzard Entertainment Average playtime 20-30 hours (campaign), 100+ hours for seasonal/endgame content Best for Players who want loot-heavy co-op play with fast combat and endless grind potential Unique features Four-player local co-op, couch-friendly UI, randomized dungeons, tons of loot, seasonal ladders, seven character classes

Forza Motorsport 7 is a top racing game that trades arcade chaos for realism. It gives you hundreds of licensed cars, real-world tracks, and physics that make every bump, skid, and hairpin feel weighty. It’s built for serious racers, but still accessible with assists and tuning options. And yes, two-player split screen is fully supported, so you can challenge a friend without jumping online.

I’ve logged hours racing side-by-side on the couch, and it holds up beautifully. You can customize everything from difficulty and assists to car setups. So, whether you’re a casual weekend driver or a tire pressure micro-manager, you’ll find your groove. The sense of control is incredible once you get the feel for it.

Visually, it’s still one of the best-looking Xbox racers around. Rain slicks the track, sunlight flares off your hood, and crashes have just enough punch to feel real without wrecking the fun.

Why we chose it Forza Motorsport 7 is one of the best split-screen racing sims out there. It’s deep, rewarding, and flexible, which makes it perfect if you want competitive co-op play with polish and realism under the hood.

19. Resident Evil: Revelations 2 [The best challenging and visually unique boss battle game]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival horror, action-adventure, third-person shooter Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2015 Developer Capcom Publisher Capcom Average playtime 8-10 hours (campaign), 20+ hours in Raid Mode Best for Players who want story-driven co-op play with horror vibes and asymmetrical mechanics Unique features Two-player split screen, full campaign co-op, Raid Mode, puzzle-solving, character switching, eerie episodic structure

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 often gets overlooked when talking about the best Resident Evil games. But you’ll find no better title for split-screen co-op. You play as Claire Redfield and Moira Burton (yes, Barry’s kid), trying to survive a creepy island full of bioweapons, cult weirdos, and some classic Resident Evil nonsense. The campaign is fully playable in two-player couch co-op, with one player handling the firepower and the other supporting with flashlights, crowbars, and puzzle-solving.

That asymmetry sounds odd, but it actually works. I ran through the whole thing in local co-op, and the dynamic forces you to talk, plan, and (yeah) blame each other when things go south. It’s tense in all the right ways, and the split screen holds up well on Xbox, even during bigger boss fights.

The Raid Mode is also available in split screen, and it’s pure arcade fun. It’s all about short levels, tons of loot, and endless excuses to shoot zombies in the face. Think of it as Resident Evil’s version of horde mode.

Why we chose it While most Resident Evil games focus on solo play, Revelations 2 goes all-in on co-op. It’s smart, replayable, and a rare example of survival horror that works beautifully with a friend on the couch.

20. Streets of Rage 4 [The best retro beat ’em up game with a modern approach]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Beat ’em up, action, retro revival Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2020 Developers Dotemu, Lizardcube, Guard Crush Games Publisher Dotemu Average playtime 8-10 hours (campaign), endless replay Best for Fans of classic co-op beat ’em ups who want modern polish and crazy combos Unique features Two-player split screen, hand-drawn art, robust combo system, local couch co-op, new and classic characters

Streets of Rage 4 is the kind of glow-up most great fighting games only dream of. It brings back everything that made the originals iconic and updates it with smooth animation, deep combat, and a killer soundtrack. Think crunchy hits, enemy juggling, and busted vending machines.

I ran through this one in couch co-op with a friend, and we couldn’t stop laughing – mostly at ourselves getting suplexed by biker gangs in leopard print. The combat is tight, but not stiff. You can dash, cancel, juggle, and even get flashy with team setups. Newcomers can button-mash and still have fun, but there’s real depth here if you want to get sweaty.

The cast mixes old favorites like Axel and Blaze with newcomers like Cherry, who shreds enemies with a guitar. You can also unlock pixel-perfect versions of the OG characters if you’re in full nostalgia mode.

Why we chose it Streets of Rage 4 doesn’t just revive a classic – it perfects it. It’s pure split-screen co-op joy, whether you’re chasing high scores or just trying not to get uppercutted offscreen.

Cross-Platform Games for Shared/Split-Screen

Cross-platform games with split-screen support combine local multiplayer and the ability to play with friends, even if you’re not nearby. For example, you can play a game on your console while your friend plays on their computer. Here are my top picks for the greatest cross-platform games – all loved, played to death, and truly worth your time:

It Takes Two (2021) – A captivating cooperative game where you’ll have every chance to test your relationship with your friends. All levels are colorful and unique, and many puzzles require teamwork to solve, or you won’t be able to progress further. The game’s plus side is that you can play both on one device and on different consoles. FIFA 23 (2022) – A game for all football fans. New editions are originally released every year with innovative features. You can play locally on one device or set up cross-platform online matches, even if you’re far from your friend. Fortnite (2017) – In the classic “Battle Royale” mode, split-screen isn’t supported, but the “Creative” mode solves that. You can play on one screen, connecting to a session from different devices.

FAQs

Is co-op the same as split-screen?

No, co-op and split-screen are slightly different concepts. Co-op refers to playing together, while in split-screen mode, you play on the same screen. A lot of co-op games can also be played in split-screen mode.

Are there split-screen games for Xbox Series X?

Yes, on Xbox Series X, you can play top games like It Takes Two, Forza Horizon 5, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, all of which feature a well-thought-out split-screen mode.

Does Xbox One support split-screen games?

Yes, Xbox One also offers a variety of split-screen games. If you own this console, check out games like Overcooked 2, Minecraft Dungeons, and Diablo III.

What lesser-known split-screen games are available on Xbox?

If you’re looking for something new to play with a friend on your console, try games like A Way Out, Unravel Two, and Resident Evil. These titles aren’t always in the spotlight as split-screen games, but they’re great for playing together.